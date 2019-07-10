Successfully reported this slideshow.
13, sm, raysa hasyimmi, hapzi ali, strategic management,digital era, universitas mercu b, 2019.docx

13, sm, raysa hasyimmi, hapzi ali, strategic management,digital era, universitas mercu b, 2019

Published in: Education
13, sm, raysa hasyimmi, hapzi ali, strategic management,digital era, universitas mercu b, 2019.docx

  1. 1. STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT “Digital Era” Di susun untuk memenuhi Tugas Mata Kuliah “Strategic Management” Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Hapzi Ali, Ir, MM, CMA, MPM Oleh : Raysa Hasyimmi (55118010020) MAGISTER MANAJEMEN 2019
  2. 2. Format digital dimanfaatkan NET TV dari segala penjuru, dengan me-manage secara baik, tanpa meninggalkan kekuatan free to air. Karena itu, aplikasi NET Connectberguna untuk embracing pasar digital dan free to air. Selain itu, konten adalah kunci utama dalam strategi digital, yang mana 98% konten NET TV adalah produksi sendiri, maka hak ciptanya dipegang sepenuhnya untuk di platform manapun. NET fokus memproduksi konten yang nantinya didistribusikan ke transmisi terestrial, digital, OTT platform, live streaming, VOD, Youtube channel semua ada. Yang penting, semua orang bisa mengakses konten yang kami buat dengan mudah dalam kualitas prima. Untuk menjalakan digitalisasi ini, NET TV memiliki unit bernama Department New Media yang telah menjadi value tersendiri yang berguna untuk mengantisipasi dunia digital karena karakter penonton televisi dan digital berbeda. “Untuk cost digital strategy, sangat jauh berbeda dibanding free-to-air. Paling hanya manpower, selebihnya tidak ada karena sistem kami sudah integrated secara digital dari awal. Sehingga tidak butuh banyak extra cost, tetapi hanya butuh extra effort dari tim,” tutur Wishnutama. Monetisasi NET melalui saluran seperti live streaming, on-demand, OTT platform dan sebagainya terbilang lumayan, meski belum menjadi sanggahan utama memperoleh revenue seperti free to air. NET TV masih dalam tahap investasi dalam digital, baik itu dari segi infrastruktur platform hingga awareness. Di Indonesia, digital presence NETpaling tinggi dengan konten yang relevan terhadap target market kami, milenial dan middle-up. Performa NET TV lewat program prime time mencapai 5%-6% karena memang revenue 70%-80% dari prime time. “Menurut data Nielsen, 45% generasi milenial menonton NET sebagai preferensi channel mereka. Untuk affluent market, NET menduduki peringkat kedua dalam hal channel yang ditonton selama 3 bulan terakhir dan yang rutin ditonton. Tetapi kami menduduki peringkat pertama dalam hal channelyang paling sering ditonton dalam 3 bulan terakhir,” jelas pria yang masuk jajaran 500 CEO berpengaruh di dunia versi The Richtopia di peringkat 149. Target ambisius dipatok NET TV dengan menetapkan pertumbuhan 30%-40% dibandingkan pendapatan tahun lalu. Kabar baiknya, hingga saat ini mereka berhasil mencapai apa yang ditargetkan. Hal ini terwujud dari awareness NET TV yang makin lama makin besar sehingga mempengaruhi pundi-pundinya. “Banyak yang menganggap affluent market dan middle up persentasenya kecil. Padahal, segmen pasar middle up sekitar 20-30 persen jumlah penduduk, kemudian pasar middle uptumbuh dua kali lipat. Ini market yang kami tuju. Walaupun persentasenya kecil. Targetkan saja upper middle. Memang ini kecil, tapi growing dan ekonomi Indonesia 90 persen ada di kelas menengah ke atas. Mereka punya