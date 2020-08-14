Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 2020-08-14 1 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ABDON JOS� DE LIMA FILHO 372.592.704-97 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE VIC�NCIA 15100242-3 0103/17 17/02/2017 ABEL CAVALCANTI DO AMARAL FILHO 509.705.184-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO BREJO DA MADRE DE DEUS 00404506-3 1016/16 11/10/2016 ABIDORAL DO ESPIRITO SANTO DE MORAES CAVALCANTI 527.644.274-68 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE MACAPARANA 01060079-6 0058/16 29/01/2016 ABIMAIR SIQUEIRA FONTES GOUVEIA DE LIMA 780.980.094-91 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE CAMUTANGA 01060163-6 2086/12 27/12/2012 ABINADABE BELARDINO JER�NIMO 045.676.834-39 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE NAZAR� DA MATA 01108846-1 0960/13 16/07/2013 ABRA�O BARBOSA DA SILVA 086.621.544-17 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ABREU E LIMA 01723803-1 0226/19 03/07/2019 ABRA�O BARCELOS DE MELO 734.730.304-49 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00930051-0 1293/13 09/10/2013 ADELINO JOS� DOS SANTOS 091.150.134-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BU�QUE 01070119-9 0323/15 31/03/2015 ADELMO CAVALCANTI ARAG�O FILHO 141.711.554-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00102169-2 1604/18 20/12/2018 ADEMILDO FRAN�A DA SILVA 372.474.504-44 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 1404/17 05/01/2017 ADEMILSON FRAN�A DA SILVA 544.375.557-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 00960038-3 0120/13 27/02/2013 ADEMILSON FRAN�A DA SILVA 544.375.557-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01002619-8 0337/16 08/04/2016 ADEMILSON FRAN�A DA SILVA 544.375.557-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 0642/17 05/01/2017 ADEMILSON FRAN�A DA SILVA 544.375.557-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01240112-2 1692/13 9/11/2013 ADEMIR GUEDES DE ALMEIDA JUNIOR 922.413.874-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BU�QUE 00670119-0 1188/15 01/08/2015 ADEMUR JOS� BATISTA MONTEIRO 042.629.644-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00520018-0 0610/13 21/05/2013 ADENILDA COSME BRITO DOS SANTOS 772.735.164-49 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01405962-9 0401/15 16/04/2015 ADERITO HILTON DO NASCIMENTO 023.575.934-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE NAZAR� DA MATA 01301999-5 1485/19 23/10/2019 ADIENE JOSEFA FERNANDES DE MEDEIROS 027.739.244-60 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUIXABA 01550007-0 0675/18 09/07/2018 ADILSON ALVES WANDERLEY 002.123.424-87 EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE DESENVOLVIMENTO DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 09702259-7 1043/15 21/07/2015 ADILSON VALGUEIRO DE CARVALHO BARROS 166.097.944-72 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE ARCOVERDE 01370148-4 0787/14 16/07/2014 ADILSON VALGUEIRO DE CARVALHO BARROS 166.097.944-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARCOVERDE 01490179-1 1879/19 19/12/2019 ADILTON DE FARIAS MEDEIROS 139.944.094-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUIPAP� 01190522-0 1996/12 11/12/2012 ADILZA MARIA BEZERRA 476.939.164-15 HOSPITAL REGIONAL DO AGRESTE DR. WALDEMIRO FERREIRA 15100252-6 0929/17 04/09/2017 ADJA MARCIA DO NASCIEMNTO 718.757.864-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE NAZAR� DA MATA 01204613-9 0385/17 20/04/2017
  2. 2. 2020-08-14 2 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ADJ� TOBIAS FERREIRA 243.887.934-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMARAGIBE 01204652-8 0126/16 24/02/2016 ADMILSON BARBOSA DE FIGUEIREDO 484.269.114-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO MORENO 16100343-6 0288/19 23/03/2019 ADRIANA BRASIL DA SILVA 026.347.004-07 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SURUBIM 01605831-8 1240/18 17/10/2018 ADRIANO JO�O DA SILVA 064.939.944-70 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITACURUBA 16100338-2 0214/18 23/03/2018 A�RCIA MARIA DE LIMA WANDERLEY 543.946.274-00 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES DE CAET�S 01290124-6 0219/13 14/03/2013 AGENOR CLEMENTINO DUARTE FILHO 536.785.834-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TIMBA�BA 00960051-6 1304/13 12/09/2013 AGLAINE DE F�TIMA VILAR DE OLIVEIRA 049.324.404-21 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 AGLAINE DE F�TIMA VILAR DE OLIVEIRA 049.324.404-21 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 AILTON JOS� DA SILVA 231.354.174-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE XEX�U 01030053-3 0472/15 28/04/2015 AIRTON LUIZ DE MELO BEZERRA 085.360.234-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DOS PALMARES 00920024-1 1717/14 09/01/2015 ALBERT�NIO FERREIRA DE LIMA 329.204.404-97 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 00910028-3 0043/15 24/01/2015 ALBERTINO NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 433.365.584-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MARAIAL 01230177-2 0560/17 06/06/2017 ALBERTO CARLOS DE SOUZA 582.026.504-10 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE FLORESTA 01050098-4 0014/14 18/01/2014 ALBERTO EINSTEIN PEREIRA DE ARA�JO 846.644.794-68 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01603055-2 0516/18 31/05/2018 ALBERTO VIEIRA DE S� QUIRINO 028.664.854-75 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208858-4 1443/13 02/10/2013 ALCINDO SALUSTIANO DANTAS FILHO 085.629.034-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00920013-7 1056/15 22/07/2015 ALCINDO SALUSTIANO DANTAS FILHO 085.629.034-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 01207710-0 1343/16 16/12/2016 ALDA L�CIA SEVERIANO LOPES 511.916.104-97 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PARANATAMA 01728373-5 0334/18 18/04/2018 ALDI CONSTANTINO SAMPAIO DOS SANTOS 070.240.464-06 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01620471-2 1661/18 21/12/2018 AL�CIO DOS SANTOS MAGALH�ES 056.786.664-52 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE POMBOS 01340273-0 0182/17 09/03/2017 ALENILDO JOS� DA SILVA 036.481.984-75 REGIME PR�PRIO DE PREVID�NCIA SOCIAL DOS SERVIDORES DO MUNIC�PIO DE CORT�S 00830048-3 1101/13 09/08/2013 ALESSANDRA PONTUAL DO NASCIMENTO 856.702.514-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITAMARAC� 01206643-6 1519/15 25/09/2015 ALEX SANDRO TEN�RIO VILA NOVA 688.216.384-72 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01820075-8 0992/19 08/08/2019 ALEXANDRE ANCHESCHI WERNECK FRAGOSO 855.336.374-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 0705795-7 0084/19 06/02/2019 ALEXANDRE ANT�NIO MARTINS DE BARROS 820.157.754-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TEREZINHA 00902913-8 2541/13 16/01/2014
  3. 3. 2020-08-14 3 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ALEXANDRE BARROS RABELO 345.602.704-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 ALEXANDRE DE ARA�JO ALBUQUERQUE 822.189.864-34 SUAPE - COMPLEXO INDUSTRIAL PORTU�RIO GOVERNADOR ERALDO GUEIROS 00501618-6 1338/17 13/12/2017 ALEXANDRE ESTEVAM DE SOUZA 047.085.934-22 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IGARASSU 01306818-0 0543/19 20/05/2019 ALEXANDRE HANOIS FALBO 138.235.744-34 INSTITUTO DE ASSIST�NCIA SOCIAL E CIDADANIA 00701520-3 1947/13 03/12/2013 ALEXANDRE H�LIO GOMES DE QUEIROZ 010.456.394-31 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA 01204143-9 1547/19 03/12/2019 ALEXANDRE LIMA DINIZ OLIVEIRA 616.506.094-34 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01102870-1 0958/18 29/08/2018 ALEXANDRE LOPES DE SOUZA 558.613.184-68 COMPANHIA ESTADUAL DE HABITA��O E OBRAS 01002101-2 1114/16 03/11/2016 ALEXANDRE LOPES DE SOUZA 558.613.184-68 COMPANHIA ESTADUAL DE HABITA��O E OBRAS 01004346-9 0920/19 29/07/2019 ALEXANDRE MUSTAF� ATHAYDE 007.707.554-45 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IGARASSU 01306818-0 0543/19 20/05/2019 ALEXANDRE S�RGIO ALVES FERREIRA 165.902.104-97 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01002393-8 0224/16 17/03/2016 ALEXANDRE SIM�O DE FREITAS 571.786.744-15 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01720645-5 0245/18 27/03/2018 ALEXANDRO DE LIMA LEITE 820.144.184-20 CONS�RCIO DE TRANSPORTES DA REGI�O METROPOLITANA DO RECIFE 01858129-8 0682/19 12/06/2019 ALEXSANDRO ANT�NIO DA SILVA 042.527.704-67 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DOS BEZERROS 01060077-2 0132/13 28/02/2013 ALEXSANDRO ANT�NIO DA SILVA 042.527.704-67 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DOS BEZERROS 01140171-0 0613/13 21/05/2013 ALFREDO JOSE DA CRUZ NETO 068.204.404-05 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01602734-6 0918/16 12/09/2016 ALFREDO MANOEL DO ESP�RITO SANTO NETO 103.103.124-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMUTANGA 00860009-0 1327/14 12/11/2014 ALISSON MARTINS DE BARROS 040.854.454-64 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TEREZINHA 00902913-8 2541/13 16/01/2014 ALLAN PIRES DE AGUIAR 222.100.243-15 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 00801694-0 0788/16 10/08/2016 ALTAMIRO LUIZ BASTOS FONTES 191.414.404-04 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES P�BLICOS DO MUNIC�PIO DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00501082-2 1315/13 13/09/2013 ALTAMIRO LUIZ BASTOS FONTES 191.414.404-04 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES P�BLICOS DO MUNIC�PIO DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01204839-2 1315/13 13/09/2013 ALU�SIO JOS� DE BARROS 010.654.158-77 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01723146-2 0113/18 07/03/2018 ALU�SIO VAUTHIER DE FRAN�A 828.395.228-53 EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE ENERGIA E ILUMINA��O P�BLICA DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00402470-9 0559/14 20/05/2014 ALU�SIO VAUTHIER DE FRAN�A 828.395.228-53 EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE ENERGIA E ILUMINA��O P�BLICA DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00520008-8 1313/15 19/08/2015 ALU�ZIO MARQUES DA SILVA 022.077.908-27 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00930051-0 1293/13 10/09/2013 ALUIZIO MARQUES DE VASCONCELOS 129.441.657-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 00710029-2 0537/17 01/06/2017
