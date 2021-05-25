1a distribuicao caa_2021 caruaru

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Atenção!! na coluna de Situação da Relação dos Classificados por Entrada temos as seguintes informações: Classificado - o ...
  1. 1. Atenção!! na coluna de Situação da Relação dos Classificados por Entrada temos as seguintes informações: Classificado - o aluno está sendo classificado pela primeira vez. Reclassificado - o aluno saiu da segunda para a sua PRIMEIRA PREFERÊNCIA DE CURSO. Remanejado - o aluno saiu da segunda para a primeira ENTRADA do MESMO CURSO.
  2. 2. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 1 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201069810194 ADISON JULIO DA SILVA SOUTO 8422452 590.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014782738 ALESSANDRA SOPHIA CORREIA DE LIMA 10736179 692.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201048813418 ALEXANDRE COSTA DOS SANTOS 113586093 592.06 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014540052 ALINE DA SILVA GOMES 10645805 760.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201088250133 AMANDA DE LIMA FLORENCIO 6862225 646.58 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201053402255 ANA BEATRIZ DE OLIVEIRA SANTOS 9985771 581.44 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201054682640 ANTONIO FRANCIELHO PEREIRA DA SILVA 20180388660 637.81 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201004351569 ARTHUR VINICIUS DA SILVA FRANCA 10087891 716.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080621844 BEATRIZ SANTOS SILVA 10322448 677.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017574744 CAIO VINICIUS DE OLIVEIRA LIMA 10654274 683.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009392006 DANIELLA ALMEIDA DA HORA 524302637 640.33 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201002156432 DAVID HILBERT MORAIS FARIAS 10766617 651.85 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201040246021 DEVSON DA SILVA TAVARES 9403620 612.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201020159939 EGNA JOANY ARRUDA LEITE 9740484 705.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046127365 ERIKA FERNANDA SANTOS FERNANDES 9057648 683.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003108853 IARA MARIA DA SILVA 10797054 633.19 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201027723604 IMAYARA FERREIRA DOS SANTOS 10161484 715.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072010337 ISABELLA SILVA DE ALMEIDA 10621413 587.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004022129 JAMILLY GONCALO DA SILVA 10804624 683.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022057123 JAMMILY LUEDJA ALVES MELO 10563894 699.38 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007126927 JOAO VITOR RABELO FERREIRA 10698953 568.72 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000712277 JOSANE GOMES MACHADO 3833534 615.56 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201067373518 JOSE FILIPE SILVA DE ARRUDA 7118374 681.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022276129 JOSE VINICIUS PASSOS DOS SANTOS 9899353 680.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201078106485 JUCIMARA FERREIRA AMORIM 9766952 684.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201074183827 JULIA ALBUQUERQUE SERCUNDES SANTOS 9993369 718.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007048204 LETICIA VANESSA RUFINO BEZERRA 2021743 565.05 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000795702 LUANY DA SILVA VIEIRA 20085822447 596.94 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000474274 MARCIO RAFAEL SILVA DE SOUZA 8960115 506.48 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201054353804 MAYARA VITORIA DA SILVA GOUVEIA 9122152 608.18 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201080512142 PAULA TARCIANY FERREIRA SANTOS 10599492 587.63 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000812960 PEDRO VINICIUS DUARTE DA SILVA 9272750 709.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201057039228 RAQUEL VITORIA SILVA DO NASCIMENTO 10818954 685.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033191028 RENAN SOARES SANTOS 10008473 678.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019780125 RODRIGO CESAR DIAS CABRERA 5779596 735.11 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003473620 THAINA EMYLLY GOMES DA SILVA 10622764 602.28 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201030830545 VICTOR MANOEL OLIVEIRA FERNANDES 10071616 687.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201122386307 VINICIUS DE ANDRADE VITOR 9999 581.91 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201084140858 WANNESA DE MELO DE ANDRADE 10822479 503.34 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  3. 3. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 2 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201004932996 YRYS RHAYANNE SOUZA LEAO DE OLIVEIRA 9540024 679.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  4. 4. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 3 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: MATUTINO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201019934938 ALICIA KAREN GREGORIO GONZAGA 10691861 502.95 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003843228 ALLYSSON FELIPE DA SILVA 10756273 655.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002388407 AMANDA MAYARA DA SILVA RIBEIRO 10015228 512.90 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201008380168 ANIKELLY NOGUEIRA DOS SANTOS 10747917 629.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003730565 BEN WILLIAM RODRIGUES HONOR 10856837 674.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002824575 BIANCA BARBOSA DA SILVA AMORIM 9971787 488.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201084889348 BRUNA BEATRIZ SOUZA SANTOS 11000070 539.03 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201059772966 CAMILA MIGUEL VICENTE DA SILVA 10656146 661.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001147416 CAMILY FERNANDA DE LIMA CORDEIRO 10403383 661.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001943996 DANIEL MACENA ALVES 8988382 561.56 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002771099 EDUARDA CAROLAINE MAGNO DE OLIVEIRA 10558666 495.88 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006931731 ELLEN ROBERTA DE AMORIM NAZARIO 10310713 674.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000857908 FERNANDA NAIELY LEITE OLIVEIRA 10513566 555.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001221567 GABRIELLY ROMANA QUARESMA DA CONCEICAO 10624257 500.80 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201085408247 JOANA LEAL GALDINO DOS SANTOS 9243273 658.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005616937 JOAO EMANUEL SANTOS DA SILVA 8753823 671.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050068802 LAIS BARRETO ROMAO TRAJANO 10599912 645.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046545558 LAURA DE SOUZA BEZERRA 9821153 623.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000699631 LETICIA THAIS DE LIMA SILVA 10565554 487.13 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201122802709 MARAISA BARBOSA DA PAZ 9999 521.66 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201035150881 MARCOS ALERRANDRO MACEDO DE MOURA 9777180 673.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019964257 MARCOS VINICIUS DOS SANTOS PEREIRA 10581939 672.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002101560 MARIA EDILENE PEREIRA DA SILVA 9353712 575.24 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201000639140 MARIA EDUARDA DA SILVA 10698285 525.55 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201063189611 MARIA EUGENIA FELICIANO BATISTA 8623841 647.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017408836 MARIA IASMIM ALVES DA SILVA FRANCA 11000083 533.06 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201057000071 MATHEUS ARAUJO DE SOUZA 9232931 665.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054311349 PEDRO HENRIQUE MARQUES DA SILVA 9364560 623.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046728634 RUAN HOLANDA VIEIRA GOMES 10036245 643.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051176794 SABRINA MARIA DE SOUZA 10267919 508.77 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011808981 SAMARA PATRICIA DA SILVA 9337715 662.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063274280 VANESSA KELLY FERREIRA GARCIA 9572040 613.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012676981 VINICIUS ARTUR DA SILVA 10091359 655.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008959813 WILLIAM VINICIUS OLIVEIRA SILVA 10759510 671.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035091259 WILLIAN CICERO DE SOUZA 8416775 539.78 L6 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 35
  5. 5. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 4 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201019822117 ADEILDO CASE SOARES 9652079 706.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009160718 ALEX VINICIUS SILVA DE OLIVEIRA 10393244 606.28 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014358547 ANA CAROLINE DE ARRUDA FERREIRA 9360267 724.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019817679 ANA CAROLINE DE LIMA CASTANHA 10437583 711.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018475529 ANDREINNA KILMARA DA SILVA 9718539 642.24 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201058212014 ANDRESA MACEDO LINS 10641530 649.28 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201063166429 ANTONIO VINICIUS SILVA FEITOSA 10111910 717.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032817466 AYALLE CONCEICAO ALVES DE SANTANA 9347221 612.65 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201006705366 BARBARA JANDIRA DE ARANDAS CORDEIRO 10610497 697.76 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201026821136 CATARINA CAVALCANTI BRAGA 9511167 745.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002490583 CELIO MATHEUS DA SILVA 9262402 658.45 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201016934543 DANIEL VITURINO DA SILVA 8768898 610.77 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201051852857 DGIOVANNA VITORIA ALVES SILVA 10475401 648.63 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201059977870 DIOGO CARLOS DA SILVA FEITOSA 9834789 779.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201101651531 EDUARDO HENRIQUE PADILHA DE SOUZA 9999 708.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001954597 ELINE BEATRIZ DOS SANTOS SILVA 10111851 640.47 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201009252911 HIGOR GABRIEL GOMES DA SILVA 10621277 608.18 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201012212522 IRANICE MARIA DA SILVA 10691197 618.20 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201030167005 IZABELLA MARIA DA SILVA BATISTA 8548482 723.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004674697 JOALLYSON FLORENCIO DA SILVA 9338820 702.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080817343 JURANDIR APOLINARIO LEITE JUNIOR 8443618 736.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000559611 LAURA MARIANNA SILVA RODRIGUES 9782775 782.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001074057 LEANDERSON DOS SANTOS GALVAO 9346944 793.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201079364711 LIVIA BEATRIZ DE SOUZA FERNANDES 10497332 717.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001934151 LIVYA RACHAEL DINIZ PESSOA 10180846 704.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068623135 LUCAS HENRIQUE DIAS DE OLIVEIRA 9278503 607.42 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017742846 LUCCAS DIAS RODRIGUES 9149810 710.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068789290 LUIZ HENRIQUE MELO DE SANTANA 10130459 608.62 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201122139532 MARCUS ANTONIO TELES BARRETO DE ANDRADE 9999 699.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201057165551 MARIA ELIETE NAYARA DA SILVA FLORENCIO 8101080 726.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201048372944 MARIA LUIZA DE SOUZA OLIVEIRA 10314478 609.67 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002874679 MICHELLE LETICIA DA SILVA 10628213 651.40 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201038359851 MURILO HENRIQUE SOARES DA SILVA 9802161 583.67 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201033770235 RILARY RODRIGUES DA SILVA 10562261 806.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039967983 RITA DE CASSIA LIMA SIQUEIRA 10578099 611.73 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018663926 SAMYLLE MIRELA ALVES 601805008 655.41 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201081507398 SANDRIELLY ANDREIA DA SILVA 10481029 609.98 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201084031347 THIAGO PONTES DE VASCONCELOS BARBOSA 8850596 722.19 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098652047 VAGNER JOSE DA SILVA 9999 663.87 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  6. 6. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 5 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201005102797 VITORIA ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 9903020 607.50 L2 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  7. 7. