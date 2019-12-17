Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library
[NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library A revelatory alternative to the standard economic models ...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Richard Robbq Pages : 256 pagesq Publisher : Yale University Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 03002464...
DISCRIPSI A revelatory alternative to the standard economic models of human behavior that proposes an exciting new way to ...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
[NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library

3 views

Published on

A revelatory alternative to the standard economic models of human behavior that proposes an exciting new way to understand decision?making   Why do we do the things we do? The classical view of economics is that we are rational individuals, making decisions with the intention of maximizing our preferences. Behaviorists, on the other hand, see us as relying on mental shortcuts and conforming to preexisting biases. Richard Robb argues that neither explanation accounts for those things that we do for their own sake, and without understanding these sorts of actions, our picture of decision?making is at best incomplete. Robb explains how these choices made seemingly without reason belong to a realm of behavior he identifies as “for?itself.”   A provocative combination of philosophy and economics that offers a key to many of our quixotic choices, this groundbreaking volume provides a new way to understand everything from investing to how hard we work to how we manage daily interactions.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library

  1. 1. [NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library
  2. 2. [NEW RELEASES]Willful: How We Choose What We Do |E-BOOKS library A revelatory alternative to the standard economic models of human behavior that proposes an exciting new way to understand decision?making Why do we do the things we do? The classical view of economics is that we are rational individuals, making decisions with the intention of maximizing our preferences. Behaviorists, on the other hand, see us as relying on mental shortcuts and conforming to preexisting biases. Richard Robb argues that neither explanation accounts for those things that we do for their own sake, and without understanding these sorts of actions, our picture of decision?making is at best incomplete. Robb explains how these choices made seemingly without reason belong to a realm of behavior he identifies as “for?itself.” A provocative combination of philosophy and economics that offers a key to many of our quixotic choices, this groundbreaking volume provides a new way to understand everything from investing to how hard we work to how we manage daily interactions.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Richard Robbq Pages : 256 pagesq Publisher : Yale University Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0300246439q ISBN-13 : 9780300246438q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI A revelatory alternative to the standard economic models of human behavior that proposes an exciting new way to understand decision?making Why do we do the things we do? The classical view of economics is that we are rational individuals, making decisions with the intention of maximizing our preferences. Behaviorists, on the other hand, see us as relying on mental shortcuts and conforming to preexisting biases. Richard Robb argues that neither explanation accounts for those things that we do for their own sake, and without understanding these sorts of actions, our picture of decision?making is at best incomplete. Robb explains how these choices made seemingly without reason belong to a realm of behavior he identifies as “for?itself.” A provocative combination of philosophy and economics that offers a key to many of our quixotic choices, this groundbreaking volume provides a new way to understand everything from investing to how hard we work to how we manage daily interactions.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×