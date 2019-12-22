Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
First Reads Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science
First Reads Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science Discover the Wonders of the Universe with the Crea...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Louie Giglioq Pages : 208 pagesq Publisher : Thomas Nelsonq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0718086104q ISBN...
DISCRIPSI Discover the Wonders of the Universe with the CreatorIt’s impossible to out-imagine God. He orchestrates time, c...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

First Reads Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science

4 views

Published on

Discover the Wonders of the Universe with the CreatorIt’s impossible to out-imagine God. He orchestrates time, creates light, and speaks things into existence—from the largest stars to the smallest starfish. God is a powerful, purposeful, personal, unparalleled Creator.Psalm 19:1 says, “The heavens tell the glory of God. And the skies announce what his hands have made.”Indescribable displays the majesty of creation with scientific findings, photography, and original illustrations. These 100 devotions encourage awe at God’s creativity with an in-depth look at • Space, Galaxies, Planets, and Stars• Earth, Geology, Oceans, and Weather• Animals—from Hummingbirds to Dinosaurs• Our Minds, Bodies, and Imaginations Each devotion features a “Be Amazed” section with fascinating facts, hands-on activities, and a closing prayer. Based on Louie Giglio’s popular messages “Indescribable” and “How Great Is Our God,” Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God &amp; Science will help kids discover the incredible creation of our indescribable God.

Published in: Lifestyle
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

First Reads Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science

  1. 1. First Reads Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science
  2. 2. First Reads Indescribable: 100 Devotions for Kids About God and Science Discover the Wonders of the Universe with the CreatorIt’s impossible to out-imagine God. He orchestrates time, creates light, and speaks things into existence—from the largest stars to the smallest starfish. God is a powerful, purposeful, personal, unparalleled Creator.Psalm 19:1 says, “The heavens tell the glory of God. And the skies announce what his hands have made.”Indescribable displays the majesty of creation with scientific findings, photography, and original illustrations. These 100 devotions encourage awe at God’s creativity with an in-depth look at • Space, Galaxies, Planets, and Stars• Earth, Geology, Oceans, and Weather• Animals—from Hummingbirds to Dinosaurs• Our Minds, Bodies, and Imaginations Each devotion features a “Be Amazed” section with fascinating facts, hands-on activities, and a closing prayer. Based on Louie Giglio’s popular messages “Indescribable” and “How Great Is Our God,” Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science will help kids discover the incredible creation of our indescribable God.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Louie Giglioq Pages : 208 pagesq Publisher : Thomas Nelsonq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0718086104q ISBN-13 : 9780718086107q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Discover the Wonders of the Universe with the CreatorIt’s impossible to out-imagine God. He orchestrates time, creates light, and speaks things into existence—from the largest stars to the smallest starfish. God is a powerful, purposeful, personal, unparalleled Creator.Psalm 19:1 says, “The heavens tell the glory of God. And the skies announce what his hands have made.”Indescribable displays the majesty of creation with scientific findings, photography, and original illustrations. These 100 devotions encourage awe at God’s creativity with an in-depth look at • Space, Galaxies, Planets, and Stars• Earth, Geology, Oceans, and Weather• Animals—from Hummingbirds to Dinosaurs• Our Minds, Bodies, and Imaginations Each devotion features a “Be Amazed” section with fascinating facts, hands-on activities, and a closing prayer. Based on Louie Giglio’s popular messages “Indescribable” and “How Great Is Our God,” Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science will help kids discover the incredible creation of our indescribable God.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×