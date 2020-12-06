Curso de pitahaya 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTADISTICAS DE LA PITAHAYA EN MEXICO 2019 Estado Sup. Sembrada Sup. Cosechada Sup. Siniestrada Producción Rendimiento PMR...
Estado Distrito Municipio Sup. Sembrada Sup. Cosechada Sup. Siniestrada Producción Rendimiento PMR Valor Producción (Ha) (...
• La pitahaya (Hylocereus undatus Britt el Rose) pertenece a la familia Cactáceae. • Es una planta perenne que crece de fo...
Hylocereus Britton & Rose (Cactaceae) es un género nativo de América de importancia económica, por sus frutos comestibles...
Se trata de una planta perenne de carácter epífito o terrestre, de porte rastrero y abundante ramificación. Pueden llegar...
Tallo: Los plantas son perennes, epífitas, carnosas o suculentas con tres aristas y en medio se encuentra el haz vascular...
El tallo de la pitahaya
MARGEN CONVEXO O RECTO DE VARIEDADES DE PITAHAYA
 LAS FLORES Las flores son hermafroditas (tienen los 2 órganos reproductores, masculino y femenino) son muy aromáticas y...
Intensidad rojiza de los botones de las yemas florales La intensidad rojiza de las yemas florales (en su estado de botón) ...
ESTIGMA ESTAMBRES
Sépalos Gineceo: estigma, estilo, ovario Androceo: antera, filamento, polen Gineceo Estigma Estilo Ovario Ovario Androceo:...
Las flores son erectas y cuando abren se orientan buscando la luz de la luna o del sol en las primeras y últimas horas de...
El fruto es una baya grande carnosa, ovalada o globosa, de 10 a 12 cm de diámetro. La cáscara tiene brácteas carnosas y ...
Forma externa y color de la pulpa de los frutos
• Es importante considerar las siguientes condiciones para optimizar el cultivo de pitahaya. • Altitud: 0 – 1,850 msnm • T...
• Según los estudiosos de las cactáceas existen hasta 27 especies del género Hylocereus, de las cuales sólo 19 tienen desc...
CARACTERISTICAS DE LOS DOS GENEROS HYLOCEREUS SPP SELENICEREUS DIPLOIDE: 22 CROMOSOMAS TETRAPLOIDE: 44 CROMOSOMAS AUTOPOLI...
Stenocereus spp Existen 29 especies PITAYA
Cereus sppCereus: Es originario de América Central y América del Sur con 49 especies aceptadas. Son pequeños arbustos po...
• Las pitahayas cultivadas muestran excesiva variación: color, forma y consistencia de los tallos; forma de las aristas y ...
• Pitahayas rojas de pulpa roja, rosa y púrpura. • Se cultivan en Nicaragua, Guatemala, México y El Salvador. Forman parte...
• Pitahayas rojas de pulpa blanca. Se cultivan en México, Vietnam, Taiwán y recientemente en Israel. Los frutos son de cás...
• Pitahaya blanca. Existe en Nicaragua y México. Sus frutos son alargados y medianos (300 g en promedio), con cáscara amar...
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS
• Entre las plantas de pitahaya puede haber autogamia, hercogamia y esterilidad en las flores. • Se entiende por autogamia...
• Una planta estéril se define como la incapacidad de la planta de producir anteras funcionales y polen y no hay fecundaci...
AUTOGAMIA AUTOGAMIA: COMPATIBILIDAD HERCOGAMIA: INCOMPATIBILIDAD HERCOGAMIA ESTERIL Pincel negro
• Los principales problemas a nivel mundial para la expansión de la pitahaya roja son: • a) La flor abre una sola vez por ...
• C) Un problema añadido es que el estigma está a más de 2 cm sobre las anteras, por lo que es difícil que el polen conten...
EFECTO DEL TIEMPO DE POLINIZACION EN FRUTOS OBTENIDOS VARIEDAD TIEMPO TRAS APERTURA FLORAL (HORAS) % DE FRUTOS OBTENIDOS P...
POLINIZACION CRUZADA ENTRE VARIEDADES DE PITAHAYA DONANTE DEL POLEN AMARILLA* PURPUSII* UNDATUS* HYBRIDUM* JCO1* JC02* JCO...
• Para poder hacer cálculos de cuantas flores debemos coger, hay que indicar que el polen de una flor puede polinizar corr...
• Es evidente que una polinización cruzada supone tomar el polen de una flor de un cultivar determinado y colocar el polen...
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD UBICACION Hylocereus costaricensis Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Colombia, Venezuela. Hylocereu...
VARIEDAD UBICACION Hylocereus hondurensis Honduras. Hylocereus escuintlensis Guatemala, México. Peligro de extinción. Hylo...
CARACTERISTICAS DE VAR. HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO OCAMPONIS De Jalisco y Nayarit. ...
CARACTERISTICAS DE VAR. HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PURPUSII Peso fruto 425 g con 12...
CARACTERISTICAS DE VAR. HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO HONDURENSIS Es autopolinizadora p...
Pulpa púrpura Hylocereus monocanthus: No autopolinización Hylocereus costaricensis: No autopolinización
Hylocereus undatus: YUCATAN, MEXICO AutopolinizaciónHercogamia Hylocereus ocamponis: No autopolinización
Hylocereus purpusii: No autopolinización Hylocereus polyrhizus: No autopolinización
Hylocereus peruvianus: Autopolinización Hylocereus trigonus: No autopolinizable
Hylocereus minutiflorus: No autopolinizable Hylocereus lemairei= H. monocanthus
Hylocereus stenopterus Hylocereus setaceus
Hylocereus hybridum: No autopolinización Hylocereus escuintlensis
Hylocereus guatemalensis: autopolinización Hylocereus triangularis: No autopolinizable
Hylocereus scandens Hylocereus calcaratus Autoestéril
(Hylocereus hondurensis o Selenicereus hondurensis) (Hylocereus hondurensis: Autopolinización)
• En estudios de la variabilidad genética en 50 colectas de pitahaya (Hylocereus undatus Haworth, Britton y Rose) provenie...
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS UNDATUS VARIEDAD SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO º Brix GEORGE WHITE +++ +++++ ++++ 13 SEOUL KITCHEN...
Seoul Kitchen – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Georges White – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
Thomson – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Maui Dragon – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
Harpua – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Thai Dragon – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
David Bowie – H. undatus (Autopolinización) K1 – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
Vietnamese White – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Mexicana – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
Niezel – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Los pesos de los frutos de todas estas variedades de H. undatus fluctúan entre 454 ...
info@spicyexotics.com Spicy Exotics is a Private Nursery located in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. Our shipping address is: 21...
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS GUATEMALENSIS VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO CONDOR Cruza entre H. guatema...
Condor – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización) Nicaraguan Red – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización)
Bien Hoa Red – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización) American Beauty – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización)
Rixford – H. guatemalensis (Autoestéril) Thomson G2- H. guatemalensis (Autoestéril)
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS POLYRHIZUS VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO RED JIANNA Autoestéril, potencia...
Red Jiana – H. polyrhizus: Estéril Lake Atitlan Red – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Autopolinización
Red ES 1 – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Estéril y autopolinizadora Zamorano – Hylocereus Polyrhizus: Estéril
Orejona – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Autopolinizadora Cebra – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Estéril
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS OCAMPONIS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO VALDIVIA ROJA De Jalisco. Autoes...
Valdivia Roja – Hylocereus ocamponis: Estéril El Grullo – Hylocereus ocamponis: Estéril
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS COSTARICENSIS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO ARMANDO De Honduras y Nicara...
Armando – Hylocereus costaricensis: Estéril Country Roads – H. costaricensis: Estéril
UCLA – Hylocereus costaricensis: Estéril
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS SP VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO HOUGHTON Proviene del género Hylocereus...
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS SP VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO JC02 Es de Guatemala. Tiene crecimiento ...
VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS SP VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO JC05 Una de las cosas a destacar de JC0...
Michelle – Hylocereus Sp. (Estéril) Houghton – Hylocereus Sp. (Autopolinización)
Mister Woo – Hylocereus sp. (Estéril) Sin Espinas – Hylocereus sp. (Estéril)
JC01– Hylocereus sp. (Autopolinizadora) JC02– Hylocereus sp. (Polinización cruzada)
JC03– Hylocereus sp. (Polinización cruzada) JC05– Hylocereus sp. (Polinización cruzada)
VARIEDADES DE SELENICEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PALORA Es de Ecuador. Autopolinizadora. ...
VARIEDADES DE SELENICEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PRINCESS OF THE NIGHT Es de Bahamas, Cub...
AMAZONAS COLOMBIANACHURUJA PALORA BABY CHANCHAMAYO
Palora: (Autopolinización) Colombiana o megalanthus: Autopolinización
Amazonas: Autopolinización Selenicereus megalanthus
Churuja: Autopolinización Autopolinización
Autopolinización
AMAZONAS PALORA PORONGUEÑA COLOMBIANA VARIEDADES DE SELENICEREUS
Princess of the Night – Selenicereus pteranthus: Estéril Queen of the Night – Selenicereus grandifloras: Estéril
Selenicereus validus: Estéril Selenicereus setaceus: Polinización cruzada
HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO ASUNTA 3 Cruza entre H. stenopterus y H. guatema...
HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO DELIGHT Cruza entre H. undatus y H. guatemalensi...
HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PURPLE HAZE Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y H. un...
HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PINK PANTHER Cruza entre H. setaceus y una varie...
HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO VOODOO CHILD Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y una ...
Asunta 3 – H. stenopterus X H. guatemalensis Bruni – H. stenopterus X H. undatus
Capistrano Valley – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis Connie Mayer – H. stenopterus X H. undatus
Cosmic Charlie – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus Dark Star – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
Delight – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis Frankies Red – S. megalanthus X H. polyrhizus
Yellow Cross 68 – Selenicereus megalanthus X H. sp Yellow Thai – S. megalanthus X H. undatus
Ohana Express – H. polyrhizus X S. megalanthus Halleys Comet – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis
Purple Haze – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus Physical Graffiti – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
Kathie Van Arum- H. stenopterus X H. undatus Makisupa – H. undatus X H. polyrhizus
Maria Rosa – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis Paisley – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
La Verne Red – H. guatemalensis X Variedad desconocida Pink Panther – Hylocereus setaceus X Variedad desconocida
Natural Mystic – H. polyrhizus X H. undatus Shayna – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
Sugar Dragon – Hylocereus guatemalensis X Variedad desconocida Vivid Purpurea – H. polyrhizus X Variedad desconocida
Voodoo Child – Hylocereus guatemalensis X Variedad desconocida Zamorano – Hibrido de Hylocereus Polyrhizus
Yellow Thai – S. megalanthus X H. undatus
• La multiplicación más usual de la pitahaya es mediante propagación vegetativa por medio de estacas o esquejes. La propag...
Al esqueje se le hace un corte en la parte contraria o sea donde va a salir la raíz, dejando descubierto 3 cm del haz vas...
• Entre los 25 a 30 días después de plantados emiten sus primeras raíces. Después de 40 días de haberse puesto los esqueje...
• En el vivero se pueden iniciar las podas de formación, que consisten en eliminar los brotes que crecen en el tercio infe...
• Propagación por injerto • Es la unión de dos piezas de tejido vivo de plantas diferentes que, en el futuro, van a crecer...
 Selección del terreno:  Las pitahayas requieren suelos francos o francos arenosos para su mejor crecimiento con un pH d...
• Posteriormente, se procede a marcar los puntos donde se pondrán las estacas (estaquillado) de acuerdo a la distancia ent...
• El uso de tutores en el cultivo de pitahaya es indispensable, ya que facilita su crecimiento y desarrollo; además, sirve...
• Corteza suave y esponjosa, para que las raíces adventicias de la pitahaya se adhieran con cierta facilidad. • Tolerancia...
• En Tabasco se utiliza el Cocohite (Gliricidia sepium) como tutor vivo. Las fechas de siembra recomendadas comprende de l...
• En el otro extremo se realizan tres cortes (triple chaflán) para tener así tres superficies de contacto a diferentes áng...
• Tutores muertos: • Como tutores muertos se usan postes de concreto, troncos de árboles secos, cúmulos individuales de pi...
TUTORES MUERTOS
SISTEMAS DE PLANTACION
• Los sistemas tecnificados o especializados han surgido como respuesta a la creciente demanda a nivel nacional e internac...
• Espaldera sencilla o tradicional • Se requieren postes de 1.8 metros, alambre galvanizado Nº 10, grapas y esquejes de pi...
• Doble espaldera • Se requieren 2,178 postes de 1.8 metros, 20 mil metros de alambre galvanizado Nº 10, 30 kilogramos de ...
• Espaldera en "T" o telégrafo • Los requerimientos para este tipo de estructura son 1,089 postes de 1.8 metros, 1,089 tra...
• En todos los sistemas de siembra, las distancias más utilizadas son: 3 m entre plantas y 3 m entre hileras; pero también...
