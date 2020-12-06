Curso del cultivo de la papaya 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL CULTIVO DE LA PAPAYA
• Las siguientes diapositivas que se presentaran en este curso ofrece a los estudiantes de agronomía información técnica d...
• También es importante destacar que gran parte del proceso productivo del papayo requiere un considerable esfuerzo físico...
• En este sentido es muy importante que los productores busquen organizarse, no solo para que tengan mayor participación e...
• La papaya (Carica papaya L.) es una fruta tropical originaria de América Central y conocida en todo el mundo por su agra...
• USO • La papaya se consume como fruta fresca, en licuados y en menor escala en dulces, fabricados en forma artesanal, si...
• Esta propiedad es debida a una poderosa enzima conocida como papaína, la cual degrada rápidamente las proteínas, pectina...
• En adición a la industria, la papaya tiene usos propios en cada país o región; por ejemplo, en Hawai, las partes de las ...
PAISES PRODUCTORES A NIVEL MUNDIAL (2018) PAIS PRODUCCION (Ton) SUPERFICIE (Ha) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/ha) INDIA 5,989,000 138,0...
PAIS PRODUCCION (Ton) SUPERFICIE (Ha) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/ha) KENYA 131,456 8,719 15.1 CHINA 127,244 6,809 18.7 GUATEMALA 93,...
PAISES PRODUCTORES A NIVEL MUNDIAL
ESTADISTICAS A NIVEL NACIONAL 2019 ENTIDAD SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) SUPERFICE COSECHADA (Ha) PRODUCCION (Toneladas) RENDIM...
ESTADISTICAS A NIVEL NACIONAL 2019 ENTIDAD SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) SUPERFICE COSECHADA (Ha) PRODUCCION (Toneladas) RENDIM...
E n t i d a d Municipio Superficie Producción Rendimiento PMR Valor Producción (ha) (udm/ha) ($/udm) (miles de Pesos) Semb...
ANALISIS DE LA PAPAYA EN TABASCO PERIODO SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/Ha) VOLUMEN DE PRODUCCION (Ton) 1993 – ...
• El papayo es un cultivo que se adapta a diversas latitudes y condiciones de clima y suelo, siendo la principal limitante...
• En términos generales, Benacchio (1982), señala que el papayo requiere de 800 a 2,000 mm de lluvia anuales y no tolera p...
• Los árboles de papaya son delicados y requieren protección de los vientos mayores de 64 km/hora, ya que pueden afectar l...
• El papayo es una gran planta herbácea, de rápido crecimiento, con tallo recto, erecto y cilíndrico de 20 a 30 cm de diám...
• Hoja • Las hojas del papayo crecen en forma simple, alternas y son palmeadas. El limbo mide entre 25 a 75 cm y tiene de ...
• Raíz. El sistema radicular de la planta de papaya es fibroso y de color blanquecino, compuesto de una raíz principal de ...
Raíz de papaya (izquierda), tallo con corte longitudinal de la papaya (derecha).
• LA FLOR Y TIPO DE PLANTAS • Las flores del papayo son de color blanco, nacen en el tallo cerca de la inserción de las ax...
PLANTAS MASCULINAS:  Están formadas principalmente por flores masculinas, pero algunas veces estas flores, de acuerdo a c...
• PLANTAS HERMAFRODITAS • Presentan flores hermafroditas y masculinas. Las flores hermafroditas son de 4 tipos: Flor pentá...
• Flor hermafrodita intermedia • Esta flor obtiene su nombre por ser intermedia entre flor masculina y hermafrodita. • Tie...
• Cuando la Tº es menor de 17ºC y superior a 35ºC se favorece para que la flor presente el fenómeno de carpeloidía provoca...
• Flor hermafrodita elongata: Casi siempre se presentan en pequeños racimos de dos o tres flores. Presenta cinco pétalos u...
Flor hermafrodita elongata Cornetilla Pentandria
Izquierda: Flores masculina (A), hermafrodita (B) y femenina (C); y sus partes. Derecha: Frutos de planta hermafrodita (a)...
PARTES DE LA FLOR DE PAPAYA 5 carpelos
• Para la producción de semilla es importante saber que el sexo de la progenie está en función del tipo de planta que es l...
• Fruto. El peso de cada fruta oscila entre 255 g a 6.8 kg, con un grosor de pulpa entre 1.5 y 4 cm. • La papaya es un fru...
• La papaya es una especie trioica que produce plantas básicamente de tres sexos: femenino (sólo flores femeninas), mascul...
• La disminución parcial a cuatro, tres o dos carpelos resulta en una fruta alargada y deformada, la cual pierde valor com...
Esterilidad 5 carpelos 3 carpelos
• El otro problema asociado a las flores hermafroditas es la carpeloidía en flores hermafroditas intermedia. Ocurre a Tº m...
Carpeloidía 3 2 1 0 Fruta deformada
• Poblaciones o cultivares polígamos • Es el caso más frecuente en los tipos de papayas criollas cultivados como: Cera, Co...
• Papaya Coco • Fruto esférico variante del Cera. Presenta un pedúnculo muy corto; por lo cual al cortar el primer fruto, ...
• Poblaciones o cultivares ginodioicos • Son cultivares como Maradol (Cubana) y las de tipo Solo como Kapoho Solo, Waimana...
• La variedad Maradol puede ser muy productiva con buen manejo agronómico, pero cuando se siembra en el ciclo otoño invier...
• A continuación se describen los cultivares del grupo “Solo”. • Kapoho Solo • Este es el cultivar comercial más cultivado...
• Waimanalo • Este cultivar es el que produce la fruta con mayor variación y de mayor peso del grupo, oscila entre 340 a 8...
• Papaya cultivar Sunrise Solo • Este cultivar se liberó en Hawai como una papaya de pulpa roja y firme, apropiada para me...
• Papaya cultivar Red Lady • Es originaria de Taiwan y su siembra se esta extendiendo en los estados del Pacífico. Su pulp...
• Los progenitores del híbrido son J, una papaya criolla de porte vigoroso que no presenta producción de frutos carpeloide...
• El híbrido MSXJ (Azteca) se puede producir en el sureste de México, en el área comprendida por los estados de Tabasco, C...
PROPAGACION DE LA PAPAYA • La práctica más común es por semilla, haciendo viveros para su posterior trasplante. En la actu...
• Establecimiento de los almácigos • Esta etapa es muy importante pues constituye la base de todo el proceso de producción...
• Época de plantación en vivero • En condiciones de temporal, se sugiere sembrar en los almácigos, ya sea en bolsas (de 0....
• En bolsas, las plantas permanecen más tiempo sin pérdidas de calidad (no más de 70 días); esto da flexibilidad para deci...
• Los contenedores deben estar protegidos del sol, a media sombra y mantener una humedad constante, al cabo de tres a cinc...
• Cuando las plántulas tengan cinco hojas verdaderas se aplica un enraizador comercial (Rootex) en dosis de 2 g/ L de agua...
• Una semana antes del trasplante se sugiere tratar las plántulas con insecticida sistémico Imidacloprid 35%, para lo cual...
• El papayo es un frutal cuyas raíces exploran una capa de suelo de aproximadamente un metro de profundidad y 80 cm hacia ...
• Con la bordeadora se forma una cama de siembra con 20 cm de altura, como el tipo melonera, para construir un bordo ampli...
• FORMA DE PLANTAR • Trasplante: Para trasplantar se abren hoyos de 20 cm de profundidad con un cavahoyos. En el fondo del...
• DENSIDAD DE POBLACION • La siembra debe realizarse sobre camellones o camas de 20-25 cm de alto que faciliten la salida ...
Sexado, deschupone y deshoje de plantas • Sexado: Esta actividad consiste en eliminar plantas del sexo que no deseamos, qu...
• El deschupone consiste en eliminar los brotes o chupones laterales que se desarrollan en las axilas de las hojas sobre e...
• Las hojas más viejas de la planta deben ser eliminadas, ya que son hospederas de insectos e inóculo de muchas enfermedad...
PLANTAS DE PAPAYA MARADOL SIN DESCHUPONAR
Deshoje en plantación de papaya
Deshoje en plantación de papaya
• Riego • Una plantación de papaya requiere un suministro constante de agua, principalmente en los primeros ocho meses de ...
• FERTILIZACIÓN • El cultivo del papayo requiere de altos niveles de fertilización y frecuencias de aplicación cortas debi...
• Cuando el cultivo es de temporal conviene esperar a que inicien las lluvias para hacer la primera aplicación de fertiliz...
• Se sugiere colocar el fertilizante alrededor de las plantas, a una separación de 25 a 35 cm del tronco, esparciéndolo en...
FERTILIZANTE 20 DDT 108 g/planta 110 DDT 148 g/planta 220 DDT 121 g/planta FERTILIZANTE (Kg/ha/ciclo) UREA (46% N) 100 150...
• DIAGNOSTICO FOLIAR • Con el fin de evaluar el estado nutrimental de la plantación conviene realizar un análisis foliar c...
SINTOMAS DE DEFICIENCIA • Paralización del crecimiento del tallo. • Hojas de menor tamaño verdes oscuras y deformes, se ca...
NUTRIMENTO CONCENTRACIO ADECUADA NITROGENO 2.66% FÓSFORO 0.16% POTASIO 2.7% CALCIO 1.56% MAGNESIO 0.55% AZUFRE 0.33% FIERR...
• CONTROL DE MALEZAS • Las malezas, además de competir con el cultivo por agua, luz y nutrientes, son reservorios de plaga...
• El Paraquat es un herbicida de contacto y desecante; se aplica en postemergencia sobre el follaje de la maleza, el cual ...
• CONTROL DE PLAGAS • Los insectos que afectan el cultivo de la papaya pueden ocasionar pérdidas de hasta 30% si no se con...
• La araña roja (Tetranychus cinnabarinus) se localiza en el envés de las hojas y en poblaciones abundantes invade también...
Daños por ácaros: Hoja, Cogollo y fruto con raspaduras
ATAQUE Huevo, larva y adulto
• Debido a que los ácaros son muy pequeños, es necesario realizar muestreos cuidadosos principalmente en periodos de caníc...
• PIOJO HARINOSO (Planococcus sp) • Se identifica principalmente por los filamentos cerosos, cortos y gruesos de color bla...
CONTROL • Se controla con Malathión a razón de 300 mL, disueltos en 100 litros de agua. • Para mantener las poblaciones ba...
PIOJO HARINOSO (Planococcus sp) La duración del ciclo de vida depende de la temperatura; dura 90 días a 18ºC y 30 días a 3...
PERIQUITO DE LA PAPAYA (Aconophora projecta Funkh) • Es un insecto pequeño de unos seis milímetros de largo de color café ...
• MOSCA DE LA PAPAYA (Toxotrypana curvicauda) • El adulto es una mosca grande que mide de 20 a 26 mm de largo la hembra, y...
• Es necesario implementar muestreos para detectar en forma oportuna la presencia de esta plaga. • El muestreo consiste en...
 A la izquierda hembra adulta de la mosca de la papaya, al centro se ve la evidencia de que ha sido picado y a la derecha...
• PICUDO DEL COCOTERO: Rhynchophorus palmarum • Constituye una plaga que eventualmente causa problemas en el cultivo del p...
Barrenamiento por picudo del cocotero, al centro el daño que causan cuando salen y a la derecha una plantación con alta i...
• Gusano cachón o de cuerno (Erinnys ello L.) • Se presenta en todas las áreas productoras de papaya durante todo el año, ...
• Chicharrita verde (Empoasca sp.) • Se reporta como insecto trasmisor de enfermedades virales . El Adulto de la chicharri...
• Hormiga arriera (Atta spp) • Causa defoliación de plántulas y plantas, en ocasiones, durante una sola noche puede acabar...
• ÁFIDOS O PULGONES • Los pulgones, en especial Myzus persicae (Sulzer), no colonizan las plantas de papayo y no ocasionan...
• Cuando succionan la savia, inyectan una saliva tóxica que provoca encarrujamiento, disminuyendo el vigor de la planta. •...
