Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
loro Profesora Regina Jaramillo Gualaman
¿Qué es un loro? • Miden entre 30 y 40 cm. • Colores intensos • Tienen pico curvado • Buenos voladores • Se agarran y trep...
aro
oro
mora
lora
arena
aromo
aroma
marino
minero
mira la lora.
el aro en la oreja.
Ppt loro
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ppt loro

3 views

Published on

del metodo matte

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ppt loro

  1. 1. loro Profesora Regina Jaramillo Gualaman
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un loro? • Miden entre 30 y 40 cm. • Colores intensos • Tienen pico curvado • Buenos voladores • Se agarran y trepan por las ramas • Inteligente • Puede vivir hasta 100 años
  3. 3. aro
  4. 4. oro
  5. 5. mora
  6. 6. lora
  7. 7. arena
  8. 8. aromo
  9. 9. aroma
  10. 10. marino
  11. 11. minero
  12. 12. mira la lora.
  13. 13. el aro en la oreja.

×