U1 Actuadores

  1. 1. 1 ACTUADORES Unidad 1. Diseño de un producto electrónico Los actuadores son dispositivos que convierten una magnitud eléctrica en una salida, generalmente mecánica, que puede provocar un efecto sobre el proceso automatizado.
  2. 2. 2 TABLA DE CONTENIDO Concepto de actuadores....................................................................................... 3 Criterios para seleccionar un actuador ......................................................................... 3 Clasificación de los actuadores.............................................................................. 4 Tipos y aplicaciones de los actuadores ................................................................... 5 Enlaces externos ................................................................................................ 9
  3. 3. 3 Concepto de actuadores Se denominan actuadores a aquellos elementos que pueden provocar un efecto sobre un proceso automatizado, modificando los estados de un sistema. Su función es generar el movimiento de los elementos según las órdenes dadas por la unidad de control. El actuador recibe la orden de un regulador o controlador y da una salida necesaria para activar un elemento final de control, transformando la energía de entrada en energía de salida utilizable para realizar una acción. Los actuadores generan una fuerza a partir de líquidos, de energía eléctrica o gaseosa, por este motivo se requieren de dispositivos que realicen funciones de fuerza, movimiento, estabilidad, control de ﬂuidos, temperatura o señales de alarma. Criterios para seleccionar un actuador La selección está en función de la aplicación. Es necesario conocer si el tipo de control del proceso es de interrupción, regulación o rotación. Los actuadores son de distintas formas según el tipo de montaje que se quiera realizar. Para la selección se deben tener en cuenta factores como: potencia, controlabilidad, peso, volumen, precisión, velocidad,
  4. 4. 4 mantenimiento y costo. En general cuando se va automatizar un sistema la selección puede darse así: • Cuando se necesita mover, desplazar o soportar algún peso, para ello, se requiere de actuadores de movimiento como lo son: Los motores paso a paso, de corriente continua y de corriente alterna. • Cuando se trabaja con líquidos se utilizan motobombas y electroválvulas. • En los procesos en los cuales, es importante utilizar un indicador que informe el estado de cada etapa, para ello se pueden utilizar alarmas e indicadores luminosos. • Para el control de temperatura se utilizan resistencias, ventiladores y extractores. • Entre los criterios más importantes de selección para un actuador, se encuentran el tipo de señal, si es de corriente continua o de corriente alterna. Clasificación de los actuadores Existen tres tipos de actuadores que son usados para manejar aparatos mecatrónicos: Hidráulicos Neumáticos Eléctricos
  5. 5. 5 Motor de corriente continua (DC) Es una máquina que convierte la energía eléctrica en mecánica, principalmente mediante el movimiento rotatorio. Su característica principal es la capacidad para el cambio de sentido de giro invirtiendo la polaridad de alimentación. Se utiliza en aplicaciones donde se requiera movimientos rotacionales que no necesiten mucha potencia, juguetes y extractores de calor de equipos electrónicos que ofrezcan poca resistencia mecánica. Tipos y aplicaciones de los actuadores Motor de corriente alterna (AC) Motor de velocidad variable y alto torque que funciona con corriente alterna. Aplicaciones donde se requiera movimientos rotacionales que necesiten mucha potencia y en transporte de cargas que tengan mucha resistencia mecánica.
  6. 6. 6 Motor Paso a Paso (PP) Es un dispositivo electromecánico que convierte una serie de impulsos eléctricos en desplazamientos angulares discretos, es capaz de avanzar una serie de grados (paso) dependiendo de sus entradas de control. Tiene la ventaja de tener alta precisión y repetibilidad en cuanto al posicionamiento. Válvulas Es un elemento final de control, ya sea automático o manual. Su función es variar el caudal del fluido de control, que modifica a su vez el valor de la variable controlada, comportándose como un orificio de área continuamente variable. Entre las más utilizadas se encuentra la válvula solenoide la cual permite el paso de líquido cuando es activada y lo bloquea cuando se apaga. Usada en aplicaciones donde se requiera control de fluidos a través de una tubería.
  7. 7. 7 Motobomba Es un sistema mecánico compuesto por una bomba (medio de transporte de fluidos líquidos) y el mando (motor), cuando se activa succiona líquido y lo descarga a una presión mayor. Se utiliza en la industria de la construcción o en la agrícola principalmente con la finalidad de bombear agua de un dispositivo y trasvasarla hacia otro lugar a través de una manguera. Alarma sonora Es un dispositivo electrónico que produce un sonido o zumbido continuo o intermitente de un mismo tono. Sirve como mecanismo de señalización o aviso, y son utilizados en múltiples sistemas como en automóviles o en electrodomésticos. Puede ser conectado a circuitos integrados especiales para así lograr distintos tonos. Cuando se acciona, la corriente pasa por la bobina del electroimán y produce un campo magnético variable que hace vibrar la lámina de acero sobre la armadura. Aplicaciones de alarmas. Hay procesos en los que se requiere algún tipo de aviso al finalizar una tarea, al llegar a un límite, o simplemente generar una advertencia, para esto existen
  8. 8. 8 actuadores como zumbadores y pilotos. Los actuadores de sonido son los encargados de propagar ondas a través de un medio que puede ser sólido, líquido o gaseoso. Las partículas materiales que transmiten tales ondas oscilan en la dirección de la propagación de las mismas ondas. Los actuadores que generan sonidos a más de 20.000 Hz se denominan ultrasonidos. Indicadores luminosos Indicador que transforma la energía eléctrica en energía lumínica. Es utilizado donde se requiera señalización y alarmas como en avisos y semáforos. El actuador de luz es el encargado de reaccionar ante un estado de un sistema por medio de la emisión de luz. Son elementos de monitoreo en diferentes procesos.
  9. 9. 9 Enlaces externos • Actuadores  http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Actuador  http://www.scribd.com/doc/6909201/Sensores-y-Actuadores  http://www.monografias.com/trabajos15/actuadores/actuadores.shtml  http://tv.uvigo.es/uploads/material/Video/1709/ISAD_Tema7_2.pdf

