Type-2 LSA Demystified On OSPFv2 and OSPFv3 Redouane MEDDANE Author and Cisco Instructor
The OSPF Type-2 LSA is one of the misunderstanding LSA among all the popular LSAs in OSPF , most people learns that this k...
LS Seq Number: 80000006 Checksum: 0x7F39 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) ...
LS Seq Number: 80000006 Checksum: 0xFBB6 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) ...
LS Seq Number: 80000006 Checksum: 0x8428 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) ...
LS Seq Number: 80000005 Checksum: 0x3F68 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) ...
Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 LS Seq Number: 80000007 Checksum: 0xE712 Length: 96 Number of Links: 6 Link connected to: a Tr...
A point to multipoint network type overcomes the limitations of partially meshed networks by accomplishing two things. The...
OSPFv3 Network Type Point-to-Multipoint between R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5. Since in OSPFv3 the IP prefixes are no longer carri...
Prefix Length: 128, Options: LA, Metric: 0 R6# Below the Type-9 LSA ‘s R3 listing the prefix 100::3/128. R6#sh ipv os data...
Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1418 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 0 Advertising Router: 0....
is advertised as a transit link. If the interface type is point- to-multipoint or the interface is in the state Loopback, ...
In broadcast network type, a DR must be elected. The router is fully adjacent to the DR, or the router itself is a DR and ...
Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# R3 originates a Type-1 LSA with a Link Type 2 that describes a connection ...
(Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.4 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# R5 originates a Type-1 LSA...
Network-LSAs are the Type 2 LSAs. A network-LSA is originated for each broadcast and NBMA network in the area which suppor...
Let's verify the Network LSA Type 2 generated by the R2, we can see that there is no information of the subnet mask and th...
Link State ID: 3072 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x9C17 Length: 44 Referenced LSA Type: 2...
Type-2 LSA Demystified On OSPFv2 and OSPFv3

Type-2 LSA Demystified
On OSPFv2 and OSPFv3

Type-2 LSA Demystified On OSPFv2 and OSPFv3

  1. 1. Type-2 LSA Demystified On OSPFv2 and OSPFv3 Redouane MEDDANE Author and Cisco Instructor
  2. 2. The OSPF Type-2 LSA is one of the misunderstanding LSA among all the popular LSAs in OSPF , most people learns that this kind of LSA (Type-2) is generated by DR the Designated Router in a broadcast segment, for example when two or more than two routers are connected to an ethernet link, but the famous question is why we need the Type-2 LSA to describe some special intra-area informations since there are va Type-1 LSA which has the same purpose. OSPFv2 Network Type Point-to-Multipoint between R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5. In RFC 2328: 12.4.1.4. Describing Point-to-MultiPoint interfaces For operational Point-to-MultiPoint interfaces, one or more link descriptions are added to the router-LSA as follows: A single Type 3 link (stub network) is added with Link ID set to the router's own IP interface address, Link Data set to the mask 0xffffffff (indicating a host route), and cost set to 0. For each fully adjacent neighbor associated with the interface, add an additional Type 1 link (point-to- point) with Link ID set to the Router ID of the neighboring router, Link Data set to the IP interface address and cost equal to the interface's configured output cost. The router generates one Router LSA which contains: a- Type-1 point-to-point link with Link ID set to the Router ID of the fully-adjacent neighboring router and Link Data set to the IP address of this router. b- Type-3 Stub network with Link ID set to the router's own interface IP address and Link Data set to 0xffffffff (indicating a host route). From the R6’s perspective, use the show ip osp data router adv 0.0.0.x command where x is 1 2 3 4 and 5 to display the Type-1 LSAs originated by R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5 respectively. Below The Type-1 LSA advertised by R1. R1 advertises a Type-1 LSA with Advertising Router 0.0.0.1 and 5 Links: -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.5 and Link Data 100.1.1.5 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.4 and Link Data 100.1.1.4 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.3 and Link Data 100.1.1.3 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.2 and Link Data 100.1.1.2 -Link connected to Stub Network with Link ID 100.1.1.1 and Link Data 255.255.255.255 R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.1 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 975 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.1 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1