• Para plantar los esquejes en el campo en forma directa, al pie del tutor se excava un hoyo de entre 5 y 10 cm de profund...
• Cuando los brotes terciarios tengan 40 cm de longitud, se les poda para que formen brotes cuaternarios o productivos y h...
• 4 varillas de 6 mm. • 8 estribos. • Un saco de cemento. • 5 latas de arena • 5 latas de grava. • En estas estructuras in...
Pitahaya con Maíz Pitahaya con Piña
INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
• El crecimiento vegetativo (desarrollo de tallos) está muy relacionado con las lluvias. • Las brotaciones vegetativas abu...
• El desarrollo de flores y frutos está estrechamente relacionado con la estación lluviosa; la emergencia de las yemas flo...
La pitahaya responde bien a las aplicaciones de fertilizantes, sobre todo de Nitrógeno, manteniéndola sana, vigorosa y pr...
SEGUNDO AÑO FERTILIZANTE (FÓRMULA) DOSIS POR PLANTA MOMENTO FERTILIZACIÓN 17-17-17 (Triple 17) 75 gramos Marzo Mantiene lo...
• Fertilización foliar • La fertilización foliar consiste en aplicar el fertilizante diluido en agua a la parte aérea de l...
• Abonos orgánicos • Los abonos más utilizados son la gallinaza y en segundo término el estiércol de ganado vacuno, porcin...
• Entre las diferentes prácticas agronómicas que tiene el cultivo de pitahaya, las podas es una de las de mayor importanci...
• Estas ramas terciarias nos forman las ramas cuaternarias o productivas. Cuando las ramas productivas hayan crecido entre...
• Poda de raleo o de producción • Consiste en eliminar las ramas improductivas, ubicadas en las partes inferiores e intern...
• Poda fitosanitaria • La poda fitosanitaria tiene como objetivo eliminar los tallos afectados por plagas y enfermedades, ...
• Poda de tutores vivos • La poda de tutores vivos se hace con el objetivo de evitar competencia entre éstos y el cultivo,...
• La pitahaya es muy diferente a otros cultivos. El período crítico con respecto al complejo de malezas es permanente, ya ...
El control manual de las malezas se efectúa con machete; dado que las raíces de la pitahaya son superficiales, se recomie...
Leptoglossus zonatus (chinche). Ataca en las primeras cuatro semanas desde que aparecen los botones florales. Ataca en est...
La Hormiga Arriera (Atta cephalotes) y Solenopsis sp Estas plagas se comen las brácteas del fruto de la pitahaya y dañan...
• La mosca del botón floral, Dasiops saltans es un problema fitosanitario de gran importancia que ocasiona pérdidas en la ...
• Control cultural • Se pueden realizar colectas de los botones que presenten síntomas de daño y enterrarlos en una fosa c...
• DAÑO POR PAJAROS, LOROS O PERICOS, RATAS Y GARROBOS • Cuando ya se está completando el llenado de fruto y el fruto tiene...
La pitahaya es atacada por algunos patógenos de origen fungoso y bacteriano. Las condiciones climáticas que contribuyen a...
• BACTERIOSIS • Esta enfermedad es causada por una bacteria, aparentemente Pectobacterium carotovorum subsp. Carotovoum sy...
El control químico para combatir esta enfermedad no es efectivo, por lo que se debe recurrir a medidas preventivas como: ...
EL OJO DE PESCADO causado por el hongo Botryosphaeria dothidea se presenta en la época de sequías cuando las plantas sufr...
Antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloesporiodes): La Antracnosis es una enfermedad que ataca ramas, tallos y frutos. Esta enfe...
La floración y fructificación de la pitahaya tiene lugar en 3 fases bien definidas que son: Botón floral: Es cuando emer...
PERIODO DESARROLLO De botón floral a floración 10 – 16 días De floración a fruta madura 35 – 37 días De botón floral a fru...
• La pitahaya empieza su producción a los 12 ó 18 meses, después del trasplante. Los frutos se cosechan cuando han alcanza...
• Generalmente el fruto pesa entre 300 a 800 gramos. Los rendimientos en su primera producción fluctúan entre 4.5 a 6.5 to...
Madurez del fruto: El fruto pasa por 3 estados fisiológicos que pueden ser conocidos por las características de color y b...
CICLOS MESES NIVEL DE PRODUCCIÓN 1 Junio Bajo 2 Julio Medio a Alto 3 Agosto Alto 4 Septiembre Alto 5 Octubre Medio a Bajo ...
• Los frutos, una vez cosechados, deben manipularse con cuidado, evitando golpes o magulladuras que les resten calidad y d...
Es conveniente llevar a cabo el pre-enfriamiento de los frutos con el fin de retrasar el proceso de maduración. Esta labo...
• Los frutos de exportación deben de tener las siguientes características: • Frutos sanos sin manchas, cicatrices y herida...
• La pitahaya tiene gran potencial industrial debido a su alto contenido de betalaínas, pigmentos que poseen propiedades a...
En la industria también se usa para la preparación de vinos y vinagres, refrescos embotellados, jarabes, mermeladas y gel...
 Se destina a diferentes usos: Planta ornamental, barreras protectoras, medicinal y alimenticio.  Como planta medicinal ...
 La infusión de las flores de la pitahaya contiene flavonoides protectores y tónicos del hígado, como la quercetina y el ...
• Esta fruta es un alimento hidratante y nutritivo rico rica en minerales como el calcio, hierro y fósforo. También destac...
FACTOR NUTRICIONAL PITAHAYA AMARILLA PITAHAYA ROJA ACIDO ASCORBICO (mg) 4.0 25.0 AGUA (g) 85.4 89.4 CALCIO (mg) 10.0 6.0 C...
Año Número de Frutos/ Planta Número de Frutos/Ha Peso promedio en gramos por fruto Ton/Ha Precio por kilogramo ($) Egresos...
  2. 2. • La cactácea tiene mayor producción en Yucatán, Q. Roo, Puebla, Tabasco, Aguascalientes y Guerrero. En Oaxaca, se está impulsando este cultivo y la producción se concentra en la región norte de la Mixteca donde aproximadamente 39 comunidades la producen, pero de éstas, el mayor desarrollo está en cinco municipios del distrito de Huajuapan que son Santiago Chazumba, Cosoltepec, San Pedro y San Pablo Tequixtepec, Santiago Miltepec y Asunción Cuyotepeji. • La pitahaya tiene un enorme potencial como nuevo cultivo y alternativa viable para el agricultor. La demanda de esta fruta exótica es alta y creciente. Actualmente, los mercados demandan más fruta de la que se ofrece. El precio de venta de este fruto se cotiza al alza y es muy rentable. Desde el punto de vista nutritivo y medicinal, la pitahaya tiene un especial interés, en comparación con otras frutas subtropicales. Hylocereus Stenocereus ESTADISTICAS DE LA PITAHAYA EN MEXICO 2019
  3. 3. ESTADISTICAS DE LA PITAHAYA EN MEXICO 2019 Estado Sup. Sembrada Sup. Cosechada Sup. Siniestrada Producción Rendimiento PMR Valor Producción (Ha) (Ha) (Ha) (Ton) (Ton/Ha) ($/Ton) (Miles de Pesos) Q. ROO 1,201.00 1,008.00 0 4,409.86 4.37 16,400.50 72,393.91 YUCATAN 361.16 344.71 2 4,002.23 11.61 22,492.42 90,019.83 PUEBLA 130.5 95.5 0 407.5 4.27 15,859.59 6,462.78 AGUASCALIENTES 22.0 22.0 0 76.0 3.45 20,671.05 1,571.00 TABASCO 16.0 16.0 0 124.0 7.75 15,119.65 1,874.84 GUERRERO 10.5 9.5 0 9.55 1.01 7,480.42 71.44 GUANAJUATO 6.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NUEVO LEON 6.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 1,753.16 1,495.71 2 9,029.14 6.04 19,085.29 172,323.79 SIAP, 2020
  4. 4. Estado Distrito Municipio Sup. Sembrada Sup. Cosechada Sup. Siniestrada Producción Rendimiento PMR Valor Producción (Ha) (Ha) (Ha) (Ton) (Ton/Ha) ($/Ton) (Miles de Pesos) Tabasco Emiliano Zapata Tenosique 16 16 0 105 6.56 9,731.43 1,021.80 ESTADISTICAS DE LA PITAHAYA EN TABASCO 2019 A nivel mundial los proveedores de pitahaya amarilla en los mercados internacionales son: Colombia, Israel, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Tailandia y Vietnam. Los países europeos, Estados Unidos y Japón son los principales mercados importadores de pitahaya, tanto fresca como en pulpa congelada, a nivel mundial. Los principales productores del mundo de pitahaya son Nicaragua (máximo productor en Centroamérica de Hylocereus sp.), Colombia (máximo productor de Selenicereus megalanthus), Ecuador (productor de ambos Hylocereus sp. y Selenicereus megalanthus), Vietnam (máximo productor de Hylocereus undatus en el sureste de Asia), Tailandia, Malasia e Israel.
  5. 5. • La pitahaya (Hylocereus undatus Britt el Rose) pertenece a la familia Cactáceae. • Es una planta perenne que crece de forma silvestre sobre árboles vivos, troncos secos, piedras y muros. Se utiliza como planta ornamental y como planta de cultivo para cosechar sus frutos, llamados pitahaya. • La Pitahaya se adapta a un amplio ámbito de alturas y precipitaciones sin embargo, existen más problemas fitosanitarios y menor producción en zonas de alta precipitación. Por ser una cactácea presenta tolerancia a elevadas temperaturas (38-40°) y largos períodos de sequía, pero no a acumulaciones de agua. • No requiere abundante agua, los riegos de apoyo se deben dar en los primeros años de plantación y durante la floración. De hacer riegos durante el periodo de sequía podría disminuir el desarrollo de la floración. • Reportes de la delegación en Yucatán de la Secretaría de Agricultura, Ganadería, Desarrollo Rural, Pesca y Alimentación (Sagarpa) señalan que ya se exportan unas 200 toneladas de pitahaya de Yucatán a Estados Unidos de América, por lo que esta se perfila como la fruta endémica que más se va abriendo espacio en el mercado extranjero. INFORMACION GENERAL Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Clase: Magnoliopsida Subclase: Caryophyllidae Orden: Caryophyllales Familia: Cactaceae Subfamilia: Cactoideae Tribu: Hylocereae Género: Hylocereus Especie: H. undatus
  6. 6. Hylocereus Britton & Rose (Cactaceae) es un género nativo de América de importancia económica, por sus frutos comestibles y su alta tolerancia a la sequía. Crecen en áreas templadas, tropicales, subtropicales y semiáridas de México, Centro América y Norte de Sudamérica. En México se cultiva principalmente en los estados de Q. Roo, Yucatán, Puebla, Aguascalientes, Tabasco, Guerrero, Guanajuato y Nuevo León, encontrándose también en Michoacán, SLP, Colima, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Campeche, Veracruz y Chiapas. Pertenece a la familia de las cactáceas. En México se reconoció a H. ocamponis, H. purpusii, H. undatus, H. costaricencis e H. aff. escuintlensis. Jalisco, Chiapas y Oaxaca tienen el mayor número de registros y junto con Michoacán y Guerrero son los de mayor riqueza. A nivel mundial se cultivan comercialmente 4 especies: H. undatus de pulpa blanca y H. polyrhizus, H. costaricensis e H. ocamponis, de pulpa roja. En el ámbito nacional hay avances importantes en el estudio de Hylocereus, con mayor énfasis en H. undatus por ser una de las especies con buena aceptación en el mercado internacional así como por su importancia cultural. En las últimas tres décadas, el sabor, forma y color del fruto han abierto un nicho dentro del mercado comercial de frutos exóticos en Europa, Asia y América. Esto ha propiciado el establecimiento de plantaciones comerciales con mayor tecnificación en los Estados Unidos de América, Israel, Malasia y Tailandia. Ha adquirido importancia agrícola en otros países como Nicaragua, Guatemala, Colombia y México.
