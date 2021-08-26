Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wajibnya Berbakti Dan Haramnya Durhaka Kepada Kedua Orang Tua AYAT-AYAT YANG MEWAJIBKAN UNTUK BERBAKTI DAN MENGHARAMKAN DU...
َٰ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ٰ ُ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َٰ‫ن‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫م‬َ...
KEUTAMAAN BERBAKTI KEPADA ORANG TUA DAN PAHALANYA 1. Merupakan Amal Yang Paling Utama ‘Abdullah bin Mas’ud radhiyallaahu ‘...
Dalamsilaturahmi,yangharusdidahulukan adalah silaturahmi kepada orang tua sebelum kepada yang lain. Banyak di antara sauda...
dasar ilmu, lemah lembut dan kesabaran. Sambil terus berdo’a siang dan malam agar orang tua kita diberi petunjuk ke jalan ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
21 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Berbakti dan haramnya durhaka kepada kedua orang tua ayat

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
21 views

kajian islam

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Berbakti dan haramnya durhaka kepada kedua orang tua ayat

  1. 1. Wajibnya Berbakti Dan Haramnya Durhaka Kepada Kedua Orang Tua AYAT-AYAT YANG MEWAJIBKAN UNTUK BERBAKTI DAN MENGHARAMKAN DURHAKA KEPADA ORANG TUA Oleh Al-Ustadz Yazid bin Abdul Qadir Jawas Allah memerintahkan dalam Al-Qur’an agar berbakti kepada kedua orang tua. Mengenai wajibnya seorang anak berbakti kepada orang tua, Allah berfirman di dalam surat Al-Isra’ ayat 23-24. ٰ ‫ى‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ك‬ُّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ َٰ ‫ّل‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ُوا‬‫د‬ُ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬ َٰ ‫ّل‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬‫َا‬‫ي‬ِ‫إ‬ ِٰ‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ ۚ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫إ‬ َٰ‫ن‬َ‫غ‬ُ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ي‬ َٰ‫ك‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫ع‬ َٰ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫د‬َ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ٰ َ‫أ‬ ْٰ‫و‬ َٰ ‫ل‬ِ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ َٰ ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ْٰ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ٰ ‫ف‬ُ‫أ‬ َٰ ‫ّل‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ ْٰ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ًٰ ‫ّل‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ي‬ ِ ‫َر‬‫ك‬ “Dan Rabb-mu telah memerintahkan kepada manusia janganlah ia beribadah melainkan hanya kepadaNya dan hendaklah berbuat baik kepada kedua orang tua dengan sebaik-baiknya. Dan jika salah satu dari keduanya atau kedua-duanya telah berusia lanjut disisimu maka janganlah katakan kepada keduanya ‘ah’ dan janganlah kamu membentak keduanya” [Al-Isra : 23] ْٰ ‫ض‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫خ‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ٰ َ‫ح‬‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ ِٰ‫ل‬ُّ‫ذ‬‫ال‬ َٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ِٰ‫ة‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫الر‬ ْٰ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ٰ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ ْ‫ار‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ير‬ِ‫غ‬َ‫ص‬ “Dan katakanlah kepada keduanya perkataan yangmulia dan rendahkanlah dirimu terhadap keduanya dengan penuh kasih sayang. Dan katakanlah, “Wahai Rabb-ku sayangilah keduanya sebagaimana keduanya menyayangiku di waktu kecil” [Al-Isra : 24] Juga An-Nisa ayat 36. ‫ُوا‬‫د‬ُ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ َ‫اّلل‬ َٰ ‫ّل‬َ‫و‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ك‬ ِ ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ُ‫ت‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ئ‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ ٰ ۚ ِٰ‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬ِ‫إ‬ “Dan sembahlah Allah dan janganlah menyekutukanNya dengan sesuatu, dan berbuat baiklah kepada kedua ibu bapak…..” [An-Nisa : 36] Juga terdapat dalam surat Luqman ayat 14-15. ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫و‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِْ ‫اْل‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ب‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ُّ‫م‬ُ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ٰ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٰ ‫ن‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ِٰ‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ ِٰ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْٰ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ ٰ ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ ٰ َ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ُٰ‫ير‬ ِ ‫ص‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ “Dan Kami perintahkan kepada manusia agar berbuat baik kepada orang tuanya, ibunya telah mengandungnya dalamkeadaan lemah yang bertambah lemah dan menyapihnya dalam dua tahun, bersyukurlah