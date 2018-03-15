Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 SEO tips for new Jekyll installs
5 SEO tips for new Jekyll installs … with examples!
What is Jekyll?
Jekyll is a static site generator ● Simple ● Blog-aware ● Converts templates written in Markdown https://jekyllrb.com
What is SEO?
Summer 2017 click-through rate (CTR) study
1. Google Analytics
2. Sitemaps
● Not actually a ranking factor but kick-starts indexing ● You only need to submit once but can do it more ● Search: "Google search console" ● Use the jekyll-sitemap gem Sitemaps
3. Mobile-friendliness
@readmodwrite ● Google began the rollout of their mobile-first index last year ● Mobile versions of sites became the prima...
4. Meta tags 5. OpenGraph tags
Meta tags ● (Meta) Title ● Meta description
● og:title ● og:image OpenGraph tags
Meta and OpenGraph tags solution
1. Google Analytics 2. Sitemaps 3. Mobile-friendliness 4. Meta tags 5. OpenGraph tags
Questions?
5 SEO tips for new Jekyll installs

This deck walks you through the first 5 SEO things you should do to a brand new Jekyll install to make Google love your static site.

5 SEO tips for new Jekyll installs