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 6 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ADMINISTRAÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201079651513 BRENDA DOS SANTOS SILVA 501917998 602.26 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201055852952 CAIO HENRICK FERNANDES SANTOS 8697140 570.97 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201011059833 CARLA CRISTINA MONTEIRO DE LIMA 9161532 578.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032036471 CIMARIO CESAR MENDES DE LIMA 8532415 669.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002653867 ERICA NUNES VASCONCELOS 10690627 668.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201087055905 EVERTON LEONARDO DOS SANTOS VIEIRA 8818597 601.71 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201077362881 GABRIEL VINICIUS DA SILVA MORAIS 9256404 602.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012321307 GEYSEKELLE ADLEY DA SILVA SABINO 10074677 512.85 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201039458819 GISLAINE XAVIER DA SILVA ASSIS 10489674 628.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045086737 GUILHERME DANTAS DE OLIVEIRA 10774189 694.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201029188418 HERVILA MARIA ARAUJO ZUMBA 10698850 653.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013284462 JANDAILSON JALDO DE OLIVEIRA MOURA 341927283 610.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023061173 JOSE JANIELSON DA SILVA 8704385 687.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201085073223 JOSE RAFAEL MOREIRA LINS 10650596 684.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047888684 LAYS GABRIELLA DE ARAUJO SILVA 11077067 646.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201115437539 LIVIA HELENA DOMINGOS MOTA COUTINHO 9999 695.65 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035221781 LUCAS FRANCISCO BARBOSA SILVA 9546165 662.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014804409 LUCAS MATHEUS SILVA DE JESUS 9340287 636.16 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201112660430 LUIZ GUSTAVO DE MOURA NOGUEIRA 9999 552.66 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201105828754 MARCIO EWERTON BEZERRA DA SILVA 9999 567.51 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201006016962 MARIA CLARICE DO NASCIMENTO 16468350426 676.65 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011860826 MARIA DA GRACA DA SILVA 10767039 572.81 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201005076991 MARIA EDUARDA LOPES DO NASCIMENTO 8521778 573.79 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201090848148 MARIA ISADORA BEZERRA SILVA 9999 690.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073299210 MARIA LIDIVANIA FERREIRA 9045083 605.63 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201003940743 MARIANA MARIA DA SILVA 9386669 595.69 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201054598614 MARIANE CAMILA ALVES DA SILVA 8930844 577.77 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000314645 MIKAEL OLIVEIRA DA SILVA 9419559 683.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005872209 MONIQUE MIRELE DO NASCIMENTO 9046943 680.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084938905 NATALIA LIDIANE SANTOS DA SILVA 8080463 502.33 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201059723415 PABLO COSMO DE MOURA 503640840 577.18 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201011396078 PABLO HENRICOU PINTO BUONAFINA 6362546 622.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018873780 RAMIRES OLIVEIRA BATISTA 10696143 517.99 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201015664190 VALKLEBERSON MORAIS SILVA 10532479 642.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002509770 VITORIA WILLIAMS DE ANDRADE OLIVEIRA 10848542 687.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001595234 WEVERTON DIOGO DOS SANTOS BEZERRA 10798580 627.01 L5 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 36
  8. 8. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 7 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: CIÊNCIAS ECONÔMICAS GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201084184187 ALEF WALLACE PEDROSA PEREIRA 10128703 617.62 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201011410382 ALLAN JEFFERSON MARTINS FONTES 9722588 829.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006805042 ANDREA MADEIRA CAMPOS 11037994 773.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002165185 ANDRIELLYSON FIRMINO DA SILVA 10012744 621.22 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201064747946 ANISIO SEVERINO DE OLIVEIRA JUNIOR 6268274 527.44 L14 CLASSIFICADO 201019995871 ANNE KAROLINA DA COSTA BEZERRA 3309369 741.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065001749 BRUNO JOSE DUTRA SOARES FILHO 10602789 760.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028285298 CAHUE ANTONIO RODRIGUES MELO 10559922 747.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012179465 CAIO LUCAS TENORIO GUIMARAES 10640771 673.63 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201019685340 CELIO OLIVEIRA DA SILVA FILHO 9402827 802.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201044075327 DEBORA DAYANNE DE CARVALHO LOUREIRO CARLOS 10777508 739.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201113960698 DOUGLAS RAFAEL DE MELO SANTOS 9999 617.81 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201083003453 ELIAN SIQUEIRA CAMPOS CORREA DE ARAUJO 9282073 730.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014644839 ELIEL JOCSA MARINHO DE OLIVEIRA 6871012260 772.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201040236592 ELIENE ALMEIDA PEREIRA 1454681861 635.53 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201019471642 ERIVANIA DOS SANTOS MOURA 7938170 719.91 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001288921 ESTEVAO DE MORAES SANTOS 9804946 807.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011843319 GABRIEL HENRIQUE GOMES CABRAL DE OLIVEIRA 9413981 619.76 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005492750 GABRIEL LINS BARBOZA 10673014 760.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201087555185 GUSTAVO GUILHERME LIMA DA SILVA 10475514 780.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201070932904 HAIANNE SAIURY DE OLIVEIRA SILVESTRE 10584577 602.70 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007508652 HAMILTON SERGIO DE ASSIS FILHO 10468524 610.02 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201016646030 IGOR HENRIQUE CARNEIRO DA SILVA 10804997 614.60 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201032469987 JOAO VICTOR DA COSTA BARBOSA ARAUJO 9506693 750.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201103623850 JOAO VITOR ROMAO PAULINO 9999 675.61 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201028168817 JOSE FELIPE DOS SANTOS DE ANDRADE 10269321 602.21 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020045724 KAROLINA MARIA MACENA FERNANDES 10039748 731.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019559362 LARYSSA TAUANNY SOUZA NUNES 10321848 611.69 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201010617052 LETICIA AYANE FLORENCIO 10476825 716.05 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201018565915 LETICIA MONTEIRO GOMES 10425955 679.82 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201011363896 LUCAS DE SIQUEIRA SANTOS 7476271 622.75 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201110966094 LUCAS MANOEL DA SILVA MORAIS 9999 625.26 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004492512 LUCAS MANUEL DA SILVA 10347723 582.18 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201017558945 MARIA CLARICE DE ARAUJO SILVA 553639870 629.62 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201096049279 MATEUS SEVERINO DA SILVA 9999 659.05 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201002449001 MATHEUS GUILHERME DA SILVA 9403535 714.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201100963390 MAYCON ROBERTO DA SILVA LIMA 9999 607.11 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005694363 PABLO VINICIUS MARINHO DE SOUZA 9053484 727.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002734410 REENNER LEVI CEZARIO DE LIMA 6575749 755.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  9. 9. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 8 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: CIÊNCIAS ECONÔMICAS GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201120390764 RENATA KESIA DOS SANTOS ALVES 9999 717.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201085219347 RENATO ANTONIO CRUZ DE OLIVEIRA TORRES 9362713 820.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015979606 ROBSON MOURA DE OLIVEIRA 8987618 785.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201071815744 SANDRO ANGELO DE ARAUJO OLIVEIRA E VASCONCELOS VILA NOVA 5341683 754.24 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002742876 THIERRY HENRI NANES LINS 10856312 778.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001533904 TIAGO ASCENDINO DE SOUZA 9873103 800.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012800813 TUANA NICOLY SIQUEIRA LIMA 10705000 696.86 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201042564884 VANDESSON ALEXANDRE DA SILVA 8992357 716.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001469901 VICTOR AUGUSTO DANTAS GUIMARAES DE OLIVEIRA 9783359 569.88 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201123102794 VITORIA CAUCHIOLI DE OLIVEIRA 9999 616.43 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000833297 WILLAN FABIO BARBOSA DA SILVA FILHO 10522833 599.10 L6 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 50
  10. 10. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 9 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: CIÊNCIAS ECONÔMICAS GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201080001120 ADRIAN HENRIQUE RODRIGUES DE AMORIM 10028771 693.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201111364976 AILSON GOMES DE OLIVEIRA 9999 699.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201056503653 AIRTON LUCAS CAVALCANTE DE OLIVEIRA 9227059 590.98 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201010782955 ANDRE FELIPE DE MELO LEANDRO 10113329 697.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201057454682 ANDREWS DE MELO SILVA 8412568 688.91 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007272507 BRUNA RAFAELLA SILVA 9508349 501.21 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201073074175 CAIO DE MACEDO CINTRA 10475499 652.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001980691 CAIO EDUARDO DE OLIVEIRA RIBAS 9535427 679.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050789522 CAMILA LIMA DOS SANTOS 9410389 473.25 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201115702601 CARLOS HENRIQUE DE SOUZA BARBOSA 9999 686.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201061333344 DAVI DE LIMA CAVALCANTI 10308058 703.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028216053 EMANOEL ESDRAS SILVA AMORIM 10830948 597.65 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014773398 EMANUEL ELIEL DE HOLANDA 05054294905 669.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201042337323 ERIC DOS SANTOS MORAIS 10401742 565.13 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201034456826 ERIVALDO MIGUEL DA SILVA 6091180 663.29 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013934165 FRANCISCO LOURENCO DOS SANTOS NETO 9573379 552.31 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201069571739 GILMAR DIAS DE ARAUJO FILHO 9818933 655.61 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001089493 JHONATAN MATEUS GALDINO DOS SANTOS 9339338 446.21 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201071026698 JOAO HENRIQUE SIQUEIRA BRAGA 8989114 709.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201048100873 JOAO LUIZ MEDEIROS DA COSTA 10601370 694.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034314819 JOHNATHAN JEAN DE MOURA CAVALCANTE 10475504 674.36 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201006539450 JOSE JEFFERSON LOPES LIBERAL 9709323 549.35 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201017789730 JOSE RICARDO MELO TRINDADE 8628457 597.96 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005347780 LEANDRO SOARES ENETERIO 10789889 699.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063342467 LINDBERG AGAPITO PINHEIRO FLORENCIO 4638953 698.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201021584663 LUCAS EMANUEL ARAUJO DE SA 10804794 703.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010382574 LUIZ EMANUEL SILVA DE SA ARAUJO 10633613 702.46 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051333817 LUIZ FELIPE BEZERRA DE SOUZA 9951175 681.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009124417 MANUELA PEREIRA DA SILVA 9278629 580.87 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201112216274 MARCOS MIGUEL DUARTE SILVA 9999 667.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005285014 MARIA CECILIA SOUZA XAVIER 10734278 672.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051860975 MARIANA COSTA DE OLIVEIRA 10421129 557.44 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011434267 MATEUS ANTONIO LIMA 537805333 550.23 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004922401 MATHEUS DOS SANTOS RAMOS 10296592 560.99 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201027205099 PABLO HENRIQUE PASSOS DE SOUZA 2191702902 562.15 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004417113 PEDRO HENRIQUE SILVA SANTOS 10623937 550.06 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201054839471 RAUL OLIVEIRA MORAES 556440237 546.83 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201060387523 SAULO LOPES DE SANTANA 8428742 652.72 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201012917047 STEFANY LAYS SILVA DE MOURA 9034525 481.12 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  11. 11. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 10 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: CIÊNCIAS ECONÔMICAS GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201016211504 THOMAS HENRICK DE CARVALHO SILVA 8526870 516.27 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201009767645 TIAGO SILVA BATISTA 10507040 711.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201096365204 VINICIUS DE ALMEIDA CLEMENTE 9999 668.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004770610 WANUZA ALVES DE CARVALHO 9595001 712.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012659870 WESLLEY ROGERS OLIVEIRA GALINDO 8082675 665.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002397036 WILLIAM KAIC DA SILVA 9839944 685.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014087468 WILLIAN IVAN DA SILVA 10205545 659.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098792645 YURI CAVALCANTI VERAS 9999 689.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201055879682 YURI VINICIUS DE LIMA VALENCA 9698905 632.85 L5 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 48
