100-063-06 i Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page i Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
ii Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Neither Madge Networks Limited or its affiliate...
100-063-06 iii Before you start This guide describes how to install and use the Madge Smart Ringbridge. Audience This guid...
iv Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Terminology This guide contains the following specific terms: Ringbridge The Madge ...
100-063-06 v Components The Smart Ringbridge is supplied with TrueView Bridge Manager, a management application that enabl...
vi Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide FCC Statement This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits fo...
100-063-06 vii Contents Chapter 1 Introduction ..............................................................................
viii Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Appendix B Telnet management .......................................................
100-063-06 1 Introduction Chapter 1 Introduction 00-front.bk : 01-INTRO.FM4 Page 1 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
Chapter 1 Introduction 2 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter describes the Madge Smart Ringbridge an...
Chapter 1 Introduction 100-063-06 3 Introduction View of the Ringbridge The Smart Ringbridge is shown below: Figure 1.1 Fr...
Chapter 1 Introduction 4 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Ringbridge management software The Smart Ringbridge is suppli...
100-063-06 5 Installation Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 5 Tuesday, December 17, 1996...
Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 6 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter explains how to install an...
Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 100-063-06 7 Installation To install the Ringbridge: 1 Make sure the power switch on t...
Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 8 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Note: All combinations of ring speeds and cable ...
Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 100-063-06 9 Installation Using the self-test program When you start up the Ringbridge...
Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 10 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide — Broadcast frames The Ringbridge sends a broad...
100-063-06 11 Using Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 11 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 12 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter explains how to read the infor...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 13 Using Note: When no cable is connected to a bridge port, the STP and UTP LEDs...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 14 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Reading status messages on the LCD panel The Ringbri...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 15 Using Single-routeA: <number> broadcast B: <number> The single-route broadcas...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 16 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Port A: <status> status B: <status> The current stat...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 17 Using IPX A: <count> frames B: <count> The number of IPX frames received by t...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 18 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Reading alert messages on the LCD panel The LCD also...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 19 Using Port <no.>: Open failed Duplicate address There are two ports on the ne...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 20 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Port <no.>: Ring status Hard error An error has occu...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 21 Using Resetting the Ringbridge You can use the Reset button to run the self-t...
Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 22 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Downloading microcode When you download microcode fr...
100-063-06 23 Troubleshooting Appendix A Troubleshooting 00-front.bk : A-TROUB.FM4 Page 23 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:4...
Appendix A Troubleshooting 24 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview If the Ringbridge does not work correctly when ...
100-063-06 25 Telnet Appendix B Telnet management 00-front.bk : B-TELNET.FM4 Page 25 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
Appendix B Telnet management 26 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview The Smart Ringbridge supports Telnet sessions...
100-063-06 27 Technical specifications Appendix C Technical specifications 00-front.bk : C-SPECS.FM4 Page 27 Tuesday, Dece...
Appendix C Technical specifications 28 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter provides technical specif...
100-063-06 29 Technical support AppendixD Technical support services 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 29 Tuesday, December ...
30 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Introduction Technical support is available to all Madge customers. To receive tech...
100-063-06 31 Technical support Worldwide Web (WWW) To access the Madge Networks service on the web, use either a web brow...
32 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Telephone, Fax, BBS, and Email Region Support Service Support Number Europe, Middle...
100-063-06 33 Technical support Toll-free regional support numbers * Indicates local telephone numbers where the calls are...
34 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide CompuServe If you are a CompuServe member, access the Madge Networks Section by typ...
100-063-06 35 Technical support NIFTY-Serve This is an equivalent service to CompuServe but is only available in Japan. Lo...
36 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide To find out more about the Madge BBS service call: Madge FaxBack The Madge FaxBack ...
100-063-06 37 Index Index C cabling 7 command-line interface 26 configuration 8 connectors 7 D downloading microcode 22 I ...
