Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Práctica 1 (Guía del alumno) TEMA: Biomas Objetivos:  Identificarás la relación que existe entre los biomas y los facto...
2 Como ya sabes utilizar Internet ahora aplicarás tus habilidades para buscar la información que te permita desarrollar la...
3
4 Actividad 2. Preparación de la información Ahora que ya tienes los 3 mapas en archivos los vas a analizar. 1. Escoge la ...
5 2) Mapa de biomas
6 3) Mapa de temperatura 4) Mapa topográfico
7 Tabla # 1 Relación entre temperatura y precipitación con los tipos de Biomas de la República Mexicana. No. de cuadrante ...
8 Ahora analizarás los resultados de precipitación. ¿Cuántas regiones de acuerdo con la precipitación se distinguen en la ...
9 ¿En cuál de los cuadrantes piensas que hay mayor diversidad de seres vivos? En el 4 por la zona en que esta. ¿En cuál de...
10 Con todo el grupo y con ayuda de tu profesora elaboren las conclusiones de las 3 sesiones Anótalas Actividad 4. Elabora...
11 Tabla 4. Variaciones de temperatura y precipitación en 4 meses del año. Bosque de Pinos. Datos del Estado de Morelos. E...
12 MATORRAL XEROFITO  Contesta las siguientes preguntas ¿Cuál es el bioma que seleccionaste? Matorral xerofito __________...
13 ¿Cuál piensas que es la época del año en donde hay más alimento para los seres vivos del bioma? Abril ¿Cuál piensas que...
14 ¿Cómo piensas que respondería un animal o planta que vive en un bioma con poca variación de temperatura y precipitación...
15
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biomas para responder

