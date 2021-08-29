Precios ma x_vigentes_29_de_agosto_4_de_septiembre_2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 1 Baja California Tijuana 20.30 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 11 Sonora Bacoachi 23.68 12.79 1...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 13 Sonora Magdalena 25.19 13.60 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 19 Nayarit Acaponeta 24.36 13.15...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 25 Chihuahua Santa Isabel 22.55 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 30 Chihuahua Bachíniva 23.53 12....
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Ocampo 2...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza Progreso...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 44 Tamaulipas Burgos 25.04 13.52...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 47 Coahuila de Zaragoza Matamoro...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 50 Durango El Oro 24.76 13.37 50...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 56 Jalisco Huejúcar 25.05 13.53 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 58 Zacatecas Sain Alto 26.11 14....
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 60 San Luis Potosí San Martín Ch...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 62 Tamaulipas Xicoténcatl 24.38 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 64 Jalisco Encarnación de Díaz 2...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Ecuandure...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 68 Guanajuato Cuerámaro 23.39 12...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 70 Guanajuato Salvatierra 23.20 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 72 Guanajuato Dolores Hidalgo Cu...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 74 Estado de México Villa Guerre...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Aguililla...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 79 Colima Tecomán 24.78 13.38 79...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 83 Jalisco Cuautla 24.95 13.47 8...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 85 Jalisco Ejutla 24.36 13.15 85...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 87 Jalisco Atotonilco el Alto 24...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 92 Ciudad de México Azcapotzalco...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 92 Estado de México Chalco 22.38...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 92 Estado de México Tepotzotlán ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 93 Estado de México Temoaya 22.4...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 94 Estado de México Polotitlán 2...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 97 Hidalgo Jaltocán 24.12 13.02 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 98 Hidalgo Juárez Hidalgo 24.68 ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 101 Puebla Francisco Z. Mena 24....
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 102 Puebla Chiconcuautla 22.52 1...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 102 Puebla Teziutlán 22.52 12.16...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Ll...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Ll...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 105 Puebla San Felipe Teotlalcin...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 105 Tlaxcala Xicohtzinco 22.50 1...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 106 Puebla Huatlatlauca 23.51 12...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 106 Puebla Xayacatlán de Bravo 2...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 108 Tlaxcala San José Teacalco 2...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Ll...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Ll...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Ll...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 112 Guerrero Tepecoacuilco de Tr...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 114 Oaxaca Santa María la Asunci...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 115 Morelos Amacuzac 23.48 12.68...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 116 Morelos Temoac 22.56 12.18 1...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 120 Guerrero Zitlala 24.13 13.03...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 122 Oaxaca San José Tenango 23.8...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Ll...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 125 Tabasco Centro 22.35 12.07 1...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 126 Chiapas Ixtapa 23.19 12.52 1...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 126 Chiapas Villaflores 23.19 12...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 130 Chiapas Mapastepec 23.66 12....
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 132 Chiapas Marqués de Comillas ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Tamazulápam del Espír...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Agustín de las Ju...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Cristóbal Suchixt...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Juan Cieneguilla ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Lucas Quiaviní 22...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Villa Talea de Castro...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Topiltepec ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Papalutla ...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Santa María Tataltepe...
Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Santiago Nuyoó 22.89 ...
Aug. 29, 2021
Precios máximos del gas LP en México del 29 de agosto al 4 de septiembre

Precios ma x_vigentes_29_de_agosto_4_de_septiembre_2021

  1. 1. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 1 Baja California Tijuana 20.30 10.96 1 Baja California Playas de Rosarito 20.30 10.96 2 Baja California Tecate 22.02 11.89 3 Baja California Mexicali 21.44 11.58 4 Sonora Álamos 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Bácum 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Cajeme 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Etchojoa 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Huatabampo 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Navojoa 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Ónavas 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Quiriego 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Rosario 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Suaqui Grande 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Yécora 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora Benito Juárez 23.67 12.78 4 Sonora San Ignacio Río Muerto 23.67 12.78 5 Sonora San Luis Río Colorado 22.22 12.00 6 Baja California Ensenada 21.66 11.70 7 Baja California Sur Comondú 25.25 13.63 7 Baja California Sur Loreto 25.25 13.63 8 Baja California San Quintín 26.25 14.18 8 Baja California Sur Mulegé 26.25 14.18 9 Baja California Sur Los Cabos 24.25 13.10 10 Baja California Sur La Paz 24.48 13.22 11 Sonora Aconchi 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Agua Prieta 22.05 11.91 11 Sonora Arizpe 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Bacadéhuachi 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Bacerac 23.68 12.79 PRECIOS MÁXIMOS VIGENTES DEL 29 DE AGOSTO AL 04 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2021 1 de 78
  2. 2. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 11 Sonora Bacoachi 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Banámichi 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Baviácora 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Bavispe 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Cananea 22.05 11.91 11 Sonora Cumpas 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Divisaderos 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Fronteras 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Granados 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Huachinera 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Huásabas 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Huépac 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Imuris 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Moctezuma 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Naco 22.05 11.91 11 Sonora Nácori Chico 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Nacozari de García 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Nogales 22.05 11.91 11 Sonora San Felipe de Jesús 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Santa Cruz 22.05 11.91 11 Sonora Sáric 22.05 11.91 11 Sonora Tepache 23.68 12.79 11 Sonora Villa Hidalgo 23.68 12.79 12 Sonora Altar 22.76 12.29 12 Sonora Caborca 22.76 12.29 12 Sonora Oquitoa 24.44 13.20 12 Sonora Pitiquito 24.44 13.20 12 Sonora Puerto Peñasco 22.76 12.29 12 Sonora General Plutarco Elías Calles 22.76 12.29 13 Sonora Atil 25.19 13.60 13 Sonora Benjamín Hill 25.19 13.60 13 Sonora Cucurpe 25.19 13.60 2 de 78
  3. 3. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 13 Sonora Magdalena 25.19 13.60 13 Sonora Opodepe 25.19 13.60 13 Sonora Santa Ana 25.19 13.60 13 Sonora Trincheras 25.19 13.60 13 Sonora Tubutama 25.19 13.60 14 Sonora Arivechi 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Bacanora 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Carbó 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora La Colorada 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Hermosillo 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Mazatán 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Rayón 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Sahuaripa 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora San Javier 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora San Miguel de Horcasitas 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora San Pedro de la Cueva 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Soyopa 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Ures 24.05 12.99 14 Sonora Villa Pesqueira 24.05 12.99 15 Sonora Empalme 25.24 13.63 15 Sonora Guaymas 25.24 13.63 16 Sinaloa Ahome 24.41 13.18 16 Sinaloa Choix 24.41 13.18 16 Sinaloa El Fuerte 24.41 13.18 17 Sinaloa Angostura 24.32 13.13 17 Sinaloa Guasave 24.32 13.13 17 Sinaloa Mocorito 24.32 13.13 17 Sinaloa Salvador Alvarado 24.32 13.13 17 Sinaloa Sinaloa 24.32 13.13 18 Sinaloa Badiraguato 24.01 12.97 18 Sinaloa Culiacán 24.01 12.97 18 Sinaloa Navolato 24.01 12.97 3 de 78
  4. 4. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 19 Nayarit Acaponeta 24.36 13.15 19 Nayarit Huajicori 24.36 13.15 19 Nayarit Rosamorada 24.36 13.15 19 Nayarit Tecuala 24.36 13.15 19 Sinaloa Concordia 24.36 13.15 19 Sinaloa Escuinapa 24.36 13.15 19 Sinaloa Mazatlán 24.36 13.15 19 Sinaloa Rosario 24.36 13.15 20 Sinaloa Cosalá 25.07 13.54 20 Sinaloa Elota 25.07 13.54 20 Sinaloa San Ignacio 25.07 13.54 21 Chihuahua Guadalupe 21.26 11.48 21 Chihuahua Juárez 21.26 11.48 21 Chihuahua Praxedis G. Guerrero 21.26 11.48 22 Chihuahua Ahumada 24.30 13.12 23 Chihuahua Ascensión 22.06 11.91 23 Chihuahua Casas Grandes 23.69 12.79 23 Chihuahua Galeana 23.69 12.79 23 Chihuahua Janos 22.06 11.91 23 Chihuahua Nuevo Casas Grandes 23.69 12.79 24 Chihuahua Buenaventura 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Gómez Farías 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Ignacio Zaragoza 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Madera 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Matachí 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Moris 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Namiquipa 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Ocampo 24.65 13.31 24 Chihuahua Temósachic 24.65 13.31 25 Chihuahua Aldama 22.55 12.18 25 Chihuahua Aquiles Serdán 22.55 12.18 25 Chihuahua Chihuahua 22.55 12.18 4 de 78
  5. 5. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 25 Chihuahua Santa Isabel 22.55 12.18 25 Chihuahua Riva Palacio 22.55 12.18 26 Chihuahua Coyame del Sotol 23.52 12.70 26 Chihuahua Manuel Benavides 23.52 12.70 26 Chihuahua Ojinaga 23.52 12.70 27 Chihuahua Allende 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Balleza 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Coronado 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Hidalgo del Parral 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Huejotitán 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Matamoros 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Rosario 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua San Francisco del Oro 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Santa Bárbara 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua El Tule 25.12 13.56 27 Chihuahua Valle de Zaragoza 25.12 13.56 28 Chihuahua Batopilas de Manuel Gómez Morín 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Bocoyna 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Chínipas 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Guachochi 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Guadalupe y Calvo 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Guazapares 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Maguarichi 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Morelos 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Nonoava 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Urique 25.12 13.57 28 Chihuahua Uruachi 25.12 13.57 29 Chihuahua Camargo 25.68 13.87 29 Chihuahua La Cruz 25.68 13.87 29 Chihuahua Jiménez 25.68 13.87 29 Chihuahua López 25.68 13.87 29 Chihuahua San Francisco de Conchos 25.68 13.87 5 de 78
  6. 6. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 30 Chihuahua Bachíniva 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua Carichí 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua Cuauhtémoc 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua Cusihuiriachi 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua Dr. Belisario Domínguez 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua Gran Morelos 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua Guerrero 23.53 12.71 30 Chihuahua San Francisco de Borja 23.53 12.71 31 Chihuahua Delicias 23.94 12.93 31 Chihuahua Julimes 23.94 12.93 31 Chihuahua Meoqui 23.94 12.93 31 Chihuahua Rosales 23.94 12.93 31 Chihuahua Satevó 23.94 12.93 31 Chihuahua Saucillo 23.94 12.93 32 Tamaulipas Gustavo Díaz Ordaz 23.03 12.44 33 Tamaulipas Matamoros 21.29 11.50 33 Tamaulipas Reynosa 21.29 11.50 33 Tamaulipas Río Bravo 21.29 11.50 33 Tamaulipas Valle Hermoso 21.29 11.50 34 Coahuila de Zaragoza Arteaga 22.79 12.31 34 Coahuila de Zaragoza General Cepeda 22.79 12.31 34 Coahuila de Zaragoza Ramos Arizpe 22.79 12.31 34 Coahuila de Zaragoza Saltillo 22.79 12.31 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Abasolo 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Candela 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Castaños 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Cuatro Ciénegas 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Escobedo 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Frontera 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Lamadrid 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Monclova 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Nadadores 24.73 13.35 6 de 78
  7. 7. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Ocampo 23.02 12.43 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Sacramento 24.73 13.35 35 Coahuila de Zaragoza Sierra Mojada 24.73 13.35 36 Nuevo León Aramberri 24.60 13.28 36 Nuevo León Doctor Arroyo 24.60 13.28 36 Nuevo León General Zaragoza 24.60 13.28 36 Nuevo León Mier y Noriega 24.60 13.28 36 Tamaulipas Bustamante 24.60 13.28 36 Tamaulipas Miquihuana 24.60 13.28 37 Nuevo León Galeana 24.18 13.06 37 Nuevo León Iturbide 24.18 13.06 38 Nuevo León Allende 23.60 12.74 38 Nuevo León General Terán 23.60 12.74 38 Nuevo León Hualahuises 23.60 12.74 38 Nuevo León Linares 23.60 12.74 38 Nuevo León Montemorelos 23.60 12.74 38 Nuevo León Rayones 23.60 12.74 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Acuña 22.37 12.08 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Allende 24.02 12.97 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Guerrero 22.37 12.08 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Jiménez 22.37 12.08 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Morelos 24.02 12.97 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Nava 22.37 12.08 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Piedras Negras 22.37 12.08 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Villa Unión 24.02 12.97 39 Coahuila de Zaragoza Zaragoza 22.37 12.08 40 Coahuila de Zaragoza Hidalgo 22.56 12.18 40 Nuevo León Anáhuac 22.56 12.18 40 Nuevo León Lampazos de Naranjo 24.23 13.09 40 Tamaulipas Nuevo Laredo 22.56 12.18 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza Juárez 24.12 13.02 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza Múzquiz 24.12 13.02 7 de 78
