18 spdt-1-018(reimy mendez)4-ra_planificacion

Planificacion con escala de estimation Título de la unidad de aprendizaje: Rectas paralelas y perpendiculares. Docente: Re...
Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Tipo de ...
Escala de Estimación Docente: Reimy Méndez Curso: 1 ro de secundaria sección: B Asignatura: Matemática puntos: 15 Estrateg...
Planificación con lista de cotejos Titulo de la unidad de aprendizaje: Los triángulos. Docente: REIMY MENDEZ Asignatura: M...
Secuencia Didáctica Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Tipo de Evaluac...
Lista de cotejos. Lista de cotejos basada en la exposición sobre los triangulos. Docente: Reimy Méndez. Asignatura: Matemá...
Planificación con rubrica. Título de la unidad de aprendizaje: Interés compuesto. Docente: Reimy Méndez. Asignatura: Matem...
Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Tipo de ...
Rubrica de los trabajos prácticos realizados. Docente: REIMY MENDEZ Asignatura: Matemática curso: 2do secundaria tema: int...
  1. 1. Planificacion con escala de estimation Título de la unidad de aprendizaje: Rectas paralelas y perpendiculares. Docente: Reimy Méndez García Asignatura: MATEMATICA (geometría) Curso: 1ro secundaria Tiempo asignado: 1 Semana Proyecto de aprendizaje Aplicar algunas de las principales herramientas que puedan proveer al estudiantado a indagar soluciones sobre problemas matemáticos y que puedan ser utilizadas en la modelación formal de situaciones reales relacionadas con la geometría básica. Competencias Fundamentales  Competencia de pensamiento lógico, crítico y creativo. ✓ Competencia ética y ciudadana.  Competencia comunicativa. ✓ Competencia de desarrollo personal y espiritual.  Competencia de resolución de problemas. ✓ Competencia ambiental y salud.  Competencia científica y tecnológica. Competencias específicas  Identifica las nociones de horizontalidad, paralelismo, perpendicularidad y verticalidad.  Representa con leguaje matemático y gráficamente segmentos y diferentes ángulos estudiados.  Usa las diferentes posiciones de dos o más rectas. Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales  Concepto matemático de rectas.  Clasificacion de las rectas.  Propiedades de las rectas.  Reconoces los tipos ángulos y rectas.  Resolución de problemas aplicando el teorema de Pitágoras.  Estimación de medidas de ángulos.  Construcción de rectas.  Aprecia el uso de la geometría.  Comparten ideas con los compañeros respectos a las rectas paralelas y perpendiculares.  Se esfuerza por adquirir conocimientos sobre las rectas.  Respeta las ideas aportadas por sus compañeros.  Valora la utilidad de los conocimientos geométricos para poder ubicarse en el espacio haciendo uso de las coordenadas.
  2. 2. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Tipo de Evaluación Indicadores de logro Técnica e instrumentos Inicio Lectura reflexiva de parte del maestro, sobre las rectas. Los estudiantes socializan sobre el tema de las rectas. Sumativa. Construye rectas paralelas y perpendiculares. Calcula mediante la percepción los ángulos de una recta. Resuelve problemas aplicando el teorema de Pitágoras. Observación. Pruebas orales y escritas. Debate Escala de estimación. Registro anecdótico. `Pizarra. Material de apoyo ( libro de la asignatura) Desarrollo El maestro utiliza la técnica expositiva y Luego realiza preguntas. Los estudiantes participan activamente (tensionan y responden preguntas). Metacognición ¿Qué aprendieron sobre el tema de las rectas? ¿Para qué sirve lo que aprendieron de las rectas? ¿En qué se necesita seguir profundizando sobre las rectas? Cierre Retroalimentación. Practicas sobre lo trabajado. Los estudiantes aclaran los conocimientos ya aprendidos y dan a conocer lo que se necesita reforzar.
  3. 3. Escala de Estimación Docente: Reimy Méndez Curso: 1 ro de secundaria sección: B Asignatura: Matemática puntos: 15 Estrategias de Evaluación Participación en el aula ( 5 puntos ) Corrección de trabajos (5 puntos) Debate y respeto de ideas entre los Estudiantes. ( 5 puntos) T O T A L Aspectos a evaluar M.M M B M.B E M.M M B M.B E M.M M B M.B E Nombre y Apellido Juan perillon. ✓ ✓ ✓ 9 Pedro navaja. Truco Marcelo. Dolores del orto. INDICADORES DE LOGRO: CONSTRUYEN RECTAS PARALELAS Y PERPENDICULARES. REALIZA EL CÁLCULO MENTAL SOBRE ANGULOS SUPLEMENTARIOS Y COMPLEMENTARIOS. IDENTIFICA EL ANGULO DE UNA RECTA CON EL USO DEL TEOREMA DE PITAGORAS. APORTA SU PROPIA DEFINICION DE RECTA Y ANGULO. LEYENDA: EXECELENTE (E)= 5 BIEN (B)= 3 MUY MAL (M.M)= 1 : MUY BIEN (M.B)= 4 MAL (M)= 2
  4. 4. Planificación con lista de cotejos Titulo de la unidad de aprendizaje: Los triángulos. Docente: REIMY MENDEZ Asignatura: MATEMÁTICA Curso:4to de secundaria Tiempo asignado:1 Semana Proyecto de aprendizaje Adquirir un amplio conocimiento sobre el uso de los triángulos en la vida cotidiana, adentrando la geometría y parte de la trigonometría para lograr que el estudiantado pueda reconocer y realizar operaciones con estos. Competencias Fundamentales  Competencias ética y profesional.  competencia desarrollo personal y espiritual.  Competencia resolución de problemas.  competencia pensamiento lógico, critico, y creativo.  Competencia ambiental y la salud.  Competencia comunicativa.  Competencia científica y tecnológica. Competencias específicas Usa sus conocimientos sobre triángulos, sus elementos y propiedades para adquirir nuevos conocimientos. Representa y modela situaciones de la vida cotidiana atraves de diferentes tipos de triángulos tomando en cuenta sus propiedades. Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales  Describe los triangulo.  Propiedades de los triángulos.  Relación entre los lados y ángulos de un triángulo.  Líneas y puntos notables de un triangulo.  Observa detenidamente los triángulos.  Demuestra los tipos de triángulos.  Realiza ejercicio sobre los triángulos.  Utiliza los conocimientos de los triángulos en su entorno.  Comparte sus conocimientos acerca de los triángulos.  Atinde sobre lo tratado en el aula sobre los triángulos.  Valora el uso de los triángulos.  Se esfuerza por realizar operaciones con triángulos  Disfrute del trabajo con los triángulos.
