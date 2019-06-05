La depresión de Bob Esponja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Señor Cangrejo me ha despedido. Estoy demasiado triste para seguir viviendo.
Creo que lo mejor que puedo hacer es tirarme de este árbol. ¡ESPERA! ¡YO TE SALVARÉ!
¿¡Qué?!
No temas, Bob Esponja. Superman ha llegado para salvarte. Pero yo no necesi… ¡TRANQUILO BOB ESPONJA!
¡Batman está aquí para salvarte!
NOOO. ¿Qué haces tú aquí?
Querrás decir: ¿qué haces TÚ aquí? Bob Esponja me ha mandado la señal para acudir a rescatarlo. Pero que yo no necesito qu...
¡Te vas a enterar Superman!
PUM!
NOOOOO…
Se están peleando por salvarme así que voy a aprovechar ahora. AHORA O NUNCA ¡QUE ME TIRO!
(JUMP)
Qué bonito esta el día para dar un tranquilo paseo por el bosque.
AAAAAAAAHHHH!!!
Y… De repente
¿Bob Esponja? ¿De dónde has salido? ¡Bender! Gracias, gracias y gracias. ¡Me has salvado! Ahora mismo iré a hablar con el ...
Hala, otro cliente perdido por pelearnos. Ya… Bueno, ¿nos tomamos una caña? De amigos. Venga vale.