  4. 4. 2020-08-14 4 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA �LVARO EVANDO DE MACEDO J�NIOR 032.348.534-01 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE PESQUEIRA 01170000-2 1441/16 16/01/2017 �LVARO JOS� DE FARIA FILHO 129.092.974-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00920035-6 1799/12 20/11/2012 AMARINA FREITAS PEREIRA ALVES 189.274.754-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BARREIROS 01330080-5 0768/15 06/06/2015 AMARO BEZERRA DA SILVA 863.509.604-59 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 0642/16 05/01/2017 AMARO CARLOS DA SILVA PADIAS 720.013.804-53 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01600909-5 0606/16 15/06/2016 AMARO FERREIRA DA SILVA 329.292.004-30 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00920035-6 1799/12 20/11/2012 AMARO JO�O DA SILVA 076.725.354-04 SECRETARIA DE SERVI�OS P�BLICOS DO RECIFE 00802137-5 1577/15 06/10/2015 AMARO JO�O DA SILVA 076.725.354-04 SECRETARIA DE SERVI�OS P�BLICOS DO RECIFE 00902004-4 0024/15 20/01/2015 AMARO JO�O DA SILVA 076.725.354-04 COMPANHIA ESTADUAL DE HABITA��O E OBRAS 01002101-2 1114/16 03/11/2016 AMARO JO�O DA SILVA 076.729.354-04 COMPANHIA ESTADUAL DE HABITA��O E OBRAS 01004346-9 0920/19 29/07/2019 ANA CAROLINA VALAD�O CAVALCANTI FERREIRA 397.747.244-53 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01820075-8 0992/19 08/08/2019 ANA CRISTINA DE ALMEIDA FERNANDES 141.735.904-82 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01850632-0 0137/19 15/02/2019 ANA ISABEL RIBEIRO DA SILVA 039.530.794-50 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE �GUA 01430096-5 1168/15 31/07/2015 ANA MARIA DE MELO ROCHA 212.596.664-68 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DOS BEZERROS 01140171-0 0613/13 21/05/2013 ANA MARIA DIAS PAZ 917.330.494-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01103750-7 0908/14 21/08/2014 ANA MARIA DIAS PAZ 917.330.494-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01202616-5 0091/16 12/12/2016 ANA MARIA DIAS PAZ 917.330.494-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01207796-3 0189/18 20/03/2018 ANA MARIA PEREIRA DE ANDRADE 451.203.743-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARARIPINA 15100386-5 1147/19 29/08/2019 ANA MARIA SANTOS DE ARA�JO 598.664.384-49 SECRETARIA DA CASA CIVIL DE PERNAMBUCO 01720608-0 0738/18 20/07/2018 ANA MARIA SARAIVA PEIXOTO 007.728.654-50 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE PREVID�NCIA DE EXU 16100385-0 0402/18 04/05/2018 ANA PAULA LEAL DE AGUIAR 008.267.064-10 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01923317-6 1322/19 27/09/2019 ANA SELMA DOS SANTOS 407.975.464-72 SECRETARIA DE PROMO��O DA CIDADANIA DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01208913-8 1398/14 22/11/2014 ANA VAL�RIA SANTOS DO AMARAL 439.320.374-72 GABINETE DO GOVERNADOR 01401827-5 1369/14 19/11/2014 ANAIR MARIA BARBOSA SANTANA 021.111.144-99 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01205542-6 0208/13 13/03/2013 ANDERSON CARVALHO DE BRITO 048.480.004-32 SECRETARIA DE COMUNICA��O DO RECIFE 01006141-1 0488/14 05/06/2014
  5. 5. 2020-08-14 5 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ANDERSON STEVENS LE�NIDAS GOMES 100.876.484-15 SECRETARIA DE CI�NCIA, TECNOLOGIA E INOVA��O DE PERNAMBUCO 01202470-3 0612/18 21/06/2018 ANDR� LUIZ RAMOS ARA�JO DE LIMA 011.265.784-28 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 ANDR� DE ARA�JO BESERRA 039.799.984-44 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BU�QUE 01470105-4 0775/17 04/08/2017 ANDR� DION�SIO DA SILVA 056.753.864-83 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01103787-8 1997/15 12/01/2016 ANDR� DION�SIO DA SILVA 056.753.864-83 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01202776-5 1880/13 27/11/2013 ANDR� LU�S MARQUES PESSOA 037.050.504-27 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA 01204143-9 1547/19 03/12/2019 ANDR� LUIZ RAMOS ARA�JO DE LIMA 011.265.784-28 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 ANDR� LUIZ RAMOS DE ARA�JO LIMA 011.265.784-28 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 15100219-8 1122/18 25/09/2018 ANDR� MENDON�A BRASILEIRO DE OLIVEIRA 020.679.954-30 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01204668-1 1480/18 12/12/2018 ANDR� MENDON�A BRASILEIRO DE OLIVEIRA 020.679.954-30 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01209622-2 0776/16 08/05/2016 ANDR� SAMICO DE MELO CORREIA 919.414.154-15 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405301-9 0642/17 26/06/2017 ANDR�IA KARLA SANTOS DE BRITO 025.546.114-32 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARCOVERDE 01490179-1 1879/19 19/12/2019 ANDREZA MICHELLY FELIX DOS SANTOS SILVA 357.251.988-80 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE JATA� 00940074-6 2050/12 20/12/2012 ANDR�ZA MICHELLY FELIX DOS SANTOS SILVA 357.251.988-80 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE JATA�BA (PLANO FINANCEIRO) 16100333-3 0552/19 21/05/2019 ANITA ALINE ALBUQUERQUE COSTA 002.955.744-53 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01602672-0 1284/16 07/12/2016 ANNE PRISCILLA SILVA DE FREITAS 058.719.434-03 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01923025-4 1252/19 03/12/2019 ANT�NIA AURORA DA SILVA PONTES 128.029.564-34 LABORAT�RIO FARMAC�UTICO DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO GOVERNADOR MIGUEL ARRAES 00403892-7 2103/12 03/01/2013 ANTONIO ALEXANDRE DOS SANTOS NETO 036.111.094-44 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O JOS� DO EGITO 01503517-7 0949/16 20/09/2016 ANT�NIO ALVES DE ANDRADA MELO 043.453.804-30 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE SERRA TALHADA 00950087-0 0650/13 28/05/2013 ANT�NIO ALVES DE MELO J�NIOR 682.284.734-00 AG�NCIA REGULADORA DE SERVI�OS P�BLICOS DO MUNICIPIO DE PETROLINA 01205843-9 1485/13 08/02/2013 ANTONIO BELARMINO DA SILVA 687.350.144-15 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BOM JARDIM 01360228-7 0334/19 01/04/2019 ANT�NIO BENIGNO DA SILVA 123.823.614-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305932-4 0359/14 08/04/2014 ANT�NIO BENIGNO DA SILVA 123.823.614-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305936-1 0285/14 20/03/2014 ANT�NIO BENIGNO DA SILVA 123.823.614-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305951-8 0284/14 20/03/2014 ANT�NIO BENIGNO DA SILVA 123.823.641-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01720270-0 0402/19 17/04/2019
  6. 6. 2020-08-14 6 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ANT�NIO BORGES PEREIRA 360.377.614-34 EMP. LIMPEZA URBANA PAULISTA 00301062-4 1347/13 19/09/2013 ANT�NIO BORGES PEREIRA 360.377.614-34 EMPRESA DE LIMPEZA URBANA DA CIDADE DO PAULISTA 00401945-3 0000/92 29/01/2013 ANT�NIO BORGES PEREIRA 360.377.614-34 EMPRESA DE LIMPEZA URBANA DA CIDADE DO PAULISTA 00502218-6 0801/13 20/06/2013 ANT�NIO C�NDIDO DOS SANTOS 717.332.564-15 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01724017-7 0365/18 25/04/2018 ANT�NIO CARLOS BORBA CABRAL 233.372.494-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00703160-9 1362/18 12/11/2018 ANT�NIO CARLOS GUERRA BARRETO 453.071.214-15 SECRETARIA DAS CIDADES DE PERNAMBUCO 01100764-3 1631/19 12/11/2019 ANT�NIO CARLOS GUERRA BARRETO 453.071.214-15 SECRETARIA DAS CIDADES 01100769-2 0723/17 21/07/2017 ANT�NIO CARLOS GUERRA BARRETO 453.071.214-15 SECRETARIA DAS CIDADES DE PERNAMBUCO 01100770-9 0341/18 19/04/2018 ANT�NIO CARLOS LINS DE ARA�JO 078.379.504-10 DEPARTAMENTO DE ESTRADAS DE RODAGEM DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 00301644-4 1065/15 23/07/2015 ANT�NIO DA SILVA FERREIRA 021.454.484-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 09604023-3 0838/15 17/06/2015 ANT�NIO DE P�DUA XAVIER DE ANDRADE 127.489.864-15 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01102870-1 0958/18 29/08/2018 ANT�NIO ELYO CHAVEIRO DE OLIVEIRA 845.569.354-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MANARI 01470092-0 0124/18 08/03/2018 ANT�NIO FERREIRA DE ARA�JO 037.303.364-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00906662-7 1411/15 09/09/2015 ANT�NIO FLOR�NCIO BARROS MEDRADO 065.974.754-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SANTA MARIA DA BOA VISTA 00803780-2 0239/13 09/03/2013 ANT�NIO FRANCISCO DE SIQUEIRA 507.191.304-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01205440-9 1675/15 22/10/2015 ANT�NIO JOAQUIM DOS SANTOS 168.725.174-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01721471-3 0839/17 18/08/2017 ANT�NIO JOS� LIMA VALPASSOS 231.699.154-87 ASSEMBL�IA LEGISLATIVA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01403829-8 1000/16 06/10/2016 ANTONIO JOS� DA SILVA 128.360.364-00 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01854154-9 0286/19 25/03/2019 ANT�NIO JOS� DA SILVA 128.360.364-00 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO 01729054-5 1019/18 05/09/2018 ANT�NIO JOS� DA SILVA 182.360.364-00 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01820075-8 0992/19 08/08/2019 ANT�NIO JOS� DA SILVA 128.360.364-00 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01854151-3 1300/18 26/10/2018 ANTONIO JOS� DE OLIVEIRA 142.093.304-34 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01820604-9 0814/19 12/07/2019 ANT�NIO LIBERATO FIILHO 258.309.024-00 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE BET�NIA 01050082-0 0002/13 22/01/2013 ANT�NIO MEN�SIO PINTO 006.355.658-89 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01850182-5 1000/18 04/09/2018 ANT�NIO NELSON MIRANDA DE BARROS CARVALHO 005.387.444-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01202616-5 0090/16 12/02/2016
  7. 7. 2020-08-14 7 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ANT�NIO NUNES DE OLIVEIRA 029.239.394-68 SECRETARIA DE CULTURA DE PERNAMBUCO 00400372-0 0000/22 07/02/2013 ANT�NIO PEDRO MONTEIRO DE MELO 152.516.674-34 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE BARREIROS 00930106-9 1425/13 01/10/2013 ANT�NIO VALADARES DE SOUZA FILHO 003.831.634-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA 01204143-9 1547/19 03/12/2019 ARACILIS BATISTA AMARAL 030.410.444-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TABIRA 01506957-6 1338/16 16/12/2016 ARIGEAN CRISTINA SIQUEIRA SILVA 833.241.784-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CARNA�BA 01370414-0 0558/14 20/05/2014 ARLAN VANDERLEY CURVELO 706.394.694-34 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 01290090-4 1337/14 13/11/2014 ARLAN VANDERLEY CURVELO 706.394.694-34 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 01290502-1 0135/15 25/10/2015 ARLINDO PEDRO PEREIRA 756.959.524-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01201915-0 1492/14 04/12/2014 ARNO STUPP 018.453.734-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00402560-0 1451/14 29/11/2014 ARTUR DA SILVA REGO 147.090.074-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SURUBIM 01605831-8 1240/18 17/10/2018 ARTUR JOS� LISBOA BARBOSA 062.058.364-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SERRA TALHADA 01250114-1 0748/16 28/07/2016 ARYSKL�BIA GUIMAR�ES RAFAEL 031.323.714-08 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA SOCIAL DO MUNIC�PIO DE SANTA TEREZINHA 01270152-0 1871/12 27/11/2012 ARYSKL�BIA GUIMAR�ES RAFAEL 031.323.714-08 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA SOCIAL DO MUNIC�PIO DE SANTA TEREZINHA 01370154-0 0624/14 05/06/2014 AUDIONE MORAIS VERAS 415.360.294-91 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA MUNICIPAL DA INGAZEIRA 01070027-4 1858/12 24/11/2012 AUGUSTO CESAR COSTA DE MELO 817.248.964-15 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA SOCIAL NO MUNIC�PIO DA ILHA DE ITAMARAC� 01403784-1 0183/16 10/03/2016 AUGUSTO SOUZA CRISOSTOMO 030.702.214-59 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728809-5 0114/18 07/03/2018 BARTOLOMEU ARCANJO DA SILVA 265.157.414-72 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208543-1 1365/14 19/11/2014 BET�NIA FIRMINO DE BRITO 455.836.254-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00720014-6 0920/17 01/09/2017 BIANCA MARIA DE PINHO ALVES 378.010.904-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00102169-2 1604/18 20/12/2018 BRAZ MARQUES DE PINHO SEABRA NETO 734.955.304-87 C�MARA DE VEREADORES DA CIDADE DO PAULISTA 01201357-2 0850/13 02/07/2013 BRENO CELSO NOGUEIRA DA SILVA 113.179.224-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01728764-9 0640/19 05/05/2019 BRUNO FEITOSA FURTADO LUCENA 041.029.373-31 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01921521-6 1151/19 30/08/2019 BRUNO GALINDO DE SOUZA BARROS 616.545.314-72 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01608390-8 0619/17 20/06/2017 BRUNO GALINDO DE SOUZA BARROS 616.545.314-72 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01608423-8 0620/17 20/07/2017 BRUNO GALINDO DE SOUZA BARROS 616.545.314-72 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01609675-7 0452/18 15/05/2018