El virus es transmitido normalmente de papaya a papaya, pero también puede darse con otras especies como las cucurbitácea...
• CONTROL Eliminar periódicamente las malezas, especialmente dicotiledóneas como cucurbitáceas, de los alrededores del cu...
• Uso de resistencia genética o variedades tolerantes. • No sembrar papaya, a menos de 600 metros de otros campos, sobre t...
• CONTROL DE ENFERMEDADES • Virus de la mancha anular del papayo • Es el principal problema a nivel mundial. Puede ocasion...
• Conforme la infección avanza, hay menor cantidad de hojas formadas; éstas son más cortas que las normales y adquieren un...
Manchas cloróticas Mosaico Enchinamiento SINTOMAS DEL VIRUS DE LA MANCHA ANULAR EN PAPAYA Hoja bandera amarilla Anillos en...
Mano de chango (deformaciones en la nervadura y lámina foliar)
• En otras ocasiones, la infección se presenta con deformación de las hojas, causando Ahilamiento” de los lóbulos de la mi...
3. Establecer una barrera de 4 ó 5 surcos de maíz, Jamaica o cualquier otro cultivo que le sirva de protección alrededor d...
8. Para estar en posibilidades de eliminar plantas de papaya enfermas sin reducir la producción se debe incrementar la den...
• Antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides (Penz.) • La antracnosis es causada por el hongo Colletotrichum gloeosporioi...
• En frutos verdes presenta manchas acuosas circulares; en frutos grandes presenta manchas hundidas de color café oscuro a...
Pudrición del fruto inicia, en la parte externa hacia la cavidad interna. Antracnosis en la flor
• Este hongo también ocasiona el “pelado de la fruta” que consiste en el desprendimiento de la cáscara de la fruta madura....
• Deben evitarse los daños a los frutos al momento de la cosecha. • Un tratamiento de postcosecha en la fruta destinada al...
• Pudriciones de raíz (Phytophthora sp., Phythium sp. y Sclerotium rolfsil • Estos tres hongos se asocian a la enfermedad ...
• La temperatura óptima para desarrollarse de Phytophthora sp. y Phytium sp. es de 25°C. Ambos hongos requieren de humedad...
Asperisporium caricae (Speg.) Maubl • Es un hongo que causa manchas pequeñas, polvosas de color café oscuro sobre el envés...
• El período comprendido entre la germinación de la semilla y el inicio de la floración puede abarcar entre los dos y los ...
• Las frutas están listas para cosecharse cuando el color de la epidermis cambia de un verde oscuro a verde claro, formand...
• RALEO O ENTRESAQUE DE FRUTOS • Cuando la producción se destina para el consumo como fruta fresca, y el mercado exige cal...
• Para la recolección de la fruta se sugiere utilizar canastos cubiertos con papel o costales de ixtle en su interior, par...
• Algo que nunca se debe olvidar es que todos los golpes que reciba la fruta desde que es cortada de la planta hasta que s...
• En papaya de exportación a Estados Unidos, la fruta recibe cierto tratamiento postcosecha y se empaca en cajas de cartón...
TRATAMIENTO Y EMPAQUE DE PAPAYA PARA EXPORTACION
Curso del cultivo de la papaya 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curso del cultivo de la papaya 2020

27 views

Published on

Tecnología para producir papaya con éxito

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Curso del cultivo de la papaya 2020

  1. 1. EL CULTIVO DE LA PAPAYA
  2. 2. • Las siguientes diapositivas que se presentaran en este curso ofrece a los estudiantes de agronomía información técnica del cultivo de la papaya, obtenida de diversas fuentes, entre las cuales destacan la experimentación en campo y laboratorio, así como las experiencias de fruticultores de diversas regiones productoras de papaya en el país, haciendo énfasis en los puntos clave para tener éxito en este cultivo. • Uno de los aspectos más importantes consiste en “ganarle” a las enfermedades conocidas como virosis y antracnosis, a través de programas intensivos de riego y nutrición, complementados con programas fitosanitarios que permitan el control de hongos e insectos durante los primeros nueve meses del cultivo. • Esto es básico para obtener una buena productividad y rentabilidad del cultivo. INTRODUCCION
  3. 3. • También es importante destacar que gran parte del proceso productivo del papayo requiere un considerable esfuerzo físico bajo condiciones de calor y humedad excesivos, situación que propicia con frecuencia que los jornaleros pierdan eficacia después de varias horas de intenso trabajo, sobretodo en ciertas labores como riegos, aplicaciones manuales de agroquímicos y en la cosecha. • México es uno de los principales productores y exportadores de papaya ‘Maradol’, con un constante crecimiento en los mercados de Estados Unidos de América y Canadá. Sin embargo, el nivel de exportaciones de papaya mexicana a Norteamérica podría crecer aún más, si la fruta tuviese mayores estándares de calidad y vida de anaquel. • Para lograr lo anterior, es muy importante que el productor conozca e incorpore poco a poco las nuevas tecnologías de producción y postcosecha, lo cual se dice fácil, pero en realidad sabemos que para modernizar una huerta de papaya se requieren altos niveles de inversión monetaria, de infraestructura y equipo, que no siempre están al alcance de todos los productores.
  4. 4. • En este sentido es muy importante que los productores busquen organizarse, no solo para que tengan mayor participación en la elección de las demandas tecnológicas según sus problemas y necesidades, sino que también tengan acceso a otros apoyos como extensión, créditos blandos, apoyos a la creación de infraestructura y obtención de equipos, comercialización de insumos y productos y otros beneficios e incentivos que pueden otorgar los gobiernos de los estados y la federación.
  5. 5. • La papaya (Carica papaya L.) es una fruta tropical originaria de América Central y conocida en todo el mundo por su agradable sabor y por sus diferentes propiedades, en especial por su capacidad digestiva. Muchos siglos antes de la llegada de los españoles a América, los nativos de Centroamérica descubrieron que podían comer grandes cantidades de alimentos sin sufrir trastornos digestivos, siempre y cuando terminaran sus comidas con papaya. • Entre los botánicos existe una controversia en cuanto a su origen; algunos lo sitúan en el área del Caribe, otros en el Sur de México y Nicaragua y otros mencionan al Noreste de América del Sur por la mayor diversidad de especies encontradas del género Carica. • Actualmente se encuentra distribuida en las regiones tropicales y subtropicales del mundo. ORIGEN E IMPORTANCIA DE LA PAPAYA
  6. 6. • USO • La papaya se consume como fruta fresca, en licuados y en menor escala en dulces, fabricados en forma artesanal, sin embargo, posee un gran potencial de industrialización en las áreas farmacéuticas, culinaria, médica, industria cervecera y de bebidas no alcohólicas. • Algunos productos obtenidos a partir de su industrialización son los siguientes: papaína, pectina, esencias, aceites, diversos medicamentos, néctares, conservas, miel, jalea, fruta deshidratada, mermeladas, jugos. • También es utilizada para tratamientos médicos de insuficiencias gástricas y duodenales, elaboración de medios de cultivo, ablandador de carnes, suavizadores de chicles, jarabes expectorantes y clarificación de cervezas, entre otros.
  7. 7. • Esta propiedad es debida a una poderosa enzima conocida como papaína, la cual degrada rápidamente las proteínas, pectinas y ciertos azúcares y grasas, lo que favorece la digestión y disminuye afecciones como gastritis, colitis y estreñimiento crónico. Además la papaya contiene carotenoides como licopeno, â-cryptoxanthina y â- caroteno. • Se sabe también que la pulpa contiene 223 mg/100 g de potasio y cantidades considerables de sodio, calcio, hierro, fósforo, zinc, cobre, magnesio y manganeso. • Además del consumo en fresco, la papaya se utiliza para otros fines; la industria le ha encontrado aplicación en diversos procesos, en especial como ablandadora de carnes y clarificadora de cerveza, así como también en las industrias farmacéutica, cosmética, textil, manufacturera de papel, de adhesivos y otras.
  8. 8. • En adición a la industria, la papaya tiene usos propios en cada país o región; por ejemplo, en Hawai, las partes de las plantas son usadas como una aplicación para enfermedades de la piel y heridas profundas; en Norteamérica se hacen licuados de pulpa y semilla para disminuir el colesterol; en Sudáfrica, el fruto verde cocinado es usado como hortaliza y en Mauritius la hoja es fumada como un remedio para el asma. En la isla de Java, Indonesia, el comer papaya se dice que mantiene a un hombre joven y libre de reumatismo. • A nivel mundial, el papayo es un cultivo que cobra importancia día a día, lo cual se refleja en el incremento de diversos parámetros estadísticos, tales como el volumen de la producción, el nivel de las importaciones, el consumo per cápita y los precios del producto. • En este parámetro destaca la participación de Estados Unidos de América (E.U.A.) como el principal importador de papaya en el mundo, aportando en promedio 33% del total de importaciones. • Los países europeos importadores de papaya son: Reino Unido, Alemania, Holanda y Francia.
  9. 9. PAISES PRODUCTORES A NIVEL MUNDIAL (2018) PAIS PRODUCCION (Ton) SUPERFICIE (Ha) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/ha) INDIA 5,989,000 138,000 43.4 BRASIL 1,060,392 27,250 38.9 MEXICO 1,039,820 17,923 58.0 REP. DOMINICANA 1,022,498 3,429 298.2 INDONESIA 887,591 9,909 89.6 NIGERIA 833,038 108,368 7.68 REP. DEM. CONGO 213,769 12,635 16.9 VENEZUELA 188,636 9,663 19.5 COLOMBIA 183,732 5,953 30.9 CUBA 176,630 5,973 29.6 TAILANDIA 176,043 5,715 30.8 PERU 175,988 12,883 13.7 FILIPINAS 169,143 7,783 21.7 BANGLADESH 131,598 28,705 4.6
  10. 10. PAIS PRODUCCION (Ton) SUPERFICIE (Ha) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/ha) KENYA 131,456 8,719 15.1 CHINA 127,244 6,809 18.7 GUATEMALA 93,278 3,284 28.4 COSTA RICA 85,500 950 90.0 MALI (AFRICA) 67,319 3,005 22.4 MALAWI (AFRICA) 62,896 557,691 0.1  La producción mundial de papaya en 2018 fue de 13,290,320 toneladas las cuales fueron cosechadas en 1,015,498 hectáreas con un rendimiento promedio de 13.1 ton/ha.  Cabe destacar que entre los países que han presentado mayor crecimiento en sus tasas de consumo per cápita de papaya se encuentran México y Estados Unidos de América.
  11. 11. PAISES PRODUCTORES A NIVEL MUNDIAL
  12. 12. ESTADISTICAS A NIVEL NACIONAL 2019 ENTIDAD SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) SUPERFICE COSECHADA (Ha) PRODUCCION (Toneladas) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/Ha) PRECIO MEDIO RURAL ($/Ton) VALOR DE LA PRODUCCION (Miles de $) VERACRUZ 3,455.00 3,426.00 112,233.67 32.76 4,273.01 479,575.62 MICHOACAN 3,384.00 3,196.00 115,567.62 36.16 4,783.94 552,868.44 COLIMA 3,359.00 3,359.00 192,416.83 57.28 7,064.03 1,359,238.86 OAXACA 3,070.25 3,014.75 323,614.43 107.34 6,236.23 2,018,133.45 CHIAPAS 2,048.00 1,895.50 153,392.58 80.92 5,030.90 771,702.94 GUERRERO (85%) 1,525.50 1,285.00 48,450.50 37.70 7,000.93 339,198.53 CAMPECHE 558.00 513.00 26,549.82 51.75 6,894.98 183,060.53 JALISCO 455.29 455.29 26,505.27 58.22 6,559.35 173,857.47 SAN LUIS POTOSI 361.00 251.00 16,820.53 67.01 5,115.44 86,044.43 SINALOA 303.00 303.00 10,242.00 33.80 6,009.15 61,545.69 YUCATAN 302.35 214.85 15,179.85 70.65 6,269.80 95,174.64 NAYARIT 235.00 235.00 5,532.32 23.54 4,421.10 24,458.93 QUINTANA ROO 197.50 165.50 12,520.77 75.65 5,330.97 66,747.86 TABASCO 174.00 134.00 8,782.77 65.54 4,096.73 35,980.63
  13. 13. ESTADISTICAS A NIVEL NACIONAL 2019 ENTIDAD SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) SUPERFICE COSECHADA (Ha) PRODUCCION (Toneladas) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/Ha) PRECIO MEDIO RURAL ($/Ton) VALOR DE LA PRODUCCION (Miles de $) PUEBLA 161.50 160.50 6,132.56 38.21 4,120.69 25,270.37 TAMAULIPAS 130.00 100.00 4,955.65 49.56 4,292.41 21,271.70 MORELOS 117.50 117.50 3,823.70 32.54 5,445.02 20,820.12 BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR 25.00 10.00 351.00 35.10 6,524.93 2,290.25 MEXICO 3.50 3.50 60.80 17.37 9,513.16 578.40 TOTAL 19,865.39 18,839.39 1,083,132.67 57.49 5,832.91 6,317, 818.86 Los estados de Veracruz, Michoacán, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas y Guerrero comprenden el 85% de la superficie establecida, producen el 87% de la producción Nacional y arrojan un valor del 87% de la producción.