  8. 8. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza Progreso 24.12 13.02 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza Sabinas 24.12 13.02 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza San Buenaventura 24.12 13.02 41 Coahuila de Zaragoza San Juan de Sabinas 24.12 13.02 42 Nuevo León Agualeguas 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Los Aldamas 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Bustamante 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Cerralvo 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León China 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Doctor Coss 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León General Bravo 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León General Treviño 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Los Herreras 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Melchor Ocampo 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Parás 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Los Ramones 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Sabinas Hidalgo 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Vallecillo 23.60 12.74 42 Nuevo León Villaldama 23.60 12.74 43 Tamaulipas Abasolo 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Casas 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Güémez 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Hidalgo 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Jaumave 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Jiménez 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Llera 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Mainero 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Padilla 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas San Carlos 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Soto la Marina 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Victoria 23.56 12.72 43 Tamaulipas Villagrán 23.56 12.72 8 de 78
  9. 9. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 44 Tamaulipas Burgos 25.04 13.52 44 Tamaulipas Cruillas 25.04 13.52 44 Tamaulipas Méndez 25.04 13.52 44 Tamaulipas San Fernando 25.04 13.52 44 Tamaulipas San Nicolás 25.04 13.52 45 Tamaulipas Camargo 23.42 12.65 45 Tamaulipas Guerrero 23.42 12.65 45 Tamaulipas Mier 23.42 12.65 45 Tamaulipas Miguel Alemán 23.42 12.65 46 Nuevo León Abasolo 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Apodaca 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Cadereyta Jiménez 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León El Carmen 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Ciénega de Flores 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Doctor González 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León García 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León San Pedro Garza García 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León General Escobedo 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León General Zuazua 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Guadalupe 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Higueras 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Juárez 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Marín 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Mina 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Monterrey 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Pesquería 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Salinas Victoria 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León San Nicolás de los Garza 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Hidalgo 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Santa Catarina 21.46 11.59 46 Nuevo León Santiago 21.46 11.59 47 Coahuila de Zaragoza Francisco I. Madero 21.39 11.55 9 de 78
  10. 10. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 47 Coahuila de Zaragoza Matamoros 21.39 11.55 47 Coahuila de Zaragoza San Pedro 21.39 11.55 47 Coahuila de Zaragoza Torreón 21.39 11.55 47 Coahuila de Zaragoza Viesca 21.39 11.55 47 Durango Gómez Palacio 21.39 11.55 47 Durango Lerdo 21.39 11.55 47 Durango Mapimí 21.39 11.55 47 Durango Tlahualilo 21.39 11.55 48 Durango Canelas 26.76 14.45 48 Durango Guanaceví 26.76 14.45 48 Durango Otáez 26.76 14.45 48 Durango Santiago Papasquiaro 26.76 14.45 48 Durango Tamazula 26.76 14.45 48 Durango Tepehuanes 26.76 14.45 48 Durango Topia 26.76 14.45 49 Durango Coneto de Comonfort 24.79 13.39 49 Durango Cuencamé 24.79 13.39 49 Durango General Simón Bolívar 24.79 13.39 49 Durango Guadalupe Victoria 24.79 13.39 49 Durango Nazas 24.79 13.39 49 Durango Peñón Blanco 24.79 13.39 49 Durango Rodeo 24.79 13.39 49 Durango San Juan de Guadalupe 24.79 13.39 49 Durango San Juan del Río 24.79 13.39 49 Durango San Luis del Cordero 24.79 13.39 49 Durango San Pedro del Gallo 24.79 13.39 49 Durango Santa Clara 24.79 13.39 49 Zacatecas Juan Aldama 24.79 13.39 49 Zacatecas Miguel Auza 24.79 13.39 50 Durango Hidalgo 24.76 13.37 50 Durango Indé 24.76 13.37 50 Durango Ocampo 24.76 13.37 10 de 78
  11. 11. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 50 Durango El Oro 24.76 13.37 50 Durango San Bernardo 24.76 13.37 51 Durango Canatlán 24.82 13.40 51 Durango Durango 24.82 13.40 51 Durango Pánuco de Coronado 24.82 13.40 51 Durango Nuevo Ideal 24.82 13.40 52 Durango Mezquital 27.05 14.61 52 Durango Pueblo Nuevo 27.05 14.61 52 Durango San Dimas 27.05 14.61 53 Durango Nombre de Dios 25.84 13.95 53 Durango Poanas 25.84 13.95 53 Durango Súchil 25.84 13.95 53 Durango Vicente Guerrero 25.84 13.95 53 Zacatecas Chalchihuites 25.84 13.95 53 Zacatecas Jiménez del Teul 25.84 13.95 53 Zacatecas Monte Escobedo 25.84 13.95 53 Zacatecas Sombrerete 25.84 13.95 53 Zacatecas Valparaíso 25.84 13.95 54 San Luis Potosí Catorce 24.48 13.22 54 San Luis Potosí Cedral 24.48 13.22 54 San Luis Potosí Matehuala 24.48 13.22 54 San Luis Potosí Vanegas 24.48 13.22 54 San Luis Potosí Villa de Guadalupe 24.48 13.22 54 San Luis Potosí Villa de la Paz 24.48 13.22 54 Zacatecas Concepción del Oro 24.48 13.22 54 Zacatecas Mazapil 24.48 13.22 54 Zacatecas Melchor Ocampo 24.48 13.22 54 Zacatecas El Salvador 24.48 13.22 55 Coahuila de Zaragoza Parras 25.36 13.70 56 Jalisco Bolaños 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Colotlán 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Chimaltitán 25.05 13.53 11 de 78
  12. 12. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 56 Jalisco Huejúcar 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Huejuquilla el Alto 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Mezquitic 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco San Martín de Bolaños 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Santa María de los Ángeles 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Totatiche 25.05 13.53 56 Jalisco Villa Guerrero 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Atolinga 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Benito Juárez 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Trinidad García de la Cadena 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Momax 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Tepechitlán 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Teúl de González Ortega 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Tlaltenango de Sánchez Román 25.05 13.53 56 Zacatecas Santa María de la Paz 25.05 13.53 57 Zacatecas Calera 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Cuauhtémoc 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Fresnillo 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Genaro Codina 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas General Enrique Estrada 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Guadalupe 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Jerez 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Morelos 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Pánuco 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Susticacán 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Tepetongo 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Vetagrande 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Villanueva 25.53 13.79 57 Zacatecas Zacatecas 25.53 13.79 58 Zacatecas Cañitas de Felipe Pescador 26.11 14.10 58 Zacatecas General Francisco R. Murguía 26.11 14.10 58 Zacatecas Río Grande 26.11 14.10 12 de 78
  13. 13. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 58 Zacatecas Sain Alto 26.11 14.10 58 Zacatecas Villa de Cos 26.11 14.10 59 San Luis Potosí Ahualulco 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Armadillo de los Infante 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Cárdenas 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Cerro de San Pedro 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Ciudad Fernández 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Mexquitic de Carmona 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Rayón 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Rioverde 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí San Luis Potosí 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí San Nicolás Tolentino 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Santa María del Río 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Soledad de Graciano Sánchez 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Tierra Nueva 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Villa de Arriaga 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Villa de Reyes 24.43 13.19 59 San Luis Potosí Zaragoza 24.43 13.19 60 Hidalgo Chapulhuacán 24.99 13.49 60 Hidalgo Pisaflores 24.99 13.49 60 Hidalgo Tepehuacán de Guerrero 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Alaquines 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Aquismón 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Ciudad del Maíz 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tancanhuitz 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Ciudad Valles 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Coxcatlán 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Ebano 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Huehuetlán 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Lagunillas 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí San Antonio 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí San Ciro de Acosta 24.99 13.49 13 de 78
  14. 14. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 60 San Luis Potosí San Martín Chalchicuautla 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Santa Catarina 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí San Vicente Tancuayalab 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tamasopo 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tamazunchale 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tampacán 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tampamolón Corona 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tamuín 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tanlajás 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Tanquián de Escobedo 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Axtla de Terrazas 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Xilitla 24.99 13.49 60 San Luis Potosí Matlapa 24.99 13.49 61 San Luis Potosí Cerritos 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Charcas 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Guadalcázar 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Moctezuma 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Salinas 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Santo Domingo 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Venado 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Villa de Ramos 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Villa Hidalgo 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Villa Juárez 26.45 14.28 61 San Luis Potosí Villa de Arista 26.45 14.28 62 San Luis Potosí El Naranjo 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas Antiguo Morelos 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas Gómez Farías 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas El Mante 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas Nuevo Morelos 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas Ocampo 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas Palmillas 24.38 13.16 62 Tamaulipas Tula 24.38 13.16 14 de 78
  15. 15. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 62 Tamaulipas Xicoténcatl 24.38 13.16 63 Aguascalientes Aguascalientes 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Asientos 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Calvillo 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Cosío 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Jesús María 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Pabellón de Arteaga 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Rincón de Romos 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes San José de Gracia 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes Tepezalá 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes El Llano 23.42 12.65 63 Aguascalientes San Francisco de los Romo 23.42 12.65 63 Jalisco Ojuelos de Jalisco 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Apozol 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas El Plateado de Joaquín Amaro 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas General Pánfilo Natera 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Huanusco 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Jalpa 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Juchipila 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Loreto 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Luis Moya 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Mezquital del Oro 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Moyahua de Estrada 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Noria de Ángeles 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Ojocaliente 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Pinos 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Tabasco 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Villa García 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Villa González Ortega 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Villa Hidalgo 23.42 12.65 63 Zacatecas Trancoso 23.42 12.65 64 Jalisco Arandas 24.24 13.09 15 de 78
  16. 16. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 64 Jalisco Encarnación de Díaz 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco Jalostotitlán 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco Jesús María 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco Lagos de Moreno 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco San Juan de los Lagos 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco San Julián 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco San Miguel el Alto 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco Teocaltiche 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco Villa Hidalgo 24.24 13.09 64 Jalisco San Ignacio Cerro Gordo 24.24 13.09 64 Zacatecas Apulco 24.24 13.09 64 Zacatecas Nochistlán de Mejía 24.24 13.09 65 Jalisco Acatic 24.36 13.16 65 Jalisco Cuquío 24.36 13.16 65 Jalisco Mexticacán 24.36 13.16 65 Jalisco Tepatitlán de Morelos 24.36 13.16 65 Jalisco Valle de Guadalupe 24.36 13.16 65 Jalisco Cañadas de Obregón 24.36 13.16 65 Jalisco Yahualica de González Gallo 24.36 13.16 66 Jalisco Ayotlán 23.69 12.79 66 Jalisco La Barca 23.69 12.79 66 Jalisco Degollado 23.69 12.79 66 Jalisco Jamay 23.69 12.79 66 Jalisco Santa María del Oro 23.69 12.79 66 Jalisco Quitupan 23.69 12.79 66 Jalisco Valle de Juárez 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Briseñas 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Cotija 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Charapan 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Chavinda 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Cherán 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Chilchota 23.69 12.79 16 de 78
  17. 17. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Ecuandureo 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Ixtlán 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Jacona 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Jiquilpan 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Marcos Castellanos 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Nahuatzen 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Pajacuarán 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Paracho 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Purépero 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Cojumatlán de Régules 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Sahuayo 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Tangamandapio 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Tangancícuaro 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Tanhuato 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Tingüindín 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Tlazazalca 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Tocumbo 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Venustiano Carranza 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Villamar 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Vista Hermosa 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Zacapu 23.69 12.79 66 Michoacán de Ocampo Zamora 23.69 12.79 67 Guanajuato Manuel Doblado 23.26 12.56 67 Guanajuato Guanajuato 23.26 12.56 67 Guanajuato León 23.26 12.56 67 Guanajuato Purísima del Rincón 23.26 12.56 67 Guanajuato Romita 23.26 12.56 67 Guanajuato San Francisco del Rincón 23.26 12.56 67 Guanajuato Silao de la Victoria 23.26 12.56 67 Jalisco San Diego de Alejandría 23.26 12.56 67 Jalisco Unión de San Antonio 23.26 12.56 68 Guanajuato Abasolo 23.39 12.63 17 de 78
