PDF Textbook of Therapeutics: Drug and Disease Management Free download

This popular text continues to help healthcare professionals and students master the basics of therapeutics. Distinguished experts deliver in-depth information on the latest drug treatments and therapeutic approaches for a wide range of diseases and conditions. Comprehensive coverage includes discussion of racial, ethnic, and gender differences in response to drugs, biotechnological therapy, and pediatric and neonatal therapy. New case studies and review questions allow readers to apply their knowledge of contemporary drug therapy to patient problems.Purchasers of this text are entitled to a bonus CD-ROM, affording instant access to the full content of the book in a portable format.

