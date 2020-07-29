Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EEUU→México→Colombia→Ecuador→Perú→Argentina Work Transformation With Google The Digital Work Vision 4.0 Raul Goycoolea S. ...
Where we are Today?
What we need to do?
How can be done?
Everything has changed - so your Business/Industry will? Music Photography News Telecom Even more with COVID Pandemic as n...
The 7 Dimensions of the Future of Work
Challenges Presented by Work 4.0
Which are the Challenges?
How Google do it?
PERSONAS,TECNOLOGÍA,PROCESOS → ENABLE → OPTIMIZE → TRANSFORM SPRINTS → GO TRANSFORM USE CASE BASED DISCOVERY - Use Cases -...
Proprietary + Confidential BeyondCorp Remote Access Deploy faster Simpler access to apps Lower costs Increased security wi...
25 Implementar un navegador corporativo seguro Unificar el acceso a las aplicaciones corporativas Incrementar la seguridad...
Proprietary + Confidential Cloud Identity - for G Suite apps cloud.google.com/identity/ Users Employees, third-party Devic...
30 minutes per week of reduced downtime per user, leading to productivity savings Measurable impact with Chrome OS and G S...
Secure by design Enterprise capabilities Smart investment Easy access to apps A smart way to work Versatile devices For yo...
29 PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT Reuniones Eficientes Optimizar el tiempo que los equipos de trabajo invierte en reuniones y en...
PROCESS DIGITIZATION & AUTOMATION INDUCCIÓN CUMPLIMIENTO Y POLÍTICAS (COMPLIANCE) EVALUACIÓN DE DESEMPEÑO BIENESTAR DESVIN...
How our customers do it?
+500.000 Archivos compartidos + 10 Aplicativos integrados +8.000 Archivos compartidos mensualmente +114 Contratos nuevos e...
EEUU→México→Colombia→Ecuador→Perú→Argentina
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Xertica work transformation with Google
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xertica work transformation with Google

29 views

Published on

The Digital Work Vision 4.0

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Xertica work transformation with Google

  1. 1. EEUU→México→Colombia→Ecuador→Perú→Argentina Work Transformation With Google The Digital Work Vision 4.0 Raul Goycoolea S. CTO → Fecha
  2. 2. Where we are Today?
  3. 3. What we need to do?
  4. 4. How can be done?
  5. 5. Everything has changed - so your Business/Industry will? Music Photography News Telecom Even more with COVID Pandemic as nobody can predict @raul_goycoolea
  6. 6. The 7 Dimensions of the Future of Work
  7. 7. Challenges Presented by Work 4.0
  8. 8. Which are the Challenges?
  9. 9. How Google do it?
  10. 10. PERSONAS,TECNOLOGÍA,PROCESOS → ENABLE → OPTIMIZE → TRANSFORM SPRINTS → GO TRANSFORM USE CASE BASED DISCOVERY - Use Cases - Content Architecture - Governance - ROI → AGILE IMPLEMENTATION - Zero Trust Security Model: Beyond Corp - Use Case based implementation - Mobility focus → KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER - HR/Training : Classroom - Admin - Help desks - Guides to COE foundation → PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT - Efficient meetings - Productivity insights - Out of Office & File Server - Spreadsheets + Data Studio → CONTENT MANAGEMENT - Shared Drives - Remove File server → PROCESS DIGITIZATION & AUTOMATION - Paperless processes - HR lifecycle - Communities Internal chatbots → GOOGLE CLASSROOM - For customer use → KNOWLEDGE DISCOVERY → COLLABORATIVE VALUE CHAINS (External Advanced Collaboration) - Extranets + automation + integration → CENTER OF EXCELLENCE (COE) - Advanced Collaboration - End user Automation - Rapid Prototyping - App remediation → MODELO DE MADUREZ - WORK TRANSFORMATION
  11. 11. Proprietary + Confidential BeyondCorp Remote Access Deploy faster Simpler access to apps Lower costs Increased security with a Zero Trust model Web apps hosted on GCP Web apps hosted on-prem Web apps hosted on other clouds
  12. 12. 25 Implementar un navegador corporativo seguro Unificar el acceso a las aplicaciones corporativas Incrementar la seguridad al utilizar servicios en la nube Permitir consulta de información de forma segura desde dispositivos móviles ZERO TRUST SECURITY MODEL
  13. 13. Proprietary + Confidential Cloud Identity - for G Suite apps cloud.google.com/identity/ Users Employees, third-party Devices Mobile, desktops Apps SaaS, LDAP, LOB Uniﬁed admin UI Directory & API Context-aware policies ● Extend Context-aware for gSuite tools ● Enforce access controls for Gmail, Docs, Sheets ● 3rd party solutions via SAML
  14. 14. 30 minutes per week of reduced downtime per user, leading to productivity savings Measurable impact with Chrome OS and G Suite Based on a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TM) study by Forrester Consulting. 15% improvement in help desk efficiency $100 per user in legacy technology savings 20% reduction in endpoint security incident
  15. 15. Secure by design Enterprise capabilities Smart investment Easy access to apps A smart way to work Versatile devices For your cloud workforce For your business Benefits of Chrome Enterprise’s cloud-native endpoints
  16. 16. 29 PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENT Reuniones Eficientes Optimizar el tiempo que los equipos de trabajo invierte en reuniones y en la gestión de los compromisos que allí se generan, a través de procesos, políticas y funcionalidades extra que orienten la dinámica de las mismas. Productivity Insights Consolidar y visualizar de forma amigable información relacionada con los niveles de uso, adopción, colaboración e impacto de la plataforma. Optimización de la Plataforma Consolidar y simplificar la productividad de la organización minimizando el uso de otras herramientas de ofimática y llevar a G Suite a su máximo potencial. Spreadsheets + Data Studio Permite a los líderes e influenciadores optimizar sus tiempos y oportunidad en la toma de decisiones.
  17. 17. PROCESS DIGITIZATION & AUTOMATION INDUCCIÓN CUMPLIMIENTO Y POLÍTICAS (COMPLIANCE) EVALUACIÓN DE DESEMPEÑO BIENESTAR DESVINCULACIÓN RECONOCIMIENTO 01 02 03 04 05 07 06 09 08 CAPACITACIÓN Y ENTRENAMIENTO ADMIRAR RETIRAR Alto Interacción Variable Interacción Bajo Interacción SELECCIÓN PLAN DE DESARROLLO EMPLEAR INSPIRAR
  18. 18. How our customers do it?
  19. 19. +500.000 Archivos compartidos + 10 Aplicativos integrados +8.000 Archivos compartidos mensualmente +114 Contratos nuevos en la pandemia 14% Aumento en satisfacción laboral %20 Ahorro gastos de viaje 90 Días de implementación 11.000 Videollamadas en 6 meses 85% Adopción de Soluciones + 1 Tb De archivos cargados en drive 80% Reducción de licenciamiento MSOffice +5 Procesos de autogestión integrados a SAP + 3.500 Médicos en teleconsulta con Meet +10 Procesos Core optimizados 4.5 Horas trabajo ahorradas semanales +90% Adopcion Google Drive 130.000 Ahorrados en un año 80% Reducción tareas soporte
  20. 20. EEUU→México→Colombia→Ecuador→Perú→Argentina

×