  18. 18. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 68 Guanajuato Cuerámaro 23.39 12.63 68 Guanajuato Huanímaro 23.39 12.63 68 Guanajuato Irapuato 23.39 12.63 68 Guanajuato Pénjamo 23.39 12.63 68 Guanajuato Pueblo Nuevo 23.39 12.63 68 Guanajuato Salamanca 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Angamacutiro 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Churintzio 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Jiménez 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Numarán 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Panindícuaro 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Penjamillo 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo La Piedad 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Yurécuaro 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo Zináparo 23.39 12.63 68 Michoacán de Ocampo José Sixto Verduzco 23.39 12.63 69 Guanajuato Cortazar 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Jaral del Progreso 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Moroleón 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Santa Cruz de Juventino Rosas 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Uriangato 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Valle de Santiago 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Villagrán 23.44 12.66 69 Guanajuato Yuriria 23.44 12.66 69 Michoacán de Ocampo Cuitzeo 23.44 12.66 70 Guanajuato Acámbaro 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Apaseo el Alto 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Apaseo el Grande 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Celaya 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Comonfort 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Coroneo 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Jerécuaro 23.20 12.53 18 de 78
  19. 19. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 70 Guanajuato Salvatierra 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Santiago Maravatío 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Tarandacuao 23.20 12.53 70 Guanajuato Tarimoro 23.20 12.53 70 Michoacán de Ocampo Epitacio Huerta 23.20 12.53 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Acuitzio 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Álvaro Obregón 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Coeneo 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Copándaro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Charo 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Chucándiro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Erongarícuaro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Huandacareo 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Huaniqueo 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Huiramba 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Indaparapeo 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Lagunillas 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Madero 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Morelia 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Morelos 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Pátzcuaro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Puruándiro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Queréndaro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Quiroga 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Santa Ana Maya 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Tarímbaro 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Tzintzuntzan 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Tzitzio 22.71 12.26 71 Michoacán de Ocampo Zinapécuaro 22.71 12.26 72 Guanajuato San Miguel de Allende 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato Atarjea 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato Doctor Mora 23.67 12.78 19 de 78
  20. 20. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 72 Guanajuato Dolores Hidalgo Cuna de la Independencia Nacional 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato San Diego de la Unión 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato San José Iturbide 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato San Luis de la Paz 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato Santa Catarina 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato Tierra Blanca 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato Victoria 23.67 12.78 72 Guanajuato Xichú 23.67 12.78 73 Guanajuato Ocampo 25.53 13.79 73 Guanajuato San Felipe 25.53 13.79 74 Estado de México Almoloya de Alquisiras 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Amanalco 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Amatepec 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Coatepec Harinas 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Donato Guerra 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Ixtapan de la Sal 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Ixtapan del Oro 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Joquicingo 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Malinalco 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Ocuilan 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Otzoloapan 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México San Simón de Guerrero 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Santo Tomás 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Sultepec 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Tejupilco 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Temascaltepec 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Tenancingo 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Texcaltitlán 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Tlatlaya 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Tonatico 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Valle de Bravo 22.83 12.33 20 de 78
  21. 21. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 74 Estado de México Villa Guerrero 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Zacazonapan 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Zacualpan 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Zumpahuacán 22.83 12.33 74 Estado de México Luvianos 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Angangueo 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Aporo 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Contepec 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Hidalgo 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Irimbo 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Juárez 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Jungapeo 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Maravatío 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Ocampo 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Senguio 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Susupuato 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Tlalpujahua 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Tuxpan 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Tuzantla 22.83 12.33 74 Michoacán de Ocampo Zitácuaro 22.83 12.33 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Ario 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Gabriel Zamora 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Nuevo Parangaricutiro 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Nuevo Urecho 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Peribán 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Los Reyes 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Salvador Escalante 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Tacámbaro 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Taretan 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Tingambato 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Uruapan 23.71 12.80 75 Michoacán de Ocampo Ziracuaretiro 23.71 12.80 21 de 78
  22. 22. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Aguililla 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Apatzingán 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Buenavista 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Coalcomán de Vázquez Pallares 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Churumuco 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo La Huacana 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Múgica 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Parácuaro 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Tancítaro 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Tepalcatepec 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Tumbiscatío 25.59 13.82 76 Michoacán de Ocampo Turicato 25.59 13.82 77 Hidalgo Huichapan 24.07 13.00 77 Hidalgo Nopala de Villagrán 24.07 13.00 77 Hidalgo Tecozautla 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro Amealco de Bonfil 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro Cadereyta de Montes 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro Ezequiel Montes 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro Peñamiller 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro San Joaquín 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro San Juan del Río 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro Tequisquiapan 24.07 13.00 77 Querétaro Tolimán 24.07 13.00 78 Querétaro Colón 22.83 12.33 78 Querétaro Corregidora 22.83 12.33 78 Querétaro Huimilpan 22.83 12.33 78 Querétaro El Marqués 22.83 12.33 78 Querétaro Pedro Escobedo 22.83 12.33 78 Querétaro Querétaro 22.83 12.33 79 Colima Armería 24.78 13.38 79 Colima Manzanillo 24.78 13.38 79 Colima Minatitlán 24.78 13.38 22 de 78
  23. 23. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 79 Colima Tecomán 24.78 13.38 79 Jalisco Casimiro Castillo 24.78 13.38 79 Jalisco Cihuatlán 24.78 13.38 79 Jalisco Cuautitlán de García Barragán 24.78 13.38 79 Jalisco La Huerta 24.78 13.38 79 Jalisco Villa Purificación 24.78 13.38 79 Michoacán de Ocampo Aquila 24.78 13.38 79 Michoacán de Ocampo Coahuayana 24.78 13.38 79 Michoacán de Ocampo Chinicuila 24.78 13.38 80 Guerrero Coahuayutla de José María Izazaga 25.16 13.59 80 Guerrero Zihuatanejo de Azueta 25.16 13.59 80 Guerrero Petatlán 25.16 13.59 80 Guerrero La Unión de Isidoro Montes de Oca 25.16 13.59 80 Michoacán de Ocampo Arteaga 25.16 13.59 80 Michoacán de Ocampo Lázaro Cárdenas 25.16 13.59 81 Michoacán de Ocampo Carácuaro 25.39 13.71 81 Michoacán de Ocampo Huetamo 25.39 13.71 81 Michoacán de Ocampo Nocupétaro 25.39 13.71 81 Michoacán de Ocampo San Lucas 25.39 13.71 81 Michoacán de Ocampo Tiquicheo de Nicolás Romero 25.39 13.71 82 Querétaro Pinal de Amoles 26.03 14.06 82 Querétaro Arroyo Seco 26.03 14.06 82 Querétaro Jalpan de Serra 26.03 14.06 82 Querétaro Landa de Matamoros 26.03 14.06 83 Jalisco Acatlán de Juárez 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Ahualulco de Mercado 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Amatitán 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Ameca 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco San Juanito de Escobedo 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Atengo 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Ayutla 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Cocula 24.95 13.47 23 de 78
  24. 24. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 83 Jalisco Cuautla 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Etzatlán 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Hostotipaquillo 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Juchitlán 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Magdalena 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco San Marcos 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco San Martín Hidalgo 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Tecolotlán 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Tenamaxtlán 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Tequila 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Teuchitlán 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Unión de Tula 24.95 13.47 83 Jalisco Villa Corona 24.95 13.47 84 Jalisco El Arenal 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Guadalajara 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Ixtlahuacán del Río 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Juanacatlán 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco El Salto 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco San Cristóbal de la Barranca 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Tala 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Tlajomulco de Zúñiga 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco San Pedro Tlaquepaque 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Tonalá 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Zapopan 23.19 12.52 84 Jalisco Zapotlanejo 23.19 12.52 85 Jalisco Amacueca 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Atemajac de Brizuela 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Atoyac 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Autlán de Navarro 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Zapotlán el Grande 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Concepción de Buenos Aires 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Chiquilistlán 24.36 13.15 24 de 78
  25. 25. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 85 Jalisco Ejutla 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco El Grullo 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco El Limón 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco La Manzanilla de la Paz 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Mazamitla 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Gómez Farías 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Sayula 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tamazula de Gordiano 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tapalpa 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Techaluta de Montenegro 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Teocuitatlán de Corona 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tizapán el Alto 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tolimán 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tonaya 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tuxcacuesco 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Tuxcueca 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco San Gabriel 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Zacoalco de Torres 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Zapotiltic 24.36 13.15 85 Jalisco Zapotitlán de Vadillo 24.36 13.15 86 Jalisco Atenguillo 25.61 13.83 86 Jalisco Guachinango 25.61 13.83 86 Jalisco Mascota 25.61 13.83 86 Jalisco Mixtlán 25.61 13.83 86 Jalisco San Sebastián del Oeste 25.61 13.83 86 Jalisco Talpa de Allende 25.61 13.83 86 Nayarit Ahuacatlán 25.61 13.83 86 Nayarit Amatlán de Cañas 25.61 13.83 86 Nayarit Ixtlán del Río 25.61 13.83 86 Nayarit Jala 25.61 13.83 86 Nayarit San Pedro Lagunillas 25.61 13.83 86 Nayarit La Yesca 25.61 13.83 25 de 78
  26. 26. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 87 Jalisco Atotonilco el Alto 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Chapala 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Jocotepec 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Ocotlán 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Poncitlán 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Tototlán 24.84 13.41 87 Jalisco Zapotlán del Rey 24.84 13.41 88 Colima Colima 24.59 13.28 88 Colima Comala 24.59 13.28 88 Colima Coquimatlán 24.59 13.28 88 Colima Cuauhtémoc 24.59 13.28 88 Colima Ixtlahuacán 24.59 13.28 88 Colima Villa de Álvarez 24.59 13.28 88 Jalisco Jilotlán de los Dolores 24.59 13.28 88 Jalisco Pihuamo 24.59 13.28 88 Jalisco Tecalitlán 24.59 13.28 88 Jalisco Tonila 24.59 13.28 88 Jalisco Tuxpan 24.59 13.28 89 Jalisco Cabo Corrientes 26.02 14.05 89 Jalisco Tomatlán 26.02 14.05 90 Jalisco Puerto Vallarta 23.59 12.74 90 Nayarit Compostela 23.59 12.74 90 Nayarit Bahía de Banderas 23.59 12.74 91 Nayarit Xalisco 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit Del Nayar 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit Ruíz 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit San Blas 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit Santa María del Oro 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit Santiago Ixcuintla 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit Tepic 23.42 12.65 91 Nayarit Tuxpan 23.42 12.65 26 de 78