  7. 7. Se trata de una planta perenne de carácter epífito o terrestre, de porte rastrero y abundante ramificación. Pueden llegar a alcanzar de 0.5 a 2 metros de largo. La pitahaya presenta dos tipos de raíces: 1) Las raíces primarias forman un sistema de raíces delgadas y superficiales con función de absorción y 2) las raíces secundarias o adventicias se desarrollan en la parte aérea con función de sostén. Las raíces primarias profundizan hasta 30 cm; y su expansión alrededor del tallo es de 30 a 40 cm. Esta información debe tomarse en cuenta en los aporques, fertilización, control de malezas y establecimiento de otro cultivo. Las secundarias se producen después de una prolongada sequía y tienen como función fijar y sostener las plantas a su tutor y absorber nutrientes y agua del ambiente DESCRIPCION BOTANICA
  8. 8. Tallo: Los plantas son perennes, epífitas, carnosas o suculentas con tres aristas y en medio se encuentra el haz vascular que transporta agua y nutrientes a la planta. La epidermis es gruesa con estomas que se cierran en las horas más calientes para regular la pérdida de agua. En los tallos se encuentran unas yemas redondeadas denominadas areolas, en las cuales se encuentran grupos de espinas de 2 a 4 mm. Las areolas son importantes porque dan origen a las ramas, flores y frutos. El tallo puede medir hasta 6 metros y actúa como regulador hídrico y en la fotosíntesis y tiene tres aristas. Aunque son de hábito trepador, ramifican y cuelgan; los tallos colgantes son los que producen flores y frutos; por esta razón se recomienda el uso de tutores. Los tallos maduros son de color verde oscuro y los jóvenes y retoños son de color verde más claro. El hombre puede alimentarse con estos tallos cocidos como los nopales. Areolas
  9. 9. El tallo de la pitahaya
  10. 10. MARGEN CONVEXO O RECTO DE VARIEDADES DE PITAHAYA
  11. 11.  LAS FLORES Las flores son hermafroditas (tienen los 2 órganos reproductores, masculino y femenino) son muy aromáticas y abren solo una vez por la noche y cierran en la mañana. Son en forma de campana, muy grandes, vistosas, blancas y rosadas en algunas especies, muy fragantes, nocturnas, y pueden medir hasta 40 cm de largo y 23 cm de ancho. Sus estambres están unidos en la pared interna de la flor y son numerosos, delgados y largos (cerca de 800), producen el polen; en cambio el estilo (órgano femenino) es muy grueso de 5 mm de diámetro y de 35 a 40 cm de longitud llegando hasta el ovario el cual tiene 7,000 óvulos que se tienen que fecundar para una buena fruta. La polinización se efectúa con el polen de la misma flor (autofecundación). Sin embargo, Se ha reportado incompatibilidad en varios cultivares. Para garantizar la producción de frutas, es mejor plantar 2 ó 3 tipos genéticos diferentes. Esto asegura una mejor producción de frutos de mejor tamaño (fecundación cruzada). Las mariposas nocturnas y los murciélagos son buenos polinizadores, ya que las flores se abren en la noche cuando no hay actividad de las abejas. Selenicereus spp Hylocereus spp
  12. 12. Intensidad rojiza de los botones de las yemas florales La intensidad rojiza de las yemas florales (en su estado de botón) puede usarse para distinguir a algunas Hylocereus spp.
  13. 13. ESTIGMA ESTAMBRES
  14. 14. Sépalos Gineceo: estigma, estilo, ovario Androceo: antera, filamento, polen Gineceo Estigma Estilo Ovario Ovario Androceo: Estambres
  15. 15. Las flores son erectas y cuando abren se orientan buscando la luz de la luna o del sol en las primeras y últimas horas del día. La floración está en función de la humedad, luz, temperatura y la fertilización; cuando estos factores son favorables se presenta una buena floración. En Tabasco, la primera floración ocurre al inicio de las primeras lluvias (mayo) y las siguientes desde junio a septiembre. Se tiene una duración aproximada de 56 días desde el botón floral a la fruta madura. Se pueden tener hasta 5 floraciones por año. Selenicereus spp Hylocereus spp
  16. 16. El fruto es una baya grande carnosa, ovalada o globosa, de 10 a 12 cm de diámetro. La cáscara tiene brácteas carnosas y cerosas. El color del fruto es de rosa mexicano a rojo púrpura en México y color amarillo en Colombia. La pulpa puede ser blanquecina, roja, rosada y púrpura. La pulpa y la semillas representan el 65% del peso total de la fruta. Las semillas son numerosas, pequeñas en Hylocereus y grandes en Selenicereus, de color café oscuro o negro, se encuentran distribuidas en toda la pulpa. Son pegajosas y les ayuda a fijarse en la corteza de los árboles. Las especies de pitahaya de pulpa blanca son las más productivas y las que menos problemas de aborto de fruto tienen; las solferinas (color morado- rojizo) y rojas tienen problemas de polinización. Las frutas pesan desde 200 g hasta 1 kg. FRUTO Hylocereus spp Selenicereus spp
  17. 17. Forma externa y color de la pulpa de los frutos
  18. 18. • Es importante considerar las siguientes condiciones para optimizar el cultivo de pitahaya. • Altitud: 0 – 1,850 msnm • Temperatura: La pitahaya prefiere climas cálidos subhúmedos. No obstante, también se desarrolla adecuadamente en climas secos. El rango de temperatura al cual se adapta la pitahaya oscila entre 7 y 30 °C. La temperatura óptima para el desarrollo de la planta oscila en torno a 18-25ºC, no tolerando las bajas temperaturas. Por otro lado, temperaturas superiores a los 38ºC pueden originar daños por quemaduras. • Precipitación: 600 – 1,300 mm/año con alternancia de estación seca y húmeda. • pH del suelo: 5.3 – 6.7 • Suelo: Se adapta a suelos secos, pobres en nutrientes y pedregosos, sin embargo se desarrolla mejor en suelos franco o franco arenoso, con buenos contenidos de materia orgánica, no debe plantarse en suelos arcillosos, ya que presentan problemas de drenaje (encharcamiento) lo cual ocasiona pudriciones por bacteriosis. • Exposición a la luz solar: Es una planta que necesita crecer a plena exposición solar, ya que la luz es esencial para el desarrollo de los procesos fisiológicos. Bajo un exceso de sombra, los rendimientos se ven reducidos significativamente. Sin embargo, en algunos lugares usan sombra en 30% con buenos resultados de producción.na adecuada iluminación estimula la REQUERIMIENTOS DEL CULTIVO
  19. 19. • Según los estudiosos de las cactáceas existen hasta 27 especies del género Hylocereus, de las cuales sólo 19 tienen descripciones taxonómicas y, de éstas, tres son consideradas como sinonimias, de tal forma que, de acuerdo a publicaciones válidas para la taxonomía de cactáceas, a la fecha hay 16 especies formalmente descritas. • La tribu Hylocereae presenta, entre otros, 2 géneros: Hylocereus y Selenicereus. Hylocereus se conoce como pitahaya roja (Hylocereus undatus) es la de mayor producción en Centroamérica, México y Vietnam, sin presencia de espinas en el fruto; y Selenicereus conocida como pitahaya amarilla (por el color externo del fruto) con presencia de espinas en el fruto. Estas especies son más comunes en América del Sur. • Se han descrito formalmente a 16 especies de Hylocereus spp. Sin embargo, en la naturaleza existen numerosas plantas híbridas obtenidas como consecuencia de polinizaciones alógamas o cruzadas. Asimismo, existe el género Stenocereus que son pitayas de apariencia arbórea, nativo de Baja California y otros lugares, y es muy común en zonas áridas y semiáridas de México, son espinosas, redondas y muy dulces. VARIEDADES
  20. 20. CARACTERISTICAS DE LOS DOS GENEROS HYLOCEREUS SPP SELENICEREUS DIPLOIDE: 22 CROMOSOMAS TETRAPLOIDE: 44 CROMOSOMAS AUTOPOLINIZACION Y POLINIZACION CRUZADA AUTOPOLINIZACION PULPA DE VARIOS COLORES PULPA DE COLOR BLANCO FRUTO Y FLOR SIN ESPINAS FRUTO Y FLOR CON ESPINAS 16 ESPECIES DESCRITAS UNA SOLA ESPECIE FRUTO CON MUCHAS SEMILLAS PEQUEÑAS FRUTO CON POCAS SEMILLAS GRANDES FLORACION/RECOLEECION: 40 DIAS FLORACION/RECOLECCION: 140 DIAS
  21. 21. Stenocereus spp Existen 29 especies PITAYA
  22. 22. Cereus sppCereus: Es originario de América Central y América del Sur con 49 especies aceptadas. Son pequeños arbustos postrados o erguidos y alcanzan un tamaño de hasta 15 m de altura como árboles con grandes copas. Se encuentran en zonas desérticas, áridas. Las flores surgen de las areolas y tienen forma de embudo y de un tamaño de hasta 20 cm de longitud. Las frutas maduras y jugosas son a menudo de color verdoso o amarillo o rojo, con numerosas semillas grandes y negras.
  23. 23. • Las pitahayas cultivadas muestran excesiva variación: color, forma y consistencia de los tallos; forma de las aristas y disposición de las areolas y espinas; color, forma y tamaño de las estructuras florales y del fruto; color de la pulpa y periodos de fructificación. La variación tan amplia se ha reducido, para fines prácticos, en la formación de cuatro grandes grupos, cuyas características se indican a continuación. • Pitahaya amarilla (Selenicereus). Es la pitahaya que se produce en Sur América, los frutos son alargados con peso de 250-450 g en promedio. Se distribuye en Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú y Bolivia. • Tienen grupos de espinas que solamente se desprenden con facilidad cuando los frutos están completamente maduros. • Su cáscara es amarilla y su pulpa blanca, de consistencia blanda y ligeramente fibrosa; son dulces (tienen hasta 19 ºBrix) y muestran resistencia al transporte y almacenamiento. Se cultiva también en Israel. • En la actualidad Colombia exporta Pitahaya a casi 21 países como Japón, Corea del Sur, China, Emiratos Árabes, Indonesia, Singapur, Brasil, Francia, Canadá, Holanda, España, Estados Unidos, Alemania, Portugal, Reino Unido y Suiza entre otros.
  24. 24. • Pitahayas rojas de pulpa roja, rosa y púrpura. • Se cultivan en Nicaragua, Guatemala, México y El Salvador. Forman parte del género Hylocereus. • Nicaragua y Guatemala han incursionado con estas pitahayas en el mercado internacional de frutas frescas exóticas, y el primer país también lo comercializa en forma de pulpa congelada. Su peso promedio es de 400 g. Tiene 12 º Brix. • En Nicaragua se realizaron trabajos de caracterización con estas pitahayas y ya existen variedades comerciales. • Son más difíciles de cultivar y por ello menos frecuentes, si bien su sabor es más intenso que el de la de pulpa blanca.
  25. 25. • Pitahayas rojas de pulpa blanca. Se cultivan en México, Vietnam, Taiwán y recientemente en Israel. Los frutos son de cáscara roja y de pulpa blanca y contienen entre 10 y 12 ºBrix. • Pertenecen a la especie botánica Hylocereus undatus. México y Vietnam comenzaron a colocarla en el mercado internacional, al que recientemente se incorporó Israel. Su peso promedio es de 370 g. • En general muestra mucha variación en cuanto a forma, tamaño, color y sabor del fruto. Israel produce fruta bastante uniforme, que evidentemente corresponde a una variedad formada en ese país a partir de materiales colectados en México y Centroamérica.
  26. 26. • Pitahaya blanca. Existe en Nicaragua y México. Sus frutos son alargados y medianos (300 g en promedio), con cáscara amarilla (en varias tonalidades) y pulpa blanca. También se le conoce como “pitahaya amarilla” en Nicaragua y en varias regiones de México, para distinguirla de la pitahaya colombiana, se le ha asignado el nombre de “pitahaya blanca”. Se supone que es una variedad de Hylocereus undatus, pues la propuesta de su denominación actualmente está en revisión. • El material disponible es sumamente escaso y está en riesgo de extinción. Su elevado contenido de sólidos solubles (hasta 18 ºBrix) le confiere gran potencial comercial y agroindustrial. • En México, la Universidad Autónoma Chapingo está realizando esfuerzos para rescatar y estudiar este tipo de pitahaya.
  27. 27. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS
  28. 28. • Entre las plantas de pitahaya puede haber autogamia, hercogamia y esterilidad en las flores. • Se entiende por autogamia o autopolinización cuando los óvulos contenidos en el ovario son polinizados por el polen de la propia flor (compatibilidad), ya sea en forma (directa) o porque es transportado hasta el estigma (indirecta) por abejas, murciélagos, viento, etc. Se recomienda polinizar estas plantas con polen de otras variedades o del mismo polen pero de diferentes plantas o de la misma planta (Polinización manual) para asegurar la producción con un mejor fruto • La hercogamia es un termino que designa a la separación espacial de las anteras y estigmas de la misma flor, lo que reduce o impide la autopolinización y la autogamia. Esto origina la incompatibilidad, lo cual se define como la incapacidad de las plantas con polen y óvulos viables de autopolinizarse para producir semillas. La hercogamia es un mecanismo que promueve el cruzamiento entre distintas plantas. (Polinización cruzada). Autogamia anteras incompatibilidad Compatibilidad
  29. 29. • Una planta estéril se define como la incapacidad de la planta de producir anteras funcionales y polen y no hay fecundación de la parte femenina. • En pitahaya se utiliza una brocha pequeña negra para saber si las flores producen polen. • En estos casos se requiere polinización cruzada. La polinización cruzada es la transferencia del polen al estigma de una flor de una planta diferente de la misma especie o de diferentes especies. • Castillo, R,M, et al en 2003, encontró que en los frutos obtenidos por polinización cruzada prevalecieron las características del progenitor materno.