  3. 3. LS Seq Number: 80000006 Checksum: 0x7F39 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.5 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.1 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.4 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.1 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.3 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.1 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.2 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.1 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: a Stub Network (Link ID) Network/subnet number: 100.1.1.1 (Link Data) Network Mask: 255.255.255.255 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 0 R6# Below The Type-1 LSA advertised by R1. R2 advertises a Type-1 LSA with Advertising Router 0.0.0.2 and 5 Links: -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.5 and Link Data 100.1.1.5 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.4 and Link Data 100.1.1.4 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.3 and Link Data 100.1.1.3 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.1 and Link Data 100.1.1.1 -Link connected to Stub Network with Link ID 100.1.1.1 and Link Data 255.255.255.255 R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.2 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1006 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.2 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.2
  4. 4. LS Seq Number: 80000006 Checksum: 0xFBB6 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.5 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.2 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.4 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.2 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.3 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.2 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.2 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: a Stub Network (Link ID) Network/subnet number: 100.1.1.2 (Link Data) Network Mask: 255.255.255.255 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 0 R6# Below The Type-1 LSA advertised by R3. R3 advertises a Type-1 LSA with Advertising Router 0.0.0.3 and 5 Links: -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.5 and Link Data 100.1.1.5 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.4 and Link Data 100.1.1.4 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.2 and Link Data 100.1.1.2 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.1 and Link Data 100.1.1.1 -Link connected to Stub Network with Link ID 100.1.1.3 and Link Data 255.255.255.255 R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.3 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1011 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.3 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.3
  5. 5. LS Seq Number: 80000006 Checksum: 0x8428 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.5 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.3 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.4 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.3 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.2 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.3 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.3 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: a Stub Network (Link ID) Network/subnet number: 100.1.1.3 (Link Data) Network Mask: 255.255.255.255 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 0 R6# Below The Type-1 LSA advertised by R4. R4 advertises a Type-1 LSA with Advertising Router 0.0.0.4 and 5 Links: -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.5 and Link Data 100.1.1.5 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.3 and Link Data 100.1.1.3 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.2 and Link Data 100.1.1.2 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.1 and Link Data 100.1.1.1 -Link connected to Stub Network with Link ID 100.1.1.4 and Link Data 255.255.255.255 R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.4 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1031 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.4 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.4
  6. 6. LS Seq Number: 80000005 Checksum: 0x3F68 Length: 84 Number of Links: 5 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.5 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.4 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.4 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.3 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.4 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.2 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.4 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: a Stub Network (Link ID) Network/subnet number: 100.1.1.4 (Link Data) Network Mask: 255.255.255.255 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 0 R6# Below The Type-1 LSA advertised by R5. R5 advertises a Type-1 LSA with Advertising Router 0.0.0.5 and 6 Links: -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.4 and Link Data 100.1.1.4 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.3 and Link Data 100.1.1.3 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.2 and Link Data 100.1.1.2 -Link connected to a point to point router with Link ID 0.0.0.1 and Link Data 100.1.1.1 -Link connected to Stub Network with Link ID 100.1.1.5 and Link Data 255.255.255.255 -Link connected to Transit Network with R6 as a DR. R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.5 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 974 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.5
