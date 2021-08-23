Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Ravi Prakash Department of Community Medicine Katihar Medical College COVID-19 VACCINE
Learning Objectives At the end of this class, we shall be able to understand about-  Different types of COVID-19 vaccines...
Introduction  According to WHO, VACCINE –  Must provide a highly favorable benefit-risk contour.  High efficacy.  Only...
Vaccine production approach
Contd….
COVISHIELD  Viral vector vaccine  Genetic material encoded for spike protein protected in Adeno virus used as a vaccine....
COVAXIN  India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of M...
Contd..  SARS-CoV2- chemically inactivated with beta-propiolactone, it destroys the ability of the pathogen to replicate,...
Contd..
.  Encapsulated mRNA vaccine  mRNA encoded for spike protein is protected in lipid nanoparticle.  Efficacy = 94.1%  Do...
How does the vaccine work? The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains instructions in the form of RNA to make all the different part o...
.  Inactivated Virus Vaccine  SARS-CoV2-chemically inactivated with beta- propiolactone, so that virus can not replicate...
.  Viral vector vaccine  Genetic material encoded for spike protein protected in Adeno virus  Efficacy = 66.3 % (agains...
Novavax  Virus-like particle vaccine  Nanoparticle coated with synthetic spike protein and adjuvant added.  Efficacy = ...
 COVI-VAC: Live attenuated vaccine Intranasal Single dose Oral vaccines: Oravax Vaxart Other vaccines
THANK YOU
Health & Medicine
Aug. 23, 2021
Health & Medicine
DIFFERENT TYPES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Covid 19 vaccine

DIFFERENT TYPES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

