Nutrition assessment and eating disorders in Children Prepared by Raveen Isamel Abdullah B.CS.in Nursing Hawler Medical University College of nursing 2016-2017
OUTLINES • Nutritional assessment • Methods of assessment • Eating disorders • Bulimia • Anorexia
Objectives • By end of seminar audience will be able to assess level of nutrition in children • They will be able to diagn...
Nutritional assessment • is the interpretation of anthropometric, biochemical (laboratory), clinical and dietary data to d...
Nutritional assessment (ABCD (methods • A. Anthropometry(human measurements ) • B. Biochemical/biophysical methods • C. Cl...
Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth • Length: To measure the length of a child under two years
Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth • Height: children who are two years old or more
Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth Weight: • Salter Scale (spring balance ) is used for measuring the weigh...
Spring balance
Beam Balance
Head circumference: • is the measurement of the head along the supra orbital ridge (forehead) anteriorly and occipital pro...
Head circumference
Converting measurements to indices • An index is a combination of two measurements or one measurement plus the person’s ag...
• Stunting is defined as a low height for age of the child compared to the standard child of the same age. Stunted childre...
Body mass index: is the weight of a child or adult in kg divided by their height in meters squared: Weight (kg)/(Height in...
Example of BMI
Converting measurements to indices
Converting measurements to indices
Anthropometric measurements used to assess body composition • In assessing body composition (fat content) the body is cons...
• Measurements of fat-mass (fatness) BMI • Measuring fat-free mass (muscle mass) Anthropometric measurements used to asses...
Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) is the circumference of the upper arm at the midway between the shoulder tip and the el...
• MUAC is a good screening tool in determining the risk of mortality among children, and people living with HIV/AIDS • A l...
MUAC Procedure • A special tape is used for measuring the MUAC of a child. • The tape has three colors, with the red indic...
MUAC Procedure
MUAC Procedure
Clinical methods of assessing nutritional status • Clinical methods of assessing nutritional status involve checking signs...
Clinical signs of nutrient deficiency • Pallor (on the palm of the hand or the conjunctiva of the eye). • Bitot’s spots on...
Checking for bilateral pitting oedema in a child • In order to determine the presence of oedema, you should apply normal t...
Grades of oedema • Depending on the presence of oedema on the different levels of the body it is graded as follows. An inc...
Checking for bilateral pitting oedema in a child
Bitot’s spots • These are a sign of vitamin A deficiency these spots are a creamy colour and appear on the white of the ey...
Goitre • Goitre is a swelling on the neck and is the only visible sign of iodine deficiency
Visible severe wasting • In order to determine the presence of visible severe wasting for children younger than six months...
Visible severe wasting
Dietary methods of assessing nutritional status • Dietary methods of assessment include looking at past or current intakes...
Dietary diversity • is a measure of the number of food groups consumed over a reference period, usually 24 hours. Generall...
• As part of the dietary assessment you should also check the salt iodine level of households using the single solution ki...
Single Solution kit (SSK)
Eating Disorder • Eating Disorders describe illnesses that are characterized by irregular eating habits and severe distres...
• Anorexia Nervosa and Compulsive Eating are the most common among young children. Eating Disorder
A number of factors combine to trigger eating disorders: • Biology and genetics • Cultural pressures, including the media ...
The Origins of Eating Disorders in Children • history of early feeding problems, such as “fussy or picky” eating though th...
The Serious Consequences of Eating Disorders in Children A child who suffers from anorexia nervosa, bulimia, or any other ...
Treatments Available for Eating Disorders in Children • Biologically, while some children do not need psychotropic medicat...
Anorexia • Teen with anorexia view themselves as heavy, even when they are dangerously skinny. They are obsessed with bein...
Anorexia complications • Damage to major organs, especially the brain, heart and kidneys • Irregular heartbeat • lowered b...
Symptoms of anorexia • anxiety, depression, perfectionism, or being highly self-critical • Dieting even when one is thin o...
Treating anorexia • The first aim of treatment is to bring the young person back to normal weight and eating habits. Hospi...
Bulimia • A condition in which a child grossly overeats (binging) and then purges the food by vomiting or using laxatives ...
Symptoms of bulimia • abusing drugs and alcohol • abusing laxatives and other treatments to prevent weight gain • anxiety ...
Complications of Bulimia Stomach acids from chronic vomiting can cause: • damage to tooth enamel • inflammation of the eso...
Treatment of Bulimia • Antidepressants medication • behavior modification • individual, family, or group therapy • nutriti...
Nutrition assessment and eating disorders in children

  1. 1. Nutrition assessment and eating disorders in Children Prepared by Raveen Isamel Abdullah B.CS.in Nursing Hawler Medical University College of nursing 2016-2017
  2. 2. OUTLINES • Nutritional assessment • Methods of assessment • Eating disorders • Bulimia • Anorexia
  3. 3. Objectives • By end of seminar audience will be able to assess level of nutrition in children • They will be able to diagnose child with eating disorder
  4. 4. Nutritional assessment • is the interpretation of anthropometric, biochemical (laboratory), clinical and dietary data to determine whether a person or groups of people are well nourished or malnourished (over-nourished or under-nourished).