kalian kepada-Ku dan kepada keduaorang tuamu.Hanya kepada-Ku lah kalian kembali” [Luqman : 14] ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ج‬ َٰ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ ٰ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ك‬ ِ ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َٰ‫ْس‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ َٰ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ٰ ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬ َٰ ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ط‬ُ‫ت‬ ٰ ۚ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ب‬ ِ‫اح‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ن‬ُّ‫د‬‫ال‬ ‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ف‬ ٰ ۚ ْٰ‫ع‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َٰ‫َاب‬‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ٰ َ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ ۚ ٰ َ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ ٰ َ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ُ‫ع‬ ِ‫ج‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ُ‫ئ‬ِ‫َب‬‫ن‬ُ‫أ‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ب‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬ “Dan jika keduanya memaksamu mempersekutukan sesuatu dengan Aku yang tidak ada pengetahuanmu tentang Aku maka janganlah kamumengikutikeduanya dan pergaulilah keduanya di dunia dengan cara yang baik dan ikuti jalan orang-orang yang kembali kepada-Ku kemudian hanya kepada-Ku lah kembalimu maka Aku kabarkan kepadamu apa yang kamu kerjakan” [Luqman : 15] Baca Juga Suami Lebih Mementingkan Ibunya Daripada Keluarga? Berbakti dan taat kepada orang tua terbatas pada perkara yang ma’ruf. Adapun apabila orang tua menyuruh kepada kekafiran, maka tidak boleh taat kepada keduanya. Allah berfirman. ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫و‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِْ ‫اْل‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫ح‬ ٰ ۚ ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬َ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ج‬ َٰ‫ك‬ ِ ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ُ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َٰ‫ْس‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ َٰ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ٰ ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬ َٰ ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ط‬ُ‫ت‬ “Dan Kami wajibkan kepada manusia (berbuat) kebaikan kepada kedua orang tuanya. Dan jika keduanya memaksamuuntukmempersekutukan Aku dengan sesuatu yang tidak ada pengetahuanmu tentang itu,maka janganlah kamu mengikuti keduanya..” [Al-Ankabut : 8] Serta surat Al-Ahqaaf ayat 15-16. ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫و‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِْ ‫اْل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ب‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ ۚ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ُّ‫م‬ُ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ه‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ض‬ َ‫و‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ه‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ ٰ ۚ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬َ‫و‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ث‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫ث‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ر‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫ش‬ ٰ ۚ ٰ ‫ى‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ َ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ُ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ ٰ َ‫غ‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫أ‬ ٰ ً‫ة‬َ‫ن‬َ‫س‬ ٰ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ٰ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬ ِ ‫ز‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ْٰ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ت‬ ٰ َ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٰ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ح‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬ ٰ ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ض‬ ْ‫َر‬‫ت‬ ْٰ‫ح‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ِ ‫ر‬ُ‫ذ‬ ٰ ۚ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ُٰ‫ْت‬‫ب‬ُ‫ت‬ َٰ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ َٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٰ ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ي‬ِ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ ” Kami perintahkan kepada manusia supaya berbuat baik kepada dua orang ibu bapaknya, ibunya mengandungnya dengan susah payah, dan melahirkannya dengan susah payah (pula). Mengandungnya sampai menyapihnya adalah tiga puluh bulan, sehingga apabila dia telah dewasa dan umurnya sampai empat puluh tahun, ia berdo’a “Ya Rabb-ku, tunjukilah aku untuk menysukuri nikmatEngkau yang telah Engkau berikan kepadaku dan kepada kedua orang tuaku dan supaya aku dapat berbuat amal yang shalih yang Engkau ridlai, berilah kebaikan kepadaku dengan (memberi kebaikan) kepada anakcucuku.Sesungguhnya aku bertaubat kepada Engkau dan sesungguhnya aku termasuk orang-orang yang berserah diri” [Al-Ahqaaf : 15]