  27. 27. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 92 Ciudad de México Azcapotzalco 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Coyoacán 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Cuajimalpa de Morelos 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Gustavo A. Madero 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Iztacalco 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Iztapalapa 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México La Magdalena Contreras 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Milpa Alta 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Álvaro Obregón 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Tláhuac 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Tlalpan 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Xochimilco 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Benito Juárez 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Cuauhtémoc 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Miguel Hidalgo 22.38 12.08 92 Ciudad de México Venustiano Carranza 22.38 12.08 92 Hidalgo Villa de Tezontepec 22.38 12.08 92 Hidalgo Tizayuca 22.38 12.08 92 Hidalgo Tolcayuca 22.38 12.08 92 Hidalgo Zapotlán de Juárez 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Acolman 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Amecameca 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Apaxco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Atenco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Atizapán de Zaragoza 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Atlautla 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Axapusco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Ayapango 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Coacalco de Berriozábal 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Cocotitlán 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Coyotepec 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Cuautitlán 22.38 12.08 27 de 78
  28. 28. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 92 Estado de México Chalco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Chiautla 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Chicoloapan 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Chiconcuac 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Chimalhuacán 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Ecatepec de Morelos 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Ecatzingo 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Huehuetoca 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Hueypoxtla 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Huixquilucan 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Ixtapaluca 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Jaltenco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Juchitepec 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Melchor Ocampo 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Naucalpan de Juárez 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Nezahualcóyotl 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Nextlalpan 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Nicolás Romero 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Nopaltepec 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Otumba 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Ozumba 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Papalotla 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México La Paz 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México San Martín de las Pirámides 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tecámac 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Temamatla 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Temascalapa 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tenango del Aire 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Teoloyucan 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Teotihuacán 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tepetlaoxtoc 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tepetlixpa 22.38 12.08 28 de 78
  29. 29. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 92 Estado de México Tepotzotlán 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tequixquiac 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Texcoco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tezoyuca 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tlalmanalco 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tlalnepantla de Baz 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tultepec 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tultitlán 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Zumpango 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Cuautitlán Izcalli 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Valle de Chalco Solidaridad 22.38 12.08 92 Estado de México Tonanitla 22.38 12.08 93 Estado de México Almoloya de Juárez 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Almoloya del Río 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Atizapán 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Calimaya 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Capulhuac 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Chapultepec 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Isidro Fabela 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Ixtlahuaca 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Xalatlaco 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Jilotzingo 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Jiquipilco 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Lerma 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Metepec 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Mexicaltzingo 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Ocoyoacac 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Otzolotepec 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Rayón 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México San Antonio la Isla 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México San Felipe del Progreso 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México San Mateo Atenco 22.48 12.14 29 de 78
  30. 30. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 93 Estado de México Temoaya 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Tenango del Valle 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Texcalyacac 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Tianguistenco 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Toluca 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Villa de Allende 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Villa Victoria 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Xonacatlán 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México Zinacantepec 22.48 12.14 93 Estado de México San José del Rincón 22.48 12.14 94 Hidalgo Actopan 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Alfajayucan 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo El Arenal 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Cardonal 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Chapantongo 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Chilcuautla 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Francisco I. Madero 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Ixmiquilpan 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Mixquiahuala de Juárez 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Progreso de Obregón 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo San Salvador 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Santiago de Anaya 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Tasquillo 22.26 12.02 94 Hidalgo Tezontepec de Aldama 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Acambay de Ruíz Castañeda 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Aculco 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Atlacomulco 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Chapa de Mota 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Jilotepec 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Jocotitlán 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Morelos 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México El Oro 22.26 12.02 30 de 78
  31. 31. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 94 Estado de México Polotitlán 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Soyaniquilpan de Juárez 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Temascalcingo 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Timilpan 22.26 12.02 94 Estado de México Villa del Carbón 22.26 12.02 95 Hidalgo Acatlán 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Acaxochitlán 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Agua Blanca de Iturbide 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Atotonilco el Grande 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Cuautepec de Hinojosa 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Huasca de Ocampo 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Huehuetla 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Metepec 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo San Bartolo Tutotepec 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Santiago Tulantepec de Lugo Guerrero 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Tenango de Doria 23.35 12.61 95 Hidalgo Tulancingo de Bravo 23.35 12.61 96 Hidalgo Almoloya 22.78 12.30 96 Hidalgo Apan 22.78 12.30 96 Hidalgo Emiliano Zapata 22.78 12.30 96 Hidalgo Singuilucan 22.78 12.30 96 Hidalgo Tepeapulco 22.78 12.30 96 Hidalgo Tlanalapa 22.78 12.30 96 Hidalgo Zempoala 22.78 12.30 96 Tlaxcala Calpulalpan 22.78 12.30 96 Tlaxcala Sanctórum de Lázaro Cárdenas 22.78 12.30 96 Tlaxcala Nanacamilpa de Mariano Arista 22.78 12.30 96 Tlaxcala Benito Juárez 22.78 12.30 97 Hidalgo Atlapexco 24.12 13.02 97 Hidalgo Huautla 24.12 13.02 97 Hidalgo Huejutla de Reyes 24.12 13.02 31 de 78
  32. 32. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 97 Hidalgo Jaltocán 24.12 13.02 97 Hidalgo San Felipe Orizatlán 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Naranjos Amatlán 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Benito Juárez 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cerro Azul 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Citlaltépetl 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chalma 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chiconamel 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chicontepec 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chinampa de Gorostiza 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chontla 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Huayacocotla 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ilamatlán 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixcatepec 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixhuatlán de Madero 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Platón Sánchez 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tamalín 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tamiahua 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tancoco 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tantima 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tantoyuca 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Álamo Temapache 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tepetzintla 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Texcatepec 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlachichilco 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tuxpan 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Zacualpan 24.12 13.02 97 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Zontecomatlán de López y Fuentes 24.12 13.02 98 Hidalgo Calnali 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Eloxochitlán 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Huazalingo 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Jacala de Ledezma 24.68 13.32 32 de 78
  33. 33. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 98 Hidalgo Juárez Hidalgo 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Lolotla 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo San Agustín Metzquititlán 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Metztitlán 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo La Misión 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Molango de Escamilla 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Nicolás Flores 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Pacula 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Tianguistengo 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Tlahuiltepa 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Tlanchinol 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Xochiatipan 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Xochicoatlán 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Yahualica 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Zacualtipán de Ángeles 24.68 13.32 98 Hidalgo Zimapán 24.68 13.32 99 Hidalgo Epazoyucan 23.12 12.49 99 Hidalgo Mineral del Chico 23.12 12.49 99 Hidalgo Mineral del Monte 23.12 12.49 99 Hidalgo Omitlán de Juárez 23.12 12.49 99 Hidalgo Pachuca de Soto 23.12 12.49 99 Hidalgo Mineral de la Reforma 23.12 12.49 99 Hidalgo San Agustín Tlaxiaca 23.12 12.49 100 Hidalgo Ajacuba 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Atitalaquia 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Atotonilco de Tula 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Tepeji del Río de Ocampo 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Tepetitlán 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Tetepango 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Tlahuelilpan 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Tlaxcoapan 23.39 12.63 100 Hidalgo Tula de Allende 23.39 12.63 33 de 78
  34. 34. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 101 Puebla Francisco Z. Mena 24.29 13.12 101 Puebla Pantepec 24.29 13.12 101 Puebla Venustiano Carranza 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cazones de Herrera 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coahuitlán 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coatzintla 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coxquihui 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coyutla 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chumatlán 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Espinal 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Filomeno Mata 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Gutiérrez Zamora 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Mecatlán 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Papantla 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Poza Rica de Hidalgo 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Castillo de Teayo 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tecolutla 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tihuatlán 24.29 13.12 101 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Zozocolco de Hidalgo 24.29 13.12 102 Puebla Acateno 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Ahuacatlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Ahuazotepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Amixtlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Aquixtla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Atempan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Ayotoxco de Guerrero 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Camocuautla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Caxhuacan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Coatepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Cuautempan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Cuetzalan del Progreso 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Cuyoaco 22.52 12.16 34 de 78
  35. 35. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 102 Puebla Chiconcuautla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Chignahuapan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Chignautla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Honey 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Hermenegildo Galeana 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Huauchinango 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Huehuetla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Hueyapan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Hueytamalco 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Hueytlalpan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Huitzilan de Serdán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Atlequizayan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Ixtacamaxtitlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Ixtepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Jalpan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Jonotla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Jopala 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Juan Galindo 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Libres 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Naupan 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Nauzontla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Ocotepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Olintla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Oriental 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Pahuatlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla San Felipe Tepatlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tenampulco 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tepango de Rodríguez 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tepetzintla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tepeyahualco 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tetela de Ocampo 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Teteles de Ávila Castillo 22.52 12.16 35 de 78
