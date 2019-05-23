Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MATRI MONIALX Religión-Filosofía-Ideología-Tecnología …El Camino hacia una vida conyugal feliz... Por Alexander Dorado
  2. 2. MatriXmonial Los conceptos de la ficción de Matrix Metáfora, espiritualidad, lo real y lo irreal… La Matrix, el arquitecto, La píldora roja, Neo, El Oráculo, Zion…
  3. 3. MatriXmonial Ficción, Realidad y Verdad Pasar de una realidad en conflicto a una verdad en armonía; de una situación fuera de control, a una vida controlada y regulada,
  4. 4. MatriXmonial El Matrimonio por dentro ¿Qué realidad se vive al interior de la vida conyugal?
  5. 5. MatriXmonial El Matrimonio en crisis ¿Qué hacen las parejas para enfrentar sus crisis?
  6. 6. MatriXmonial El Matrimonio en crisis 3 instancias en el proceso de restauración conyugal  Sala de Espera  Consultorio  Quirófano
  7. 7. MatriXmonial 4 claves para la felicidad en la vida matrimonial Dios AMOR SEXOGOZO
  8. 8. MatriXmonial ¿Qué pasa cuando la pareja están lejos de Dios? ¿Y cuando se acercan a Dios? Dios ELLAEL Dios EL ELLA
  9. 9. MatriXmonial  Las cosas invisibles de Dios se hacen claramente visibles por medio de las cosas creadas  La fe, el CAMINO hacia una vida conyugal con sentido y felicidad
  10. 10. Aplicación  Existe un mundo virtual, realidades con las cuales nos hemos ido familiarizando.  Existe el mundo espiritual donde opera Dios, su amor, sabiduría, y poder transformador el cual podemos conocer y experimentar  Salmo 139:2-12

×