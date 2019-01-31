Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
top horror thrillers : Homemade Sin | Mystery Thriller & Horror
1.
top horror thrillers : Homemade Sin |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Listen to Homemade Sin and top horror thrillers new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any top horror thrillers
FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
top horror thrillers : Homemade Sin |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Callahan Garrity is the owner of House Mouse, a cleaning service that tidies up after Atlanta's elite. She's also a former
cop and a part-time sleuth. She and her coterie of devoted helpers can ransack a house for clues faster than it takes a
fingerprint to set.
Some people might call Callahan Garrity nosy, but she prefers to think of her tendency toward snooping as a healthy
interest in the truth. So when news reaches her of her cousin Patti's death during a carjacking, Callahan shakes off her
House Mouse cleaning uniform to don her detective's cap. It's not that she doesn't have confidence in the Atlanta
police—she used to be among their ranks—but the crime is too incongruous with Patti's suburban life to seem like a
random incident.
3.
top horror thrillers : Homemade Sin |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Written By: Mary Kay Andrews.
Narrated By: Hillary Huber
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: April 2013
Duration: 9 hours 41 minutes
4.
top horror thrillers : Homemade Sin |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Download Full Version
Homemade Sin Audio
OR
Download now
Be the first to comment