38 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.IX Page 38 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  1. 1. 100-063-06 i Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page i Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  2. 2. ii Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Neither Madge Networks Limited or its affiliated companies (together collectively "Madge") make any warranties as to the information in this installation guide. Under no circumstances shall Madge be liable for costs of procurement of substitute products or services, lost profits, lost savings, loss of information or data or any other special, indirect, consequential or incidental damages, arising in any way out of the use of its products, whether or not used in accordance with the installation guide. Acknowledgments Madge, the Madge logo, Smart Ringbridge, and TrueView are trademarks, and in some jurisdictions may be registered trademarks, of Madge Networks or its affiliated companies. Other trademarks appearing in this document are the property of their respective owners. Release date: July 1996 Copyright © 1996 Madge Networks Limited. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored or transmitted in any form, without express written approval from Madge Networks Limited. 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page ii Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  3. 3. 100-063-06 iii Before you start This guide describes how to install and use the Madge Smart Ringbridge. Audience This guide is intended for network administrators with an understanding of Token Ring networking, source routing and IPX routing. Structure This guide is organized as follows: Chapter 1 Describes the Smart Ringbridge, and explains how you can use TrueView Bridge Manager to manage the Ringbridge from the management station. Chapter 2 Explains how to install and configure the Smart Ringbridge, and describes the self-test program. Chapter 3 Explains how to read the information that is displayed by the LEDs and the LCD panel on the Smart Ringbridge. The chapter also provides instructions for resetting the device and downloading boot code and run-time microcode. Appendix A Provides instructions that help you to diagnose problems during and after installation. Appendix B Explains how to set up Telnet sessions with the Smart Ringbridge and use the command-line interface. Appendix C Lists technical specifications for the Smart Ringbridge. Appendix D Explains how to contact Madge technical support services. Related publications The following documents contain related information: • TrueView Bridge Manager User Guide (part number: 100-081) • TrueView Applications Installation and User Guide (part number: 100-160) 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page iii Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  4. 4. iv Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Terminology This guide contains the following specific terms: Ringbridge The Madge Smart Ringbridge. Bridge Any bridge or adapter-based bridge, such as a Madge Smart Ringbridge or an IBM 8209 LAN Bridge. Conventions Note: A note icon indicates information that we recommend you take special notice of. Caution: A caution icon indicates the possibility of damage to data or equipment. Warning: A warning icon indicates the possibility of a threat to personal safety. 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page iv Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  5. 5. 100-063-06 v Components The Smart Ringbridge is supplied with TrueView Bridge Manager, a management application that enables you to monitor and control the device from the management station. If any of the items listed below are missing, please contact your supplier immediately. The Smart Ringbridge includes: • One Madge Smart Ringbridge • One mains power cable • Smart Ringbridge software on 3.5-inch disks • Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide (part number: 100-063) • Madge Safety Guide (part number: 102-001) • Registration cards • Four rubber feet Smart Ringbridge software includes: • TrueView, a network management platform for Microsoft Windows • TrueView Bridge Manager • TrueView Alert Manager • TrueView Bridge Manager User Guide (part number: 100-081) • TrueView Applications Installation and User Guide (part number: 100-160) 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page v Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  6. 6. vi Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide FCC Statement This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference to radio communications, when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy. If it is not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, or if it is operated in a residential area, it may cause harmful interference to radio communications. In this case, users will be required to correct the interference at their own expense. Canadian DOC statement This digital apparatus does not exceed the Class A limits for radio noise emissions from digital apparatus as set out in the interference-causing equipment standard entitled “Digital Apparatus”, ICES-003 of the Department of Communications. Cet appareil numérique respecte les limites de bruits radioélectriques applicables aux appareils numérique de Classe A prescrites dans la norme sur le matériel brouilleur: “Appareils Numériques”, NMB-003 édictée par le ministre des Communications. European EMC Statement This equipment is designed to be operated in a commercial environment. Operation of this equipment in a domestic area may cause radio interference. 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.FM4 Page vi Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  7. 7. 