Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape LINK IN PA...
Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape ALVIN HO IS an Asian American second grader who is afraid of every...
Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape Written By: Lenore Look. Narrated By: Various Publisher: Listening...
Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape Download Full Version Alvin Ho Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape

3 views

Published on

Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape

  1. 1. Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape ALVIN HO IS an Asian American second grader who is afraid of everything—elevators, tunnels, girls, and, most of all, school. He's so afraid of school that, while he's there, he never, ever, says a word. But at home he's a very loud superhero named Firecracker Man, a brother to Calvin and Anibelly, and a gentleman-in-training, so he can be just like his dad. ​ From the author of the ALA Notable Ruby Lu series comes a funny and touching chapter book—perfect for both beginning and reluctant readers— that introduces a truly unforgettable character.
  3. 3. Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape Written By: Lenore Look. Narrated By: Various Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: June 2009 Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes
  4. 4. Alvin Ho Audiobook For Android | Alvin Ho books on tape Download Full Version Alvin Ho Audio OR Download now

×