  5. 5. Nutritional assessment (ABCD (methods • A. Anthropometry(human measurements ) • B. Biochemical/biophysical methods • C. Clinical methods • D. Dietary methods
  6. 6. Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth • Length: To measure the length of a child under two years
  7. 7. Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth • Height: children who are two years old or more
  8. 8. Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth Weight: • Salter Scale (spring balance ) is used for measuring the weight of children under two years old, to the nearest 0.1 kg. • Beam balance /Electronic balance for children above 2 years .
  9. 9. Spring balance
  10. 10. Beam Balance
  11. 11. Head circumference: • is the measurement of the head along the supra orbital ridge (forehead) anteriorly and occipital prominence (the prominent area on the back part of the head) posteriorly. • is useful in assessing chronic nutritional problems in children under two years old as the brain grows faster during the first two years of life. • But after two years the growth of the brain is more sluggish and HC is not useful. Anthropometric measurements used to assess growth
  12. 12. Head circumference
  13. 13. Converting measurements to indices • An index is a combination of two measurements or one measurement plus the person’s age.  Weight-for-age is an index used in growth monitoring for assessing children who may be underweight  Height-for age is an index used for assessing stunting (chronic malnutrition in children).  Weight-for-height is an index used for assessing wasting (acute malnutrition).
  14. 14. • Stunting is defined as a low height for age of the child compared to the standard child of the same age. Stunted children have decreased mental and physical productivity capacity • Wasting is defined as a low weight for the height of the child compared to the standard child of the same height. Wasted children are vulnerable to infection and stand a greater chance of dying. Converting measurements to indices
  15. 15. Body mass index: is the weight of a child or adult in kg divided by their height in meters squared: Weight (kg)/(Height in meters)2 • more than 2500 grams =normal birth weight • 1500–2499 grams=low birth weight • less than 1500 grams=very low birth weight Converting measurements to indices
  16. 16. Example of BMI
  17. 17. Converting measurements to indices
  18. 18. Converting measurements to indices
  19. 19. Anthropometric measurements used to assess body composition • In assessing body composition (fat content) the body is considered to be made up of two compartments: the fat mass and the fat free mass.
  20. 20. • Measurements of fat-mass (fatness) BMI • Measuring fat-free mass (muscle mass) Anthropometric measurements used to assess body composition
  21. 21. Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) is the circumference of the upper arm at the midway between the shoulder tip and the elbow tip on the left arm. The mid-arm point is determined by measuring the distance from the shoulder tip to the elbow and dividing it by two.
  22. 22. • MUAC is a good screening tool in determining the risk of mortality among children, and people living with HIV/AIDS • A low reading indicates a loss of muscle mass. Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC)
  23. 23. MUAC Procedure • A special tape is used for measuring the MUAC of a child. • The tape has three colors, with the red indicating severe acute malnutrition, the yellow indicating moderate acute malnutrition and the green indicating normal nutritional status.
  24. 24. MUAC Procedure
  25. 25. MUAC Procedure
  26. 26. Clinical methods of assessing nutritional status • Clinical methods of assessing nutritional status involve checking signs of deficiency at specific places on the body or asking the patient whether they have any symptoms that might suggest nutrient deficiency from the patient.
  27. 27. Clinical signs of nutrient deficiency • Pallor (on the palm of the hand or the conjunctiva of the eye). • Bitot’s spots on the eyes. • Pitting oedema. • Goitre . • Severe visible wasting.
  28. 28. Checking for bilateral pitting oedema in a child • In order to determine the presence of oedema, you should apply normal thumb pressure on both feet for three seconds. • If a shallow print persists on both feet, then the child has nutritional oedema (pitting oedema). • Test for oedema with finger pressure because you cannot tell by just looking.
  29. 29. Grades of oedema • Depending on the presence of oedema on the different levels of the body it is graded as follows. An increase in grades indicates an increase in the severity of oedema. • 0 = no oedema • + = Below the ankle (pitting pedal oedema) • ++ = Pitting oedema below the knee • +++ = Generalised oedema.
  30. 30. Checking for bilateral pitting oedema in a child
  31. 31. Bitot’s spots • These are a sign of vitamin A deficiency these spots are a creamy colour and appear on the white of the eye.
  32. 32. Goitre • Goitre is a swelling on the neck and is the only visible sign of iodine deficiency
  33. 33. Visible severe wasting • In order to determine the presence of visible severe wasting for children younger than six months, you will need to ask the mother to remove all of the child’s clothing so you can look at the arms, thighs and buttocks for loss of muscle bulk. • Sagging skin and buttocks indicates visible severe wasting
  34. 34. Visible severe wasting
  35. 35. Dietary methods of assessing nutritional status • Dietary methods of assessment include looking at past or current intakes of nutrients from food by individuals or a group to determine their nutritional status. • Ask what the family or the mother and the child have eaten over the past 24 hours and use this data to calculate the dietary diversity score.
