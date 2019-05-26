Antenatal care

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Systemic supervision (examination and advise) of a women during pregnancy. • Should be : 1. regular 2. periodic 3. accor...
AIMS AND OJECTIVES • High risk cases • To prevent or detect and treat at earliest if any complication. • To educate the mo...
• Counseling a couple about a pregnancy, its course, outcome well before the time of actual conception. OBJECTIVES:  to e...
PRECONCEPTIONAL VISITS: 1.High risk factor identification- by detailed evaluation. 2.Base level health status recorded- B....
HISTORY TAKING- First visit is called BOOKING VISIT. VITAL STATISTICS: - Name - Date of 1st visit - Address -Age -Gravida ...
COMPLAINTS: Genesis of complaints are to be noted. If no complaints enquiry about sleep, appetite, bowel habits, urination...
HISTORY OF PRESENT PREGNANCY: 1.Complications of different trimesters of present pregnancy are noted. FIRST TRIMESTES- hyp...
OBSTRETICAL HISTORY: Only in multigravidae GPAL – Gravida*, Parity**, Abortions, Live issues. *Gravida- pregnant state pre...
PAST MEDICAL HISTORY- Any past medical illness are recorded. PAST SURGICAL HISTORY- General or Gynaecological. FAMILY HIST...
EXAMINATION- GENERAL PHYSICAL EXAMINATION- 1. Build 2. Nutrition 3. Height 4. Weight 5. Pallor 6. Jaundice 7. Tongue, teet...
CAUSES OF OEDEMA— (i) Physiological (ii) Pre- eclampsia (iii) Anaemia and hypoproteinemia (iv) Cardiac Failure (v) Nephrot...
OBSTETRICAL EXAMINATION- Abdominal- Tone of muscles Scar or herniation, if any Vaginal- Done in antenatal clinic before 12...
Steps for vaginal examination- -Done in antenatal clinic -Patient must empty her bladder prior to examination -Patient is ...
ROUTINE INVESTIGATIONS- 1) BLOOD- Haemoglobin, Haematocrit, ABO and Rh Grouping, Blood Glucose, VDRL. 2) URINE- Protein, S...
GENERALLY CHECK UP IS DONE - • At interval of 4 weeks upto 28 weeks • At interval of 2 weeks upto 36 weeks • And There aft...
ABDOMINAL EXAMINATION- Inspection- abdominal enlargement -pregnancy marks: Linea Nigra, striae, surgical scars Palpation- ...
Woman should be informed about the list of WARNING SIGNS 23
• DIET- should be adequate to provide- 1) Good maternal health 2) optimal foetal growth 3) strength and vitality required ...
 SUPPLEMENT NUTRITIONAL THERAPY- Supplementary iron therapy is needed for all pregnant mothers from 16 weeks onwards. -- ...
•ANTENATAL HYGIENE-  Rest and sleep- 10 hours sleep should be taken especially in last 6 weeks.  Bowel-Constipation is c...
•IMMUNISATION-  Tetanus toxoid- safe and mandatory; 0.5 ml (IM) 1st dose- at booking visit and 2nd 6 weeks later If alrea...
• Nausea and vomiting- especially in morning soon after getting up is common in primigravidae , subside by the end of 1st ...
• Varicose veins- due to obstruction in venous return by pregnant uterus. Specific therapies are avoided. • Haemorroids- o...
•ARSENICUM ALBUM- -Painful distension of abdomen with violent burning in epigastric region. Burning is associated with all...
•COCCULUS INDICUS- - Continuous vomiting in large amount including undigested food particles. - Violent cramps in stomach ...
•NATRUM SULPHURICUM- -Mind: melancholic, history of repeated attacks of mania, suicidal tendency. - Dreams of running wate...
•PULSATILLA NIGRICANS- -Marked changeability in every ailment. -Timid, gentle, emotional. -Shooting pain always changing i...
•NATRUM MURIATICUM- -Mind : awkward, hasty, consolation aggravates her complaints. -Pregnancy in anaemic woman -Intense cr...
Antenatal care