  36. 36. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 102 Puebla Teziutlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tlacuilotepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tlaola 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tlapacoya 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tlatlauquitepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tlaxco 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Tuzamapan de Galeana 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Xicotepec 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Xiutetelco 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Xochiapulco 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Xochitlán de Vicente Suárez 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Yaonáhuac 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zacapoaxtla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zacatlán 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zapotitlán de Méndez 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zaragoza 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zautla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zihuateutla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zongozotla 22.52 12.16 102 Puebla Zoquiapan 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Acajete 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Acatlán 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Alto Lucero de Gutiérrez Barrios 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Altotonga 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Atzalan 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ayahualulco 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Banderilla 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coacoatzintla 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coatepec 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Colipa 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cosautlán de Carvajal 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chiconquiaco 22.52 12.16 36 de 78
  37. 37. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixhuacán de los Reyes 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Jalacingo 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Xalapa 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Xico 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Jilotepec 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Juchique de Ferrer 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Landero y Coss 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Martínez de la Torre 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Miahuatlán 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Las Minas 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Misantla 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Naolinco 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Nautla 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Perote 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Las Vigas de Ramírez 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Rafael Lucio 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tatatila 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tenochtitlán 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Teocelo 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tepetlán 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlacolulan 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlalnelhuayocan 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlapacoyan 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tonayán 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Vega de Alatorre 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Villa Aldama 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Yecuatla 22.52 12.16 102 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave San Rafael 22.52 12.16 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ozuluama de Mascareñas 24.31 13.12 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Pánuco 24.31 13.12 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Pueblo Viejo 24.31 13.12 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tampico Alto 24.31 13.12 37 de 78
  38. 38. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tempoal 24.31 13.12 103 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave El Higo 24.31 13.12 104 Tamaulipas Aldama 24.85 13.42 104 Tamaulipas Altamira 24.85 13.42 104 Tamaulipas Ciudad Madero 24.85 13.42 104 Tamaulipas González 24.85 13.42 104 Tamaulipas Tampico 24.85 13.42 105 Puebla Acajete 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Acatzingo 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Amozoc 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Atlixco 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Atoyatempan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Atzitzihuacán 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Calpan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Coronango 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Cuautinchán 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Cuautlancingo 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Chiautzingo 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Domingo Arenas 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Huaquechula 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Huejotzingo 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Huitziltepec 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Juan C. Bonilla 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Mixtla 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Molcaxac 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Nealtican 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Nopalucan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Ocoyucan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Puebla 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Rafael Lara Grajales 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Los Reyes de Juárez 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Andrés Cholula 22.50 12.15 38 de 78
  39. 39. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 105 Puebla San Felipe Teotlalcingo 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Gregorio Atzompa 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Jerónimo Tecuanipan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San José Chiapa 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Martín Texmelucan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Matías Tlalancaleca 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Miguel Xoxtla 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Nicolás de los Ranchos 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Pedro Cholula 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla San Salvador el Verde 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Santa Isabel Cholula 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Santo Tomás Hueyotlipan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tecali de Herrera 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tepatlaxco de Hidalgo 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tepeaca 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tepeyahualco de Cuauhtémoc 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tianguismanalco 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tlahuapan 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tlaltenango 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tlanepantla 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tochimilco 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tochtepec 22.50 12.15 105 Puebla Tzicatlacoyan 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Ixtacuixtla de Mariano Matamoros 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Mazatecochco de José María Morelos 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Tepetitla de Lardizábal 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Acuamanala de Miguel Hidalgo 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Natívitas 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala San Pablo del Monte 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Tenancingo 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Tetlatlahuca 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Papalotla de Xicohténcatl 22.50 12.15 39 de 78
  40. 40. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 105 Tlaxcala Xicohtzinco 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Zacatelco 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala San Jerónimo Zacualpan 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala San Juan Huactzinco 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala San Lorenzo Axocomanitla 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Santa Apolonia Teacalco 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Santa Catarina Ayometla 22.50 12.15 105 Tlaxcala Santa Cruz Quilehtla 22.50 12.15 106 Morelos Axochiapan 23.51 12.70 106 Morelos Jantetelco 23.51 12.70 106 Morelos Hueyapan 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Acatlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Acteopan 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Ahuatlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Ahuehuetitla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Albino Zertuche 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Atzala 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Axutla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Coatzingo 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Cohetzala 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Cohuecan 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Coyotepec 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Cuapiaxtla de Madero 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Cuayuca de Andrade 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Chiautla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Chietla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Chigmecatitlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Chila 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Chila de la Sal 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Chinantla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Epatlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Guadalupe 23.51 12.70 40 de 78
  41. 41. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 106 Puebla Huatlatlauca 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Huehuetlán el Chico 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Ixcamilpa de Guerrero 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Ixcaquixtla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Izúcar de Matamoros 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Jolalpan 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Juan N. Méndez 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla La Magdalena Tlatlauquitepec 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Petlalcingo 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Piaxtla 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Diego la Mesa Tochimiltzingo 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Jerónimo Xayacatlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Juan Atzompa 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Martín Totoltepec 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Miguel Ixitlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Pablo Anicano 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla San Pedro Yeloixtlahuaca 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Santa Catarina Tlaltempan 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Santa Inés Ahuatempan 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Huehuetlán el Grande 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tecomatlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tehuitzingo 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Teopantlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Teotlalco 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tepemaxalco 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tepeojuma 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tepexco 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tepexi de Rodríguez 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tilapa 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tlapanalá 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Totoltepec de Guerrero 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Tulcingo 23.51 12.70 41 de 78
  42. 42. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 106 Puebla Xayacatlán de Bravo 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Xicotlán 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Xochiltepec 23.51 12.70 106 Puebla Zacapala 23.51 12.70 107 Tlaxcala Atltzayanca 24.23 13.09 107 Tlaxcala El Carmen Tequexquitla 24.23 13.09 107 Tlaxcala Cuapiaxtla 24.23 13.09 107 Tlaxcala Huamantla 24.23 13.09 107 Tlaxcala Ixtenco 24.23 13.09 107 Tlaxcala Terrenate 24.23 13.09 107 Tlaxcala Ziltlaltépec de Trinidad Sánchez Santos 24.23 13.09 108 Tlaxcala Amaxac de Guerrero 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Apetatitlán de Antonio Carvajal 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Apizaco 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Cuaxomulco 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Chiautempan 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Contla de Juan Cuamatzi 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Panotla 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Santa Cruz Tlaxcala 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Teolocholco 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Tepeyanco 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Tetla de la Solidaridad 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Tlaxcala 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Tocatlán 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Totolac 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Tzompantepec 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Xaloztoc 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Xaltocan 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Yauhquemehcan 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala La Magdalena Tlaltelulco 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala San Damián Texóloc 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala San Francisco Tetlanohcan 22.89 12.36 42 de 78
  43. 43. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 108 Tlaxcala San José Teacalco 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Santa Ana Nopalucan 22.89 12.36 108 Tlaxcala Santa Isabel Xiloxoxtla 22.89 12.36 109 Tlaxcala Atlangatepec 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala Muñoz de Domingo Arenas 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala Españita 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala Hueyotlipan 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala Tlaxco 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala Emiliano Zapata 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala Lázaro Cárdenas 24.15 13.04 109 Tlaxcala San Lucas Tecopilco 24.15 13.04 110 Puebla Aljojuca 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Atzitzintla 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Chalchicomula de Sesma 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Chichiquila 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Chilchotla 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Esperanza 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla General Felipe Ángeles 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Guadalupe Victoria 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Lafragua 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Mazapiltepec de Juárez 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Palmar de Bravo 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Quecholac 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Quimixtlán 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla San Juan Atenco 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla San Nicolás Buenos Aires 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla San Salvador el Seco 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla San Salvador Huixcolotla 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Soltepec 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Tecamachalco 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Tlachichuca 23.87 12.89 110 Puebla Yehualtepec 23.87 12.89 43 de 78
