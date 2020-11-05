The New Testament Story1 b

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHENWASJESUS BORN?
JESUSWASN’TBORNIN YEAR0 THEREWASN’TAYEAR0
๏ Most NT scholars say 4-6 B.C. ๏ King Herod the Great died in 4 B.C.  ๏ Jesus had to be born before Herod died.
๏ December 25th? ๏ Exact date is unknown. ๏ The supposed date of Mary’s conception is March 25—the same day Jesus was thou...
๏ Common idea is that Christians took over the pagan holiday of Sol Invictus (winter solstice), which was December 17-25—l...
๏ December 25th was established by Sextus Julius Africanus in 221 AD. ๏ Based this date on calculations, starting with the...
๏ christianity.com  says that shepherds would not have been tending their flocks in December, the weather was cold; they w...
๏ Bible scholars also try to time Christ’s birth by timing the birth of his cousin John according to the sparse informatio...
๏ According to BibleInfo.com: “We can approximate the month of Jesus’ birth to be around the time of Tishri (mid to late S...
๏ Other accounts take details about Zechariah’s temple duties to arrive at a spring birth for Christ. ๏ There is no defini...
THEMAGI
๏ We don’t know how many! ๏ 3 comes from the number of gifts.
๏ Matthew calls them magi, not wise men or kings. ๏ Magos—Persian word for a priest, or interpreters of signs or dreams. ๏...
๏ From “…the East” Matt. 2:1. ๏ Persia, Arabia, or Babylonia.
๏ When did they visit Jesus? ๏ Weeks/months after the birth. ๏ King Herod had to gather advisers. ๏ Travel would have take...
๏ When they arrive (Matt. 2:9–11), Jesus is described as a "child"—not a baby ๏ Herod decrees the death of boys 2 years old or younger (2:16).
๏ When they arrive (Matt. 2:9–11), Jesus is described as a “child”—not a baby ๏ Herod decrees the death of boys 2 years ol...
King Herod questioned by the Three Wise Men, James Tissot
HERODTHEGREAT
๏ An insecure leader—a madman! ๏ Successful politician and builder. ๏ Clever and ruthless. ๏ Trusted by Romans hated by Je...
๏ 10 wives—all had sons—put to death three sons on suspicion of treason. ๏ Put to death his favorite wife Mariamne—then ki...
The killing of babies: ๏ Bethlehem had approx. 1,500 people ๏ Matt. 2:16, all male children in Bethlehem … two years old o...
1.2JOSEPH&MARY FLEETOEGYPT
Bethlehem Egypt Nazareth
Bethlehem
๏ Egypt was 146 km from Bethlehem— outside the rule of Herod. ๏ An angel told Joseph to flee, Mt 2:13ff ๏ Stayed until the...
1.3JESUS,AGED12, GOESTOTHETEMPLE
Nazareth Jerusalem
๏ Luke 2:41ff ๏ The only recorded story in the youth of Jesus. ๏ The first recorded words of Jesus. ๏ The last time Joseph...
๏ The law required every Jewish man to make three annual pilgrimages to the Temple (Exod. 23:17; Deut 16:6). ๏ By the firs...
๏ Luke 2:42—Jewish tradition said that a boy became “a son of the Torah,” (observing the law) aged 13. ๏ Usually the year ...
๏ Jerusalem to Nazareth = 130Km, 4 days. ๏ Travel with relatives and friends for protection—watch the children together—Je...
๏ Usually the women started out earlier as they travelled more slowly. ๏ Men started later, travelled faster— met at the c...
๏ Why did Jesus stay in Jerusalem?

