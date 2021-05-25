1a distribuicao rec_2021 recife

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Atenção!! na coluna de Situação da Relação dos Classificados por Entrada temos as seguintes informações: Classificado - o ...
  1. 1. Atenção!! na coluna de Situação da Relação dos Classificados por Entrada temos as seguintes informações: Classificado - o aluno está sendo classificado pela primeira vez. Reclassificado - o aluno saiu da segunda para a sua PRIMEIRA PREFERÊNCIA DE CURSO. Remanejado - o aluno saiu da segunda para a primeira ENTRADA do MESMO CURSO.
  2. 2. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 1 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201035062318 ALBERTO PERDIGAO LOPES 2005010013123 691.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005743269 ALEXSANDER ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 10187152 701.84 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201097707297 ALICE BRAGA DE SOUZA 9999 694.43 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019322373 ALICY GABRYELLE SILVA DE CASTRO 9771726 642.44 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201002086589 ALINE INGRID DA SILVA DIAS 9777354 744.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020143180 ALINE VITORIA SOARES DE BARROS 10043514 702.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201119873366 ALOILSON TAVARES DO NASCIMENTO 9999 627.54 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201073012449 ALVARO LUIZ DA SILVA RIBEIRO 9640073 646.60 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009842257 ALYSSON LUCAS PONTES CAVALCANTE DA SILVA 9992552 655.40 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201017333356 AMANDA MARIA FERREIRA DE BARROS 9645663 714.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006347557 ANA BEATRIZ SANTIAGO DOS ANJOS 10658629 670.55 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201017967823 ANA CLARA NASCIMENTO DE SENA 9935628 660.40 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006195659 ANA JULIA OLIVEIRA ROCHA 9935519 687.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054321959 ANA LARISSA CRISTO MENDES 9270416 677.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023157229 ANA LUIZA LUCENA DE SOUSA FARIAS 8851841 725.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012584136 ANDERSON JUSTINO VARELA DA COSTA 10257807 675.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008648275 ANDREH LUIDGY SANTANA DA SILVA VALENTIN 9097923 709.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201024474482 ANDRE RICARDO TRINDADE DA SILVA FILHO 10408965 672.60 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201000639231 ANDRESSA KAMYLLA DOS SANTOS NASCIMENTO DE MORAIS 10756692 606.31 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201104822287 ANDRE VICTOR DE ALBUQUERQUE ARAUJO 9999 677.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008628640 ANDRE VITOR MARQUE DA SILVA 10401956 650.85 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201005940592 ANDREW SOARES PENA 10184494 725.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047390921 ANDSON SANTOS DE MELO 10649588 686.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013262682 ANNY CAROLINY NASCIMENTO ONIMARU 9022947 613.68 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005686500 ANTONIO CARLOS RODRIGUES DE MELO NETO 4055687 743.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010079634 ARTHUR ALEXSANDRO DA SILVA TAVARES 10518467 699.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022209799 ARTHUR ANDERSON BRITO GALDINO 35445700 755.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027190002 ARTHUR CESAR AFONSO DA SILVA 9406806 620.09 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002219131 ARTHUR DE ALMEIDA FERRAZ 8228434 647.95 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009359484 ARTHUR FRANCO LOPES DA CRUZ 8882367 690.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004912626 ARTHUR GUEDES SOUZA DOS SANTOS 10413608 632.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201021819762 ARTHUR GUILHERME CORREIA SILVA 10453568 701.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006595742 ARTHUR HENRIQUE DE SA FERRAZ MELLO 10079702 612.73 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005727304 ARTHUR HENRIQUE MEDEIROS CERQUEIRA 9804563 710.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201078206855 ARTUR FELIPE BERNADO DE MOURA 10326144 588.51 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000557565 ARTUR MIGUEL BARRETO 10094996 588.24 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201040250940 BRENDA MARCELLY ALBUQUERQUE DE SOUZA 9156419 620.85 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005890821 BRUNO FERNANDES DOS SANTOS 9187554 631.69 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201062563261 BRUNO JOSE LORETO DOS SANTOS 8585289 680.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  3. 3. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 2 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201007284882 CAIO CESAR GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 9772306 674.59 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201102876640 CAIO HENRIQUE GOMES DE LIMA 9999 604.84 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201008340139 CAIO JHONATAN FERREIRA MACIEL 10705546 591.31 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201014627172 CAIO VICTOR DA COSTA E SILVA 9930321 731.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008189452 CALLYNE OLIVEIRA BORGES 10200819 643.39 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201085036287 CAMILA FERNANDA DOS SANTOS SOUZA 40923924 690.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014905123 CARLOS AUGUSTO FERREIRA DA SILVA 9847793 584.22 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201070160563 CAUE DOMINGOS FARIAS DA MOTA PEREIRA 9779657 706.76 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201025497813 CRISTIANO FERNANDO DA SILVA CAVALCANTE 10099197 591.16 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002285884 CRISTYNNE EMANNUELLE CAVALCANTI DA SILVA 10851324 676.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018811228 DANIEL FANTICHELI SANTOS 10707093 706.13 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001423809 DANIEL MADRUGA BEZERRA CAVALCANTI LOPES 4124448 710.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201086864455 DAVI ALMEIDA DE OLIVEIRA 11302037 701.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031869120 DAVI CAMPOS BARBOSA 9772980 742.28 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201058834965 DAVID ALAN DE SOUZA RAMALHO 10675333 744.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017171624 DAVID EDSON SANTOS MONTENEGRO 10022403 652.31 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018647887 DAVID GOMES DOS SANTOS 10511440 651.18 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001446396 DAVID LUCAS FERREIRA DA SILVA 10647394 683.43 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201067886881 DAVI LISIAS PEREIRA DE ARAUJO 9037991 678.60 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201058532692 DAVI SANTOS MARQUES DE LUCENA 10369910 688.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007674827 DAVI SILVA MEDEIROS JUNIOR 10317788 657.13 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017275219 DAVI VIEIRA DE OLIVEIRA DIAS 6382215 692.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008895223 DHERICK SABURI LOBATO 574100064 675.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019996598 DIANA KAROLINE DA SILVA CORREIA 10678487 652.86 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201072085099 DIEGO FONSECA DANTAS 3701599 734.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002266793 DIEGO HENRIQUE ARAUJO DE BRITO 10648397 610.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201019674427 DIEGO HENRIQUE REIS DA COSTA E SILVA RODRIGUES FARIA 8502953 706.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003576364 DIEGO RAMOS DA SILVA 10466169 629.50 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201024607420 DIEGO TEIXEIRA DA SILVA 6324202 644.63 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201047690973 DJALMA LOPES JUNIOR 9811794 673.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008371688 DJENYFER KESS SILVA DE PAULA PESSOA 10387982 614.94 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017487517 DOUGLAS CARVALHO RIBEIRO 6694901 655.37 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201009152301 DRIELEM DAMARIS SOARES CAVALCANTI 9803551 692.17 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201009182738 EDGAR DA FONTE BARBOSA 8994067 756.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013325489 EDIMILSON DOS SANTOS BARBOSA FILHO 8471720 618.60 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201058790373 EDMILSON FERREIRA DE MELO JUNIOR 9757693 684.79 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201106027653 EDSON WAGNER DA ROCHA GOMES 9999 661.81 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201087224766 EDUARDA MENDES DA SILVA RIBEIRO 10008872 620.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001109739 EDUARDO CELESTINO LEAL BELIAN 9804483 783.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  4. 4. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 3 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201018103766 EDUARDO LORENZO PEREIRA TORRES 9663853 687.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201090105853 EDUARDO LUCAS SILVA DE OLIVEIRA 9999 717.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004068353 EDUARDO SAMPAIO DUBEUX 8832345 717.03 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022670537 EMERSON DA SILVA OLIVEIRA 10657474 617.98 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201114266079 EMERSON DE SOUZA ALVES 9999 614.75 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000242887 EMERSON FERNANDES SILVA 10423616 751.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201041680400 ESDRAS FILHO MACEDO 10082707 682.53 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201032102000 ESTER RIBEIRO DOS SANTOS 10556600 607.59 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007670973 ESTHER LUIS DE MELO 10415652 742.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031242195 EVANNE RAISSA SILVA SANTOS 10559837 621.70 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004817635 EVELYN MELISSA SERINO MONTEIRO 10463893 700.80 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201006143535 FELIPE DE SOUSA CASTRO 10582690 725.95 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201005415686 FELIPE JORGE MOREIRA LINS DE BARROS 10458625 697.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006282903 FELIPE PEREIRA SANTOS LEAL 10237709 609.07 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020792333 FELLIPE ALVES DE SOUZA 10490483 677.65 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002592578 FRANCISCO DAVI MACHADO RIBEIRO 9797502 707.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047956176 GABRIEL ANTONIO RIBEIRO BARROS 10646404 674.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201079910059 GABRIEL DE ALBUQURERQUE SANTIAGO 10049386 594.60 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201089671261 GABRIEL FERREIRA SOARES DA SILVA 9999 594.42 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201036662694 GABRIEL LEITE GARCIA 10807942 674.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007365327 GABRIEL LINS MARQUES ROCHA 9577610 733.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045702515 GABRIEL MADEIRA CAMPOS MENDES LIMA 8471548 757.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054128032 GABRIEL PEREIRA SANTOS 10188071 721.03 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007324498 GABRIEL VALENTIM DE FREITAS 10213832 590.87 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201009836796 GEOVANNA RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 10701017 730.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004291559 GILVAN AGOSTINHO MENDES JUNIOR 4562796 611.76 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201030112803 GIOVANNA MARQUES MAFRA 9504475 723.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031169166 GIOVANNA NICOLE BALLISTER DE OLIVEIRA 11059986 626.97 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014183242 GIOVANNA VIEIRA POLESI 9879517 696.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201085695207 GLEIBSON BERNARDO COSTA DA SILVA 8035419 622.72 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201054226281 GUARACY JOSE FRANCA DO NASCIMENTO 9733407 607.00 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007882230 GUILHERME BATISTA DE CARVALHO RAMOS 9647768 715.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017432406 GUILHERME CEZAR MENEZES SIQUEIRA 9028455 777.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005460229 GUILHERME GABRIEL DE ARAUJO SILVA 10519660 589.81 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201010038978 GUSTAVO ALMEIDA DE OLIVEIRA 561234462 649.80 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201104711142 GUSTAVO BIZERRA DA SILVA IZIDIO 9999 682.76 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201042430839 HIERLAN ALAMO PEREIRA DE MOURA BATISTA 10188430 690.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047355098 HILDEBERTO BENTO DANTAS NETO 9288458 681.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001142573 HUGO TENORIO VERCOZA 9799428 671.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  5. 5. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 4 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201012039628 HUMBERTO MATHEUS DA SILVA ALVES 2328671519 587.04 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201073228680 IAN LOPES BARBERO 391043638 720.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058195979 IASMIN CRISTINA BORBA 10703544 670.01 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201103320374 IGOR SAMUEL TAVEIRA 9999 677.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077795403 IOSEPH DOS SANTOS SILVA 8940087 701.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017078563 ISABELA STEPHANIE ARAUJO SILVA 9828802 611.19 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201081223772 IURI WILLIAN SILVA COSTA 9257139 617.58 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017060645 IVSON MONTE DOS SANTOS 7587493 589.