  36. 36. Dietary diversity • is a measure of the number of food groups consumed over a reference period, usually 24 hours. Generally, there are six food groups that our body needs to have everyday. • Dietary diversity score is an indicator of both the balance of nutrient consumption and the level of food security (or insecurity) in the household. The higher the dietary diversity score in a family, the more diversified and balanced the diet is and the more food-secure the household.
  37. 37. • As part of the dietary assessment you should also check the salt iodine level of households using the single solution kit (SSK). • This enables you to determine whether the salt iodine level is 0, more than 15 parts per million (PPM) or less than 15 PPM Single Solution kit (SSK)
  38. 38. Single Solution kit (SSK)
  39. 39. Eating Disorder • Eating Disorders describe illnesses that are characterized by irregular eating habits and severe distress or concern about body weight or shape.
  40. 40. • Anorexia Nervosa and Compulsive Eating are the most common among young children. Eating Disorder
  41. 41. A number of factors combine to trigger eating disorders: • Biology and genetics • Cultural pressures, including the media • Peer pressure to be abnormally thin or muscular Eating Disorder
  42. 42. The Origins of Eating Disorders in Children • history of early feeding problems, such as “fussy or picky” eating though this has not been identified as a direct cause of an Eating Disorder. • Almost half of those diagnosed with disorders by the age of 12 had a close family member with a mental health problem such as anxiety or a mood disorder. • Eating disorders in children can be developed because of low self-esteem, and their focus on weight can be an attempt to gain a sense of control at a time when their lives feel increasingly out of control.
  43. 43. The Serious Consequences of Eating Disorders in Children A child who suffers from anorexia nervosa, bulimia, or any other eating disorder could suffer from: • Malnutrition • Injuries to the internal organs • Other medical complications such as: – Heart problems – Kidney failure – Stagnation in the physical development • In extreme cases, eating disorders can lead to death. Studies have shown a range of mortality rates from 5 to 18 percent.
  44. 44. Treatments Available for Eating Disorders in Children • Biologically, while some children do not need psychotropic medications, the majority of children that meet criteria for an anxiety or a mood disorder will benefit from initiation of a psychotropic medication as treatment of these disorders help facilitate the treatment of the eating disorders. • Children that do not have comorbid mood or anxiety disorder may also benefit from as-needed anti-anxiety medication at the initial stage of the re-feeding process, as this decreases anxiety during meal times and allows the child to overcome the fear of eating.
  45. 45. Anorexia • Teen with anorexia view themselves as heavy, even when they are dangerously skinny. They are obsessed with being thin and refuse to maintain even a minimally normal weight.
  46. 46. Anorexia complications • Damage to major organs, especially the brain, heart and kidneys • Irregular heartbeat • lowered blood pressure, pulse, body temperature, and breathing rates • Sensitivity to cold • Thinning of bones
  47. 47. Symptoms of anorexia • anxiety, depression, perfectionism, or being highly self-critical • Dieting even when one is thin or emaciated • excessive or compulsive exercising • intense fear of becoming fat, even though one is underweight • menstruation that becomes infrequent or stops • rapid weight loss, which the person may try to conceal with loose clothing • strange eating habits, such as avoiding meals, eating in secret, monitoring every bite of food, or eating only certain foods in small amounts • unusual interest in food
  48. 48. Treating anorexia • The first aim of treatment is to bring the young person back to normal weight and eating habits. Hospitalization, sometimes for weeks, may be necessary. • In cases of extreme or life-threatening malnutrition, tube or intravenous feeding may be required. Long-term treatment addresses psychological issues. Treatments include: • Antidepressant medication • behavioral therapy • psychotherapy • support groups
  49. 49. Bulimia • A condition in which a child grossly overeats (binging) and then purges the food by vomiting or using laxatives to prevent weight gain • Binge eating, a condition in which a child may gorge rapidly on food, but without purging
  50. 50. Symptoms of bulimia • abusing drugs and alcohol • abusing laxatives and other treatments to prevent weight gain • anxiety • bingeing on large amounts of food • eating in secret or having unusual eating habits • excessive exercise • mood swings • overemphasis on physical appearance • regularly spending time in the bathroom after eating • sadness • scarring on knuckles from using fingers to induce vomiting • unusual interest in food • vomiting after eating
  51. 51. Complications of Bulimia Stomach acids from chronic vomiting can cause: • damage to tooth enamel • inflammation of the esophagus • swelling of the salivary glands in the cheeks
  52. 52. Treatment of Bulimia • Antidepressants medication • behavior modification • individual, family, or group therapy • nutritional counseling