  8. 8. 2020-08-14 8 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA BRUNO HENRIQUE FRANCISCO ROSENDO 045.069.994-36 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01001977-7 1788/19 06/12/2019 BRUNO PIT FERREIRA DE ALMEIDA 025.236.654-92 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01202647-5 0190/18 20/03/2018 BRUNO SALGADO FREITAS 022.656.804-00 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE ANGELIM 00990154-1 1855/12 24/11/2012 BRUNO SANTOS DE ASSUN��O 054.745.854-11 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01260226-7 1873/15 01/12/2015 CAMILLA SAMPAIO XAVIER 097.728.924-99 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01820201-9 0877/19 24/07/2019 CARLA FRAZ�O LIMA 038.227.854-23 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CUST�DIA 01370056-0 0527/15 06/05/2015 CARLLYANE DO NASCIMENTO XAVIER 096.635.704-31 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01720623-6 0760/18 24/07/2018 CARLLYANNE DO NASCIMENTO XAVIER 096.635.704-31 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01620246-6 0599/19 30/05/2019 CARLOS ALBERTO BARBOSA 052.028.094-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MACAPARANA 01560002-6 1145/16 09/11/2016 CARLOS ALBERTO DA MOTTA PIRES 130.888.404-44 DIR. GERAL DO SISTEMA PENITENCI�RIO 09802989-7 0715/11 14/06/2015 CARLOS ALFREDO COSTA MELO 111.718.474-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE POMBOS 15100398-1 0733/19 28/06/2019 CARLOS ANT�NIO DE ARA�JO FARACHE 105.495.364-34 PERNAMBUCO PARTICIPA��ES E INVESTIMENTOS S/A 01303593-9 1390/17 20/12/2017 CARLOS ANT�NIO GUEDES MONTEIRO 223.838.244-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 01209374-9 0184/14 27/02/2014 CARLOS AUGUSTO FRAN�A SCHETTINI 562.266.670-87 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01821126-4 0443/19 26/04/2019 CARLOS EDUARDO ALVES DE LIMA 334.729.044-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01502715-6 1383/19 09/10/2019 CARLOS LINS BRAGA 192.054.734-72 PREFEITURA DA CIDADE DO RECIFE 00701074-6 1521/13 12/10/2013 CARLOS ROBERTO SALGUEIRO DE SOUSA 247.311.964-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0087/19 06/02/2019 CARMEL�CIA GALV�O COELHO 029.613.004-44 SECRETARIA DE PROMO��O DA CIDADANIA DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01208913-8 1398/14 22/11/2014 CARMEM S�LVIA CARVALHO BORGES DOS SANTOS 216.435.204-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 00990132-2 1598/13 25/10/2013 C�LIO FERREIRA DE QUEIROZ 058.696.414-20 AUTARQUIA EDUCACIONAL DA MATA SUL 00330032-8 2489/13 08/01/2014 CELIVALDO DA SILVA LIRA 889.835.794-04 DEPARTAMENTO ESTADUAL DE TR�NSITO DE PERNAMBUCO 01304901-0 0571/19 24/05/2019 C�SAR ROMERO DE ARA�JO MUNIZ 020.891.844-26 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01104331-3 1108/17 18/10/2017 CHARLA MARIA GOMES DE SOUSA ARA�JO 018.953.484-20 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA 01170091-9 1946/12 05/12/2012 CHARLES ROBERTO ARA�JO DE S� 356.155.404-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BEL�M DO S�O FRANCISCO 01150028-1 1390/16 04/01/2017 C�CERA SILVA GOUVEIA DE MELO 216.713.464-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CATENDE 00930058-2 0286/15 25/03/2015
  9. 9. 2020-08-14 9 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA C�CERO BARBOSA PEREIRA 772.595.994-72 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208923-0 0866/13 03/07/2013 C�CERO C�NDIDO DA SILVA 364.129.884-91 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01600909-5 0606/16 14/06/2016 C�CERO DE ALENCAR FEITOSA 623.538.454-87 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01601576-9 1220/16 23/11/2016 C�CERO EMANUEL MASCENA NOGUEIRA 291.936.304-25 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TABIRA 01506957-6 1338/16 16/12/2016 C�CERO FIRMINO DE SANTANA 932.738.944-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O 01301858-9 0485/17 18/05/2017 C�CERO LEITE DE OLIVEIRA 655.972.144-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01850182-5 1000/18 04/09/2018 C�CERO PAULO SAMPAIO 187.236.834-49 CENTRO DE EXCEL�NCIA EM DERIVADOS DE CARNE E LEITE DE CAPRINOS E OVINOS DE SERT�NIA 17100236-2 0904/18 16/08/2018 CLARISSA SIQUEIRA PESSOA 056.413.044-33 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMOCIM DE S�O F�LIX 01724230-7 0471/19 09/08/2019 CL�UDIA REJANE SUD�RIO FLOR�NCIO RIBEIRO LEITE 471.940.904-06 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE POMBOS 01340273-0 0182/17 09/03/2017 CL�UDIO DUARTE DA FONSECA 485.547.314-68 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01103150-5 0880/16 30/08/2016 CL�UDIO CLAUDINO CAVALCANTI 045.057.534-92 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01600917-4 1332/17 13/12/2017 CL�UDIO DANILO DE ALMEIDA PERNAMBUCO 127.879.814-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00720014-6 0921/17 01/09/2017 CL�UDIO DANILO DE ALMEIDA PERNAMBUCO 127.879.814-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00900128-1 1381/17 19/12/2017 CL�UDIO DUARTE DA FONSECA 485.547.314-68 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01107904-6 1388/17 19/12/2017 CL�UDIO DUARTE DA FONSECA 485.547.314-68 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01202873-3 0087/20 11/02/2020 CL�UDIO DUARTE DA FONSECA 485.547.314-68 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01205769-1 0315/18 16/04/2018 CL�UDIO LAURINDO DA SILVA 775.075.924-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE LAGOA DO OURO 15100392-0 1173/19 03/09/2019 CLA�DIO LUIZ DUBEUX NEVES 000.864.014-91 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DO RECIFE 00902589-3 1224/17 13/11/2017 CL�CIO CLEMENTE DE SOUZA SILVA 023.806.084-58 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01820105-2 0207/19 26/02/2019 CL�CIO ROG�RIO LUCAS VIEIRA 420.147.354-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O JOAQUIM DO MONTE 00805197-5 1556/14 13/12/2014 CLEMILDA BARRETO ALVES 289.836.705-25 AUTARQUIA EDUCACIONAL DO VALE DO S�O FRANCISCO- AEVSF 01050127-7 0670/13 30/05/2013 CL�NIO DE NOVAES BARROS 407.792.114-72 FUNDO MUNIC. SA�DE S�O JOS� DO BELMONTE 01150059-1 2118/12 03/01/2013 CLODOMIR AZEVEDO DE ARA�JO 535.309.504-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DOS PALMARES 00520021-0 0975/13 19/07/2013 CLODOMIR AZEVEDO DE ARA�JO 535.309.504-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CATENDE 00930058-2 0286/15 25/03/2015
  10. 10. 2020-08-14 10 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA CL�VIS ANT�NIO PEREIRA 167.964.464-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00805052-1 0625/16 17/06/2016 CL�VIS ANT�NIO PEREIRA 167.964.464-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00920050-2 0363/13 09/04/2013 CL�VIS ARRUDA D`ANUNCIA��O 003.152.064-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01105454-2 0001/14 14/01/2014 CRISTIANO MACIEL CINTRA 963.176.714-00 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE S�O BENTO DO UNA 00501151-6 1154/13 16/08/2013 CRISTIANO SIQUEIRA DE LIMA 742.604.484-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITAMARAC� 01206643-6 1519/15 25/09/2015 CRISTINA IVANA PEREIRA LINS DO AMARAL 404.664.184-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OURICURI 01505192-4 0707/17 18/07/2017 CRIZALDO DOS SANTOS PALMEIRA 148.690.554-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01002393-8 0224/16 17/03/2016 CYBELE LIMA BATISTA ARRAES 682.841.874-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARARIPINA 01480133-4 1460/19 21/10/2019 CYNARA RAQUEL COSTA CHAPOVAL GOMES DA ROSA 764.152.874-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUIPAP� 01190522-0 1996/12 11/12/2012 DAMI�O JOS� DE BARROS 079.585.774-86 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TABIRA 01506957-6 1338/16 16/12/2016 DAMI�O TOM� DA SILVA 370.094.784-49 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01304837-5 0199/14 01/03/2014 DANIEL ANT�NIO DA SILVA 029.185.314-56 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE QUIPAP� 01190522-0 1996/12 11/12/2012 DANIEL CLEMENTE DOS SANTOS 716.399.184-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01202671-2 0568/16 06/07/2016 DANIEL HENRIQUE DIAS WANDERLEY 621.181.614-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DA ILHA DE ITAMARAC� 00402570-2 0832/14 24/07/2014 DANIEL OT�VIO DA SILVA 782.986.604-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01002336-7 0811/16 13/08/2016 DANIEL OT�VIO DA SILVA 782.986.604-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01103787-8 1997/15 12/01/2016 DANIEL OT�VIO DA SILVA 782.986.604-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01202776-5 0552/16 03/06/2016 DAN�BIA JUSSARA DOS SANTOS 073.781.354-70 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE PRIMAVERA 01330075-1 1499/15 22/09/2015 DANYEL ELIAS DA CRUZ PEREZ 789.014.561-68 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728685-2 0177/18 19/03/2018 DAVID ADONAI DE VASCONCELOS DANTAS 009.662.814-62 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01204668-1 0452/15 23/04/2015 DEISE HOLANDA DOS SANTOS 010.862.014-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01202647-5 0190/18 20/03/2018 DELMIRO J�NIOR RAIMUNDO DA SILVA 681.307.594-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TRINDADE 01280083-1 0663/14 12/06/2014 DEM�CRITO RIBEIRO DE AQUINO 772.718.744-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O 01301858-9 0485/17 18/05/2017 DIDEANNE CYNARA ALVES NUNES 027.686.859-50 SECRETARIA DE PROMO��O DA CIDADANIA DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01208913-8 1398/14 22/11/2014 DIEGO VALEN�A JATOB� 620.033.484-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 01302010-9 0119/18 27/03/2018
  11. 11. 2020-08-14 11 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA D�LSON E SILVA MEIRA 178.472.304-53 POL�CIA MILITAR DE PERNAMBUCO 01208844-4 0585/15 13/05/2015 DIMAS DE FRAN�A OLIVEIRA 173.829.204-53 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01722065-8 0170/18 16/03/2018 DIOGO VIEIRA DE AZEVEDO 041.926.464-71 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01002393-8 0373/18 26/04/2018 DIOMARI VEIGA DINIZ 709.479.454-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ABREU E LIMA 00402563-5 2498/13 01/08/2014 DION�ZIO FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS 686.969.904-63 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208858-4 1443/13 02/10/2013 DIRCEU BEZERRA DE SOUZA 179.345.404-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DOS PALMARES 00920024-1 1717/14 09/01/2015 DIRCEU BEZERRA DE SOUZA 179.345.404-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 1440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 DIVONERITA RODRIGUES DA CRUZ 420.886.404-44 DISTRITO ESTADUAL DE FERNANDO DE NORONHA 00901613-2 0125/19 14/02/2019 DJALMA NUNES MARQUES 095.888.254-15 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01720596-7 0484/18 22/05/2018 DJALMA SOUTO PAES J�NIOR 073.324.674-53 SECRETARIA DAS CIDADES DE PERNAMBUCO 01607044-6 0725/17 24/07/2017 EDELAINE GON�ALVES DE BRITO 029.909.934-28 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01209622-2 0776/16 05/08/2016 EDIELMA ROSENO DE OLIVEIRA 038.690.234-81 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01300616-2 1070/19 19/08/2019 EDILSON GOMES DA SILVA 665.792.874-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CARPINA 01002200-4 1147/13 16/08/2013 EDILSON GOMES DA SILVA 665.792.874-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CARPINA 01103221-2 0000/49 26/02/2013 EDILSON GOMES DA SILVA 665.792.874-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CARPINA 01203980-9 0000/67 01/09/2013 EDILSON TORRES DA SILVA 507.967.804-63 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TORITAMA 01160073-1 0686/17 07/11/2017 EDILSON TORRES DA SILVA 507.967.804-63 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TORITAMA 01260203-6 1398/16 05/01/2017 EDIVALDA RODRIGUES RIOS 212.299.964-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BELO JARDIM 01302616-1 1141/16 11/08/2016 EDJANE DE LIMA BRITO MELO 614.240.644-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CATENDE 01203459-9 0587/17 14/06/2017 EDMAR DE OLIVEIRA E SILVA 003.373.698-79 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00920078-2 0000/66 09/01/2013 EDMILSON CAVALCANTE DE ANDRADE 801.022.394-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MACHADOS 01260224-3 1268/17 23/11/2017 EDMILSON IDELFONSO DE FIGUEIREDO 273.961.344-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE POMBOS 01240076-2 1239/16 25/11/2016 EDMILTON ZACARIAS DA SILVA 265.133.074-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PRIMAVERA 01330218-8 0071/17 02/10/2017 EDNA BARBOSA DA SILVA 035.370.154-88 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01751165-3 1767/19 04/12/2019 EDNA BEZERRA DOS SANTOS 830.977.244-00 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01202163-5 0523/13 05/07/2013