  30. 30. AUTOGAMIA AUTOGAMIA: COMPATIBILIDAD HERCOGAMIA: INCOMPATIBILIDAD HERCOGAMIA ESTERIL Pincel negro
  31. 31. • Los principales problemas a nivel mundial para la expansión de la pitahaya roja son: • a) La flor abre una sola vez por la noche, cerrando a media mañana (sobre las 10 h.) siguiente. Por tanto, sólo es posible ser visitadas por las abejas unas pocas horas. • b) La flor de la pitahaya con un interior muy largo y estrecho no es adecuada para las abejas, por lo que este insecto prefiere otras flores. Aún siendo visitadas por las abejas, estas no pueden trasportar el polen suficiente para que sean polinizados los más de 7000 óvulos que presenta una flor de Hylocereus spp., por lo que cuando un fruto de pitahaya es polinizado por abejas, éste será de pequeño tamaño. También puede ser polinizado por murciélagos que se alimentan del polen y néctar de esta cactácea, pero no en todos los lugares hay murciélagos. POLINIZACION DE LA PITAHAYA ROJA
  32. 32. • C) Un problema añadido es que el estigma está a más de 2 cm sobre las anteras, por lo que es difícil que el polen contenido en ellas pueda depositarse en el estigma por si mismo. Lo que suele hacerse en estos casos es sacudir manualmente flor a flor, asegurándonos que el estigma quede en contacto con las anteras o realizar polinización cruzada con otras variedades. • En todos estos casos, el porcentaje de éxito en la polinización es escaso y los frutos obtenidos de poco peso. • Ante ello, se investigarón las polinizaciones cruzadas entre todos los cruces posibles entre variedades y analizarón las posibles coincidencias de las polinizaciones en el tiempo.
  33. 33. EFECTO DEL TIEMPO DE POLINIZACION EN FRUTOS OBTENIDOS VARIEDAD TIEMPO TRAS APERTURA FLORAL (HORAS) % DE FRUTOS OBTENIDOS PESO DE LOS FRUTO (GRAMOS) HYLOCEREUS POLYRHIZUS 0 100 392 ab 12 100 396 a 24 100 304 bc 36 38 228 c 48 0 ------- HYLOCEREUS COSTARICENSIS 0 100 316 a 12 100 369 a 24 100 241 b 36 20 154 bc 48 0 ------- (Weiss et al., 1994) La experiencia sugiere polinizar de 3-4 horas de abierta la flor. Polinizadas con Hylocereus undatus.
  34. 34. POLINIZACION CRUZADA ENTRE VARIEDADES DE PITAHAYA DONANTE DEL POLEN AMARILLA* PURPUSII* UNDATUS* HYBRIDUM* JCO1* JC02* JCO3* JCO5* CONNIE MAYERS* AMARILLA +++++ ++ ++ ++ ++ ++ ++ ++ ++ PURPUSII ++ ++ +++++ +++++ ++++ +++++ +++++ +++++ ++++ UNDATUS ++ +++++ +++ +++++ +++++ +++++ +++++ +++ +++++ HYBRIDUM ++ +++++ +++++ +++ +++++ +++++ +++++ +++++ +++++ JC01 ++ ++++ +++++ +++++ +++ +++++ +++++ ++++ +++++ JC02 ++ ++++ +++++ +++++ +++ ++ ++ ++ ++++ JC03 ++ ++++ +++++ +++++ +++++ ++++ +++ +++++ ++++ JC05 ++ +++++ +++++ +++++ +++++ ++ ++ ++ ++++ CONNIE MAYERS ++ ++++ ++++ ++++ ++++ ++++ ++++ ++++ +++ • RECEPTOR DE POLEN • Se deja una planta donante de polen • por cada10 plantas receptoras. Muy alta polinización: +++++ Alta polinización: ++++ Baja polinización: +++ No compatible: ++
  35. 35. • Para poder hacer cálculos de cuantas flores debemos coger, hay que indicar que el polen de una flor puede polinizar correctamente hasta 15 flores, siendo 10 el número que se ha tomado en todo momento ya que siempre ocurren accidentes que hace que las anteras se caigan del vaso y el número inicial se ve reducido. • Si se poliniza una flor con polen de otra variedad y el fruto es chico y de mala calidad, esto significa que ese polen no es el adecuado y requieres buscar un polen mas compatible con tu variedad. • Se recomienda polinizar estas plantas con polen de otras variedades o del mismo polen pero de diferentes plantas para asegurar la producción con un mejor fruto. Hylocereus undatus polinizada con su propio Polen (izquierda) y con polinización cruzada (derecha). Por otro lado, también es importante saber que el polen puede almacenarse durante 3- 9 meses a una temperatura aproximada de -18ºC.
  36. 36. • Es evidente que una polinización cruzada supone tomar el polen de una flor de un cultivar determinado y colocar el polen en el estigma de otra flor de otro o del mismo cultivar para ello existen dos formas de hacerlo que a continuación detallamos. • La primera consiste en tomar la flor del polinizante, cortarle solo los estambres con polen y depositar el polen en el estigma de la flor que se desee polinizar. Esta forma sólo permite poder polinizar en el caso de que las dos flores abran el mismo día, por lo que el éxito de la polinización se verá comprometido por la coincidencia en las floraciones. • En caso de que las floraciones no se produzcan a la vez se toma el polen el día o días antes, cortando los estambres directamente desde la flor y dejándolo caer a un Tupper de plástico o bote de cristal y lo colocamos en una nevera y a una temperatura menor de 12 ºC. De esta forma el polen no pierde poder polinizante durante al menos cuatro días (lo aconsejable son tres) y nos permite disponer polen del cultivar deseado para la obtención de fruto de un cultivar dado. • Para poder hacer cálculos de cuantas flores debemos coger, hay que indicar que el polen de una flor puede polinizar correctamente hasta 15 flores, siendo 10 el número que hemos tomado en todo momento ya que siempre ocurren accidentes que hace que las anteras se caigan del vaso y el número inicial se ve reducido. Según lo estudiado, se estima que durante al menos los primeros cuatro años, cada flor puede polinizar hasta 10 flores. Sin embargo, al cuarto año las floraciones se estabilizan y coinciden en el tiempo, por lo que puede considerarse que a partir de aquí coincidirán más o menos igual.
  37. 37. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD UBICACION Hylocereus costaricensis Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Colombia, Venezuela. Hylocereus monocanthus Costa Rica, Panamá, Colombia, Venezuela, Perú y Ecuador. Hylocereus ocamponis Costa Rica, Panamá, Colombia y Jalisco y Nayarit, México. Hylocereus undatus América Central y Regiones tropicales del mundo. Hylocereus polyrhizus Centro América, Caribe y México. Hylocereus purpusii Oaxaca, Nayarit, Jalisco, Mazatlán, Sinaloa. (Peligro de extinción). Hylocereus trigonus Puerto Rico, Islas Vírgenes. Es inusual en las colecciones. Hylocereus peruvianus Perú (buena autofecundadora). Hylocereus minutiflorus Belice, Guatemala y Honduras. Hylocereus lemairei Colombia, Panamá, Venezuela, Trinidad y Tobago, Brasil, Guatemala y C. Rica. Hylocereus setaceus Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil y Paraguay. Es inusual en las colecciones. Hylocereus stenopterus Costa Rica, Nicaragua y Panamá. Hylocereus guatemalensis América Central y Guatemala. Hylocereus triangularis Cuba, Jamaica y República Dominicana. Hylocereus hibridum América Central, Málaga España.
  38. 38. VARIEDAD UBICACION Hylocereus hondurensis Honduras. Hylocereus escuintlensis Guatemala, México. Peligro de extinción. Hylocereus microcladus Colombia, Perú. Poco conocida. Hylocereus calcaratus México Hylocereus estebanensis --------- Hylocereus scandens Las Guyanas. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS Nivel pobre: + Abajo del promedio: ++ Promedio: +++ Arriba del promedio: ++++ Excelente: +++++ INTERPRETACION DE SABOR, PRODUCCION Y CRECIMIENTO Sabor: ºBrix: Refractómetro= 0-32ºBrix Producción: Nº de frutos /planta. Crecimiento: Tiempo a la primera producción
  39. 39. CARACTERISTICAS DE VAR. HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO OCAMPONIS De Jalisco y Nayarit. No es autopolinizable y se requiere polinización manual. P. de fruto 454 g. ++ +++ ++ POLYRHIZUS Tiene altos oxidantes. Se encuentra en Colombia y Panamá. No es autopolinizable. Pulpa roja. +++ ++++ +++ COSTARICENSIS Peso fruto de 340-454 g. No autopolinización. Sabor a kiwi. Tiene 18 ºBrix. Tiene buenos pigmentos. Pulpa roja. +++++ +++++ ++++ GUATEMALENSIS Fruto de 454 a 900 g. Arriba de 16 ºbrix. Es autopolinizadora con polen fértil. Pulpa roja. +++++ ++++ +++++ PERUVIANUS Fruto de 454 a 566 g. Pulpa blanca jugosa. Es autopolinizadora. +++ ++++ +++ UNDATUS Fruto de 454 a 680 g. de pulpa blanca. Tiene 15 ºbrix. Con H. hybridum e H. purpusii son una alternativa para una buena polinización de este cultivar (600 g/fruto) y 92 ton/ha. Esta variedad se puede autopolinizar aunque los frutos son algo más pequeños que realizando una polinización ++++ +++++ ++++
  40. 40. CARACTERISTICAS DE VAR. HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PURPUSII Peso fruto 425 g con 12.5 ºbrix. Las mayores producciones se obtienen polinizando con JC01, alcanzando casi 80 t/ha. Presenta una característica muy negativa que es el rajado de la piel por el ápice del fruto dejando expuesta la pulpa roja, depreciando completamente el fruto. Es un buen polinizador para todos los cultivares siendo necesario disponer de un 10% de plantas para asegurar disponer de polen para cualquier otro cultivar. ++ ++++ ++++ TRIGONUS Sólo se dan los frutos si la planta sigue un crecimiento horizontal, no rastrero. No autopolinizable. +++ +++ +++ TRIANGULARIS Flores hermafroditas. Requiere la polinización manual. Peso Fruto 200 g. tiene 13.8 ºbrix. Cultivar no destacado y no aconsejable. Se daña con el sol y altas temperaturas. Pulpa blanca. ----- ----- ----- HYBRIDUM Requiere polinización cruzada. La mayor producción de H. hybridum se obtiene cuando se emplea JC02 como dador del polen, ya que se alcanzan los 125 t/ha, también es buena la JC01 y undatus. No se recomienda polinizar H. hybridum con otra flor de H. hybridum ya que se obtendría sólo 16 /ha. ++++ +++++ +++++
  41. 41. CARACTERISTICAS DE VAR. HYLOCEREUS VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO HONDURENSIS Es autopolinizadora pero requiere polinización cruzada de otras variedades como JC02, H. undatus, H. purpusii, H. hybridum y JC01 para mejorar rendimiento y tamaño del fruto. Es precoz. Se usa para polinizar otras especies como pitahaya amarilla. Peso del fruto es de 275 a 300 g. Muy dulce sabor a melón y de buena calidad. Pulpa blanca. ++++ ++++ ++++ ESCUINTLENSIS Peligro de extinción. ----- ----- ----- SCANDENS Originaria de Guyanas. ----- ----- ----- MONOCANTHUS Rara en la vida silvestre. Pulpa roja. ------ ------ ------ MINUTIFLORUS Es una especie extremadamente rara en la vida silvestre. Pulpa roja. ----- ----- ----- SETACEUS Es una especie inusual en las colecciones. ----- ----- ----- STENOPTERUS Es una especie inusual en las colecciones. ----- ----- -----
  42. 42. Pulpa púrpura Hylocereus monocanthus: No autopolinización Hylocereus costaricensis: No autopolinización
  43. 43. Hylocereus undatus: YUCATAN, MEXICO AutopolinizaciónHercogamia Hylocereus ocamponis: No autopolinización
  44. 44. Hylocereus purpusii: No autopolinización Hylocereus polyrhizus: No autopolinización
  45. 45. Hylocereus peruvianus: Autopolinización Hylocereus trigonus: No autopolinizable
  46. 46. Hylocereus minutiflorus: No autopolinizable Hylocereus lemairei= H. monocanthus
  47. 47. Hylocereus stenopterus Hylocereus setaceus
  48. 48. Hylocereus hybridum: No autopolinización Hylocereus escuintlensis
  49. 49. Hylocereus guatemalensis: autopolinización Hylocereus triangularis: No autopolinizable
  50. 50. Hylocereus scandens Hylocereus calcaratus Autoestéril
  51. 51. (Hylocereus hondurensis o Selenicereus hondurensis) (Hylocereus hondurensis: Autopolinización)
  52. 52. • En estudios de la variabilidad genética en 50 colectas de pitahaya (Hylocereus undatus Haworth, Britton y Rose) provenientes de nueve estados de México y una colecta de Colombia, que se incluyó como testigo, se detectó alta variabilidad (polimorfismo entre colectas de 92.5 %) en las poblaciones de esta especie, lo que sugiere que en México existe variabilidad genética endémica y que puede considerarse como uno de los varios centros de diversidad de H. undatus. • Polimorfismo: Propiedad de algunas especies de presentar un aspecto morfológico distinto, ejemplo el dimorfismo sexual. • Dimorfismo: Fenómeno por el cual en una misma especie, aparecen dos formas o dos aspectos anatómicos diferentes. VARIABILIDAD GENETICA EN PITAHAYA