  14. 14. E n t i d a d Municipio Superficie Producción Rendimiento PMR Valor Producción (ha) (udm/ha) ($/udm) (miles de Pesos) Sembrada Cosechada Siniestrada 1 T a b a s c oBalancán 125 85 0 7,362.25 86.61 4,200.04 30,921.78 2 T a b a s c oCentro 15 15 0 261.3 17.42 3,535.45 923.81 3 T a b a s c oCunduacán 26 26 0 854.25 32.86 3,641.49 3,110.74 4 T a b a s c oHuimanguillo 8 8 0 304.97 38.12 3,358.67 1,024.29 Total 174 134 0 8,782.77 65.54 4,096.73 35,980.63
  15. 15. ANALISIS DE LA PAPAYA EN TABASCO PERIODO SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/Ha) VOLUMEN DE PRODUCCION (Ton) 1993 – 2004 1,428 30.5 43,554 2005 – 2011 642 38.0 24,396 2012 – 2019 218 62.0 13,516 NOTA: En el año 2001 y 2002 se llegaron a sembrar 2,420 y 2,334 ha respectivamente. Las causas de esta caída se atribuyen al incremento en los costos de producción, dificultades de acceso a crédito y plagas y enfermedades.
  16. 16. • El papayo es un cultivo que se adapta a diversas latitudes y condiciones de clima y suelo, siendo la principal limitante de producción la temperatura. Se limita a regiones con clima tropical y subtropical. • La altitud óptima para la producción de este frutal es de 0 a 600 m.s.n.m. para mantener frutos de buena calidad con alto contenido de azúcares. A medida que la papaya se produce a mayor altura se desarrollan frutos menos dulces, debido una menor capacidad de conversión de azúcares. • Esta especie crece en una amplia variedad de tipos de suelo; su principal requerimiento es buen drenaje, ya sea superficial y/o interno, para evitar encharcamientos mayores de 48 horas que podrían causar daños a la raíz y hasta la muerte de la planta. Los mejores suelos para producir papaya son los de textura media (F, Fa) con un contenido de arcilla entre 10 y 30%, profundidad mayor a 80 cm y pH entre 5.6 y 7.0. REQUERIMIENTOS EDAFO-CLIMATICOS
  17. 17. • En términos generales, Benacchio (1982), señala que el papayo requiere de 800 a 2,000 mm de lluvia anuales y no tolera periodos largos de sequía, por lo cual es necesario aplicar riegos para tener un continuo amarre de frutos. • Otro aspecto importante del clima es la humedad relativa, que en papayo no debe ser menor a 60% para mantener una óptima conductancia estomática y un buen crecimiento del cultivo. La óptima es de 60 a 85%. • La luminosidad adecuada es fundamental para lograr frutos de excelente calidad: sabor, color y aroma, por lo tanto no se recomienda cultivarlo a la sombra de otras plantas que le restrinjan la entrada de los rayos solares. El exceso de radiación solar también es perjudicial, ya que causa quemaduras en los frutos, lo cual le reduce su valor comercial.
  18. 18. • Los árboles de papaya son delicados y requieren protección de los vientos mayores de 64 km/hora, ya que pueden afectar las plantas, al provocar mayor evaporación del agua del suelo y una transpiración intensa que les causa estrés hídrico; en ocasiones, los vientos mayores a 120 km/hora pueden quebrar plantas, tirar las flores y frutos y como consecuencia disminuyen los rendimientos. • Las plantas de papaya crecen y fructifican mejor en áreas donde las temperaturas permanecen de 21 a 32 °C. • Cuando la Tº es menor de 17ºC y superior a 35ºC se favorece para que la flor presente el fenómeno de carpeloidía provocando frutos deformes (carpeloides), sin valor comercial; y también la esterilidad femenina en Tº mayor a 33ºC. Fruto carpeloide
  19. 19. • El papayo es una gran planta herbácea, de rápido crecimiento, con tallo recto, erecto y cilíndrico de 20 a 30 cm de diámetro y que alcanza una altura entre 3 a 8 metros; el tallo es coronado por un grupo denso de hojas grandes, palmatilobadas. • Tallo. Provee soporte estructural, capacidad de reservas y transporte bidireccional de agua, nutrientes, compuestos orgánicos, químicos y reguladores de raíces y brotes. Normalmente tienen un diámetro de 10-30 cm en la base y de 5-10 en la corona. • En el tallo se encuentran conductos laticíferos (de látex) que actúan cuando se produce una herida liberando esta sustancia que contiene agua, azúcares, minerales, proteínas que incluyen enzimas, mismas que son importantes en la defensa contra insectos y para la formación de tejidos y órganos. • El tronco está compuesto de un tejido más carnoso que leñoso, una de las manifestaciones son las cicatrices que van dejando los pecíolos al desprenderse. • Los pecíolos de las hojas maduras se extienden horizontalmente desde el tallo principal hasta alcanzar una longitud aproximada entre 45 y 75 cm, dependiendo del cultivar. DESCRIPCION MORFOLOGICA DE LA PLANTA
  20. 20. • Hoja • Las hojas del papayo crecen en forma simple, alternas y son palmeadas. El limbo mide entre 25 a 75 cm y tiene de 7 a 10 lóbulos, el pecíolo es largo alcanzando hasta 125 centímetros de longitud y su color puede variar entre verde y morado según la variedad. • La planta de papayo produce un promedio semanal de 2 hojas, desarrollándose en el año unas 100. Una planta adulta, normal en su desarrollo, posee alrededor de 30 hojas funcionales, y se considera que el mínimo de hojas con las cuales se puede desarrollar bien una planta es de 15. • La cantidad de estomas en cada hoja que esté en contacto con el sol es de aproximadamente 400 por milímetro cuadrado, lo cual se puede ajustar a condiciones de luz, agua y calor. En general cada hoja madura produce fotoasimilados para alrededor de tres frutos.
  21. 21. • Raíz. El sistema radicular de la planta de papaya es fibroso y de color blanquecino, compuesto de una raíz principal de 0.5 a 1 metro de largo y raíces laterales poco profundas que emergen de las secciones superiores. El tamaño, distribución y orientación varía con las condiciones del suelo. • Otros aspectos de interés relacionados con tallo y raíz son: a) A mayor diámetro de tallo, la floración y el rendimiento aumentan y b) la mayor cantidad de raíces se encuentra en los primeros 20 cm de profundidad, extendiéndose en un radio de hasta 1.80 m; las raíces más finas están a una distancia de entre los 80 y 90 cm del tallo, que es la parte exterior inmediata de la zona de goteo.
  22. 22. Raíz de papaya (izquierda), tallo con corte longitudinal de la papaya (derecha).
  23. 23. • LA FLOR Y TIPO DE PLANTAS • Las flores del papayo son de color blanco, nacen en el tallo cerca de la inserción de las axilas de las hojas, poseen 5 pétalos. La polinización de las flores femeninas y hermafroditas ocurre por el viento y muchas veces por insectos. • La papaya desarrolla 3 tipos de plantas: Planta femenina, planta masculina y la planta hermafrodita. • PLANTAS FEMENINAS: Producen flores femeninas, requieren de la presencia de polen de otras plantas (masculinas y hermafroditas) para la fecundación y formación de semillas, la formación de fruto se da aunque no haya polinización debido a que presentan el fenómeno de partenocarpia (sin semilla). • La planta con este tipo de flor produce de uno a cinco frutos por inflorescencia, por lo cual se debe eliminar el exceso de frutos para lograr un tamaño y forma comercial a un fruto por axila. No reúne los requisitos para el mercado de exportación. • Flor femenina: Miden entre 5 y 6.5 cm de longitud. Se encuentran aisladas o en pequeños racimos de 5 a 6 flores, unidas con pedúnculos cortos y carecen de estambres. Su ovario es ovoide, su estigma es dividido, los frutos provenientes de ellas son redondos u ovalados y en la base presentan una cicatriz pentagonal. Se identifica por ser ancha de la base y delgada en el extremo. • Es una flor grande sin estambres que al abrir sus cinco pétalos lo hacen hasta la base. El ovario, que se convertirá en fruto después de ser polinizado es grande, de contorno circular, esférico. Los frutos tienen valor comercial en el mercado nacional. Flor femenina
  24. 24. PLANTAS MASCULINAS:  Están formadas principalmente por flores masculinas, pero algunas veces estas flores, de acuerdo a condiciones ambientales, derivan en flores hermafroditas (5%) y producen frutos no comerciales.  Las plantas con este tipo de flor generalmente no producen frutos, aunque esporádicamente los cambios ambientales bruscos estimulan el desarrollo de algunos frutos deformes los cuales no son comerciables por lo que hay que eliminar estas plantas de una plantación. Flor masculina:  Son aquellas que se desarrollan en largas panículas colgantes en forma de racimo. La corola está formada por 5 pétalos que se unen en las 3 cuartas partes de su longitud, formando un tubo fino que posee en su base un ovario rudimentario. Poseen 10 estambres, sin pistilo (ovario-estilo-estigma). Actúan como polinizadores de flores femeninas y hermafroditas.
  25. 25. • PLANTAS HERMAFRODITAS • Presentan flores hermafroditas y masculinas. Las flores hermafroditas son de 4 tipos: Flor pentándria, flor intermedia, flor elongata y flor estéril cornetilla. • Las flores hermafroditas presentan órganos masculinos y femeninos. Crecen en racimos cortos, estas pueden ser de 3 tipos: • Flor hermafrodita pentándria: Su corola se compone de 5 pétalos unidos en su base. El ovario es bien desarrollado, globoso y de 5 lóbulos, presenta la misma forma que una flor femenina. Tiene 5 estambres con largos filamentos adheridos a la base de la corola. • Producen frutos globosos con 5 lóbulos o surcos muy marcados, por lo cual tienen poco valor comercial. • La flor de este tipo se presenta en las plantas hermafroditas, junto con flores elongatas, cornetillas, intermedias y machos y obtiene su nombre por tener únicamente cinco estambres insertados en la base del pistilo, el cual está más desarrollado por lo tanto es baja su fecundación, este tipo de flores se presentan en los meses de abril a julio. • Hay que eliminar estas flores de las plantas hermafroditas, ya que su fruto no es apto para comercializarlo. Flor hermafrodita pentándria
  26. 26. • Flor hermafrodita intermedia • Esta flor obtiene su nombre por ser intermedia entre flor masculina y hermafrodita. • Tiene de cinco a nueve estambres adheridos al pistilo que tiende a ser globoso y con deformaciones. • Los frutos son deformes, no aptos para el comercio; se debe eliminar este tipo de flor o fruto de la planta. • El tipo de flor producida por la planta cambia con las condiciones ambientales, encontrando variedades cuyas plantas hermafroditas, bajo condiciones de alta temperatura y baja humedad relativa, dejan de producir tipo elongatas y un alto porcentaje son del tipo intermedia y pentandria.