  12. 12. 2020-08-14 12 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA EDNA GOMES DA SILVA 735.516.354-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00703160-9 1362/18 12/11/2018 EDNA MARIA GARCIA DA ROCHA PESSOA 166.336.444-34 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O, ESPORTE E LAZER RECIFE 00703890-2 0520/13 07/05/2013 EDNALDA MARTINS C�ZAR 539.364.934-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01104331-3 1108/17 18/10/2017 EDNALDO MIGUEL DE SANTANA 780.984.914-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE NAZAR� DA MATA 01204613-9 0385/17 20/04/2017 EDNILSA FERREIRA DE SOUZA 881.192.034-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TRINDADE 01080081-5 1778/12 27/11/2012 EDSON CARLOS DA SILVA 989.630.664-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE PAUDALHO 01104175-4 0720/13 06/06/2013 EDSON CARLOS DA SILVA 989.630.664-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE PAUDALHO 16100246-8 0949/17 09/11/2017 EDSON GABRIEL DA SILVA 944.057.354-68 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CARNAUBEIRA DA PENHA 01050091-1 0000/65 01/09/2013 EDSON LUIZ RIBEIRO 476.647.204-78 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01728764-9 0641/19 05/06/2019 EDUARDO DUARTE DE SOUZA 181.014.964-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TIMBA�BA 00960051-6 1304/13 12/09/2013 EDUARDO JORGE ALVES GON�ALVES 114.401.984-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 00203033-0 2021/12 15/12/2012 EDUARDO JORGE ALVES GON�ALVES 114.401.984-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 00700083-2 2021/12 15/12/2012 EDUARDO JOS� DA SILVA 922.471.804-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0086/19 06/02/2019 EDUARDO PASSOS COUTINHO CORREA DE OLIVEIRA 173.116.164-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE �GUA PRETA 01401132-3 0726/18 18/07/2018 EDVALDO GOMES SOARES 269.637.444-91 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DA PEDRA 01470115-7 0959/16 23/09/2016 EDVALDO VALENTIM DE MELO 693.726.164-00 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01723146-2 0113/18 03/07/2018 EDVALDO VITALINO SOBRINHO 771.897.104-00 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01751165-3 1767/19 04/12/2019 EDVAN ARRUDA FERRAZ 007.826.394-88 POL�CIA MILITAR DE PERNAMBUCO 01208844-4 0585/15 13/05/2015 EDV�NIO S�RGIO DO NASCIMENTO 772.654.754-53 REGIME PR�PRIO DE PREVID�NCIA SOCIAL DOS SERVIDORES DO MUNIC�PIO DE CORT�S 00830048-3 1101/13 09/08/2013 EDVARD SILVA DE MENEZES 008.697.044-51 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CATENDE 01203459-9 0587/17 14/06/2017 EDVILSON FARIAS ALVES 103.614.054-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITAQUITINGA 00804460-0 0708/13 05/06/2013 EFRAIM JOS� DA SILVA 658.017.684-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE TORITAMA 01060048-6 1742/13 15/11/2013 EG�DIO MANUEL DOS SANTOS 171.875.834-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0083/19 06/02/2019 ELAYNE CRISTINE DAS NEVES LIMA 060.613.184-13 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 16100296-1 0375/20 08/06/2020 ELBA MORAES PESSOA 379.797.794-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O 01301858-9 0485/17 18/05/2017
  13. 13. 2020-08-14 13 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ELENILSON JOS� DA SILVA 037.310.764-11 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305929-4 0565/14 21/05/2014 ELEUSINA BRASIL SARMENTO 530.053.174-04 GABINETE DO GOVERNADOR 01401827-5 1369/14 19/11/2014 ELI JOS� MOTA 111.708.164-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO MORENO 00920049-6 0773/17 04/08/2017 ELIAS LUIZ DA SILVA 532.417.204-97 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01407883-1 0632/16 21/06/2016 ELIELZA TAVARES DE LIRA 476.807.414-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01304837-5 0199/14 01/03/2014 ELIENE FRANCISCA DE SOUZA MELO 818.885.974-53 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE ITAQUITINGA 16100261-4 1037/19 15/08/2019 ELIETE MARIA LINS VIANA 899.796.054-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 01000640-0 1182/14 10/10/2014 ELINEIDE MARIA DA SILVA 471.712.004-34 NSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA SOCIAL NO MUNIC�PIO DA ILHA DE ITAMARAC� 01202858-7 1304/15 18/08/2015 ELISAEL SOARES DA SILVA 025.046.514-06 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00920035-6 1799/12 20/11/2012 ELIZABETE MARIA DA SILVA CAVALCANTI 642.027.124-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01300605-8 0466/15 25/04/2015 ELIZABETE MARIA DO NASCIMENTO ALENCAR 040.579.294-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TRINDADE 01080081-5 1778/12 27/11/2012 ELIZ�NIA SILVA DE OLIVEIRA 045.079.274-98 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CONDADO 01300819-5 0754/18 23/07/2018 ELMIR LEITE DE CASTRO 289.539.244-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 00906449-7 1928/15 15/12/2015 ELMIR LEITE DE CASTRO 289.539.244-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01004524-7 0036/15 22/01/2015 ELMIR LEITE DE CASTRO 289.539.244-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01403877-8 0842/17 21/08/2017 ELMIR LEITE DE CASTRO 289.539.244-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01404733-0 0510/19 13/05/2019 ELMIR LEITE DE CASTRO 289.539.244-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405032-8 0302/19 26/03/2019 ELMIR LEITE DE CASTRO 289.539.244-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405036-5 1170/18 02/10/2018 ELVIS TORRES DE SIQUEIRA 765.434.554-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BU�QUE 00670119-0 0119/16 23/02/2016 ELZI DANIELLE DA COSTA LOPES 303.739.484-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BREJ�O 01490180-8 1806/15 20/11/2015 EMANUEL JAIRO FONSECA DE SENA 196.948.494-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 00402449-7 0620/13 22/05/2013 EMANUEL ROBERTSON TEN�RIO BANDEIRA 126.594.104-10 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 00801694-0 0586/16 09/06/2016 EMANUEL SOARES DE LIMA 099.023.844-04 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01103150-5 0881/16 30/08/2016 EMERSON GUSTAVO SANTOS DE SOUSA 036.845.684-65 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DO MORENO 01301850-4 0261/15 21/03/2015 ENEDINA ANG�LICA SAMPAIO 418.961.654-00 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE OURICURI 01280087-9 1514/13 12/10/2013
  14. 14. 2020-08-14 14 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA EPIF�NIA MARIA DE MELO 162.746.794-72 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01209123-6 0602/13 17/05/2013 ERALTO BERNARDINO DOS SANTOS 068.836.134-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00930051-0 1293/13 10/09/2013 ERICK ANDRADE DE MENDON�A 029.802.934-07 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CONDADO 00810062-7 1297/13 10/09/2013 �RIKA DO CARMO BARROS 035.632.124-06 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O BENTO DO UNA 01856829-4 0914/19 29/07/2019 ERIVALDO SARAIVA FEITOSA 244.664.504-63 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00704151-2 1701/15 29/10/2015 ERNANI MIRANDA PAIVA 224.234.004-20 EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE ENERGIA E ILUMINA��O P�BLICA DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00520008-8 1313/15 19/08/2015 EUCLIDES TAVARES DE MELO SOBRINHO 488.689.734-72 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01854573-7 0101/19 08/02/2019 EUG�NIO MANOEL DO NASCIMENTO MORAIS 148.883.944-15 DEPARTAMENTO DE ESTRADAS DE RODAGEM DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 00904513-2 0916/14 22/08/2014 EUG�NIO MANOEL DO NASCIMENTO MORAIS 148.883.944-15 DEPARTAMENTO DE ESTRADAS DE RODAGEM DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01002206-5 0781/17 07/08/2017 EUNICE DE LIMA GON�ALVES 102.167.404-44 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00402560-0 1451/14 29/11/2014 EUNICE DE LIMA GON�ALVES 102.167.404-44 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00501217-0 1690/13 09/11/2013 EUNICE DE LIMA GON�ALVES 102.167.404-44 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DA ILHA DE ITAMARAC� 00710013-9 1826/13 23/11/2013 EVALDO MELO DE OLIVEIRA 031.031.024-53 SECRETARIA DE SA�DE DO RECIFE 01209572-2 0027/14 23/01/2014 EVANGELISTA FRANCISCO DA SILVA 416.358.504-44 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00906662-7 1411/15 09/09/2015 EVERALDO ANTONIO DA SILVA 611.000.564-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TAMANDAR� 00730053-0 0582/18 18/06/2018 EVERALDO BRAZ DE SOUZA 319.771.704-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01260226-7 0371/16 20/04/2016 EVERSON DE SOUSA COSTA 023.970.604-85 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SANTA MARIA DA BOA VISTA 00680061-0 1739/13 15/11/2013 EV�NIO GUERRA DE SENA ACIOLI 492.559.244-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 00910020-9 0815/13 22/06/2013 EZEQUIEL LIMA DA SILVA 023.281.494-56 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PRIMAVERA 00930061-2 1009/15 15/07/2015 EZEQUIEL RODRIGUES DE ALMEIDA 586.985.824-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01002393-8 1459/17 08/01/2018 F�BIA MARIA MORAIS DE SIQUEIRA 670.236.654-04 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO 01304892-2 0555/17 06/06/2017 FABIANA CHRISTINE BARROS DOS SANTOS 666.744.094-72 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01209622-2 0776/16 05/08/2016 FABIANA DANTAS DE LIMA 061.628.304-03 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01620239-9 0587/18 19/08/2018 FABIANA FRANCISCA DE LIMA 040.037.744-69 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305940-3 1646/14 24/12/2014 FABIANO S�LLOS COSTA 068.677.557-04 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01720597-9 1123/17 19/10/2017
  15. 15. 2020-08-14 15 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA F�BIO FERREIRA DE AQUINO 901.866.214-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BEL�M DE MARIA 01030089-2 0817/14 22/07/2014 F�BIO JOS� DOS SANTOS FERREIRA 865.946.724-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00801936-8 0196/17 13/03/2017 F�BIO JOS� ROCHA DUARTE 024.110.674-53 COMPANHIA DE SERVI�OS URBANOS DO RECIFE 00001652-4 0687/13 01/06/2013 FELIPE SAMPAIO PADILHA 750.066.774-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TAMANDAR� 00730053-0 0582/18 18/06/2018 FERNANDA MARIA RAMOS DE ALMEIDA 386.827.884-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARARIPINA 01480133-4 1460/19 21/10/2019 FERNANDES MARQUES DE BARROS 023.706.044-25 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01722065-8 0170/18 16/03/2018 FERNANDO ANT�NIO RIBEIRO 034.145.744-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BONITO 00740076-7 1536/14 11/12/2014 FERNANDO BEZERRA DE SOUZA COELHO 010.778.878-09 SUAPE - COMPLEXO INDUSTRIAL PORTU�RIO GOVERNADOR ERALDO GUEIROS 00902733-6 0433/19 24/04/2019 FERNANDO JOSE CORREIA DE SOUZA 216.241.784-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00604522-4 0505/18 24/05/2018 FERNANDO JOS� MOREIRA MUNIZ 034.386.944-68 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO 01304892-2 0555/17 06/06/2017 FERNANDO M�RIO SANTIAGO RESENDE FILHO 009.311.744-22 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 FERNANDO M�RIO SANTIAGO RESENDE FILHO 009.311.744-22 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 15100219-8 1122/18 25/09/2018 FERNANDO RODRIGUES WANDERLEY 021.888.994-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00820014-2 1924/13 30/11/2013 FERNANDO RODRIGUES WANDERLEY 021.888.994-15 EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE DESENVOLVIMENTO DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00820039-7 1943/12 05/12/2012 FILOGONIO ARAUJO DE OLIVEIRA 244.055.074-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE POMBOS 01240076-2 1239/16 25/11/2016 FL�UCIO ARA�JO GUIMAR�ES 896.962.204-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE AMARAJI 01106535-7 0992/13 23/07/2013 FL�VIA AUGUSTA QUEIROZ BANDEIRA DE MELO ROSADO 035.433.014-46 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OURICURI 01480154-1 0977/18 31/08/2018 FL�VIA CARDOSO DE ALBUQUERQUE MELLO 961.050.544-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01105454-2 0001/14 14/01/2014 FLAVIANO PEREIRA DA SILVA 193.193.045-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE LAGOA DOS GATOS 01230059-7 0955/16 21/09/2016 FL�VIO COSTA DA SILVA 766.844.074-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00900128-1 1707/14 08/01/2015 FL�VIO COSTA DA SILVA 766.844.074-72 AG�NCIA REGULADORA DOS SERVI�OS P�BLICOS DO MUNIC�PIO DE CAMARAGIBE - AGRUSP 17100355-0 1474/18 12/12/2018 FL�VIO DE MIRANDA OLIVEIRA 305.947.154-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DOS PALMARES 01230056-1 1552/18 18/12/2018 FRANCISCA MARIA DE SOUZA NOGUEIRA 408.178.494-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1265/19 17/09/2019 FRANCISCO DE ASSIS ALBUQUERQUE VANDERLEI 128.775.304-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITAMARAC� 01206643-6 1519/15 25/09/2015 FRANCISCO GOMES DA SILVA 401.412.504-10 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITAMARAC� 01206643-6 1519/15 25/09/2015