  44. 44. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Actopan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Acultzingo 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Camarón de Tejeda 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Alpatláhuac 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Alvarado 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Amatitlán 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Amatlán de los Reyes 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Angel R. Cabada 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave La Antigua 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Apazapan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Aquila 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Astacinga 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Atlahuilco 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Atoyac 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Atzacan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlaltetela 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Boca del Río 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Calcahualco 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Camerino Z. Mendoza 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Carrillo Puerto 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Catemaco 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coetzala 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Comapa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Córdoba 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coscomatepec 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cotaxtla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cuichapa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cuitláhuac 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chocamán 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Emiliano Zapata 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Fortín 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Huatusco 22.62 12.21 44 de 78
  45. 45. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Huiloapan de Cuauhtémoc 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ignacio de la Llave 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixhuatlán del Café 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixhuatlancillo 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixtaczoquitlán 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Jalcomulco 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Jamapa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Lerdo de Tejada 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Magdalena 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Maltrata 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Manlio Fabio Altamirano 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Mariano Escobedo 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Medellín de Bravo 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Mixtla de Altamirano 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Naranjal 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Nogales 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Omealca 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Orizaba 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Paso del Macho 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Paso de Ovejas 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave La Perla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Puente Nacional 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Rafael Delgado 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Los Reyes 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Río Blanco 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Saltabarranca 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave San Andrés Tenejapan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave San Andrés Tuxtla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Santiago Tuxtla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Sochiapa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Soledad Atzompa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Soledad de Doblado 22.62 12.21 45 de 78
  46. 46. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tehuipango 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tenampa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tepatlaxco 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tequila 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Texhuacán 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tezonapa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlacotalpan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlacotepec de Mejía 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlalixcoyan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlaquilpa 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlilapan 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tomatlán 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Totutla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ursulo Galván 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Veracruz 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Xoxocotla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Yanga 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Zentla 22.62 12.21 111 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Zongolica 22.62 12.21 112 Guerrero Apaxtla 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Atenango del Río 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Buenavista de Cuéllar 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Cocula 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Copalillo 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Cuetzala del Progreso 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Huitzuco de los Figueroa 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Iguala de la Independencia 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Ixcateopan de Cuauhtémoc 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Pedro Ascencio Alquisiras 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Pilcaya 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Taxco de Alarcón 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Teloloapan 23.99 12.95 46 de 78
  47. 47. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 112 Guerrero Tepecoacuilco de Trujano 23.99 12.95 112 Guerrero Tetipac 23.99 12.95 113 Guerrero Ajuchitlán del Progreso 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Arcelia 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Coyuca de Catalán 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Cutzamala de Pinzón 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero General Canuto A. Neri 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Pungarabato 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero San Miguel Totolapan 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Tlalchapa 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Tlapehuala 24.75 13.36 113 Guerrero Zirándaro 24.75 13.36 114 Oaxaca Concepción Buenavista 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Cosoltepec 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Eloxochitlán de Flores Magón 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Huautepec 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Huautla de Jiménez 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Antonio Nanahuatípam 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Francisco Huehuetlán 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Francisco Teopan 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Jerónimo Tecóatl 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Suchitepec 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Juan de los Cués 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Lorenzo Cuaunecuiltitla 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Lucas Zoquiápam 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Martín Toxpalan 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Mateo Yoloxochitlán 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Pedro Ocopetatillo 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca San Pedro y San Pablo Tequixtepec 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santa Ana Ateixtlahuaca 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Zapoquila 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Acatepec 23.77 12.84 47 de 78
  48. 48. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 114 Oaxaca Santa María la Asunción 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santa María Chilchotla 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santa María Teopoxco 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Villa de Santiago Chazumba 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santiago Ihuitlán Plumas 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Santiago Texcalcingo 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Teotitlán de Flores Magón 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos 23.77 12.84 114 Oaxaca Tlacotepec Plumas 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Ajalpan 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Altepexi 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Atexcal 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Caltepec 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Coxcatlán 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Coyomeapan 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Chapulco 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Eloxochitlán 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Cañada Morelos 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Nicolás Bravo 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla San Antonio Cañada 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla San Gabriel Chilac 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla San José Miahuatlán 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla San Sebastián Tlacotepec 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Santiago Miahuatlán 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Tehuacán 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Tepanco de López 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Tlacotepec de Benito Juárez 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Vicente Guerrero 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Xochitlán Todos Santos 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Zapotitlán 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Zinacatepec 23.77 12.84 114 Puebla Zoquitlán 23.77 12.84 48 de 78
  49. 49. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 115 Morelos Amacuzac 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Ayala 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Coatlán del Río 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Jojutla 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Jonacatepec de Leandro Valle 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Mazatepec 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Miacatlán 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Puente de Ixtla 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Tepalcingo 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Tetecala 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Tlaltizapán de Zapata 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Tlaquiltenango 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Xochitepec 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Zacatepec 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Coatetelco 23.48 12.68 115 Morelos Xoxocotla 23.48 12.68 116 Morelos Atlatlahucan 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Cuautla 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Cuernavaca 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Emiliano Zapata 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Huitzilac 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Jiutepec 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Ocuituco 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Temixco 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Tepoztlán 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Tetela del Volcán 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Tlalnepantla 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Tlayacapan 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Totolapan 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Yautepec 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Yecapixtla 22.56 12.18 116 Morelos Zacualpan de Amilpas 22.56 12.18 49 de 78
  50. 50. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 116 Morelos Temoac 22.56 12.18 117 Guerrero Atoyac de Álvarez 25.51 13.77 117 Guerrero Benito Juárez 25.51 13.77 117 Guerrero Técpan de Galeana 25.51 13.77 118 Guerrero Acapulco de Juárez 23.71 12.81 118 Guerrero Ayutla de los Libres 23.71 12.81 118 Guerrero Coyuca de Benítez 23.71 12.81 118 Guerrero Florencio Villarreal 23.71 12.81 118 Guerrero San Marcos 23.71 12.81 118 Guerrero Tecoanapa 23.71 12.81 119 Guerrero Azoyú 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Copala 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Cuajinicuilapa 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Cuautepec 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Igualapa 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Ometepec 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero San Luis Acatlán 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Tlacoachistlahuaca 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Xochistlahuaca 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Marquelia 24.47 13.22 119 Guerrero Juchitán 24.47 13.22 120 Guerrero Ahuacuotzingo 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Atlixtac 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Chilapa de Álvarez 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Chilpancingo de los Bravo 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero General Heliodoro Castillo 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Juan R. Escudero 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Leonardo Bravo 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Mártir de Cuilapan 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Mochitlán 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Quechultenango 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Tixtla de Guerrero 24.13 13.03 50 de 78
  51. 51. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 120 Guerrero Zitlala 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero Eduardo Neri 24.13 13.03 120 Guerrero José Joaquín de Herrera 24.13 13.03 121 Guerrero Alcozauca de Guerrero 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Alpoyeca 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Atlamajalcingo del Monte 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Copanatoyac 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Cualác 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Huamuxtitlán 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Malinaltepec 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Metlatónoc 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Olinalá 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Tlacoapa 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Tlalixtaquilla de Maldonado 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Tlapa de Comonfort 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Xalpatláhuac 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Xochihuehuetlán 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Zapotitlán Tablas 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Acatepec 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Cochoapa el Grande 24.45 13.20 121 Guerrero Iliatenco 24.45 13.20 122 Oaxaca Acatlán de Pérez Figueroa 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca Ayotzintepec 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca Cosolapa 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca Loma Bonita 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Andrés Teotilálpam 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Bartolomé Ayautla 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Felipe Jalapa de Díaz 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Felipe Usila 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Francisco Chapulapa 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San José Chiltepec 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San José Independencia 23.86 12.89 51 de 78
