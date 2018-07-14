[RECOMMENDATION] Circulating Load by Arvind Kumar Free Acces

Synnopsis :

Minerals processing plant design and operations from the mining industrys leading engineers, consultants, and operators. In addition to valuable guidance on overall project management, the papers address the design, optimization, and control of all related processes, including crushing and grinding, separation, flotation, pumping and material transport, pre-oxidation, extraction, and proper disposal of by-products and tailings. Mineral processing plants have distributed control systems and information management systems; this book also describes the current platforms and toolkits available for implementing these advanced data processing and control systems. Some applications to real mineral processing plants or laboratory/pilot scale set-ups highlight the benefits obtained with the techniques described in the book.