100-063-06 vii Contents Chapter 1 Introduction ...............................................................................................................................1 Overview ....................................................................................................................................2 About the Madge Smart Ringbridge ........................................................................................2 View of the Ringbridge .............................................................................................................3 Ringbridge management software ...........................................................................................4 Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge ..........................................................................................................5 Overview ....................................................................................................................................6 Installing the Ringbridge ..........................................................................................................6 Configuring the Ringbridge .....................................................................................................8 Using the self-test program ......................................................................................................9 Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge ..............................................................................................................11 Overview ..................................................................................................................................12 Reading status information .....................................................................................................12 Reading LEDs .........................................................................................................................12 Reading status messages on the LCD panel ........................................................................14 Reading alert messages on the LCD panel ...........................................................................18 Resetting the Ringbridge .......................................................................................................21 Downloading microcode .........................................................................................................22 Appendix A Troubleshooting ......................................................................................................................23 Overview ..................................................................................................................................24 Troubleshooting procedure ....................................................................................................24 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.TOC Page vii Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  8. 8. viii Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Appendix B Telnet management ............................................................................................................... 25 Overview ................................................................................................................................. 26 Command-line interface ........................................................................................................ 26 Entering commands ............................................................................................................... 26 Appendix C Technical specifications ......................................................................................................... 27 Overview ................................................................................................................................. 28 Specifications .......................................................................................................................... 28 Appendix D Technical support services .................................................................................................... 29 Introduction ............................................................................................................................ 30 Worldwide Web (WWW) ....................................................................................................... 31 Telephone, Fax, BBS, and Email ......................................................................................... 32 Toll-free regional support numbers ...................................................................................... 33 CompuServe ............................................................................................................................ 34 NIFTY-Serve .......................................................................................................................... 35 Bulletin Board System (BBS) ................................................................................................ 35 Madge FaxBack ...................................................................................................................... 36 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.TOC Page viii Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  9. 9. 100-063-06 1 Introduction Chapter 1 Introduction 00-front.bk : 01-INTRO.FM4 Page 1 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  10. 10. Chapter 1 Introduction 2 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter describes the Madge Smart Ringbridge and the software program that you can use to manage the Ringbridge. About the Madge Smart Ringbridge The Smart Ringbridge is a stackable, source-routing bridge and IPX router that can join two token rings. This means that the nodes on the two rings can communicate using either IBM source routing or Novell NetWare IPX routing, and you do not need to use parallel source-routing bridges and IPX routers between token rings. The Smart Ringbridge: • Forwards frames according to user-defineable filters, which enables you to limit traffic and improve network security. • Supports the IBM Token-Ring Network Bridge Program, and implements the Ring Error Monitor (REM), Configuration Report Server (CRS) and Ring Parameters Server (RPS) management features. • Communicates with management applications like TrueView Bridge Manager to provide information about the segments that the Ringbridge connects. • Supports ring speeds of 4 or 16 Mbps for each connected segment. You select the ring speed with switches on the front of the Ringbridge. • Provides DB-9 and RJ-45 connectors to support either Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) or Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) cabling media. The Ringbridge senses the type of cabling that is connected. • Provides information and information about the status of the Ringbridge, and the traffic that the Ringbridge is forwarding, on the LCD. 00-front.bk : 01-INTRO.FM4 Page 2 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  11. 11. Chapter 1 Introduction 100-063-06 3 Introduction View of the Ringbridge The Smart Ringbridge is shown below: Figure 1.1 Front and rear view of the Smart Ringbridge 00-front.bk : 01-INTRO.FM4 Page 3 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  12. 12. Chapter 1 Introduction 4 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Ringbridge management software The Smart Ringbridge is supplied with TrueView Bridge Manager. TrueView Bridge Manager enables you to: • Manage the Smart Ringbridge and IBM bridge devices such as the IBM 8209 LAN bridge. • Monitor the traffic that the bridge is forwarding. • Download microcode to Smart Ringbridge devices. • View the status of LEDs, and change the LCD on Smart Ringbridge devices. For information about installing and using TrueView Ringswitch Manager, refer to the TrueView Ringswitch Manager User Guide (part number: 100-171). 