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201018060545 JADILSON TALISSON NUNES DOS SANTOS 10423927 600.53 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201014121879 JAMILE MARIA DE NERES SOUZA 10420817 682.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201087572115 JARED VINICIUS GOMES DOS SANTOS 9711835 613.72 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010279044 JEFFERSON FERNANDES DA SILVA 10400600 681.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015864188 JEFFERSON RENAN ALVES DA SILVA 10484840 704.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084574833 JESAIAS ALEXANDRE ALVES DA SILVA 9673601 691.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062314053 JESLLEY CORDEIRO DE MELO 10525301 615.90 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201076282213 JOAO DANILO GOMES CORREA 10571619 673.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050658180 JOAO GABRIEL PAIVA SANTOS 10198488 678.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035112634 JOAO GUERRA PINTO SILVA 9737261 703.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003856436 JOAO HENRIQUE VERISSIMO SOUZA DO NASCIMENTO 9370719 622.68 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201007982311 JOAO LUCAS DE OLIVEIRA LIMA 10191933 712.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020907980 JOAO LUIS FERREIRA LACERDA 8860547 673.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034718910 JOAO MARTHOS PEREIRA CORDEIRO 9396614 646.30 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017872064 JOAO PEDRO MAMEDE DIAS 10862513 702.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020866962 JOAO RAFAEL SILVA GONCALVES 10659778 670.72 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201033053988 JOAO VICTOR GOMES DA SILVA 10641377 687.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063628154 JOAO VICTOR OLIVEIRA SILVA 8177622 677.24 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201008783593 JOAO VICTOR PAIVA TAVARES 10207014 752.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002703514 JOAO VICTOR PRAZERES DOS SANTOS 10772180 746.35 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201024241980 JOAO VICTOR SIQUEIRA BATISTA DOS SANTOS 8786820 676.05 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201055837441 JOAO VINICIUS ELIAS DE ARAUJO 10709644 672.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051650004 JOAO VINICIUS GOMES DO NASCIMENTO 7879831 607.33 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010997587 JOAO VITOR FERREIRA ANDRADE 10503846 699.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201106513686 JOAO VITOR SANTA BRIGIDA DA SILVA 9999 705.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007882446 JOAQUIM KRUSE ARRUDA DE MAGALHAES 9729970 681.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201074117999 JOAS FRANCA DOS SANTOS 9426225 717.85 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201052220708 JOBSON PINHEIRO DE MORAIS JUNIOR 41752600 691.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002776643 JOELLISON COSTA DA SILVA 10213646 729.60 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201082904917 JOEL MEDEIROS NETO 10664403 697.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201071024651 JOSE AUGUSTO DE PAIVA BARBOSA 9807857 676.82 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  6. 6. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 5 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201086231275 JOSE EMANUEL ELIZEU PIRES SILVA 10314484 652.66 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011137852 JOSE ITALO SOARES SANTANA 9030421 744.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034251961 JOSE IVAN XISTO VILELA JUNIOR 9264878 626.68 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201083094411 JOSE KARLYSON BARBOSA DE FRANCA 9062091 589.31 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201092333917 JOSEMBERGUE ALVES DE LIMA 9999 600.07 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201044911398 JOSEPH JEANECCHI STEPHENNY DOS SANTOS 9722682 684.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201119657769 JOSE ROBERTO MONTEIRO LIRA 9999 700.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201099844320 JOSE WILLIAN SOUZA DA SILVA 9999 588.64 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001956212 JOSE YAN GOMES NASCIMENTO 10475012 668.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201040423851 JOSIAS DE HOLLANDA CALDAS NETTO 10489390 684.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015580578 JUAN FELIPE CAVALCANTI BRAZ DE OLIVEIRA 9757983 692.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073426599 JUAN TAVARES DA SILVA 9704252 606.13 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201036573719 JULIA ARAUJO FERREIRA 10620678 692.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003562471 JULIA PORTELLA DA SILVA 9988916 705.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073598280 JULIO CESAR SOARES DA SILVA 9981879 618.86 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004142877 KAIAN GUTHIERRY DA SILVA 9686900 696.57 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201002430837 KAROLAYNE CHALEGRE DE MELO 10586040 666.07 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201009408414 KAROLAYNE EMANUELLY GOMES XAVIER 10707923 734.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000900682 KEROLY DOS SANTOS SILVA 10377184 647.92 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201100880933 KETHYLLY MACIEL DA SILVA 9999 627.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001028731 KEVIN RICHARD SILVA DE SOUZA 9707576 591.83 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201067453567 KEVIN SOUZA FIRMINO DE OLIVEIRA 4216347 661.05 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002696189 KYARA GONCALVES SANTA ROSA 10342855 709.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201107628616 LAIRTON HENRIQUE VIEIRA DE SOUZA 9999 611.18 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001638992 LARISSA BARBOSA DA SILVA 10868718 617.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201008323275 LARYSSA CHRISTINA GUEDES RAMOS 10382444 704.74 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201010488074 LEONARDO ALVES RIBEIRO 0384065620095 677.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050884182 LEONARDO FERREIRA CABRAL 9727021 711.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002696098 LIVIA CRAVEIRO DE SENA ROSA 3539952 689.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058623947 LORENA RODRIGUES DAS NEVES 484920 689.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065577060 LORENZO MAZZULI MARCELINO 391622298 675.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019761240 LUAM SENA ACOSTA 10602056 679.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002639031 LUANA FELICIANO DOS SANTOS 10468008 610.54 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001757487 LUCAS ABREU LEMOS GALINDO 9852062 695.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027663099 LUCAS ALBUQUERQUE DE FREITAS 9323716 699.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018738546 LUCAS ALEXANDRE DE LIMA MARQUES 10488825 637.66 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020859850 LUCAS COELHO DO NASCIMENTO 9326913 736.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039083377 LUCAS COIMBRA DA SILVA 10293177 674.11 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007716149 LUCAS EDUARDO DA SILVA FREITAS 10193256 625.68 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  7. 7. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 6 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201017974266 LUCAS EMMANUEL SOARES DE ARAUJO FRANCISCO 8686464 679.22 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201077748113 LUCAS FARIAS DE FREITAS 9568325 703.67 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201049396108 LUCAS FERNANDES BERNADINO DIAS 10206413 719.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014202703 LUCAS HENRIQUE PEREIRA FERNANDES 8781723 697.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002835308 LUCAS MARCOS DE MEDEIROS 10459073 626.85 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201077779456 LUCAS MOURA DE SOUZA 9977281 690.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062369826 LUCAS STTERPHANN DE ARAUJO MATOS 6396762 711.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007298221 LUCAS VINICIUS COELHO ALVES DA SILVA 9604854 767.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002618910 LUCAS VINICIUS MARQUES BARBOSA 10365415 639.18 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201069365512 LUCCA ZINATO MACHADO ALVES 3526936 681.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006948248 LUIS FELIPE AMORIM DE PAIVA 10055255 677.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039741321 LUIS HENRIQUE BARBOSA GOMES DA SILVA 9861828 719.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016470811 LUIZ ERLANDE FERREIRA SOARES 10391487 609.91 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201029765736 LUIZ FELIPE SILVA DOS SANTOS 9844453 718.22 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201002910432 LUIZ FERNANDO DO NASCIMENTO BARBOSA 11011280 696.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018755425 LUIZ HENRIQUE ALMEIDA DE ARAUJO 7991628 717.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043319023 LUIZ HENRIQUE MACIEL BEZERRA 10410156 667.86 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201064242765 LUIZ OTAVIO MENDES DE MELO SIQUEIRA 8701758 759.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201076268964 MARCELLO COIMBRA DE CASTRO NETO 9245866 719.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201040050589 MARCELO JOAO RAIMUNDO FILHO 10440235 641.81 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201047513126 MARCO AURELIO WANDERLEY BEZERRA 9826540 715.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051513004 MARCOS ANDRE DE BARROS PRUDENCIO 9339294 693.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013255603 MARIA DE FATIMA LINDBERGH ALVES SANTANA 10445505 640.15 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001967748 MARIA DO CARMO MARCELINO DA SILVA 10973030 676.01 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201002734527 MARIA EDUARDA CAVALCANTI PRADO DE SOUZA 9807483 615.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010501058 MARIA EDUARDA DE MOURA SOUZA 9149395 679.36 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201052557497 MARIA EDUARDA REGINA SILVA 9217527 591.09 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002586760 MARIA EDUARDA RODRIGUES CHAVES 8989009 687.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201024115259 MARIA FERNANDA NOVAES DE SOUZA GUIMARAES 9812484 682.30 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201107922050 MARIA JOSE CORDEIRO DE ALMEIDA 9999 641.33 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201071699288 MARIA LUISA THOM VASCONCELOS 8258915 708.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007178878 MARIA MYLLENA SAMARA DA SILVA 9959457 586.86 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201026544506 MARIANA DE MENDONCA MARTELLI 9596984 680.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201037148131 MARIA PRISCILA HENRIQUE SANTANA 10412403 700.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007025202 MARIA VICTORIA MARTINS NEVES 9778575 724.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020539965 MARINA ALVES FERNANDES 8891788 755.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013431543 MARINA BRELAZ PAIVA 9268392 667.93 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201050080328 MARINA LOPES SANTIAGO 1572082909 695.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043821002 MARK CRAWFORD PRADO DE SOUSA 3416271 682.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  8. 8. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 7 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201077794885 MARLON MIGUEL BARBOSA DA SILVA 8928616 735.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003404195 MATHEUS HENRIQUE DA SILVA SOUSA 10453690 673.49 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201018144810 MATHEUS HENRIQUE MENDONCA DE PAULA 10555043 706.33 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201011416298 MATHEUS HENRIQUE MENEZES DA SILVA 10456815 657.17 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201083499974 MATHEUS LUIZ DA SILVA OLIVEIRA 7328002 704.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006322600 MATHEUS MARANHAO ROCHA DOS SANTOS 9792053 703.08 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201111422378 MATHEUS PEREIRA FERREIRA 9999 703.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201049831237 MATTHAUS VINICIUS MAGALHAES VIEIRA 10190676 674.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015961778 MAYZA SILVA DE LIMA 10160816 718.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201030348282 MELISSA PAIVA DA SILVA PINO 10105577 706.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010821589 MIKAELY AGUIAR DA SILVA 10737707 701.02 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201008011730 MONICA DEL VAL VELAZCO 508790141 688.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014105849 MURILO GABRIEL RODRIGUES DE SOUZA 10831908 737.38 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011773003 MYLENE CAVALCANTI DA SILVA 10203681 589.66 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001784804 NICOLAS FELIPE CAVALCANTI ARAUJO 10279604 720.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201067300669 NILTON DA SILVA SOARES JUNIOR 9204301 637.61 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005565795 NIVALDO GOMES DOS SANTOS NETO 9752501 689.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035285182 OTAVIO GOMES TENORIO 3646294 693.52 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201035698103 PAMELA REGINA MELO SOUZA 10598701 704.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009538202 PAULO DE SANTANA LIMA 7479639 626.18 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201009473806 PEDRO AUGUSTO CARVALHO ARAUJO 9624300 670.99 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007906336 PEDRO EMERSON CRUZ MUNIZ 20151839969 666.96 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007625746 PEDRO FIUZA LOUSADA 8766439 679.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072310695 PEDRO GABRIEL ALVES DA SILVA 10050006 624.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005079466 PEDRO LUCIO PESSOA DE MELLO 9279474 604.51 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201034542310 PEDRO PAULO SALMAN DE OLIVEIRA 17341005 735.