  12. 12. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 11 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: COMUNICAÇÃO SOCIAL GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201001606460 ADRIANE MARQUES DELGADO 10207273 782.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046773671 ADRIELY CLESSIA DOS SANTOS SILVA 11006224 503.86 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201016722179 ALICE GOMES DE FRANCA SILVA 10659227 776.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012155150 ANA CLARA PINHEIRO DE SANT ANA 9159576 670.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032493698 ANILY AISE SANTOS 10022471 722.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201038723643 ARTUR GUILHERME LIMA FERREIRA 8762439 517.95 L10 CLASSIFICADO 201078941808 ARYELLY KECIA ARAUJO FREIRE 10384261 647.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031294733 CINTIA MARIA DE AMORIM SILVA 10715648 529.18 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201017992169 FABIOLA SUENE DA SILVA 10580989 749.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201038754572 FABRICIO VICTOR DA SILVA MAGNO 8158117 563.13 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201034086672 FELIPE ZACARIAS DA SILVA 10688419 540.24 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201065967030 FERNANDA KEMILLY SILVA LIRA 10741090 766.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007784840 HAWANA JENNEFER MENDONCA BORGES 9004231 665.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012805002 HELDER HENFIL ANTUNES DE SOUZA 9497473 693.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018057988 HELOISY VICTORIA BEZERRA FONTES 9652557 739.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002551954 IASMIN OLIVEIRA ALVES MG20412601 616.64 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201032984332 JANNINY HEVELLY BATISTA DO NASCIMENTO 10208026 668.16 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201008637609 JOAO VICTOR DE OLIVEIRA GOMES 10005138 741.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013747666 JOSE VIANES DA SILVA 9260397 636.38 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201026248165 JULIANA FARIAS DA SILVA 10043460 684.25 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018664130 LIVIA MARIANE LIMA DOS SANTOS 10879226 624.12 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201033814256 LIVIA RODRIGUES DE MELO 1O787275 664.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015219144 LUCAS ANDRE BEZERRA 9186776 592.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201063862548 LUCAS DOMINGOS BARROS 9690145 651.81 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005358407 MANOEL GONZALLES OLIVEIRA BRITO 9843891 725.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001605033 MARIA EDUARDA ALEXANDRE RODRIGUES 9637062 693.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028554636 MARIA REGGINE CELLI DA CONCEICAO GOMES 9637446 652.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201036225047 MARIA RITA GONCALVES CHAVES 9410418 643.56 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015404266 MARIA TEREZA SILVA BARBOSA 4284861 597.25 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201057990875 MIKAELLY LETICIA DE SOUZA SOARES LIRA 10211516 653.58 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201029104191 NAYARA CAMILA DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 9981059 717.43 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019711963 STEFANY RAYANE OLIVEIRA SANTOS 9353006 690.02 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201000233779 TAMILLY SUELEN GUIMARAES FERREIRA 10672478 628.69 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001618267 UN HEE MARTHA DE OLIVEIRA MBAKI 9777545 711.76 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009967203 VANESSA KAROLLAYNE LINS DOS SANTOS 9233415 665.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201123199105 VITORIA REGIA OLIVEIRA VERISSIMO SOUZA 9999 677.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201026190284 VITORIA VALERIA GOMES DE MELO TEIXEIRA 10143263 701.14 L5 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 37
  13. 13. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 12 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201004020826 ALANNE CAROLINE SILVA 10695775 642.14 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201052146473 ALINE DE OLIVEIRA MARINHO 9543467 828.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014682300 ALLANE PAULA DO NASCIMENTO COMBE 9262144 757.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019009319 ANNA JULIA DE LIRA GALINDO 9980699 651.72 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201011336579 AYLA VIEIRA MATOSO 9999999 679.67 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201002259954 BARBARA LAIS NOBRAGA GOMES 9824318 734.90 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084900483 CAIO DAVI LUCAS SIQUEIRA 10463758 689.40 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201089931582 CHRISTOPHER MIKHAEL SANTOS BRITO PEREIRA 9999 701.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001844814 DEBORA ANACLETO VIEIRA DA CUNHA 9839782 724.38 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201037684549 DEBORA CARLA DA SILVA MARINHO 10668537 589.72 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017591854 EMILLY BEATRIZ GOMES DA SILVA 10016444 777.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035171242 ERICA SILVA DE LIMA 7556451 777.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018416812 ERONISA DE SENA ALVES 4453429 596.76 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201072918919 EVELLY SANDY OLIVEIRA DOS SANTOS 9771478 593.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201049930740 GHABRIELLY DHICLER RAMOS MARQUES DE OLIVEIRA 10264537 640.23 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201040311577 GIOVANA MARIA VIEIRA CARDOSO 3875455 748.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006033132 HIERO EMANUEL SATURNINO GOMES 10198723 698.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010745002 JAQUELINE MARIANA DA CRUZ 10703979 693.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008323879 JOSE RODRIGUES DA SILVA 10280031 693.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034234876 JULIA LORENA SANTOS PINTO GOMES 10877802 649.42 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001376999 LARISSA SILVA DE SENA 10117417 704.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017285119 LIVIA MARIA CARVALHO LEITE 10045598 718.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201092412513 LUIGGY ADYSON DE SOUZA SENA 9999 649.76 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201076400641 LUIGUI GABRIEL GOMES FERREIRA 10145920 760.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077290058 MADSON KLLEBER CABRAL DA SILVA 7778537 707.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009994496 MARIA BEATRIZ PEREIRA RODRIGUES 9746942 704.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025153846 MARIANA ROSA DIAS SANTOS 9628567 678.74 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201018541593 MARIA PATRICIA LIMA ASSIS 10700014 636.24 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201069512204 MATHEUS LINEKE DA CRUZ FIGUEREDO 9953734 734.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065261962 MILENA SILVA TAVARES 10758560 683.58 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201044561623 PEDRO HENRIQUE BARROS ALVES 10902764 721.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000989859 RAVY FRANCA COSTA 2034917260 652.70 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201006443083 RAYSSA DE AGUIAR SOBREIRA 664765178 620.97 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002003758 RONALD JOSE BARROS FERRO 10604613 732.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001858897 RYAN SALES DE BRITO 9951885 600.16 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201021268085 THAYSA MIRELY CANDIDO 10339724 567.57 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201043673155 THIAGO MATHEUS SANTOS CAVALCANTI 10451689 583.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201116345194 VINICIO DE LUCENA LOPES 9999 612.47 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020085365 VINICIUS DA SILVA ARAUJO 10466351 652.76 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  14. 14. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 13 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201002093809 VITORIA DOS SANTOS LOPES 8782933 709.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  15. 15. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 14 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201068527443 ANGELO D ANGELO FARIAS DA SILVA 9306621 643.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018883110 ANNE LARISSA LIMA DE AQUINO 8652763 583.49 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016223111 BEATRIZ DALBIANCO DOS SANTOS 543071613 637.30 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201080318052 BRUNA COUTO LOPES DA SILVA 8892111 668.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017265186 BRUNA MOURA DE MIRANDA COELHO 9981741 670.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007622420 CAMILA ALVES DA SILVA NERY 10631130 539.50 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201011855131 CLARISSA ROCHA TAVARES 24407259 584.52 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201035375256 CLOVIS MARTINS ALVES NETO 34152830 616.42 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201048155257 DEBORA LUCIARA DA SILVA ALVES 7859752 553.70 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017451489 DIEGO ARMANDO GALVAO CINTRA SOARES 10720128 686.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081014403 EDUARDO RAZIEL ANDRADE TEIXEIRA 10594988470 684.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003240474 EMANUELLE VICTORIA CORREIA DA SILVA 9531209 658.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201063511475 ERICK RIAN DE VASCONCELOS 10704451 682.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201088160266 FERNANDO VOLPIANO TELES DOS SANTOS 604603083 643.28 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201088796531 GABRIELA CAMPOS OLIVEIRA 391864294 579.03 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201030680130 GIOVANNA DE CARVALHO SILVA 1527159167 688.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068802457 GUSTAVO FARIAS DE ALBUQUERQUE GOES 9098464 674.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018169205 HENRY DAYVSON DA SILVA OLIVEIRA 10205734 540.66 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201057682456 ISABELA MARIA DA SILVA 10533035 528.18 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201026164818 JOAO PAULO SOARES DA SILVA 8295468 637.25 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023021979 JOSE LUCAS DE VASCONCELOS OLIVEIRA SILVA 7221735 663.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006244077 JOSIAS INACIO DA SILVA JUNIOR 10886332 540.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201031392214 LARISSA DE SOUZA PINTO 9149654 656.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065622239 LEONARDO CAMPELO FONSECA 12586362632 676.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035205313 LEONARDO SILVA ALVES DE LIMA 9070444 684.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011469966 LUANA MARIA MACEDO COELHO 9417307 673.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033792171 MAISA DOS SANTOS FARIAS 4598264 671.65 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081393716 MARIA AUGUSTA DE ALMEIDA GODOY 9590909 689.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005487495 MARIA EDUARDA DE FRANCA VITAL 9104304 638.35 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007532728 MARIZA ELLEN CLEMENTE FERREIRA 10518324 564.38 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201012451427 MATHEUS FERREIRA DE LUCENA 9633607 623.37 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018777288 MONIQUE MARIA GOMES DE ARAUJO 10774191 558.98 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201009212147 RAFAELA DE MELO AUGUSTO 3986682 682.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014032233 RIAN ANTONY DA SILVA TAVARES 14810397416 548.94 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201019934136 SAMARA RAQUEL GOMES DA SILVA 11019468 686.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065004040 THAINA BIANCA BEZERRA MATIAS 10967076 672.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004044339 THAMIRES MARTINS DA SILVA 9782001 478.73 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201033959234 WASHINGTON CARLOS DA SILVA FILHO 10116445 561.30 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  16. 16. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 15 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 38
