Read E-book Hospice - Cindy Marks [Ready]

Cindy Marks is a hospice nurse who has unfortunately witnessed heartbreaking fear and desperation in her patients and family members as they attempt to come to grips with death. In her guide to facing death peacefully, Marks reveals what she has learned while providing comfort and enlightenment. Death is not to be feared, but instead celebrated as a journey filled with miracles.Marks, who has cared for hundreds of hospice patients, offers insight into her personal feelings while sharing real-life stories of the dying as they transitioned to the next life. From the woman who was blessed with the gift of hearing for the first time during her final days to the man who relied on a quiet, strong faith and unconditional love to carry him through until the end and finally the young divorced woman who was terrified to die, Marks offers a poignant glimpse into lessons learned from each patient that will help anyone walking the same journey to find clarity, inspiration, and ultimately peace of mind.Hospice: The Serene Warmth of Wisdom shares advice and true stories from a hospice nurse that will encourage the dying and their families to embrace the greatest miracle of all: to return home to heaven with God’s grace.
  2. 2. Book details Author : Cindy Marks Pages : 86 pages Publisher : LifeRichPublishing 2017-05-18 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1489712402 ISBN-13 : 9781489712400
From the woman who was blessed with the gift of hearing for the first time during her final days to the man who relied on a quiet, strong faith and unconditional love to carry him through until the end and finally the young divorced woman who was terrified to die, Marks offers a poignant glimpse into lessons learned from each patient that will help anyone walking the same journey to find clarity, inspiration, and ultimately peace of mind.Hospice: The Serene Warmth of Wisdom shares advice and true stories from a hospice nurse that will encourage the dying and their families to embrace the greatest miracle of all: to return home to heaven with God's grace. In her guide to facing death peacefully, Marks reveals what she has learned while providing comfort and enlightenment. Death is not to be feared, but instead celebrated as a journey filled with miracles.Marks, who has cared for hundreds of hospice patients, offers insight into her personal feelings while sharing real-life stories of the dying as they transitioned to the next life. From the woman who was blessed with the gift of hearing for the first time during her final days to the man who relied on a quiet, strong faith and unconditional love to carry him through until the end and finally the young divorced woman who was terrified to die, Marks offers a poignant glimpse into lessons learned from each patient that will help anyone walking the same journey to find clarity, inspiration, and ultimately peace of mind.Hospice: The Serene Warmth of Wisdom shares advice and true stories from a hospice nurse that will encourage the dying and their families to embrace the greatest miracle of all: to return home to heaven with God's grace.