  7. 7. Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 LS Seq Number: 80000007 Checksum: 0xE712 Length: 96 Number of Links: 6 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 65.0.0.5 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 65.0.0.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.3 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.4 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: another Router (point-to-point) (Link ID) Neighboring Router ID: 0.0.0.2 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: a Stub Network (Link ID) Network/subnet number: 100.1.1.5 (Link Data) Network Mask: 255.255.255.255 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 0 R6# For each Stub Network, R6 calculates the best path or the shortest path to 10.1.1.1/32, 10.1.1.2/32, 10.1.1.3/32, 10.1.1.4/32 and 10.1.1.1/32. R6#sh ip route os | be Ga Gateway of last resort is not set 100.0.0.0/32 is subnetted, 5 subnets O 100.1.1.1 [110/20] via 65.0.0.5, 00:16:37, Ethernet0/1 O 100.1.1.2 [110/20] via 65.0.0.5, 00:16:37, Ethernet0/1 O 100.1.1.3 [110/20] via 65.0.0.5, 00:16:37, Ethernet0/1 O 100.1.1.4 [110/20] via 65.0.0.5, 00:16:37, Ethernet0/1 O 100.1.1.5 [110/10] via 65.0.0.5, 00:16:37, Ethernet0/1 R6#
  8. 8. A point to multipoint network type overcomes the limitations of partially meshed networks by accomplishing two things. The first thing that happens is that when a LSA is received on an interface, the next-hop is changed to IP of the router LSA that the local router is connecting to. The reason is mentioned in RFC 2328 in the following section: 16.1.1. The next hop calculation If there is at least one intervening router in the current shortest path between the destination and the root, the destination simply inherits the set of next hops from the parent. Otherwise, there are two cases. In the first case, the parent vertex is the root (the calculating router itself). This means that the destination is either a directly connected network or directly connected router. The outgoing interface in this case is simply the OSPF interface connecting to the destination network/router. If the destination is a router which connects to the calculating router via a Point-to-MultiPoint network, the destination's next hop IP address(es) can be determined by examining the destination's router-LSA: each link pointing back to the calculating router and having a Link Data field belonging to the Point-to-MultiPoint network provides an IP address of the next hop router. If the destination is a directly connected network, or a router which connects to the calculating router via a point-to-point interface, no next hop IP address is required. If the destination is a router connected to the calculating router via a virtual link, the setting of the next hop should be deferred until the calculation in Section 16.3. In the second case, the parent vertex is a network that directly connects the calculating router to the destination router. The list of next hops is then determined by examining the destination's router-LSA. For each link in the router-LSA that points back to the parent network, the link's Link Data field provides the IP address of a next hop router. The outgoing interface to use can then be derived from the next hop IP address (or it can be inherited from the parent network). From the router LSA above you can see that each router in the point to multipoint network advertises a stub network with a /32 mask. On point to multipoint segments the network is described as a collection of point to point links. With a regular point to point network the stub network is described with the actual mask of the interface that is running OSPF. Since the point to multipoint segments the network is described as a collection of point to point links. Each router in the segment advertises a Stub Network listing the IP address with /32. From the LSDB’s ¨perspective of R6, we can see that the total of Links received from R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5 in the Type-1 LSAs is 5+5+5+5+6=26. For OSPFv2, the issue is that each router creates a big Type-1 LSA with a lot Links Type that lists the IP address of each router, the flooding of these big LSA Type-1 between the routers will cause a chaotic situation for the network. For a segment with 100 routers, R6 will ge 100 Type-1 LSAs and the size of each LSAs will become huge and the LSDB of R6 also huge.
  9. 9. OSPFv3 Network Type Point-to-Multipoint between R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5. Since in OSPFv3 the IP prefixes are no longer carried in the Type-1 LSA, instead the new LSAs, Type-8 and Type-9 LSA are added to carry the IP prefixes. So let’s verify the Type-9 LSAs Each router (R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5) will advertise the prefix 100::x/128 , each router creates a Type-9 LSA, unlike with Type-8 LSA, this LSA 9 has an area flooding scope and a single Type- 9 LSA can carry multiple prefixes. Below the Type-9 LSA ‘s R1 listing the prefix 100::1/128. R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.1 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1376 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 0 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x1365 Length: 52 Referenced LSA Type: 2001 Referenced Link State ID: 0 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 100::1 Prefix Length: 128, Options: LA, Metric: 0 R6# Below the Type-9 LSA ‘s R2 listing the prefix 100::2/128. R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.2 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1381 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 0 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.2 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x3D38 Length: 52 Referenced LSA Type: 2001 Referenced Link State ID: 0 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.2 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 100::2