  53. 53. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS UNDATUS VARIEDAD SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO º Brix GEORGE WHITE +++ +++++ ++++ 13 SEOUL KITCHEN +++ ++++ +++++ 13 THOMSON ++++ ++++ +++++ 14 MAUI DRAGON ++++ +++++ +++++ 14 HARPUA ++++ +++++ +++++ 14 THAI DRAGON +++ +++++ +++++ 14 DAVID BOWIE +++++ +++++ +++++ 14 K1 ++++ ++++ ++++ 14 VIETNAMESE WHITE ++++ ++++ ++++ 14 MEXICANA ++++ +++++ ++++ 15 NIEZEL ++++ +++++ ++++ 14 WHITE SAPPHIRE +++++ ++++ ++++ 17 Nivel pobre: + Abajo del promedio: ++ Promedio: +++ Arriba del promedio: ++++ Excelente: +++++ Sabor: ºBrix: Refractómetro= 0-32ºBrix Producción: Nº de frutos /planta. Crecimiento: Tiempo a la primera producción
  54. 54. Seoul Kitchen – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Georges White – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
  55. 55. Thomson – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Maui Dragon – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
  56. 56. Harpua – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Thai Dragon – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
  57. 57. David Bowie – H. undatus (Autopolinización) K1 – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
  58. 58. Vietnamese White – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Mexicana – H. undatus (Autopolinización)
  59. 59. Niezel – H. undatus (Autopolinización) Los pesos de los frutos de todas estas variedades de H. undatus fluctúan entre 454 a 680 g. White Sapphire – Hylocereus undatus: Autopolinización
  60. 60. info@spicyexotics.com Spicy Exotics is a Private Nursery located in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. Our shipping address is: 218 E Bridge Street Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 INFORMACION DE PITAHAYA info@campodebenamayor.es info@tropicalesmalaga.com www.viverostropicalesdelmundo.com www.pitanorte.com
  61. 61. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS GUATEMALENSIS VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO CONDOR Cruza entre H. guatemalensis de Nicaragua y Guatemala. La pulpa tiene 19 ºBrix. Es autopolinizable. Peso fruto 454-608 g. +++++ +++ ++++ NICARAGUAN RED Es autopolinizable con 18.5 ºBrix en su pulpa. Peso del fruto 340-454 g. +++++ ++++ +++++ BIEN HOA RED Es autopolinizable. Tiene entre 18 a 19 ºBrix. Es la misma variedad de American beauty. +++++ +++ ++++ AMERICAN BEAUTY Es autopolinizable. Tiene entre 18 a 19 ºBrix. Es la misma variedad de Bien Hoa Red. Peso de fruto de 225 a 454 g. +++++ +++ ++++ RIXFORD Tiene 18 º Brix. Es autoestéril, lo que significa que se requiere otro polinizador para que la fruta se establezca. Peso fruto 454-680 g. Se ha utilizado para producir nuevos híbridos. +++++ ++ +++ THOMSON G2 Flores autoestériles y necesitan polinizador. Tiene 18 ºBrix. Peso fruto de 454- 900 g. No tolera el sol directo. +++++ ++++ ++++
  62. 62. Condor – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización) Nicaraguan Red – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización)
  63. 63. Bien Hoa Red – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización) American Beauty – H. guatemalensis (Autopolinización)
  64. 64. Rixford – H. guatemalensis (Autoestéril) Thomson G2- H. guatemalensis (Autoestéril)
  65. 65. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS POLYRHIZUS VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO RED JIANNA Autoestéril, potencial para elaborar jugos, alto en antioxidante. Semidulce. +++ +++++ ++++ LAKE ATLITAN RED Es autopolinizadora, tiene de 16.5 a 18 ºBrix, con peso fruto de 340-680 g. ++++ ++++ ++++ RED ES 1 Tiene 16 ºBrix, es autoestéril o autofértil. Peso fruto 450 a 680 g. +++++ +++++ ++++ ZAMORANO Es un hibrido de H. polyrhizus de Honduras. Pulpa de rojo carmesí. Es autoestéril. +++ ++++ +++ OREJONA Es de Nicaragua, tiene 16 ºBrix, es estéril y requiere un polinizador. Tolera bien el sol. +++ ++++ ++++ CEBRA Es de Nicaragua, el fruto pesa 454 g y tiene 18 ºBrix, es autoestéril y requiere polinización cruzada. Rosa, lisa y cebra son las mismas variedades. +++++ ++++ ++++
  66. 66. Red Jiana – H. polyrhizus: Estéril Lake Atitlan Red – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Autopolinización
  67. 67. Red ES 1 – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Estéril y autopolinizadora Zamorano – Hylocereus Polyrhizus: Estéril
  68. 68. Orejona – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Autopolinizadora Cebra – Hylocereus polyrhizus: Estéril
  69. 69. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS OCAMPONIS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO VALDIVIA ROJA De Jalisco. Autoestéril, potencial para elaborar jugos. El fruto pesa 450 g y tiene 18 ºbrix. ++++ ++++ +++ EL GRULLO De Jalisco. El fruto pesa 450 g y tiene 18 ºbrix. Sabor a betabel. Tolera calor y frio. Es estéril. ++++ +++ +++ Nivel pobre: + Abajo del promedio: ++ Promedio: +++ Arriba del promedio: ++++ Excelente: +++++
  70. 70. Valdivia Roja – Hylocereus ocamponis: Estéril El Grullo – Hylocereus ocamponis: Estéril
  71. 71. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS COSTARICENSIS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO ARMANDO De Honduras y Nicaragua. Tolera el frío. Es estéril. Peso fruto de 454 g. Tiene 17 º brix. ++++ +++++ +++ COUNTRY ROADS Es estéril. Peso fruto de 340 a 454 g. Tiene 20.5 ºbrix. +++++ +++++ ++++ UCLA Material confiscado en USA y rescatado por la Universidad del Sur de California (UCLA). Peso del fruto 340 g. con 16 ºbrix. +++ +++ +++ Nivel pobre: + Abajo del promedio: ++ Promedio: +++ Arriba del promedio: ++++ Excelente: +++++
  72. 72. Armando – Hylocereus costaricensis: Estéril Country Roads – H. costaricensis: Estéril
  73. 73. UCLA – Hylocereus costaricensis: Estéril
  74. 74. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS SP VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO HOUGHTON Proviene del género Hylocereus y de una especie desconocida. Es un hibrido. Tiene 18 ºbrix. Se autofecunda. Frutos de 225 g. ++++ +++++ +++++ MICHELLE Hibrido que proviene de Hylocereus y especie desconocida. Es estéril. Peso fruto de 340 g. Tiene 16.7 ºbrix. ++++ ++++ ++++ MISTER WOO Hibrido que proviene de Hylocereus y especie desconocida. Es estéril. Peso fruto de 450 g. Tiene 17 ºbrix. +++++ +++ ++++ SIN ESPINAS Hibrido que proviene de Hylocereus y especie desconocida de Nicaragua. Es estéril. Peso fruto de 450 g. Tiene 17 ºbrix. ++++ +++++ ++++ JC01 Es de Guatemala. Buen sabor y dulzura pero es menos productiva. Tiene 15.4 ºbrix. Tiene autopolinización y polinización cruzada. Peso fruto de 500 g. Puede producir hasta 30 ton/ha cuando se poliniza con H. hybridum (700 g/fruto. Buen sabor y dulce. ++++ ++++ ++++
  75. 75. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS SP VARIEDAD CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO JC02 Es de Guatemala. Tiene crecimiento rápido, el fruto pesa 350 g y tiene 14.4 ºbrix. Excelente donador de polen. Tiene polinización cruzada. Puede producir hasta 83 ton/ha cuando se poliniza con H. purpusii y JC01. Con H. hybridum se alcanzan 77 ton/ha, al cuarto año. ++++ ++++ ++++ JC03 Es de Guatemala. Es planta vigorosa con peso de frutos de 300 g. En general, es un cultivar no destacado ni aconsejable. Presenta dimorfismo floral, yemas verdes o rojizas que darán lugar a flores con sépalos verdes o rojizos y frutos con pulpa blanca o roja, respectivamente. El sabor del fruto rojo no es agradable a todos los paladares y el blanco tiene poca pulpa. Desde el punto de vista de polinizante puede ser interesante para determinados cultivares como: H. hybridum, H.undatus y JC01. +++ ++ ++++
  76. 76. VARIEDADES DE HYLOCEREUS SP VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO JC05 Una de las cosas a destacar de JC05 es que los dos primeros años casi no produce flores. En el cuarto año de producción, los mejores polinizantes fueron H. hybridum y JC03 con 45 t/ha, seguido de H. purpusii con 28 t/ha. Este fruto de cáscara roja presenta un sabor peculiar y no suele gustar a todos los paladares. El peso del fruto es de 425 g. Debido a su sabor y a la baja productividad en los tres primeros años, se considera un cultivar no destacado ni aconsejable. ++ ++ +++
  77. 77. Michelle – Hylocereus Sp. (Estéril) Houghton – Hylocereus Sp. (Autopolinización)
  78. 78. Mister Woo – Hylocereus sp. (Estéril) Sin Espinas – Hylocereus sp. (Estéril)
  79. 79. JC01– Hylocereus sp. (Autopolinizadora) JC02– Hylocereus sp. (Polinización cruzada)
  80. 80. JC03– Hylocereus sp. (Polinización cruzada) JC05– Hylocereus sp. (Polinización cruzada)
  81. 81. VARIEDADES DE SELENICEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PALORA Es de Ecuador. Autopolinizadora. Tiene 20 ºBrix, muy dulce. Fruto con espinas cortas. +++++ +++++ +++++ AMAZONAS Es de Perú. Es auto fértil. Produce 10 ton/ha. Fruto con 18 ºbrix de forma oblonga y con espinas. Fruto grande. ++++ ++++ ++++ COLOMBIANA Es de Colombia, Perú, Bolivia, Ecuador y Venezuela. Fruto espinoso, pulpa azucarada, con 21 ºbrix. Es autofértil. Peso fruto 350 a 450 g con espinas muy largas. +++++ +++++ ++++ CHURUJA Es de Perú. Es autopolinizadora. Es muy redonda y con brácteas muy pronunciadas como piña. Tiene el fruto espinas cortas. ++++ ++++ ++++ BABY CHANCHAMAYO Es de Perú. Es una planta silvestre y muy pequeña con espinas largas. Autofértil. Flor pequeña. Frutas oblongas. Esta en estudio. ----- ----- ----- PORONGUEÑA Es una planta de Bolivia. Autofértil. No muy difundida. El fruto es redondo, pequeño con espinas cortas. ----- ----- -----
  82. 82. VARIEDADES DE SELENICEREUS VARIEDAD. CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PRINCESS OF THE NIGHT Es de Bahamas, Cuba, Haití y México. El fruto tiene espinas y pesa 225 g, tiene 11.5 ºBrix. Es estéril y requiere un polinizador. Selenicereus pteranthus. +++ ++++ ++++ QUEEN OF THE NIGHT Es de Antillas, México y América Central. Es estéril. Frutos chicos con 11 ºbrix. Selenicereus grandifloras. +++ ++++ ++++ SELENICEREUS VALIDUS Es de México, América Central, Caribe y Sur América. Requiere de mucha humedad para crecer. Peso del fruto 115 g. Es estéril. +++ ++++ +++++ SELENICEREUS SETACEUS Es encontrada en Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil y Paraguay. Peso de fruto 225 g con 19 a 20 ºbrix. Requiere polinización cruzada. +++++ +++++ ++++
  83. 83. AMAZONAS COLOMBIANACHURUJA PALORA BABY CHANCHAMAYO
  84. 84. Palora: (Autopolinización) Colombiana o megalanthus: Autopolinización
  85. 85. Amazonas: Autopolinización Selenicereus megalanthus
  86. 86. Churuja: Autopolinización Autopolinización
  87. 87. Autopolinización
  88. 88. AMAZONAS PALORA PORONGUEÑA COLOMBIANA VARIEDADES DE SELENICEREUS
  89. 89. Princess of the Night – Selenicereus pteranthus: Estéril Queen of the Night – Selenicereus grandifloras: Estéril
  90. 90. Selenicereus validus: Estéril Selenicereus setaceus: Polinización cruzada
  91. 91. HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO ASUNTA 3 Cruza entre H. stenopterus y H. guatemalensis. Es autoestéril. Tiene 19 ºBrix. +++++ +++++ ++++ BRUNI Cruza entre H. stenopterus y H. undatus. Tiene 21.3 ºBrix. Es autoestéril. +++++ +++++ ++++ CAPISTRANO VALLEY Cruza entre H. undatus y H. guatemalensis (Delight). Es auto fértil. ++++ ++++ ++++ CONNIE MAYER Cruza entre H. stenopterus y H. undatus. Es autoestéril. Tiene 20 º Brix. Es como la Bruni y Kathie Van Arum híbridos. +++++ +++++ ++++ COSMIC CHARLIE Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y H. undatus. Es autofértil pero necesita polinización manual. Tiene 20 º Brix. +++++ +++++ ++++ DARK STAR Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y H. undatus. Tiene 19 ºBrix. Es autofértil pero requiere polinización manual. +++++ +++++ ++++