buying power, trend setter, dan decision maker,” ungkapnya. NET TV tak ingin penonton Indonesia lari keluar memilih tayangan asing. NET konsistensi dan berkomitmen untuk berikan konten yang berkualitas dan menjaga sustainability. Terobosan citizen journalist yang mana masyarakat bisa berpartisipasi sebagai jurnalis NET ini awalnya muncul karena keterbatasan NET TV akan biro di daerah-daerah. Saat ini konten news NET TV 30% berasal dari citizen journalist. Menurut Wishnutama,revenue televisi free to air masih panjang umurnya dibandingkan pay TV dan ia menggabungkan kekuatan free to air dengan digital NET TV, kemudian membuat NET Connect, yaitu sebuah aplikasi yang didesain terkoneksi dengan saluran free to air NETyang sedang berlangsung. “Masyarakat bisa ikut terlibat dalam semua program dan tayangan dengan memberi feedback berupa ‘Clap’ atau ‘Boo’. ‘Clap’ apabila penonton menyukai konten kami, ‘Boo’ apabila penonton tidak suka terhadap tayangan saat itu. Ada beberapa program yang memungkinkan penonton bisa berinteraksi langsung seperti Quiz atau Q&A (Questions & Answers). Target kami tahun ini mencapai 1 juta download. Dari situlah kami bisa mendapat database penonton,” ungkapnya. Dari situlah kami bisa mendapat database penonton yang dapat menggantikan lembaga rating Nielsen dengan real data dan real people yang kami miliki. Aplikasi NET Connect bahkan belum pernah ada sebelumnya di industri pertelevisian negara-negara lain. “Di Korea Selatan, ketika saya menunjukkan ini kepada CJ Entertainment & Media, mereka bahkan ingin meniru kami,” ujarnya bangga. Selain itu, NET TV juga memiliki portal berita baru bernama NET.Z yang dapat diakses di netz.id. Setiap pembaca berita di NET.Z dapat mengekspresikan perasaan mereka saat membaca berita tersebut. Reaksi publik ini yang akan menjadi data sehingga dapat memahami publik menanggapi berita seperti apa. source by : https://swa.co.id/swa/trends/net-tv-fokus-garap-pasar-middle-up-caranya
  3. 3. QUIZ Digital Era Era Informasi (juga dikenal sebagai Zaman Komputer, Zaman Digital, atau Zaman Media Baru) adalah periode historis pada abad ke-21 yang ditandai dengan transisi cepat dari industri tradisional yang dibawa oleh Revolusi Industri melalui industrialisasi, ke teknologi informasi. ekonomi berbasis. Permulaan Zaman Informasi dikaitkan dengan Revolusi Digital, sama seperti Revolusi Industri menandai awal Zaman Industri. Definisi apa artinya digital (atau apa artinya informasi) terus berubah seiring waktu sebagai teknologi baru, perangkat pengguna, metode interaksi dengan manusia dan perangkat lain memasuki domain riset pasar, pengembangan, dan peluncuran. Selama Era Informasi, fenomenanya adalah bahwa industri digital menciptakan masyarakat berbasis pengetahuan yang dikelilingi oleh ekonomi global berteknologi tinggi yang memperluas pengaruhnya pada bagaimana manufaktur di seluruh dan sektor jasa beroperasi dengan cara yang efisien dan nyaman. Dalam masyarakat yang dikomersialkan, industri informasi mampu memungkinkan individu untuk mengeksplorasi kebutuhan pribadi mereka, sehingga menyederhanakan prosedur untuk membuat keputusan untuk transaksi dan secara signifikan mengurangi biaya untuk produsen dan pembeli. Ini sangat diterima oleh para peserta di semua kegiatan ekonomi untuk tujuan kemanjuran, dan insentif ekonomi baru kemudian akan didorong secara alami, seperti ekonomi pengetahuan. Era Informasi dibentuk dengan memanfaatkan kemajuan dalam mikrominiaturisasi komputer. Evolusi teknologi dalam kehidupan sehari-hari dan organisasi