  16. 16. 2020-08-14 16 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA FRANCISCO JOS� AMORIM DE BRITO 233.127.424-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 01403778-6 1363/17 15/12/2017 FRANCISCO RICARDO ALENCAR ROCHA 196.132.963-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PETROLINA 01005099-1 0011/19 28/01/2019 FRANCISCO RICARDO SOARES RAMOS 034.545.944-05 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OURICURI 01080159-5 1329/15 22/08/2015 FRANCISCO ROMERO VIRGINIO DE FARIAS 430.757.544-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 1409/16 05/01/2017 FREDERICO DE ALC�NTARA E SILVA 018.613.854-71 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01207796-3 0189/18 20/03/2018 FREDSON RICARDO BERNARDO DA FONSECA 024.757.514-36 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE XEX�U 01030053-3 1929/12 04/12/2012 GABRIEL UCHOA CAVALCANTI TEN�RIO 045.383.544-90 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 GABRIEL UCHOA CAVALCANTI TEN�RIO 045.383.544-90 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 15100219-8 1122/18 25/09/2018 GAUD�NCIO TADEU DE ANDRADE COSTA 495.585.524-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE �GUA PRETA 01401132-3 0726/18 18/07/2018 GEISA MARIA DE ASSUN��O SOARES 046.069.674-20 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DA LAGOA DOS GATOS 01030066-1 0628/14 06/06/2014 GENERINO MAR�AL NUNES 065.741.224-49 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01202655-4 2020/13 04/12/2013 GENIVAL DA SILVA 331.041.154-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TAMANDAR� 00730053-0 0582/18 18/06/2018 GENIVALDO AGEU DA PAIX�O 319.459.884-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00920035-6 1799/12 20/11/2012 GENIVALDO BEZERRA DA SILVA 351.971.104-49 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DO MUNIC�PIO DE S�O JO�O 17100347-0 0315/19 28/03/2019 GENTIL ALFREDO MAGALH�ES DUQUE PORTO 005.432.174-34 FUNDO ESTADUAL DE SA�DE 00601371-5 0685/16 14/07/2016 GEORGE AGNELO DE LIMA 848.567.004-30 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00920013-7 1056/15 22/07/2015 GEORGE DO R�GO BARROS DA SILVA 746.221.884-49 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE AMARAJI 01106554-0 1452/13 04/10/2013 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEIRELES DA SILVA 381.803.834-15 SEC. GEST�O ESTRAT. RELA��ES INTERN. PREF. CIDADE DO RECIFE 00902336-7 0465/13 25/04/2013 GEOVANE ARA�JO VIEIRA 388.735.914-34 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208696-4 1626/13 01/11/2013 GERALDO ROBERTO QUINTAO LANA 381.587.606-00 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01603309-7 1299/16 09/12/2016 GERMANO OPRDEUS BRAND�O 022.388.204-69 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PETROLINA 01005099-1 0011/19 28/01/2019 GESOALDO CLEMENTE DA SILVA 974.239.474-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMARAGIBE 00520004-0 1022/13 25/07/2013 GILBERTO MASSASHI SANOMIYA 113.164.738-64 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA 01170097-0 1349/14 15/11/2014 GILDINEIDE SEVERINA FIALHO DE MO�ES 051.718.654-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 01103108-6 1652/18 21/12/2018 GILDINEIDE SEVERINA FIALHO DE MORAES 051.718.654-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00703160-9 1362/18 12/11/2018
  17. 17. 2020-08-14 17 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA GILDINEIDE SEVERINA FIALHO DE MORAES 051.718.654-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 01202665-7 1055/15 22/07/2015 GILMAR JOS� DA ROCHA SILVA 028.785.674-71 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01107392-5 1297/15 15/08/2015 GISLAYNE FERREIRA SANTANA 000.370.774-14 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DO MUNIC�PIO DE �GUAS BELAS 00903564-3 0451/17 10/05/2017 GIVALDO OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 019.679.404-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01206706-4 1279/13 09/10/2013 GIVALDO OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 019.679.404-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01859226-0 0308/19 26/03/2019 GIVANILDA GERVASIO DA SILVA 808.892.984-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01103787-8 1997/15 12/01/2016 GIVANILDA GERV�SIO DA SILVA 808.892.984-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01202776-5 1880/13 27/11/2013 GIVANILDO PEDRO DA SILVA 352.164.924-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 1407/16 05/01/2017 GLAUCIONE MELO LINS 574.233.184-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CATENDE 00930058-2 0286/15 25/03/2015 GLAUCIONE MELO LINS 574.233.184-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CATENDE 01203459-9 0587/17 14/06/2017 GLAUCO CUNHA CAZ� 773.292.284-00 C�MARA DE VEREADORES DA CIDADE DO PAULISTA 01201367-5 1543/15 29/09/2015 GLEDSON CAMARGO PIMENTEL 020.790.424-32 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0081/19 06/02/2019 GLEIDSON ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 399.063.104-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 01207710-0 1343/16 16/12/2016 GL�RIA BEATRIZ MACHADO DA GRA�A MACEDO 023.416.524-33 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARARIPINA 01480133-4 1460/19 21/10/2019 GL�RIA BEATRIZ MACHADO DA GRA�A MAC�DO 023.416.524-33 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARARIPINA 15100386-5 1147/19 29/08/2019 GL�RIA MARIA DE ANDRADE GOUVEIA 800.734.684-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE AMARAJI 01206551-1 0935/16 14/09/2016 GUILHERME BRAZ MAC�DO 686.147.134-87 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE PEDRA 01070094-8 0096/15 13/02/2015 GUSTAVO ANT�NIO DUARTE DE ARA�JO 653.202.044-34 DISTRITO ESTADUAL DE FERNANDO DE NORONHA 01102629-7 0064/17 09/02/2017 GUSTAVO CABRAL SOARES 027.475.464-97 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITACURUBA 01380294-0 1458/14 29/11/2014 GUSTAVO CAVALCANTI MACIEL 008.653.774-13 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01620471-2 1661/18 21/12/2018 GUSTAVO HENRIQUE GRANJA CARIB� 032.614.064-61 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BEL�M DE S�O FRANCISCO 01722429-9 0283/19 25/03/2019 GUSTAVO NUNES CAMINHA 888.018.534-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PRIMAVERA 00730058-0 2013/12 13/12/2012 HAILTON JOS� MARQUES DE LIMA 411.977.714-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ARARIPINA 01180066-5 0730/14 04/07/2014 HAZZIEL HELENO BEZERRA 831.134.604-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01300605-8 0466/15 25/04/2015 HAZZIEL HELENO BEZERRA 831.134.604-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01502715-6 1383/19 09/10/2019
  18. 18. 2020-08-14 18 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA HEITOR BEZERRA LEITE 569.179.377-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PETROLINA 15100388-9 1473/18 12/12/2018 HEITOR HOMERO VELOSO VAREJ�O 056.775.094-93 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES DO MUNIC�PIO DE VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O 00920025-3 0044/13 16/02/2013 H�LDER GOUVEIA MODESTO DE ALBUQUERQUE 036.169.434-26 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BU�QUE 01070119-9 0323/15 31/03/2015 HELENA MARIA DE FREITAS MELO 027.761.984-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PO��O 01301925-9 0450/15 23/04/2015 H�LIO JOS� DO REGO 372.028.124-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0077/19 06/02/2019 H�LIO ROBERTO DOS SANTOS 301.657.684-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BEL�M DE S�O FRANCISCO 01250122-0 1817/13 22/11/2013 H�LVIA ALENCAR COELHO VILA ANTUNEZ 706.217.054-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OURICURI 01480154-1 0977/18 31/08/2018 HENRIQUE FENELON DE BARROS FILHO 124.894.924-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 00710020-6 0112/13 27/02/2013 HIGOR CORDEIRO DE ANDRADE LIMA CABRAL 040.428.694-16 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00920050-2 0363/13 09/04/2013 HILDA WANDERLEY GOMES 337.624.814-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01105454-2 0001/14 14/01/2014 HUMBERTO C�SAR DE FARIAS MENDES 572.174.244-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SANTA MARIA DA BOA VISTA 00580070-5 1899/12 29/11/2012 HUMBERTO GOMES DA SILVA NETO 038.875.384-63 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01850172-2 1462/18 10/12/2018 ILO JOS� DA SILVA EMERENCIANO 091.919.094-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 00820014-2 1924/13 30/11/2013 ILO TEN�RIO DE ALBUQUERQUE II 026.131.754-78 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 15100219-8 1122/18 25/09/2018 ILO TEN�RIO DE ALBUQUERQUE II 026.131.754-78 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 ILO TEN�RIO DE ALBUQUERQUE II 026.131.754-78 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 IN�CIO MANOEL DO NASCIMENTO 051.825.224-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE NAZAR� DA MATA 00501444-0 1405/14 05/09/2015 INALDO JOS� SOARES DA SILVA 754.370.234-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01206695-3 1126/13 13/08/2013 INALDO JOS� SOARES DA SILVA 754.370.234-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01859229-6 0307/19 26/03/2019 INALDO JOS� SOARES DA SILVA 754.370.234-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01859229-6 0307/19 26/03/2019 IN�S JURUBEBA RODRIGUES CAMPOS 055.734.834-04 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE CARNA�BA 01170096-8 2472/13 03/01/2014 IRACI SARAIVA SOUZA 360.334.565-72 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01859891-2 0024/19 29/01/2019 IRANEIDE FERREIRA DA SILVA 011.042.054-32 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01600917-4 1332/17 13/12/2017 IRANILDO DOM�CIO DE LIMA 707.095.484-00 ASSEMBL�IA LEGISLATIVA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01403829-8 1000/16 06/10/2016 IR�ADES LEITE DA SILVA 428.884.414-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00920035-6 1799/12 20/11/2012
