INSTITUTO FEDERAL DE EDUAÇÃO CIÊNCIA E TECNOLOGIA FLUMINENSE CAMPUS AVANÇADO MARICÁ - RJ CURSO TÉCNICO INTEGRADO AO ENSINO
INSTITUTO FEDERAL DE EDUAÇÃO CIÊNCIA E TECNOLOGIA FLUMINENSE CAMPUS AVANÇADO MARICÁ - RJ CURSO TÉCNICO INTEGRADO AO ENSI
3 I- Introdução “O Quinze” foi um livro publicado em 1930, escrito pela autora Rachel de Queiroz, que se destaca, principa...
4 II- Análise do livro A) Resumo da história O Quinze tem esse nome devido a seca de 1915 no nordeste do Brasil. O livro t...
5 dor de dar seu filho mais novo, o entregou, pois era uma melhor oportunidade dele se recuperar da doença. Conceição: Era...
6 O enredo é dramático e mostra bem a realidade do nordeste brasileiro, como já dito antes, o enredo tem dois momentos, e ...
7 III- Considerações Finais Além da crítica social que retrata a miséria, a realidade dos nordestinos, e o preconceito sof...
Resenha do livro O Quinze - Rachel de Queiroz

Resenha do livro O Quinze - Rachel de Queiroz
  1. 1. INSTITUTO FEDERAL DE EDUAÇÃO CIÊNCIA E TECNOLOGIA FLUMINENSE CAMPUS AVANÇADO MARICÁ - RJ CURSO TÉCNICO INTEGRADO AO ENSINO MÉDIO EM EDIFICAÇÕES LUCAS DA CUNHA SANTOS RAYANE DOS SANTOS ANCHIETA Resenha do livro O Quinze - Rachel de Queiroz MARICÁ – RJ SETEMBRO DE 2017
  2. 2. 2 INSTITUTO FEDERAL DE EDUAÇÃO CIÊNCIA E TECNOLOGIA FLUMINENSE CAMPUS AVANÇADO MARICÁ - RJ CURSO TÉCNICO INTEGRADO AO ENSINO MÉDIO EM EDIFICAÇÕES LUCAS DA CUNHA SANTOS RAYANE DOS SANTOS ANCHIETA Resenha do livro O Quinze – Rachel de Queiroz Trabalho apresentado para a Disciplina de Literatura, orientado pelo Professor Ronaldo Ferrito, na turma 3A, do Curso Técnico Integrado ao Ensino Médio em Edificações, do Campus Avançado Maricá, Instituto Federal de Educação Ciência e Tecnologia Fluminense, para avaliação do conteúdo trimestral. MARICÁ – RJ SETEMBRO DE 2017
  3. 3. 3 I- Introdução “O Quinze” foi um livro publicado em 1930, escrito pela autora Rachel de Queiroz, que se destaca, principalmente, na ficção social nordestina. Raquel nasceu em Fortaleza, no dia 17 de novembro de 1910 e faleceu em 4 de novembro de 2003 no Rio de Janeiro. Ainda em vida foi a primeira mulher a ingressar na Academia Brasileira de Letras. “O Quinze” foi o livro que a tornou nacionalmente conhecida, sendo até mesmo publicado na França, nele é retratado a grande seca de 1915 e a luta do povo nordestino perante à miséria no sertão. Um fato muito interessante é que ela e sua família também fugiram de Fortaleza nesse período de seca de 1915.