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019107857 PEDRO VITOR SALES ECHAIZ ESPINOZA 38924013 691.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003610007 PIETRA RODRIGUES BAIA 9779940 715.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028079196 RAFAELA SIMOES BORGES DOS SANTOS 10609358 609.96 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010735672 RAFAEL DUMKE DE MEDEIROS 9914142 739.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023880671 RAIARA NAIARA DA SILVA 10334070 606.68 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201095910687 RANYELLEN NOGUEIRA DA SILVA 9999 616.23 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201015563327 RAPHAELA ALMEIDA FERNANDES 315508952 679.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014984995 RAUL VICTOR ALVES DA SILVA 10405045 670.07 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201008370599 RENATA THALLYA DE OLIVEIRA GOMES 8999365 597.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006876738 RIAN FREITAS SILVA NASCIMENTO 10025430 606.47 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201013688001 RICARDO BARROS DE LIMA DA SILVA 9835866 591.84 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002294894 RICARDO BRUNO DA SILVA 9866984 671.88 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201100926082 RICHARD RENAN DA SILVA LIRA 9999 594.77 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  9. 9. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 8 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201034113575 RITA LEE PAES ALVES 10291855 625.22 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201042340996 RODOLFO POLIMENI MELO 9278129 719.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201105971398 RODRIGO HENRIQUE ALVES CAVALCANTI 9999 680.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201042124812 ROGERIO GABRIEL CESAR DE CARVALHO MENEZES 9984979 690.43 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003836024 ROMEO DE ARROXELAS GALVAO MORAES 9893495 710.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006599173 RYAN HENRIQUE DUARTE MACHADO 10432595 617.26 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005352871 RYAN NEVES SANTOS 9288337 604.10 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005812601 SABRINA GISEIDE CARVALHO DO CARMO 10646494 652.20 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009013032 SABRINA MILENA DE LIMA DE ANDRADE 10573180 604.53 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003228206 SABRINA RIBEIRO SALVADOR DIAS 10828859 656.72 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002399701 SABRINNA RODRIGUES MOTA LIMA 9657462 706.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015721719 SALMO THELIO DE SOUZA 9530804 594.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015215274 SEVERINO AUGUSTO DA SILVA NETO 9395814 618.29 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001521420 SOPHIA MARABIZA GUERRA 10103763 693.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201044240152 STEPHANIE CAROLINE ALVES MEDEIROS 10822359 693.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005283233 TAINA PAES DE ANDRADE PEREIRA 10585166 678.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017352307 TALITA VITORIA SILVA CAMELO DE OLIVEIRA 10674902 670.59 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201003117888 TAMARA MAYARA RAMOS TEOBALDO 9830579 658.40 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201089548774 TATIANA DA SILVA NOGUEIRA 6715931 687.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201052880741 TERRY DAMASIO SANTOS 9578126 672.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022210664 THAIRYS KETILYN RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 10625470 630.06 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001019094 THAYSA REIS DE SOUZA 10279609 646.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004244657 THEREZA VITORIA GOMES DOS SANTOS 8080487 686.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004047761 THIAGO FELIPE DO MONTE MOURA 9809970 682.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201096252667 THIAGO GUILHERME VIEIRA DANTAS 9999 628.29 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201037862327 THIAGO LUIZ MARTINS LIMA 1599579073 605.56 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201031292000 THIAGO MARTINS ALVES DE MELO 10432986 706.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034710172 THIAGO SILVA CAAMANO 8922308 674.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063914521 THOMAS WILLIAM RODRIGUES MELO 9220738 594.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201049370954 TIAGO DE ANDRADE PEREIRA 9882458 672.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077741324 TIAGO DE MORAES DINIZ RAMOS 8778341 699.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201036801854 TONY PATRICIO DE ALMEIDA RAMOS 3343207 613.59 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201035012529 VALDECIO PEREIRA DOS SANTOS 5804977 667.13 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201085945479 VICENTE CARNEIRO CAMPOS VENTURA 8711404 696.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010871584 VICTOR CARLOS BARBOSA GALINDO GOMES 10265432 686.38 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201038060889 VICTOR EMANUEL FIEL SOARES DA SILVA 9985143 597.48 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201052548660 VINICIUS CASTILHO DA SILVA 9918825 697.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062810860 VINICIUS DE SOUZA DANTAS GOMES 10369449 695.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033278304 VINICIUS DIAS FERREIRA 9777363 721.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  10. 10. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 9 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201051494643 VINICIUS GONCALVES DE OLIVEIRA 10466243 699.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201079783852 VINICIUS LUZ DA COSTA CIRNE 9742884 679.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008662805 VINICIUS SANTANA DA SILVA BRANDAO 21952863 674.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001242381 VINICIUS TRAVASSOS DE MOURA 10505642 711.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050022213 VIRGINIA CAROLLYNA DE MOURA PORFIRIO 9771819 743.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019021900 VITOR ANDRE ACIOLE DE LIMA 9912772 676.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020258137 VITOR ELLWANGER 10736154 687.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032269874 VITOR GUILHERME CECILIO DE SALES 9546113 686.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201118042575 VYNICIUS BRENDOW VICENTE SOUZA 9999 607.15 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006450146 WAGNER ANTONIO FERREIRA DA SILVA 8055580 642.69 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201109794366 WANDSON GERALDO PEREIRA 9999 626.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201021254945 WELLINGTON GABRIEL OLIVEIRA DE CARVALHO 10443906 729.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068432024 WILHYEL PEDRO DO NASCIMENTO 10145007 740.24 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201062154038 WILLAMES DE LIMA TEIXEIRA 7264223 606.63 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201068968720 WYLLIAM WALLACE REIS DE BARROS 9296658 606.71 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201084445406 YARA DOS SANTOS XAVIER 9872567 623.05 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201032572434 YASMIM CAROLINI FERREIRA DA SILVA 10472504 675.50 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201071316552 YURI GIGLIO DE AZEVEDO 9302265 763.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 330
  11. 11. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 10 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201000384267 ALANY RAISSA TOME DA SILVA 10169867 548.64 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201032500468 ALISON FELIPE SILVA FERREIRA 10867547 669.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018714109 ALLAN ARRUDA DO NASCIMENTO 10629297 639.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062382803 ALLAN BALBINO DE SOUZA 9044615 568.19 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201097935393 ALLESON GUEDES ALVINO 9999 621.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201064687647 ANA BEATRIZ LOPES DE ARAUJO 10011385 566.78 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201006410694 ANA ELISABETE DA SILVA BARBOSA 9466562 600.29 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011382532 ANA KAROLINE ALBUQUERQUE BORGES 9212565 588.84 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000769236 ANA LETICIA MELO PEREIRA 1376414 666.55 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003529827 ANDRE FELIPE CORREIA DA ROCHA 9558438 610.61 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201028047748 ANDRE TEODOSIO BORBA 10244063 652.17 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201014667913 ANGELO DE LIMA TAVARES 27930050 600.04 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201058307731 ANTONIO TOMAS GALVAO DA SILVA 9492635 644.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080411410 ANTONIO VINICIUS DA SILVA 10695181 633.18 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201019297500 ARTHUR ARNAUD DE MELO 10517288 663.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001794266 ARTHUR HENRIQUE DE OLIVEIRA NASCIMENTO 9778897 663.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012198820 ARTHUR HENRIQUE MONTE GUEDES 9815425 615.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018487268 ARTHUR MESQUITA DOS SANTOS 3112333 659.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000670137 ARTHUR RIBEIRO E SOUSA 1357893315 668.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001808462 ARTUR GUSTAVO DE LEMOS VASCONCELOS SILVA 9457123 601.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028564544 ARTUR RIBEIRO CAVALCANTE MIRANDA 10081303 607.19 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201022058998 BERNARDO LEANDRO BARBARINI 10422624 649.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201044375719 BLENO AGUIAR CRUZ 9380958 655.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080727138 BRENO MATHEUS DE SOUZA SILVA 9877869 581.17 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201045760026 BRUNO BARBOSA DANTONA 8472396 602.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035225709 BRUNO HENRIQUE VIEIRA ALVES DE MIRANDA 9011819 584.93 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201003088246 BRUNO JONATAS DA SILVA SENA 11107535 603.37 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201084943665 CAIO MANHAES LESSA CORREIA 9603524 612.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000210397 CAIO VITOR DE VASCONCELOS SILVA 10688757 639.64 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201095875872 CALLEB LAVAREDA MENDES COSTA 9999 628.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017990809 CAMILA DE SOUZA SILVA 10379834 618.58 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018007363 CAMILLA MARIA SCHUMACHER MENDES 10333448 656.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018549331 CARLOS ALEJANDRO CAVALCANTE BRASIL 9772707 634.62 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201019347503 CARLOS WANDERLEY RICCARDI FILHO 7963103 647.25 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201002184202 CATHARINA DE OLIVEIRA BEZERRA 8368021 662.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201075588081 CECILIA ALBUQUERQUE SILVA 1645745147 654.68 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007545951 CECILIA LIMA SIQUEIRA 7575050 665.76 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201102220500 CLEOVANSOSTENES CAUHAY ARCANJO DOS SANTOS 9999 597.88 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001433576 CLEVERSON FERNANDO DE LACERDA VILAR 9809622 636.57 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  12. 12. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 11 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201068012784 CRISTIANO SIMAS CARVALHO PAES BARRETO 88613659 590.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005992551 DANILO KAUA OLIVEIRA GOMES DA SILVA 10492068 592.71 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014553022 DAVI DE ALBUQUERQUE BARAUNA 10312116 606.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019452352 DAVID SOARES DA SILVA 9770311 611.57 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201006228278 DAVI EMANUEL DE OLIVEIRA PEREIRA 4124604 639.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065603916 DAVI MARCELO FRANCA DA SILVA 13485648493 602.84 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201009224530 DAVI MARTINS CAMAROTTI 9076160 640.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068509854 DIOGO SABURI LOBATO 574099773 652.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201055493914 DMITRI PATRICIO DE LIMA 472259568 634.50 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000266688 EDUARDA CAROLINE VIANA SILVA 9627493 632.17 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201002929705 EDUARDO SOARES SALES DE ASSUNCAO 9586714 657.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001513849 ELISOMILSON ALVES MERCADO 2006005095263 577.38 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019002462 EMANUEL PONCIANO DA SILVA 9643550 620.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007295821 EMMANOEL ALBERES BARROS DA SILVA 7019047 601.79 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201008840864 ERICK GONCALO DOS SANTOS 10442284 576.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201048279032 ESDRAS PERES NEVES DE ANDRADE 8219210 664.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011044298 ESTHER GONCALVES DE ARAUJO RAMOS 9757795 574.11 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201089859585 EWERTON FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 9221588 606.35 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009003256 FABIO ANTONIO FELIX UNIZZI 9431052 655.38 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025029442 FABIO GUILHERME DE ANDRADE SOARES 9052225 666.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201055478055 FELIPE DE ARAUJO BARBOSA 2478640210 661.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004377994 FELIPE MESSIAS PEREIRA YUGULIS 1596167866 626.