EPUB Mind Change Changing The World One Mind At A Time E book

Book Appearances
  Book Appearances
  What if you had the power to change ANYTHING in your life? Finances, Health, Happiness, even your DNA. Mind Change will help give you the tools to tap into the tremendous potential of the Mind/Body connection. In a world full of "life hacks," you can finally learn how to "hack" into the biochemistry of your brain. The information within this book has helped countless people transform their lives by changing their minds. After finding herself at death's door and then healing from numerous "incurable" diseases, Heather McKean was on a mission to help empower others to have their own success story. After diving into the cutting edge information on neuroplasticity, epigenetics, psychoneuroimmunology and more...Mind Change takes key research and ideas and makes them practical and easy to digest. Using concepts from Neuro- Linguistic Programming, Hypnosis, EMDR, EFT, and many other useful tools, Mind Change takes all of the best information and slims it down into a few fast and easy-to-follow steps. Whether you have "tried everything" and you are still stuck in pain, dis-ease, depression, bad relationships, addiction or you are simply not living your BEST life; Mind Change will enable you to live a healthier and happier life. If you are tired of living in a powerless or victimized state and you are ready to challenge everything you thought you knew, then Mind Change is for you!Are you ready to change your mind? It's time to explore the newest and most unfamiliar territory known to man...the landscape of our mind.