  92. 92. HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO DELIGHT Cruza entre H. undatus y H. guatemalensis. Es autopolinizadora y muy fértil. Cruza de Niezel con Rixford. +++++ +++++ +++++ FRANKIES RED Cruza entre S. megalanthus y H. polyrhizus. Tiene 21 ºBrix. Autopolinización. Es de Hawaii. +++++ +++++ +++++ YELLOW CROSS 68 Cruza entre S. megalanthus y Hylocereus desconocido. Tiene 16 º brix. Estéril. +++ +++++ ++++ YELLOW THAI Cruza entre S. megalanthus y H. undatus. Tiene autopolinización. Tiene 18.5 º brix. +++++ +++++ +++++ OHANA EXPRESS Cruza entre H. polyrhizus y S. megalanthus Es autofértil pero necesita polinización manual. Tiene 19.5 º Brix. +++++ +++++ +++++ HALLEYS COMET Cruza entre H. undatus y H. guatemalensis. Tiene 16 ºBrix. Estéril. ++++ +++++ +++
  93. 93. HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PURPLE HAZE Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y H. undatus. Es estéril con 19 º brix. +++++ +++++ ++++ PHYSICAL GRAFFITI Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y H. undatus. Es estéril. Buen sabor de la fruta. +++++ +++++ ++++ KATHIE VAN ARUM Cruza entre H. stenopterus y H. undatus. Tiene 22.5 º brix. Es estéril. +++++ +++ +++ MAKISUPA Cruza entre H. undatus y H. polyrhizus Es autopolinizadora pero requiere polinización manual. Tiene 15 º brix. +++ +++++ ++++ MARIA ROSA Cruza entre H. undatus y H. guatemalensis. Es autopolinizable. +++++ ++++ +++++ PAISLEY Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y H. undatus. Tiene 16 ºBrix. Estéril. ++++ +++ ++++ LA VERNE RED Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y otra desconocida especie. Estéril. Peso fruto de 454 g. con 16 ºbrix. +++ ++++ ++++
  94. 94. HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO PINK PANTHER Cruza entre H. setaceus y una variedad desconocida. Es autopolinizadora con 19 º brix. Buena fuente de polen para polinización cruzada. +++++ +++++ +++++ NATURAL MYSTIC Cruza entre H. polyrhizus y H. undatus. Peso de 454 g. con 15 ºbrix. Es autopolinizadora pero se poliniza manualmente. ++++ ++++ ++++ SHAYNA Cruza entre H. guatemalensis hibrido (Condor variety) y H. undatus. Peso del fruto 454 g. Tiene 19 ºbrix. Es autopolinizable. +++++ +++++ +++++ SUGAR DRAGON Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y otra variedad desconocida. Peso de fruto 220 a 340 g. con 20 ºbrix. Su polen se utiliza mucho para polinización cruzada. Es autopolinizable. +++++ +++++ +++++ VIVID PURPUREA Cruza entre H. polyrhizus y especie desconocida. Es autopolinizable. Peso del fruto de 270 g. con 16 ºbrix. ++++ ++++ ++++
  95. 95. HIBRIDOS DE PITAHAYA HIBRIDO CARACTERISTICAS SABOR PRODUCCION CRECIMIENTO VOODOO CHILD Cruza entre H. guatemalensis y una variedad desconocida. Es autopolinizadora con peso de fruto de 340 g y 19 º brix. Su polen se utiliza para polinización cruzada. +++++ +++++ +++++ ZAMORANO Es un hibrido de H. polyrhizus de Honduras Peso de 340 a 454 g. con 12 ºbrix. Es esteril. +++ ++++ +++ YELLOW THAI Cruza entre Selenicereus megalanthus e H. undatus. Peso del fruto 454 g. Tiene 18.5 a 19 ºbrix. Es autopolinizable y muy prometedora. +++++ +++++ +++++
  96. 96. Asunta 3 – H. stenopterus X H. guatemalensis Bruni – H. stenopterus X H. undatus
  97. 97. Capistrano Valley – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis Connie Mayer – H. stenopterus X H. undatus
  98. 98. Cosmic Charlie – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus Dark Star – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
  99. 99. Delight – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis Frankies Red – S. megalanthus X H. polyrhizus
  100. 100. Yellow Cross 68 – Selenicereus megalanthus X H. sp Yellow Thai – S. megalanthus X H. undatus
  101. 101. Ohana Express – H. polyrhizus X S. megalanthus Halleys Comet – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis
  102. 102. Purple Haze – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus Physical Graffiti – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
  103. 103. Kathie Van Arum- H. stenopterus X H. undatus Makisupa – H. undatus X H. polyrhizus
  104. 104. Maria Rosa – H. undatus X H. guatemalensis Paisley – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
  105. 105. La Verne Red – H. guatemalensis X Variedad desconocida Pink Panther – Hylocereus setaceus X Variedad desconocida
  106. 106. Natural Mystic – H. polyrhizus X H. undatus Shayna – H. guatemalensis X H. undatus
  107. 107. Sugar Dragon – Hylocereus guatemalensis X Variedad desconocida Vivid Purpurea – H. polyrhizus X Variedad desconocida
  108. 108. Voodoo Child – Hylocereus guatemalensis X Variedad desconocida Zamorano – Hibrido de Hylocereus Polyrhizus
  109. 109. Yellow Thai – S. megalanthus X H. undatus
  110. 110. • La multiplicación más usual de la pitahaya es mediante propagación vegetativa por medio de estacas o esquejes. La propagación por semillas no es aconsejable, ya que es un proceso muy lento, pudiendo transcurrir para ser una planta productiva, al menos 7 años. • La propagación vegetativa por esquejes se usa para plantaciones comerciales y consiste en cortar tallos de unos 25 a 50 cm de longitud procedentes de plantas madre vigorosas, sanas, productivas de frutas de buen tamaño y calidad. • Los tallos seleccionados deben tener al menos dos años de edad y provenir de una planta adulta (4 años), se deben de cortar con tijeras de podar en el entrenudo que presentan. Posteriormente, se recolectan y se trasladan a un sitio seguro y aireado. PROPAGACION VEGETATIVA
  111. 111. Al esqueje se le hace un corte en la parte contraria o sea donde va a salir la raíz, dejando descubierto 3 cm del haz vascular para mejorar el enraizamiento del esqueje cuando se siembre. Antes de la siembra en bolsas de polietileno, se deben de desinfectar los esquejes en una solución con fungicidas (Manzate) y bactericidas (Agrimycú 100). Se sumergen los esquejes por 5 a 10 minutos y luego se colocan en un lugar sombreado y aireado por 3 a 7 días hasta que cicatrice el corte para evitar enfermedades. Posteriormente, se siembran en una bolsa de vivero de 27 cm de alto x 12 cm de diámetro. El sustrato empleado debe tener una buena capacidad de drenaje y ser rico en materia orgánica. Además, resulta importante inocular el suelo con micorrizas. Al sembrar los esquejes en las bolsas deben de mantener la dirección de crecimiento hacia arriba, asegurando que queden bien fijos y enterrándolos a 5 cm. No cicatrizada
  112. 112. • Entre los 25 a 30 días después de plantados emiten sus primeras raíces. Después de 40 días de haberse puesto los esquejes en el sustrato, empiezan la aparición de brotes vegetativos, lo que indica que el sistema radicular esta en desarrollo. • Cuando el material vegetal tenga de 3-4 meses en el vivero o cuando los brotes hayan alcanzado unos 30 cm de longitud, se realiza el trasplante definitivo en el terreno. • MANEJO DE PLANTAS EN VIVERO • El vivero se debe instalar en el mismo sitio de la plantación o muy próximo a ella, en un terreno plano y no inundable. • Durante el enraizamiento es conveniente proporcionar cierta cantidad de sombra, por lo que puede aprovecharse la de los árboles o bien utilizar mallas comerciales para este fin. 1) Controlar las malas hierbas en las bolsas. 2) En la época seca aplicar riego 2 veces por semana. 3) Aplicar 2 g de urea por mes o 10 g de triple 17/planta. 4) Controlar el ataque de insectos y enfermedades.
  113. 113. • En el vivero se pueden iniciar las podas de formación, que consisten en eliminar los brotes que crecen en el tercio inferior del tallo, es decir, que están muy cerca del sustrato, también se deben cortar los brotes que están muy juntos; en general se recomienda dejar sólo dos brotes distribuidos en los dos tercios superiores del esqueje. Esta actividad se puede efectuar entre los 40 y 50 días. • Si el material vegetativo es escaso en la región, se sugiere aprovechar los brotes podados para propagarlos nuevamente.
  114. 114. • Propagación por injerto • Es la unión de dos piezas de tejido vivo de plantas diferentes que, en el futuro, van a crecer como una sola planta. • Esta propagación se ha utilizado en cactáceas bajo 5 ventajas: 1. Se usa para ayudarlas a crecer más rápido. 2. Es usado para acelerar la floración y obtener ejemplares llamativos. 3. Es utilizado para que puedan vivir directamente en el suelo por algunas razones o dificultades. 4. Para fortalecer a las que tienen un raquítico crecimiento radicular. 5. Incrementar la producción.
  115. 115.  Selección del terreno:  Las pitahayas requieren suelos francos o francos arenosos para su mejor crecimiento con un pH de 5 a 7. Evite seleccionar suelos arcillosos porque se encharcan muy fácilmente cuando llueve y provocan problemas de enfermedades como la bacteriosis. Preparación del terreno • El suelo tiene que estar libre de malezas, piedras, troncos y árboles. La preparación del terreno debe hacerse un mes antes de sembrar y comprende las siguientes labores: rastreo, estaquillado y hoyado para ubicación de los tutores. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA PLANTACION
  116. 116. • Posteriormente, se procede a marcar los puntos donde se pondrán las estacas (estaquillado) de acuerdo a la distancia entre el tutor y la hilera, para ubicar el sitio de cada planta. Las distancias más utilizadas son: 3 m entre plantas y 3 m entre hileras; pero también se utilizan las de 2 x 3 m; 2 x 4 m; 2.5 x 3 m; 2.5 x 3.5 m. • Los hoyos para el tutoreo se hacen donde se ubicaron las estacas, y éstos tienen dimensiones distintas de acuerdo al diámetro del tutor, pero la más utilizada es 40 x 40 x 40 cm lo que permite incorporar una buena cantidad de materia orgánica para estimular el desarrollo radicular y el crecimiento de la planta (tutores vivos). Estaquillado Hoyado
  117. 117. • El uso de tutores en el cultivo de pitahaya es indispensable, ya que facilita su crecimiento y desarrollo; además, sirve de sostén durante toda la vida productiva de la planta. • Tipos de tutores • Los tutores pueden ser de dos tipos: vivos o muertos. • Tutores vivos: Son estacas de árboles que reúnen características adecuadas, para servir de soporte y facilitar el desarrollo y anclaje de la planta de pitahaya. • Las características principales son: • Capacidad de enraizamiento en poco tiempo. • Crecer con facilidad y en pocos años. TUTORES EN LA PITAHAYA Gliricidia sepium Glmelina arborea
  118. 118. • Corteza suave y esponjosa, para que las raíces adventicias de la pitahaya se adhieran con cierta facilidad. • Tolerancia al ataque de plagas y enfermedades. • Que puedan propagarse por estacas. • Que respondan favorablemente a las podas de formación. • Que tengan suficiente resistencia para soportar el peso de una planta adulta en producción. • Que no estorben o impidan físicamente el desarrollo y crecimiento de la pitahaya. • Los tipos de tutores que se han venido utilizando corresponden a las siguientes especies: • Cocoíte: Gliricidia sepium. • Helequeme: Erythrina poepigiana. • Ciruela: Spondias purpurea. • Chilamate: Ficus alobata. • Melina: Gmelina arbórea. • "ha'abin" (Piscidia piscipula). • "tsalam" (Lysiloma latisilicua). • "huaxim" (Leucaena leucocephala). • "amapola" (Pseudobombax ellipticum) • Los tutores vivos deben podarse frecuentemente, para evitar que los rebrotes compitan por la luz solar con la pitahaya. Spondias purpurea Erythrina sp
  119. 119. • En Tabasco se utiliza el Cocohite (Gliricidia sepium) como tutor vivo. Las fechas de siembra recomendadas comprende de los meses de enero a marzo, periodo en el cual es posible obtener un prendimiento arriba del 90%. No utilizar estacas cortadas en el periodo de floración (Abril-mayo) porque tienen muy bajo prendimiento. • Se utilizan estacas de 2 metros de largo con 6 a 9 cm de diámetro. Los tutores se entierran 30 cm quedando 1.7 metros fuera del suelo. • Después de seleccionar y obtener las estacas del árbol madre, en el extremo más delgado de la estaca se debe de realizar un corte en ángulo de 45º o sea en chaflán, este corte tiene la finalidad de permitir que el agua de lluvia escurra con lo cual se evitan posibles pudriciones.