00-front.bk : 01-INTRO.FM4 Page 4 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  13. 13. 100-063-06 5 Installation Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 5 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  14. 14. Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 6 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter explains how to install and configure the Smart Ringbridge. Caution: The Smart Ringbridge does not contain any user-serviceable components. Do not open the unit, or you may damage the Ringbridge. Installing the Ringbridge comprises the following tasks: 1 Securing the Ringbridge in a standard 19-inch wide rack or placing the unit on a flat horizontal shelf. 2 Connecting cables to from each segment to the Ringbridge. 3 Connecting the Ringbridge to the mains power supply. 4 Selecting the correct ring speed for each segment using the switch on the front of the Ringbridge. 5 Starting the Ringbridge and running the self-test program. Installing the Ringbridge Before installing the Ringbridge, ensure that you can fulfil the installation requirements below, and that you are familiar with the safety procedures in the Madge Safety Guide (part number: 102-001). To install and use the Smart Ringbridge, you need: • A suitable mains supply power outlet • 3U space in an industry-standard 19-inch wide rack, or a flat horizontal surface, where: — Mains electrical power is available for the Ringbridge — Temperature remains between 10-40°C (50-104°F) — The front, sides and rear of the Ringbridge have a clearance of at least 50mm (2 inches) 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 6 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  15. 15. Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 100-063-06 7 Installation To install the Ringbridge: 1 Make sure the power switch on the rear of the Ringbridge is set to OFF. 2 Either: Secure the Ringbridge in a standard 19-inch wide rack. Or: Affix the self-adhesive rubber feet to the underside of the Ringbridge, and place the Ringswitch on a flat, horizontal surface. If you install the Ringbridge on a shelf, ensure that the shelf can support the 5.5kg weight of the unit. 3 Connect a LAN cable from the bridge ports on the front of the Ringbridge to the rings you want to bridge. Tighten any retaining screws to make sure that the LAN cables do not become accidently disconnected. Each connected ring can use either STP or UTP cabling. The Ringbridge automatically selects the correct connectors depending on which cables are being used. The two connected rings do not need to use the same cabling medium. Note: Use either the DB9 (STP) or RJ45 (UTP) connector of each bridge port. Do not connect LAN cables to both connectors on a bridge port at the same time. 4 Connect the power cable to the mains power socket on the rear of the Ringbridge, then plug the cable into the AC outlet. The input voltage ranges are 90V to 130V and 180V to 250V. The input voltage for the Ringbridge is auto-ranging; you do not need to set a voltage-selector switch. 5 Select the correct ring speed for each port. Each connected ring can operate at a ring speed of either 4 or 16Mbps. 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 7 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  16. 16. Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 8 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Note: All combinations of ring speeds and cable types are permissible. 6 Set the power switch on the rear of the Ringbridge to ON. The Ringbridge automatically runs a self-test routine to ensure that it is operating correctly. For more information about the self-test routine, see “Using the self-test program” later in this chapter. Configuring the Ringbridge When you start up the Ringbridge for the first time, the Ringbridge is configured using the default parameters. If a port closes for any reason: 1 The Ringbridge re-opens the port so that frame forwarding can recommence. This feature provides automatic recovery from beaconing states and MAC-level removal from the ring. 2 The resident Ringbridge software automatically ensures that the Ringbridge is operating correctly. To configure the Ringbridge, manage the device using TrueView Bridge Manager. For information about installing and using TrueView Bridge Manager, refer to the TrueView Bridge Manager User Guide (part number: 100-081). 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 8 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  17. 17. Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 100-063-06 9 Installation Using the self-test program When you start up the Ringbridge, reset the Ringbridge, or download new microcode to the Ringbridge, the resident self-test program checks that the Ringbridge is operating correctly and displays status messages on the LCD. When the Ringbridge starts up: 1 The self-test checks the Ringbridge hardware. If the Ringbridge fails the self-test, contact your supplier and provide the boot code version number and error number that are shown on the LCD. 2 If the Ringbridge passes the self-test, the Ringbridge runs a bridge test. If the Ringbridge fails the bridge test, and you cannot resolve the problem, contact your supplier and provide the four-digit number shown in the bottom right corner of the LCD. The bridge test comprises the following tests: — Same ring The Ringbridge sends a frame from one bridge port to the other without source routing information. If the destination port receives the frame, bridge ports A and B are connected to the same ring, and you should check your port connections. — Duplicate bridge The Ringbridge sends a non-broadcast frame from one bridge port to the other using source routing information. If multiple copies of the frame are received by the desination port, there are parallel bridges on the network with the same ring number and bridge number as the Ringbridge, and you should check the configuration of the bridge. — Routed frames The Ringbridge sends a non-broadcast frame from one bridge port to the other using source routing information. If no frames are received by the destination port, the Ringbridge is not transmitting non- broadcast frames, and you should check that the cables are working properly. 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 9 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  18. 