Kompjuteri, njesite hyrese dhe dalese

Universiteti “Ukshin Hoti” Prizren Fakulteti: Edukim Programi: Fillor Lënda: TIK në edukim Tema: Kompjuteri, njësit hyrëse...
Përmbajtja ➢ Kompjuteri, ndarja e kompjuterëve ➢ Pajisjet hyrëse ➢ Pajisjet dalëse ➢ Pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse ➢ Aplikimi i k...
Hyrje Ne në këtë punim seminari do të shtjellojmë temën komjuteri, pajisjet hyrëse, pajisjet dalëse dhe pajisjet hyrëse-da...
Qëllimi i punimit Qëllimi jonë me anë të këtij punimi është të tregojmë më shumë për teknologjinë apo kompjuterin i cili ç...
Rëndësia dhe arsyeshmeria e punimit Rëndësia e këtij punimi është që njërëzit të njohin më shumë pjesët përbërse të kompju...
Kompjuteri Funksionet: ✓ Procesimi ( përpunimi) i të dhënave; ✓ Ruajtja e të dhënave; ✓ Bartja e të dhënave; ✓ Kontrollimi...
Superkompjuterët • Më të shpejtët, të fuqishmit dhe të shtrenjtët. Përdorin dizajn inovativ dhe paralelizëm Kompjuterët e ...
Pajisjet hyrëse o Tastiera – bazike, numerike, funksionale, ndihmëse. o Miu – pajisjet alternative: topthi gjurmues, tabel...
Pajisjet Hyrëse Tastiera Miu Skaneri Lexuesi optik Lexuesi magnetik Mikrofoni
Pajisjet dalëse o Monitori – monitorë me gyp katodik(CRM); monitorë me kristale të lëngëta. o Shtypësi (printeri)- matrico...
Pajisjet dalëse Monitori Printeri Kartela Grafike Altoparlantet
Pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse o USB – lidh kompjuterin me pajisje si kamera, printera, skaner dhe hard drives o CD – disk optik m...
Pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse USB CD Kamera Modemi
Aplikimi i kompjuterëve në edukim ❖ Rëndësia e kompjuterëve në mësim ❖ Vështirësite në aplikimin e kompjuterëve ❖ Roli i k...
Konkluzione Aplikimi i kompjuterëve filloi nga viti 1673. Pra, kompjuterin mund ta marrim si paisjen më të lidhur me njeiu...
Rekomandime Nga ky punim kuptuam rëndësin e kompjuterit i cili na ndihmonë për marrjen e informative, për kryerjen e detyr...
Kontributi i punimit Për shumicën e njerëzve, mungesa e kompjuterit në ambientet e punës apo shtëpisë, do ta bënte jetën m...
Ju faleminderit per vëmendje!
Kompjuteri, njesite hyrese dhe dalese
  1. 1. Universiteti “Ukshin Hoti” Prizren Fakulteti: Edukim Programi: Fillor Lënda: TIK në edukim Tema: Kompjuteri, njësit hyrëse&dalëse Prof. Asoc. Dr: Samedin KRRABAJ Studentet: Amine AHMETI Asistent: PhDc. Mërgim HOTI Erëza HOTI Rejhane SINANI
  2. 2. Përmbajtja ➢ Kompjuteri, ndarja e kompjuterëve ➢ Pajisjet hyrëse ➢ Pajisjet dalëse ➢ Pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse ➢ Aplikimi i kompjuterëve në edukim
  3. 3. Hyrje Ne në këtë punim seminari do të shtjellojmë temën komjuteri, pajisjet hyrëse, pajisjet dalëse dhe pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse. Siç e dimë kompjuteri është pajisje elektronike e cila përpunon apo proceson informacionet të cilat paraqiten si impulse elektrike kryesisht sistemit binar 0 dhe 1. Kompjuteret dhe pajisjet e tyre neve na mundësojnë që të kemi një përdorim më të gjerë të puneve dhe lidhshmërive të punëve.
  4. 4. Qëllimi i punimit Qëllimi jonë me anë të këtij punimi është të tregojmë më shumë për teknologjinë apo kompjuterin i cili çdo ditë e më shumë po bëhet shoku më i ngusht i njeriut. Sot kompjuterin mund ta marrim si pajisjen më të kërkur nepër botë për shkak se pandemia ka prekur cdo cep të botës
  5. 5. Rëndësia dhe arsyeshmeria e punimit Rëndësia e këtij punimi është që njërëzit të njohin më shumë pjesët përbërse të kompjuterit. Njërëzit në mbarë botën janë të njohur me ndikimet pozitive dhe negative të kompjuterit. Ndikimet pozitive i kuptojmë si të mirat që njerëzimi ka përfituar nga zhvillimi i teknologjisë, ndërsa ato negative janë më pak të njohura.