  17. 17. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 16 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201062824689 ANA CAROLINA DA SILVA ARAUJO 10522835 642.04 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005810795 ANA CAROLINY TOME 10197602 673.11 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001523517 ANA CLARA DA PAZ OLIVEIRA 10253691 589.42 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201085029951 ANA CLARA DE LIMA RODRIGUES 9806722 704.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010689390 ANA CLARA VITORINO OLEGARIO 8400224 561.71 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201104573096 BEATRIZ DE ANDRADE SANTOS 9999 731.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065541447 BIANCA JANINE MENDONCA DOS SANTOS 10753477 721.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201024321345 CARLOS HENRIQUE ALVES DA SILVA MENEZES 11101954 606.06 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201089821841 CYNTHIA WILLAMA DE OLIVEIRA BARROS 9999 726.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058892989 DEBORA PATRICIA DA SILVA 8392867 722.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002847758 DIEGO SOUZA DIAS 9515841 689.90 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201021195932 DULCE CAROLINA MACEDO VIEIRA DE SOUZA 9047508 553.48 L9 CLASSIFICADO 201000430532 EDUARDO ALVES DO NASCIMENTO BARROS 10701456 652.52 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007178324 ELIAZA ZAYANNE SILVA OLIVEIRA 9023694 593.10 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002377939 ELLEN FERNANDA XAVIER DE ALMEIDA 10689317 717.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062544642 EVELLIN SINARA DOS SANTOS LINO 9735477 708.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005242957 GABRIEL ADELINO RODRIGUES SILVA 10726277 645.00 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201025412291 GABRIEL CARLOS OLIVEIRA DE LIMA 9376895 705.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004919498 GEOVANA JANAINA DA SILVA SANTOS 10838885 706.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004252437 GUSTAVO BUNES DA SILVA 10779275 618.42 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201015623485 IZABELLA FRANCINY DE LIMA SILVA 10525253 781.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015826880 JESSYELLEN EMANUELLY DE LIMA 9362140 629.92 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201070122456 JOAO GABRIEL DE ANDRADE MELO 9397486 753.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010809360 JOAO VICTOR MONTEIRO VIEIRA 1639748962 705.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007464757 KATHERINE SOARES RUFINO 42516129 751.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012747030 KIMBERLLY KHRISTTY ALVES DE FREITAS 10520629 625.96 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201019932007 LARISSA XAVIER PEREIRA 9707724 702.24 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201087847954 LETICIA DA SILVA RIBEIRO 8714483 599.48 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201082880331 LEYDSON BRENNAND DA SILVA 9330898 648.17 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000721633 MARIA RITA CARDOSO DE SOUSA 9252274 704.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201050447857 MYLLENA YASMIM DOS SANTOS SOARES 9319698 725.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011341603 PEDRO HENRIQUE ALCANTARA DAS CHAGAS 10849894 648.77 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001798416 RAFAEL LUCAS SILVA MENEZES 10615120 639.97 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201102669821 RICARDO ALEXANDRE DO NASCIMENTO ARAUJO FILHO 9999 707.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002346603 SABRINA PASTI DOS SANTOS 542715156 609.25 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201018488944 SINTIQUE SANNY DE MACEDO MARTINS 8932360 710.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201040153656 THAYNA WILLYANE DE MELO SILVA 10539223 598.04 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201064809472 THAYS JOSEFA MARINALVA DA SILVA 9916514 736.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201064526340 THIAGO ALVES DA CRUZ 9780101 747.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  18. 18. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 17 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201001271950 THIAGO VINICIUS CIPRIANO ROCHA 7857733 710.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  19. 19. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 18 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: DESIGN GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201032995049 ANA BEATRIZ DA SILVA 10356836 569.27 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002021859 ANNA CAROLINA CORTES DE OLIVEIRA 570602683 540.96 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201021203363 ARTHUR VINICIUS CORREIA DE OLIVEIRA 9168943 702.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007820123 CAYLANE BARBOSA SILVA 397246687 703.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011134263 DAYANE DE SOUZA LIRA BARROS 10690565 697.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015804663 EMILLY FERREIRA DE OLIVEIRA 9348350 608.48 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201006422467 ESTEFANNI ROBERTA BEZERRA DOS SANTOS 9647603 541.57 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000793475 EWERTON ADRIANO DA SILVA SOUZA 8892114 617.43 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201047435064 GIOVANNA PEREIRA MATOS PASCOAL 10132385 604.90 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201018960959 GUILHERME DA SILVA SOARES OLIVEIRA 10548279 593.68 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201091464077 HEBERT HENRIQUE SILVA 9999 663.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201083578116 JANYFFER JAIZE DE FIGUEREDO ANDRADE 9145729 697.19 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002796096 JOAO LUCAS DE SANTANA DOS SANTOS SILVA 14293139435 585.78 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201050398522 JOSE FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS NETO 10876494 693.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004063750 JOSE GABRIEL DE LIMA FERREIRA 10256290 550.53 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014312791 JULIA MARIA CARVALHO NEVES 9634860 670.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047341965 JULIA MARIA MONTEIRO SILVA 4686767 617.88 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201087925289 LAIS EMANUELE FERREIRA DA SILVA 10400001 573.70 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020009365 LETICIA FERREIRA MARQUES 10921385 677.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201097526549 LUCAS MATHEUS ALVES DA SILVA 9999 543.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201076943889 LUCAS PEREIRA SILVA 10346704 665.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016942132 LUIZ FELIPE MONTEIRO BEZERRA 10569554 586.00 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201079812388 LYZANDRA EVELYN DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 10539704 701.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035313026 MARIA CANDIDA MONTEIRO DE SOUZA 9866652 576.01 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201084763428 MARIA CAROLINA GOMES MONTEIRO 9426656 657.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016958443 MARIA DEISEANE NERES DA COSTA 11349806 595.62 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201037508011 MARIA GABRIELLY ALVES DE LIMA 10479604 692.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201029944687 MARIA JULIA DE MIRANDA JERONIMO 10989410 697.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017684287 MILLENA DE FATIMA DA SILVA 9171097 698.82 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201110098435 MYLENA KARLA SANTANA MENDES 9999 702.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010921892 RENATHA LILIANNE LIMA DOS SANTOS BARROS 10322503 619.81 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201068492531 RODRIGO GOMES DA SILVA 10862783 651.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201104782218 SAVYO PEREIRA DE LUCENA 9999 675.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201110566183 THIAGO KANASHIRO PENA 9999 699.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201071146066 THIAGO LIMA SILVA 10292198 690.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062074889 WOLNEY LEITE MIRANDA 4705023 695.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 36
  20. 20. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 19 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA CIVIL GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201003390311 ALAN CRISTIAN DA SILVA 10515827 694.35 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201035899149 ANA KATARINA ALVES DE OLIVEIRA 10415316 715.35 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201118139777 ANDREY CORDEIRO DUARTE 9999 437.20 L9 CLASSIFICADO 201004120642 ANNA ELLOISA SANTOS SILVA 10206613 732.10 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201005943067 ANTONIO KEVYN DA SILVA FERREIRA 10586091 644.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201003886334 BRENO MARCONDES DA COSTA ALMEIDA 10735310 683.33 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201064200854 CAIO HENRIQUE DA MOTA BARBOSA 9629517 711.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003883919 DAMIAO MENDES DA LUZ 3926139 702.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201087250464 DAVI FERNANDES MEDEIROS DE LUCENA COSTA 10825510 712.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008806881 EMERSON LUAN SILVA LIRA 9863936 734.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201115416814 EVERTON LUIZ DE VASCONCELOS 9999 701.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013733492 GABRIEL DO NASCIMENTO SANTIAGO 9853696 674.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012396226 GUILHERME AUGUSTO DA SILVA LIMA 10693374 610.34 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004431262 ISABELLY STEFANIA SOUZA DA SILVA 10436359 663.84 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001534761 ITALO HENRIQUE TOMAZ SILVA 10269990 626.49 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201039790716 JARBAS DE ANDRADE JOTA NETO 10042460 719.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018949655 JENIFFER PRISCILLA DA SILVA LIMA 10672412 637.45 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201046662536 JOSE AILTON DA SILVA JUNIOR 10328143 710.63 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201087665505 JOSE MATEUS DIAS CARVALHO 20150654612 680.45 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003366113 JOSE MATEUS OLIVEIRA VIANA 9640855 634.26 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201063738904 JOSE WILLAMS SANTOS DA SILVA 10980564 578.01 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001667389 KAIQUE MATEUS DE MELO SOUZA 10158673 625.49 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201018090427 LETICIA HELLEN DE SOUZA ARAUJO 8972791 770.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201122214038 LILIANNE EDUARDA COSTA SABINO 9999 678.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051501041 LORENA DE JESUS LOURENCO DA SILVA 1043411 710.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003729641 LUCAS DE OLIVEIRA TORRES BRAGA 9743330 752.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002748006 LUCIVALDO SILVA LIMA 9540576 643.82 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201001859663 MARCOS ANTONIO PAULA DA CUNHA 8194036 689.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201024363263 MARIA KATHARINA SOARES DE MELO 8772165 418.78 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201012876748 MARIA ROSANGELA DE LIRA ANDRADE 9517513 683.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047202415 MATHEUS GOMES ANDRE 10814586 680.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013878321 MATHEUS LIMA DE OLIVEIRA 10475429 745.84 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000338347 NATHAN CAVALCANTE SILVA 9617385 744.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014834315 PEDRO CRISPINIANO GONCALVES NETO 8424913 713.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008308128 PEDRO GUILHERME RAMOS BARBOSA 9293652 709.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005337807 THAIS RISOMAR DA SILVA 11798756480 395.00 L14 CLASSIFICADO 201117948806 VALDEREDO VALENTIM AMORIM LOPES DE SOUZA 9999 713.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201009040738 VICTOR JUAREZ DA SILVA AMARAL 8705187 647.80 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201082137898 WENDEL BRUNO FERNANDES DAS NEVES 12802794 626.75 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  21. 21. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 20 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA CIVIL GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201079761577 YAGO NAHUE ARAUJO DOS SANTOS 9911799 721.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  22. 22. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 21 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA CIVIL GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201048836898 ALEX KENED DA SILVA SANTOS 9705863 557.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201070226372 ALINE MARIA FREITAS CAMPOS 10175910 554.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002429789 ANTONIO MAURICIO ALVES DE OLIVEIRA JUNIOR 8598019 663.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001511041 COSME RYANN DE LIMA SILVA 10405313 521.45 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003932518 DANILO MEDEIROS DA SILVA 9323537 441.89 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006491298 DIANDRA KAMILLA DE ALMEIDA CAVALCANTI 10321909 578.85 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012448514 EDUARDO MIGUEL DE MELO 10275185 606.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013719640 ERTON LIMA MATULINO DE ASSUNCAO 6846837 644.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002142788 EVELLY RAYANE PEREIRA DE SOUZA 10250238 569.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016079331 FELIPE BOANERGES RODRIGUES DOS SANTOS 8124148 577.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201095703140 FILIPE SANTOS TABOSA 9999 645.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010992463 GABRIELA DE LEMOS CARDIM 9788849 635.02 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201004278598 HERMIRO GABRIEL FELIX DOS SANTOS BRAGA 10300272 647.03 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201084645898 IAGO BESERRA CAMPOS DE OLIVEIRA 10263082 656.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201069195513 IAN LUCAS SILVA 9001923 635.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201064330016 INES MAISA AFONSO BARBOSA 10388684 620.65 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003232927 IVAN DA SILVA NUNES 9750308 572.37 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201023170255 JANDERSON LUAN CARVALHO MACEDO 9550323 568.22 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201096131721 JHONATHAN HENRIQUE OLIVEIRA DE SOBRAL 9999 668.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013733864 JHUAN MIGUEL SANTOS DA SILVA 10712488 525.78 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201034842611 JOAO PEDRO PONTES LOPES 9517275 640.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000239982 KAIO FILIPE MENDONCA DOS SANTOS 8952580 614.12 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201010808503 LUIZ HENRIQUE DA ARAUJO VICENTE 11020044 649.05 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201003334921 MATHEUS CHRISTIAN DE LIMA COSTA 9415988 579.96 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201066624077 NATANIA VASCONCELOS DE MENEZES FEITOSA 10496473 577.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201024610622 NATHAN CAVALCANTE BEZERRA DA SILVA 8948499 643.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019209240 NIEDJA MARTINS SALES 9179670 567.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002784050 PEDRO HENRIQUE CALADO MACEDO 9970609 632.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018491849 RAFAEL DE OLIVEIRA 32363311 566.05 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201119649915 RUAN VINICIUS FIRMINO CAVALCANTI 9999 578.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001054695 TAIS RIBEIRO DA SILVA 1650381875 495.88 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000819213 TAMIRES MARIA DA SILVA 10463785 561.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081631750 TELVANIA MIRELLY SEVERO DA SILVA 8626418 477.06 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201083952014 TULIO HENRIQUE NEVES DE SANTANA LINS 10217777 624.18 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201095642900 VICTOR ANTONIO SILVA ORDONIO ALVES 9999 488.75 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201049648797 WEDJA MARIA DA SILVA 9278889 503.24 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201088117746 WESLEY MARCOS FLORENCIO 9328846 554.94 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201007027612 WEVERTON SAMUEL ONOFRE DE FARIAS 10038586 634.73 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201010254880 WISLANE RODRIGUES DA SILVA 9339007 615.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  23. 23. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 22 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA CIVIL GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 39
  24. 24. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 23 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA DE PRODUÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201027219918 ABRAHAO BATISTA DA SILVA 10363622 682.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201105862472 AMANDA PAMELA ALVES DA SILVA 9999 732.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201076087059 ANA BEATRIZ ALMEIDA SILVA 9137893 675.91 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201014499358 ANDERSON TIAGO PEIXOTO GONCALVES 2845957 615.87 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201099673182 ANTENOR WANDERLEY PEREIRA SANTOS 9999 662.89 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201071480382 BEATRIZ LEITE FLORENCIO 9648019 535.93 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004193334 BRUNA DE LIMA SILVA 10230054 697.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045240813 CAMILA BIANCA DE AGUIAR BRAZ 9894577 612.62 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000730352 CAROLINNE CARDOSO GUERRA 8498581 757.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008866984 CLARA RAYNARA SANTOS DE SOUZA 10439655 779.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201064406485 CLAUDIRAN JOSE BEVENUTO JUNIOR 10020026 590.17 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003967381 DEYSE EMANUELLY DA SILVA SENA 10667182 717.11 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015680220 EVILLY MORGANY FARIAS MARINHO 10993257 623.94 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201014350148 GABRIEL HENRIQUE DA SILVA BARBOSA 10011599 602.57 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201052887852 GIOVANNA ALVES BEZERRA SILVA 9528274 679.38 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201006888972 ISABELLE SOARES DE CARVALHO 10385265 733.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000730196 ISRAEL LINCOLINS DE OLIVEIRA NETO 9274183 743.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077379893 JOSE FERNANDO MARIANO DE ARAUJO 3701058 602.64 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201013275957 JOSE LUIZ DA SILVA NETO 10173089 577.80 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201111822429 JOSE MARIA DE SOUSA NETO 9999 677.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019642937 LETICIA ROBERTA ALVES DA SILVA 9426116 658.08 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201006978773 MANOEL GUILHERME MONTEIRO SILVA 10639469 737.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072622867 MARIA EDUARDA PEREIRA DA SILVA 9372527 732.36 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201097625291 MARIA EMANUELLA MONTEIRO BATISTA 9999 683.42 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000925762 MARIA LIDIANE FERREIRA DA SILVA 10422328 695.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003492042 MARINALDO ARRUDA DE SANTANA JUNIOR 10641670 715.49 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201011672163 MOAB BEZERRA TELES 8601958 664.51 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201113866317 PEDRO HENRIQUE DE SOUSA ALVES 9999 701.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201069974057 PEDRO HENRIQUE LOPES SILVA 9753244 676.11 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004105056 PEDRO LUCAS LINS BARBOSA 9545779 710.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014402451 RAYANNY CELINY SILVA DE ALCANTARA 8846277 565.75 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201009106216 RODRIGO FLAVIO DOS SANTOS PINHEIRO 7299918 606.47 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201067791651 SERGIO ROBERTO DE ALBUQUERQUE FERREIRA FILHO 9673800 699.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012303875 SEVERINO SILVA DOS SANTOS JUNIOR 10600826 612.36 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201080015393 TAUANE LIMA MENEZES 10920943 731.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012278846 TIAGO RAFAEL AZEVEDO DE MOURA 7886896 683.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005369362 VANESSA THAIS TORRES DA SILVA 10753804 693.99 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081930665 VINICIUS ALMEIDA DE MOURA 10625323 722.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  25. 25. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 24 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA DE PRODUÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 38
  26. 26. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 25 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: ENGENHARIA DE PRODUÇÃO GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201109611545 ANTONIO HELIODORO SOARES JUNIOR 9999 622.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001387996 DIEGO FELIPE DA SILVA AVELINO 9991535 668.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201107967261 ERICK BENONI PINHEIRO GOMES 9999 594.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201049185568 GABRIEL ALVES COELHO SANTOS 1209825287 644.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011931619 JOAO VICTOR BEZERRA DE ALBUQUERQUE 10868728 571.37 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201006955359 JOSE EVERTON OLIVEIRA 9365930 670.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012884015 KAMMYLLE PEREIRA SILVA 10755713 652.08 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201028171910 LETICIA MIRELE SILVA MELLO 10590659 637.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019590003 LETICIA NEY DE ANDRADE ALVES 9136741 608.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010335481 LUCRECIA MARIA DA SILVA 50738081850 597.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007489952 MONIQUE VITORIA DE BARROS MIRANDA 8646849 644.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012909622 MURILO NOBREGA CASAS 12488224 610.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007618246 PEDRO GUYLHERME HONORATO DE LIMA SILVA 8975061 665.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201100061294 WELLINGTON PEREIRA SILVA 9999 664.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 14
  27. 27. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 26 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: FÍSICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201000509582 ALEX PEDRO DA SILVA SANTOS 9393058 664.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201036299620 ALYSON ELVES DA SILVA 9166076 695.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201062730837 AMANDA FRANCISCA DA SILVA 10385122 605.82 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201033927645 ANDRE KRUILLYVER DA SILVA GOMES 9896470 611.25 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201005514223 BRUNO ARAUJO BARROS 10259911 671.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000978787 CARLOS MANOEL DA SILVA 10313202 802.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001318587 DANIEL PEDRO DA SILVA 10523828 571.22 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201057783833 DAVID GUILHERME LIMA VIEIRA 9538614 719.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028295784 DEMOSTENES JOSE DA SILVA NETO 10203794 570.78 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201060782012 ERIKA CAROLINE LIMA SILVA 10700204 645.36 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201117096721 EWERTON ANTONIO DA SILVA 9999 634.86 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201060209156 FELIPE ALVES DOS SANTOS 49220178x 609.09 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201007496718 GABRIEL BEZERRA SALES CAMPOS 9386752 744.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201067810287 GABRIEL PEDRO COSTA LOPES DA SILVA 10243780 635.20 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013281104 GILBERTO FRANCISCO SILVA NETO 10255706 548.37 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201021410158 GUILHERME EMILIANO JORDAO NASCIMENTO 9265214 633.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014262962 IAGO ANDRADE DE MELO 10750295 702.18 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201024129557 ITALO GABRIEL DOS SANTOS 9277409 657.55 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201114714268 JANDERSON VITAL DE ARAUJO 9999 568.43 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201040268025 JONANTHA MARCELO DA SILVA 10615750 599.34 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201109379705 JOSE DENILSON ALVES DA SILVA 9999 571.88 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201037858192 JOSE EVERTON DA SILVA 10035798 619.32 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201106894797 LEANDRO JOSE DE SOUZA JUNIOR 9999 591.70 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201040728812 LUCAS HENRIQUE FERREIRA COSTA 10555168 684.