sosial telah memunculkan fakta bahwa modernisasi proses informasi dan komunikasi telah menjadi kekuatan pendorong evolusi sosial. media baru Era Digital sering di gunakan untuk menggambarkan teknologi digital. Media ini memiliki karakteristik dapat dimanipulasi, bersifat jaringan atau internet, selain internet seperti media cetak, telivisi, majalah, koran dan lain-lain bukanlah termasuk dalam kategori media baru. Media massa Beralih ke media baru atau internet karena ada pergeseran budaya dalam sebuah penyampaian informasi. Kemampuan media era digital ini lebih memudahkan masyarakat dalam menerima informasi ‘15 3 Strategic Management Pusat Bahan Ajar dan eLearning Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA http://www.mercubuana.ac.id lebih cepat dalam hal ini internet yang membuat media massa berbondong-bondong pindah haluan. Semakin canggihnya teknologi digital masa kini membuat perubahan besar terhadap dunia, lahirnya berbagai macam teknologi digital yang semakin maju telah banyak bermunculan. Berbagai kalangan telah dimudahkan dalam mengakses suatu informasi melalui banyak cara, serta dapat menikmati fasilitas dari teknologi digital dengan bebas dan terkendali. Tetapi di sayangkan semakin berkembangnya teknologi justru semakin banyaknya kejahatan yang terdeteksi. Maka dari itu segala sesuatunya harus memiliki perlindungan hak cipta dan mengontrol anak-anak dan remaja khususnya. Perkembangan Era Digital di Indonesia Banyak perkembangan Era Digital yang bisa lihat di negara kita ini. Kemajuan teknologi memaksa media massa di Indonesia harus berubah dalam menyampaikan informasi. Media online (internet) di era sekarang ini menggeserkan media massa. Jika perusahaan media massa seperti Koran, majalah dan lain-lain masih tetap bertahan tanpa mengikuti kemajuan jaman dalam hal ini (internet) maka dapat di pastikan perusahaan tersebut akan mengalami kemunduran karena kebutuhan masyarat dalam menerima informasi sudah beralih ke media baru atau internet. Sebenarnya Hampir satu dasawarsa Indonesia terlambat dalam mengadopsi teknologi komunikasi khususnya internet. Dengan munculnya budaya digital masyarakat sangat cepat menerima perkembangan teknologi tersebut. Di lihat secara global Indonesia siap dalam menerima budaya digital, budaya digital di butuhkan dalam mencapai pertumbuhan yang positif sesuai dengan kemajuan jaman itu sendiri Dampak Positif Era Digital Berikut dampak Positif era digital : 1.Informasi yang dibutuhkan untuk menjadi lebih cepat dan lebih mudah dalam mengakses. 2. Tumbuhnya inovasi dalam berbagai bidang yang berorentasi pada teknologi digital,inovasi ini lebih memudahkan proses dalam pekerjaan kita. 3. Munculnya media massa berbasis digital, khususnya media elektronik sebagai sumber pengetahuan dan informasi. ‘ 4. Peningkatan kualitas sumber daya manusia melalui pengembangan dan pemanfaatan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi. 5.Dalam dunia pendidikan seperti perpustakaan
  4. 4. online, media pembelajaran online,diskusi online dan masih banyak lagi. 6. Dalam dunia bisnis seperti toko online dengan menggunakan aplikasi yang terhubung pada situs toko online tersebut Dampak Negatif Era Digital Berikut dampak negatif era digital : 1. Kemajuan teknologi gital akan semakin memudahkan pelanggaran Hak Kekayaan Intelektual (HKI) karena akses mudah ke data yang menyebabkan orang plagiatis akan melakukan kecurangan. 2. Salah satu dampak negatif televisi adalah melatih anak untuk berpikir pendek dan bertahan berkonsentrasi dalam waktu yang singkat (jangka pendek perhatian). 