How to rule a business simulation game

1.NGUYEN THAI TRUNG 2.LA HUYEN TRANG 3.NGUYEN PHAM TU ANH 4.ANNA TASMINSKA UNIVERSE 4 – LEGENDARY TEAM
CEONguyen Thai Trung CMOPham.N Tu Anh CFOLa Huyen Trang COOAnna Tasminska BOARD OF MANAGEMENT  Make last decisions  R&D ...
COMPANY OVERVIEW1  Financial result  Market result
KEY FINANCIAL RESULT TSR Share price Avg ROE 3rd 3rd 1st Credit Rating 2nd
FINANCIAL RESULT - 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 1 2 3 4 5 6 Legendary's key financial r...
FINANCIAL RESULT -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 6 5 4 3 2 1 EBIT HCM13 Legend Killer HCM15 HCM16 HN10 Legendary...
FINANCIAL RESULT -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 1 2 3 4 5 6 ROS HCM13 Legend Killer HCM15 HCM16 HN10 Legendary HN12 HN13 -40...
MARKET RESULT • An upward sales revenue • A stable sales growth • Sales volume dramatically increased in EU and Asia 0 500...
MARKET KEY RESULT Product • Full range of Tech. • Leading in launching new product Competitor • The best manufacturer with...
BUSINESS STRATEGY2  Vision: Become leading new Technology company  Take advantages by leading technology with low cost ...
STRATEGIC FUNCTION Price Setting ProductionFinancing R&D
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT  Develop all tech as soon as possible  Develop with lowest cost  Choose righ time to invest MARK...
HOW TO SEE MARKET TREND? HR REPORT ROUND 1 • See R&D cost at Financial report • See HR Report Guess next action of Opponen...
THE RIGHT TIME TO JOIN MARKET ? • See coverage chart to evaluate potential of Tech and Market • With new Tech, choose time...
PRODUCTION Avoid short-term debt Produce low cost FORECAST ACCURATELY CHOOSE PRODUCTION METHOD
HOW TO DO DEMAND FORECASTING ? Forecast Total market volume - Base on Market outlook to decide growth rate. Tips: Choose a...
HOW TO DO DEMAND FORECASTING ? Calculate market share of Tech - Base on coverage to decide market share of each tech next ...
Year 1 • Invest in all tech • Buy plant • Buy back and pay divident Year 2 • Finish investment in Tech 3, 4 • Increase pro...
Year 4 • Buy and invest feature Tech 3 • Clear Tech 1 in Asia, clear Tech 2 in USA • Buy back • Transfer cash from Asia To...
KEY LEARNINGS3  Demand forecasting  Cost controlling  Timing to join market
“Use Market Oulook and Coverage table to take into account in forecasting. Evaluate and make decisions to choose company’s...
  1. 1. 1.NGUYEN THAI TRUNG 2.LA HUYEN TRANG 3.NGUYEN PHAM TU ANH 4.ANNA TASMINSKA UNIVERSE 4 – LEGENDARY TEAM
  2. 2. CEONguyen Thai Trung CMOPham.N Tu Anh CFOLa Huyen Trang COOAnna Tasminska BOARD OF MANAGEMENT  Make last decisions  R&D and investment  Demand forecasting  Set and analyze price  Promotion  Decide production method  Take forecast data into account  Analyze production scenario  Analyze financial situation  Consult to make financial activites: pay dividents, buy back shares …
  3. 3. COMPANY OVERVIEW1  Financial result  Market result
  4. 4. KEY FINANCIAL RESULT TSR Share price Avg ROE 3rd 3rd 1st Credit Rating 2nd
  5. 5. FINANCIAL RESULT - 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 1 2 3 4 5 6 Legendary's key financial ratios Net profit margin = NI/sales Financial leverage = total asset/total equity Total asset turnover = sales/total asset
  6. 6. FINANCIAL RESULT -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 6 5 4 3 2 1 EBIT HCM13 Legend Killer HCM15 HCM16 HN10 Legendary HN12 HN13
  7. 7. FINANCIAL RESULT -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 1 2 3 4 5 6 ROS HCM13 Legend Killer HCM15 HCM16 HN10 Legendary HN12 HN13 -400 -350 -300 -250 -200 -150 -100 -50 0 50 100 1 2 3 4 5 6 ROE HCM13 Legend Killer HCM15 HCM16 HN10 Legendary HN12 HN13