13 views

Published on

vgb

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biomas para responder

  1. 1. 1 Práctica 1 (Guía del alumno) TEMA: Biomas Objetivos:  Identificarás la relación que existe entre los biomas y los factores ambientales (temperatura y precipitación).  Conocerás la distribución geográfica de algunos biomas de la República Mexicana en relación con la temperatura y la precipitación.  Entenderás cómo se modifican los biomas al cambiar las condiciones ambientales en un año. Introducción Cuando sales de viaje fuera de la ciudad y observas el paisaje alguna vez te habrás preguntado: ¿Por qué son diferentes las plantas y animales que se encuentran en estas zonas? ¿Qué factores hacen que los seres (plantas y animales) que habitan en una región sean diferentes a los de otra? Existen dos factores básicos que determinan la distribución de los seres vivos que son:  Temperatura.  Cantidad de lluvia (precipitación). En la Tierra se pueden distinguir amplias regiones que tienen temperatura, precipitación y seres vivos semejantes, a estas regiones se les conoce como biomas. En las diferentes regiones hay variaciones en la precipitación y en la temperatura lo que da origen a la diversidad de biomas. Las condiciones ambientales (temperatura y precipitación) en cada bioma se modifican a lo largo de un año. Es por ello que en cada bioma se pueden distinguir las estaciones. Los cambios ambientales, en algunos de ellos, son pequeños y en otros son extremosos. Los organismos que habitan los biomas responden a estos cambios ambientales de diversas maneras, estas respuestas les permiten su supervivencia.
  2. 2. 2 Como ya sabes utilizar Internet ahora aplicarás tus habilidades para buscar la información que te permita desarrollar las actividades que a continuación se describen. Lo primero que harás, será obtener la siguiente información sobre los biomas:  ¿Cuáles son los biomas de la República Mexicana?  ¿Cuál es su distribución geográfica?  ¿Cómo es la precipitación y la temperatura por región? Posteriormente analizarás la distribución de la temperatura y precipitación en 4 regiones de la República. Y si la temperatura y la precipitación determinan la existencia de distintos tipos de biomas En la siguiente actividad podrás observar si a lo largo del año la temperatura y la precipitación cambian en un bioma que tú selecciones. Primera sesión Actividad 1. Búsqueda de información. Entra a la dirección http://www.conabio.gob.mx/imagenes/vegpot.gif, aquí vas a obtener el mapa de vegetación potencial (vegetación que puede existir de acuerdo a las condiciones ambientales) de la República Mexicana. Ahora entra a la dirección http://www.conabio.gob.mx/imagenes/prec.gif, para obtener el mapa de precipitación. Guarda la información de la misma forma como lo hiciste con el primer mapa. El mapa de temperatura de la República. Guarda la información de la misma forma como lo hiciste con el primer mapa.
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4 Actividad 2. Preparación de la información Ahora que ya tienes los 3 mapas en archivos los vas a analizar. 1. Escoge la imagen de temperatura. 2. Cuando aparezca la imagen vas a dibujar un rectángulo que abarque el perímetro de la República Mexicana para poder trazar los cuadrantes que te permitirán analizar el mapa. 3. Inicia el trazo del rectángulo en el extremo superior izquierdo de la República y conclúyelo en el extremo inferior de la península de Yucatán. 4. Activa el rectángulo haciendo click sobre las líneas que lo forman. Ahora surgen pequeños cuadros en las esquinas del rectángulo y en la parte media de las líneas, vas a utilizar los cuadros que se encuentra en medio de las líneas para trazar una línea vertical, que te divida el mapa en 2 porciones; traza otra línea horizontal entre los puntos medios de las líneas laterales del rectángulo y así tu mapa queda dividido en 4 cuadrantes. 1) Mapa de precipitación
  5. 5. 5 2) Mapa de biomas
  6. 6. 6 3) Mapa de temperatura 4) Mapa topográfico
  7. 7. 7 Tabla # 1 Relación entre temperatura y precipitación con los tipos de Biomas de la República Mexicana. No. de cuadrante Temperatura Precipitación Biomas Topografía mayor Menor mayor menor mayor menor may or menor # 1 25 C° 18C° 800 200 Matorral xerófilo Bosque tropical Sierr a madr e occid ental Oriental # 2 22- 26C° 22C° 400 Matorral xerófilo Bosque espinoso Sierr a madr e orien tal Meseta # 3 18- 22C° 18C° 2000 1000 Bosque de coníferas y encinos Bosque tro pical Mes eta de Méxi co Occident al # 4 26C° 10C° 1000 400 Bosque tropical Vegetación acuática y subterráne a Sierr a madr e del sur oriental Actividad 4. Análisis de la información  De acuerdo a lo que se te pregunta, revisa el mapa y tabla cuando sea necesario ¿Cuántas regiones puedes distinguir en el mapa de temperatura de la República Mexicana? 5 regiones Revisa los cuatro cuadrantes y contesta: ¿Describe de manera general cómo es la distribución de la temperatura en estas regiones? Se puede apreciar que en la zona muy norte y muy sur las temperaturas son más variadas que en la zona centro de México, en el cual la temperatura es más constante. ¿Qué factores geográficos piensas que determinan la distribución de la temperatura de la República Mexicana? En primera estancia que se encuentra sobre el ecuador, que está rodeado por costas y por ultimo tiene muchas cadenas montañosas. Influyendo factores como la latitud, altitud, vientos, litorales y suelos.
  8. 8. 8 Ahora analizarás los resultados de precipitación. ¿Cuántas regiones de acuerdo con la precipitación se distinguen en la República Mexicana? 9 regiones ¿Hacia qué parte de la República se encuentran las zonas de mayor y menor precipitación? Las de mayor precipitación se encuentran en el Sureste de México como Chiapas y Tabasco Las de menor precipitación se encuentran en la Península de Baja California ¿Crees que existe alguna relación entre las zonas cercanas a la costa y la cantidad de precipitación que presentan? ¿Cuál crees que es esta relación? Si, ya que estas zonas costeras, al estar rodeadas por agua, presentan una mayor rapidez en el ciclo el agua ¿Qué factor geográfico piensas que determina la baja precipitación de la zona central del norte de la República? ¿Explica cómo este factor altera la precipitación? Hay diversos factores que lo determinan, uno de ellos es que la zona centro no se encuentra rodeada de algún océano, también debido a la temperatura constante que se registra ahí, la cual es entre los 15C° - 22C° . Ahora analizarás el mapa de Biomas. ¿Cuántos Biomas se distinguen en la República Mexicana? 10 ¿Cuántos Biomas se encuentran en el cuadrante # 1? 5 ¿Cuántos Biomas se encuentran en el cuadrante # 2? 4 ¿Cuántos Biomas se encuentran en el cuadrante # 3? 5 ¿Cuántos Biomas se encuentran en el cuadrante # 4? 5
