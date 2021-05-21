Successfully reported this slideshow.
Can You Secure Compensation For Whiplash In A Car Accident?
Whiplash is one of the most common injuries a person can sustain in a car accident. Victims of whiplash can sustain long-lasting pain and suffering. Whiplash injury victims must secure the compensation they are entitled to if another person caused their car accident. At Brown, Moore & Associates, PLLC, their experienced car accident lawyers in Charlotte are ready to get to work helping you secure the compensation you need.

  1. 1. Can You Secure Compensation For Whiplash In A Car Accident?
  2. 2. 2 Whiplash is one of the most common injuries a person can sustain in a car accident. However, while many people consider this a “minor” car accident injury, that is not necessarily the case. Victims of whiplash can sustain long-lasting pain and suﬀering. It is important that whiplash injury victims secure the compensation they are entitled to if another person caused their car accident.
  3. 3. Signs And Symptoms Of Whiplash Whiplash is an injury that is caused by the sudden jerking back and forth or sides to the side of a person’s body when they are involved in a vehicle accident. This sudden motion can impact the muscles and ligaments of the upper back and neck. Whiplash is often more than just a minor injury – this injury can prevent a person from going to work and earning an income and from enjoying their regular daily activities.
  4. 4. Some Of The Most Common Signs And Symptoms Associated With Whiplash After A Car Accident Include: ★ Severe neck pain ★ Frequent headaches ★ Arm pain ★ Constant fatigue ★ Unclear thinking ★ Tinnitus ★ Stiﬀness in the back or neck ★ Blurred vision or seeing dots ★ Memory issues
  5. 5. Compensation Available For Whiplash Injuries Just like any other injury you sustain in a car accident caused by another person, you should be entitled to recover compensation for your whiplash injuries.
  6. 6. At Brown, Moore & Associates, PLLC, their qualified and experienced Charlotte car accident lawyers are ready to get to work helping you secure the compensation you need. Their attorneys help clients secure compensation for the following after a whiplash injury: Brown, Moore & Associates, PLLC Offer Free Consultations For Your Case ★ Full coverage of medical expenses ★ Lost income if they cannot work while recovering ★ Pain and suﬀering damages ★ Loss of personal enjoyment damages
  7. 7. https://www.brownmoorelaw.com/contact-us/ Contact Details Address 930 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203 Phone 704-335-1500 Website
  8. 8. 8 THANKS