  8. 8. MARKET RESULT • An upward sales revenue • A stable sales growth • Sales volume dramatically increased in EU and Asia 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 US Asia EU 30%
  9. 9. MARKET KEY RESULT Product • Full range of Tech. • Leading in launching new product Competitor • The best manufacturer with highest profit in this field • Focus on quality and technology innovation Tech 1: 3 features Tech 2: 3 features Tech 3: 5 features Tech 4: 6 features
  10. 10. BUSINESS STRATEGY2  Vision: Become leading new Technology company  Take advantages by leading technology with low cost  Differentiation Strategy and Cost domination
  11. 11. STRATEGIC FUNCTION Price Setting ProductionFinancing R&D
  12. 12. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT  Develop all tech as soon as possible  Develop with lowest cost  Choose righ time to invest MARKET TREND COVERAGE OF TECH IN-HOUSE METHOD
  13. 13. HOW TO SEE MARKET TREND? HR REPORT ROUND 1 • See R&D cost at Financial report • See HR Report Guess next action of Opponent  Company have higher employee in R&D department invested more Tech in House.  Others will go slower in Tech or they have to buy Tech with higher cost.
  14. 14. THE RIGHT TIME TO JOIN MARKET ? • See coverage chart to evaluate potential of Tech and Market • With new Tech, choose time which have high potential to jump in  Round 2: In ASIA, Potential of Tech 4 from Round 1-4 is Zero. We shouldn’t invest this Tech in Asia from 1-4, make a decision at round 5.
  15. 15. PRODUCTION Avoid short-term debt Produce low cost FORECAST ACCURATELY CHOOSE PRODUCTION METHOD
  16. 16. HOW TO DO DEMAND FORECASTING ? Forecast Total market volume - Base on Market outlook to decide growth rate. Tips: Choose a number in middle of range
  17. 17. HOW TO DO DEMAND FORECASTING ? Calculate market share of Tech - Base on coverage to decide market share of each tech next round - Calculate company’s share in last round and estimate Market share in next round. Tips: See R&D and HR report to estimate Market share next round.
  18. 18. Year 1 • Invest in all tech • Buy plant • Buy back and pay divident Year 2 • Finish investment in Tech 3, 4 • Increase promotion • Increase long term debt Year 3 • Start selling Tech 3, 4 • Decrease Tech 1, 2 price to clear stock • Decrease long term debt TACTICS FLOW Lesson: - We underestimate the Price War - This market is so hungry - Realize the sensitive of price in some market.
  19. 19. Year 4 • Buy and invest feature Tech 3 • Clear Tech 1 in Asia, clear Tech 2 in USA • Buy back • Transfer cash from Asia To USA Year 5 • Give higher demand forecasting • Remove Tech 1 from product list • Sell 3,4 • Buy back and pay dividend • Keep invest feature • Sell plants Year 6 • Focus on Europe market • Keep invest features • Still sell Tech 2 in USA for clearing stock and potential of market • Buy back and pay divident TACTICS FLOW Lesson: - We underestimate the demand of market - We have a chance to be the leader but we loss sales because of logistics. - Don’t forget to set priority for main market
  20. 20. KEY LEARNINGS3  Demand forecasting  Cost controlling  Timing to join market
  21. 21. “Use Market Oulook and Coverage table to take into account in forecasting. Evaluate and make decisions to choose company’s market share.” DEMAND FORECASTING “Pay attention to control cost from production, R&D and Logistics.” COST CONTROL “To appear in market before competitors. See coverage table and choose right time to penetrate.” TIMING