  4. 4. 4 II- Análise do livro A) Resumo da história O Quinze tem esse nome devido a seca de 1915 no nordeste do Brasil. O livro tem dois momentos, primeiro narra a vida e o romance entre a professora Conceição e o seu primo Vicente, que é um criador de vacas. No segundo momento é destacada a realidade de Chico Bento, sua esposa Cordulina e seus cinco filhos, que juntos saem da fazenda a fim de conseguir dinheiro na cidade. Além de dar aulas, Conceição trabalha como voluntária em um campo de concentração para pessoas que estão fugindo da seca. E é nesse mesmo lugar que Chico Bento e sua família encontram Conceição, que os ajuda com passagens para São Paulo. B) Análise do espaço A história tem um caráter bem realista, onde se passa na região do sertão nordestino, que tem predominância de áreas rurais e de extrema seca pobreza. O que leva a um indiscutível simbolismo, em que todos ao pensar em seca e pobreza, pensamos no sertão. Onde o lugar é caracterizado pela cultura e o modo de falar dos personagens, em que sempre eram mostrados reclamando do calor e da seca e também usavam muitas gírias como “cabra” e “mode”. C) Análise dos personagens Os principais personagens da história são: Chico Bento e Cordulina, Vicente e Conceição. Chico Bento: Era um vaqueiro que trabalhava na fazenda de dona Maroca, mas com a extrema seca foi ordenado a soltar os animais, com isso ficou desempregado e foi obrigado a buscar um lugar melhor para viver com sua esposa, Cordulina, e seus filhos. Na história, Chico Bento se mostra um bom pai e marido, onde não aguentava ver seus filhos e esposa sofrendo de fome e sede, era muito trabalhador, e mesmo tendo ficado meses andando no extremo nada do sertão, logo ao chegar na cidade resolveu procurar trabalho para arranjar o de comer a sua família. Cordulina: Era esposa de Chico Bento. Na história se mostrava uma boa mãe e esposa, principalmente, por sempre querer o melhor para os seus filhos, no qual mesmo com a
  5. 5. 5 dor de dar seu filho mais novo, o entregou, pois era uma melhor oportunidade dele se recuperar da doença. Conceição: Era neta de dona Inácia, professora e adorava ler. No começo da história tinha um romance com Vicente, mas depois é influenciada por fofocas, oque a leva ao fim do romance. Em todo o livro, Conceição se mostra uma mulher fora de sua época, em que não tinha como um dos seus objetivos de vida se casar, até que no final, surge uma questão interna, onde ela se sente incompleta por não ter gerado filhos, mas depois, ela vê que já cumpriu seu papel de mãe, pois criou seu afilhado desde pequeno. Vicente: Era um criador de gado, que não tinha interesse em estudar, era teimoso, embora trabalhador. Ele admirava muito Conceição, mas quando foi tratado com indiferença passou a desacreditar na possibilidade de ser feliz em um casamento. Os personagens mostrados tinham diferenças nas classes sociais e econômicas, em que havia os pobres, Chico Bento e sua família e os outros retirantes, e outros com melhores condições, Vicente e sua família, Conceição e sua avó, que, aliás, tinham fazendas e criação de gado considerável. Os personagens eram caricatos, pois representavam as pessoas do sertão nordestino. Entre os personagens não havia heroísmo, pois ao se tratar de um livro do movimento Modernista, não estavam interessados nos grandes feitos do personagem, e sim em mostrar a essência da realidade vivida no sertão. Os personagens enfrentam a grande seca de 1915, que provocou uma enorme movimentação de pessoas em busca de melhores condições, passando pela fome, pela sede e pela morte de entes queridos. D) Análise narrativa O romance é narrado em terceira pessoa por um único narrador onisciente. A linguagem usada é a coloquial e a autora utiliza muitos diálogos, frases e capítulos curtos. E) Análise do enredo
  6. 6. 6 O enredo é dramático e mostra bem a realidade do nordeste brasileiro, como já dito antes, o enredo tem dois momentos, e no segundo, quando Chico Bento junto com sua família representa os retirantes, é provavelmente a parte mais importante do livro porque é a que transmite mais emoção. É muito comovente imaginar que cenas como a que Chico tem que matar uma cabra no meio da estrada para alimentar sua família, aconteceram ou acontecem na vida real. A trama desenvolve o tema da passagem do conhecido para o desconhecido, onde as famílias saem do lugar onde nasceram e sempre viveram para outro completamente novo, onde não tem a certeza de que ao fugirem da seca vão realmente conseguir se estabelecer. No decorrer da história, todos os eventos fizeram com que ficasse claro todo o sofrimento causado pela seca, seja tendo como consequência algumas mortes ou interferindo em relacionamentos, como é o caso da Conceição e Vicente. F) Relação com o Modernismo A obra faz parte da segunda geração modernista, caracterizada pela denúncia social e o regionalismo. A particularidade presente na narrativa é o foco voltado para o Nordeste, evidenciando a cultura da população sertaneja como ela é, e não pelos valores europeus.
  7. 7. 7 III- Considerações Finais Além da crítica social que retrata a miséria, a realidade dos nordestinos, e o preconceito sofrido pelos retirantes que conseguem chegar a outras regiões, um ponto muito interessante é o modo como é contrariado o papel social da mulher na época, no caso, a Conceição parece ser muito diferente das outras mulheres de sua época, no sentido que não pensava em casar e ter filhos, como era esperado de mulheres da sua idade. Outra questão é que o livro traz a reflexão a respeito das condições de vida das outras pessoas, em como o sofrimento causado pela pobreza não é apenas um fato de 1915, mas sim algo que persiste até os dias atuais, onde vemos pessoas vivendo na miséria e sofrendo com as secas, que além da região nordeste, atingem outros lugares, como é o exemplo da grande crise hídrica vivida em são Paulo a partir do ano de 2014.