  9. 9. 9 ¿En cuál de los cuadrantes piensas que hay mayor diversidad de seres vivos? En el 4 por la zona en que esta. ¿En cuál de los cuadrantes piensas que hay menor diversidad de seres vivos? En el 1 Compara el cuadrante que tuvo el mayor número de biomas con el mapa de temperatura, también haz la comparación con el cuadrante que tuvo el menor número de biomas. ¿Existe alguna relación entre la temperatura y la variedad de biomas? Si Explica ¿cómo es esta relación? Porque las zonas que cuentan con una temperatura variada cuentan con mayor variabilidad tanto en la vegetación como en la fauna, mientras que las que tiene menor variedad de temperaturas cuentan con menor vegetación y fauna. ¿Existe alguna relación entre la temperatura y el área que ocupan los biomas? Si ¿Explica en qué consiste la relación? Ya que hay una relación en cuanto a que la el bioma se determinara, dependiendo de la temperatura que se dé en cierta región. Compara el cuadrante que tuvo el mayor número de biomas con el mapa de precipitación, haz la comparación con el cuadrante que tuvo el menor número de biomas. ¿Existe alguna relación entre la precipitación y la variedad de biomas? Si Explica ¿cómo es esta relación? La relación es que al haber pocas precipitaciones, se crearan ciertos tipos de biomas, que se adecuen a estas precipitaciones, y por el contrario si hay muchas o son frecuentes las precipitaciones, entonces los biomas serán de otro tipo, adecuándose a estas.
  10. 10. 10 Con todo el grupo y con ayuda de tu profesora elaboren las conclusiones de las 3 sesiones Anótalas Actividad 4. Elaboración y análisis de gráficas de barras  En las tablas # 2 a # 5 se presentan los resultados de la variación de temperatura y precipitación en 4 meses del año en Biomas diferentes, localizados en diversos estados de la República Mexicana.  Selecciona la tabla que corresponda al bioma que escogiste. Tabla 2. Variaciones de temperatura y precipitación en 4 meses del año. Matorral Xerófito. Datos del Estado de Aguascalientes. Enero Abril Julio Octubre Temperatura (ºC) 13.7 20.5 20.5 17.9 Precipitación (mm) 12.2 7.2 102.3 32.1 Tabla 3. Variaciones de temperatura y precipitación en 4 meses del año. Bosque Caducifolio. Datos del Estado de Puebla. Enero Abril Julio Octubre Temperatura (ºC) 13.8 18.7 17.1 16.5 Precipitación (mm) 29.5 45.4 199.2 142.6
  11. 11. 11 Tabla 4. Variaciones de temperatura y precipitación en 4 meses del año. Bosque de Pinos. Datos del Estado de Morelos. Enero Abril Julio Octubre Temperatura (ºC) 19.1 23.6 21.1 20.3 Precipitación (mm) 9.7 13.1 172 71 Tabla 5. Variaciones de temperatura y precipitación en 4 meses del año. Bosque de Tropical Perennifolio. Datos del Estado de Chiapas. Enero Abril Julio Octubre Temperatura (ºC) 22.7 26.2 25.2 24.3 Precipitación (mm) 75.1 56.3 270.8 233.2 Ahora vas a elaborar una gráfica de barras en la que relacionarás los valores de temperatura y precipitación con los meses correspondientes.  Ahora llena la tabla con los valores de temperatura y precipitación que correspondan a cada mes.
  12. 12. 12 MATORRAL XEROFITO  Contesta las siguientes preguntas ¿Cuál es el bioma que seleccionaste? Matorral xerofito _______________________ ¿Cuál es el mes de menor temperatura en tu bioma? Enero ¿Cuál es el mes de mayor temperatura en tu bioma? Abril ¿Cuántas unidades hay entre la mayor y la menor temperatura? 4.5C° ¿Cuál es el mes de menor precipitación en tu bioma? Abril ¿Cuál es el mes de mayor precipitación en tu bioma? Julio ¿Cuántas unidades hay entre la mayor y la menor precipitación? 214.5 ¿Cuál de los dos factores, temperatura o precipitación varía más en el bioma que trabajaste? La precipitación.
  13. 13. 13 ¿Cuál piensas que es la época del año en donde hay más alimento para los seres vivos del bioma? Abril ¿Cuál piensas que es la época del año en donde hay menos alimentación para los seres vivos del bioma? Enero ¿Piensas que los seres vivos que habitan este bioma, presentan respuestas para estos cambios en la temperatura y precipitación a lo largo del año? Si, de alguna manera los organismos que lo habitan han logrado cierta adaptación al medio en el que habitan. Compara tus resultados con el análisis que los demás estudiantes hicieron de los otros 3 biomas. ¿Cuál fue el bioma que tuvo mayor variación anual de temperatura? Aguascalientes y Morelos ¿Cuál fue el bioma que tuvo menor variación anual de temperatura? Chiapas ¿Cuál fue el bioma que tuvo mayor variación anual de precipitación? Morelos ¿Cuál fue el bioma que tuvo menor variación anual de precipitación? Aguascalientes
  14. 14. 14 ¿Cómo piensas que respondería un animal o planta que vive en un bioma con poca variación de temperatura y precipitación si lo pasas a un bioma con grandes variaciones de temperatura y precipitación? No sobreviviría ya que no cuentas con las características adecuadas para poder desarrollarse en esos biomas. Estos estarán adaptados aun tipo de ambiente y si son cambias a otro totalmente diferente, este no tendrá tiempo de adaptarse y morirá. Como resultado de la actividad humana se está modificando la temperatura y la precipitación a nivel mundial ¿cómo piensas que esta alteración puede afectar a los biomas y a los organismos que los habitan? Obviamente los climas cambiarían drásticamente y esto ocasionaría que no todos los seres vivos podamos adaptarnos a esas condiciones, pero podemos decir que quien logre tener esas características sobrevivirá. Aquellos que se puedan adaptar a estas características nuevas que hemos modificado y estas mismas serán las que sobrevivan. Referencias: http://smn.cna.gob.mx/climatologia/normales/t-med.html http://smn.cna.gob.mx/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=12&Itemid=112 http://smn.cna.gob.mx/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=12&Itemid=11 2
  15. 15. 15

×