  5. 5. Secuencia Didáctica Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Tipo de Evaluación Indicadores de logro Técnica e instrumentos Inicio El maestro expone utilizando la pizarra, sobre los triángulos. Los estudiantes expresan su punto de vista sobre los triángulos. Formativa Usa instrumentos para construir las diferentes líneas y puntos notables de un triángulo. Resuelven en equipo problemas de situaciones del entorno que involucra los triangulos. Observación. Pruebas escritas y orales. Lista de cotejos. Reglas. La pizarra. Hoja suelto. Desarrollo El maestro imparte ejercicios sobre los triangulos. El maestro realiza preguntas sobre el tema. Los estudiantes realizan los ejercicios sobre los triangulos. Los estudiantes responden preguntas sobre el tema. Metacognición ¿Qué aprendieron sobre los triangulos? ¿Cómo lo aprendieron? ¿Para qué les puede servir lo aprendido? ¿En qué se necesita seguir reforzando sobre los triangulos? Cierre Retroalimentación. Los estudiantes aclaran dudas y demuestran en que hay que profundizar sobre el tema
  6. 6. Lista de cotejos. Lista de cotejos basada en la exposición sobre los triangulos. Docente: Reimy Méndez. Asignatura: Matemática. Curso: 4to secundaria Sección: B PUNTOS: 100 criterios Nombre Expone sus ideas con claridad. Se mantiene en el tema durante toda la exposición. Usa el volumen de voz apropiado para que todos le escuchen. Utiliza lenguaje corporal para apoyar sus ideas. Utiliza vocabulario acorde al tema y a la situación. Punteo Sí No Sí No Sí No Sí No Sí No Juan perillon. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 60 Pedro navaja. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 80 Truco marcelo. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 40 Dolores del ordo. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 100 Yanny Méndez. ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 60
  7. 7. Planificación con rubrica. Título de la unidad de aprendizaje: Interés compuesto. Docente: Reimy Méndez. Asignatura: Matemática (FINANCIERA). Curso: 2DO secundaria Tiempo asignado: 1 semana. Proyecto de aprendizaje Fomentar y guiar al estudiante en el mundo de las finanzas. Logrando en los mismo un equilibrio en la economía y el descubrimiento de interés, con varias operaciones a realizar. Competencias Fundamentales  Competencias ética y profesional.  competencia desarrollo personal y espiritual.  Competencia resolución de problemas.  competencia pensamiento lógico, critico, y creativo.  Competencia ambiental y la salud.  Competencia comunicativa.  Competencia científica y tecnológica. Competencias específicas. -Diferencia de situaciones dadas el interés compuesto y el capitalismo. -Construye y realiza operaciones con interés capitalizable. -comprende el problema, traza un plan de solución. Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales  Describe de interés compuesto.  Relaciona la idea de capitalización con el tiempo.  Distingue la diferencia entre interés simple y compuesto.  Utiliza el cálculo del costo de producción de mercancía.  Realiza el cálculo de precio de venta a partir de los beneficios proyectados.  Aplicación del costo de producción, venta y beneficio en la comercialización de bienes y servicios.  Respeta las ideas de los compañeros.  Aprecia la utilización de los intereses en la vida diaria.  Se interesa por la finanza personal.
  8. 8. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de Enseñanza Actividades de Aprendizaje Actividades de Evaluación Recursos Tipo de Evaluación Indicadores de logro Técnica e instrumentos Inicio El maestro realiza preguntas referentes al tema. Los l alumno responde activamente a las preguntas del maestro. Sumativa. -Calcula el costo de producción de una mercancía. -Aplica costo de producción de venta y beneficio en la comercialización de bienes y servicios. -Disfruta del conocimiento de las herramientas que le permiten desenvolverse financieramente. -Debate. -Resolución de problemas. -observación. Rubrica. Registro anecdótico. Pizarra. Calculadora científica. Desarrollo El maestro imparte ejercicios sobre el interés capitalizable. Los alumno realiza los ejercicios dados por el maestro sobre el interés capitalizable. Metacognición ¿Qué aprendieron sobre el interés compuesto? ¿Para qué les puede servir l aprendido sobre el interés? ¿Qué no entendieron sobre el interés capitalizable? Cierre Retroalimentación. Los demuestran lo aprendido y aclaran dudas sobre el tema.
  9. 9. Rubrica de los trabajos prácticos realizados. Docente: REIMY MENDEZ Asignatura: Matemática curso: 2do secundaria tema: interés capitalizable sección: B RUBRICA DE LAS PRÁCTICAS REALIZADAS EN EL AULA. Criterios El trabajo es extraordinariamente creativo. El trabajo es muy creativo. El trabajo es creativo. El trabajo es algo creativo. El trabajo no es creativo. Nombres y apellidos 5 4 3 2 1 JUAN TRUCU. PEDRO NAVAJA. DOLORES DEL ORTO.

