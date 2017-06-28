Managing successful remote teams Eleanor Windsor Vice President, Client Engagement, UK & EMEA June 2017
Advice on how to manage a distributed workforce.

  1. 1. Managing successful remote teams Eleanor Windsor Vice President, Client Engagement, UK & EMEA June 2017
  2. 2. LibSource | LibSource.com Working from home? 2
  3. 3. LibSource | LibSource.com • 70% of employers will have adopted mobile working by 2020 – The Work Foundation, Lancaster University, 2016 • 28% of employees want to work from home some or all of the time – Great Place to Work, 2016 • Productivity increased by 13.5% after remote working was allowed – Harvard Business Review, 2014 3 Remote work statistics
  4. 4. LibSource | LibSource.com Remote work benefits for employers 4 Staffing flexibility Extend service hours Wider skills pool Quickly scale teams Employee satisfaction Lower office expenses Little / no office management Environmental footprint
  5. 5. LibSource | LibSource.com Deploy technology to facilitate collaboration 5 Enterprise networking Instant messaging Online conferencing Document collaboration
  6. 6. LibSource | LibSource.com Offer remote training and development 6
  7. 7. LibSource | LibSource.com Coordinate your virtual team • Induction and welcome • Team meetings • 1 on 1 calls 7
  8. 8. LibSource | LibSource.com Train your virtual team • Online training • Online working groups / projects • In person events / training • Mentors 8
  9. 9. LibSource | LibSource.com Create opportunities to socialize, build rapport • Mentors / buddies • Watercooler / virtual coffee break 9
  10. 10. LibSource | LibSource.com Create community around online groups 10
  11. 11. LibSource | LibSource.com Acknowledge special occasions 11
  12. 12. LibSource | LibSource.com Remote work benefits for employees 12 No commute Work wardrobe savings Flexibility Living away from cities Time for family Walking the dog Home for deliveries Other cost savings
  13. 13. LibSource | LibSource.com Tips for remote workers Get to know your virtual colleagues 13 Use a variety of different communication mechanisms
  14. 14. LibSource | LibSource.com Tips for remote workers Have a home working policy – offer a ‘home working buddy’ 14 Don’t suffer in silence – address issues quickly!
  15. 15. LibSource | LibSource.com Remote work challenges Making sure technology works – and getting support when it doesn’t 15
  16. 16. LibSource | LibSource.com Remote work challenges Distractions 16 Isolation Work creeping into home life / deciding when to stop
  17. 17. LibSource | LibSource.com Tips for remote workers 17 Identify a working space Take breaks Publish your work hours Keep in touch – don’t become isolated
  18. 18. LibSource | LibSource.com Remote relationship-building tips Regular updates / newsletters Sometimes meeting in person 18
  19. 19. Over 30 years of remote work experience as a provider of library and information center outsourcing, staff augmentation and other managed services. Learn more and contact us libsource.com

