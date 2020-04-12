Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hess Chart Ravi Parkash ( B.Optom ) Organized Secretary of VCOO Vision Congress of Optometry Core Committee Member Jabalpu...
HESS CHART SCREEN PLAT / BOARD DETAIL The Hess Chart Screen is a Metal Plate 95cm Wide and 95cm High . Include 24 Squares ...
HESS CHART SCREEN DESIGNED BY • The Hess screen test was designed by Walter Rudolf Hess in 1908 with subsequent modificati...
WHAT IS MEANING OF HESS CHART • The Hess screen test is based on the haploscopic principle . A black tangent screen for me...
HOW TO OPERRATE HESS CHART MACHINE 1.Test is performed with each eye Fixating in trun. 2.It is done at 50 cm. 3.Patient we...
RED /GREEN GLASSES USE IN HESS CHART WHY ?? Patient is asked to place Green light in each of points on red light as illumi...
DOCTORS PRECRIBE HESS CHART TEST BUT WHY ?
DIAGNOSIS OF 1.Under Action or Over Action of EOM 2.Mechanical or Neurogenic Palsy 3.Congenital/Long Standing or Acquired ...
  1. 1. Hess Chart Ravi Parkash ( B.Optom ) Organized Secretary of VCOO Vision Congress of Optometry Core Committee Member Jabalpur Optometry Division
  2. 2. HESS CHART SCREEN PLAT / BOARD DETAIL The Hess Chart Screen is a Metal Plate 95cm Wide and 95cm High . Include 24 Squares ,12 Inner and 12 in Outer filed . The Central filed 15 Degree while , while Outer filed limited 30 Degree. Each square on Chart indicates 5 Degree.
  3. 3. HESS CHART SCREEN DESIGNED BY • The Hess screen test was designed by Walter Rudolf Hess in 1908 with subsequent modifications. Hess was a famous neurophysiologist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1949 for his research into the functional organization of the vegetative nervous system .
  4. 4. WHAT IS MEANING OF HESS CHART • The Hess screen test is based on the haploscopic principle . A black tangent screen for measuring and classifying strabismus. It consists of a chart divided by red lines into small sections of 5º .
  5. 5. HOW TO OPERRATE HESS CHART MACHINE 1.Test is performed with each eye Fixating in trun. 2.It is done at 50 cm. 3.Patient wear Red and Green gls. 4.Eye to be tested should have Green glass board with small red lights. 5.Patient is asked to place Green light in each of points on red light as illuminated .
  6. 6. RED /GREEN GLASSES USE IN HESS CHART WHY ?? Patient is asked to place Green light in each of points on red light as illuminated . • WHEN RED LIGHT CONTROLED BY EXAMINER. • EYE UNDER RED GOGGLE ACTS AS THE FIXING EYE. • EYE UNDER GREEN GOGGLE ACTS AS THE INDICATOR EYE.
  7. 7. DOCTORS PRECRIBE HESS CHART TEST BUT WHY ?
  8. 8. DIAGNOSIS OF 1.Under Action or Over Action of EOM 2.Mechanical or Neurogenic Palsy 3.Congenital/Long Standing or Acquired Pals 4.A or V Pattern

×