Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Celebrated by m...
DETAIL Author : Carlos Pestanaq Pages : 264 pagesq Publisher : Kaplan Publishingq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1506235913q ISBN-1...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! [MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards

3 views

Published on

[MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards

  1. 1. [MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Celebrated by medical students for over a decade, Kaplan's pocket-sized Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes is the highest-yield surgery review for the the shelf and USMLE Step 2 CK exams.Designed for portable prep, Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes fits perfectly in your lab coat so you can refresh your knowledge in between cases.The Best ReviewConcise high-yield review of core surgery material180 up-to-date vignettes for self-testing15 brief essays examining selected diagnostic and therapeutic tools from a surgical perspectiveNEW essay topics: intravenous fluid therapy, surgical infections, and fluid needs in childrenNEW illustrated chapter on bariatric surgeryNEW introduction with guidance for addressing regional variations in medical practice on National Board questionsExpert GuidanceRevised and fully up-to-date content from distinguished surgery instructor Dr. Carlos PestanaFor over a decade, Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes has helped med students excel on the surgery shelf exam and USMLE Step 2 CK
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Carlos Pestanaq Pages : 264 pagesq Publisher : Kaplan Publishingq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1506235913q ISBN-13 : 9781506235912q Description Celebrated by medical students for over a decade, Kaplan's pocket-sized Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes is the highest-yield surgery review for the the shelf and USMLE Step 2 CK exams.Designed for portable prep, Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes fits perfectly in your lab coat so you can refresh your knowledge in between cases.The Best ReviewConcise high-yield review of core surgery material180 up-to-date vignettes for self-testing15 brief essays examining selected diagnostic and therapeutic tools from a surgical perspectiveNEW essay topics: intravenous fluid therapy, surgical infections, and fluid needs in childrenNEW illustrated chapter on bariatric surgeryNEW introduction with guidance for addressing regional variations in medical practice on National Board questionsExpert GuidanceRevised and fully up-to-date content from distinguished surgery instructor Dr. Carlos PestanaFor over a decade, Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes has helped med students excel on the surgery shelf exam and USMLE Step 2 CK [MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! [MOST WANTED]Dr. Pestana's Surgery Notes: Top 180 Vignettes for the Surgical Wards

×