2 grecia antiga

CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA FORMAÇÃO – SUL DA PENÍNSULA BALCÂNICA – INVASÕES DE AQUEUS, EÓLIOS , JÔNI...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA –ATENAS • SOLO FRÁGIL = ATIVIDADE MARÍTIMO-COMERCIAL • CIDADE ABERTA E ED...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • POLÍTICA : • MODELO ARISTOCRÁTICO = ARCONTES E AREÓPAGO • INSATISFAÇÕES...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • CIDADANIA GREGA A evolução social ateniense, em seus primórdios, expunh...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • SISTEMA DEMOCRÁTICO – DEMOS = NOVA ORGANIZAÇÃO DA SOCIEDADE – ISONOMIA ...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA Platão excluía os artesãos dos benefícios de participar da pólis: "O trab...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • SEGUNDO ARISTÓTELES, "NA CIDADE COM O MELHOR CONJUNTO DE NORMAS E NAQUE...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA –ESPARTA • EDUCAÇÃO MILITARIZADA • ESTADO COMPONENTE FUNDAMENTAL • FORTE ...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA PERÍODO CLÁSSICO – ESPLENDOR E DECADÊNCIA – GUERRAS EXTERNAS E INTERNAS –...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA GUERRAS MÉDICAS OU PÉRSICAS: • IMPERIALISMO ATENIENSE • EXPANSÃO DA DEMOC...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA GUERREIRO HOPLITA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • PERÍODO HELENÍSTICO – DOMINAÇÃO MACEDÔNICA SOBRE A GRÉCIA – ALEXANDRE, ...
CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • CULTURA GREGA – VALORIZAÇÃO DO HUMANISMO E DO CARATER PÚBLICO – CONTRIB...
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA FORMAÇÃO – SUL DA PENÍNSULA BALCÂNICA – INVASÕES DE AQUEUS, EÓLIOS , JÔNIOS E DÓRIOS – DESESTRUTURAÇÃO = 1ª DIÁSPORA – DESENVOLVIMENTO CULTURAL GREGO – PERÍODOS: HOMÉRICO – INICIO - PRIMITIVO – ARCAICO – "PÓLIS" / COLONIZAÇÃO – CLÁSSICO – ÁPICE / GUERRAS – HELENISTICO - DOMINAÇÃO – BERÇO DA CIVILIZAÇÃO OCIDENTAL
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA –ATENAS • SOLO FRÁGIL = ATIVIDADE MARÍTIMO-COMERCIAL • CIDADE ABERTA E EDUCAÇÃO CIDADÃ • SOCIEDADE: – CIDADÃOS: EUPATRIDAS (ARISTOCRACIA), GEORGOIS (CAMPONESES) E DEMIURGOS (ARTESÃOS) - METECOS : ESTRANGEIROS - ESCRAVOS: MAIORIA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • POLÍTICA : • MODELO ARISTOCRÁTICO = ARCONTES E AREÓPAGO • INSATISFAÇÕES SOCIAIS CRESCENTES • REFORMAS POLÍTICAS, SOCIAIS E ECONÔMICAS • DRACON, SÓLON E CLISTENES
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • CIDADANIA GREGA A evolução social ateniense, em seus primórdios, expunha uma divisão censitária. Apenas uma classe de cidadão efetivamente gozava de cidadania. Após as reformas de Clístines (509 a. C.), todavia, o privilégio de pertencer à comunidade estendeu-se a todo cidadão ateniense que se viu na possibilidade de exercer cargos do governo. Essa revolução estrutural desferiu um duro golpe na Aristocracia governante, uma vez que, confirmando as reformas de Sólon e introduzindo as suas próprias, no que concerne à organização religiosa, Clístines não mais permitiu castas religiosas e privilégios de berço na religião ou na política[8].
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • SISTEMA DEMOCRÁTICO – DEMOS = NOVA ORGANIZAÇÃO DA SOCIEDADE – ISONOMIA E ISOCRACIA = DEMOCRACIA – OSTRACISMO = DEFESA DO SISTEMA – DEMOCRACIA DIRETA, ESCRAVISTA E EXCLUDENTE
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA Platão excluía os artesãos dos benefícios de participar da pólis: "O trabalho permanece alheio a qualquer valor humano e em certos aspectos parece mesmo a antítese do que seja essencial ao homem".
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • SEGUNDO ARISTÓTELES, "NA CIDADE COM O MELHOR CONJUNTO DE NORMAS E NAQUELA DOTADA DE HOMENS ABSOLUTAMENTE JUSTOS, OS CIDADÃOS NÃO DEVEM VIVER UMA VIDA DE TRABALHO TRIVIAL OU DE NEGÓCIOS — ESSES TIPOS DE VIDA SÃO DESPREZÍVEIS E INCOMPATÍVEIS COM AS QUALIDADES MORAIS —, TAMPOUCO DEVEM SER AGRICULTORES OS ASPIRANTES À CIDADANIA, POIS O LAZER É INDISPENSÁVEL AO DESENVOLVIMENTO DAS QUALIDADES MORAIS E À PRÁTICA DAS ATIVIDADES POLÍTICAS". VAN ACKER, T. Grécia. A vida cotidiana na cidade-Estado. São Paulo: Atual, 1994.
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA –ESPARTA • EDUCAÇÃO MILITARIZADA • ESTADO COMPONENTE FUNDAMENTAL • FORTE XENOFOBIA • ESTRUTURA SOCIAL ESPARCIATAS = DÓRIOS, CIDADÃOS PERIECOS = ARREDORES (COMÉRCIO E ARTESANATO) HILOTAS = SERVOS DO ESTADO, BASE DA ECONOMIA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA PERÍODO CLÁSSICO – ESPLENDOR E DECADÊNCIA – GUERRAS EXTERNAS E INTERNAS – ASCENSÃO POLÍTICA E CULTURAL
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA GUERRAS MÉDICAS OU PÉRSICAS: • IMPERIALISMO ATENIENSE • EXPANSÃO DA DEMOCRACIA E DA FILOSOFIA GUERRA DO PELOPONESO : • RIVALIDADES LEVAM CIDADES A GUERRA • VITÓRIA DE ESPARTA = NOVO IMPERIALISMO • DECLÍNIO DOS GREGOS = DOMINAÇÃO MACEDÔNICA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA GUERREIRO HOPLITA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • PERÍODO HELENÍSTICO – DOMINAÇÃO MACEDÔNICA SOBRE A GRÉCIA – ALEXANDRE, O GRANDE – SINTESE ORIENTE/OCIDENTE – CONQUISTAS – GRÉCIA, EGITO, PERSIA E ÍNDIA. – DIFUSÃO DA CULTURA HELENÍSTICA PELO IMPÉRIO (UNIVERSALISMO)
  CIVILIZAÇÃOGREGA • CULTURA GREGA – VALORIZAÇÃO DO HUMANISMO E DO CARATER PÚBLICO – CONTRIBUIÇÕES EM TODOS OS CAMPOS, COM DESTAQUE: MITOLOGIA, FILOSOFIA, MATEMÁTICA, POLÍTICA, TEATRO, ARQUITETURA, MEDICINA, ETC.

×