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073222436 LUIS EDUARDO SIQUEIRA BRAGA 10702724 795.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201086461526 LYANDRA MAYSA ALVES SILVA 9781241 616.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201029891409 MARIA CLARA AQUINO SIQUEIRA SOUZA 9117856 726.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013836246 MATHEUS MAGNO RODRIGUES DA SILVA 10275935 624.60 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016493169 PEDRO LUCAS CADETE DA SILVA 10296646 718.62 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006904829 RENATA VIEIRA DE VASCONCELOS 9848026 633.13 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201020515890 RENATO RIBEIRO DA SILVA 8881614 654.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201036312852 RIVALDO JOSE DA SILVA 06406319186 620.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201073386629 ROGERIO LUIZ ARAUJO MARINHO 6979947 636.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201038937250 SACCHINE FREITAS DOS SANTOS 8927313 572.25 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201008707808 THAWAN FARIAS SANTOS 10645178 573.16 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201014722940 VAGNER DIEGO DE ARAUJO FREIRE 9810506 680.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201105935401 VALERIA MARIA DA SILVA 9999 577.05 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010423816 WAGNER CARVALHO DE LIMA 401899846 614.43 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201046203380 WANDISSON NERES BEZERRA 10413528 726.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  28. 28. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 27 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: FÍSICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201046978650 WANESSA ARAUJO DA SILVA 10292920 691.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  29. 29. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 28 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: FÍSICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201050737307 ALISSON MATHEUS SOUZA DA SILVA 10920711 550.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201012467761 ANTONY LAUREANO DE ANDRADE FERREIRA 10425344 540.58 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201081705802 CLEDSON JOSE DA COSTA 002132073 518.77 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003150103 DANIELA CARVALHO DE LIMA 491888600 546.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033312012 EDNALDO LOPES DAS NEVES FILHO 10158666 577.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201090939400 ELTON VICENTE DA SILVA 9999 567.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033477492 ELVIS ANTONIO DA SILVA 7363615 531.73 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008663951 ENILSON ALVES DA SILVA 10764642 589.25 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201015788353 EVERSON NATANAEL VIEIRA DA SILVA 10716210 540.03 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201007298874 EVERTON JOSE DA SILVA 10682561 505.86 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201098312444 ISABEL EWENY DE OLIVEIRA MELO 9999 585.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010060253 JOSE ERIVAN DA SILVA JUNIOR 8739257 458.50 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201017292719 JOSE FELIPE DE LIMA ROMAO 10385852 511.10 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201033387402 JOSE GOMES RIBEIRO 8609011 566.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084791833 JOSE LUCAS VIEIRA SOUZA 10511109 605.74 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201004800904 KAUA WESLLEN PERGENTINO DA SILVA 10690107 601.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011696246 LARISSA MARIA DA SILVA 9654526 482.95 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201073358966 LEANDRO MALHEIRO DA SILVA 9190133 598.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019474380 LEANDRO MANOEL SILVA DOS SANTOS 9581350 454.40 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201014888907 LUCENILDO CARNEIRO DA SILVA 3429531 438.00 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201000196992 MARCOS DE SOBRAL GALDINO 10695728 488.70 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201033392279 MARIA EDUARDA SOBRAL VIDAL SILVA 10498113 551.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201075497119 MARIA ELOA DO O SILVA 10452732 556.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006553790 MARIA LARISSA BURITY 9037132 597.67 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004298448 MARIA LUIZA PEREIRA BENTO 10616738 613.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013000108 NATANAEL MARCOS DA SILVA 10690371 525.34 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201010238677 PEDRO FELIPE ALMEIDA GONCALO 10605727 561.03 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201089193159 SAMUEL CLEMENTINO TORRES NETO 9610866 599.82 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201037746181 SEBASTIAO ALUIZIO FERREIRA DE ALCANTARA 10679737 579.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201077191686 TARCIO FRANCISCO DOS SANTOS 10285212 502.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023796299 TIAGO FERREIRA DA SILVA 11021625 556.29 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201005498435 VALDEMAR JOSE ALVES JUNIOR 1170112668 531.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 32
  30. 30. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 29 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MATEMÁTICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201112475540 ADOLFO JOSE SANTOS DA SILVA 9999 612.85 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201027190507 ALEX ALVES BARBOZA 10164961 696.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201065526729 ANA CLARA NASCIMENTO OLIVEIRA 10506716 602.49 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201017125554 ANDERSON EUCLIDES DA SILVA 10764310 720.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201111043802 BRUNO ALVES DA SILVA 9999 603.15 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006051787 DAVI EDINALDO CLEMENTE SILVA 10254494 702.46 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003261272 ELISANGELA FERNANDA BEZERRA VASCONCELOS 10440878 747.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035488463 EMANUEL VITORIO NASCIMENTO DE LIMA 10484960 698.29 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201015050457 FERNANDA ALVES SILVA 10656213 745.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004674457 GUSTAVO HENRIQUE DE SOUSA SILVA 10757932 688.56 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201012692681 GUSTAVO SOBRAL QUEIROZ 10975021 741.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201029114315 ISABELLA CARVALHO DA COSTA SILVA 10294482 859.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004268227 ITALO GUSTAVO SANTOS SILVA 10479109 748.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004087486 JAELSON WILLIAM JOSE DA SILVA 10259391 692.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201030034759 JENNYFER FRANCYELLE NASCIMENTO NUNES 9808849 615.91 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201017954409 JOANA JANAINA DA SILVA 10792056 708.40 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201095745380 JOAO HENRIQUE DA SILVA 9999 624.54 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201033321393 JOAO PAULO DE ASSIS 10682681 705.18 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008015483 JOSE CARLOS DE MELO SOUSA 9876136 738.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201080874518 JOSE LUCIVALDO DA SILVA 10253127 644.87 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201082325428 JOSE PEDRO DA SILVA 10804264 673.73 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201072200136 JOSE WARLYSON SANTOS DO NASCIMENTO 11336627 747.63 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006572535 KALINA GISLANE GOUVEIA DE ARAUJO 9754045 678.31 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005999697 KLEITON INALDO ROCHA DA SILVA 9811948 607.36 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201083879563 LARA SOARES SILVA 4442362071 624.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005654516 LUCAS FREITAS DE SOUSA REIS 8812045 749.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001202088 LUCAS MARTINS VERCOSA 10775749 741.91 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032776258 LUCIELTON SILVA DE OLIVEIRA 10178405 659.76 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201068861834 LUTERO BANDEIRA CORREIA 5515482 782.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081244083 MALCOLM VINICIUS DE ANDRADE SEDICIAS 10655678 801.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000761266 MARIA APARECIDA DA SILVA 10540121 430.05 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201009890249 MARIA CAMILLA SANTOS SILVA 10472837 625.02 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201009012216 MARIA JAYANNE SOARES DE ANDRADE 10696510 618.75 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001215148 MARIA LUIZA SOUZA SILVESTRE BARBOSA 9854833 731.09 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006682631 NATHAN ALAELSON PEREIRA DA SILVA 10750276 716.18 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201060253444 NOE FRANCISCO DA SILVA MARTY 9000483 707.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019405491 PEDRO HENRIQUE DANIEL DO NASCIMENTO 9251212 662.83 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201083263552 PEDRO MIGUEL NEVES SILVA 10756265 713.43 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008288411 RAYANNE DEBORA SILVA LIMA 9815617 666.99 L1 CLASSIFICADO
  31. 31. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 30 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MATEMÁTICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201007907722 VITORIA GUIMARAES LEOPOLDO LIMA 8707701 711.06 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  32. 32. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 31 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MATEMÁTICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201032618195 ADRIANI DEBORA MORAES CARDOSO 10248166 668.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058765268 ALESSANDRA DE LIMA SANTOS 9816396 537.02 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000555239 AMANDA MARIA DOS SANTOS MOTA 8771223 681.19 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002126518 ARIELE KALINE DA SILVA 14836080428 512.80 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201055723641 ARTHUR CESARIO DA SILVA SANTOS 10536126 459.32 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201063984318 CAMYLLE MILLENE LIMA BEZERRA 10537777 661.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008945754 DAVID CICERO DA SILVA 10684274 556.50 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201111420521 DAVI LISARB SILVA DE MELO 9999 646.59 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028858268 EDUARDO MENDONCA PEREIRA CAVALCANTE 10815973 691.60 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058487681 EDUARDO PEREIRA FREIRE 9295366 609.48 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016741047 ELIZEU MANOEL DA SILVA 10692202 607.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034082036 ELSON VENICIOS DA SILVA VITORIANO 7419671 602.47 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201079552554 EZEQUIEL JOSINALDO DA SILVA 9439738 461.11 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201065457263 FABIO ROGERIO DA SILVA 9044509 499.63 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201006042042 GABRIEL LIMA DE LUCENA 381921840 611.03 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201100562978 GISELE GOMES BARBOSA DO AMARAL 9999 590.64 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201053866418 GUILHERME VASCONCELOS ARRUDA 10392800 606.49 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012547463 JHONATAS HENRIQUE DA SILVA BEZERRA 9906799 598.39 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201031956521 JOAO ANTONIO MEDEIROS BARBOSA 9518052 666.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010803322 JOSE MARCOS VINICIUS DA SILVA ARAUJO 10069846 642.76 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201046173385 JOSE RUBSON DA SILVA 9420624 562.30 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201039431568 JOZILENE DO NASCIMENTO SILVA 0961060697 449.97 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201075510358 KLISMANN MONTEIRO DE FARIAS 8101722 685.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201022783892 LUCAS HENRIQUE BEZERRA DE LIMA 9523141 678.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003452541 LUIS HENRIQUE ALVES FERREIRA 9929015 574.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201117244842 LUIS THOMAS LUCIANO SOBRAL DA SILVA 9999 615.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201047635531 MADALENA DE LIMA CERVINO 7002785 656.46 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000529317 MARCELO GENIVALDO TORRES DA SILVA 10039027 685.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201039391937 MARIA ADRIELLY DE SOUZA RIBEIRO 10441296 658.30 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201024438115 MARIA DO CARMO DE LIMA SILVA 10468278 448.01 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201011070871 MARIA EDUARDA TIBURCIO DA SILVA 10385723 597.76 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201040625141 MARIANA MOURA BORGES 10195287 595.59 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201044868713 MARILIA GABRIELY FELICIO SILVA 10707115 610.52 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058943899 MICHELLE DOS SANTOS DA SILVA 10564263 586.73 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015665502 OLIVIO CARDOSO VALENCA 3806163 488.76 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201030255271 OSVALDO BENICIO VAZ CAVALCANTI FILHO 10377240 678.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025368998 PAULA VITORIA RODRIGUES DE LIMA 10486344 669.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201027303902 PAULO HENRIQUE CAMPOS SANTOS 8970043 548.08 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201018750079 WILLMA PRISCILA DE ALBUQUERQUE 5819036 525.99 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  33. 33. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 32 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MATEMÁTICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 39