  2. 2. َٰ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ٰ ُ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َٰ‫ن‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ُٰ‫ز‬َ‫او‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ت‬‫َا‬‫ئ‬ِ‫ي‬َ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٰ ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫أ‬ ِٰ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ٰ ۚ ٰ َ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ِٰ‫ق‬ْ‫د‬ ِ ‫لص‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ُو‬‫د‬َ‫ع‬‫ُو‬‫ي‬ ” Mereka itulah orang-orangyang Kamiterima darimereka amal yang baikyang telah mereka kerjakan dan Kamiampunikesalahan-kesalahan mereka,bersama penghuni-penghunisurga,sebagaijanji yang benar yang telah dijanjikan kepada mereka” [Al-Ahqaaf : 16] Sedangkan tentang anak durhaka kepada kedua orang tuanya terdapat di dalam surat Al-Ahqaaf ayat 17-20. Baca Juga Durhaka Kepada Orang Tua ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ِ‫ل‬ ٰ ‫ف‬ُ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬َ‫أ‬ ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ٰ َ‫ج‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫أ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ِٰ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ُٰ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ‫ث‬‫ي‬ِ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ ِٰ‫ان‬ ٰ َ َ‫اّلل‬ َٰ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫و‬ ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫آم‬ َٰ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ٰ َ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َِ‫اّلل‬ ٰ ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ ٰ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ه‬ َٰ ‫ّل‬ِ‫إ‬ ُٰ‫ير‬ِ‫اط‬َ‫س‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ين‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫و‬َ ْ ‫اْل‬ َٰۚ “Dan orang yang berkata kepada kedua orang tuanya, ‘Cis (ah)’ bagi kamu keduanya, apakah kamu keduanya memperingatkan kepadaku bahwa aku akan dibangkitkan, padahal sungguh telah berlalu beberapa umat sebelumku ? lalu kedua orang tua itu memohon pertolongan kepada Allah seraya mengatakan, “Celaka kamu, berimanlah ! Sesungguhnya janji Allah adalah benar” Lalu dia berkata, “Ini tidak lain hanyalah dongengan orang-orang dahulu” [Al-Ahqaaf : 17] َٰ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫أ‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َٰ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ ٰ ُ‫م‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٰ ُ‫ل‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٰ ‫م‬َ‫م‬ُ‫أ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ٰ َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ْٰ‫ت‬ ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ َٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ِٰ‫ن‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ٰ ِ ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِْ ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ ٰ ۚ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ ِٰ ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬‫َا‬‫خ‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ي‬ “Mereka itulah orang-orang yang telah pasti ketetapan (adzab) atas mereka, bersama-sama umat- umat yang telah berlalu sebelum mereka dari jin dan manusia. Sesungguhnya mereka adalah orang- orang yang merugi” [Al-Ahqaaf : 18] Sedangkan dalam surat Al-Baqarah ayat 215 َٰ‫ك‬َ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ ٰ ۚ ْٰ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ٰ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٰ ‫ْر‬‫ي‬َ‫خ‬ ِٰ‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ َٰ‫ن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ق‬َ ْ ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ ٰ ‫ى‬َ‫م‬‫َا‬‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ٰ َ‫س‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ِٰ‫ك‬‫ا‬ ِٰ‫ين‬ ِٰ‫ْن‬‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ِٰ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫س‬‫ال‬ ٰ ۚ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬ ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٰ ‫ْر‬‫ي‬َ‫خ‬ َٰ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ف‬ ٰ َ َ‫اّلل‬ ِٰ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ٰ ‫يم‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ “Mereka bertanya kepadamu (Muhammad)tentang apa yang mereka infakkan. Jawablah, “Harta yang kamu nafkahkan hendaklah diberikan kepada ibu bapakmu, kaum kerabat, anak-anak yatim, orang- orang miskin dan orang-orang yang sedang dalam perjalanan. Dan apa saja kebajikan yang kamu perbuat sesungguhnya Allah Maha Mengetahui” [Al-Baqarah : 215] Banyaksekali ayat-ayatdi dalamAl-Qur’anyangmenerangkantentangwajibnyaberbakti kepada kedua orang tua. Dalam surat Luqman, Allah menyebutkan wajibnya seorang anak berbakti kepada kedua orang tua dan bersyukur kepadanya serta disebutkan juga tentang larangan mengikuti orang tua jika orang tua tersebut mengajak kepada syirik.
