U1 microcontroladores

1 MICROCONTROLADORES Unidad 1. Diseño de un producto electrónico Un microcontrolador es un dispositivo electrónico capaz d...
2 TABLA DE CONTENIDOS Concepto de microcontrolador ..........................................................................
3 Concepto de microcontrolador Un microcontrolador es un dispositivo electrónico capaz de llevar a cabo procesos lógicos. ...
4 Diferencias entre un microcontrolador y un microprocesador MICROCONTROLADOR MICROPROCESADOR Es un computador completo, a...
5 Componentes básicos de un microcontrolador Un microcontrolador dispone normalmente de los siguientes componentes: • Proc...
6 Los microcontroladores están siendo empleados en multitud de sistemas presentes en nuestra vida diaria, como pueden ser ...
7 • En informática: como controlador de periféricos. Por ejemplo para controlar impresoras, plotters, cámaras, scanner ter...
8 Familia de microcontroladores De acuerdo a la empresa fabricante existen diferentes familias de microcontroladores, con ...
9 La familia 8051 de microcontroladores son controladores de 8 bits capaces de direccionar hasta 64 kB de memoria de progr...
10 Es una empresa estadounidense especializada en la electrónica y la telecomunicación. Fundada en 1928 en Chicago por Pau...
11 Los microcontroladores PIC de Microchip Technology Inc. combinan una alta calidad, bajo costo y excelente rendimiento. ...
12 es muy simple: según el circuito que se quiera controlar el diseñador escribe su programa en la computadora, lo compila...
13 Enlaces externos • Microcontrolador  http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microcontrolador  http://www.monografias.com/trabaj...
Microcontrolador, Conceptos, Aplicaciones, Tipos

