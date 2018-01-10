Successfully reported this slideshow.
X1 + X2 + ⋯ . +Xn n AVERAGE FORECASTMETHOD A normal random variable with the mean equal to average of member’s forecast an...
METHOD Coefficient of variation (CV) is popular index of statistic to measure risk. FORECASTING : OUR RECOMMENDATION Stand...
SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev Cova Assault 2,500 1,900 2,700 2,450...
FORECASTING : OUR RECOMMENDATION • COEFFICIENT OF VARIATION IS RISK • % TO BE ORDERED = 1 – RISK = 1 –CV • QUANTITY ORDER ...
SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 • INITIAL PRODUCTION COMMITMENT : 10.000 UNITS • 10 STYLES REPRESENTED 10 % DEMAND • NOW IS NO...
SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 • CALCULATE CV • EVALUATE RISK FOR EACH STYLE • CHOOSE TACTICS FOR PRODUCTION STEPS
SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev Cova Assault 2,500 1,900 2,700 2,450...
SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 EVALUATION LOW RISK (CV <= 0.2) Assault, Seduced, Enticed, Electra, Gail Use CV method HIGHER ...
SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 Style Average Std. Dev Cova HongKong China Assault 2,525 340 0.13 2,185 2,185 Seduced 4,017 55...
Forecast without historical data - How can?

47 views

This is our research about new forecasting method without historical data. We use statistical to do it.

Published in: Data & Analytics
Forecast without historical data - How can?

