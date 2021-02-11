Successfully reported this slideshow.
P O R : A N D R É S B A R E A A D R I Á N C A R R I L L O L U C I A N O Z E B A L L O S “ E Q U I V O C A R S E E S U N A ...
Innovación empresarial  La innovación es el arte de descubrir productos o materiales que causen una sensación de deseo en...
Tipos de Innovación: Según el objeto • La innovación del producto es aquella que crea los servicios y productos de la empr...
Tipo de Innovación: Según el objeto • La innovación de marketing es aquel que introduce nuevos métodos para promocionar el...
Imagen del lanzamiento del Falcon Heavy por SpaceX Revista Forbes MX sobre Elon Musk: ¨La creatividad de Musk parece no te...
Tipo de Innovación: Según el alcance • Innovacion radical es aquella que realiza un cambio significativo que afecta o tran...
Importancia de la innovación  La innovación tiene una gran importancia en el ámbito empresarial y sus ramas; ya que permi...
Investigación y Desarrollo  La investigación se define como un proceso intelectual y experimental que comprende un conjun...
  1. 1. P O R : A N D R É S B A R E A A D R I Á N C A R R I L L O L U C I A N O Z E B A L L O S “ E Q U I V O C A R S E E S U N A O P C I ÓN A C Á . S I L A S C O S A S N O E S T Á N F A L L A N D O , N O E S T Á S I N N O V A N D O L O S U F I C I E N T E ” E L O N M U S K CONCEPTOS CUEGIE: INNOVACION
  2. 2. Innovación empresarial  La innovación es el arte de descubrir productos o materiales que causen una sensación de deseo en el consumidor.
  3. 3. Tipos de Innovación: Según el objeto • La innovación del producto es aquella que crea los servicios y productos de la empresa. Ejemplo: Auto aprueba de balas, automóviles eléctricos, etc. Innovación de producto • La innovación de procesos es aquella que introduce o mejora los procesos que lleva a cabo la empresa con el fin de mejorar la eficiencia en las tareas que se desarrollan dentro de la organización. Ejemplo: Implementación de software y tecnología Innovación del proceso
  4. 4. Tipo de Innovación: Según el objeto • La innovación de marketing es aquel que introduce nuevos métodos para promocionar el bien o los servicios que brinda la empresa al publico. Ejemplo: Espacios de acciones para aumentar el presupuesto de una empresa. Innovación de Marketing • La innovación organizacional se refiere a la incorporación de nuevos métodos de organización empresarial. Ejemplo: El desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías por parte de los empleados. Innovación Organizacional
  5. 5. Imagen del lanzamiento del Falcon Heavy por SpaceX Revista Forbes MX sobre Elon Musk: ¨La creatividad de Musk parece no tener límites: actualmente es director ejecutivo y CTO de SpaceX, presidente de SolarCity y director ejecutivo de Tesla Motors, la empresa más innovadora del mundo. ¨
  6. 6. Tipo de Innovación: Según el alcance • Innovacion radical es aquella que realiza un cambio significativo que afecta o transforma el mercado. Ejemplo: La apuesta por autos eléctricos que transformo el mercado automovilístico. Innovacion nueva o radical: • Es el proceso de crear un valor adicional (monetario) sobre un producto que ya existe, agregando mejoras base que aumenta su función. Ejemplo: Mejora sobre las llantas convencionales para que estas se muevan en su propio eje. Innovación Incremental
  7. 7. Importancia de la innovación  La innovación tiene una gran importancia en el ámbito empresarial y sus ramas; ya que permite le progresión de sus servicios y la creación de nuevas herramientas. Ejemplos: Gracias a la innovación empresas como SpaceX o Tesla de Elon Musk lograron tener una visón mas progresista a futuro, logrando dominar y cambiar el mercado con nuevas tecnologías.
  8. 8. Investigación y Desarrollo  La investigación se define como un proceso intelectual y experimental que comprende un conjunto de métodos aplicados de modo sistemático para tener una resolución sobre un asunto o tema.  Desarrollo significa evolución, reforzamiento y desenvolvimiento de un producto en un ambiente controlado. Existen 3 clases de I+D:  Investigación Básica: Es la ciencia que se lleva acabo sin fines prácticos e inmediatos sino con el fin de incrementar el conocimiento.  Investigación Aplicada: Tiene como objetivo resolver un determinado problema enfocados en la búsqueda y consolidación del conocimiento.  Desarrollo Tecnológico: Es un avances en la eficiencia técnica, cuenta con recursos de producción que se centran en incrementar bienes y servicios.