  27. 27. • Cuando la Tº es menor de 17ºC y superior a 35ºC se favorece para que la flor presente el fenómeno de carpeloidía provocando frutos deformes (carpeloides) o cara de gato, sin valor comercial; y también la esterilidad femenina en Tº mayor a 33ºC. • Conociendo el tipo de flores podemos eliminar plantas no deseadas (plantas machos y plantas hembra) y debe tener únicamente plantas del tipo hermafrodita, y de ellas hay que dejar fructificar únicamente las flores hermafroditas elongata, las cuales producen los mejores frutos en cuanto a calidad, forma y peso. • Si no se eliminan todas las flores indeseables y se llegan a formar frutos, es necesario separarlos de la planta mediante el raleo, ya que desgastan a la planta y no tienen mercado este tipo de frutos. Fruto Pentándria
  28. 28. • Flor hermafrodita elongata: Casi siempre se presentan en pequeños racimos de dos o tres flores. Presenta cinco pétalos unidos entre sí entre una cuarta y tres cuartas partes de su longitud, con diez estambres, cinco largos y cinco cortos. El ovario es alargado, por lo que forma frutos cilíndricos o piriformes. Son los frutos más comerciales en México y Estados Unidos de América. • Flor estéril o “cornetilla”: A simple vista es parecida a la hermafrodita elongata, pero no desarrolla ovario, por lo cual es estéril; esto debido a temperaturas muy cálidas (mayor de 33ºC) o por deficiencias de agua en el suelo que causa estrés hídrico. Puesto que produce únicamente polen funciona como una flor masculina. Cornetilla Elongata
  29. 29. Flor hermafrodita elongata Cornetilla Pentandria
  30. 30. Izquierda: Flores masculina (A), hermafrodita (B) y femenina (C); y sus partes. Derecha: Frutos de planta hermafrodita (a), femenina (b) y hermafrodita con carpeloidía (c).
  31. 31. PARTES DE LA FLOR DE PAPAYA 5 carpelos
  32. 32. • Para la producción de semilla es importante saber que el sexo de la progenie está en función del tipo de planta que es la madre y padre, por ejemplo, si el padre es hermafrodita y la madre también, entonces se obtiene una descendencia de 33% de plantas femeninas y un 66% de plantas hermafroditas. • Se han desarrollado técnicas usando PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) usando la biología molecular (biotecnología), para determinar desde temprana edad el sexo de las plantas de papaya. • Esto ha contribuido a una mayor producción de papaya hermafrodita para exportación en Costa Rica. En el cuadro siguiente se pueden ver las otras frecuencias que se obtienen de acuerdo con los diferentes cruces que se pueden hacer. POLINIZACION FEMENINA HERMAFRODITA MASCULINA F X M 50 50 F X H 50 50 H X H 33 66 H X M 33 33 33 F=FEMENINO M=MASCULINO H=HERMAFRODITA Algo de notar es que solamente hay descendencia masculina cuando uno de los padres es masculino, de lo contrario no se producen plantas de este tipo en la progenie.
  33. 33. • Fruto. El peso de cada fruta oscila entre 255 g a 6.8 kg, con un grosor de pulpa entre 1.5 y 4 cm. • La papaya es un fruto climatérico (su maduración continua después de ser cortada) y empieza en unas cuantas horas después del corte, también es sensible a los daños por frío. • La forma también depende del tipo de sexo de la planta, los frutos de una planta hermafrodita tienden a ser largos y en forma de pera, pero se pueden presentar deformaciones de distintos grados por carpeloidía. Los frutos de la planta femenina son más circulares. • La pulpa es rica en agua, azúcares, vitaminas, minerales y sustancias colorantes. Su color varía de amarillo pálido a amarillo rojizo. • La semilla está formada por un embrión pequeño, aplanado lateralmente y rodeado por el endospermo, así como de una cubierta formada por una endotesta dura y de una sarcotesta traslúcida que contiene un fluido delgado mucilaginoso. • Cada fruto puede producir de 300 a 800 semillas, las cuales tiene un sabor picante y una cantidad considerable de grasa amarilla. El peso de 100 semillas es de 2.11 g.
  34. 34. • La papaya es una especie trioica que produce plantas básicamente de tres sexos: femenino (sólo flores femeninas), masculino (flores predominantemente masculinas) y hermafrodita (ambos sexos), es decir una planta solo tiene flores masculinas, o femeninas o hermafroditas. • En las plantas hermafroditas de papaya existen dos problemas relacionados con la floración. • El primero consiste en una disminución progresiva en el número de carpelos, fenómeno que se conoce como “esterilidad femenina, a Tº mayores de 33ºC. COMPORTAMIENTO FLORAL DE PAPAYA
  35. 35. • La disminución parcial a cuatro, tres o dos carpelos resulta en una fruta alargada y deformada, la cual pierde valor comercial. • Esta pérdida de carpelos va acompañada de la consecuente pérdida de estigmas y estilos de los ovarios. En el caso más extremo, la pérdida de los cinco carpelos resulta en una flor con solo un vestigio de ovario (flor “vana”), similar a una flor masculina (cornetilla). • La magnitud de la disminución en la producción de frutas en un árbol adulto por esta situación está relacionada directamente con el manejo que se realice. • La falta de agua o una fertilización deficiente, sobre todo de nitrógeno, puede incrementar este problema. Carpelos Secuencia de flores hermafroditas con diversos grados de esterilidad femenina, desde los 5 carpelos normales (extremo izquierdo) hasta 0 (extremo derecho). 5 4 3 2 1 0
  36. 36. Esterilidad 5 carpelos 3 carpelos
  37. 37. • El otro problema asociado a las flores hermafroditas es la carpeloidía en flores hermafroditas intermedia. Ocurre a Tº menores de 17ºC y mayores de 35ºC. • La carpeloidía es un fenómeno que afecta las flores hermafroditas de la papaya y consiste en la transformación de los estambres en carpelos adicionales, que resulta en una malformación de los ovarios y consecuentemente de las frutas. En consecuencia, los frutos resultantes son deformes (“cara de gato”) y no aptos para la venta en el mercado fresco. • En casos extremos, cinco carpelos adicionales se fusionan completamente con los carpelos originales, y las flores que sufren este tipo de transformación se conocen como flores pentándricas. b) Secuencia de flores hermafroditas con carpeloidía, desde un carpelo adicional (extremo izquierdo) hasta cinco carpelos adicionales o pentándria (extremo derecho). Carpeloidía
  38. 38. Carpeloidía 3 2 1 0 Fruta deformada
  39. 39. • Poblaciones o cultivares polígamos • Es el caso más frecuente en los tipos de papayas criollas cultivados como: Cera, Coco y Amameyado. • Estas poblaciones incluyen individuos de las tres formas sexuales: Plantas femeninas, hermafroditas y masculinas. • Cuando se siembran se dejan en el terreno las plantas femeninas y hermafroditas fértiles y, parcialmente a las masculinas. • Para ello, deben de plantarse como mínimo 4 plantas/cepa. • Papaya Cera • Tiene la pulpa una firmeza intermedia, de color amarillo pálido y medianamente resistente al transporte, el peso del fruto es de 2 a 5 kg y varía de esférica a ovoide. La cáscara es cerosa. CULTIVARES DE PAPAYA Papaya Cera
  40. 40. • Papaya Coco • Fruto esférico variante del Cera. Presenta un pedúnculo muy corto; por lo cual al cortar el primer fruto, los que quedan en la planta al reacomodarse se desprenden del tallo y se pierde una gran cantidad de fruta. • Papaya Amameyado o Mamey • Es de pulpa roja, con firmeza intermedia. Su peso oscila entre 2 a 5 kg. El fruto es alargado o aperado, debido a que el productor deja un alto porcentaje de plantas hermafroditas en la población. Esta papaya se cultiva en Tabasco. Papaya Coco Papaya Zapote Mamey
  41. 41. • Poblaciones o cultivares ginodioicos • Son cultivares como Maradol (Cubana) y las de tipo Solo como Kapoho Solo, Waimanalo, Sunrise Solo y Sunset (de Hawaii). • Están formadas por plantas femeninas y hermafroditas. En las variedades que se exportan se eliminan de la plantación las plantas femeninas. • Se recomiendan establecer un mínimo de 2 plantas por cepa. • Maradol Roja • Existen dos cultivares, uno de pulpa roja o mamey y el otro de pulpa amarilla. Tiene buena resistencia al transporte y el fruto tiene un peso de 1.3 a 2.75 kg. La cáscara es lisa, de fruto alargado y cilíndrico debido a la planta hermafrodita con flor elongata. • Las frutas procedentes de plantas hembras son esféricas. La variedad es muy susceptible a la antracnosis. Maradol Roja
  42. 42. • La variedad Maradol puede ser muy productiva con buen manejo agronómico, pero cuando se siembra en el ciclo otoño invierno, en Tabasco, y la floración y fructificación coinciden con altas temperaturas durante los meses de abril a junio se presenta aborto de flores o deformación de frutos (carpeloidía) y por consiguiente bajo rendimiento. • La maradol se tiene que sembrar en mayo o junio para evitar las altas temperaturas en floración. • Esta variedad es muy apreciada en el mercado nacional y de los Estados Unidos de América; sin embargo, presenta algunas dificultades como su pobre desempeño en campo, susceptibilidad a virosis y tamaño relativamente grande de los frutos.
  43. 43. • A continuación se describen los cultivares del grupo “Solo”. • Kapoho Solo • Este es el cultivar comercial más cultivado en Hawaii por su tamaño y firmeza de la fruta, cualidades ideales para exportar a mercados distantes. • La fruta varía de peso de 400 a 800 gramos, es de forma aperada con cuello corto. Su pulpa es de color amarillo-naranja de consistencia firme, de sabor dulce. • Los árboles de este cultivar producen porcentajes bajos de flores carpelódicas o estériles.
  44. 44. • Waimanalo • Este cultivar es el que produce la fruta con mayor variación y de mayor peso del grupo, oscila entre 340 a 820 gramos con un promedio de 680 gramos. • La fruta es de base redonda con cuello corto; su pulpa es de color amarillo- naranja brillante, firme y de textura excelente. • En Veracruz produce frutos de 575 a 965 gramos con un promedio de 770 gramos. • La firmeza de su pulpa es intermedia y las plantas de este cultivar producen entre 1 a 2.8% de frutos carpelódicos.
  45. 45. • Papaya cultivar Sunrise Solo • Este cultivar se liberó en Hawai como una papaya de pulpa roja y firme, apropiada para mercados locales. • Su fruta es piriforme (aperada) con cuello corto, cuyo peso varía de 425 a 625 gramos; tiene entre 12 a 17 ºBrix de dulzura y presenta bajo nivel de carpeloidía o esterilidad. • Papaya cultivar Sunset • Es el cultivar de papaya liberado más recientemente en Hawai. • Produce frutas piriformes con cuello corto, cuyo peso oscila entre 400 a 600 gramos; su pulpa es más firme que la de Sunrise Solo y es de color rosado-salmón. Tiene entre 12 a 17 º brix. Presenta poca o ninguna carpeloidía o esterilidad. Sunrise Solo Sunset
  46. 46. • Papaya cultivar Red Lady • Es originaria de Taiwan y su siembra se esta extendiendo en los estados del Pacífico. Su pulpa es de color rojizo, con un peso del fruto que oscila de 1.2 a 2.0 kg. • La cáscara es lisa y el fruto ligeramente alargado. Tiene 11.1º brix y presenta cierto grado de tolerancia al virus de la mancha anular del papayo. • Híbrido de papaya MSXJ • MSXJ, híbrido de papaya sin carpeloidía para el sureste de México • MSXJ es un híbrido de papaya que tolera temperaturas mayores a 35° durante la floración produciendo frutos bien formados con peso promedio de 1.5 kg, de pulpa roja y firme. Debido a que tiene baja frecuencia de frutos carpeloides y caída de frutos es un cultivar muy productivo. Red Lady
  47. 47. • Los progenitores del híbrido son J, una papaya criolla de porte vigoroso que no presenta producción de frutos carpeloides y MST, una selección del cultivar Maradol de porte intermedio. El híbrido MSXJ puede producir entre 31 y 41 frutos alargados por planta con un rendimiento entre 50 y 63 kg por planta por lo que la productividad puede ser de 100 a 125 t ha-1. • Los frutos de plantas hermafroditas son de buena calidad, presentan forma alargada sin deformaciones, de tamaño intermedio desarrollando entre 25 y 29 cm de longitud, 10 a 13 cm de diámetro en la parte más ancha y de 1.4 a 1.7 kg de peso. La pulpa es consistente, presenta una buena firmeza y un contenido 10.5 a 11.0 Brix. • Éste híbrido resultante es una planta de porte medio, los frutos hermafroditas no presentan carpeloidía, tienen un tamaño intermedio, y las características de color, firmeza y contenido de sólidos solubles totales son similares a los frutos de la variedad Maradol.