  34. 34. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 33 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MEDICINA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201018676936 ALANNA CHRISTYNY COSTA LOPES 8414787 751.27 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201086540469 ANALEA BEATRIZ DE ALMEIDA LIRA 8906805 750.36 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000323190 ANDRE RICHARD DE MELO SILVA 7031731 592.37 L10 CLASSIFICADO 201001193956 ANNA GABRIELLE GOMES CORREA E SILVA 9460882 861.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010486953 ANNE CAROLINE TEIXEIRA VIDAL 3990440 750.57 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201004802959 BEATRIZ CHAVES ARRUDA DA SILVA 9683018 866.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019541980 CAIO JOSE SOUZA ALBUQUERQUE 10698658 862.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011087123 CHRISTIAN JOSE FERREIRA SILVA 9538785 866.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013806793 CLARA CASALI DIAS DOS REIS 7469756 791.46 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013190164 DAVI JONAS BEZERRA MACEDO 3863659 860.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201008938601 DESIREE SILVA CARVALHO NEVES 9289531 788.23 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201016874400 EDUARDO VINICIUS DE OLIVEIRA ANDRADE 10172109 759.54 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201008576146 ELTON FELIPE MONTEIRO VESPA DE LIMA 8496316 862.68 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006761906 EMILLY NAYALI SOUSA SILVA 10418605 889.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054288844 EVERTON LUIS SOARES DE ALMEIDA 9595599 776.99 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201028729584 FERNANDA MALATESTA PEREIRA 287170211 789.64 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003637828 GABRIELA BEZERRA MENDONCA 9686375 865.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201037695784 GABRIEL DINIZ MORAIS FERREIRA 4360821 750.62 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201014106334 GABRIEL PESSOA FERRO CORREIA RAMOS 9487214 872.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011274358 GABRIEL QUEIROZ LACET 9842772 872.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201054546472 GIOVANNA ARAUJO GAMA DE ALMEIDA 1226998 777.29 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201002765778 GUSTAVO HENRIQUE BARBOSA DO NASCIMENTO 558470178 743.09 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201001833692 IANQUE PEREIRA FEITOSA DA SILVA 10651044 861.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201053159962 IARA CONCEICAO CARVALHO DO NASCIMENTO 9616310 751.97 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201064266970 IASMIN KARINA NASCIMENTO NERY 10395195 864.88 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004385765 ISAYANNE EVILLE DA SILVA 10122732 759.87 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000489330 ISIS MARIA DE SOUSA BRITO 10235608 791.90 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201013255744 JESSICA LOUISE DE OLIVEIRA LIMA 9972022 867.84 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201024287256 JHENYFFER SOARES BARBOSA 4089522 778.50 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016487211 JIN SOOK SOUSA 20088892608 750.65 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201005269091 JOAO LUCAS OLIVEIRA E SILVA 9724967 868.08 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014862464 JOAO MARCOS DE OLIVEIRA LEITAO 8816376 884.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002626848 JOAO PEDRO MORAES PAES ALENCAR 8306194 868.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025374665 JOAO PEDRO OLIVEIRA SANTOS 9537977 862.47 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011194507 JOAO VITOR DA SILVA MONTEIRO 10032888 764.24 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201007335254 JOAO VITOR PEREIRA SABINO 10512091 764.30 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201015603818 JOHNNATA JOSE FLORENCIO DE OLIVEIRA 8215438 861.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006479111 JORDANA KAMYLLA FERREIRA DA FONSECA 37665308 738.68 L9 CLASSIFICADO 201000895296 JOSE EDCARLOS RODRIGUES BEZERRA 10438552 749.49 L2 CLASSIFICADO
  35. 35. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 34 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MEDICINA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201013499458 JOSE LUCAS SALVINO DO NASCIMENTO BARBOSA 10330333 860.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010633463 KETYLLEN LAYANNE DA SILVA NASCIMENTO 10045312 784.05 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001755275 LAIS SAMILLI DE ARAUJO BEZERRA 9326900 861.23 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006744548 LARISSA REBECA LUCENA CAVALCANTI DE MELO 9344511 874.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028598856 LEONARDO SOBRAL DE LIMA 8983327 862.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014153385 LETICIA BARBOSA MACIEL DINIZ FEITOSA 10184532 868.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019828965 LETICIA BEZERRA DE OLIVEIRA 9510584 880.80 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201013788538 LETICIA MILLENY GOMES FERREIRA 10301238 865.87 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201045908195 LUANA CRISTINA SOUSA BUENO 7921314 788.10 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201065148375 LUCAS MATEUS SILVA TORRES 9107956 862.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001310170 MARCELO OLIVEIRA REGIS FILHO 9865549 883.21 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098536786 MARGARIDA MILLENY DA SILVA FERNANDES 9999 776.63 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201004684274 MARIA CLARA ALMEIDA DE OLIVEIRA 10183065 897.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000345052 MARIANA BARBOSA DE ARAUJO 2009010138514 749.30 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015634144 MARIANA BARBOSA SILVA 9406712 747.24 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201017590211 MARIANO LUCAS DA SILVA GOMES 9015495 745.36 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201038189894 MARIA YASMIN DE MORAIS RAFAEL 9631937 751.66 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201020367896 MATTHEUS THYAGO DE MORAIS VITAL 9910510 862.86 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004814293 MICHELL MATOS CANTAO 5238192 595.58 L14 CLASSIFICADO 201011893629 MIGHUEL MONTENEGRO FELICIANO DA SILVA 10100285 859.75 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031684149 MILEIDE BEATRIZ DE LIMA SANTOS 4469352 751.87 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201029771270 PEDRO AUGUSTO ALVES MONTEIRO 8957685 872.91 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002425282 RAFAELA GUEDES DE BRITO 508951033 750.90 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201002793457 RANNIELLY VANESSA SILVA DE SANTANA 10089472 873.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201070508662 RAYANNE MARIA VIEIRA DE SOUZA 9295795 754.13 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201039799345 REGIANE MACIEL DE OLIVEIRA 7427441 753.87 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001756372 SAMUEL ASAFE DA SILVA 10136553 918.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011703687 SANDY VANESSA CESAR CADENGUE 9645420 866.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028258253 SIDNEI DE ANDRADE DIAS 7313849 887.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006521649 SILOE ALMEIDA TAVARES JUNIOR 8310670 751.35 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201051957144 STHELLA LIDIA GOMES 9907571 759.37 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000298806 TAINA ALVES DA SILVA 9787473 868.37 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017072038 THUANNE CAROLLINE SILVA LIMA 9863883 759.18 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001173198 TIAGO EMANUEL DO NASCIMENTO SILVA 9240406 794.28 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201000708754 VICTOR SOUTO MAIOR PAULA DE ASSIS 10565990 866.32 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007290640 VINICIUS EMANUEL SILVA BRAINER 10807044 864.33 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023782307 WALDENIA VANESSA CAMPOS DOS SANTOS 10313914 779.04 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201008702858 WILMA FREDERICO LIMA 4314124 754.55 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201041584412 WOSHINGTON RYCARDO RIBEIRO SOARES 8681078 758.87 L6 CLASSIFICADO
  36. 36. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 35 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: MEDICINA GRAU: BACHARELADO TURNO: INTEGRAL CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201011796632 YASMIN CABRAL MENEZES DE OLIVEIRA 10118340 869.56 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 79
  37. 37. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 36 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: PEDAGOGIA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201007019403 ALINE STEPHANIE DA SILVA SANTOS 10319609 670.19 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005882497 ALLANY VICTORIA DE LIMA ASSUNCAO 10542530 661.16 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201019557614 AMANDA DOS SANTOS TIMOTEO 10532487 660.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016084802 ANA BEATRIZ SANTOS DA SILVA 10500914 650.89 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201002882862 ANA CAROLINE CAVALCANTI DE MACEDO 10376797 695.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201028859761 ANA PRISCILA SENA ARAUJO 10617356 662.53 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201053859058 AVYA NASCIMENTO ALVES COSTA 5924250 673.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034073761 BARBARA LUANA SOARES DOS SANTOS 10995263 639.82 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201001546930 BEATRIZ DA SILVA MONTEIRO 10929511 663.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000307870 CARLOS EDUARDO CEZARIO DA SILVA 10734467 665.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034579775 CLAUDIANE NOGUEIRA DE MELO 10553687 655.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201100258098 DOMICIO MACAMBIRA DA SILVA JUNIOR 9999 589.66 L9 CLASSIFICADO 201040710075 DOUGLAS MARCOS DOS SANTOS SILVA 561892842 590.28 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201003757428 EDNAELLI DOLORES VIEIRA DA SILVA 10379382 701.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043248511 GABRIELA REJANE SILVA DE MEDEIROS 9258576 669.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084969827 GABRIEL OLIVEIRA CRUZ 10187989 649.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012600288 GHABRYELL RENNAN FREITAS MELO 10493225 590.84 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201029465105 HELLEN VITORIE DE ARAUJO SILVA 10421084 619.64 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201035453012 ISABEL JAMILY DOS SANTOS 10660597 619.08 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201003436734 JEZIEL IGOR GONCALVES DO NASCIMENTO 10216390 667.04 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201084004625 JOAIS FEITOZA DA SILVA 565656533 425.18 L10 CLASSIFICADO 201005948454 JOANA STEFANY DA SILVA DOS SANTOS 10727724 578.62 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201017446281 JOSE CARLOS MIRANDA DA SILVA 10138084 587.64 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201006561744 JOSE JOAO DA SILVA 10574670 648.01 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018207799 KEWLEN KELLEN SILVA 9719066 603.56 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201062084714 KIRLY CABRAL SILVA DE LIMA 10998910 587.54 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201108757208 LUIS ADRIANO CORREIA DA SILVA 9999 622.96 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201045528480 MARIA ALANA DE ARAUJO OLIVEIRA 9769283 562.84 L13 CLASSIFICADO 201070634310 MARIA EDUARDA ARANDAS DE MELO 10091216 632.44 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201015832417 MARIA LUISA DOS SANTOS SILVA 10208781 576.92 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201047879683 MARIA ROBERTA SOUSA SILVA 8965646 666.12 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033974746 MARIA VANESSA CORDEIRO SOARES 10529523 683.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004887034 MAYSA RAMOS DA SILVA 9255574 623.86 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201012922336 MELYSSA NATALIA SANTOS AMORIM 10713951 634.74 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201019336977 RENATA KELLY FARIAS DE GUSMAO 7875783 598.62 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201003473380 SARA BEATRIZ SILVA REGO 10246437 711.