  52. 52. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 122 Oaxaca San José Tenango 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Tlacoatzintepec 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Juan Coatzóspam 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Lucas Ojitlán 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Miguel Soyaltepec 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Pedro Ixcatlán 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Pedro Sochiápam 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Pedro Teutila 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca Santa María Jacatepec 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca Santa María Tlalixtac 23.86 12.89 122 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Valle Nacional 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Acula 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cosamaloapan de Carpio 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chacaltianguis 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixmatlahuacan 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Otatitlán 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tierra Blanca 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tlacojalpan 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tuxtilla 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tres Valles 23.86 12.89 122 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Carlos A. Carrillo 23.86 12.89 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Acayucan 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Hueyapan de Ocampo 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Isla 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Jesús Carranza 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Juan Rodríguez Clara 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Playa Vicente 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave San Juan Evangelista 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Sayula de Alemán 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave José Azueta 25.01 13.51 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Uxpanapa 25.01 13.51 52 de 78
  53. 53. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 123 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Santiago Sochiapan 25.01 13.51 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Coatzacoalcos 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Cosoleacaque 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Chinameca 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Las Choapas 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Hidalgotitlán 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Ixhuatlán del Sureste 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Jáltipan 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Mecayapan 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Minatitlán 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Moloacán 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Oluta 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Oteapan 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Pajapan 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Soconusco 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Soteapan 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Texistepec 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Zaragoza 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Agua Dulce 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Nanchital de Lázaro Cárdenas del Río 23.52 12.70 124 Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave Tatahuicapan de Juárez 23.52 12.70 125 Chiapas Amatán 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Ixtacomitán 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Ixtapangajoya 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Juárez 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Ostuacán 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Pichucalco 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Reforma 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Solosuchiapa 22.35 12.07 125 Chiapas Sunuapa 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Cárdenas 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Centla 22.35 12.07 53 de 78
  54. 54. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 125 Tabasco Centro 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Comalcalco 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Cunduacán 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Huimanguillo 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Jalapa 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Jalpa de Méndez 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Macuspana 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Nacajuca 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Paraíso 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Tacotalpa 22.35 12.07 125 Tabasco Teapa 22.35 12.07 126 Chiapas Acala 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Altamirano 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Amatenango del Valle 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Berriozábal 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Bochil 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas El Bosque 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Coapilla 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Copainalá 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chalchihuitán 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chamula 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chanal 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chapultenango 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chenalhó 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chiapa de Corzo 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chiapilla 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chicoasén 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Chilón 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Francisco León 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Huixtán 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Huitiupán 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Ixhuatán 23.19 12.52 54 de 78
  55. 55. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 126 Chiapas Ixtapa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Jiquipilas 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Jitotol 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Larráinzar 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Mitontic 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Nicolás Ruíz 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Ocosingo 21.59 11.66 126 Chiapas Ocotepec 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Ocozocoautla de Espinosa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Osumacinta 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Oxchuc 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Pantelhó 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Pantepec 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Pueblo Nuevo Solistahuacán 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Rayón 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Sabanilla 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas San Cristóbal de las Casas 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas San Fernando 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Simojovel 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Sitalá 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Soyaló 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Suchiapa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tapalapa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tapilula 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tecpatán 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tenejapa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Teopisca 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tila 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Totolapa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tumbalá 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Tuxtla Gutiérrez 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Villa Corzo 23.19 12.52 55 de 78
  56. 56. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 126 Chiapas Villaflores 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Yajalón 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas San Lucas 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Zinacantán 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas San Juan Cancuc 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Aldama 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas San Andrés Duraznal 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Santiago el Pinar 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Rincón Chamula San Pedro 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas El Parral 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Emiliano Zapata 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Mezcalapa 23.19 12.52 126 Chiapas Honduras de la Sierra 23.19 12.52 127 Campeche Carmen 23.17 12.51 127 Campeche Palizada 23.17 12.51 127 Tabasco Jonuta 23.17 12.51 128 Campeche Escárcega 23.54 12.71 128 Campeche Calakmul 21.92 11.84 128 Campeche Candelaria 21.92 11.84 129 Campeche Calkiní 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Campeche 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Champotón 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Hecelchakán 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Hopelchén 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Tenabo 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Seybaplaya 22.63 12.22 129 Campeche Dzitbalché 22.63 12.22 130 Chiapas Acacoyagua 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Acapetahua 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Arriaga 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Cintalapa 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Escuintla 23.66 12.78 56 de 78
  57. 57. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 130 Chiapas Mapastepec 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Pijijiapan 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Tonalá 23.66 12.78 130 Chiapas Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal 23.66 12.78 131 Chiapas Catazajá 24.02 12.97 131 Chiapas La Libertad 24.02 12.97 131 Chiapas Palenque 22.37 12.08 131 Chiapas Salto de Agua 24.02 12.97 131 Tabasco Balancán 22.37 12.08 131 Tabasco Emiliano Zapata 24.02 12.97 131 Tabasco Tenosique 22.37 12.08 132 Chiapas Amatenango de la Frontera 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas Ángel Albino Corzo 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Bejucal de Ocampo 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Bella Vista 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Comitán de Domínguez 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas La Concordia 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Chicomuselo 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Frontera Comalapa 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas La Grandeza 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas La Independencia 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Las Margaritas 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas Mazapa de Madero 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas El Porvenir 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Las Rosas 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Siltepec 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Socoltenango 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas La Trinitaria 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas Tzimol 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Venustiano Carranza 24.83 13.41 132 Chiapas Benemérito de las Américas 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas Maravilla Tenejapa 23.12 12.48 57 de 78
  58. 58. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 132 Chiapas Marqués de Comillas 23.12 12.48 132 Chiapas Montecristo de Guerrero 24.83 13.41 133 Chiapas Cacahoatán 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Frontera Hidalgo 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Huehuetán 24.24 13.09 133 Chiapas Huixtla 24.24 13.09 133 Chiapas Mazatán 24.24 13.09 133 Chiapas Metapa 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Motozintla 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Villa Comaltitlán 24.24 13.09 133 Chiapas Suchiate 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Tapachula 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Tuxtla Chico 22.56 12.18 133 Chiapas Tuzantán 24.24 13.09 133 Chiapas Unión Juárez 22.56 12.18 134 Oaxaca Abejones 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Asunción Cacalotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Asunción Cuyotepeji 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Asunción Nochixtlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Asunción Ocotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Calihualá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Ciénega de Zimatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Coatecas Altas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Coicoyán de las Flores 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca La Compañía 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Concepción Pápalo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Constancia del Rosario 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Cuilápam de Guerrero 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Cuyamecalco Villa de Zaragoza 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Chalcatongo de Hidalgo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Chiquihuitlán de Benito Juárez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Heroica Ciudad de Ejutla de Crespo 22.89 12.36 58 de 78
  59. 59. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Tamazulápam del Espíritu Santo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Fresnillo de Trujano 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Guadalupe Etla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Guadalupe de Ramírez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Guelatao de Juárez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Villa Hidalgo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Heroica Ciudad de Huajuapan de León 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Ixtlán de Juárez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Apasco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Jaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Magdalena Jicotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Mixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Ocotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Peñasco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Teitipac 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Magdalena Zahuatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Mariscala de Juárez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Mazatlán Villa de Flores 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Mixistlán de la Reforma 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Natividad 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Nazareno Etla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Ixpantepec Nieves 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Oaxaca de Juárez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Ocotlán de Morelos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca La Pe 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San José del Progreso 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Putla Villa de Guerrero 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Reyes Etla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Rojas de Cuauhtémoc 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Agustín Amatengo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Agustín Atenango 22.89 12.36 59 de 78
  60. 60. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Agustín de las Juntas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Agustín Etla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Agustín Tlacotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Agustín Yatareni 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Dinicuiti 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Huayápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Ixtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Lagunas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Nuxiño 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Sinaxtla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Solaga 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Tepetlapa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Yaá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Zabache 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Andrés Zautla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonino Castillo Velasco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonino el Alto 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonino Monte Verde 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonio Acutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonio de la Cal 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonio Huitepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Antonio Sinicahua 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Baltazar Chichicápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Baltazar Yatzachi el Bajo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Bartolo Coyotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Bartolomé Quialana 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Bartolomé Yucuañe 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Bartolomé Zoogocho 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Bartolo Soyaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Bernardo Mixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Cristóbal Amoltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Cristóbal Lachirioag 22.89 12.36 60 de 78