3. Penyalahgunaan pengetahuan bagi orang-orang tertentu untuk melakukan tindak pidana. Kita tahu bahwa kemajuan di bidang pendidikan juga mencetak generasi e-book tinggi berpengetahuan tetapi moral yang rendah. Misalnya, dengan ilmu komputer yang tinggi maka orang akan mencoba untuk menerobos sistem perbankan dan lain-lain. 4. Tidak membuat teknologi informasi sebagai media atau sarana hanya dalam belajar, misalnya, kita tidak hanya men-download, tapi masih membeli buku cetak, tidak hanya mengunjungi perpustakaan digital, tetapi juga masih mengunjungi perpustakaan. sehingga regionalisme akan melahirkan kekuatan ekonomi baru. Tantangan teknologi era digital untuk mewujudkan politik yang baik seperti : 1) Biaya Walaupun politik yang menggunakan informasi dan teknologi dapat melakukan pengeluaran yang lebih sedikit daripada konvensional, namun sebelumnya untuk membuat infrastruktur dan teknisinya akan memiliki biaya yang sangat mahal. 2) Jangkauan akses Harus diakui tidak semua orang melihat teknologi. Bagi warga yang berada jauh di pedalaman akan susah untuk mengakses website, blog, atau video streaming tentang politik di Indonesia. 3) Transparansi Pada beberapa negara maju, banyak yang meragukan berita-berita negara yang diterbitkan oleh negara sendiri. Alasannya karena yang menulis berita itu adalah negara dan penerbitnya adalah negara. Kecurigaan akan modifikasi berita dapat terjadi. 4) Privasi Sebuah badan politik seperti negara memerlukan tanggapan dari warganya. Jika negara terus meminta informasi maka privasi dari seseorang semakin sulit untuk dijaga. Ini akhirnya menjadi dilema, di sisi yang satu data dari masyarakat dihimpun untuk mengembangkan kegiatan negara namun di sisi yang lain negara pun harus menjunjung tinggi hak privasi warganya. Sebagai negara berkembang, teknologi digital mampu mendorong berbagai kemajuan Indonesia. Dari segi infrastruktur dan hukum yang mengatur kegiatan di dalam internet, Indonesia sudah siap hidup di era digital. Kesiapan Indonesia dalam koneksi internet yang saat ini sudah semakin membaik di era 4G dengan Informasi dan Transaksi Eelektronik (ITE). Masyarakat Indonesia secara umum antusias mengadopsi hidup mendigital terutama dipicu oleh penetrasi internet dan penggunaan ponsel pintar yang terus meningkat setiap tahun. Dunia digital berbasis internet membuat seluruh aktivitas para penghuninya menjadi tanpa batas ruang dan waktu. Payung hukum untuk mengatur segala bentuk aktivitas tersebut seperti Undang-Undang Informasi dan Transaksi Elektronik (UU ITE) tahun 2008 terus disempurnakan. Data pribadi masyarakat perlu diberikan perlindungan di dalam dunia maya, maka pihak seperti Google atau Facebook yang memiliki data pribadi penggunanya tidak bisa menggunakan big data tersebut sembarangan. Telah banyak perkembangan era digital yang dilakukan Indonesia termasuk media massa di Indonesia berubah dalam menyampaikan informasi. Media online (internet) di era sekarang ini menggeserkan media massa konvensional. Walaupun hampir satu dasawarsa Indonesia terlambat dalam mengadopsi teknologi komunikasi khususnya internet. Namun budaya digital masyarakat Indonesia sangat cepat menerima perkembangan teknologi tersebut. Di lihat secara global Indonesia masuk dalam budaya digital yang di butuhkan dalam mencapai pertumbuhan yang positif sesuai dengan kemajuan jaman itu sendiri. source by : 15 4 Strategic Management Pusat Bahan Ajar dan eLearning Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA http://www.mercubuana.ac.id