  48. 48. • El híbrido MSXJ (Azteca) se puede producir en el sureste de México, en el área comprendida por los estados de Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo y Yucatán. Prospera bien en suelos Luvisoles, Fluvisoles y Leptosoles. • Se recomienda que la época de trasplante de este híbrido sea en el ciclo primavera–verano (de mayo a julio), con una densidad de población de 2,000 plantas/ha, además de establecer tres plantas por “golpe” para realizar la práctica de sexado y seleccionar la planta con flor hermafrodita. • Produce frutos alargados y sin deformaciones aun cuando la temperatura ambiental supera los 35ºC. • La mayor ventaja del híbrido MSXJ es la producción de frutos sin deformaciones cuando se establece en otoño-invierno. Su fruto en su mayoría es de tipo elongata. • El híbrido está en trámite de registro ante el SNICS, la semilla está disponible para establecer parcelas demostrativas e iniciar con la producción comercial.
  49. 49. PROPAGACION DE LA PAPAYA • La práctica más común es por semilla, haciendo viveros para su posterior trasplante. En la actualidad también se está utilizando la reproducción asexual a través del cultivo de tejido usando yemas laterales, está técnica permite obtener un 100% de plantas hermafroditas. • Para el desarrollo de esta técnica, se cuenta con un explante obtenido de plantas madres hermafroditas, las cuales gocen de sanidad y calidad genética. • Posteriormente en laboratorio se proporciona artificialmente las condiciones físicas y químicas apropiadas para la multiplicación masiva, posterior enraizamiento y de ahí pasar a la fase de aclimatación o adaptación de las plántulas para su correspondiente trasplante en campo. Plántulas desarrolladas en laboratorio Cultivo de tejido
  50. 50. • Establecimiento de los almácigos • Esta etapa es muy importante pues constituye la base de todo el proceso de producción. El primer paso es adquirir semilla certificada, sana y de buena calidad. El siguiente paso consiste en acelerar y homogeneizar la germinación de la semilla, para lo cual es necesario hacer un preacondicionamiento hídrico que consiste en remojarlas en un recipiente con agua limpia durante 72 horas. • La cantidad de agua debe cubrir las semillas y se requiere cambiarla cada ocho horas para su oxigenación y eliminar los inhibidores de la germinación de la testa. • Después de 48 horas de remojo las semillas que flotan se eliminan. Con el preacondicionamiento se puede obtener hasta un 84% de germinación, lo que representa hasta 2.5 veces la tasa de germinación de las semillas no tratadas. 1000 Semillas De Papaya Mamey Sin Químicos $850 2500 Semillas Papaya Maradol Roja Certificada $5,700
  51. 51. • Época de plantación en vivero • En condiciones de temporal, se sugiere sembrar en los almácigos, ya sea en bolsas (de 0.5 a 1.0 kilogramos de capacidad) o charolas de plástico (30 a 50 cavidades) durante el mes de marzo y la primera quincena de abril, para trasplantar a los 45 ó 60 días después (junio), cuando las plantas alcanzan una altura de 10 a 15 cm. La cosecha se obtendrá de diciembre a abril. Se usa sustrato comercial a base de musgo, vermiculita y perlita, ya viene preparado y debidamente desinfectado. • En esta temporada se tiene la ventaja que las mejores condiciones de temperatura y precipitación pluvial coinciden con las etapas fenológicas del cultivo que presentan las mayores tasas de floración y amarre de frutos, y en consecuencia, mayor rendimiento. • En condiciones de riego, se siembra en cualquier época del año, pero de preferencia en julio o agosto, para cosechar al siguiente año en los meses de junio a septiembre, que es cuando la fruta alcanza los mejores precios en el mercado. 10 charolas $625 Charolas de plástico
  52. 52. • En bolsas, las plantas permanecen más tiempo sin pérdidas de calidad (no más de 70 días); esto da flexibilidad para decidir el momento oportuno de siembra. Sin embargo, la preparación y llenado de bolsas es más lento y emplea mayor cantidad de mano de obra, por lo cual el productor debe elegir que material a utilizar. • Por otro lado, las plantas en charolas, tienen un período corto óptimo para el trasplante (máximo 50 días), después del cual se alarga el tallo y se dobla al momento del trasplante y se enreda la raíz. • Para este método la siembra es más rápida, aunque la inversión inicial es mayor, sin embargo, las charolas pueden usarse tres o más veces y de esta manera disminuye la inversión y por lo tanto el costo de producción de plantas es menor. • Al sembrar se depositan 1-2 semillas a una profundidad de 1-2 cm en cada cavidad, dependiendo del porcentaje de germinación, ya sea en bolsa o charola.
  53. 53. • Los contenedores deben estar protegidos del sol, a media sombra y mantener una humedad constante, al cabo de tres a cinco días iniciará la emergencia de las plántulas. • Al emerger las plántulas es necesario protegerlas de los excesos de lluvia, sol y viento y regular bien el agua de riego; esto último es muy importante, ya que los excesos de humedad pueden ocasionar pudriciones de raíz y tallo por los hongos Pythium sp y Phytophthora sp. • En caso de presentarse estos hongos se sugiere aumentar la aireación y aplicar a la base del tallo Clorotalonil 72% (Bravo 720) a razón de 1.5 cc/L de agua, o bien la mezcla de Propamocarb 64% (Previcur) + Carbendazim 43% (Derosal) en dosis de 1.5 cc/L de agua de cada uno de estos productos. Es conveniente también aplicar al follaje el fungicida Alliette 80% en dosis de 1 g/L de agua. $230 200 Cavidades
  54. 54. • Cuando las plántulas tengan cinco hojas verdaderas se aplica un enraizador comercial (Rootex) en dosis de 2 g/ L de agua; la solución se dirige a la base del tallo de cada planta entre 10 y 25 cc por contenedor, dependiendo de su tamaño (bolsa de plástico o charola). • Por otra parte, es conveniente prevenir hongos del follaje mediante la aplicación de funguicidas como Mancozeb (Manzate) en dosis de 2 g/L de agua, Benomilo 50% (Benlate) en dosis de 2 g/L de agua y Tiabendazole 60 (Tecto) en dosis de 1 g/L agua. • En caso de presentarse bacteriosis se puede controlar con Estreptomicina + Oxitetraciclina (Curamicín 100) en dosis de 1 g/L de agua. Charola/bandeja De Germinación
  55. 55. • Una semana antes del trasplante se sugiere tratar las plántulas con insecticida sistémico Imidacloprid 35%, para lo cual se prepara una solución con 1 cc/L de agua y se aplican a la base del tallo entre 10 y 25 cc por contenedor, dependiendo de su tamaño. • De igual forma, es importante proporcionar a las plántulas un proceso de exposición gradual al sol una semana antes de su trasplante, para disminuir el estrés al ser plantadas en campo. • Selección y preparación del terreno • El terreno debe contar con suficiente abastecimiento de agua de riego de buena calidad, alta capacidad de drenaje superficial e interno, con características físico-químicas del suelo adecuadas a los requerimientos del cultivo, caminos y accesos sin problemas, sobre todo en época de lluvias y de preferencia estar alejado al menos 800 m de huertas viejas de papayo, en especial si estas tienen problemas de virus.
  56. 56. • El papayo es un frutal cuyas raíces exploran una capa de suelo de aproximadamente un metro de profundidad y 80 cm hacia los lados. • El barbecho se realiza con el arado a una profundidad de 30 cm para romper la capa de suelo superficial e incorporar los residuos, que incrementa su descomposición y elimina algunas plagas por exposición de los huevecillos a la intemperie. • El rastreo se realiza de dos a ocho días después del barbecho para desmenuzar los terrenos. Generalmente son necesarios dos pasos de rastra, según el tipo de suelo; después de lo cual puede trazarse la plantación y los drenes, para eliminar excesos de agua del terreno. • Drenaje superficial. Puede lograrse mediante la construcción de bordos o de zanjas. Estas eliminan el agua superficial cercana a las raíces y disminuyen el exceso de humedad. La dirección de trazos debe ser con la pendiente que permita la fluidez del agua. • Las zanjas se pueden hacer de forma manual o con zanjeadora, esta última a la mayor profundidad posible (20 a 50 cm). • Es común observar plantaciones de papayo con drenes de menor profundidad, sin embargo, en éstas plantaciones no se logra la producción esperada y el riesgo de pérdida total es alto.
  57. 57. • Con la bordeadora se forma una cama de siembra con 20 cm de altura, como el tipo melonera, para construir un bordo amplio o cama, es necesario pasar la bordeadora tres veces. • En cada paso se abre más la distancia entre los conjuntos de discos de la bordeadora. En el primer paso, la distancia entre los dos conjuntos de discos es de un metro, en el segundo es de dos, y en el tercero y último paso se colocan a dos y medio o tres metros entre sí. Bordeadora Zanjeadora
  58. 58. • FORMA DE PLANTAR • Trasplante: Para trasplantar se abren hoyos de 20 cm de profundidad con un cavahoyos. En el fondo del hoyo se coloca el cepellón de la bolsa y se siembran de 3 a 4 plantitas con una altura de 10 a 15 cm, si no es certificada, y si es certificada se usan dos plantas separadas a 20 cm cada una. • El cuello de la raíz debe quedar al ras del suelo en el terreno definitivo; la tierra debe de apretarse bien alrededor de las plantas. • En condiciones de temporal, se trasplanta cuando el terreno está húmedo (junio) y cuando existe riego se trasplanta en los meses de julio a agosto. • En el fondo del hoyo se colocan 60 g de fórmula 18-46-0. • Inmediatamente después del trasplante se realiza una aplicación con bomba de mochila dirigida al cuello de la planta, de una mezcla que contenga fungicida Propamocarb 72 SL (1.5 cc/litro de agua) más Carbendazim 50 SC (1.5 cc/litro de agua) y Thiametoxan (insecticida), 25 WG (0.6 gramos/litro de agua.
  59. 59. • DENSIDAD DE POBLACION • La siembra debe realizarse sobre camellones o camas de 20-25 cm de alto que faciliten la salida del agua hacia los drenajes entre surco y surco. • Los distanciamientos más usados son: entre plantas: 1.5 m a 2.5 m y entre surcos: 2.0 m a 3.0 m. En México se utiliza principalmente de 3 metros entre hileras y 1.5 metros entre plantas, con esto se obtienen 2,222 plantas/ha. • Esta separación entre hileras facilita el uso de la maquinaria para el combate de malas hierbas y la aplicación de plaguicidas y la cosecha.
  60. 60. Sexado, deschupone y deshoje de plantas • Sexado: Esta actividad consiste en eliminar plantas del sexo que no deseamos, que son las femeninas porque producen frutos redondos, y dejamos las hermafroditas que son las que darán frutos largos. • Esta labor se realiza entre los 85 y 95 días después del trasplante, cuando la planta inicia la floración y se aprecia la diferencia entre plantas por el tipo de flor, por lo cual es importante conocer su morfología. • Para esta práctica es necesario sembrar dos plantas por postura, cuando se utiliza semilla certificada. • En caso de que se use semilla de variedades criollas se tendrán que sembrar tres plantas debido a que estas producen machos en un alto porcentaje, si no ha sido trabajada manualmente con polinización controlada. • Es muy importante observar que las plantas se pueden doblar debido a la competencia por espacio, entonces se tendrá que colocar un soporte y amarrarlas, pero hay que revisar periódicamente para evitar estrangulamiento. A la izquierda dos plantas colocadas para realizar el sexado y a la derecha un problema de estrangulamiento por descuido.
