Synnopsis :

The Steps We Took Joe McQ., an internationally respected teacher/ lecturer on the Twelve Step method, offers countless analogies, insight, explanations and elucidations of these principles, drawing from his own recovery experience and those of the hundreds he has helped. Full description



Author : MCQ J

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : MCQ J ( 8? )

Link Download : https://bookssell2.blogspot.ca/?book= 0874831512