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051038374 FELIPE RODRIGUES BARBOSA VILARIM 9591036 645.34 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201016841979 FERNANDO DA SILVA VAREJAO 10495341 660.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201121888840 FERNANDO GABRIEL BARBOSA NOGUEIRA 9999 652.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201101636417 FRANCISCO FALCAO RICALDE RODRIGUES 9999 646.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033542204 GABRIEL ALBUQUERQUE COUTINHO 9185334 656.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201060004599 GABRIEL ALVES SOARES 9932560 643.85 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201059054902 GABRIELA TEIXEIRA MARINHO DAMASO 9298468 600.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007309028 GABRIEL CAVALCANTE MONFORT 9734887 636.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019669054 GABRIEL DA PONTE KATO 9377160 670.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012085605 GABRIELE AMANDA DOS SANTOS GUEDES 9781857 657.35 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201025485222 GABRIEL GOUVEIA MENESES 9701156 634.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017920640 GABRIEL HENRIQUE CONSTANTINO DA SILVA 10354752 613.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010943441 GABRIEL HENRIQUE DOS SANTOS PAIVA 10461957 595.29 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201032383246 GABRIEL JOSE VIEIRA DE SOUZA 9787246 665.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017436589 GABRIELLA DOS SANTOS TAVARES 10761228 666.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080275864 GABRIELLY RUFINO BARROS 20088762062 613.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020064105 GABRIEL MESQUITA SECUNDINO DO NASCIMENTO 10113602 587.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  13. 13. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 12 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201053474742 GABRIEL SIMOES DA SILVEIRA 10161414 668.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201037688425 GABRIEL VIEIRA DO NASCIMENTO DO REGO BARROS 10304568 664.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201041107693 GIAN VITOR MELO DE LIRA 10532605 609.62 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201050169832 GUILHERME CAIRUTAS MATEUS 821848 663.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008962106 GUILHERME PEIXOTO MORAIS 35766484 670.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027198989 GUILHERME VINICIUS FRANCA BEZERRA DE LIMA 10383254 659.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016895272 GUSTAVO ANDRADE CAMELO DE SENA FILHO 8804925 653.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201044168726 GUSTAVO MACENA PAGNOSSIN 9378741 668.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009894845 HEITOR SALES DA SILVA 10439360 615.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010555294 HELLEN YARITZA DE PAULA LIMA 19982966 658.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001339492 IESUS DOS SANTOS SILVA 8940088 629.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201067412522 ISADORA ATANASIO ANDRADE DE SOUZA 9780776 659.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004619239 ITALO BARBOSA DA SILVA 11331665 653.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201069923690 ITALO EMANUEL DE SOUZA SILVA 9655398 658.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043535776 ITALO PIONORIO COIMBRA BEDOR JARDIM 10121627 594.07 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201113515955 JAMENSON ALVES BEZERRA 9999 660.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002363095 JAMILLY BRAGA MELO 9565711 662.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031276110 JEFFERSON CLAUDIO VEIGA 9729950 565.51 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001508724 JOAO EVERSON DA PAZ PEDROZA 9859660 633.43 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001968183 JOAO GUILHERME CORREIA CARDIM 10559651 653.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005980879 JOAO LUIS RAMOS FERREIRA FILHO 9376482 658.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084233117 JOAO MATEUS JERONIMO NUNES VALERIANO 9760857 659.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201087425546 JOAO MATHEUS DE ARAUJO OLIVEIRA 9837069 629.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201026554695 JOAO PEDRO VASCONCELOS MENDES 9934038 665.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080023413 JOAO VICTOR MUNIZ SILVA 9605039 632.76 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201111100875 JONATHAN ERIK NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 9999 616.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201106878105 JONATHAN FELIPE AVELINO ANDRE GOMES WAVRIK 9999 649.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098901774 JONATHAN GREGORIO DE OLIVEIRA 9999 654.88 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201008498499 JORGE ADRIANO DA SILVA JUNIOR 9108652 571.36 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201013410364 JOSE LUCAS BRITO DE LUNA 9177195 615.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005290931 JOSE LUCAS HONORIO MELO 9945784 573.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201012062323 JOSE LUIZ DE ARAUJO SIQUEIRA 10691249 613.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032617619 JOSE LUIZ DE SA NETO 10175448 664.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008301636 JOYCE SILVA VIEIRA DE AGUIAR 606536218 581.82 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005457217 JULIO CESAR DA SILVA 10472408 661.19 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008189460 LARA BEATRIZ LOPES GUIMARAES 10660376 659.70 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201029236886 LAURA PEREIRA AMORIM SOARES 9632128 630.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012518654 LAYSA SABRINNA DE OLIVEIRA SILVA 10812706 665.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201101870099 LEONARDO DIMITRE ANDRADE DE FREITAS 9999 578.69 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  14. 14. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 13 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201000580104 LIVIA BEATRIZ BARBOSA DA SILVA 9357882 667.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201108376090 LIVIA VICTORIA LEAO CARNEIRO 9999 577.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018736961 LUANA LUZ PORTELA 20078180915 662.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201069967713 LUAN RIBEIRO DE PAULA 9479563 663.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201082902085 LUCAS EDUARDO CAVALCANTI DE OLIVEIRA 10181378 647.63 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201110144825 LUCAS GABRIEL ALVES DA SILVA MERGULHAO 9999 668.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201096903418 LUCAS GABRIEL BARBOSA LEAL 9999 662.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013881788 LUCAS GUSTAVO LIMA BARBOSA 10318818 572.73 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201025465448 LUCAS HUMBERTO BARBOSA NEVES 8934945 627.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010947822 LUCAS LIMA TAVARES 9778572 663.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009292701 LUCAS VICTOR SILVA 9621765 575.55 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007387776 LUCILENE SALES BEZERRA DA SILVA 9310219 547.76 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003572728 LUIZA CAVALCANTI DE VASCONCELOS CRUZ 9939917 626.66 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201032848248 LUIZ ANDRE LIMA REIS 7990035 665.90 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201072435294 LUIZ ANTONIO DA FONSECA NETO 10205286 652.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201110958075 LUIZ FERNANDO ANDRADE DE OLIVEIRA 9999 581.48 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201021305929 LUIZ HENRIQUE PEREIRA DE LIMA FELIX 9777679 638.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015507126 LUIZ HENRIQUE TIBIRICA MENDES FEITOSA 10697347 657.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018037303 MABELLE KARINE MACARIO LIRA 8815161 634.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003338054 MAIRA TABOSA BRANDAO 11040176445 637.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050942303 MARCILIO DAMASCENO LEANDRO FILHO 8885352 628.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035595580 MARCILIO HENRIQUE FERREIRA SILVA 10082019 595.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201026117733 MARCO AURELIO XAVIER DOS SANTOS 5633579 600.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035068331 MARCUS VINICIUS DE OLIVEIRA AGUIAR 0700222151 654.14 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201063745578 MARCUS VINICIUS DE OLIVEIRA SAMPAIO 10462817 653.82 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013536093 MARIA CECILIA DO CARMO MELO 6366514 602.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014827137 MARIA DE FATIMA FAUSTINO DE LIMA 8326417 628.99 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000267397 MARIA EDUARDA DA SILVA 8638735 608.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004350256 MARIA EDUARDA DE ASSIS MACHADO 9093167 593.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033708201 MARIA EDUARDA DE OLIVEIRA ALMEIDA 20080110775 668.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050977044 MARIA EDUARDA OLIVEIRA MATOS 10478703 579.23 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201022475069 MARIA GABRIELA DE MELO SILVA 10378461 656.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201059955660 MARIA LUIZA CAVALCANTI DE ANDRADE LIMA 9194694 671.52 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201123427308 MARIO DANIEL NASCIMENTO DE LIMA 9999 595.23 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201051548620 MATEUS RODRIGUES FONSECA 10636579 645.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003822420 MATHEUS HENRIQUE MARTINS CAVALCANTI 10381442 660.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006549756 MATHEUS OSEAS TENORIO CAVALCANTI 9730405 647.86 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201008508883 MATHEUS RAUAN SILVA DO NASCIMENTO 10675060 665.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003858234 MATHEUS TARCIO ROQUE DOS SANTOS 10184866 609.52 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  15. 15. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 14 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201003578816 MAYKELSON DE LIMA SILVA 8918957 670.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014856656 MICHAELLE FERREIRA DE SANTANA 10274755 600.84 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201012084681 MICHAEL LEONARDO ARANTES DOS SANTOS 10643584 658.06 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201005467646 MICHELL ALVES DA SILVA 10500541 628.28 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201059821664 MILLENA MAYRA VILA NOVA RIBEIRO 8214802 638.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008818829 NALINE MENEZES GOMES ASSIS 9812490 635.60 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201101345985 NATHALIA LOPES DE OLIVEIRA 9999 633.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017074505 NICOLAS JUSTO DO NASCIMENTO AZEVEDO 10093430 637.63 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201033138896 OSVALDO PESSOA DA SILVA NETO 10471525 658.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201089665685 OTAVIO VELOSO LUSTOSA NETO 9999 643.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077147761 PATRICK EDWARD COSTA CATCHPOLE 7963832 657.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054281500 PAULO FERNANDO GAIA OUREM 7718084 621.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068685886 PEDRO ANTONIO LEANDRO SILVA 9239958 597.55 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201092294515 PEDRO GUSMAO DE ALMEIDA 9999 596.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201042131122 PEDRO HENRIQUE DA SILVA 10063534 631.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047065234 PEDRO HENRIQUE DE MELO ALBUQUERQUE 9560605 668.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011166893 PEDRO HENRIQUE LIRA DA SILVA 10747035 666.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010157919 PEDRO HENRIQUE SILVA DE ARAUJO 10622768 585.93 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001020779 PEDRO LUCAS BERNARDO ELOI 10093616 621.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010128415 PEDRO LUCAS FRANCA 9778088 600.88 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018268668 PEDRO PHELIPE EVANGELISTA MUNIZ SANTOS 1567192238 596.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039247378 PETERSON DEUSDEDITE FERREIRA JUNIOR 9889915 571.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201008030276 RAFAEL HERCULANO DO ESPIRITO SANTO ANDRADE 7492273 659.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201038805804 RENAN FELIPE VIEIRA DE FREITAS 9464832 641.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006569200 RENATO RAMOS DE LIMA 7803342 608.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201078699109 ROBERTO ALVES RIBEIRO 0697868220197 647.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201119423733 ROBERTO VIEIRA MENDES 9999 638.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001351265 ROBERTSON ROBERTO DE ALMEIDA 7726142 617.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054760503 RODRIGO ARTHUR DOS SANTOS 10667942 654.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019119084 RODRIGO GUIMARAES GOMES DA SILVEIRA 9282339 665.17 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201062017789 RODRIGO LOURENCO VALOIS 10168873 621.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201036262867 RODRIGO NEGROMONTE EVANGELISTA FILHO 10085715 649.44 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007032752 RODRIGO ROBERTO DA SILVA BARROS 10042584 592.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098524469 RODRIGO ROCHA DA SILVA 9999 641.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007081437 RUBEM SAMUEL DE SOUSA FERREIRA 9808879 585.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019742091 SAMUEL MACEDO VIEIRA DE MELLO 10854300 666.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201082687603 SAMUEL NASCIMENTO ALMEIDA 9824402 666.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014763027 SAULO XAVIER CARNEIRO 9529196 607.46 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007730959 SERGIO ROBERTO ESTEVAM DA SILVA JUNIOR 10048884 619.44 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  16. 16. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 15 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ABI - ENGENHARIA GRAU: ÁREA BÁSICA DE INGRESSO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201080804176 TARCISIO VARJAO GOMES DA SILVA FILHO 10659067 614.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028113706 TARSILA MELQUIADES DE FREITAS 9841581 633.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016431441 THALLYS MANOEL SANTOS ESPINDOLA 10499635 652.96 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201039263045 THALYS SOUZA BRITO 9877610 578.84 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001168495 THAYNA OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 2026821100 661.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003961715 THIAGO AUGUSTO SANTANA PEREIRA 9910827 627.92 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201032938346 THIAGO GABRIEL DA PAIXAO SILVA 9486786 653.55 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201032931929 THIAGO HENRIQUE CORREIA DA SILVA 10309014 580.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006256485 THIAGO PESSOA DE ABREU 10643228 665.68 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201063673390 THIAGO QUEIROZ RAPELA 8954830 645.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013868892 TIAGO FELIPE TABOSA COSTA DA SILVA 8383745 639.68 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201069100497 TIMOTEO AQUINO RODRIGUES 20085107616 630.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072936713 TOMAZ RODRIGUES DO NASCIMENTO 10456995 647.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002955114 VANESSA DA LUZ ANSELMO 10249144 669.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001988959 VICTOR GABRIEL DE MOURA MEDEIROS 10115387 597.52 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201107143269 VICTOR RICARDO DOMINGUES GLOWECKI 9999 667.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011068826 VICTOR SILVA DE MORAES 10218973 623.17 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201088391440 VINICIUS DA COSTA SILVA 9631868 593.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201086349713 VINICIUS DOS SANTOS BARBOSA 9238659 655.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016872735 VINICIUS HERBSTER ALVES BISPO DA ROCHA 10197415 645.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015853330 VINICIUS SOUZA XAVIER 10440533 578.53 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014239416 VITOR JOSE MONTEIRO BORGES DA SILVA VALENTE 9701958 637.38 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009675178 WENDELL NOGUEIRA DA SILVA FILHO 9777241 624.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000344907 WESLEY PRADO DE ALMEIDA 10191854 638.03 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201079506931 WILLIAM HARRISSON DE SOUZA FRAGOSO 9895813 661.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201060007238 WILLIAMS ANDRADE DE SOUZA FILHO 6902622 629.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201083831226 WILLTON RODRIGO ANTAS PESSOA DE BARROS 8447578 612.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 222
  17. 17. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 16 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201006267847 ABRAAO VICTOR AIRES DA SILVA 560086209 689.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063984094 ANACLETO ARTUR AGUIAR DE ARRUDA 9887399 796.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051442386 ANALICE AZEVEDO ROLEMBERG 10295480 692.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007079134 ANA MARIA GOMES DA SILVA 10413841 647.65 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201018553986 ANNA VICTORIA MOREIRA DE SOUZA 9619539 698.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016361283 BIANCA NUNES DOS SANTOS PATRICIO 10472316 638.25 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201022198935 BRUNA DE LIMA TAVARES 10628896 688.90 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201005706944 BRUNA VALOIS DE ARRUDA 7761730 715.76 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001652985 CAMILLY SUELLEN FERREIRA SILVA 10198819 716.84 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005238781 DANIELLE ALMEIDA DE LIMA 9961239 699.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032039111 GABRIELA CABRAL DE SOUZA 9773776 753.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000898688 GABRIELA CAMPOZANA PIASSON 9222005 698.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011369794 GABRIEL ACCIOLY GAMA DE CARVALHO 9931039 723.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073415360 GABRIEL HENRIQUE DE ALMEIDA FALCAO 8515228 710.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008593026 GABRIEL VALADARES MENEZES FERREIRA 9239290 636.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201010085896 GISSELLE FERREIRA CARNEIRO 8864639 657.53 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017381785 GUILHERME MALTA DE ANDRADE 8962062 725.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201096343524 HIGOR LEANDRO DA SILVA NUNES 9999 647.08 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201013533355 ISABELE GOMES DOS SANTOS 10192062 670.90 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201026895197 ITALO JOSE TAVARES PESSOA 9997050 698.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027574288 JESSICA GOMES DA SILVA 10407626 656.25 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010743932 JULIANA HELENA DE MARIA PEREIRA FRANCISCO 10846186 697.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201112472612 KASSIA TAISSA DA SILVA 9999 654.61 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201007091154 KEROLAYNE VITORIA MARIA DA SILVA 10475600 642.73 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003195827 LARA COSTA DE ALMEIDA CHACON 8606645 741.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072327111 LEONARDO CAVALCANTI DE LUNA 10255535 668.91 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201066043641 LEONARDO RODRIGUES PONTES 10042642 668.06 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009023676 LETICIA BEATRIZ SILVA DE OLIVEIRA 9883340 650.63 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020562926 LETICIA XAVIER DE OLIVEIRA 10688732 694.49 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201004002584 LISSANDRA MARIA CAVALCANTI DA COSTA 10602547 636.15 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201077089088 LUCAS CAVALCANTI DE SA 9027301 719.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201021143965 LUCAS GRANGEIRO SIMAO 20085625862 709.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005093509 LUIZ EDUARDO TROCOLI PORTELA 8910750 689.89 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201014466936 MARIA EDUARDA DE ARRUDA TELES 10798910 712.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014986107 MARIA EDUARDA DO NASCIMENTO 9793595 654.47 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201120699669 MARIA HERMINIA OLIVEIRA SANTOS 9999 702.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006989903 MARIA TEREZA BRAGA DO NASCIMENTO 10384227 707.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023926003 MICHAELL DE QUEIROZ XAVIER 9735434 671.55 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016105391 NATAN DE SOUZA FERREIRA 9420905 675.93 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  18. 18. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 17 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201006841831 NATHALIA VITORIANO DE LIMA CARVALHO 9125393 704.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001533003 NICOLE GOMES DA SILVA BEZERRA 10746484 660.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201014605459 NICOLLE PAULA DE SOUZA GOMES 9758281 704.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084616675 PEDRO AUGUSTO ALVES MARTINIANO DA SILVA 10102326 644.48 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007862240 RAFAEL PETINDA CANEDO RIBEIRO 10076288 692.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007526308 RAYSSA MIRELLA LOPES CAVALCANTI 9743557 733.46 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201086732389 RICARDO ALVES DA CUNHA FILHO 9029362 643.74 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201016109278 ROBERTA DA SILVA FREITAS 10464454 650.13 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004204727 RUBIANA CRISTOVAO DA SILVA 6696056 690.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007052065 VICTOR BRASILEIRO COELHO 8580492 717.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007242724 VINICIUS GUILHERME AZEVEDO CABRAL 9207628 720.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 50
  19. 19. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 18 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201001297864 ALINE VITORIA COSTA SILVA 10096297 609.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031863776 ARTHUR LORRON DE LIMA SILVA 9981235 631.90 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201003280181 ARTUR MARCELO GAMA VIEIRA 9181611 619.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006142651 BEATRIZ PATRICIA BANDEIRA DE OLIVEIRA 10701135 634.50 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201120794304 CARLA BOTELHO MALAQUIAS 9999 662.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033335112 CAYO FERNANDES SANTANA DE OLIVEIRA 10096955 622.60 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002946188 DAMYLLE DA SILVA ANULINO 13706692406 622.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201070038249 DANIELA GOUVEIA DE ALMEIDA 8791389 661.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201048455285 DANIEL DE PAULA CAETANO 8519557 641.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011675331 ELI DE SENA OLIVEIRA 9068980 677.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051378143 FABIO SANTOS DE SOUZA CABRAL 9427875 613.74 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201081620092 GABRIELA MEDEIROS CHAVES 8707227 643.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084098445 GABRIEL GOMES DE ANDRADE 9949432 651.28 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201075937668 GABRIEL MEDEIROS BRAZ 10260675 681.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001699598 GABRIEL MORAES KOHLER 8911441 645.52 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045626284 GEOVANA GABRIELLY VILAS BOAS CAMPELO 10561227 654.36 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201034292221 HELOISE MAYANE LIMA DOS SANTOS 10002511 585.96 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201065531364 JAMILE DINIZ DE FRANCA 4893989 627.10 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201040354734 JASMIM LUCENA DOS SANTOS ROSA 9261038 609.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201095636167 JOAO PEDRO PIMENTA PACHECO 9999 675.06 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201059697544 JOAO VICTOR NASCIMENTO MOTA 10540805 647.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201030292001 JOAO VICTOR VIEIRA GOMES DA SILVA 10412690 687.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002010647 KETLEN VITORIA CAMPOS DA SILVA 9856019 653.40 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201072914215 LAUDEILSON OLIVEIRA SILVA 9693360 637.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006222909 LEONAN NIKAYO MORAIS DA COSTA 10230141 618.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045861188 LOYZE SANTANA CARVALHO 10133250 595.05 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201096087295 LUCAS DE BURGOS BEZERRA CAVALCANTI 9999 687.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008757837 LUIZA TAVARES GALDINO 9759972 665.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058792882 MARCELLA MARIA OLIVEIRA DE LIMA 8379153 629.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034309330 MARIA LUIZA GONDIM DE CASTRO 9632743 683.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000816573 MARIANY KATHELEN CORDEIRO BOUMANN 9752787 647.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039232073 MARIA VITORIA DA SILVA 10778199 682.53 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201041928585 MARIO ANTONIO BRITTO MARTINS 003111263 626.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039164508 MIKAELLI SILVA DE BARROS 10341524 545.83 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201043442445 NAYURI LORENA DA SILVA ARAUJO 10410031 626.96 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201071173995 NICOLLY BEATRIZ BORBOREMA 9994481 682.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010335762 PALOMA VITORIA LUCIA DA SILVA SOUZA 10664324 638.21 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201078615899 PAULO ROBERTO LUIZ DE FRANCA 9550656 635.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201036222002 RIQUE MATHEUS SANTOS RODRIGUES DURAO 4388915 666.13 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  20. 20. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 19 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201009198171 ROGER ALAN FELICIANO DE MELO SILVA 12631768442 629.32 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001368806 STEPHANY DE JESUS PIMENTEL 9794783 627.51 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201033685656 THAINA ANGELO BEVENUTO 2241327840 684.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002358061 THIAGO RIBEIRO DE ARAUJO 10170468 625.24 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001360803 THUANA FERNANDES ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 9237859 643.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201107176137 TIAGO PERES CAVALCANTE 9999 676.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002232159 VICTOR FERREIRA LIMA 10714177 637.48 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201009846787 VITORIA DE SA LEAL 9445145 546.25 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201018245849 WALLACY VITOR DE OLIVEIRA FONTES 9536866 679.68 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201100775711 WENNYDA MARIA DA SILVA SANTOS 9999 543.98 L2 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 49