  10. 10. Prefix Length: 128, Options: LA, Metric: 0 R6# Below the Type-9 LSA ‘s R3 listing the prefix 100::3/128. R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.3 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1414 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 0 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.3 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x670B Length: 52 Referenced LSA Type: 2001 Referenced Link State ID: 0 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.3 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 100::3 Prefix Length: 128, Options: LA, Metric: 0 R6# Below the Type-9 LSA ‘s R4 listing the prefix 100::4/128. R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.4 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1412 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 0 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.4 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x91DD Length: 52 Referenced LSA Type: 2001 Referenced Link State ID: 0 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.4 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 100::4 Prefix Length: 128, Options: LA, Metric: 0 R6# Below the Type-9 LSA ‘s R5 listing the prefix 100::5/128. R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.5 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1)
  11. 11. Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 1418 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 0 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 LS Seq Number: 80000008 Checksum: 0xADB7 Length: 52 Referenced LSA Type: 2001 Referenced Link State ID: 0 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 100::5 Prefix Length: 128, Options: LA, Metric: 0 LS age: 1547 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA Link State ID: 4096 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x73CE Length: 44 Referenced LSA Type: 2002 Referenced Link State ID: 4 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 65:: Prefix Length: 64, Options: None, Metric: 0 R6# From the Type-9 LSA above you can see that each router in the point to multipoint network advertises a prefix with a /128 mask and LA bit set. Since the point to multipoint segments the network is described as a collection of point to point links. Each router in the segment advertises a Stub Network listing the IP address with /32. This definition is described in RFC 5340. Section 4.4.3.9. Intra-Area-Prefix-LSAs A router builds an intra-area-prefix-LSA to advertise prefixes for its attached stub links, looped-back interfaces, and hosts. A Router RTX would build its intra-area-prefix-LSA in the following fashion: In order to indicate that the prefixes are to be associated with the Router RTX itself, RTX sets the Referenced LS Type to 0x2001, the Referenced Link State ID to 0, and the Referenced Advertising Router to RTX's own Router ID. Router RTX examines its list of interfaces to the area. If the interface is in the state Down, its prefixes are not included. If the interface has been reported in RTX's router-LSA as a Type 2 link description (link to transit network), prefixes that will be included in the intra-area-prefix-LSA for the link are skipped. However, any prefixes that would normally have the LA-bit set SHOULD be advertised independent of whether or not the interface
  12. 12. is advertised as a transit link. If the interface type is point- to-multipoint or the interface is in the state Loopback, the global scope IPv6 addresses associated with the interface (if any) are copied into the intra-area-prefix-LSA with the PrefixOptions LA-bit set, the PrefixLength set to 128, and the metric set to 0. Otherwise, the list of global prefixes configured in RTX for the link are copied into the intra-area-prefix-LSA by specifying the PrefixLength, PrefixOptions, and Address Prefix fields. The Metric field for each of these prefixes is set to the interface's output cost. Similar to OSPFv2, the routing table of R6 shown a host route to 100::1/128, 100::2/128, 100::3/128, 100::4/128 and 100::5/128. R6#sh ipv route os | be App lA - LISP away, a - Application O 100::1/128 [110/20] via FE80::A8BB:CCFF:FE00:5010, Ethernet0/1 O 100::2/128 [110/20] via FE80::A8BB:CCFF:FE00:5010, Ethernet0/1 O 100::3/128 [110/20] via FE80::A8BB:CCFF:FE00:5010, Ethernet0/1 O 100::4/128 [110/20] via FE80::A8BB:CCFF:FE00:5010, Ethernet0/1 O 100::5/128 [110/10] via FE80::A8BB:CCFF:FE00:5010, Ethernet0/1 R6# For OSPFv3, the issue is that each router creates a single Type-9 LSA that lists its IPv6 address, for 100 routers in the segment 100::/64, R6 will get 100 Type-9 LSA. OSPFv2 Network Type Broadcast between R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5. In RFC 2328: 12.4.1.2. Describing broadcast and NBMA interfaces For operational broadcast and NBMA interfaces, a single link description is added to the router-LSA as follows: If the state of the interface is Waiting, add a Type 3 link (stub network) with Link ID set to the IP network number of the attached network, Link Data set to the attached network's address mask, and cost equal to the interface's configured output cost. Else, there has been a Designated Router elected for the attached network. If the router is fully adjacent to the Designated Router, or if the router itself is Designated Router and is fully adjacent to at least one other router, add a single Type 2 link (transit network) with Link ID set to the IP interface address of the attached network's Designated Router (which may be the router itself), Link Data set to the router's own IP interface address, and cost equal to the interface's configured output cost. Otherwise, add a link as if the interface state were Waiting (see above).