  120. 120. • En el otro extremo se realizan tres cortes (triple chaflán) para tener así tres superficies de contacto a diferentes ángulos con lo que se aumenta la probabilidad de que la estaca emita raíces y se logre un mayor porcentaje de prendimiento. • Las estacas seleccionadas se dejan reposar durante 6 días. Durante los primeros tres días en un lugar con sombra, se ponen en una posición horizontal (acostadas) y los siguientes tres días se colocan en forma vertical. • La finalidad de este manejo es que al hacer la siembra se evite el desagüe de la vareta en el hoyo lo cual puede llegar a ocasionar pudriciones en la estaca. • De 10 a 15 días después de la siembra empiezan a brotar y en 2 a 3 meses esta la plantación bien firme. • Se recomienda sembrar la pitahaya en el Cocoíte a los 60 días después de la siembra del tutor vivo.
  121. 121. • Tutores muertos: • Como tutores muertos se usan postes de concreto, troncos de árboles secos, cúmulos individuales de piedra, muros de piedra, bambú, etc. • A continuación se enumeran algunas características que debe reunir un buen tutor muerto. 1. Debe tener una vida útil igual o mayor a la vida productiva del cultivo. 2. Buena resistencia para soportar el peso de una planta adulta, durante su vida productiva. 3. No obstaculizar el desarrollo y crecimiento de la pitahaya. • Facilitar que las raíces adventicias de la planta, se adhieran sin dificultad al tutor para que la planta se sostenga fuertemente. • Que no se pudra, quiebre o resquebraje en pocos años. Es importante tratar con aceite negro quemado la parte del tutor que se va a enterrar para darle más vida, en caso de utilizar tutores de madera. • Los postes en Concreto son los más recomendados ya que ofrecen una mayor duración, que a pesar de la alta inversión inicial justifica el uso.
  122. 122. TUTORES MUERTOS
  123. 123. SISTEMAS DE PLANTACION
  124. 124. • Los sistemas tecnificados o especializados han surgido como respuesta a la creciente demanda a nivel nacional e internacional de la fruta. • Para plantaciones comerciales se han diseñado varios sistemas de soporte (tutores vivos o muertos) y se ha detectado que en general es el que requiere mayor inversión para el establecimiento del cultivo (60-70% del costo). • La selección del sistema de soporte debe hacerse con base en la vida útil del cultivo (aproximadamente 15 años) y las condiciones de clima y suelo de cada zona. Los materiales deben ser resistentes, durables, disponibles en la región y preferentemente baratos. • Es por ello, que actualmente muchos productores buscan innovaciones para reducir los costos en este cultivo.
  125. 125. • Espaldera sencilla o tradicional • Se requieren postes de 1.8 metros, alambre galvanizado Nº 10, grapas y esquejes de pitahaya. En este sistema pueden emplearse tanto postes de concreto (de 10 a 15 centímetros de diámetro) como postes de madera, pero en este último caso debe usarse madera resistente a la pudrición. • Los postes se entierran a una profundidad de 30 centímetros para formar hileras con una distancia de tres metros entre postes; el alambre se tensa de poste a poste a una altura de 0.70, 1.10 y 1.5 metros a partir del suelo. • Se recomiendan calles de tres metros, pero si se desea usar maquinaria para las labores agrícolas las calles deben medir cinco metros de ancho. • Las pitahayas se establecen en los postes y entre ellos, distanciadas a 1.5 metros. Con calles de tres metros, cada hectárea tendrá 33 espalderas de 100 metros de largo, logrando una densidad de 2,200 plantas por hectárea. Para esta plantación se requieren 1,089 postes de concreto, 9,900 metros de alambre galvanizado y 20 kilogramos de grapas Ventajas. Es resistente, barato, muy duradero y facilita las labores agrícolas. El empleo de postes de tutores vivos reduce aún más el costo y las podas a los mismos proveen de materia orgánica al suelo.
  126. 126. • Doble espaldera • Se requieren 2,178 postes de 1.8 metros, 20 mil metros de alambre galvanizado Nº 10, 30 kilogramos de grapas y 1,089 esquejes de pitahaya. • Consiste en establecer dos hileras de espalderas sencillas distanciadas 70 centímetros una de otra. Las plantas se colocan entre las dos espalderas, distanciadas 1.5 metros una de otra. • Ventajas. Es una estructura muy resistente y durable, sobre todo si se hace de concreto; cumple con el principio de permitir un buen extendimiento y buena exposición de la pitahaya, por lo que también se maximiza la producción; las labores agrícolas se realizan fácilmente pues la conformación y la altura son muy adecuadas. • Desventajas. El costo de establecimiento es caro, pero esto depende del material que se utilice.
  127. 127. • Espaldera en "T" o telégrafo • Los requerimientos para este tipo de estructura son 1,089 postes de 1.8 metros, 1,089 travesaños de 80 centímetros, 9,900 metros de alambre galvanizado Nº 10, 20 kilogramos de grapas y 1,200 esquejes de pitahaya. Este sistema es una variación de la espaldera sencilla. • El poste de 1.80 metros se entierra 30 centímetros, quedando expuesto 1.5 metros; en el extremo superior de este poste se coloca un travesaño de 80 centímetros para formar una "T"; con estas estructuras se forman filas distanciadas tres metros una de otra; sobre el travesaño se extienden tres hilos paralelos de alambre. • Las pitahayas se plantan a lo largo de las filas de "T", y las ramas se guían sobre los alambres con el fin de que cuelguen en las calles. Con calles de tres metros de ancho se construyen 33 espalderas de 100 metros de longitud. Si la distancia entre pitahayas es de 1.5 metros, se logra una densidad de 2,199 plantas por hectárea. Desventajas. Para su construcción se usan estructuras inertes, lo que hace costoso su establecimiento. Los travesaños deben quedar bien fijos, pues de otra manera se caen fácilmente.
  128. 128. • En todos los sistemas de siembra, las distancias más utilizadas son: 3 m entre plantas y 3 m entre hileras; pero también se utilizan las de 2 x 3 m; 2 x 4 m; 2.5 x 3 m; 2.5 x 3.5 m. • Plantación de tutores vivos • Los tutores de 2 m de Cocoíte se entierran 30 cm quedando 1.7 metros fuera del suelo. • Se recomienda sembrar la pitahaya en el Cocoíte a los 60 días después de la siembra del tutor vivo. • Las plantas de pitahaya se establecen al inicio de la temporada de lluvias, cuando la plantación se hace en condiciones de temporal, o en cualquier otra época del año cuando se cuenta con riego. • Del vivero se trasladan las plantas al terreno definitivo, haciéndolo con mucho cuidado para evitar dañarlas. Se elimina la bolsa, se saca la planta con todo y cepellón, y se coloca en el espacio reservado en las pocetas adicionando 2 kilogramos de materia orgánica compostada y 50 g de triple 17 con 0-46-0 para mejorar la producción de raíces.
  129. 129. • Para plantar los esquejes en el campo en forma directa, al pie del tutor se excava un hoyo de entre 5 y 10 cm de profundidad, donde se entierra la base del esqueje de pitahaya; plantar dos esquejes de pitahaya por tutor resulta benéfico, para favorecer que al menos un retoño de pitahaya se adhiera al tronco del tutor. • La siembra directa se utiliza en zonas con características topográficas difíciles o áreas muy extensas, o donde se dificulta hacer un vivero por distancias, poca vigilancia o área muy grande • En ambas siembras, deben amarrarse los tutores utilizando fibras naturales de plátano, henequén o algodón, y procurando que la cara plana del tallo quede perfectamente unida al tutor, para facilitar la aparición de raíces adventicias y que por tanto la pitahaya se fije por sí misma. Debido a que no todas las ramas pueden fijarse al tutor, es importante auxiliarlas con cuerdas sintéticas para guiar su crecimiento. Se pueden sembrar de 1 a 2 plantas por tutor, en este caso. • Se deben podar todos los brotes que la planta emite entre el nivel del suelo y 1.2 a 1.5 m de altura, con el fin de formar una canasta en la parte superior del tutor. Por lo regular se dejan que lleguen 2 brotes a la altura del tutor (brotes secundarios). • Cuando los brotes sobrepasen unos 25 cm la altura del tutor, se le realiza un corte para inducirlos a formar nuevos brotes (brotes terciarios).
  130. 130. • Cuando los brotes terciarios tengan 40 cm de longitud, se les poda para que formen brotes cuaternarios o productivos y hay que conducirlos hacia abajo mediante un amarre a ellos. • El largo apropiado de cada rama productiva es de 1.2 a 1.5 m. • Cuando los tutores empleados son inertes o muertos, el largo de cada tutor debe ser de 2.00 m y se entierra 50 cm en el suelo, quedando 1.50 metros de fuera; es importante tratar con aceite negro quemado (tutor de madera) la parte del tutor que se va a enterrar para darle más vida. Se pueden usar 2 plantas por tutor. • En el caso de tutores de cemento se fabrican de 10 x 10 cm x 2.20 m. Se entierran 40 cm y quedan libres 1.80 cm. • Por cada 7 tutores de cemento se requieren los siguientes materiales:
  131. 131. • 4 varillas de 6 mm. • 8 estribos. • Un saco de cemento. • 5 latas de arena • 5 latas de grava. • En estas estructuras inertes se pueden emplear hasta 3 plantas por tutor porque pueden soportar el peso. • Se recomienda escoger bien la variedad a sembrar y asegurar la producción de frutos a través de tener otra variedad compatible para su posible polinización cruzada. Asimismo, sembrar entre hileras cultivos anuales: frijol, maíz, chile, sandia, melón, entre otros. • Por cada 10 plantas de la principal variedad se recomienda sembrar una de otra variedad. • Con el fin de reducir costos de producción los productores de diversos países han realizado diversas innovaciones tecnológicas a los sistemas de plantación aprovechando los recursos disponibles y que muchas veces son basura, como las llantas de vehículo o de moto para usarlos conjuntamente con el tutor y lograr buena productividad en este cultivo.
  132. 132. Pitahaya con Maíz Pitahaya con Piña
  133. 133. INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
  134. 134. INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
  135. 135. INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
  136. 136. INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
  137. 137. INNOVACCIONES TECNOLOGICAS
  138. 138. • El crecimiento vegetativo (desarrollo de tallos) está muy relacionado con las lluvias. • Las brotaciones vegetativas abundantes ocurren cuando las lluvias son más intensas y prolongadas. No obstante, hay brotaciones menos abundantes prácticamente a lo largo de todo el año, también como respuesta principalmente a las lluvias. • El crecimiento vegetativo de los tallos está afectado por varios factores; la falta de humedad y las bajas temperaturas tienen una influencia muy importante, de tal manera que en los períodos en que estos factores ambientales disminuyen a lo largo del año, también el crecimiento de los tallos es menor o se detiene. • El crecimiento vegetativo también está favorecido por cierta cantidad de sombra; sin embargo, la sombra excesiva produce tallos delgados con una coloración verde oscura.
  139. 139. • El desarrollo de flores y frutos está estrechamente relacionado con la estación lluviosa; la emergencia de las yemas florales tiene efecto después de las primeras precipitaciones, el resto del período reproductivo ocurre cuando las lluvias están bien establecidas. • Si las lluvias caen cuando ocurre la floración o uno o dos días después de ésta, el porcentaje de frutos que logran su desarrollo se reduce drásticamente, debido a que el ovario de las flores se pudre. • En Hylocereus undatus, se ha visto que cuando el efecto de las lluvias es muy severo, puede pudrirse más del 80% de las flores de un ciclo, mientras que en circunstancias favorables más del 80% de las flores desarrollan frutos. Naturalmente, el efecto desfavorable de las lluvias se acentúa en las regiones con mayor humedad.