  61. 61. • El deschupone consiste en eliminar los brotes o chupones laterales que se desarrollan en las axilas de las hojas sobre el tallo, lo cual ocurre al iniciar la floración. • Cuando no se eliminan, crecen y producen frutos de tamaño pequeño sin valor comercial y pueden desgajar el tallo, y es mejor hacerlo con la mano, ya que al usar herramienta cortante se corre el peligro de diseminar enfermedades virales. • El deshoje es una práctica que se realiza para mejorar la aireación de la planta y facilitar la aplicación de agroquímicos en flores y frutos.
  62. 62. • Las hojas más viejas de la planta deben ser eliminadas, ya que son hospederas de insectos e inóculo de muchas enfermedades. En época lluviosa crean un microclima favorable para el desarrollo de enfermedades y dificultan las labores de fumigación a la columna de frutos. • De la hoja solamente se quita la lámina foliar, dejando el peciolo unido al tallo, el cual se desprenderá por si solo posteriormente. • No debe utilizarse ni cuchillos ni tijeras, ya que al utilizar estas herramientas se aumenta el riesgo de transmitir el virus de plantas enfermas a plantas sanas, esta labor se realiza en forma manual. • Las hojas se deben eliminar hasta una altura que no permita que los rayos del sol incidan directamente sobre el fruto, ya que causan quemaduras. Las hojas cortadas deben sacarse de la plantación y asperjarse con un fungicida-acaricida, para evitar que sea fuente de inóculo.
  63. 63. PLANTAS DE PAPAYA MARADOL SIN DESCHUPONAR
  64. 64. Deshoje en plantación de papaya
  65. 65. Deshoje en plantación de papaya
  66. 66. • Riego • Una plantación de papaya requiere un suministro constante de agua, principalmente en los primeros ocho meses de desarrollo. • Al respecto, diversos investigadores señalan que la mayor demanda de agua de este frutal ocurre en las etapas de floración y fructificación y que bajo condiciones de alta temperatura, el requerimiento hídrico por planta es entre 10 y 15 L diarios. • Por lo tanto, es importante que cada productor conozca los requerimientos hídricos del papayo en su propia localidad y con ello disponga de un criterio básico para estimar la frecuencia y volumen de riego bajo sus condiciones de producción. • Este frutal presenta muy buena respuesta productiva cuando se maneja con riego presurizado por goteo, siempre y cuando se haga un buen manejo del sistema de riego.
  67. 67. • FERTILIZACIÓN • El cultivo del papayo requiere de altos niveles de fertilización y frecuencias de aplicación cortas debido a su constante crecimiento, producción de flores y formación de frutos, con esto se asegurará una producción ininterrumpida. • Para obtener buenas cosechas y calidad de fruto es recomendable realizar análisis de fertilidad de suelos, con el propósito de conocer la disponibilidad y cantidad de nutrientes, si hay insuficiencia se corrige a través de fertilizantes y/o abonos. • Los principales macroelementos que demanda el cultivo de la papaya son potasio (K) y el nitrógeno (N), y en segundo orden de importancia se encuentran calcio (Ca), fósforo (P), azufre (S) y magnesio (Mg). • En cuanto a microelementos, los principales son hierro (Fe), manganeso (Mn), zinc (Zn) y boro (B).
  68. 68. • Cuando el cultivo es de temporal conviene esperar a que inicien las lluvias para hacer la primera aplicación de fertilizante. • El tratamiento consiste en aplicar 115 kg/ha de N, 65 kg de P2O5 y 100 kg de K2O dividido en 2 aplicaciones. (115-65-100). • Conviene hacer la primera fertilización cuando ya se han iniciado las lluvias, 15 ó 20 días después de trasplantar. • Se distribuyen 230 kg/ha de la mezcla que corresponden aproximadamente a 103 g de la mezcla por planta, considerando 2,222 plantas por hectárea. • La segunda aplicación se realiza poco después del sexado, aproximadamente a los 110 días después del trasplante, con 144 g/planta de la mezcla total de 320 kg/ha. FERTILIZANTE 20 DDT 103 g/planta 110 DDT 144 g/planta FERTILIZANTE (Kg/ha/ciclo UREA (46%N) 100 150 250 SPT (46% P2O5) 70 70 140 KCl (60% K2O) 60 100 160 TOTAL : Kg/ha 230 320 550 DDT: días después del trasplante Se consideran 2,222 plantas/ha
  69. 69. • Se sugiere colocar el fertilizante alrededor de las plantas, a una separación de 25 a 35 cm del tronco, esparciéndolo en una banda hasta la línea de goteo de las hojas o alrededor de la planta. • Conviene tapar el fertilizante con una capa de tierra, para evitar pérdidas de nitrógeno por volatilización. • Plantaciones de riego • Consiste en aplicar 160 kg de N/ha, 100 kg de P2O5 y 160 kg de K2O/ha, dividido en 3 aplicaciones.
  70. 70. FERTILIZANTE 20 DDT 108 g/planta 110 DDT 148 g/planta 220 DDT 121 g/planta FERTILIZANTE (Kg/ha/ciclo) UREA (46% N) 100 150 100 350 SPT (46% P2O5) 70 80 70 220 KCl (60% K2O) 70 100 100 270 TOTAL MEZCLA (Kg/ha) 240 330 270 840 APLICACIÓN DE FERTILIZANTE EN PAPAYA EN PLANTACIONES DE RIEGO DDT: días después del trasplante Se consideran 2,222 plantas/ha Fórmula: 160 - 100 - 160
  71. 71. • DIAGNOSTICO FOLIAR • Con el fin de evaluar el estado nutrimental de la plantación conviene realizar un análisis foliar consistente en un muestreo de hojas al inicio de la floración, cortando el pecíolo de madurez más reciente que generalmente es el tercero o cuarto (al contar de arriba para abajo) y se elimina la hoja. • Se toman de 20 a 25 pecíolos por plantación, cortando un pecíolo por planta. • DEFICIENCIA DE BORO • Las deficiencias de boro son muy frecuentes en suelos arenosos. • Generalmente, el boráx y el tretaborato de sodio son los fertilizantes que contienen boro y de mayor uso. • Aplicar 0.5 a 1.0 gramo de boráx por árbol al suelo en la zona de goteo, 75 días antes de la floración.
  72. 72. SINTOMAS DE DEFICIENCIA • Paralización del crecimiento del tallo. • Hojas de menor tamaño verdes oscuras y deformes, se caen y paraliza la formación de nuevas hojas. • Frutos con exudado lechoso. • Frutos deformes desde estado inmaduro.
  73. 73. NUTRIMENTO CONCENTRACIO ADECUADA NITROGENO 2.66% FÓSFORO 0.16% POTASIO 2.7% CALCIO 1.56% MAGNESIO 0.55% AZUFRE 0.33% FIERRO 20-28 ppm MANGANESO 25-150 ppm BORO 20-50 ppm COBRE 5-10 ppm ZINC 40-60 ppm MOLIBDENO --------- CONCENTRACIONES ADECUADAS EN PECIOLOS DE PAPAYA DE 8 MESES DE EDAD
  74. 74. • CONTROL DE MALEZAS • Las malezas, además de competir con el cultivo por agua, luz y nutrientes, son reservorios de plagas y fuente de inóculo de algunas enfermedades. • Su control es importante en los primeros 30 a 45 días de su desarrollo, posteriormente la sombra de las plantas de papaya limita el desarrollo de éstas. • El control de malezas puede realizarse manualmente y en forma química. Cuando se utiliza el control manual se debe tener el cuidado de no dañar las raíces para evitar penetración de patógenos. • Los herbicidas se usan después de un mes del trasplante para prevenir cualquier efecto negativo. Control manual de malezas
  75. 75. • El Paraquat es un herbicida de contacto y desecante; se aplica en postemergencia sobre el follaje de la maleza, el cual lo absorbe rápidamente. • Para lograr mejor efecto debe aplicarse cuando la maleza tiene de 2.5 a 12.5 cm de altura. Actúa sobre malezas anuales y perennes. Se recomienda en dosis de un litro/ha. • El Glifosato (SISTÉMICO) es de amplio espectro, se aplica al follaje de la maleza y una vez absorbido por éste se mueve en la planta por el floema. • Es eficaz contra malezas de hoja ancha y angosta, tanto anual como perenne. Para lograr mejor efecto debe aplicarse cuando la maleza tiene de 20 a 25 cm de altura. Su dosis es de un litro/ha. • Ambos herbicidas pueden ocasionar quemaduras en la papaya, por lo tanto deben de aplicarse con campana en la mañana o tarde con poco viento.
  76. 76. • CONTROL DE PLAGAS • Los insectos que afectan el cultivo de la papaya pueden ocasionar pérdidas de hasta 30% si no se controlan a tiempo. • Ácaros. • Son dos de las principales plagas de la papaya. El primero se denomina araña roja (Tetranychus cinnabarinus B.) y el segundo el ácaro blanco (Polyphagotarsonemus latus Banks). • Se presentan principalmente de marzo a junio, en la época de sequía y a inicio de las lluvias. • Los dos ácaros atacan más frecuentemente al follaje, tanto de plantas chicas como grandes. • En el haz se observa una coloración amarilla en las partes cercanas a las nervaduras; en el envés el daño se caracteriza por un polvillo de color blanco- grisáceo, con puntitos rojos o blancos que corresponden a los cuerpos de los ácaros. • En los lugares donde se alimenta dejan unas raspaduras que pueden causar la caída de las hojas y dejar expuestos los frutos al sol, lo cual les causa quemaduras y demerita su calidad. CONTROL DE PLAGAS Y ENFERMEDADES Araña roja Ácaro blanco
  77. 77. • La araña roja (Tetranychus cinnabarinus) se localiza en el envés de las hojas y en poblaciones abundantes invade también flores y frutos, afectando el rendimiento de la huerta y la calidad de los frutos. • Esta plaga es difícil de controlar si no se le detecta a tiempo, por lo cual se sugiere realizar muestreos periódicos, sobre todo entre marzo y junio que son los meses con mayores infestaciones. • Ácaro blanco (Polyphagotarsonemus latus) • Este ácaro ataca exclusivamente los brotes apicales tiernos de la papaya. La sintomatología característica es una decoloración del ápice y una deformación de las hojas jóvenes. • Los ácaros tienen una preferencia por los tejidos vegetales jóvenes y en desarrollo, tales como las yemas apicales, las hojas jóvenes y las yemas florales. • Un síntoma típico de un ataque de ácaro blanco (Polyphagotarsonemus latus) es la aparición de bordes de color marrón oscuro en la base de las hojas jóvenes, cerca de los pecíolos. • Las yemas apicales de las plantas afectadas adquieren un aspecto deformado, con hojas retorcidas y una esporádica decoloración marrón causada por el acorchamiento. Si las plantas han sido atacadas gravemente, la yema apical podría morir y detener el crecimiento de la planta, provocando su necrosis. Ácaro blanco Araña roja
  78. 78. Daños por ácaros: Hoja, Cogollo y fruto con raspaduras
  79. 79. ATAQUE Huevo, larva y adulto
  80. 80. • Debido a que los ácaros son muy pequeños, es necesario realizar muestreos cuidadosos principalmente en periodos de canícula y época seca. Los muestreos permitirán hacer controles oportunos y evitar mayores daños al cultivo. • Estos ácaros se pueden controlar con 150 a 300 mL de Malathion (baja y alta infestación respectivamente), disueltos en 100 litros de agua. Las aspersiones deben realizarse cuando se observen de 5 a 10 ácaros por hoja. • Las aplicaciones deberán dirigirse al envés de las hojas y se tendrá una mayor efectividad si se utilizan equipos de aspersión motorizados.