  21. 21. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 20 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201122032497 ALESSANDRA SADARA CASTRO RIBEIRO CARVALHO DE OLIVEIRA 9999 652.15 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201031852233 ALEXANDRE EMANUEL BEZERRA DOS SANTOS 9558045 690.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201056730496 ALEX RICHARD DA SILVA SANTIAGO 10142179 650.00 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201016136479 ANDRELLY KARINE CESAR DAMASIO 9340820 651.11 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201123752770 ANTONIO CARLOS DE MORAES PEDROSA FILHO 9999 753.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050966294 AUGUSTO TADEU GONCALVES TAVEIRA LEAO 9374305 648.89 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201103346569 BEATRIZ REGINA SANTOS SILVA 9999 686.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201097188704 BEATRYS MARIA LOURENCO DOS SANTOS 9999 638.60 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201017325063 BIANCA BARCELAR COVOLO 9560665 693.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201041818984 BRUNA ROBERTA SOUZA CALDAS 9152344 675.34 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201052043100 BRUNO MARCOS DOS SANTOS 10518850 683.35 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201018644637 DANIEL FILIPE PEREIRA CANUDO V7446963 776.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039167394 DAVISON ELIAS DE ANDRADE PESSOA 8041619 645.46 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201060558248 ESDRAS IBRAHIM CORREA DE MELO 10229118 704.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001906167 ESTER CRISTINA DA SILVA GOMES 10431163 685.61 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001557762 FERNANDA TEIXEIRA DA COSTA CARNEIRO 7937915 720.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013098722 FILIPPO LIMA BUONAFINA 9726304 694.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014119279 GABRIEL LEITE DE MIRANDA 8910510 696.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008304796 GENIVAL EVANGELISTA DA SILVA NETO 9856682 677.21 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201102616129 GERSON FRANCISCO SILVA DOS SANTOS 9999 664.67 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201043174170 GIOVANNA BARROS DOS SANTOS 8714673 695.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201030737278 GIULIA CORREIA DE ARAUJO ESTELITA 10293993 690.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201076596943 INGLID NATALY DA CONCEICAO BATISTA 620512684 650.17 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201042720643 ISMAEL FREITAS VILELA DA SILVA 7407047 588.16 L14 CLASSIFICADO 201034348676 LAIRTON FERNANDO SOARES 10631102 679.33 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201051840787 LEONARDO SALES BARBOSA PYRRHO 10791971 734.65 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005202720 LETICIA FREITAS LOPES 9855773 715.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012549139 MARCO AURELIO SILVA NEVES 4360112 635.24 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201084763097 MARCOS RAY DE SOUSA VILAR 8356431 690.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011001330 MARIA EDUARDA DE SOUZA CORREIA AGUIAR 10628071 691.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046991695 MARIA EDUARDA SIQUEIRA GUENDLER 9731454 708.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019009566 MARIA LUISA SOUZA OLIVEIRA DE SENNA 9614260 691.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017172721 MARIANA DOMINGOS FERNANDES 8962745 698.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008550265 MARIANA SANTOS DE OLIVEIRA 8597981 671.83 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201033919410 MATHEUS CARLOS DE ARAUJO 10371476 664.56 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201023525334 MATHEUS MELO DE CARVALHO 8966313 690.31 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201031272689 MIGUEL DE ANDRADE SOARES 10161850 646.35 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000681522 MIKAELLY PATRICIA LUDUVICO DO NASCIMENTO SILVA 10527138 653.78 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201013835578 MIRELLE DA SILVA COUTINHO 10093668 657.29 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  22. 22. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 21 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201008467064 NATALY MAYARA DA SILVA LIMA 9723453 668.23 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201050243363 PABLO SIMOES ARAGON 9384077 689.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201091691711 RAISSA RIBEIRO DE SANTANA 9999 647.28 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201012795054 RUTH CATAO ZENAIDE AZEVEDO 9429952 703.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012298042 TATIANE ALVES FERNANDES MOREIRA DA CRUZ 9301109 695.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008637591 THIAGO CEZAR MENDES PRAZERES 10113438 702.45 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201054504414 VICTOR SALVATORE DA SILVA 373198504 716.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002179111 VINICIUS ANTONIO DE SANT ANA 9780729 695.47 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201097022838 VINICIUS BARROS DA COSTA 9999 689.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006843902 VITORIA NATHALY GOMES DE OLIVEIRA 10691832 694.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009179593 WESLEY GABRIEL CARDOZO DOS SANTOS 9107922 686.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 50
  23. 23. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 22 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201060830985 ANTONIO MATEUS RODRIGUES DE QUEIROZ 8339019 684.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201056811817 BIANCA APARECIDA LINS TEIXEIRA 20072587800 659.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014844272 BRENA CALADO DE LIMA 9035913 629.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201101634370 BRUNA PESSOA DA CRUZ SILVA 9999 678.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201107946133 CLAUDEMILSON SOARES DE SOUZA 9999 628.15 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003170085 DEIZIANE ROCHA DA SILVA 20085462270 646.05 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201064014099 DIEGO NUNES MOTA 10265046 673.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201086826033 DIURY ROGERIO LIMA DE ANDRADE 9991073 634.91 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005074764 ELLEN GABRYELA DE SOUZA COUTINHO 10620933 635.38 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201007835386 EMMANUEL FABRICIO DE HOLANDA XAVIER E SILVA 10516340 650.57 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201121612281 FELIPE MOZART DE SANTANA NASCIMENTO 9999 601.20 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201053490102 FERNANDA ALVES NUNES 9078018 659.12 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201066486444 FILIPE FRANCISCO DAS CHAGAS 9107098 595.30 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004048256 GUILHERME DE SOUSA GUIMARAES 9225961 635.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015478039 GUYLHERME MENEZES DE ARRUDA 9263121 640.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027213200 ISABELLA SILVA DE LIMA 9620756 678.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002576431 ISABELLE MARIA DE OLIVEIRA ARAUJO 10350793 665.23 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201019315617 JOAO VITOR JANSEN CATANHO ALVES 10390910 655.91 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201113115202 JOSE ALEX BARBOSA CARVALHO 9999 624.30 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201037243155 JOSE HENRIQUE LUIZ DO VALE 9810780 640.94 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201020360669 JULIA DEYSIELLE ARAUJO SILVA 8822149 620.26 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201032181830 LAIS MIRELLE ARAUJO DA SILVA 9550889 668.55 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201084622376 LANNA RAPOSO PEREIRA DA COSTA 70607086424 635.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080750692 LARISSA BENEVIDES SOBRAL 9114680 649.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033319413 LEONARDO MELO DE BARROS CAVALCANTI 10164390 677.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007163037 LORENA FERREIRA E LUNA DE LIRA 9646149 682.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000932503 LUCAS ADONAI SILVA DE SANTANA 9534329 630.22 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201012560144 LUCAS BEZERRA DE MELO 003107759 634.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201091189922 LUCAS GABRIEL DA SILVA GOMES 9999 652.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005413822 LUCAS MEIRA DE ALMEIDA 9629417 565.26 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201044078594 LUIZ HENRIQUE SANTOS SAMPAIO BRITO 10638160 675.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046979658 MARIANA DA CONCEICAO CAETANO 8515170 575.04 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201040757324 MARIA REBECA THALITA FERREIRA DA SILVA 11944482407 631.89 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003380775 MATHEUS MEDEIROS NICOLAU 9596417 676.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201074403746 PAMELLA EDUARDA SILVA SALES DE MELO 10243925 646.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201037697103 PATRICIA CANDIDA PEREIRA 5483470 630.12 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201099074803 PEDRO HENRIQUE SIMPLICIO DA SILVA 9999 595.94 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201034529374 PEDRO PINTO RIBEIRO DE GOES 7491439 676.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003171554 RIEY FERREIRA 9053483 634.49 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  24. 24. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 23 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201020200303 SARAH DE MELO AVELLAR 9288364 661.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002424434 TALYTHA GABRIELLA XAVIER LIRA 10822593 663.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084099740 TAMARA GABRIELA MOUSINHO DE MACENA 9804897 632.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025966791 THAIS ARAUJO DA SILVA 8796964 660.39 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201003200676 TIAGO CASTANHA BRAZ 8825867 679.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031340544 VINICIUS MILANEZ DOS SANTOS SILVA 10078341 640.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201122951738 WANDERSON LUIZ TAVARES 9999 633.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000651293 WESLEY LUCAS NOGUEIRA GONZAGA 10038659 676.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 47
  25. 25. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 24 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARQUEOLOGIA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201008946067 ADRIANA MOTA SILVA SANTANA 8857992 532.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077809774 ANA CAROLINA DE SOUZA SEQUEIRA 10237580 612.07 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201015395944 ANA CAROLINA VELOSO SILVA SANTOS 1406338044 665.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025253604 ANA CLARA TAVEIRA ALMEIDA DE BRITO 10190927 657.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031554979 BEATRIZ DE AVILA GITAHY 575688506 641.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045433301 BRUNO ALAN DE SOUZA LIMA 10302895 537.87 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016866893 BRUNO DE OLIVEIRA MUNIZ PEREIRA 8452305 666.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201111550020 CAROLINE MARQUES DA SILVA 9999 659.72 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001664758 DAYANNA EDWIRGEM DA SILVA SENA 9805088 542.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011710310 DIANA DO NASCIMENTO LIMA 655158005 654.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035869803 EDMILSON PINTO PERSOLINO DA SILVA 10101650 569.79 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201088248749 ELIANA STEFANY DA SILVA 9795288 410.65 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005060102 EVELLYN FRANCISCA MARINHO FERREIRA 4367346 648.54 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201057471884 FELIPE WAGNER PEREIRA DE SENA 6564633 642.54 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201008835393 GABRIELA LORRANA DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 7673497 484.44 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201066027487 GIZELE FARIAS BATISTA BEZERRA 10306188 539.10 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201068115355 JADERSON LARANJEIRAS DE LIMA 6981303 612.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201087348334 KAHIO ROBERTO MEDEIROS DOS SANTOS 36904031 567.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017526116 KEYLA KAROLYNE DOS SANTOS TEIXEIRA 1674645821 564.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201060187337 LINDA CAROLY DOS SANTOS 6707289 648.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005085281 MARIA TAINA JOANA DE SANTANA 10520460 489.98 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201086768110 NICOLE KIMBERLY GOMES REIS 9586239 664.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201101293714 PALOMA DEBORA FONTES GOMES 9999 565.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035619471 SARA FERREIRA DE LIMA 9361184 575.45 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201041680384 SIMONE PEREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 10441405 641.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063369395 VICTORIA KAROLINY LOPES MARQUES 9155771 511.47 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201029081217 VICTOR JUAREZ SOUZA E SILVA 9536563 635.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 27