  13. 13. In broadcast network type, a DR must be elected. The router is fully adjacent to the DR, or the router itself is a DR and is fully adjacent to at least one another router, a single Type-2 link (link to transit network) is added to the Router LSA with Link ID set to IP interface address of the DR and Link Data set to router's own IP interface address. Since R1 is the DR, R1 originates a Type-1 LSA with a Link Type 2 that describes a connection to a Transit network where a DR is elected. The Link ID references the IP Address of the Designated Router. The Link Data references the IP Address of the Designated Router. R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.1 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 23 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.1 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 LS Seq Number: 80000028 Checksum: 0x81B0 Length: 36 Number of Links: 1 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 100.1.1.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.1 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# R2 originates a Type-1 LSA with a Link Type 2 that describes a connection to a Transit network where a DR is elected. The Link ID references the IP Address of the Designated Router 100.1.1.1. The Link Data references the IP Address of the router R2 100.1.1.2. R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.2 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 39 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.2 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.2 LS Seq Number: 80000023 Checksum: 0x89AA Length: 36 Number of Links: 1 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 100.1.1.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.2
  14. 14. Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# R3 originates a Type-1 LSA with a Link Type 2 that describes a connection to a Transit network where a DR is elected. The Link ID references the IP Address of the Designated Router 100.1.1.1. The Link Data references the IP Address of the router R2 100.1.1.3. R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.3 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 51 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.3 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.3 LS Seq Number: 80000023 Checksum: 0x87A9 Length: 36 Number of Links: 1 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 100.1.1.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.3 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# R4 originates a Type-1 LSA with a Link Type 2 that describes a connection to a Transit network where a DR is elected. The Link ID references the IP Address of the Designated Router 100.1.1.1. The Link Data references the IP Address of the router R2 100.1.1.4. R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.4 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 79 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.4 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.4 LS Seq Number: 8000001A Checksum: 0x979F Length: 36 Number of Links: 1 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 100.1.1.1
  15. 15. (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.4 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# R5 originates a Type-1 LSA with a Link Type 2 that describes a connection to a Transit network where a DR is elected. The Link ID references the IP Address of the Designated Router 100.1.1.1. The Link Data references the IP Address of the router R2 100.1.1.5. R6#sh ip os data router adv 0.0.0.5 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Router Link States (Area 0) LS age: 87 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Router Links Link State ID: 0.0.0.5 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.5 LS Seq Number: 8000001C Checksum: 0xE7D Length: 48 Number of Links: 2 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 65.0.0.6 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 65.0.0.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 Link connected to: a Transit Network (Link ID) Designated Router address: 100.1.1.1 (Link Data) Router Interface address: 100.1.1.5 Number of MTID metrics: 0 TOS 0 Metrics: 10 R6# The creators of OSPF have introduced the DR concepts and the Type-2 LSA, the purpose of the DR is to manage the adjacencies between the routers in the same broadcast domain, by suppressing the Link Type 1 (neighboring router) and the Link Type 3 (Subnet Number), instead each non-DR router will create the Type-1 LSA with a new Link Type 2, this Link Type 2 will identify the DR with the IP address only, now a non-DR router does not see the other non- DR routers in its Type-1 LSA, instead it sees only the DR, and the DR sees the non-DR routers through the Type-2 LSA and identifies the non-DR routers with the router-ID, also the DR is now responsible of advertising the Subnet Number 100.1.1.0/24. Note: Since the IP prefix of the transit multi-access network is not carried in the Type-2 LSA, rather it should be computed by other routers that receive this LSA; by ANDing the IP address of the DR with the network mask, See RFC 2328, in the following section. A.4.3 Network-LSAs
  16. 16. Network-LSAs are the Type 2 LSAs. A network-LSA is originated for each broadcast and NBMA network in the area which supports two or more routers. The network-LSA is originated by the network's Designated Router. The LSA describes all routers attached to the network, including the Designated Router itself. The LSA's Link State ID field lists the IP interface address of the Designated Router. Below the router R6 receives the Type-2 LSA from the DR R1, two important informations can be retrieved, the Attached Routers R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5, and the subnet number 100.1.1.0/24 derived by ANDing the Link State ID 100.1.1.1 with the Network Mask /24. R6#sh ip os data net adv 0.0.0.1 OSPF Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Net Link States (Area 0) LS age: 119 Options: (No TOS-capability, DC) LS Type: Network Links Link State ID: 100.1.1.1 (address of Designated Router) Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 LS Seq Number: 80000003 Checksum: 0xAA0A Length: 44 Network Mask: /24 Attached Router: 0.0.0.1 Attached Router: 0.0.0.2 Attached Router: 0.0.0.3 Attached Router: 0.0.0.4 Attached Router: 0.0.0.5 R6# Now if we look at the routing table of R6, the host routes are now replaced by a single route with a destination 100.1.1.0.24. R6#sh ip route osp | beg Ga Gateway of last resort is not set 100.0.0.0/24 is subnetted, 1 subnets O 100.1.1.0 [110/20] via 65.0.0.5, 00:02:11, Ethernet0/1 R6# Finally, R6 now receives five Type-1 LSA from R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5 with a total links of 6 instead of 26 links in the Type-1 LSAs with Point to Multipoing Network Type. OSPFv3 Network Type Broadcast between R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5. By definition with OSPFv2 the content of the LSA Type 2 describes the network segment listing the DR address, the attached routers, and the used subnet mask. This information is used by each router participating in OSPF to build the exact picture of the described multiaccess segment, which cannot be fully described with just LSAs Type 1. With OSPFv3 the LSA Type 2 does not carry the used subnet mask and the DR address.