  19. 19. 2020-08-14 19 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA ISAAC AZOUBEL ABRAM 653.515.094-15 EMPRESA DE URBANIZA��O DO RECIFE 01004435-8 0237/19 13/03/2019 ISA�AS FELICIANO BEZERRA 742.444.344-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01103787-8 1997/15 12/01/2016 ISA�AS FELICIANO BEZERRA 742.444.344-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01202776-5 1880/13 27/11/2013 ISRAEL ALVES DA SILVEIRA 020.090.984-39 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SERRA TALHADA 01250270-4 1312/17 11/12/2017 IT�LLIO VANY ALENCAR FERREIRA PONTES 060.473.074-85 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728820-4 1394/18 22/11/2018 IVALDO CAMPOS DE OLIVEIRA 019.029.394-25 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0085/19 02/06/2019 IVAN DE ALMEIDA RAMOS 704.474.704-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE LAGOA DO OURO 15100392-0 1173/19 03/09/2019 IVAN PESSOA DA SILVA 129.080.884-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ABREU E LIMA 00402563-5 2498/13 08/01/2014 IVAN PESSOA DA SILVA 129.080.884-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ABREU E LIMA 00605447-0 1254/13 05/09/2013 IVAN SILVESTRI BARROS 006.582.944-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00501217-0 1690/13 09/11/2013 IVAN SIM�ES DE MEDEIROS 433.035.284-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 IVAN SIM�ES DE MEDEIROS 433.035.284-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 IVAN SIM�ES DE MEDEIROS 433.035.284-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 15100219-8 1122/18 25/09/2018 IVANICE PEREIRA DA SILVA 820.188.984-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GL�RIA DO GOIT� 01501413-7 1088/16 28/10/2016 IVANILDA SOUTO 607.594.454-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAET�S 01090082-2 0284/19 25/03/2019 IVANILDO PEDRO DA SILVA 843.865.924-15 POL�CIA MILITAR DE PERNAMBUCO 01208844-4 0585/15 13/05/2015 IV�NIO TEN�RIO GUIMAR�ES 763.173.824-68 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE TUPANATINGA 01070102-3 0056/13 19/02/2013 IVO CORREIA BARBOSA JUNIOR 044.133.704-06 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MACHADOS 01260224-3 1268/17 23/11/2017 IVONE CAETANO DE OLIVEIRA 697.296.464-49 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01202873-3 0087/20 11/02/2020 IVONE CAETANO DE OLIVEIRA 697.296.464-49 SECRETARIA DE EDUCA��O RECIFE 01205769-1 0316/18 16/04/2018 IVONE PONTES DA CRUZ 499.015.834-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01205438-0 0828/14 23/07/2014 IZABEL CRISTINA DA SILVA 030.944.534-57 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01202671-2 0568/16 07/06/2016 IZALDO ANDRADE DE LIMA 049.664.234-06 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SURUBIM 01605831-8 1240/18 17/10/2018 IZOLDA BANDEIRA DA SILVA PEREIRA 023.995.524-23 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ITAPISSUMA 01202680-3 1413/15 09/09/2015 IZOLDA BANDEIRA DA SILVA PEREIRA 023.995.524-23 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ITAPISSUMA 01303756-0 0377/17 19/04/2017
  20. 20. 2020-08-14 20 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JACILENE SANTANA DE LIMA 052.312.764-96 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMARAGIBE 01751791-6 0429/19 24/04/2019 JAIME NASCIMENTO PINHEIRO 700.525.343-40 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01600791-8 1123/16 07/11/2016 JAIR DE OLIVEIRA TEIXEIRA 034.763.104-50 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PARANATAMA 01390197-7 1062/15 23/07/2015 JAIRO DO REGO BARROS 004.993.154-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01502715-6 1383/19 09/10/2019 JAIRO NUNES DE MELO 900.173.234-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00930051-0 1293/13 10/09/2013 JALDEMAR FERREIRA DE LIMA 080.748.954-91 EMPRESA DE LIMPEZA URBANA DA CIDADE DO PAULISTA 00502218-6 0801/13 20/06/2013 JALMIRA GUIMAR�ES FERRO AMORIM 179.750.504-15 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DO MUNIC�PIO DE �GUAS BELAS 00903564-3 0451/17 10/05/2017 JAMESSON DEMETRIUS GUILHERME DA ROCHA MARTINS 036.961.614-62 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE S�O JO�O 01305347-4 0200/16 03/12/2016 JAMESSON DEMETRIUS GUILHERME DA ROCHA MARTINS 036.961.614-62 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE S�O JO�O 01390184-9 1729/15 05/11/2015 JAMESSON DEMETRIUS GUILHERME DA ROCHA MARTINS 036.961.614-62 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE S�O JO�O 01490201-1 0482/16 14/05/2016 JANA�NA CAMPOS S� MENDON�A 021.010.644-13 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE AFOGADOS DA INGAZEIRA 01204143-9 1547/19 03/12/2019 JANDELSON GOUVEIA DA SILVA 401.268.204-06 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01502715-6 1383/19 09/10/2019 JANE CAVALCANTI DE MENDON�A 276.175.214-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO MORENO 00920049-6 0773/17 04/08/2017 JANE CAVALCANTI DE MENDON�A 276.175.214-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405301-9 0642/17 26/06/2017 JANINE DE F�TIMA SOUZA CAVALCANTI 052.330.164-27 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728813-7 0617/18 25/06/2018 JARBAS PEREIRA T�RRES 036.100.554-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CH� DE ALEGRIA 01600554-5 1306/17 07/12/2017 JAYSA RENN� DE SOUSA 047.839.584-16 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01923790-0 1093/19 22/08/2019 JEANNE LOPES CABRAL 233.579.594-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IGARASSU 01306818-0 0543/19 20/05/2019 JEOSADAQUE BARBOSA SALGADO 792.965.054-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SALGADINHO 16100278-0 1444/17 23/01/2018 JERONIMO BRAZ DE FREITAS 718.169.334-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O 00820036-1 1162/16 16/11/2016 JESS� FERREIRA DE MENDON�A 220.207.054-00 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CANHOTINHO 01002223-5 0250/19 15/03/2019 J�SSICA PESSOA DE MENEZES 097.160.354-54 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405301-9 0642/17 26/06/2017 JOAIS JOS� DE SANTANA 717.318.144-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ITAPISSUMA 00910027-1 0685/14 19/06/2014 JOAMY ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 086.592.144-04 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE ARA�OIABA 16100380-1 0823/17 16/08/2017 JOANA DARC FERREIRA DE FREITAS 211.401.974-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SALO� 15100393-2 0867/18 10/08/2018
  21. 21. 2020-08-14 21 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JO�O AUGUSTO PEREIRA LINS 171.618.784-20 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE GRAVAT� 01040113-1 0108/13 26/02/2013 JO�O BATISTA ANDR� DA SILVA 022.425.334-44 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CONDADO 01300819-5 0754/18 23/07/2018 JO�O BATISTA ARRUDA MOURA 232.623.704-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CUMARU 01104685-5 1348/17 14/12/2017 JO�O BATISTA DE MACEDO 774.751.274-00 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE AFR�NIO 01180119-0 2196/12 12/01/2013 JO�O BATISTA DE MACEDO 774.751.274-00 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE AFR�NIO 01180312-5 0000/27 19/01/2013 JO�O BATISTA DE MOURA 070.035.604-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 01103108-6 1653/18 21/12/2018 JO�O BATISTA DE OLIVEIRA JUNIOR 053.592.974-92 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01920372-0 1192/19 05/09/2019 JO�O BATISTA DOS SANTOS 039.112.974-08 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0083/19 06/02/2019 JO�O BATISTA MATIAS DA SILVA 418.289.414-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OURICURI 16100402-7 1535/18 18/12/2018 JO�O BOSCO SOUZA DE OLIVEIRA 030.542.794-64 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01751917-2 0444/19 29/04/2019 JO�O CORREIA DA SILVA SOBRINHO 784.842.194-53 AUTARQUIA MUNICIPAL DE DEFESA SOCIAL, TRANSITO E TRANSPORTE DOS PALMARES 17100349-4 0963/18 29/08/2018 JO�O CORTE MAGALH�ES FILHO 296.443.214-72 PERNAMBUCO PARTICIPA��ES E INVESTIMENTOS S/A 01303593-9 1390/17 20/12/2017 JO�O ISAQUIEL DO NASCIMENTO 024.670.964-24 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01005282-3 1956/12 06/12/2012 JOAO MARCOS DE ARRUDA MOURA 050.446.964-98 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CUMARU 01104685-5 1348/17 14/12/2017 JO�O MARCOS DE OLIVEIRA 548.685.134-00 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE S�O BENEDITO DO SUL 01030077-6 1836/13 23/11/2013 JO�O PEREIRA DA SILVA FILHO 769.767.424-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01209358-0 1976/15 08/01/2016 JO�O PEREIRA DE OLIVEIRA FILHO 053.722.324-04 C�MARA DE VEREADORES DA CIDADE DO PAULISTA 01201361-4 0794/13 19/06/2013 JO�O RICARDO JOVENTINO DE SOUSA 019.695.734-65 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728814-9 0185/19 22/02/2019 JO�O S�VIO SAMPAIO SARAIVA 168.244.234-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00906662-7 1411/15 09/09/2015 JOAQUIM DAMI�O DA SILVA 770.175.368-00 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01600791-8 1123/16 07/11/2016 JOEL LAUREANO DE SOUZA J�NIOR 002.165.524-35 POL�CIA MILITAR DE PERNAMBUCO 01208844-4 0585/15 13/05/2015 JOEL M�RIO DE FREITAS 505.932.004-97 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARCOVERDE 00990073-1 2216/13 17/12/2013 JOHN BR�ULIO DE MORAES GALDINO 030.366.874-16 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TRINDADE 01080081-5 1778/12 27/11/2012 JORGE BEZERRA DE ARRUDA 439.481.114-72 GABINETE DO GOVERNADOR 01401827-5 1369/14 19/11/2014 JORGE DARWIN RAMOS PINTO 168.042.014-34 EMPRESA DE URBANIZA��O DO RECIFE 01004435-8 0237/19 13/03/2019
  22. 22. 2020-08-14 22 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JORGE LUIZ GUILHERME TEIXEIRA 039.644.014-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305940-3 1646/14 24/12/2014 JORGE ROBERTO LOPES PEREIRA 166.312.694-15 DISTRITO ESTADUAL DE FERNANDO DE NORONHA 00901613-2 0125/19 14/02/2019 JORGE VANDERLEY SOUTO FERREIRA 008.221.934-69 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITAMARAC� 01206643-6 1519/15 25/09/2015 JOS� ADOLFO GARRIDO ANDRADE 488.061.884-53 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01924704-7 1268/19 18/09/2019 JOS� AGLAILSON QUER�LVARES 001.170.644-91 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES DO MUNIC�PIO DE VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O 00501162-0 1276/13 07/09/2013 JOS� ALFREDO DE SOUZA 019.680.844-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01206696-5 0800/14 18/07/2014 JOS� ALFREDO DE SOUZA 019.680.844-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SIRINHA�M 01859242-9 0296/19 26/03/2019 JOS� ALVES BEZERRA NETO 019.235.014-53 HOSPITAL REGIONAL DO AGRESTE DR. WALDEMIRO FERREIRA 15100252-6 0929/17 04/09/2017 JOS� ALVES DA SILVA 022.142.844-51 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305932-4 0359/14 08/04/2014 JOS� ALVES DA SILVA 022.142.844-51 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305936-1 0285/14 20/03/2014 JOS� ALVES DA SILVA 022.142.844-51 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305951-8 0284/14 20/03/2014 JOS� ALVES DE LIMA 832.109.624-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SERRA TALHADA 00850086-1 0150/13 05/03/2013 JOS� AMARO DA SILVA 234.298.874-53 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01304748-6 1649/13 05/11/2013 JOS� ANAEL DE LIMA 727.890.264-91 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE BET�NIA 16100238-9 1426/18 27/05/2019 JOS� ANCHIETA DE CARVALHO 030.933.284-20 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE FLORES 01250120-7 0998/16 06/10/2016 JOS� ANT�NIO LOPES DA SILVA 029.203.584-56 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 00960038-3 0120/13 27/02/2013 JOS� ANTONIO MOREIRA MAGNO DA SILVA 103.872.694-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/04/2019 JOSE ARISTIDES DE SOUZA 667.124.754-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BET�NIA 01250205-4 0000/61 29/04/2015 JOS� AUGUSTO CABRAL SARMENTO 031.080.235-00 SECRETARIA EXECUTIVA DE RESSOCIALIZA��O DE PERNAMBUCO 01202513-6 1586/15 08/10/2015 JOS� BARBOSA DA SILVA 354.712.634-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00830047-1 0484/13 01/05/2013 JOS� BARBOSA DA SILVA 354.712.634-72 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00930051-0 1293/13 10/09/2013 JOS� BONIF�CIO TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 417.813.924-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE �GUAS BELAS 00590080-3 0237/15 18/03/2015 JOS� C�NDIDO ALCOFORADO DE CARVALHO 169.747.514-00 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE ARA�OIABA 01103634-5 0446/13 23/04/2013 JOS� C�NDIDO ALCOFORADO DE CARVALHO 197.747.514-00 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE ARA�OIABA 16100380-1 0823/17 16/08/2017 JOS� CARLOS BORBA 053.481.704-10 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00404953-6 1875/19 19/12/2019