  26. 26. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 25 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201006978807 AMANDA SARTORI MORELLO 5326971 764.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004025783 ANA LETICIA DA SILVA ALVES 9668443 678.87 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201009513072 ANA VICTORIA DA SILVA QUEIROZ 9187516 774.13 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009004957 BRUNA BARBOSA LEITE SALES 8240873 783.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201071945798 BRUNO MONTEIRO TAVARES 10259565 791.71 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201000431746 CAIO ALYSSON FARIAS DA SILVA 10224942 766.77 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201005159417 CAIO VINICIUS PEREIRA DA SILVA 10452535 774.59 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201025586839 CAROLINE ANDRADE ESTIVALET 0301778056 643.61 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201043352206 DANIEL ALEXANDRE DO NASCIMENTO E SILVA 9840332 709.23 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201012613034 DANIELLA THAIANE OLIVEIRA SILVA 9787531 679.81 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006122158 DJEMYLLE STHEPHANNIE DA SILVA 9741255 728.52 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015846367 EDUARDO HENRIQUE RIBEIRO FILGUEIRA 9937085 767.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201044177065 EMANUEL FRANCISCO ALBUQUERQUE DA SILVA 9974299 764.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006931848 ERIC AYRTON DE SOUZA 9330522 684.70 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003220666 EVERLLYN ALANNA MIRANDA DOS SANTOS 9795293 667.36 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201016052577 EWELLY DE MELO SILVA 37341654 753.05 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201025920582 GABRIEL LUIS SANTOS DE MACEDO 9640317 705.95 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006041564 GABRIEL MAIA DE OLIVEIRA 10126871 762.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201041626254 GILVANIA RAABE DOS SANTOS 10612934 708.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201070449990 INGRYD LIMA DE MOURA 9483863 789.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098799640 ISABELA DE SOUZA MARTINS CHAVES 9999 720.68 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201071388080 JOAO VICTOR FERREIRA DA SILVA 581766 700.17 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201058370168 JOAO VICTOR GOMES LIMA SILVA 9383533 685.45 L9 CLASSIFICADO 201008707485 JULIA MIDORI SANTANA TAMAI 10149950 760.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016393260 KAIO CESAR BEZERRA DE LIMA 10314994 701.69 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201016259701 KARENINE LOUISE BEZERRA PEREIRA 3483544 775.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031564895 LARISSA MARIA DA SILVA SANTOS ARAUJO 10731225 775.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072879699 LAURA LUZIA PEREIRA DE SOUZA SILVA 10155417 760.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014788610 MANUELA LIMA DA SILVA 8977631 722.81 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005500172 MARIA ADRIANA DA SILVA TEIXEIRA 10805378 706.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201019588213 MARIA CAROLINA FERREIRA CAVALCANTI 9170269 809.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011867862 MARIA CLARA VIANA VASCO NUNES DE SOUZA 10358241 763.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011259128 MARIA CLARA WANDERLEY DE LIMA 9228169 774.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201057751830 MARIA FERNANDA BARBOSA NERY DA FONSECA 8499651 761.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022452977 MARIA LUISA GOMES ARAUJO 9147506 762.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046216291 MARIA LUIZA BEZERRA DE MORAES 9795997 791.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009037452 MARIA LUIZA BRITO LARANJEIRA 8372168 802.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032254793 MARIANA LOPES LEAL 9451058 812.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000464911 MARIANNE ELLEN DE OLIVEIRA MACEDO 10818511 743.48 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  27. 27. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 26 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201003020843 MATEUS RODRIGUES BARBOSA 9994022 766.18 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201002047573 NATALIA NOGUEIRA DE PAIVA HENRIQUES 10278424 770.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017175310 PAULO SERGIO VIANA FILHO 9727206 760.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004390336 PAULO TRAJANO DOS SANTOS NETO 3344368 700.46 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201047841204 PEDRO HENRIQUE DA SILVA ANDRADE 8663947 780.99 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201078387705 RUANA TAINA OTAVIANO RIBEIRO 5566169 751.03 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000965461 THAISA PESTANA DE OLIVEIRA 9681862 765.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003813676 THAYNA COSTA SOUSA DA SILVEIRA 3849768 766.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080729738 VICTORIA DE LUNA FALCAO 8896442 765.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201049248028 VIVIAN ATANASIO DA SILVA OLIVEIRA 9736007 761.46 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201106507621 WILLIAM BOXWELL GRANJA 9999 778.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 50
  28. 28. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 27 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201065068615 ADOLFO HENRIQUE LINS BEZERRA SANTOS 9412852 742.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012350165 ALEXANDRE GONCALVES DE ARAUJO FILHO 10079885 670.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201062457514 ALEX LUNA AMORIM 20087564453 747.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006621993 AMANDA MARIA GOMES DA COSTA SILVA 9918476 755.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201086291881 AMANDA VITORIA SILVA BORGES 3933455 757.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006114304 ANA CLARA PEREIRA MADUREIRA 10725345 688.83 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201046355032 ANA MARIA SOUZA DA SILVA 10947211 744.62 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201006655629 BEATRIZ COSTA LEMES 1458415961 756.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050798523 CAIO MATHEUS NAZARIO LOPES 10412230 732.72 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201019466428 CASSIANE MAYARA DA CUNHA 10017252 589.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201042311849 EDERSON DAWTON DE CASTRO SANTOS 9806744 758.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034855175 EDUARDA MOURA DIJCK 9760581 747.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201040088274 EMILIE VITORIA DE OLIVEIRA PEREIRA 9879815 762.73 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001522188 EMMANUEL SIMOES DE OLIVEIRA 8844585 761.11 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003206277 ESTHER DA SILVA FARIAS 10636946 567.18 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006695500 IANE ARAUJO CASTELO 2008009181411 760.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072072832 IARA AMANCIO CHALACA 10222257 765.15 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201015023215 IDYLLA VITORIA LINS VANDERLEI 41978986 759.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201064618436 IZABELLY SANTANA SOBRAL BEZERRA 10435147 751.40 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201002602476 JEFFERSON LUAN SILVA DO CARMO 10037707 692.81 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201058028493 JENNIFER THAYNARA CUNHA DE ANDRADE 9762388 644.65 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000982417 JOAO BATISTA BARBOSA DA SILVA 9382332 739.59 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201017150545 JOAO CARLOS SOARES DE ANDRADE SILVA 10028818 637.05 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002903007 JOAO VICTOR MONTEIRO DO NASCIMENTO 8030718 754.30 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013579069 JULIO GABRIEL DE MELO OLIVEIRA E SILVA 8441849 758.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007349354 KAMILLE SOUSA MORAES DO CARMO 11010212 743.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043263551 LETICIA MEDEIROS CAVALCANTE 3404945 753.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012730515 LUANA CAROLINA DE ARAUJO 10190012 608.78 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005429398 LUISA CAMPOS MAIA 10116104 759.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201070543875 LUISA GOES DE AZEVEDO MOREIRA 10425861 754.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025004320 LUISA HELENA FERRAZ FURLANI 9346283 744.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004174367 LUISA MALTA FERNANDES GOMES 19678054 748.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019571383 LUISA NIELSEN DA CUNHA LIMA 9682030 753.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018492581 LUIS THIAGO VASCONCELOS DE ALBUQUERQUE 10843563 753.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005545326 MARIA AFRA DANTAS BARBOSA 10152607 754.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201021231034 MARIANA NUNES PINTO 10262732 755.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201057836433 MARIA VITORIA RAMOS DE FRANCA 9885941 668.99 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011154469 NATHALIA ISABELLE DOS SANTOS SILVA 10150040 605.90 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201057937041 NAYRA BEATRIZ CORREIA DO CARMO 10127718 589.93 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  29. 29. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 28 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201009949227 RAYANE VITORIA DE SOUZA MIRANDA 9309017 745.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201120824507 RITA DE CASSIA DE ANDRADE LIMA RAMOS 9999 673.62 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201022690725 ROMOALDO GONCALVES TORRES JUNIOR 10225974 693.90 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201068875610 SOFIA CRISTINA PEREIRA DA SILVA 9399293 756.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033466495 SOPHIA BRANDAO MARINHO DA SILVA 9343173 749.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014434579 TALITA YASMIM MARIA DOS SANTOS 10496589 669.69 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201024411013 THACILA MANUELLY MENDES DE SOUZA 9416392 576.84 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201035612070 THAINA DE MELLO PEREIRA BELTRAO 9812059 760.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007187390 VINICIO ANTONIO SILVA DOS SANTOS 10154493 680.67 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002574196 VINICIUS ANTONIO TORRES GOMES 9399595 757.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007343738 YOANA BELTRAO ARAUJO 9095196 733.50 L1 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 50
  30. 30. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 29 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARTES VISUAIS GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201035444102 ADISSON GONZAGA DE OLIVEIRA 11306736 691.10 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201031222460 ADRIELY SOARES SANTOS 10147353 608.82 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201058969324 ALEJANDRO HENRIQUE FALCAO 9627346 729.82 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201013068568 ANA VITORIA DE OLIVEIRA DE MELO 2008099008536 735.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201037764143 ANTONIO MARCOS DA SILVA JUNIOR 9525736 765.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000313811 BEATRIZ MOREIRA DA NOBREGA 10045441 719.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073149803 BERNARDO ARAUJO REGIS TOSCANO 9087946 721.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018940191 BIANCA EMMILY SOUZA DE LIMA 10156775 727.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019266034 BRENDA VALOIS DA ROCHA OLIVEIRA 9638322 742.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000615108 CAMYLLA MARIA MARTINS COSTA 8795195 713.49 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201079255117 CLARICE SOUZA LEAO ARAUJO 8061550 751.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010344202 ELIZABETH SEMELLE SILVA BARROS 9993470 724.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201071121291 HALLISON MILLER DE ARAUJO CORREIA 8370270 607.60 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201045877804 IZABELLY PINTO RODRIGUES 10609932 683.70 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005297290 KAROLINE SANTOS DA SILVA 10052075 665.21 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201080731858 MARIA DA BETANIA SETTE DA ROCHA DE ALENCAR ARARIPE 9151524 714.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201070361526 ORION FREIRE VITAL DE OLIVEIRA E SILVA 10111669 719.93 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201052606914 PAULO VICTOR MANOEL DA SILVA 10422571 661.54 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201013945161 SOCRATES DO NASCIMENTO ALVES 10397930 775.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 19
  31. 31. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 30 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ARTES VISUAIS GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201018617104 ANA CLARA RODRIGUES DA SILVA 580927787 689.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201042977821 BRENDA SOUZA DE LIMA 9767651 621.34 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201013871326 CASSIO PALMEIRA DA SILVA 10577321 631.17 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201052369588 CAUA PEREIRA CABRAL 10616642 625.88 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201106688132 DAIANE FERRO VIEIRA 9999 648.14 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201080108644 ELIU DAMASCENO CORREA SILVA 9278872 641.23 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201053275958 FLAVIA LETICIA SANTIAGO BRANDAO 9106156 676.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043285315 GABRIEL VASCONCELOS MARTINS PAZ 10688136 668.86 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201072769338 GEONEIDE MARQUES BRANDAO LEMOS 39324990 691.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045158155 GIOVANA ALVES CLARINDO 575902711 700.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045603432 GIOVANNA RAMALHO CAMPELLO 9570984 689.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000267363 ISABELA BEATRIZ BEVENUTO DA SILVA 71159905495 634.39 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201063887818 ISABELLA KANANDA DA SILVA DUTRA 1649396953 697.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027601701 ISABELY JAMILY LAURINDO SABINO 10644945 694.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015216975 JANAINA DA SILVA CIRINO 9420884 690.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033134556 LARISSA BARBOSA BARACHO DE MELO AMARAL 8131684 694.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001920895 LARISSA GABRIELLE ARAUJO E SILVA 7737274 706.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017107115 LAURA BEATRIZ SOUSA OLIVEIRA 10788192 687.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201041864954 LAURA MARIA DOS SANTOS MARTINS 9434060 672.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001156623 LETICIA MARIA ALVES DA SILVA 10629960 700.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014047553 LIVIA CAROLINE SANTOS NETO 10511343 670.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046079392 LUANA MARIA ALBUQUERQUE DE LIMA 10857322 692.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006550358 LUANNA MONTENEGRO BRANDAO 10513551 702.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009897061 LUIZ FELIPE ALUIZIO DA SILVA 10205898 615.16 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201013988757 MANUELA SANGENE SOUZA DE MELO 10050877 677.93 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201005946367 MERCIA VITORIA ALVES PEREIRA LEITE DE SOUZA 9867530 692.50 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201099723797 MILLENA DA SILVA BARROS 9999 654.30 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201098772209 RAYZA DE LIMA CANDIDO FEITOSA 9999 677.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009658737 RUTH FLAVIA DE OLIVEIRA 10475900 693.21 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013103167 SAMUEL VICTOR GUEDES DE QUEIROZ 8376283 654.66 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015278223 THAIS RAQUEL PASSOS DA CRUZ 8624869 629.00 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201060055500 THALITA GOMES PEREIRA BATISTA 9586853 684.48 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201010008179 VITORIA DIAS DE FREITAS 10710949 664.33 L2 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 33