  61. 61. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Cristóbal Suchixtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Dionisio Ocotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Dionisio Ocotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Esteban Atatlahuca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Felipe Tejalápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Cahuacuá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Cajonos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Chindúa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Jaltepetongo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Lachigoló 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Nuxaño 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Sola 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Telixtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Francisco Tlapancingo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Ildefonso Sola 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Ildefonso Villa Alta 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Jacinto Amilpas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Jacinto Tlacotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Jerónimo Silacayoapilla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Jerónimo Sosola 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Jerónimo Taviche 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Jorge Nuchita 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San José Ayuquila 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Achiutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Atepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Ánimas Trujano 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Atatlahuca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Coixtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Cuicatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Guelache 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Jayacatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Bautista Tlachichilco 22.89 12.36 61 de 78
  62. 62. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Juan Cieneguilla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Comaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Chicomezúchil 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Chilateca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan del Estado 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan del Río 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Diuxi 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Evangelista Analco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Guelavía 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Ihualtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Juquila Mixes 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Juquila Vijanos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Lachigalla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Lalana 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Mixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Ñumí 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Petlapa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Quiotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Sayultepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Tabaá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Tamazola 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Teita 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Teitipac 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Tepeuxila 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Teposcolula 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Yaeé 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Yatzona 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Juan Yucuita 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Lorenzo Albarradas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Lorenzo Cacaotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Lorenzo Texmelúcan 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Lorenzo Victoria 22.89 12.36 62 de 78
  63. 63. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Lucas Quiaviní 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Marcos Arteaga 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín de los Cansecos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín Huamelúlpam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín Itunyoso 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín Lachilá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín Peras 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín Tilcajete 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Martín Zacatepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Mateo Cajonos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Capulálpam de Méndez 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Mateo Etlatongo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Mateo Nejápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Mateo Peñasco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Mateo Sindihui 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Mateo Tlapiltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Melchor Betaza 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Achiutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Ahuehuetitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Aloápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Amatitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Amatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Chicahua 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel del Río 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Ejutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel el Grande 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Huautla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Mixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Peras 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Piedras 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Santa Flor 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Villa Sola de Vega 22.89 12.36 63 de 78
  64. 64. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Villa Talea de Castro 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Tecomatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Tequixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Tilquiápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Tlacotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Tulancingo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Miguel Yotao 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Nicolás 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Nicolás Hidalgo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Cuatro Venados 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Etla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Huitzo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Huixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Macuiltianguis 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Tijaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Villa de Mitla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pablo Yaganiza 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Apóstol 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Cajonos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Coxcaltepec Cántaros 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Ixtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Jaltepetongo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Jocotipac 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Mártir 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Mártir Yucuxaco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Molinos 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Nopala 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Ocotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Quiatoni 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Taviche 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Teozacoalco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Tidaá 22.89 12.36 64 de 78
  65. 65. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Topiltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Totolápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Yaneri 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Yólox 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro y San Pablo Ayutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Villa de Etla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro y San Pablo Teposcolula 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Pedro Yucunama 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Raymundo Jalpan 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Sebastián Abasolo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Sebastián Nicananduta 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Sebastián Tecomaxtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Sebastián Teitipac 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Sebastián Tutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Simón Almolongas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca San Simón Zahuatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Ana Cuauhtémoc 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Ana del Valle 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Ana Tlapacoyan 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Ana Yareni 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Ana Zegache 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Ixtepeji 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Lachatao 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Minas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Quiané 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Tayata 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Ticuá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Catarina Yosonotú 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Amilpas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz de Bravo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Mixtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Nundaco 22.89 12.36 65 de 78
  66. 66. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Papalutla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Tacache de Mina 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Tacahua 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Tayata 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Xitla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Gertrudis 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Inés del Monte 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Inés Yatzeche 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Lucía del Camino 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Lucía Monteverde 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa Lucía Ocotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Alotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Apazco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Heroica Ciudad de Tlaxiaco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Ayoquezco de Aldama 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Atzompa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Camotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Coyotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Chachoápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Villa de Chilapa de Díaz 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María del Rosario 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María del Tule 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Guelacé 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Ixcatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Jaltianguis 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Lachixío 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Nativitas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Nduayaco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Pápalo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Peñoles 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Sola 22.89 12.36 66 de 78
  67. 67. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Santa María Tataltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Tecomavaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Temaxcalapa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Tepantlali 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Texcatitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Tlahuitoltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Yalina 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Yavesía 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Yolotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Yosoyúa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Yucuhiti 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santa María Zaniza 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Apoala 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Apóstol 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Atitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Ayuquililla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Cacaloxtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Camotlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Comaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Choápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago del Río 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Huajolotitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Huauclilla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Jocotepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Juxtlahuaca 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Lalopa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Laxopa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Matatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Miltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Nacaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Nejapilla 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Nundiche 22.89 12.36 67 de 78
  68. 68. Región Entidad Federativa Municipio Precio por kilogramo con IVA Precio por litro con IVA 134 Oaxaca Santiago Nuyoó 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Suchilquitongo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Tamazola 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Villa Tejúpam de la Unión 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Tenango 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Tepetlapa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Textitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Tilantongo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Tillo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Tlazoyaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Xiacuí 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Yolomécatl 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Yosondúa 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Yucuyachi 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Zacatepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santiago Zoochila 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Nuevo Zoquiápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Albarradas 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Ixcatlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Nuxaá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Roayaga 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Teojomulco 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Tepuxtepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Tlatayápam 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Tomaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Tonalá 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Tonaltepec 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Xagacía 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Yanhuitlán 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santo Domingo Yodohino 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santos Reyes Pápalo 22.89 12.36 134 Oaxaca Santos Reyes Tepejillo 22.89 12.36 68 de 78

Precios máximos del gas LP en México del 29 de agosto al 4 de septiembre