  23. 23. 2020-08-14 23 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JOS� CARLOS BORBA 053.481.704-10 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00720014-6 0921/17 09/01/2017 JOS� CARLOS BORBA 053.481.704-10 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00805052-1 0625/16 17/06/2016 JOS� CARLOS DE ARA�JO 245.012.634-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 01728764-9 0641/19 05/06/2019 JOS� CARLOS DE LIMA MEDEIROS 562.460.564-15 INSTITUTO DE ASSIST�NCIA SOCIAL E CIDADANIA DO RECIFE 01001828-1 0872/13 03/07/2013 JOS� CARLOS LAYME DA SILVA 172.866.894-87 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE LIMOEIRO (PLANO FINANCEIRO) 01604482-4 0376/17 19/04/2017 JOS� CARLOS MACEDO SOUZA 035.161.044-81 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0080/19 06/02/2019 JOS� CASTRO MENEZES 799.307.274-34 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01859581-9 0093/19 07/02/2019 JOS� CHALEGRE DE FARIAS 187.522.414-91 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE POMBOS (PLANO FINANCEIRO) 16100344-8 1368/19 08/10/2019 JOS� CORREIA DE MELO NETO 031.569.514-55 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728604-9 1358/18 09/11/2018 JOS� DA SILVA FILHO 653.676.774-87 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305929-4 0565/14 21/05/2014 JOS� DE ALENCAR GON�ALVES DA SILVA 019.312.244-80 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMUTANGA 00860009-0 1327/14 12/11/2014 JOS� DE ARIMAT�IA JER�NIMO SANTOS 292.163.034-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00703160-9 1362/18 12/11/2018 JOS� DE VASCONCELOS SILVA 203.492.114-34 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE SERT�NIA 01107228-3 0051/13 19/02/2013 JOS� EDMILSON DE LIMA 355.757.864-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 00960038-3 1419/13 01/10/2013 JOS� EDMILSON DE LIMA 355.757.864-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01002617-4 0421/13 17/04/2013 JOS� EDUARDO DA SILVA 438.982.894-00 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01204475-1 1834/12 22/11/2012 JOS� EDUARDO SANTOS VITAL 127.882.104-00 SECRETARIA DE FINAN�AS DO RECIFE 00900544-4 0143/14 20/02/2014 JOS� EDVANILTON BEZERRA DA SILVA 710.424.744-00 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE TORITAMA 16100381-3 1317/18 30/10/2018 JOS� EFREM SILVA ARAG�O 113.686.914-04 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO 01729020-0 0176/18 16/03/2018 JOS� �FREM SILVA ARAG�O 113.686.914-04 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01850273-8 1262/19 04/12/2019 JOS� EFREN SILVA ARAG�O 113.686.914-04 SECRETARIA DE TURISMO, ESPORTES E LAZER DE PERNAMBUCO 01854146-0 1134/19 27/08/2019 JOS� EMERSON MEDEIROS DE LUCENA 028.714.644-80 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01260226-7 0371/16 20/04/2016 JOS� ERALDO DA SILVA 023.217.624-89 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE MANARI 01004236-2 0000/81 26/01/2013 JOS� ERIVALDO NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 050.591.874-97 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01750995-6 1509/18 14/12/2018 JOS� EUFR�SIO SILVA 075.130.464-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01240081-6 1764/19 03/12/2019
  24. 24. 2020-08-14 24 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JOS� FERNANDES DE LIMA 047.934.554-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SALO� 15100393-2 0867/18 10/08/2018 JOS� FERREIRA DOS PRAZERES FILHO 024.957.494-29 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BOM JARDIM 01360228-7 0334/19 01/04/2019 JOSE FRANCISCO DA SILVA 377.658.844-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01721471-3 0839/17 18/08/2017 JOS� FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS FILHO 141.775.604-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01302045-6 1257/19 17/09/2019 JOS� FRANCISCO SILVA 091.803.034-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MACHADOS 01260224-3 1268/17 23/11/2017 JOS� GENALDI FERREIRA ZUMBA 795.479.314-15 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DO MUNIC�PIO DE S�O JO�O 17100347-0 0315/19 28/03/2019 JOS� GENILSON MONTEIRO 166.827.184-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CUMARU 01104685-5 1348/17 14/12/2017 JOS� GENILSON MONTEIRO 166.827.184-20 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CUMARU 01160077-9 0591/16 11/06/2016 JOS� GERALDO DA SILVA 028.675.404-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01202616-5 0092/16 12/02/2016 JOS� GERALDO DE SOUZA LE�O 003.865.614-00 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BARREIROS 00930050-8 1856/12 24/11/2012 JOS� GOMES DE ALMEIDA J�NIOR 607.574.937-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01300616-2 1070/19 19/08/2019 JOS� H�LIO NUNES DA CRUZ 041.058.354-59 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE MIRANDIBA 01301347-6 1148/14 03/10/2014 JOS� H�LIO NUNES DA CRUZ 041.058.354-59 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE MIRANDIBA 01350203-7 1028/14 13/09/2014 JOS� HENRIQUE BARBOSA DE BARROS 076.265.014-11 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE LIMOEIRO (PLANO FINANCEIRO) 01604482-4 0376/17 19/04/2017 JOS� HUMBERTO CAVALCANTI 043.547.024-87 PREFEITURA DA CIDADE DO RECIFE 00903328-2 0424/13 18/04/2013 JOS� HUMBERTO LACERDA BARRADAS 037.258.124-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO JABOAT�O DOS GUARARAPES 09604023-3 0838/15 17/06/2015 JOS� IVAN MONTEIRO DA SILVA 186.525.574-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BELO JARDIM 01302616-1 0305/17 04/04/2017 JOS� JO�O DA SILVA 363.857.604-30 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305025-4 1029/14 13/09/2014 JOS� JO�O DA SILVA 943.455.204-44 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01405569-7 1484/14 03/12/2014 JOS� JOSIVAL DOS SANTOS WANDERLEY 152.175.404-78 FUNDO DE PREVIDENCIA DE CAET�S 00990203-0 2360/13 19/02/2013 JOS� LIMA DOS SANTOS 137.657.284-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01720362-4 0651/17 28/06/2017 JOS� LUCIANO PONTUAL DO NASCIMENTO 688.901.414-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01105454-2 0001/14 14/01/2014 JOS� LUIZ CABRAL DE CARVALHO 561.654.634-87 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DO MUNIC�PIO DE S�O JO�O 17100347-0 0315/19 28/03/2019 JOS� LUIZ DA SILVA 685.608.344-00 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO MORENO 00920049-6 0773/17 04/08/2017 JOS� LUIZ FELICIANO BEZERRA 184.801.014-15 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01103787-8 1997/15 12/01/2016
  25. 25. 2020-08-14 25 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JOS� LUIZ FELICIANO BEZERRA 184.801.014-15 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01202776-5 1880/13 27/11/2013 JOS� MANOEL DE LIMA 239.107.554-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 0642/16 05/01/2017 JOS� MANOEL DO NASCIMENTO 818.197.304-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01304748-6 1649/13 05/11/2013 JOS� M�RCIO DA SILVA 047.101.464-89 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE INAJ� 15100368-3 1120/17 19/10/2017 JOS� MARCOLINO DA SILVA 080.999.014-87 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE BONITO 01140161-8 0527/13 05/07/2013 JOS� MARCOS ANT�NIO DE ANDRADE 320.007.744-15 FUNDO PREVIDENCI�RIO DO MUNIC�PIO DE AMARAJI 01330091-0 1051/14 17/09/2014 JOS� MARIA GON�ALVES DA SILVA FILHO 194.993.294-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 0642/16 05/01/2017 JOS� MARIA PINHEIRO DE CASTRO 148.721.294-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00703160-9 1362/18 12/11/2018 JOS� M�RIO GOMES MARINHO 005.126.288-66 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 00710020-6 0112/13 27/02/2013 JOS� MARTINS DE SANTANA 643.085.104-49 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01604921-4 0559/17 06/06/2017 JOSE MENDES CORREIA DE ARAUJO JUNIOR 521.199.394-20 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE PETROLINA 01205841-5 0537/16 02/06/2016 JOS� MIGUEL DA SILVA 239.505.524-72 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01750995-6 1509/18 14/12/2018 JOS� NERIVONE FERREIRA COSTA 258.681.524-68 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE LAGOA DO OURO 00890030-9 1004/13 24/07/2013 JOS� NUNES DA SILVA NETO 019.457.584-57 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01751917-2 0444/19 29/04/2019 JOSE PEDRO DA SILVA 432.459.864-91 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ARA�OIABA 01103787-8 1997/15 12/01/2016 JOS� PEDRO DE CARVALHO 702.478.388-53 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01205525-6 0103/13 26/02/2013 JOS� PEREIRA DE LIMA 521.798.854-15 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE FLORES 01050096-0 1976/12 08/12/2012 JOSE PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 009.587.288-44 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01601576-9 1220/16 23/11/2016 JOS� PORF�RIO DA SILVA 265.075.524-53 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208543-1 1621/13 31/10/2013 JOS� RICARDO COSTA DE MENDON�A 658.321.324-91 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01602781-4 1071/16 26/10/2016 JOS� RICARDO DIAS DINIZ 070.625.834-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 00906449-7 1928/15 15/12/2015 JOS� RICARDO DIAS DINIZ 070.625.834-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01004524-7 0036/15 22/01/2015 JOS� RICARDO DIAS DINIZ 070.625.834-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01403877-8 0951/18 22/08/2018 JOS� RICARDO DIAS DINIZ 070.625.834-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01404733-0 0510/19 13/05/2019 JOS� RICARDO DIAS DINIZ 070.625.834-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405032-8 0302/19 26/03/2019
  26. 26. 2020-08-14 26 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JOS� RICARDO DIAS DINIZ 070.625.834-72 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405036-5 1170/18 02/10/2018 JOS� ROBERTO CORREIA DE JESUS 454.637.604-97 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE INAJ� 01070044-4 1850/12 24/11/2012 JOS� ROBERTO DA SILVA 821.023.094-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CH� DE ALEGRIA 01002332-0 0779/13 15/06/2013 JOS� ROBERTO DA SILVA 821.023.094-87 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE CH� DE ALEGRIA 01105234-0 0978/13 20/07/2013 JOS� ROBERTO DA SILVA ARA�JO 022.467.374-27 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OURICURI 01080159-5 0000/83 01/10/2013 JOS� ROBERTO SANTOS CRUZ 152.860.024-04 HOSPITAL GETULIO VARGAS 01202574-4 1232/17 14/11/2017 JOSE ROBERTO TAVARES GADELHA 022.776.624-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 00710029-2 0535/17 01/06/2017 JOS� SEBASTI�O DE MELO 218.094.704-63 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01107682-3 1931/12 04/12/2012 JOS� SEVERINO DA SILVA 963.682.174-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0078/19 06/02/2019 JOS� SEVERINO DOS SANTOS 295.906.044-04 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DO CABO DE SANTO AGOSTINHO 00906662-7 1411/15 09/09/2015 JOS� SEVERINO DOS SANTOS SILVA 684.642.154-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE JAQUEIRA 01430124-6 0992/18 03/09/2018 JOS� SEVERINO GON�ALVES 338.862.024-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE LAGOA DE ITAENGA 01201593-3 0555/14 20/05/2014 JOS� SEVERINO VASCONCELOS 223.587.904-78 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE RIO FORMOSO 01230011-1 0141/14 20/02/2014 JOS� SILVA DE AGUIAR 449.988.484-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE MACHADOS 00960116-8 0000/28 16/02/2013 JOS� SOARES DOS SANTOS 773.806.574-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01002393-8 0162/15 06/03/2015 JOS� TARC�ZIO FEIJ� DE MELO 225.092.834-72 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DA GAMELEIRA 01030074-0 1185/13 24/08/2013 JOS� TARC�ZIO FEIJ� DE MELO 225.092.834-72 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DA GAMELEIRA 01230030-5 0133/13 28/02/2013 JOS� VIANA DA SILVA FILHO 076.716.284-68 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE RIBEIR�O 00930051-0 1293/13 10/09/2013 JOS� WAGNER CORDEIRO DE CAVALHO 971.664.644-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE TEREZINHA 16100327-8 0266/18 03/04/2018 JOSEFA CAVALCANTE DE MIRANDA FERREIRA 976.738.624-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 00890078-4 0462/13 25/04/2013 JOSEFA CAVALCANTE DE MIRANDA FERREIRA 976.738.624-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 00990132-2 1598/13 25/10/2013 JOSEFA JOS�LIA DE MOURA BORBA 355.958.334-91 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01107682-3 1931/12 12/04/2012 JOSEFA MARIA DE SOUZA 397.142.174-15 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01305025-4 1029/14 13/09/2014 JOSELANE MARIA SILVA 492.336.534-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01505830-0 1264/19 17/09/2019 JOSELANE ELET�NIA DA SILVA 742.321.344-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 01302010-9 1421/17 22/12/2017