  1. 1. FORECASTING : SPORT OBERMEYER 06 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev 2X Std Dev Assault Seduced Entice Electra Gail Daphne Isis Anita Teri Stephanie Total Employee’ names Productname X1 + X2 + ⋯ . +Xn n Standard Deviation 2 x Standard Deviation
  2. 2. FORECASTING : SPORT OBERMEYER 06 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev 2X Std Dev Assault 2,500 1,900 2,700 2,450 2,800 2,800 2,525 340 680 Seduced Entice Electra Gail Daphne Isis Anita Teri Stephanie Total
  3. 3. FORECASTING : SPORT OBERMEYER 06 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev 2X Std Dev Assault 2,500 1,900 2,700 2,450 2,800 2,800 2,525 340 680 Seduced 4,600 4,300 3,900 4,000 4,300 3,000 4,017 556 1,113 Entice 1,200 1,600 1,500 1,550 950 1,350 1,358 248 496 Electra 2,500 1,900 1,900 2,800 1,800 2,000 2,150 404 807 Gail 900 1,000 900 1,300 800 1,200 1,017 194 388 Daphne 1,700 3,500 2,600 2,600 2,300 1,600 2,383 697 1,394 Isis 800 700 1,000 1,600 950 1,200 1,042 323 646 Anita 4,400 3,300 3,500 1,500 4,200 2,875 3,296 1047 2,094 Teri 800 900 1,000 1,100 950 1,850 1,100 381 762 Stephanie 600 900 1,000 1,100 950 2,125 1,113 524 1,048 Total 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000
  4. 4. X1 + X2 + ⋯ . +Xn n AVERAGE FORECASTMETHOD A normal random variable with the mean equal to average of member’s forecast and 2 x standard deviation FORECASTING : SPORT OBERMEYER 06 2 X STANDARD DEVIATION
  5. 5. METHOD Coefficient of variation (CV) is popular index of statistic to measure risk. FORECASTING : OUR RECOMMENDATION Standard deviation Average (mean) COEFFIECIENT OF VARIATION 06 0.2RULE OF THUMB: Benchmark point is CV <= 0.2: Low risk 0.2 < CV < 1: Higher risk
  6. 6. SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev Cova Assault 2,500 1,900 2,700 2,450 2,800 2,800 2,525 340 0.13 Seduced 4,600 4,300 3,900 4,000 4,300 3,000 4,017 556 0.14 Entice 1,200 1,600 1,500 1,550 950 1,350 1,358 248 0.18 Electra 2,500 1,900 1,900 2,800 1,800 2,000 2,150 404 0.19 Gail 900 1,000 900 1,300 800 1,200 1,017 194 0.19 Daphne 1,700 3,500 2,600 2,600 2,300 1,600 2,383 697 0.29 Isis 800 700 1,000 1,600 950 1,200 1,042 323 0.31 Anita 4,400 3,300 3,500 1,500 4,200 2,875 3,296 1047 0.32 Teri 800 900 1,000 1,100 950 1,850 1,100 381 0.35 Stephanie 600 900 1,000 1,100 950 2,125 1,113 524 0.47 Total 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000
  7. 7. FORECASTING : OUR RECOMMENDATION • COEFFICIENT OF VARIATION IS RISK • % TO BE ORDERED = 1 – RISK = 1 –CV • QUANTITY ORDER = EXPECTED QUANTITY x (1- CV) = AVG x (1- CV) Example: For style Gail ~ Avg: 1017, Standard Deviation: 194 • CV = 194/1017 = 0.19 ~ 19 % (Low risk) • 1- CV = 1- 0.19 = 0.81 • Quantity order = 1017 x 0.81 = 823 Units FORMULA
  8. 8. SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 • INITIAL PRODUCTION COMMITMENT : 10.000 UNITS • 10 STYLES REPRESENTED 10 % DEMAND • NOW IS NOVEMBER. TIME FOR LAS VEGAS SHOW : MARCH • MINIMUM ORDER: • HONGKONG: 60 UNITS / MONTH • CHINA: 120 UNITS / MONTH ASSUMPTIONS • MONTHS FOR PRODUCTION: 4 • MINIMUM ORDER: • HONG KONG: 60 X 4 = 240 UNITS • CHINA: 120 X 4 = 480 UNITS
  9. 9. SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 • CALCULATE CV • EVALUATE RISK FOR EACH STYLE • CHOOSE TACTICS FOR PRODUCTION STEPS
  10. 10. SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 Style Laura Carolyn Greg Wendy Tom Wally Average Std. Dev Cova Assault 2,500 1,900 2,700 2,450 2,800 2,800 2,525 340 0.13 Seduced 4,600 4,300 3,900 4,000 4,300 3,000 4,017 556 0.14 Entice 1,200 1,600 1,500 1,550 950 1,350 1,358 248 0.18 Electra 2,500 1,900 1,900 2,800 1,800 2,000 2,150 404 0.19 Gail 900 1,000 900 1,300 800 1,200 1,017 194 0.19 Daphne 1,700 3,500 2,600 2,600 2,300 1,600 2,383 697 0.29 Isis 800 700 1,000 1,600 950 1,200 1,042 323 0.31 Anita 4,400 3,300 3,500 1,500 4,200 2,875 3,296 1047 0.32 Teri 800 900 1,000 1,100 950 1,850 1,100 381 0.35 Stephanie 600 900 1,000 1,100 950 2,125 1,113 524 0.47 Total 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000
  11. 11. SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 EVALUATION LOW RISK (CV <= 0.2) Assault, Seduced, Enticed, Electra, Gail Use CV method HIGHER RISK (CV > 0.2) Daphne, Isis, Anita, Teri, Stephanie Minimum order TACTIC
  12. 12. SOLUTIONS FOR QUESTION 1 &3 Style Average Std. Dev Cova HongKong China Assault 2,525 340 0.13 2,185 2,185 Seduced 4,017 556 0.14 3,460 3,460 Entice 1,358 248 0.18 1,111 1,111 Electra 2,150 404 0.19 1,746 1,746 Gail 1,017 194 0.19 823 823 Daphne 2,383 697 0.29 240 480 Isis 1,042 323 0.31 240 480 Anita 3,296 1047 0.32 240 480 Teri 1,100 381 0.35 240 480 Stephanie 1,113 524 0.47 240 480 Total 20,000 10,524 11,724