  32. 32. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 31 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: BIBLIOTECONOMIA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: VESPERTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201003171828 AGRICIO BELO DA SILVA NETO 9682584 489.69 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201059254379 ANDRELY LOUISY BRITO CRUZ 9355235 613.12 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001139611 ANDREY RIBEIRO DE OLIVEIRA 5755262 685.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016007563 ANDRIELLE DIAS SANTANA DO NASCIMENTO 10506245 612.39 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201087574301 ATOS ROBERTO RODRIGUES SALES 9519500 603.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009572797 BRUNA VITORIA DA SILVA VILLAR 10454792 587.41 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201085801359 DECIVALDO PEDRO DE SANTANA 2019337 481.89 L10 CLASSIFICADO 201097021434 DIOGO MANOEL LOPES DA SILVA 9999 579.54 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201019344708 EDILMA MARIA MACHADO 5854978 565.67 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004701342 EDUARDA CUNHA LIMA 9831772 594.64 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201013674324 EDUARDA MARIA SIMPLICIO 10692376 643.11 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201030371631 EMILLY VITORIA LOPES VIANA 10794747 599.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050733215 ESTHER BEATRIZ MARQUES E SILVA 10607822 644.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001890130 FABRYCIO NASCIMENTO DA SILVA 540098863 605.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016993291 FELIPE ANDERSON VASCONCELOS LACERDA 6532850 634.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201083903876 FELIPE FRANCISCO SACRAMENTO 11404249 619.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201040585360 FERNANDE LUIZ DE OLIVEIRA 9756641 546.02 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201035829013 FLAVIA MARIA DE SOUZA ARAUJO 10374457 646.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201064273612 GABRIELA COSTA DO NASCIMENTO 9004090 602.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201089946762 GUSTAVO HENRIQUE RAMOS DE OLIVEIRA 9999 686.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201026247480 IALE THAYNA MAGALHAES SAMPAIO 10204330 674.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010987349 JAIANE ROCHA DA SILVA 08158257577 599.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008370615 JAYANA FRANCISCA DO MONTE SILVA 10493727 575.73 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201024166468 JEAN MAURICIO RODRIGUES DE ALMEIDA 9749028 495.46 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201053730671 JOSE DIOGO VIANA DA SILVA 10329719 625.33 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201077063786 JOSEFA UMBELINA DE ANDRADE 1292619 568.57 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201021181502 JULIA SANTANA DE FREITAS 10609505 611.78 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201030216083 JULYANY ALVES BENEVENUTO 9510464 599.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007033594 LIVIA CABRAL DA SILVA ARAUJO 9752334 548.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001589575 LIVIA MARIA LOPES LEITE 9031448 603.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007678679 LUCAS VANDEVELDE DE SOUZA 10411294 630.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016546727 LYVIA RAMOS SOUZA 9808410 631.60 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201017594981 MARIA EDUARDA DE SOUZA SANTANA 10844848 544.39 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201014428621 MARIA EDUARDA LOPES DOS SANTOS 10458226 558.66 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201044340119 MARIA FERNANDA ROCHA DOS SANTOS 8827553 572.30 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201043355506 MARIA LETHICIA RODRIGUES BENTO 10291684 634.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016067153 MARIA VITORIA FERREIRA DE LEMOS 10413189 607.52 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201092532823 MARIA VITORIA RODRIGUES DE LIMA 9999 598.94 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001279847 MARINA DA SILVA LIMA 8697958 634.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  33. 33. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 32 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: BIBLIOTECONOMIA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: VESPERTINO CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201057451316 MARINA DE OLIVEIRA E SILVA 10400638 636.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201070919141 MAXCIEL FAUSTINO NUNES 7253042 641.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020966143 MYLENA RAYANE DA SILVA SANTOS 10055899 677.33 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201003845991 NADIA EMMILY DE OLIVEIRA FERREIRA 10525014 531.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201011925165 PEDRO CELTON MUNIZ MORAES 10047351 621.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201042378228 RAYANE VITORIA DA SILVA 10197634 587.85 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201036661951 RICHARD JOSE GABRIEL ARAUJO SILVA 10215836 655.92 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201008523403 ROSSINI LUCENA DE LIMA 4009287 601.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201097055200 SAFIRA AMETISTA ALVES HOLDERBAUM 9999 582.53 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013008432 SAMARA LUCATO DE PINHO 10756880 654.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017462056 SHIRLEY CAMPELO VILARIM 6040810 591.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017963327 THAYSA CRISTINA FERREIRA DA SILVA 8847476 594.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201040280475 THAYS MOURA PONTES DE SOUZA 10756994 633.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201099414751 VIVIAN GOMES DE BRITO 9999 630.03 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003750746 YASMIN MORAES MAURICIO CRUZ 10542781 650.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 54
  34. 34. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 33 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: BIOMEDICINA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201051005589 ALINE LIMA DE SOUZA CRUZ 8163298 723.74 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201006701399 ANA ELIZA VARGAS ESKINAZI SANTANNA 9302109 726.45 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201016850798 ANDERSON BRAZ DA SILVA 10100417 737.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018124937 ANNA CLARA MARTINS COLACO BARROS 9756853 737.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016612115 ANNE TAYNARA CALADO SOARES 9385281 708.48 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016850673 ANTONIO MARCOS SILVA LIMA FILHO 2672415 740.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201029454679 ARIADNE KERCIA DE OLIVEIRA 10332695 661.94 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201010593170 BEATRIZ PINTO HELY SILVA 10641170 677.51 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201013774736 BIANCA CRUZ CAVALCANTI BATISTA 9173145 772.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019750722 BIANCA DE ARAUJO LOPES 9852252 735.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201083209951 BRENDA SALES SAMPAIO 1510646361 673.07 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201039258011 BRUNA CAVALCANTI DE ALBUQUERQUE AMORIM 9232651 758.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018565246 CAIO FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 10077554 730.63 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201027244379 CLARA MEDEIROS DE ARAUJO 10521714 740.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011806407 CLIVIA ELLEN LUCENA DE OLIVEIRA 9307882 706.41 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001724388 DAVID NATTAN DE OLIVEIRA 10151703 726.83 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201055122380 DEBORA VITORIA SANTOS DE SOUZA 10118920 624.49 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201013760081 EISHYLLA ALESSANDRA DA EXALTACAO SOUZA 8801085 756.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072846961 EMERSON FEITOSA MARCOLINO 10872603 758.11 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201060210808 ERICK SAMUEL SANTOS DE MELO 9253555 677.63 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201081728465 FELIPE HENRIQUE DOS SANTOS BARBOSA 9248801 708.33 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009560669 FELIPE LOYOLA SAKALO 4235929 774.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201071967552 FILIPE PAULINO BARBOSA 10310692 701.69 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201030385201 FRANCISCO PERAZZO TAVARES DE MELO 9644174 776.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012504340 GABRIEL ROMULO PARENTE DA SILVA 10209741 683.18 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201002563330 GISELLE CARNEIRO LIRA 12790076480 738.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028884132 IGOR VINICIUS REGUEIRA SILVERIO DA SILVA 9986871 793.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000394837 INGRID LORRANE DA SILVA ALMEIDA 20076646356 685.31 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201019496680 ISABELI FERREIRA JANUARIO 10421794 764.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201030265361 IVANILSON DE CASTRO SILVA JUNIOR 540055420142 755.52 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006251536 JAIRO ERICK DE LIMA VASCONCELOS 10773508 773.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013316520 JULIANNE DE SANTANA CAVALCANTE 9652055 754.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000950455 KAMILE BEATRIZ OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 10017293 691.87 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201003226150 KAREN STEFFANI SILVA FLORENCIO 9748429 743.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000473474 KAYLANNE KNUIVERS SABINO DOS SANTOS 10640221 740.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007191210 LARA FERNANDA DE ARAUJO SOBRAL 9260491 711.59 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201032778601 LARISSA GARCIA DE SOUZA 2008010454191 685.45 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000816516 LARISSA STHEFANY DO NASCIMENTO FRANCO 10463676 693.62 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011367236 LIDIA LIOBA DE MELO 20161205482 643.48 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  35. 35. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 34 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: BIOMEDICINA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: RECIFE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201002941452 LUCAS WESLEY VIEIRA DE SANTANA 8594019 702.28 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201101367278 LUIS AUGUSTO TAVARES PEREIRA 9999 757.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001014475 MANOELLA JAMILLY VIEIRA PIRES 10748292 679.73 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201016531141 MARIA CECILIA DE LIMA E SILVA 9905359 685.41 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201102874819 MARIA EDUARDA VELOSO VIEIRA 9999 769.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201097320620 MARIA LUISA DE ALMEIDA ALVES MACHADO 9999 755.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006936417 MARIANA DE ALMEIDA CRUZ SILVA 9622281 790.03 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003334871 MATHEUS HENRIQUE DE SOUZA LEAO MIRANDA 10575555 749.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010182834 MIGUEL DE MACEDO ARAUJO 8964001 790.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047042431 NATALIA ALVES FERNANDES 9629544 745.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068836836 NATHALIA LORENA ZEFERINO ARAUJO 9460451 754.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201118293699 PAMELA MARINA CIDRONIO SILVA 9999 479.79 L14 CLASSIFICADO 201002997009 PATRICK DE LIMA REIS 10085409 680.34 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201052816430 RAIMUNDO NONATO DA SILVA FILHO 2005021063348 688.60 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001666977 REGINALDO VIANA DA SILVA FILHO 10292727 674.29 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017022488 RENATA ALEXANDRIA MONTEIRO 985613 737.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002328239 RUTHE LAIS DO NASCIMENTO SILVA 10752643 667.87 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000863641 STEPHANIE LOUREIRO LEAO 8938547 749.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015785318 THAINA MARIA DOS SANTOS 10642523 669.42 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003029083 WALTER SILVA DE ARAUJO FILHO 10727021 668.76 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201023075330 YASMIN MARIA MOURA PASCOAL DE OLIVEIRA 9626455 767.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 60

×