  81. 81. • PIOJO HARINOSO (Planococcus sp) • Se identifica principalmente por los filamentos cerosos, cortos y gruesos de color blanco que cubren el cuerpo. Se le encuentra en el envés de las hojas tiernas formando colonias cerca de las nervaduras, en donde se alimenta de la savia de las plantas. • Se presenta en el mes de marzo y las mayores infestaciones se observan en junio. • El daño inicia desde que las plantas son pequeñas, causando amarillamiento, deformación y secamiento de las hojas lo que puede ocasionar su muerte. Ataca también a los pecíolos y tallos. • En los frutos verdes causa escurrimiento de látex, provocando un aspecto manchado y sucio que disminuye la calidad de los frutos.
  82. 82. CONTROL • Se controla con Malathión a razón de 300 mL, disueltos en 100 litros de agua. • Para mantener las poblaciones bajas conviene aplicar cada 10 a 15 días, dependiendo del grado de infestación. • Debe mantenerse a la plantación libre de maleza, ya que el insecto puede alimentarse de éstas y formar foco de infección.
  83. 83. PIOJO HARINOSO (Planococcus sp) La duración del ciclo de vida depende de la temperatura; dura 90 días a 18ºC y 30 días a 30ºC.
  84. 84. PERIQUITO DE LA PAPAYA (Aconophora projecta Funkh) • Es un insecto pequeño de unos seis milímetros de largo de color café oscuro con un cuerno en la cabeza. • Su ciclo de vida es de 35 a 40 días, dependiendo de la temperatura y su mayor incidencia es en los meses de junio a agosto. • Se localiza en el follaje tierno (cogollo) de las plantas; una manera de detectar su presencia, es que las plantas presentan una especie de suciedad de color café que escurre y mancha los pecíolos y tallos. • Cuando las infestaciones son grandes deforma las hojas tiernas, lo cual puede retrasar el crecimiento de la planta de papaya. • Esta plaga se puede controlar con: Malathión o Metamidofos en dosis de 200 mL por 100 litros de agua o Ometoato en dosis de 100 mL, en 100 litros de agua.
  85. 85. • MOSCA DE LA PAPAYA (Toxotrypana curvicauda) • El adulto es una mosca grande que mide de 20 a 26 mm de largo la hembra, y 12 mm el macho. La hembra posee un ovipositor largo y curvado que es tan largo como el cuerpo. La apariencia de estos insectos es como la de una avispa, tiene alas angostas y largas con una mancha café. • Las hembras, después de aparearse, buscan las frutas de papayo para su reproducción, introduciendo en el fruto su estilete ovopositor y depositando los huevos en grupos de 10 o más, en total oviposita 100 huevos durante toda su vida. El ciclo de vida lo desarrolla entre 40 a 75 días. • Para su reproducción, prefiere las frutas pequeñas con un diámetro de 8.5 a 8 cm., aunque puede ovopositarlas desde el momento en que caen los pétalos de las flores hasta que la fruta está madura. Producto de las punciones de la ovoposición, la fruta exuda látex blanco, se induce su maduración antes del tiempo y se desprende fácilmente de la planta. • Las larvas se alimentan de las semillas en formación y luego de la pulpa, ocasionando pudrición y la caída de las frutas. La principal diseminación es a través de frutas infestadas, ya que las hembras no vuelan muy lejos.
  86. 86. • Es necesario implementar muestreos para detectar en forma oportuna la presencia de esta plaga. • El muestreo consiste en observar frutos “chorreados” de látex, al encontrarse un 2% de los frutos dañados debe realizarse el control químico. • Cuando exista un 2% de frutos dañados hacer aplicaciones dirigidas a los frutos pequeños sanos, usando productos como: Deltametrina 2.5% EC en la dosis que el fabricante indica. • El control cultural consiste en Ia recolección de frutos caídos o dañados para eliminar las larvas que se encuentran en su interior, y se deben enterrar a 50 cm de profundidad. • Si esta práctica se realiza en forma continua, se evita que las larvas salgan de las frutas y pupen en el suelo para iniciar un nuevo ciclo.
  87. 87.  A la izquierda hembra adulta de la mosca de la papaya, al centro se ve la evidencia de que ha sido picado y a la derecha falsa maduración causada por el daño mecánico de la larva al salir del fruto.
  88. 88. • PICUDO DEL COCOTERO: Rhynchophorus palmarum • Constituye una plaga que eventualmente causa problemas en el cultivo del papayo. • Las larvas son grandes, de color blanco, con la cabeza esclerotizada y sin pseudópodos. El adulto es grande de unos tres a cuatro centímetros de longitud y de color negro, con un pico grande de manera de boca. • Las hembras producen agujeros a un metro de altura del tallo, para ovipositar en su interior los huevos, de los cuales se desarrollan las larvas que llegan a medir unos 6 cm de largo. Barrenan el tronco longitudinalmente, principalmente hacia las zonas de las raíces. • A consecuencia del daño se produce amarillamiento de las hojas, pudriciones y los árboles mueren, los daños de este insecto son mayores en cultivos que están cerca de plantaciones de coco. • Se recomienda derribar las plantas afectadas y eliminar los gusanos que contengan. Se utilizan cebos envenenados, consistentes en pedazos de tallo, asperjado con Metomilo en dosis de 4 mL/litro de agua y cubrirlos con hojas de papaya. Larvas Adulto
  89. 89. Barrenamiento por picudo del cocotero, al centro el daño que causan cuando salen y a la derecha una plantación con alta incidencia de picudos.
  90. 90. • Gusano cachón o de cuerno (Erinnys ello L.) • Se presenta en todas las áreas productoras de papaya durante todo el año, principalmente en época de lluvias. • La hembra es de hábito nocturno y deposita sus huevecillos en el envés de las hojas en forma aislada. • La larva varía mucho en color (verde, amarillo, negro o combinaciones de éstos) y alcanza de 10 a 12 cm de largo. • Esta plaga es el defoliador más importante del papayo, ya que tiene cierta predilección por plantas pequeñas, cuyas hojas devora rápidamente. • Las larvas bien desarrolladas pueden eliminarse manualmente al desprenderlas de la planta y matarlas. Las larvas jóvenes se controlan con aplicaciones de Carbarilo en dosis de 3 g/litro de agua. Larva Hembra
  91. 91. • Chicharrita verde (Empoasca sp.) • Se reporta como insecto trasmisor de enfermedades virales . El Adulto de la chicharrita Empoasca papayae es vector del fitoplasma en Papaya. • El fitoplasma ocasiona clorosis y deformación de las hojas jóvenes, acortamiento de entrenudos y necrosis apical. • La mayor incidencia se ha observado durante los meses secos del año (Marzo, abril y mayo). • Se alimenta de la savia de las hojas, dejando pequeñas manchas amarillas en donde va chupando. • Se controla con Metamidofos y Ometoato, cualquiera de los dos, en dosis de 200 mL, disueltos en 100 litros de agua.
  92. 92. • Hormiga arriera (Atta spp) • Causa defoliación de plántulas y plantas, en ocasiones, durante una sola noche puede acabar con todo el follaje de la siembra. • Al alimentarse del follaje reduce la capacidad fotosintética de la planta, lo cual ocasiona retrasos en su desarrollo. Si el daño es muy severo pueden ocasionar la muerte de plantas pequeñas. • Se recomienda aplicar insecticidas como los siguientes: Clorpirifos, Parathión metílico o Malathión en dosis de 48, 50 y 83 mL de ingrediente activo respectivamente, en 100 litros de agua. • La aplicación debe dirigirse a la entrada de los hormigueros y sobre los caminos que recorren las hormigas.
  93. 93. • ÁFIDOS O PULGONES • Los pulgones, en especial Myzus persicae (Sulzer), no colonizan las plantas de papayo y no ocasionan un daño directo al cultivo; sin embargo son considerados como uno de los trasmisores más eficientes del mosaico severo que causa deformación de las hojas. • Esta plaga se presenta durante el invierno y es difícil descubrirla en el cultivo. Los pulgones adultos alados miden alrededor de 2 mm, con un color que varía de gris a negro. • Las hembras aladas de los pulgones pueden visitar las plantas de papayo desde la etapa de vivero. Una hembra puede dar nacimiento hasta 100 ninfas de una vez. • Los adultos alados son los principales vectores del virus de la mancha anular.
  94. 94. • Cuando succionan la savia, inyectan una saliva tóxica que provoca encarrujamiento, disminuyendo el vigor de la planta. • Al succionar, algunas gotas de savia caen en la superficie de la hoja que sirve de sustrato para el desarrollo de un hongo denominado Capnodium sp que afecta la función normal de la fotosíntesis de las plantas. • El mayor daño de los pulgones es el de transmitir el virus de la mancha anular del papayo (VMAP). • El virus lo adquieren los pulgones al alimentarse de las plantas enfermas aún por pocos segundos, lo portan adherido a los extremos de los estiletes del aparato bucal y cuando llegan a otra planta lo transmiten. • La transmisión no persistente tiene como característica principal la corta duración del inóculo en el vector, por consiguiente es capaz de contagiar una sola planta y luego ya no ser infectivo.
  95. 95. El virus es transmitido normalmente de papaya a papaya, pero también puede darse con otras especies como las cucurbitáceas. La retención del virus en el insecto es muy corta y este permanece infeccioso por un tiempo comprendido entre algunos minutos hasta unas pocas horas. Daño en el cogolloAdulto de pulgón alado
  96. 96. • CONTROL Eliminar periódicamente las malezas, especialmente dicotiledóneas como cucurbitáceas, de los alrededores del cultivo, y reducir así las poblaciones de pulgones y las fuentes de virus. • Eliminar las plantas infestadas por el virus. Destrucción de los rastrojos de las plantas viejas infectadas. • Proporcionar a la planta una adecuada nutrición, para producir plantas vigorosas desde los primeros días de desarrollo. • Establecer barreras de Jamaica, maíz, sorgo o zacate en los alrededores y adentro del cultivo. El pulgón durante su picadura de prueba limpiará su estilete en estas otras especies no suceptibles al virus. Jamaica Maíz
  97. 97. • Uso de resistencia genética o variedades tolerantes. • No sembrar papaya, a menos de 600 metros de otros campos, sobre todo si son huertos contaminados. • Evitar sembrar papaya cerca de plantaciones de cucurbitáceas. • Aplicación frecuentes de insecticidas sistémicos, de largo poder residual y de alta especificidad. Considerar: dimetoato, imidacloprid, metomil. • Uso de trampas amarillas pegantes dentro de la plantación.
  98. 98. • CONTROL DE ENFERMEDADES • Virus de la mancha anular del papayo • Es el principal problema a nivel mundial. Puede ocasionar pérdidas de 5 a 100%. • Este virus es diseminado por varias especies de pulgones. • Los síntomas iniciales se caracterizan por manchas cloróticas de forma irregular, distribuidas sobre el haz y envés de las hojas del tercio medio de la planta. • Al desarrollarse más el virus, se forma un moteado (manchas cloróticas más abundantes y grandes) seguido por un mosaico (áreas amarillas rodeadas de zonas verdes) y manchas aceitosas de forma variable en el envés de las hojas. • Estas manchas son alargadas en pecíolos y tallos o en forma de anillo o manchas de media luna en frutos. Manchas cloróticas Mosaico
  99. 99. • Conforme la infección avanza, hay menor cantidad de hojas formadas; éstas son más cortas que las normales y adquieren una coloración verde-amarillenta. Enchinamiento de las hojas y venas principalmente en las hojas jóvenes o en el cogollo de la planta. • Hay menor numero de frutos cuajados y sin desarrollar normalmente, quedando de tamaño pequeño. • Se presenta caída de hojas y al quedar expuestos los frutos inmaduros, se manchan por quemadura del sol y bajan los rendimientos. • Otro síntoma frecuente es el de “hoja bandera amarilla”, el cual consiste en que una hoja de la parte media de la corona del follaje se torna amarilla y el resto continúan verdes; posteriormente ésta se seca y las que están por encima se amarillan, se secan y caen muriendo la planta a las 2 o 3 semanas. Anillo Enchinamiento
  100. 100. Manchas cloróticas Mosaico Enchinamiento SINTOMAS DEL VIRUS DE LA MANCHA ANULAR EN PAPAYA Hoja bandera amarilla Anillos en fruto Manchas aceitosas
  101. 101. Mano de chango (deformaciones en la nervadura y lámina foliar)
  102. 102. • En otras ocasiones, la infección se presenta con deformación de las hojas, causando Ahilamiento” de los lóbulos de la misma, con una consistencia coriácea, por los que los productores la denominan “mano de chango”. • Los principales pulgones o áfidos que causan esta virosis son: Myzus persicae, Aphis nerii, A. citrícola, A. gosypii y Macrosiphum euphorbiae. Los cuales se presentan en los meses de agosto y septiembre y en enero y febrero. • El control debe de ser preventivo e integral y se recomiendan efectuar las siguientes prácticas: 1. Establecer las plantaciones nuevas a 600 metros o más de plantaciones enfermas, para alejarlas de los focos de infección. 2. Utilizar semilla de plantas sanas. Establecer la plantación con plantas libres de la enfermedad. 3. Eliminar periódicamente la maleza para reducir los insectos vectores, ya que los áfidos no colonizan el papayo.
