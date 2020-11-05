The New Testament Story1 a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CITY CHURCH NOVEMBER 2020 THENEW TESTAMENTSTORY
YOUCANASK QUESTIONSOR, YOU CAN MESSAGE PASTOR DAVID OR ME
CONTACTCCSTAFFFORA FULLPDFOFTHENOTES I’ll be going pretty quickly so a recap might help!
AKEYTOSLIDECOLOUREach part of the story has a colour background
SECTIONHEADING
MAINTIMEPERIODS
THISMIGHTSEEM IMPOSSIBLE!THE WHOLE OF THE NT IN FOUR HOURS!
MAPS
KEYPEOPLE(Individuals or Groups)
KEYEVENTS(What happened during a time period)
DETAIL
EXTRAINFORMATION
3TIMEPERIODSINTHE LIFEOFJESUS
1.THEFIRST30 YEARS(before ministry)
2.THREEYEARSOF PUBLICMINISTRY(in / around Israel)
3.CRUCIFIXION, RESURRECTION, ASCENSION
1. Jesus’ Birth and Life up until age 30 2. Jesus’ Public Ministry 3. Crucifixion, Resurrection, Ascension Approximate tim...
1AD10BC 30AD Matthew Mark Luke John 60AD 100AD Acts WHENWERETHENTBOOKSWRITTEN?
40AD 60AD 100AD Galatians 1,2 Thess. 1,2 Cor Romans 50AD 70AD Eph Php Col Philemon 1, 2 Tim Titus 1,2 Peter Hebrews Jude 1...
1.THEFIRST30 YEARS(before public ministry)
KEYBOOK(S)
MARK MATTHEW LUKE JOHN
David Pawson summarises the gospels: ๏ Mark—Jesus, the Son of Man ๏ Matthew—Jesus, King of the Jews
๏ Luke—Jesus, Saviour of the World ๏ John—Jesus, the Son of God
KEYPEOPLE(Individuals or Groups)
1.JESUS
2.MARY& JOSEPH
3.JOHNTHE BAPTIST
KEYEVENTS(What happened)
30 years in less than 9 chapters!
1. The Birth of Jesus
REGIONSATTHE TIMEOFJESUS
RiverJordan SeaofGalilee DeadSea
1.1JOSEPH&MARY TRAVELTOBETHLEHEM
Bethlehem Nazareth
๏ Bethlehem to Nazareth was 110Km. ๏ Bethlehem is 9.7 km S of Jerusalem. ๏ Jesus is from the tribe of Judah.
๏ Mary is traditionally seen in blue. ๏ 500 AD blue was "the colour of an empress”
๏ Blue shows devotion to, and glorification of, Mary ๏ Blue (expensive) paint was made from lupus lazuli
Luke 2:7 And she [Mary] gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, beca...
๏ Greek word “inn” here is kataluma— can mean “inn,” but doesn’t have to. ๏ One other time kataluma is used— the guest roo...
๏ Joseph had family in Bethlehem so kataluma is probably a family guest room.
29
๏ “Manger” is a feeding trough. ๏ Animals were often brought into the house at night—mangers would be used for feed.
31
31
32
๏ Jesus was circumcised (8th day) and presented at the Temple ๏ A boy was named at circumcision, Gen 17:12, Lev 12:3.
๏ Matt 1:25—Joseph gave Jesus his name—Joseph accepted Jesus as his son. ๏ Joseph was descended from David, Jesus was heir...
๏ Matt 1:25—Joseph gave Jesus his name—Joseph accepted Jesus as his son. ๏ Joseph was descended from David, Jesus was heir...
๏ Simeon, a righteous man, interrupted things and blessed the child (benedictions were a traditional part), here it was al...
๏ Simeon, a righteous man, interrupted things and blessed the child (benedictions were a traditional part), here it was al...
๏ Anna is 84 years old—the first woman to understand fully and proclaim the good news. ๏ The only woman “prophetess” in th...
๏ Anna confirmed Simeon’s prediction, so she was the second witness. ๏ Mosaic Law required two witnesses to confirm eviden...
An attempt to provide a simple storyline of the NT giving occasional "interesting insights" along the way.

×