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014023505 SUZANY VITORIA FEITOSA DE BRITO 10614613 712.71 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000428957 TAYNARA SABRINA WANDERLEY SILVA 10507597 703.78 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012473785 VANESSA GUIMARAES SILVA 9849622 670.98 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  38. 38. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 37 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: PEDAGOGIA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201064036357 WEMILI ADRIELLY SANTOS 9855162 582.92 L2 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  39. 39. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 38 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: PEDAGOGIA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201065152740 ALEFE ROBSON MAURICIO DA SILVA 9098209 638.40 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014972594 ANDREA SANTANA DE ALBUQUERQUE BENTO 5024175 647.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201035501497 ANNA JULIA DA SILVA FERREIRA 9842760 564.38 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007560505 APARECIDA ELAINE ALVES DA SILVA 10725702 603.40 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201016441812 BIANCA SILVA SANTIAGO 12468379438 625.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016815247 BRUNO HENRIQUE TORRES DE OLIVEIRA SILVA 7770945 630.72 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201011176918 CAMYLE EWERLEN NOGUEIRA DA SILVA 10430325 643.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201014473676 DAIANE JUCELIA DA SILVA 10633352 640.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001634595 DARLISON JOSE DA SILVA SALES 10402975 578.32 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201021823723 DEBORA VANDERLEI DE FARIAS 9625092 643.57 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201049204146 DEYSE SOARES DA FONSECA 10644359 647.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201017281225 ELIABE DA SILVA 8909737 624.14 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201031922390 ELIZA NEVES DOS SANTOS 9667142 632.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001711971 ERMESON ALVES DE LIMA 9356106 638.02 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201072768124 GRAZIELE MARIA DE MOURA SILVA 10483514 616.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201034733828 IRIS FERNANDA DA CONCEICAO SANTOS 10335666 560.14 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201044931842 IRLANDIA DE ANDRADE SANTOS SILVA 5171886 576.88 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201027162084 ISADORA TAMIRES DA SILVA 10870931 557.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201003030081 JACQUELINE SILVANA BEZERRA 10770971 588.64 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201007693900 JESSIKA VITORIA BARBOSA DA SILVA 10415644 631.24 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201023212172 JOELSON DE LIMA BARBOSA DA SILVA 6833985 645.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201105557023 JOSE ROBSON DE MENDONCA 9999 550.66 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201102541004 KEZIA BRITO DA LUZ 9999 570.52 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201037873308 LAIANE CARLA DA SILVA 9345211 519.62 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201041265129 LARYSSA ALVES VASCONCELOS DE OLIVEIRA 70853853401 537.48 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001304546 LETICIA LANE DOS SANTOS SILVA 10807388 557.56 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201050244767 LUAN INACIO DA SILVA 9233008 572.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201004271999 MARIA FERNANDA CARINE DA SILVA NUNES 10667236 562.02 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201119318990 MARIA GABRIELLY ALVES BRASIL 9999 630.41 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201082139654 MARIANA ALLANY SILVA 10499941 560.94 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201010575326 MARIA STTER DE LIMA SOUZA 10282027 624.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081467437 MAYZA RAYSA ABREU DE AZEVEDO 10243418 642.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201043428196 MIDIA KELIONAY DOS SANTOS 10906132 625.17 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004293332 PATRICIA BARBOSA DOS SANTOS 10074474 550.80 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201001427776 RENAN ELIZEU DA SILVA 9902103 646.07 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201010027914 RENATA MARIA DO NASCIMENTO 10607460 632.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001564875 RUTH MARIA FAUSTINO DA SILVA 10146568 530.12 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201013087212 THALIA NAYARA ALVES BARBOSA 9440143 570.10 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201039870690 WHILLIANNY STEFFANY MARIA MENDES SILVA 9772587 644.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  40. 40. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 39 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: PEDAGOGIA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 39
  41. 41. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 40 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: QUÍMICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201029830464 ALINE HELOISA SILVA COSTA 10705671 565.88 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201076652472 ALINE KAROLAINE DA SILVA DO NASCIMENTO 9715974 577.71 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201020383554 ALINE RIBEIRO DA SILVA 7651078 651.79 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005385921 ANA EMANOELA COSTA GONCALVES 9995367 560.65 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201005337609 ANNY RAFAELLY DE SOUZA GOMES 10699395 614.59 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000541213 ARTUR TENORIO DA SILVA 10746830 621.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201008799441 AURORA REGINA PEREIRA MACARIO 7127037 660.97 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201060260597 BIANCA DAYANA LEAL PAIXAO 9486404 742.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201032222055 DAVID CORDEIRO DE SOUZA 10855066 597.13 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201081324554 DENILSON FERNANDES DOS SANTOS 10925823 579.73 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201053973578 FELIPE HENRIQUE DA SILVA 10489512 651.61 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005943711 GABRIELLY DA SILVA OLIVEIRA 10122737 671.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201058439344 GERCINO JUNIOR SANTOS DA SILVA 9264437 655.44 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201025254339 GESSIKA GABRIELLY DOS SANTOS SILVA 8195722 634.75 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201093383275 GISLEYY MAYRA DE MELO PAULA 9999 641.94 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019992100 IASMYM KARYNNA GONCALO DA SILVA 10245533 567.48 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201098811460 JESSICA BRUNA SANTOS TORRES 9999 651.55 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201068132087 JOAO MATHEUS ALVES CARDOSO 8808694 657.15 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003066069 JOAO PEDRO PEREIRA DE BRITO 9998118 766.58 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201018829071 JOSE LEANDRO FLORENCIO SILVA 7728793 644.16 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004387050 LARISSA VITORIA OLIVEIRA FREITAS 9614968 587.97 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201060329541 LENIVSON VALDEVINO DA SILVA 2496023 589.12 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201010697161 LUANA PAES LOPES 10375819 698.27 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001857956 LUAN DA SILVA ALVES 10113328 573.13 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201000777163 LUMA STEFANY SOARES SILVA 10409668 608.53 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201039240795 MARCOS FERNANDO TORRES ALVES 10287801 650.45 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004544361 MARIA ESTER DE SOUZA SILVA 10656782 702.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201005758341 MARILIA GABRIELLA NUNES BULL 9204147 648.19 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004897520 MATHEUS RUAN DA SILVA 9704196 586.52 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201106089802 MIKAEL VICTOR MENEZES 9999 565.21 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201069281420 MISSILENE PEREIRA RUFINO 9851969 558.53 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201007216223 NAIELY OLIVEIRA SILVA 10690080 687.39 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201006059194 NATALIA NUNES DOS SANTOS TORRES 9978900 741.70 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201059685507 OTAVIO HENRIQUE ALVES 10581022 555.95 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201015253929 RENATO NUNES DA COSTA 9019384 644.92 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201019415359 SUEYDY CORDEIRO GOMES BRANDAO 2155952899 581.16 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201011390758 SUMAYA LUIZA DE SOUZA SANTOS 10591065 660.83 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201030025187 VALERIA ALMEIDA DE LIMA 9819696 634.12 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201001071269 VANESSA FERREIRA DE LIMA 10554230 689.05 A0 CLASSIFICADO
  42. 42. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 41 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: QUÍMICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 1A. ENTRADA 201031255395 YASMIM KAWANNY DE ANDRADE SILVA 9712261 545.52 L13 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 40
  43. 43. UFPE - SISU - SISTEMA DE SELEÇÃO UNIFICADA 2021 PAG 42 24/05/2021 ========================================================================================================================================= RELAÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS POR ENTRADA - 1A. DISTRIBUIÇÃO CURSO: QUÍMICA GRAU: LICENCIATURA TURNO: NOTURNO CAMPUS: AGRESTE INSC. ENEM NOME DO CANDIDATO IDENTIDADE NOTA ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** MODALIDADE SITUAÇÃO 2A. ENTRADA 201053546655 ALANNY LARYSSA SANTOS SILVA 10202463 613.50 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201023282563 ANA BEATRIZ DOS SANTOS SOUZA 10701160 524.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003671132 ANDRESSA MAISA SOBRAL DA SILVA 10727958 539.05 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201004403469 ARTHUR VINICIUS BISPO GOUVEIA MONTEIRO DE AZEVEDO 10756307 629.93 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201033395389 ARTUR SANDRO DA SILVA JUNIOR 9577108 497.27 L5 CLASSIFICADO 201011778507 DANIELA BATISTA DE SOUZA 9152602 416.99 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201057383436 DIOMA BALTAZAR NEVES 8472428 632.26 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201026738132 HENRIQUE ERNESTO RODRIGUES MACIEL 10656704 566.10 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201085261307 IZAQUE APRIGIO DE LIMA 9672193 579.51 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004237826 JADE MARIA SILVA AMARAL 11015860 641.74 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201004988709 JENNIFER RAFAELA MAXIMO DA SILVA 10196969 451.61 L2 CLASSIFICADO 201068564065 JOAO PAULO DE MOURA OLIVEIRA 8865137 591.54 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201003712779 JOSE COELHO XAVIER NETO 10068643 560.89 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201015263563 JOSE VITOR MONTEIRO LIMA DA SILVA 10483850 560.10 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201047984004 JOSE WELDYS DE LEMOS CASSIANO 9253723 640.95 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201059758015 JULLYA SABRINA ALVES BATISTA 10646372 594.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201000308076 KEVLIN IAGO SILVA DOS SANTOS 9077531 514.34 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201088169523 KIM NOVAK VILARIM LEITE 6979263 544.30 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201001392293 MARIA EDUARDA OLIVEIRA SILVA 8732490 526.00 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201012812271 MATHEUS LUCIANO DA SILVA 9323989 559.67 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201014348787 MYCAELA TAINA DE CARVALHO 9936046 522.28 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201122233335 NAEDJA MARIA DE ANDRADE FERREIRA VICTOR BATISTA 9999 577.22 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201051514002 OSVALDO FERREIRA DO NASCIMENTO 7064120 569.69 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201098076577 PAULO HENRIQUE DE OLIVEIRA MENDES 9999 549.35 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201000364442 RUAN KAICK FLORENCIO SILVA 9346620 563.96 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201007298916 THAYNA NICOLE DOS SANTOS SILVA 10357513 602.31 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201016484341 THIAGO SOBRAL DAS NEVES 10216763 552.41 L6 CLASSIFICADO 201007364213 VICTORIA CAMILY DA SILVA 9616113 584.29 L1 CLASSIFICADO 201104199371 WELLINGTON FERREIRA DA SILVA 9999 554.66 A0 CLASSIFICADO 201081575320 YAN MOABE DE OLIVEIRA FARIAS 10703572 640.43 A0 CLASSIFICADO TOTAL DE CANDIDATOS CLASSIFICADOS NA PREFERÊNCIA: 30