  103. 103. 3. Establecer una barrera de 4 ó 5 surcos de maíz, Jamaica o cualquier otro cultivo que le sirva de protección alrededor de la plantación de papaya. Esta debe de sembrarse antes que el papayo y mantenerse durante los picos de población de vectores, así los insectos se alimentan de ella, pierden el virus, y cuando llegan a las plantas de papayo no logran infectarlas. Las barreras que han demostrado mayor eficacia son las de jamaica, en un estudio retrasaron la infección a plantas de papayo por 129 días. 4. Eliminación de plantas enfermas en etapas inicial evitará la diseminación entre las plantas y se considera que es la principal medida de control de esta enfermedad. 5. Proteger el vivero con mallas antiáfidos y aplicar insecticidas de acción sistémica contra chupadores. 6. Reforzar la fertilización y mantener una adecuada humedad del suelo. 7. Desinfectar los implementos con hipoclorito de sodio.
  104. 104. 8. Para estar en posibilidades de eliminar plantas de papaya enfermas sin reducir la producción se debe incrementar la densidad de población a 2 mil 200 plantas por hectárea (3 m entre hileras X 1.5 m entre plantas). 9. Empleo de barreras artificiales, como lienzos de plástico amarillo impregnados con grasa, pegamento o aceite con el fin de que los pulgones sean atraídos por el color amarillo y queden adheridos a la barrera, con lo que disminuyen las visitas de la plaga a las plantas de papayo. 10. Para futuras siembras de papaya, al final del ciclo de cultivo se recomienda la eliminación de plantas con síntomas del virus de la mancha anular.
  105. 105. • Antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides (Penz.) • La antracnosis es causada por el hongo Colletotrichum gloeosporioides y es considerada como la principal enfermedad poscosecha de papaya (Carica papaya L.) siendo limitante en países productores como Hawái, México, y en muchas más regiones tropicales. • Este hongo es capaz de atacar hojas, flores y frutos pequeños o próximos a madurar. En postcosecha causa la enfermedad denominada “pelado de la fruta”, la cual puede reducir el rendimiento hasta en un 30% si no se controla oportunamente. • Las hojas presentan manchas circulares oscuras en el envés de las hojas. Provoca también secamiento y caída de flores. Pelado de la fruta
  106. 106. • En frutos verdes presenta manchas acuosas circulares; en frutos grandes presenta manchas hundidas de color café oscuro a negro que parten de la base donde se une el fruto al pedúnculo y avanza hacia el ápice del fruto. Frutos verdes Frutos grandes
  107. 107. Pudrición del fruto inicia, en la parte externa hacia la cavidad interna. Antracnosis en la flor
  108. 108. • Este hongo también ocasiona el “pelado de la fruta” que consiste en el desprendimiento de la cáscara de la fruta madura. El daño más frecuente se presenta en la época de lluvias. • Las condiciones ambientales que favorecen al patógeno son temperaturas y humedades altas, con un óptimo de 28ºC y 97% de humedad relativa. Se disemina por el viento y la lluvia. • Puede controlarse con la aspersión de cualquiera de los siguientes productos: Benomilo en dosis de 225 g de ingrediente activo por hectárea, las aplicaciones se efectúan cada 15 días. Maneb en dosis de 900 g de i.a. o Captán en dosis de 750 g de i.a. por hectárea aplicando cada 7 días. • Las aspersiones deben de iniciar al momento de la floración y continuarlas mientras lo requiere el cultivo.
  109. 109. • Deben evitarse los daños a los frutos al momento de la cosecha. • Un tratamiento de postcosecha en la fruta destinada al mercado nacional, que reduce la presencia del hongo en frutos es la inmersión en agua caliente a 48ºC por 20 minutos y enfriamiento con agua corriente por otros 20 minutos. También puede usarse un gramo de Benomilo por litro de agua en combinación con el agua caliente.
  110. 110. • Pudriciones de raíz (Phytophthora sp., Phythium sp. y Sclerotium rolfsil • Estos tres hongos se asocian a la enfermedad denominada ahogamiento o “damping off” en los almácigos, caracterizada por la pudrición en la base del tallo al ras del suelo. • En condiciones de alta humedad, el micelio de los 2 primeros hongos es blanco grisáceo y el del tercero es blanco algodonoso. • Las pudriciones de raíz causadas por Phytophthora sp., y Phytium sp. Son más frecuentes en plantas grandes. • Los síntomas consisten en una pudrición que puede subir hacia el tallo, lo cual ocasiona el acame de las plantas marchitez del follaje.
  111. 111. • La temperatura óptima para desarrollarse de Phytophthora sp. y Phytium sp. es de 25°C. Ambos hongos requieren de humedad, por lo que son más frecuentes en época de lluvia; en cambio S. rolfsii se presenta principalmente cuando hay estrés de humedad asociado con temperaturas altas. • Control: El suelo en los almácigos se debe de fumigar con Bromuro de metilo o con metam sodio, de este último, se mezclan medio litro en 20 litros de agua, con lo cual se mojan 10 metros cuadrados de suelo y se cubre con un plástico por 48 horas. • Otra opción es usar Dazomet, en dosis de 35 g del producto por metro cuadrado de suelo, revolviendo y aplicando después un riego con el fin de formar una costra que impida el escape de los vapores o mantenerlo cubierto con un plástico durante 8 a 10 días. • En el campo, cuando se presenten plantas afectadas se puede aplicar Fosetil-Al y Captán en dosis de 1,250 g de i.a. por hectárea de cada uno de los productos.
  112. 112. Asperisporium caricae (Speg.) Maubl • Es un hongo que causa manchas pequeñas, polvosas de color café oscuro sobre el envés de las hojas y color café sobre el haz. • Generalmente se presenta sobre las hojas inferiores del papayo, también afecta a los frutos, presentándose como manchas pequeñas de color oscuro. • Se sugiere controlarla con los productos mencionados para antracnosis.
  113. 113. • El período comprendido entre la germinación de la semilla y el inicio de la floración puede abarcar entre los dos y los tres meses, dependiendo de la variedad y de la temperatura de la zona. • Una vez iniciada la floración, ésta continúa en cada nudo de la planta conforme crece durante el resto de vida de la misma. • Luego de la polinización de una flor, la fruta se desarrolla entre los 150 a 170 días hasta alcanzar su madurez, dependiendo nuevamente de la variedad y la temperatura. • La fructificación de la papaya se produce a los 10-12 meses después del trasplante • Debido a la producción continua de esta especie, una planta de papaya traslapa sus fases de floración, desarrollo de fruta y maduración. • Una vez iniciada la cosecha, la vida útil de la plantación puede extenderse aproximadamente unos 10-12 meses más, momento en el cual deja de ser rentable debido a la disminución de su producción y a la dificultad del manejo por la gran altura de las plantas. • En términos generales, el cultivo se puede dividir en las siguientes etapas: 1) Etapa vegetativa: hasta los 2-3 meses; 2) Inicio de floración hasta inicio de cosecha: de los 2 - 3 meses hasta los 8-10 meses. 3) Cosecha continua: de los 8-10 meses hasta los 18-20 meses. COSECHA Y POSTCOSECHA 2-3 meses
  114. 114. • Las frutas están listas para cosecharse cuando el color de la epidermis cambia de un verde oscuro a verde claro, formando zonas con pigmentos amarillos que posteriormente se convierten en líneas amarillas desde el ápice hacia el pedúnculo. • Las primeras zonas en madurar son las partes internas, comenzando con las semillas y la placenta; posteriormente se aprecian exteriormente las áreas o franjas amarillas, que poco a poco se expanden a todo el fruto. • El grado de madurez de cosecha dependerá de los requerimientos del mercado, algunos lo prefieren con dos líneas amarillas, otros con tres, cuatro, otros con toda la zona distal amarilla y otros completamente amarillo. También se deberá tomar en cuenta la distancia al mercado. COSECHA Y POSTCOSECHA
  115. 115. • RALEO O ENTRESAQUE DE FRUTOS • Cuando la producción se destina para el consumo como fruta fresca, y el mercado exige calidad, se deben eliminar los excesos de frutos, dejando únicamente uno en cada axila, con esto se logra que sean más grandes y sin deformaciones por estar demasiado apretados, además esto permite una mayor circulación de aire entre los frutos con lo cual disminuye la incidencia de antracnosis. • Si el mercado pide frutas pequeñas entonces no se deben eliminar frutos, pero se corre el riesgo de que aumenten las enfermedades.
  116. 116. • Para la recolección de la fruta se sugiere utilizar canastos cubiertos con papel o costales de ixtle en su interior, para formar un colchón y evitar raspaduras al fruto. • Es necesario colocar la fruta cosechada en la sombra para evitar quemaduras de sol. Puede construirse un cobertizo, utilizar la sombra de un árbol o cubrir las frutas con ramas. Además, se envuelve la fruta en papel periódico, para protegerla de raspaduras durante el transporte a los centros de consumo. • Los operarios que realizan la cosecha deben utilizar guantes, pues el látex que segrega el fruto puede causarles quemaduras en la piel.
  117. 117. • Algo que nunca se debe olvidar es que todos los golpes que reciba la fruta desde que es cortada de la planta hasta que se le entrega al consumidor, influirán grandemente en la vida de anaquel y la calidad física y visual del fruto. • Por eso se deben tomar todas las medidas necesarias para evitar los golpes, durante el transporte interno en finca, durante el lavado y tratamiento, acondicionamiento en el vehículo y forma de conducirlo, sin hacer movimientos bruscos y la entrega en el mercado, entre otros. • Cuando el fruto es cortado, se debe envolver en papel periódico o espuma blanca para evitar daños mecánicos en la piel, ya que estos aceleran la maduración y son un punto de entrada de hongos que dañan el fruto. Espuma blanca
  118. 118. • En papaya de exportación a Estados Unidos, la fruta recibe cierto tratamiento postcosecha y se empaca en cajas de cartón de 4.5 kg de capacidad, como se describe a continuación. • Para tratar la fruta contra antracnosis en postcosecha se puede sumergir en agua previamente calentada entre 47 y 49°C, durante 15 a 20 minutos con 5 mL de cloro en 100 litros de agua; enseguida se sumerge en agua a 10°C por seis minutos para reducir la temperatura de la pulpa. • También se puede usar un tratamiento químico por si solo o con el hidrotérmico ya descrito. Para ello la fruta se sumerge en una solución que contenga Thiabendazole, a razón de 200 mL por 100 litros de agua durante tres minutos. • Esta solución se acidifica agregando dos mililitros de ácido clorhídrico al 30% por cada litro de agua. Con esto se lleva el pH de la solución a 2.0 para hacer más eficiente la acción del fungicida. • La fruta tratada contra antracnosis se selecciona por tamaño y madurez se empaca de manera uniforme en cajas de cartón troquelado de papel Fraft de dimensiones internas.
  119. 119. TRATAMIENTO Y EMPAQUE DE PAPAYA PARA EXPORTACION

×