18. Chapter 2 Installing the Ringbridge 10 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide — Broadcast frames The Ringbridge sends a broadcast frame from one bridge port to the other. If no frames are received by the destination port, the Ringbridge is not transmitting broadcast frames, and you should check that the cables are working properly. — Ring number conflict The Ringbridge reads incoming frames and checks that there are no parallel bridges with different ring numbers. If a ring number conflict occurs, check the configuration of the Ringbridge and all parallel bridges. 3 If the Ringbridge passes the bridge test, the Ringbridge starts up. 00-front.bk : 02-INSTL.FM4 Page 10 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  19. 19. 100-063-06 11 Using Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 11 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  20. 20. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 12 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter explains how to read the information displayed by the LEDs and the LCD display on the Smart Ringbridge. It also explains how to use the reset button, and download microcode to the Ringbridge. You can use the Reset button on the Ringbridge to reset the device, erase the stored configuration, or start the loader program. Reading status information You can view information about the status of the Ringbridge from the LEDs beside each ring speed selector switch, or the LCD on the front panel. Alternatively, you can view the LEDs and LCD from the management station, by running TrueView Bridge Manager. For more information, refer to the TrueView Bridge Manager User Guide (part number: 100-081). Reading LEDs The LEDs on the Ringbridge indicate whether the Ringbridge is switched on, the status of each bridge port, the ring speed of each bridge port, and the type of cable that is connected to each bridge port. The LEDs display the information described in the following table. 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 12 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  21. 21. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 13 Using Note: When no cable is connected to a bridge port, the STP and UTP LEDs flash alternately. Table 3.1 LED states LED State Description Power On The Ringbridge has power. Off The Ringbridge does not have power. Port status Off The bridge port failed to connect to the ring, or is in the process of connecting to the ring. Green The bridge port is connected to the ring and forwarding frames. Amber The bridge port is open, but not forwarding frames. Check that the Ringbridge passed the bridge test. Flashing red The ring is beaconing or the bridge port has failed to open onto the ring. Check the cables and that the ring speed switch is set correctly. Ring speed 4 On The port is connected to a 4Mbps ring. Ring speed 16 On The port is connected to a 16Mbps ring. Connector STP On The port is connected to STP cable by the DB9 connector. Connector UTP On The port is connected to UTP cable by the RJ45 connector. 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 13 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  22. 22. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 14 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Reading status messages on the LCD panel The Ringbridge has an LCD panel that allows you to scroll through status messages. The LCD panel also displays alert messages that indicate changes in the status of the Ringbridge and the bridge ports. To scroll through the status messages, press the paddle switch on the right of the LCD panel upwards to view the previous message, or downwards to view the next message. The status messages are described in the following table. Table 3.2 LCD status messages Message Description Madge Smart Ringbridge Ringbridge name The name of the Ringbridge. If you have specified a name for the Ringbridge using TrueView Bridge Manager, the name is displayed. Fwd requested : <type> Fwd actual : <type> The type of routing you specified the Ringbridge to use, and the type of routing the Ringbridge is currently using. None No routing SR Source routing (default) IPX IPX routing SR/IPX Source routing and IPX routing Bridge Ring A: <number> <number> Ring B: <number> The number assigned to the Ringbridge and the number assigned to each of the token rings to which each port is connected. These parameters uniquely identify the Ringbridge on the network. 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 14 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  23. 23. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 15 Using Single-routeA: <number> broadcast B: <number> The single-route broadcast state of each port. The first parameter indicates the single-route broadcast mode: Automatic The Ringbridge has configured the single-route broadcast parameters for this port by communicating with other bridges on the network. Manual The network administrator has set the single-route broadcast parameters for each port using Trueview Bridge Manager. The second parameter indicates whether single-route broadcast is active for each port: Yes The port forwards all single-route broadcast frames. No The port discards all single-route broadcast frames that it receives. IPX A: <number> segment B: <number> The number assigned to the IPX network to which each port is connected. Table 3.2 LCD status messages Message Description 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 15 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  24. 24. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 16 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Port A: <status> status B: <status> The current status of primary port A and secondary port B. Opening The Ringbridge is inserting the adapter into the ring. Open failed The Ringbridge failed to connect the adapter to the ring. Check that the cables are not loose or wrongly connected. Closed The adapter is closed. Check that the cable is not disconnected or broken. Normal The token ring to which the adapter is connected is operating normally. Single stationOnly one adapter is on the ring and that is the Ringbridge adapter. This is not an error condition, as long as you do not expect there to be any other nodes on the ring at this time. Hard error An error has occurred on the ring to which the adapter is connected. The error has rendered the ring inoperative. Check that a cable is not disconnected or broken. Beaconing The token ring to which the adapter is connected is inoperative. Signal loss The adapter is not receiving a valid token-ring signal from the ring. Check that a cable is not disconnected or broken. Frames A: <count> forwarded B: <count> The number of source-routing frames received by this adapter and forwarded to the other adapter. Table 3.2 LCD status messages Message Description 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 16 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  25. 25. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 17 Using IPX A: <count> frames B: <count> The number of IPX frames received by this adapter and routed to the other adapter for transmission on the other ring. Frames per A: <count> second B: <count> The number of frames per second this port forwards. Bytes per A: <bar> second B: <bar> The number of bytes per second this port forwards. This number is displayed on a bar graph as a percentage of the total bandwidth. Node A: <address> address B: <address> The twelve-digit hexadecimal node address of the bridge port adapter. Hard A: <address> address B: <address> The burnt-in node address of the bridge port adapter. IP addr A: <address> Subnet B: <address> The number of the IP interface on the Ringbridge and the subnet mask. Microcode version <version> Hardware version <version> The version numbers of the software and hardware that the Ringbridge uses. Table 3.2 LCD status messages Message Description 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 17 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  26. 26. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 18 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Reading alert messages on the LCD panel The LCD also displays alert messages that indicate changes in the status of the Ringbridge and each of the bridge ports. Alert messages are displayed for a period of two seconds, during which time you cannot view status messages. However, if you use the paddle switch to change the current status message while an alert is displayed, the change is reflected when the alert message disappears. The alert messages are described in the following table. Table 3.3 Alert messages on the LCD panel Message Description Port <no.>: Open success The Ringbridge successfully connected the adapter to the ring. Port <no.>: Open failed Check cable The Ringbridge failed to connect the adapter to the ring. Check that the cables are not loose or wrongly connected. Port <no.>: Open failed Check ring speed The Ringbridge failed to connect the adapter to the ring. Check that the ring speed switch on the front of the Ringbridge is set to the correct ring speed for this port. Port <no.>: Open failed <error code> This is a catch-all error message. Make a note of the hexadecimal error code and contact your supplier. Port <no.>: Open failed Signal loss The adapter is not receiving a valid token-ring signal from the ring. Check that a cable is not disconnected or broken. 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 18 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  27. 27. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 19 Using Port <no.>: Open failed Duplicate address There are two ports on the network with the same local node address. Check your node address parameters. Port <no.>: Open failed No reply from RPS There is no response from the Ring Parameter server. Check your network management software. Port <no.>: Open failed Remove received Madge Ring Manager II or IBM LAN Manager has removed the adapter from the ring because it is faulty. Port <no.>: Ring status Normal The token ring to which the adapter is connected is operating normally. Port <no.>: Closed Auto removal The adapter has removed itself from the ring because it is faulty. Check that a cable is not disconnected or broken. Port <no.>: Closed Remove received Madge Ring Manager II or IBM LAN Manager has removed the adapter from the ring because it is faulty. Port <no.>: Closed Wire fault There is a problem with the lobe cable between the adapter and the access unit to which the adapter is connected. Check your cable connections. Port <no.>: Ring status Signal loss The adapter is not receiving a valid token-ring signal from the ring. Check that a cable is not disconnected or broken. Port <no.>: Ring status Beaconing The token ring to which the adapter is connected is inoperative. Check your network connections. Table 3.3 Alert messages on the LCD panel Message Description 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 19 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  28. 28. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 20 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Port <no.>: Ring status Hard error An error has occurred on the ring to which the adapter is connected. The error has rendered the ring inoperative. Port <no.>: Ring status Single station Only one adapter is on the ring and that is the Ringbridge adapter. This is not an error condition, as long as you do not expect there to be any other nodes on the ring at this time. Port <no.>: RPS disabled Ring <no.> found The number of the ring to which the port is connected is different to the number of the ring for which it is configured. Check your network connections and your parameter configurations. Ring speed changed Rebooting... You have changed the speed of the ring to which the port is connected. The Ringbridge automatically restarts. Manager started download of new microcode TrueView Bridge Manager has started to download new microcode to the Ringbridge. For more information about downloading microcode, see “Downloading microcode” later in this chapter. The Ringbridge automatically runs the loader program. Manager reset the bridge You have changed the node address of a port. The Ringbridge restarts. Bridge restarting Port <no.>: Adapter check A fatal error has occurred, indicating that the adapter is faulty. The Ringbridge automatically restarts. Table 3.3 Alert messages on the LCD panel Message Description 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 20 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  29. 29. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 100-063-06 21 Using Resetting the Ringbridge You can use the Reset button to run the self-test program, return the configuration to the default factory settings, or start the loader program. To reset the Ringbridge: 1 Press and hold the Reset button. The LCD display shows a sequence of messages. 2 When the message shows the command you want, release the Reset button. The Ringbridge performs the function described by the LCD display when you release the Reset button. The reset sequence is described in the following table. Table 3.4 Ringbridge reset sequence Reset stage Description Release reset now for normal boot Runs the self-test program and starts the Ringbridge. Release reset now for erase configuration Restores the configuration of the Ringbridge, including the Ringbridge password, to the factory default settings. Release reset now for erase flash program Runs the loader program, which waits for new microcode to be downloaded from the management station, then erases the old microcode. 