  27. 27. 2020-08-14 27 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA JOSELANE MARIA SILVA 492.336.534-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GRAVAT� 01440142-3 0841/19 19/07/2019 JOSELI QUITERIA DE SOUZA 157.567.854-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00102169-2 1604/18 20/12/2018 JOSELMA MARIA DA SILVA 038.447.514-08 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DA GAMELEIRA 01030074-0 1185/13 24/08/2013 JOSELMA SILVANA DA SILVA 698.129.934-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ABREU E LIMA 00402563-5 2498/13 08/01/2014 JOSELMA SILVANA DA SILVA 698.129.934-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ABREU E LIMA 00605447-0 1254/13 05/09/2013 JOSEMAR M�RCIO DOS ANJOS 430.968.594-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IPOJUCA 00705795-7 0079/19 06/02/2019 JOSENALDO JOS� RIBEIRO 039.503.474-45 POL�CIA MILITAR DE PERNAMBUCO 01208844-4 0585/15 13/05/2015 JOSENILDO ANDR� BARBOSA 888.085.644-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SERRA TALHADA 01250114-1 0748/16 28/07/2016 JOSENILDO LEITE SOARES 410.270.864-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CEDRO 01350370-4 1431/16 11/01/2017 JOSIAS CLEMENTINO DE JESUS 143.529.584-68 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01208669-1 0674/13 30/05/2013 JOSIAS SOARES DE MELO 513.515.014-53 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01108103-0 0444/13 23/04/2013 JOSILENE GON�ALVES DE MELO FREITAS 694.740.604-87 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE S�O BENEDITO DO SUL 01030043-0 1746/13 19/11/2013 JOSILMA ERMINA DA SILVA 045.040.514-19 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ITACURUBA 16100338-2 0214/18 23/03/2018 JOSIMAR SIM�O DE LIMA 961.009.234-91 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01260067-2 0316/15 31/03/2015 JOSIMAR SIM�O DE LIMA 961.009.234-91 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01360027-8 0246/15 19/03/2015 JOSU� PEREIRA DA SILVA 855.830.904-30 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01205441-0 2078/12 27/12/2012 JOSUEL VICENTE LINS 216.198.404-72 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE POMBOS (PLANO FINANCEIRO) 16100344-8 1368/19 08/10/2019 JUDITH VALERIA ALAPENHA DE LIRA 286.790.754-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BOM CONSELHO 00906874-0 1092/16 31/10/2016 JULIANA MARIA DA SILVA ANTUNES 310.125.758-10 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAET�S 01090082-2 0284/19 25/03/2019 JULIANA PIMENTEL BOUDOUX 027.398.534-59 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CAMARAGIBE 01302016-0 1428/16 11/01/2017 JULIANO JOS� NERY DE VASCONCELOS MOTTA 026.334.244-14 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01403877-8 0951/18 28/08/2018 JULIANO JOS� NERY DE VASCONCELOS MOTTA 026.334.244-14 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01404733-0 0510/19 13/05/2019 JULIANO JOS� NERY DE VASCONCELOS MOTTA 026.334.244-14 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405032-8 0302/19 26/03/2019 JULIANO JOS� NERY DE VASCONCELOS MOTTA 026.334.244-14 EMPRESA DE TURISMO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 01405036-5 1170/18 02/10/2018 J�LIO C�SAR SAMPAIO DE MELO 585.754.054-20 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE GARANHUNS 01290091-6 0681/14 19/06/2014
  28. 28. 2020-08-14 28 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA J�LIO FERNANDO BRESANI ACEVEDO 047.526.354-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00820024-5 1140/15 29/07/2015 J�LIO FERNANDO BRESANI ACEVEDO 047.526.354-53 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 00920053-8 0984/17 19/09/2017 J�LIO PEDRO DA SILVA 054.969.424-20 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01205440-9 1675/15 22/10/2015 JURANDIR CAVALCANTI XAVIER 022.815.464-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PO��O 01300471-2 0120/14 14/02/2014 JURANDY CLEMENTE DE LIRA 052.975.324-34 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE BARREIROS 01330080-5 1522/14 06/12/2014 JUSSARA NATAL�CIA DA SILVA 091.434.714-47 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01260067-2 0316/15 31/03/2015 JUSSARA NATAL�CIA DA SILVA 091.434.714-47 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE FREI MIGUELINHO 01360027-8 0246/15 19/03/2015 KARLA JULIA MARCELINO 454.850.384-68 SECRETARIA DE ARTICULA��O SOCIAL E REGIONAL 01301885-1 0253/16 23/02/2016 K�SSIO FELIPE VALERIANO FREITAS 074.248.404-10 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CUST�DIA 01304412-6 1262/15 11/08/2015 K�TIA SIMONE DE LIMA ARA�JO 819.059.634-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE S�O LOUREN�O DA MATA 00720014-6 0921/17 09/01/2017 KENYS BONNATI MAZIERO 024.529.784-77 PREFEITURA DA CIDADE DO RECIFE 00903328-2 0424/13 18/04/2013 K�ZIA FERREIRA DA SILVA 093.969.104-30 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE SURUBIM 01605831-8 1240/18 17/10/2018 KLEBER SIM�ES DANTAS 128.177.914-87 AG�NCIA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO ECON�MICO DE PERNAMBUCO S/A 00501224-7 0982/13 20/07/2013 KL�NIO DA SILVA VANDERLEY 895.108.444-20 SERVI�O AUT�NOMO DE �GUA E ESGOTO DE GAMELEIRA 01002210-7 0764/13 13/06/2013 KLEYDSON COELHO DA SILVEIRA 035.781.524-63 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE FEIRA NOVA 00960088-7 0724/15 29/05/2015 LA�RCIO JOS� DA SILVA 076.632.854-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PAULISTA 00910050-7 1741/14 21/01/2015 LAURA AM�LIA DETONI SANTOS DA COSTA 043.765.644-60 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01922307-9 0788/19 10/07/2019 LEANDRO FIRMO DE CARVALHO BORGES 039.094.414-91 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE GOIANA 01002409-8 0668/15 25/05/2013 LEILA MARIA CARNEIRO DE CARVALHO 846.239.694-87 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MACHADOS 01507032-3 0405/18 04/05/2018 LEILA MARIA FONTES MORAES 022.470.424-90 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01100802-7 0881/14 06/08/2014 LENILDA GOMES DA SILVA 022.379.718-97 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE CARNA�BA 01370414-0 0558/14 20/05/2014 LENILSON ALENCAR DE MELO 070.359.004-97 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01728324-3 0782/19 07/09/2019 LEONARDO DI PAULA GOMES CRUZ 848.237.474-53 AUTARQUIA EDUCACIONAL DO ARARIPE 01080053-0 1566/15 02/10/2015 LEONILDO PAES BARRETO DE OLIVEIRA 708.129.264-04 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DE POMBOS 01140194-1 0798/14 18/07/2014 LEUT�NIA GOMES OLIVEIRA 683.364.204-44 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IBIMIRIM 15100400-6 0499/18 23/05/2018
  29. 29. 2020-08-14 29 ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS VICE-PRESID�NCIA Anexo ao Of�cio N� 019/2020/VPRE/TCE-PE, de 14/08/2020. Rela��o dos gestores p�blicos que tiveram suas contas relativas ao exerc�cio de cargos ou fun��es p�blicas julgadas irregulares, por decis�o irrecorr�vel, nos 08 (oito) anos anteriores ao pleito de 15/11/2020, nos termos do que disp�e a al�nea g, do inciso I, do artigo 1�, da Lei Complementar n� 64, de 18 de maio de 1990, conforme decis�o do Supremo Tribunal Federal, no �mbito do RE N� 848826. NOME CPF UNIDADE JURISDICIONADA PROCESSO DELIBERA��O DATA L�GIA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA 224.108.724-68 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE TRACUNHA�M 01202850-2 1370/14 19/11/2014 L�GIA MARIA DE OLIVEIRA 224.108.724-68 INSTITUTO DE PREVID�NCIA DOS SERVIDORES MUNICIPAIS DE TRACUNHA�M 01303762-6 0071/14 06/02/2014 LILIAN DENA DOS SANTOS 008.988.289-02 FUNDA��O DE AMPARO � CI�NCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 01601074-7 0827/16 17/08/2016 LINALDO DE ANDRADE TORRES 049.492.734-85 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DO MORENO 01002258-2 2510/13 11/01/2014 LOURINALDO JOS� DE ABREU 340.965.404-63 PROGRAMA ESTADUAL DE APOIO AO PEQUENO PRODUTOR RURAL 01204475-1 1834/12 22/11/2012 LOURIVAL CIPRIANO DA SILVA 084.983.998-07 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE PARANATAMA 01490198-5 0288/16 01/04/2016 LOURIVAL MARTINS DE ALBUQUERQUE 047.974.934-53 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE ITA�BA 00803005-4 1793/13 21/11/2013 LUCAS BEZERRA FREIRE 009.685.594-09 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MANARI 01470092-0 0124/18 08/03/2018 LUCAS SOARES CARDOSO NETO 883.840.474-72 FUNDO MUNICIPAL DE SA�DE DOS BEZERROS 01060077-2 0132/13 28/02/2013 L�CIA CRISTINA DE OLIVEIRA LIMA FELIX 471.659.794-68 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA, TURISMO E ESPORTE DE CARUARU 16100301-1 0743/19 26/09/2019 LUCIANA FLAVIA FAGUNDES RIBEIRO 046.050.574-20 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IBIMIRIM 15100400-6 0498/18 23/08/2018 LUCIANA GON�ALVES NAZ�RIO 775.702.274-68 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE LAGOA DO OURO 15100392-0 1173/19 03/09/2019 LUCIANA MARIA F�LIX DE QUEIROZ 834.440.334-00 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01002395-1 1271/14 30/10/2014 LUCIANA MARIA F�LIX DE QUEIROZ 834.440.334-00 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01101416-7 0611/16 15/07/2016 LUCIANA MARIA F�LIX DE QUEIROZ 834.440.334-00 FUNDA��O DE CULTURA CIDADE DO RECIFE 01202564-1 0932/16 14/09/2016 LUCIANA TEIXEIRA DE LIMA 670.568.064-49 GABINETE DO GOVERNADOR 01401827-5 1369/14 19/11/2014 LUCIANA VIEIRA DE AZEVEDO 153.206.184-68 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 00806930-0 1377/13 24/09/2013 LUCIANA VIEIRA DE AZEVEDO 153.206.184-68 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO DO ESTADO DE PERNAMBUCO 00901817-7 0965/19 05/08/2019 LUCIANA VIEIRA DE AZEVEDO 153.206.184-68 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01001977-7 1788/19 06/12/2019 LUCIANA VIEIRA DE AZEVEDO 153.206.184-68 FUNDA��O DO PATRIM�NIO HIST�RICO E ART�STICO DE PERNAMBUCO 01102870-1 0958/18 29/08/2018 LUCIANO FERREIRA DA SILVA 530.622.343-50 C�MARA MUNICIPAL DE BEZERROS 01060028-0 0642/16 05/01/2017 LUCIANO QUEIROZ VIEIRA 135.799.834-15 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE OLINDA 01002393-8 0168/15 06/03/2015 LUCIENE DA SILVA ANDRADE MELO 018.640.064-04 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE PALMEIRINA 01490182-1 1466/19 22/10/2019 LUCIENE MARIA GOMES DE CASTRO 375.736.834-72 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE ESCADA 01107491-7 0985/14 05/09/2014 LUCIJANE DA SILVA BRITO 689.248.014-49 PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE JUREMA 01090083-4 2126/13 14/12/2013