  6. 6. Kompjuteri Funksionet: ✓ Procesimi ( përpunimi) i të dhënave; ✓ Ruajtja e të dhënave; ✓ Bartja e të dhënave; ✓ Kontrollimi i të dhënave
  7. 7. Superkompjuterët • Më të shpejtët, të fuqishmit dhe të shtrenjtët. Përdorin dizajn inovativ dhe paralelizëm Kompjuterët e mëdhenj • Shfrytëzohen në organizata te mëdha, institucione shtetërore, kompani sigurimi, banka Minikompjuterët • Shumë më të vegjël dhe më të lirë. I përmbushin nevojat e disa shfrytëzuesve njëhohesisht në ndërmarrje të vogël ose të mesme Mikrokopjuterët • Relativisht të lirë, të dedikuar për punë të një konsumatori Kompjuterët ndahen në: 1. Harduer 2. Softuer
  8. 8. Pajisjet hyrëse o Tastiera – bazike, numerike, funksionale, ndihmëse. o Miu – pajisjet alternative: topthi gjurmues, tabela grafike, joy stick... o Skaneri – përfitimin e kopjes së figurës në kompjuter. Karakteristikë kryesore – rezolucioni. o Lexuesi optik – llojet: Pajisje për lexim të fushat e shenuara; të shenjve te shtypura; të kodit vijor. o Lexuesi magnetik – kartelat për evidentimin e kohës së punës dhe kartelat bankare. o Pajisjet audio-vizuale – mikrofoni, fotoaparati digjital dhe video kamera
  9. 9. Pajisjet Hyrëse Tastiera Miu Skaneri Lexuesi optik Lexuesi magnetik Mikrofoni
  10. 10. Pajisjet dalëse o Monitori – monitorë me gyp katodik(CRM); monitorë me kristale të lëngëta. o Shtypësi (printeri)- matricorë; laserikë; ink-jet; photo printer; thermal printer; all in one. o Kartela elektronike grafike (video kartela) o Altoparlantet – pajisje multimediale
  11. 11. Pajisjet dalëse Monitori Printeri Kartela Grafike Altoparlantet
  12. 12. Pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse o USB – lidh kompjuterin me pajisje si kamera, printera, skaner dhe hard drives o CD – disk optik me memorie digjitale o Kamera – fotot dhe videot që, i merr në formë elektronike ne vend të filmit shirit o Modemi – modulator+demodulator. Gjate dergimit i modulon te dhenat digjitale 0 dhe 1 ne sinjal analog, kurse gjatë pranimit i demodulon nga sinjali analog në të dhëna digjitale.
  13. 13. Pajisjet hyrëse-dalëse USB CD Kamera Modemi
  14. 14. Aplikimi i kompjuterëve në edukim ❖ Rëndësia e kompjuterëve në mësim ❖ Vështirësite në aplikimin e kompjuterëve ❖ Roli i kompjuterëve në shkolla
  15. 15. Konkluzione Aplikimi i kompjuterëve filloi nga viti 1673. Pra, kompjuterin mund ta marrim si paisjen më të lidhur me njeiun por ndonjëher edhe si pajisjen më të dëmshme për shendetin. Përveç në komunikim teknologjia ka ndihmesë të madhe edhe në shendësi, edukim, në prodhim të armatimeve, mjeteve luftarake etj
  16. 16. Rekomandime Nga ky punim kuptuam rëndësin e kompjuterit i cili na ndihmonë për marrjen e informative, për kryerjen e detyrave të ndryshme me ane te programeve si Word, Exel, PowerPoint, për komunikim me të tjerët dhe për shumë gjera tjera të ndryshme. Pra, me një fjalë mund të themi se kompjuteri sot përdoret nga çdokush nga shtëpitë deri në punë të ndryshme.
  17. 17. Kontributi i punimit Për shumicën e njerëzve, mungesa e kompjuterit në ambientet e punës apo shtëpisë, do ta bënte jetën më të vështirë. Njeriu i rëndomtë kafenë e mëngjesit ka mundësi ta pijë duke lexuar online gazeta, të bejë blerje online, të shikojë filma të ndryshëm ose vende të ndryshme për pushime. Informatat të cilat në kohët e hershme kanë qarrkulluat me mjaftë vështirësi, tani në kohet e sotme informatat mund ti marrim nga aplikacione të ndryshme si facebook, twitter, Instagram etj. Por një gjë është e sigurt, një paisje kompjuterike nuk mud të zëvëndësoj njeriun!
  18. 18. Ju faleminderit per vëmendje!