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 21 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  30. 30. Chapter 3 Using the Ringbridge 22 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Downloading microcode When you download microcode from TrueView Bridge Manager, a loader program downloads the new microcode, erases the existing microcode that is held in Read-Only Memory (ROM), and restarts the Ringbridge. If TrueView Bridge Manager fails to download code to the Ringbridge, the LCD shows the messages described in the following table. For more information about downloading microcode to the Ringbridge, refer to the TrueView Bridge Manager User Guide (part number: 100-081). Download failure messages on the LCD panel Message Description Cable? The cable is disconnected or broken. Speed? The ring speed switch on the Ringbridge does not match the speed of the ring. Set the switch to the correct ring speed for the port. Failed The Ringbridge failed to open the adapter. Check that the cables are not loose or incorrectly connected, that the ring speed matches the speed of the attached ring, and that the attached ring is functioning properly. Beacon The ring to which the adapter is connected is in a beaconing state, and the adapter cannot open. Closed The adapter is closed. Check that the cable is not disconnected or broken. 00-front.bk : 03-USING.FM4 Page 22 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  31. 31. 100-063-06 23 Troubleshooting Appendix A Troubleshooting 00-front.bk : A-TROUB.FM4 Page 23 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  32. 32. Appendix A Troubleshooting 24 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview If the Ringbridge does not work correctly when the installation is complete, use this chapter to diagnose the cause of the problem. For more information about troubleshooting problems, refer to the README file supplied with the Smart Ringbridge software. Caution: The Madge Smart Ringbridge does not contain any user-serviceable components. Do not open the unit, or you may damage the Ringbridge. Troubleshooting procedure If the Ringbridge does not work correctly: 1 Make sure the LAN cables connecting each bridge port to the network are correctly and securely attached. 2 Make sure the power cable from the Ringbridge mains power connector to the AC wall outlet is correctly and securely attached. Make sure the AC wall outlet is supplying power, and that the power switch on the rear of the Ringbridge is set to ON. 3 Make sure the correct ring speed is selected for each bridge port. 4 Make sure the ring and bridge numbers are correct, and frame-forwarding is enabled. If you have set the single-route broadcast mode to Manual, make sure the single-route broadcast parameters for each port are correct. Note: If your Madge Smart Ringbridge still is not functioning correctly, contact your supplier and provide the version number and error numbers that are displayed on the LCD. 00-front.bk : A-TROUB.FM4 Page 24 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  33. 33. 100-063-06 25 Telnet Appendix B Telnet management 00-front.bk : B-TELNET.FM4 Page 25 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  34. 34. Appendix B Telnet management 26 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview The Smart Ringbridge supports Telnet sessions using TCP/IP. Before using Telnet, specify an IP address and subnet mask for the Ringbridge. You can specify an IP address by using Bridge Manager. The Smart Ringbridge provides a simple command-line interface that you can use to configure the Ringbridge. There is no need for the terminal emulator to emulate any particular type of terminal because no control codes or escape sequences are used. Command-line interface When you connect the terminal to the Ringbridge: 1 At the sign-on message, the prompt requests the password for the device. To use commands that write information to the device, enter the password. Otherwise, to use read-only commands, press Return. 2 Type HELP and press Return. The commands that you can use to manage the Ringbridge are displayed. If you do not have read-write access to the device because you did not enter the password, a subset of the commands is displayed. 3 Type a command from the list and press Return. Entering commands You can connect to the serial interface using the Ringbridge password, or when no Ringbridge password is set, you can gain access to read commands and write commands. If you do not enter the correct password, you can only enter read commands and you cannot change the configuration of the Ringbridge. Whether you have write access to the Ringbridge, you can enter commands by typing only the first part of the command and pressing the space bar. Depending on the combination of command lines that can result from the part that you have entered, the remaining part of the command line is completed for you. 00-front.bk : B-TELNET.FM4 Page 26 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  35. 35. 100-063-06 27 Technical specifications Appendix C Technical specifications 00-front.bk : C-SPECS.FM4 Page 27 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  36. 36. Appendix C Technical specifications 28 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Overview This chapter provides technical specifications for the Madge Smart Ringbridge. Specifications Network type: IEEE 802.5 Token Ring 4 or 16Mbps Supply Voltage: 90V to 130V / 180V to 250V, autoranging. Power consumption: 30W maximum Operating environment: A computer or office environment Temperature: Operating: 10°C to 40°C (50°F to 104°F) Storage: 5°C to 60°C (41°F to 140°F) Humidity: 10% to 90% relative humidity Altitude: Operating:8 000ft Non-operating:30 000ft Dimensions: 483mm x 303mm x 131mm Weight: 5·5kg (approximately) Ring Interface: 9-pin D-type, fused 5V supply (STP) RJ45 socket (UTP) Memory: 2Mbytes Electromagnetic: FCC class A 00-front.bk : C-SPECS.FM4 Page 28 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  37. 37. 100-063-06 29 Technical support AppendixD Technical support services 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 29 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  38. 38. 30 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Introduction Technical support is available to all Madge customers. To receive technical support: • Use the PC Vendor G Forum on CompuServe. • Use the Madge Networks section on NIFTY-Serve (only accessible in Japan) • Email Technical Support (see “Telephone, Fax, BBS, and Email” on page 32.) • Telephone Madge Technical Support (see “Telephone, Fax, BBS, and Email” on page 32.) To get software upgrades and product information: • Use the Bulletin Board System (BBS) • Use the PC Vendor G Forum on CompuServe • Use the Worldwide Web home page (http://www.madge.com) • Use Madge Networks’ FTP server (ftp.madge.com) • Contact your local Madge office or representative 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 30 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  39. 