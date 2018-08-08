SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Cracking the OCA Java 7 Programmer Certification exam is not easy. Finding the right book for the job-one that is comprehensive, yet concise is the first step to achieving a successful outcome. OCA Java SE 7 Programmer I Certification Guide covers every topic needed for the 1Z0-803 exam. Each chapter zeros in on key points and uses visual aids, hands-on activities, and sample questions and explanations to ensure maximum retention. There is also a complete practice exam that will allow readers to pinpoint any remaining areas of weakness. After working through this book, readers will have the know-how and confidence to pass the exam with a score they can be proud of. AUDIENCE This book is written for developers with a working knowledge of Java who want to earn the OCA Java SE 7 Programmer I Certification. ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY The Oracle Certified Associate (OCA) Java SE 7 measures day-to-day programming and the ability to handle typical situations found in a variety of projects.



-Author : Mala Gupta

-Language : English

