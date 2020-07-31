Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ESTADO DO TOCANTINS SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZE ESC. MUL. FRANCISCO BUENO DE FREITAS CNPJ: 07.354.537/0001-07 / INEP: 17053072 RUA PERDIZ, Nº 195, SETOR MARACANÃ PROFESSOR:REGINALDO REIS DE SOUSA ALUNO:_____________________________________________________________ DATA:23/07/2020 SÉRIE:5ªANO TURMA:ATURNO____________ DINAMIZAÇÃO - ENSINO RELIGIOSO O sagrado na vida humana - Transcendência, o sagrado na vida humana. A palavra transcendência significa a superioridade do Criador em relação à criatura. É a capacidade de superar os limites normais e pode ser atribuída de diversas naturezas. Deus, por exemplo, é transcendente, pois tem condição espiritual. Espiritual porque envolve o significado da vida e a razão de viver. O primeiro significado, como parte do seu conceito transcendência foi usado primeiramente para se referir a relação de Deus com o mundo e de particular importância na teologia (é o estudo sobre Deus). Neste caso, transcendente significa que Deus está completamente além dos limites cosmológicos (estudo do mundo). Por outro lado, os seres humanos também buscam a transcendência, quando tentam superar a barreira do desconhecido. Dentre os seres vivos somente o ser humano é capaz de transcender. Somente nele habita o desejo de ir além de si próprio. Nenhum vegetal ou animal quer ser algo diferente de sua própria natureza. Somos os únicos que não estamos satisfeitos. Fomos ungidos com a liberdade de escolher. Podemos modificar. Quando este desejo é mais consciente, percebemos nosso coração querendo saltar para fora do peito para alcançar e tocar. O coração nos guia nessa busca. É interessante porque é uma busca totalmente solitária. Não há respostas fora. Não há garantias. Não há segurança. Caminhamos no escuro e é a partir do passo dado que a luz vai-se fazendo e as certezas vão surgindo. Posso dizer-lhes como está sendo o meu processo, mas ninguém será capaz de dizer-lhes como será o processo de cada um de vocês. Transcendência é desejo e movimento. Se não sei o que quero, se sinto somente a insatisfação no peito, se o desejo ainda é inconsciente, ainda assim é transcendente. Se estiver em movimento atrás de algo que não sei o que é, ainda assim o movimento é transcendente. Olá meus alunos, vamos estudar sobre relatos de experiência do sagrado, devemos respeitar os colegas em suas necessidades de manifestar sua cresça ou fé. Objetivo dessa aula é levar o aluno a compreender que as oportunidades devem ser iguais para todos. Leia o texto abaixo e responda as questões com ajuda dos seus pais ou responsáveis.
  2. 2. ESTADO DO TOCANTINS SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZE ESC. MUL. FRANCISCO BUENO DE FREITAS CNPJ: 07.354.537/0001-07 / INEP: 17053072 RUA PERDIZ, Nº 195, SETOR MARACANÃ PROFESSOR:REGINALDO REIS DE SOUSA ALUNO:_____________________________________________________________ DATA:23/07/2020 SÉRIE:5ªANO TURMA:ATURNO____________ Leia o texto “O Sagrado na vida humana – transcendência, o sagrado na vida humana” para responder as questões. 1 – O que significa transcendente? _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________ 2 – Quando os seres humanos buscam o Transcendente? _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________ 3 – Em sua opinião, por que o ser humano nunca está satisfeito? _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________ 4 – O que é Teologia? _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________ 5 – Por que Deus é um exemplo de Transcendência? _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________ 6 – Complete a frase. a) A Transcendência foi usada primeiramente para se referir a relação de___________________________com o mundo e de particular importância na______________________________________________. b) Os seres humanos buscam a___________________________________ quando tenta superar a barreira do_________________________________________. c) Dentre os seres vivos somente o ser____________________________________ é capaz de transcender. 7 – Associe a segunda coluna de acordo com a primeira. (1) Teologia ( ) Estudo do mundo (2) Transcendência ( ) É o estudo sobre Deus. (3) Cosmológico ( ) Envolve o significado da vida e da razão de viver. (4) Espiritual ( ) O sagrado na vida humana.
  3. 3. ESTADO DO TOCANTINS SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZE ESC. MUL. FRANCISCO BUENO DE FREITAS CNPJ: 07.354.537/0001-07 / INEP: 17053072 RUA PERDIZ, Nº 195, SETOR MARACANÃ PROFESSOR:REGINALDO REIS DE SOUSA ALUNO:_____________________________________________________________ DATA:23/07/2020 SÉRIE:5ªANO TURMA:ATURNO____________ DINAMIZAÇÃO - ARTE Olá meus alunos vamos estudar nessa aula sobre natureza morta é tipo de pintura na qual seres inanimados são retratados com a intenção de mostrar as qualidades de suas formas, cores, composições e texturas. Sua principal característica é apresentar seres inanimados como frutas, flores, garrafas, taças, etc. Paisagem refere-se a uma pintura que é mais larga do que alta, assim chamada porque esse aspecto é frequentemente usado para pintar paisagens. Pinte esse desenho abaixo comas cores primárias.

×