39. 100-063-06 31 Technical support Worldwide Web (WWW) To access the Madge Networks service on the web, use either a web browser or FTP software. Using a web browser To access the full home page service, enter the URL: http://www.madge.com To access the Japanese home page service, enter the URL: http://www.madge-jp.com Using FTP software If you do not have a web browser, you can still download new or updated software by using FTP software. If you use FTP software: 1 Connect to ftp.madge.com 2 Connect to ftp.madge-jp.com/pub, for the Japanese service. The system prompts you for your login name. 3 Type ANONYMOUS The system prompts you for a password. 4 Type your full email address. Once this is complete, you can issue file transfer commands. 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 31 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  40. 40. 32 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide Telephone, Fax, BBS, and Email Region Support Service Support Number Europe, Middle East, Africa Telephone +44 1628 858700 Fax +44 1628 858977 BBS +44 1628 858008 Email eurtech@madge.com Americas Telephone 800 876 2343 BBS +1 408 955 0262 Email us-suprt@madge.com Asia, Australia, New Zealand Telephone +852 2593 9839 BBS +852 2593 9829 Email support@madge.com Japan Telephone +81 3 5232 3275 Fax +81 3 5232 3276 Email support@madge.com 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 32 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  41. 41. 100-063-06 33 Technical support Toll-free regional support numbers * Indicates local telephone numbers where the calls are charged at the normal rate Country Number Country Number Americas 800 876 2343 Netherlands 06022 7120 Australia 02 9936 1739 * Norway 800 11759 Austria 0660 8366 Portugal 0505 44 4602 Belgium 0800 10485 Singapore 800 852 3151 Denmark 800 17649 South Africa 0800 991013 Finland 0800 118 074 Spain 900 974412 France 05 90 82 50 Sweden 020 793127 Germany 0130 868828 Switzerland (French) 155 6432 Hong Kong 2593 9839 * Switzerland (German) 155 1057 Israel 177 440 2530 Thailand 2231 8191 * Italy 1678 72092 United Kingdom Lo-call: 0345 125539 Malaysia 800 4137 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 33 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  42. 42. 34 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide CompuServe If you are a CompuServe member, access the Madge Networks Section by typing GO MADGE at the ! prompt or, load a Windows application such as WinCIM, and type MADGE in the Go option from the Services menu. Madge Networks’ service on CompuServe provides the following facilities: • Message section • Library • Conference area • Latest software releases For customers who have not experienced the benefits that access to CompuServe can bring, Madge Networks offers a free introductory membership. This includes a user-ID and password, one month’s access to all of CompuServe’s Basic services, and an introductory US$15 usage credit that enables you to access the Madge Networks Section of the PC Vendor G Forum and CompuServe’s other Extended and Premium services. You also get complimentary subscription to the monthly CompuServe magazine. To obtain your free introductory membership, call: Area Number UK 0800 289378 Germany 0130 3732 Rest of Europe +44 272 255111 Americas 800 524 3388 Rest of the world +1 614 457 0802 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 34 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  43. 43. 100-063-06 35 Technical support NIFTY-Serve This is an equivalent service to CompuServe but is only available in Japan. Log into NIFTY-Serve and, at the > prompt, type GO FLANVA. Bulletin Board System (BBS) Madge Networks maintains a free 24-hour Bulletin Board System (BBS) that provides the latest software and technical support information. You need a modem to access the BBS. We recommend you use an ANSI (VT100) terminal emulator (for example, ProComm) with your serial port set to: 8-bit data, NO parity check, and ONE stop bit. This is because it is likely that any other setup will cause transmission errors. The BBS supports modem speeds of up to 14 400 baud (with MNP5). Download protocols supported are X Modem, Y Modem, and Z Modem. Because the BBS is an open system, anyone can log in. The first time that you log in, the system prompts you for your name and for a password. It also asks you to complete a brief questionnaire. Please take the time to complete the questionnaire. The system displays Madge’s license agreement and asks you to acknowledge it. When you log in on subsequent occasions, make sure you enter the same name and password that you entered when you first logged in. The system tells you the last time that you logged in, asks whether you want to read the bulletins, and tells you whether there are any new mail messages for you. 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 35 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  44. 44. 36 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide To find out more about the Madge BBS service call: Madge FaxBack The Madge FaxBack Product Information Service (based in the United States) is an international service for all Madge customers. To request technical support documents, marketing documents, and information about seminars and events organized by Madge Networks, phone +1 408 383 1002. Area Number Germany 0180 535 7273 Rest of Europe +44 1628 858008 Americas +1 408 955 0262 Asia, Australia, New Zealand + 852 2593 9829 00-front.bk : D-SUPPRT.FM4 Page 36 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  45. 45. 100-063-06 37 Index Index C cabling 7 command-line interface 26 configuration 8 connectors 7 D downloading microcode 22 I installation 6–8 procedure 7 requirements 6 L LCD panel 14–20 alert messages 18 status messages 14 LEDs 12–13 states 13 M management software 4 R reset button 21 reset sequence 21 resetting 21 Ringbridge features 2 front panel 3 rear panel 3 S self-test program 9 status information 12 T technical specifications 28 technical support 30–36 Telnet 26 troubleshooting 24 TrueView Bridge Manager 4 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.IX Page 37 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM
  46. 46. 38 Smart Ringbridge Installation Guide 00-front.bk : 00-FRONT.IX Page 38 Tuesday, December 17, 1996 10:43 AM