  3. 3. KEUTAMAAN BERBAKTI KEPADA ORANG TUA DAN PAHALANYA 1. Merupakan Amal Yang Paling Utama ‘Abdullah bin Mas’ud radhiyallaahu ‘anhu berkata. ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬َ‫س‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬‫و‬‫س‬َ‫ر‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫للا‬ ُ ‫ى‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ُ ُ ‫للا‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ُ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬َ‫و‬ ُ ُ ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ ‫؟‬‫ل‬َ‫ض‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ُ: ُ ‫ة‬َ‫ال‬َّ‫ص‬‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ُ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ،‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ت‬ْ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ُ ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬‫ق‬ ُ ُ َّ‫م‬‫ث‬ ُ ‫؟‬‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ُ: ، ‫ه‬‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫د‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ُ: ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬‫ق‬ ُ ُ َّ‫م‬‫ث‬ ُ ‫؟‬‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ُ: ُ ‫اد‬َ‫ه‬ ‫ه‬‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫للا‬ “Aku bertanya kepada Nabi shallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, ‘Amal apakah yang paling utama?’ Nabi shallallaahu ‘alaihiwa sallam menjawab,‘Shalatpada waktunya (dalamriwayatlain disebutkan shalat di awal waktunya).’ Aku bertanya lagi, ‘Kemudian apa?’ Nabi menjawab: ‘Berbakti kepada kedua orang tua.’ Aku bertanya lagi: ‘Kemudian apa?’ Nabi menjawab, ‘Jihad di jalan Allah’ [2] 2. Ridha Allah Bergantung Kepada Ridha Orang Tua Sesuai hadits Rasulullah shallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, ُْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫للا‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ْن‬‫ب‬ ُ ‫و‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ْن‬‫ب‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬ ‫اص‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ ُ َ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ض‬ َ‫ر‬ ُ ُ ‫للا‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َُّ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬ ْ‫و‬‫س‬َ‫ر‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫للا‬ ُ ‫ى‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ُ ُ ‫للا‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ُ َ‫س‬َ‫و‬ ُ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬ ُ ُ َ‫ق‬ ُ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ: ‫ا‬َ‫ض‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫ب‬َّ‫الر‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫ض‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬ ُ ،‫ه‬‫د‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ ُ ‫ط‬ْ‫خ‬‫س‬َ‫و‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫ب‬َّ‫الر‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ط‬ْ‫خ‬‫س‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫د‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ “Darii ‘Abdullah bin ‘Amr bin ‘Ash radhiyallaahu ‘anhuma, bahwa Rasulullah shallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallambersabda:“Ridha Allah bergantung kepada keridhaan orang tua dan murka Allah bergantung kepada kemurkaan orang tua” [3] 3. Berbakti Kepada Orang Tua Dapat Menghilangkan Kesulitan Yang Sedang Dialami Yaitu, dengan cara bertawassul dengan amal shalih tersebut. Dalilnya adalah hadits riwayat dari Ibnu ‘Umar radhiyallaahu ‘anhuma mengenai kisah tiga orang yang terjebak dalam gua, dan salah seorangnya bertawassul dengan bakti kepada ibu bapaknya. Haditsnya sebagai berikut: َُ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ط‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ُ ُ ‫ة‬َ‫ث‬َ‫ال‬َ‫ث‬ ُ ُ ‫ط‬ْ‫ه‬ َ‫ر‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫م‬ ُْ‫ن‬َّ‫م‬ ُ َُ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ ُ ُْ‫م‬‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ُ ‫ى‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ ُ ‫ا‬‫و‬َ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ُ َُ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬‫ه‬‫إ‬ ُ ُ ‫َار‬‫غ‬ ُ ،‫ه‬ْ‫و‬‫ل‬َ‫خ‬َ‫د‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُْ‫ت‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬َ‫ص‬ ُ َُ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ ُ َ‫ف‬ ُْ‫َّت‬‫د‬َ‫َس‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َُ‫َار‬‫غ‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ. ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬‫ال‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ: ُ ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫إ‬ ُ ُْ‫م‬‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ج‬ْ‫ن‬‫ي‬َ‫ال‬ ُ ُْ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ه‬‫َذ‬‫ه‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ ُ ُ َّ‫ال‬‫ه‬‫إ‬ ُ ُْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬‫ْع‬‫د‬َ‫ت‬ ُ ُ َ‫للا‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫ح‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ ُ ُْ‫م‬‫ك‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ ُ. َُ‫ال‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ ‫ل‬‫ج‬ َ‫ر‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ُْ‫م‬ ُ: َُّ‫م‬‫ه‬َّ‫لل‬َ‫ا‬ ُ َُ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ل‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ان‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫خَان‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ان‬ َ‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ك‬ ُ ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ك‬َ‫و‬ ُ ُ ‫ق‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫أ‬ ُ َُ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬ ُ ُ ‫ا‬‫ال‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫أ‬ ُ َُ‫و‬ ُ ُ َ‫ال‬ ُ ،‫ا‬‫ال‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ ‫ى‬َ‫َأ‬‫ن‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ط‬ ُ ُ ‫ئ‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ ُ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ُ ُ َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ُْ‫م‬ ُ ُْ‫ح‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬‫أ‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ‫ى‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ ُ َُ‫َام‬‫ن‬ ُ ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ح‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫و‬‫َب‬‫غ‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫ْت‬‫د‬َ‫ج‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫ئ‬‫َا‬‫ن‬ ُ. ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ َُ‫ق‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ق‬ ُ ُ ‫ا‬‫ال‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ،‫ا‬‫ال‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ث‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ َ‫ق‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ح‬َ‫د‬ ُ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َُّ‫ي‬َ‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ُ ُ ‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ظ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ظ‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ت‬ْ‫س‬‫ا‬ ُ ‫ى‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ح‬ ُ َُ‫ق‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ ُ ُ ‫ر‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫ظ‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ه‬ ‫َر‬‫ش‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬َ‫ق‬‫و‬‫َب‬‫غ‬ ُ. َُّ‫م‬‫ه‬َّ‫لل‬َ‫ا‬ ُ ُْ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫إ‬ ُ ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ك‬ ُ ُ َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ت‬ْ‫ل‬ ُ َُ‫ك‬‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫ذ‬ ُ َ‫غ‬‫ه‬‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬‫ا‬ ََُ‫ا‬ ُ َُ‫ك‬‫ه‬‫ه‬ْ‫ج‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ُْ‫ج‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ ُ ‫ن‬ْ‫َح‬‫ن‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ُْ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫م‬ ُ ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫َذ‬‫ه‬ ُ ،‫ه‬‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫خ‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ ُ ُْ‫ت‬َ‫ج‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ‫ا‬‫ئ‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ “ …Pada suatu hari tiga orang dari ummat sebelum kalian sedang berjalan, lalu kehujanan. Mereka berteduh pada sebuah gua di kaki sebuah gunung. Ketika mereka berada di dalamnya, tiba-tiba sebuah batu besar runtuh dan menutupi mulut gua. Sebagian mereka berkata kepada yang lain: ‘Ingatlah amal terbaik yang pernah kamu lakukan.’ Kemudian mereka memohon kepada Allah dan bertawassul melalui amal tersebut, dengan harapan agar Allah menghilangkan kesulitan tersebut. Salah satudi antara mereka berkata:‘Ya Allah,sesung-guhnyaaku mempunyai kedua orang tua yang sudah lanjutusia sedangkanaku mempunyaiisteri dan anak-anakyang masih kecil.Aku menggembala kambing, ketika pulang ke rumah aku selalu memerah susu dan memberikan kepada kedua orang tuaku sebelum orang lain. Suatu hari aku harus berjalan jauh untuk mencari kayu bakar dan mencari nafkah sehingga pulang sudahlarutmalamdan aku dapati orang tuaku sudah tertidur, lalu aku tetap memerah susu sebagaimana sebelumnya. Susu tersebut tetap aku pegang lalu aku mendatangi keduanya namun keduanya masih tertidur pulas. Anak-anakku merengek-rengek menangis untuk meminta susu ini dan aku tidak memberikannya. Aku tidak akan memberikan kepada siapa pun sebelumsusu yang aku perah ini kuberikan kepada kedua orang tuaku. Kemudian aku tunggu sampai keduanya bangun.Pagihariketika orang tuaku bangun,aku berikan susuinikepada keduanya.Setelah keduanya minum lalu kuberikan kepada anak-anakku. Ya Allah, seandainya perbuatan ini adalah perbuatan yang baikkarena mengharapwajah-Mu,maka bukakanlah mulutgua ini.’ Maka batu yang menutupi pintu gua itu pun bergeser sedikit..”[4] 4. Akan Diluaskan Rizki Dan Dipanjangkan Umur Sesuai sabda Nabi shallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam ُْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ُ َُّ‫ب‬َ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُ َ‫ط‬َ‫َس‬ْ‫ب‬‫ي‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ق‬ ْ‫ز‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬ ُ ُ َ‫أ‬َ‫َس‬ْ‫ن‬‫ي‬َ‫و‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ي‬‫ه‬‫ف‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫ه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ر‬َ‫ث‬َ‫أ‬ ُ ُْ‫ل‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ص‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬َ‫م‬ ‫ه‬‫ح‬َ‫ر‬ “Barangsiapa yang ingin diluaskan rizkinya dan di-panjangkan umurnya, maka hendaklah ia menyam- bung silaturrahimnya.” [5]
  4. 4. Dalamsilaturahmi,yangharusdidahulukan adalah silaturahmi kepada orang tua sebelum kepada yang lain. Banyak di antara saudara-saudara kita yang sering berkunjung kepada teman-temannya, tetapi kepadaorang tuanyasendiri jarang, bahkantidakpernah.Padahal ketikamasihkecil,diaselalubersama orang tuanya. Sesulit apa pun harus tetap diusahakan untuk bersilaturahmi kepada kedua orang tua, karenadekatkepadakeduanya -insyaAllah- akandimudahkanrizki dan dipanjangkan umurnya. 5. Akan DimasukkanKe SurgaOlehAllah‘AzzawaJallaBerbuatbaikkepadaorangtua dan taat kepadakeduanya dalam kebaikan merupakan jalan menuju Surga. Sedangkan durhaka kepada orang tua akan mengakibatkan seorang anak tidak masuk Surga. Dan di antara dosa-dosa yang Allah ‘Azza wa Jalla segerakan adzabnya di dunia adalah berbuat zhalim dan durhaka kepada orang tua. Dengan demikian, jika seorang anak berbuat baik kepada orang tuanya, Allah akan menghindarkannya dari berbagai malapetaka, dengan izin Allah ‘Azza wa Jalla dan akan dimasukkan ke Surga. BENTUK-BENTUK DURHAKA KEPADA KEDUA ORANG TUA 1. Menimbulkan gangguan terhadap orang tua, baik berupa perkataan atau pun perbuatan yang mem- buat orang tua sedih atau sakit hati. 2. Berkata “ah” atau “cis” dan tidak memenuhi pang-gilan orang tua. 3. Membentak atau menghardik orang tua. 4. Bakhil atau kikir, tidak mengurus orang tuanya, bahkan lebih mementingkan yang lain daripada mengurus orang tuanya, padahal orang tuanya sangat membutuhkan. Seandainya memberi nafkah pun, dilakukan dengan penuh perhitungan. 