  17. 17. Let's verify the Network LSA Type 2 generated by the R2, we can see that there is no information of the subnet mask and the DR address, only the attached routers and the Link State ID: 2 are carried as shown by the show ospfv3 database network command: Per RFC 5340 OSPF for IPv6 4.4.3.3. Network-LSAs The LS type of a network-LSA is set to the value 0x2002. Network- LSAs have area flooding scope. A network-LSA is originated for every broadcast or NBMA link with an elected Designated Router that is fully adjacent with at least one other router on the link. The network-LSA is originated by the link's Designated Router and lists all routers on the link with which it is fully adjacent. The procedure for originating network-LSAs in IPv6 is the same as the IPv4 procedure documented in Section 12.4.2 of [OSPFV2], with the following exceptions: An IPv6 network-LSA's Link State ID is set to the Interface ID of the Designated Router on the link. IPv6 network-LSAs do not contain a Network Mask. All addressing information formerly contained in the IPv4 network-LSA has now been consigned to intra-Area-Prefix-LSAs originated by the link's Designated Router. So a router can originate multiple intra-area prefix LSAs for each router or transit network, each with a unique link-state ID. The link state ID for each intra-area prefix LSA describes its association to either the router LSA or the network LSA. The link-state ID also contains prefixes for stub and transit networks. This LSA type (Intra Area Prefix) provides information for two different scenarios: 1) It will provide information about IPv6 address prefixes associated with a transit network by referencing a Network LSA. 2) It will provide information about IPv6 address prefixes associated with a router by referencing a Router LSA. Type 9 LSAs are only flooded within an area. Therefore when running OSPFv3 in multiaccess segment, the DR generates a unique LSA Type 2 describing the attached routers and unique LSA Type 9 describing the subnet and the subnet mask used in this segment. Because R2, R3, R4, R5 are not DR, it does not generate a Type-9 LSA, unless a prefix behind the routers are injected into OSPF in the same area. Let's verify the Intra-area prefix LSA (Type 9) advertised by the DR R1. We can see that this LSA Type 9 carries the following information: -The subnet 100:: and the subnet mask (Prefix Length) /64. -Referenced Link State ID: 3 that matches the Link State ID of the Type-2 LSA. -Referenced LSA Type: 2002 describes its association to the Network LSA Type 2 (or 2002). R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.1 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) Intra Area Prefix Link States (Area 0) LS age: 451 LS Type: Intra-Area-Prefix-LSA
  18. 18. Link State ID: 3072 Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 LS Seq Number: 80000001 Checksum: 0x9C17 Length: 44 Referenced LSA Type: 2002 Referenced Link State ID: 3 Referenced Advertising Router: 0.0.0.1 Number of Prefixes: 1 Prefix Address: 100:: Prefix Length: 64, Options: None, Metric: 0 R6# Below we can see that the routers R2, R3, R4 and R5 do not generate a Type-9 LSA. R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.2 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) R6# R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.3 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) R6# R6#sh ipv os data prefix adv 0.0.0.4 OSPFv3 Router with ID (0.0.0.6) (Process ID 1) R6# For OSPFv3, instead of injecting five Type-9 LSA for each IPv6 address s’R1, R2, R3, R4 and R5, only one Type-9 LSA is received reducing the size of the LSDB. The routing table of R6 displays only one OSPF route to 100::/64 instead of five host routes. R6#sh ipv route os | be App lA - LISP away, a - Application O 100::/64 [110/20] via FE80::A8BB:CCFF:FE00:5010, Ethernet0/1 R6#

