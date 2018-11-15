52. como cultivar una vida familiar de exito

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 Conocer los principios básicos para lograr la restauración de la familia y volver al diseño original de Dios Indicador de logro
  2. 2. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La familia es una institución natural que hoy está huérfana emocionalmente, porque cada uno de sus miembros, al no ser suplidas sus necesidades en el hogar, busca satisfacer sus demandas de amor y aceptación en otros lugares y con otras actividades. Introducción
  3. 3. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La familia se encuentra deteriorada y necesita urgentemente la acción de Dios para ser restaurada. Introducción
  4. 4. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La familia es la célula básica de la sociedad, es el núcleo y fundamento de toda comunidad, y como tal se le debe dar la importancia que tiene. 1. La bendición de una familia
  5. 5. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 Es la institución natural en la que se crece y se muere como persona. Es la empresa mas importante que el hombre puede formar. 1. La bendición de una familia
  6. 6. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La familia cumple un papel muy importante en la construcción del carácter de una persona, e influye positiva o negativamente en la formación de sus valores morales, en la seguridad y en la confianza en si misma. 1. La bendición de una familia
  7. 7. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La familia es el vínculo que permite sortear diferentes situaciones por difíciles que parezcan. 1. La bendición de una familia
  8. 8. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 Dios es el diseñador de la familia (Génesis 2:21-25) El estableció las pautas y los roles para que funcione adecuadamente En la Biblia (El Manual de la Vida) están las instrucciones precisas que nos dan luz para vivir. 2. Crisis familiar
  9. 9. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La crisis interna de la familia es el reflejo de la crisis personal de sus miembros, en especial de los que representan autoridad delegada por Dios: Los padres. 2. Crisis familiar
  10. 10. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 Dios diseñó el matrimonio y colocó al hombre como cabeza y responsable final del hogar, y a su lado, la como su compañera y ayuda idónea, sujeta a él, a la mujer, para complementarlo (Efesios 5:22-23) 2. Crisis familiar / Crisis de Roles
  11. 11. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 Las actitudes básicas hacia Dios, hacia la vida y todo lo que nos rodea, así como los valores morales y espirituales se aprenden y se adquieren en el seno del hogar. 2. Crisis familiar / Crisis de Valores
  12. 12. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 La formación integral de los hijos es indelegable los padres son modelo para los hijos, estos aprenden por imitación e interiorizan los valores de sus padres. 2. Crisis familiar / Crisis de Valores
  13. 13. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016 Muchas veces aunque los padres estén presentes físicamente, son distantes, pasivos, poco afectuosos, indiferentes o despreciativos con sus hijos Este faltante deja cicatrices emocionales y afecta su vida personal y matrimonial. 2. Crisis familiar / Ausencia de los Padres
  14. 14. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  El esposo da Dirección (Efesios 5:23)  Dios delegó en el varón autoridad y responsabilidad. Como cabeza debe tener: A Cristo como cabeza, Amar y cuidar a su esposa, Tener sus hijos en sujeción, Permanecer con su esposa. 3. Restauración Familiar
  15. 15. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  La esposa esta sujeta a su marido (1 Co.11:7-10)  Se espera de ella, sujeción y obediencia a su esposo  Ella debe: Ser ayuda y apoyo incondicional, Estar sujeta a su esposo, Respetar a su marido, Ser corona del marido, Permanecer con su marido. 3. Restauración Familiar
  16. 16. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  Los padres brindan amor y forman a sus hijos (Salmo 127:3)  Dios delegó a los padres la formación de los hijos  Esta función es indelegable. Los hijos aprenden del ejemplo de los padres conceptos y valores básicos de la vida. 3. Restauración Familiar
  17. 17. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  Los padres brindan amor y forman a sus hijos(Salmo 127:3)  Su deber es Brindar amor y protección, Ser proveedores, Ser modelo y ejemplo, Corregir y disciplinar. 3. Restauración Familiar
  18. 18. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  Los hijos honran a los padres (Efesios :1-2)  Son olivos de paz y bendición para sus padres  Deben reconocer la autoridad de Dios delegada en ellos.  La honra se demuestra con amor, respeto, obediencia, servicio y gratitud. 3. Restauración Familiar
  19. 19. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  Restablecimiento de la imagen paterna y familiar  Realización de la mujer en su papel de madre y esposa  Formación y crecimiento de los hijos en un ambiente de amor y seguridad Resultados de la restauración familiar
  20. 20. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  Las CDF son reuniones de familia en las cuales los miembros se juntan bajo la dirección del jefe del hogar para dialogar sobre sus vivencias, necesidades, problemas, intereses comunes y dejan que Dios intervenga en todos los asuntos familiares. 4.Las células de desarrollo familiar (CDF)
  21. 21. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  La CDF se realiza semanalmente en el día y hora elegidos por la familia y es dirigida por el jefe del hogar y en un ambiente propicio para la intervención familiar. 4.Las células de desarrollo familiar (CDF)
  22. 22. LOS SENCILLOS COMO DE LA TEOTERAPIA COMO CULTIVAR UNA VIDA FAMILIAR DE EXITO fenacefedejecafetero@gmail.com ElaboradoporCoordinaciónEducativaTerritorialEjeCafetero-2016  Dios sana a las familias a través de la restauración de cada uno de sus miembros  Estamos llamados a ser canales de bendición en la medida que permitamos que Dios nos trate y llene de su Santo Espíritu, así contribuimos a la restaurar familias en el país y el mundo. Aplicación Teoterapica