5. Bermukamasam dan cemberut di hadapan orang tua, merendahkan orang tua, mengatakan bodoh, “kolot”, dan lain-lain. 6. Menyuruh orang tua, misalnya menyapu, mencuci atau menyiapkan makanan. Pekerjaan tersebut sangat tidak pantas bagi orang tua, terutama jika mereka sudah tua dan lemah. Tetapi, jika si ibu melakukanpekerjaantersebutdengankemauannyasendiri, maka tidaklah mengapa, dan karena itu seorang anak harus berterima kasih dan membantu orang tua. 7. Menyebut kejelekan orang tua di hadapan orang banyak atau mencemarkan nama baik orang tua. 8. Memasukkan kemungkaran ke dalam rumah, misalnya alat musik, mengisap rokok, dan lain-lain. 9. Lebih mentaati isteri daripada kedua orang tua. Bahkan ada sebagian orang yang tega mengusir ibunya demi menuruti kemauan isterinya. Nas-alullaahas salaamah wal ‘aafiyah 10. Malu mengakui orang tuanya. Sebagian orang merasa malu dengan keberadaan orang tua dan tempat tinggal ketika status sosialnya meningkat. Tidak diragukan lagi, sikap semacam itu adalah sikap yang sangat tercela, bahkan termasuk kedurhakaan yang keji dan nista. BENTUK-BENTUK BERBAKTI KEPADA ORANG TUA 1. Bergaul bersamakeduanyadengancara yang baik.Di dalamhaditsNabi shallallaahu‘alaihi wasallam disebutkan bahwa memberi kegembiraan kepada seseorang mukmin termasuk shadaqah, lebih utama lagi kalau memberi kegembiraan kepada orang tua kita 2. Berkata kepada keduanya dengan perkataan yang lemah lembut. Hendaknya dibedakan adab ber- bicara antara kepadakeduaorangtua denganke-padaanak,temanatau dengan yang lain. Berbicara dengan perkataan yang mulia kepada kedua orang tua. 3. Tawadhu’ (rendah hati). Tidak boleh kibr (sombong) apabila sudah meraih sukses atau memenuhi jabatan di dunia, karena sewaktu lahir, kita berada dalam keadaan hina dan membutuhkan pertolongan, kita diberi makan, minum, dan pakaian oleh orang tua. 4. Memberi infaq(shadaqah) kepadakeduaorangtua,karenapada hakikatnya semua harta kita adalah milik orang tua. Oleh karena itu berikanlah harta itu kepada kedua orang tua, baik ketika mereka minta ataupun tidak. 5 . Mendo’akan kedua orang tua. Di antaranya dengan do’a berikut: ُ ‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ ْ‫ار‬ ُ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ُ ُ ‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬َّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ُ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ْر‬‫ي‬‫ه‬‫غ‬َ‫ص‬ “Wahai Rabb-ku,kasihilah keduanya,sebagaimana mereka berdua telah mendidikku sewaktu kecil.” Seandainyaorangtuamasih berbuat syirik serta bid’ah, kita tetap harus berlaku lemah lembut kepada keduanya, dengan harapan agar keduanya kembali kepada Tauhid dan Sunnah. Bagaimana pun, syirik dan bid’ah adalah sebesar-besar kemungkaran, maka kita harus mencegahnya semampu kita dengan
  5. 5. dasar ilmu, lemah lembut dan kesabaran. Sambil terus berdo’a siang dan malam agar orang tua kita diberi petunjuk ke jalan yang benar. APABILA KEDUA ORANG TUA TELAH MENINGGAL Maka yang harus kita lakukan adalah: 1. MemintaampunkepadaAllah‘Azzawa Jalla dengan taubat nashuha (jujur) bila kita pernah berbuat durhaka kepada keduanya di waktu mereka masih hidup. 2. Menshalatkannya dan mengantarkan jenazahnya ke kubur. 3. Selalu memintakan ampunan untuk keduanya. 4. Membayarkan hutang-hutangnya. 5. Melaksanakan wasiat sesuai dengan syari’at. 6. Menyambung silaturrahim kepada orang yang keduanya juga pernah menyambungnya. Semoga dengan memahami dan mengamalkan nilai-nilai Islam tersebut, kita dimudahkan oleh Allah ‘Azza wa Jalla dalam mewujudkan keluarga yang sakinah, mawaddah wa rahmah. Aamiin.

    Be the first to comment

kajian islam

Views

Total views

21

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×