  140. 140. La pitahaya responde bien a las aplicaciones de fertilizantes, sobre todo de Nitrógeno, manteniéndola sana, vigorosa y productiva por mucho tiempo (hasta 25 años). El Nitrógeno favorece el desarrollo de tallos y aumenta el porcentaje de flores prendidas; el Fósforo contribuye a la floración y fructificación, y el Potasio aumenta el grosor de la corteza de los tallos. Durante los primeros dos o tres años el fertilizante se aplica alrededor de la planta a 20 cm de la base. En plantaciones de mayor edad se aplica a una distancia de 50 cm y se cubre con tierra. Con base en estudios sobre fertilización realizados en Colombia y tomando en cuenta aspectos generales de la fenología de las principales especies de pitahayas cultivadas en México, así como los nutrimentos inorgánicos encontrados en los frutos y tallos de tres especies de pitahayas mexicanas, se hacen las siguientes sugerencias para la fertilización: MANEJO DE LA PLANTACION Fertilización al suelo
  141. 141. SEGUNDO AÑO FERTILIZANTE (FÓRMULA) DOSIS POR PLANTA MOMENTO FERTILIZACIÓN 17-17-17 (Triple 17) 75 gramos Marzo Mantiene los niveles nutrimentales 18-9-18-3 (S); elementos mayores y micronutrientes. 75 gramos Junio Favorece la producción 18-9-18-3 (S): Haifa Turbo-K tiene Mg, S, Fe y Zn, además N, P y K. 75 gramos Agosto Favorece la producción 17-17-17; 46-0-0 en partes iguales 75 gramos Octubre Favorece el crecimiento vegetativo PRIMER AÑO FERTILIZANTE (FÓRMULA) DOSIS POR PLANTA MOMENTO OBJETIVO 17-17-17; 0-46-0 en Partes iguales 50 gramos Junio (trasplante al campo) Estimula el desarrollo de raíces 46-0-0 Urea 50 gramos Agosto Favorece el crecimiento vegetativo FERTILIZACION Haifa Turbo-K™ 18-9-18+ Mg+S+ Fe, Zn Fertilizante granular complejo Saco: 25 kilogramos 18%N (8.3% es Nítrico y 9.7% Amoniacal) 9% de P2O5 18% de K2O 12% de Azufre (SO3) 2% de MgO 0.1% de Fierro (Fe) 0.02% de Zinc (Zn) NOTA: Se sugiere incrementar la dosis a 100, 125, 150, 175 y 200 gramos para el tercero, cuarto, quinto, sexto y séptimo año, respectivamente. En los siguientes años se sugiere mantener 200 gramos por planta y aplicación. 2) En marzo y octubre puede sustituirse la fertilización química por abono orgánico.
  142. 142. • Fertilización foliar • La fertilización foliar consiste en aplicar el fertilizante diluido en agua a la parte aérea de la planta en la época seca, con el objetivo de mantener en buenas condiciones la plantación; se recomienda, a partir del segundo año en los meses de Marzo, Abril y Mayo. • Para un mejor aprovechamiento, las aplicaciones deben efectuarse en horas tempranas, antes que salga el sol o al atardecer. Generalmente se efectúan entre tres y cuatro aplicaciones anualmente. • Existen indicaciones que este tipo de aplicación antes de las primeras lluvias y la floración disminuye la caída de las flores. • Entre los fertilizantes foliares están Bayfolán (un litro mezclado en 250 litros de agua) y K-fol (un kilogramo disuelto en 500 litros de agua); es rico en K, por lo que es muy benéfico aplicarlo durante la época de producción y Urea 46% en dosis de 2 kilos por 200 litros de agua. • También los elementos menores o micronutrientes pueden aplicarse de manera foliar, para este último caso se encuentran disponibles en el mercado el Grofol (un gramo por litro de agua) y el Poliquet- Multi .
  143. 143. • Abonos orgánicos • Los abonos más utilizados son la gallinaza y en segundo término el estiércol de ganado vacuno, porcino, bovino, caprino y equino. Si alguno de estos abonos está disponible en la región es recomendable aplicar medio kilogramo por planta al momento de establecer la pitahaya. Posteriormente, se sugiere aumentar un cuarto de kilogramo en cada año, hasta estabilizarse en el séptimo año a dos kilogramos. • Los abonos orgánicos pueden aplicarse en lugar de los fertilizantes químicos, en las mismas fechas indicadas en los cuadros anteriores, pero durante la producción de frutos es importante auxiliar a las plantas con potasio (K), que puede añadirse al suelo o asperjarse en los tallos.
  144. 144. • Entre las diferentes prácticas agronómicas que tiene el cultivo de pitahaya, las podas es una de las de mayor importancia; generalmente se realizan tres tipos, poda de formación, poda de raleo y poda fitosanitaria. • Poda de formación • Luego de seleccionar los brotes que deben desarrollarse, se hacen amarres con el propósito de guiarlos hasta que lleguen a la estructura de soporte y se van distribuyendo sobre esta. La decisión del número de brotes o ramas secundarias depende del sistema de soporte que se vaya a utilizar. Por lo regular, se dejan 2 brotes a una altura de 1.2 a 1.5 m hasta que alcancen la parte alta del tutor. Estos son brotes secundarios. • Los brotes secundarios se dejan crecer hasta 20 a 30 cm arriba del tutor y después se despunta para formar nuevos brotes que serian los terciarios. • Las podas de producción se hacen en los cladodios terciarios que tengan una longitud superior a los 70 cm, esta poda consiste en despuntar el cladodio eliminando entre los 5 a 10 cm del extremo o ápice de crecimiento para inducir ramas cuaternarias o productivas. PODA DE LA PLANTA
  145. 145. • Estas ramas terciarias nos forman las ramas cuaternarias o productivas. Cuando las ramas productivas hayan crecido entre 70 a 80 cm de longitud se les despunta para inducir a la brotación de primordios florales y posteriormente la flor y el fruto. • Se deben podar todos los brotes que la planta emite entre el nivel del suelo y un metro de altura, con el fin de formar una canasta en la parte superior del tutor. • Las herramientas utilizadas en esta actividad deben ser desinfestadas después de cada corte, aunque es recomendable luego del despunte y/o podas hacer una aplicación de algún producto que evite el desarrollo de organismos fitopatógenos. Debe ser una aplicación dirigida a las partes podadas.
  146. 146. • Poda de raleo o de producción • Consiste en eliminar las ramas improductivas, ubicadas en las partes inferiores e internas de la planta. • Esta poda presenta las siguientes ventajas: • Mejora la circulación del aire entre las ramas. • Mayor exposición a la luz solar, haciendo más productiva la planta. • Menor densidad de tallos, evitando un peso excesivo que pudiera derribar al tutor o a la planta misma. • Disminuye el exceso de humedad, reduciendo los ataques de enfermedades fungosas y bacterianas durante la época lluviosa. • Con este tipo de poda se logra concentrar la producción en pocas ramas ya que se regula el número de tallos improductivos.
  147. 147. • Poda fitosanitaria • La poda fitosanitaria tiene como objetivo eliminar los tallos afectados por plagas y enfermedades, principalmente aquellos tallos con síntomas de la enfermedad conocida como quema o bacteriosis. • El material afectado se corta con tijeras, se saca de la plantación, se entierra o se quema, para evitar mayores contaminaciones dentro de la plantación. Si se entierra se aplica abundante cal sobre las pitahayas enfermas y se tapan con una capa de mínimo 30 cm de suelo. • Esta poda debe efectuarse siempre que se observan ramas afectadas por plagas o enfermedades; usualmente se realizan podas fitosanitarias cada dos meses durante el periodo lluvioso. • En todas las podas mencionadas anteriormente se debe usar tijeras, desinfectando éstas cada vez que se corta en una solución de cloro puro (50 ml/litro de agua).
  148. 148. • Poda de tutores vivos • La poda de tutores vivos se hace con el objetivo de evitar competencia entre éstos y el cultivo, por luz, nutrientes y agua. Esta poda se realiza las veces que sea necesaria durante la época lluviosa. La poda de tutores vivos presenta las siguientes ventajas. • Mejora la exposición solar aumentando la producción de flores y frutos. • Los frutos presentan mejor coloración y se acorta su madurez fisiológica. • Se reducen los riesgos de daños por plagas y enfermedades ya que los chupones de los tutores sirven de hospederos a las enfermedades fungosas y de escondites a los insectos plagas. • Facilita las labores culturales en el cultivo (aplicaciones foliares en general).
  149. 149. • La pitahaya es muy diferente a otros cultivos. El período crítico con respecto al complejo de malezas es permanente, ya que nunca cierra calle. Además, tiene un crecimiento lento durante los dos primeros años por lo que el control de las malas hierbas es de suma importancia. • Las malezas se combaten combinando las técnicas de control cultural, manual y químico. Esto da buenos resultados y reduce los costos de producción. • El control cultural de las malezas se inicia con la buena preparación del suelo. Otra forma de control cultural es la asociación con otros cultivos como frijol, chile, piña, hortalizas, y leguminosas de cobertura (cacahuatillo) y uso de cobertera de plástico, etc. La producción de estos cultivos es una fuente adicional de ingresos y alimentos para el productor. CONTROL DE MALEZAS ACOLCHADO
  150. 150. El control manual de las malezas se efectúa con machete; dado que las raíces de la pitahaya son superficiales, se recomienda realizar esta labor con cuidado para no provocar daños (heridas) a las raíces ya que estas son vías de entrada para los patógenos que causan enfermedades del tipo fungoso o bacteriano. El número de limpias estará en función del tipo de desarrollo, crecimiento y agresividad de las malezas, así como el período lluvioso ya que éste influye fuertemente en el desarrollo de las malezas. • En el control químico se recomienda: el uso de Glyphosate (Round-up®) en dosis comerciales de un 1.4 litro/ha. En caso de que haya gramíneas persistentes, se puede aplicar un litro de Fluasifop (Fusilade®) en 200 litros de agua, cuando la maleza tenga de dos a tres hojas. El control químico se realiza tres veces al año durante el período lluvioso.
  151. 151. Leptoglossus zonatus (chinche). Ataca en las primeras cuatro semanas desde que aparecen los botones florales. Ataca en estados de ninfa y adulto a los botones florales tomando un color rojizo. Ataca también a las ramas (cladodios) provocando clorosis y muerte del tejido; los puntos de alimentación sirven de entrada para hongos y bacterias y los exudados atraen a las hormigas; asimismo ocasiona deformaciones en el fruto. Ataca todo el año y se controla con la aplicación de malathion en dosis de 1 litro/200 litros de agua o cipermetrina en dosis de 250 cc/ 200 litros de agua. CONTROL DE PLAGAS Leptoglossus zonatus Hormigas Fusarium sp Botón sano Leptoglossus zonatus Los daños ocurren cuando la pitahaya está en la cercanía de cultivos de maíz y cucurbitáceas donde habitan comúnmente.
  152. 152. La Hormiga Arriera (Atta cephalotes) y Solenopsis sp Estas plagas se comen las brácteas del fruto de la pitahaya y dañan los tallos tiernos. así como los botones florales y el fruto. El daño que hace reduce la calidad del fruto y la producción. El tiempo promedio de duración de una reina de Atta sp. (Arriera), es de 20 años aproximadamente y puede poner más de un millón de huevos por año. La hormiga arriera o cortadora es un insecto social de color café rojizo. Carece de alas y una cola bastante protuberante. Provoca daño todo el año y se controla con Patron Ultra en dosis de 300 gr por nido, pastillas de phostoxin en dosis de 5 pastillas por nido. Aplicar “Trompa” es un cebo orgánico para hormigas. Ubicar las entradas de la hormigas y aplicar alrededor del nido. En un lapso de 2 a 5 días, el hormiguero detendrá su actividad. Se puede utilizar un repelente llamado Naftalina en la plantación para ahuyentar a las hormigas. Atta sp Solenopsis
  153. 153. • La mosca del botón floral, Dasiops saltans es un problema fitosanitario de gran importancia que ocasiona pérdidas en la floración que puede variar entre un 40% y 80% (Vergara y Pérez, 1988). • La hembra adulta de Dasiops saltans oviposita dentro del botón floral de la pitahaya. Las larvas se alimentan de las estructuras internas del botón floral (estambres, estilo, estigma y ovario) ocasionando la pudrición, el deterioro y caída, y como resultado la disminución de la producción potencial del cultivo. • Al completar el desarrollo, la larva cava un orificio de salida y cae al suelo para empupar. En un botón floral pueden encontrarse varias larvas en diferentes estados de desarrollo. • Los botones florales afectados por Dasiops saltans se reconocen en el campo por la coloración rojiza.
  154. 154. • Control cultural • Se pueden realizar colectas de los botones que presenten síntomas de daño y enterrarlos en una fosa cubriéndolos con una delgada capa de cal, y posteriormente tapándolos con una capa de 30 cm de tierra. • Control químico • Los pesticidas aplicados al botón floral tienen poco efecto en los huevos y larvas ya que estos estados permanecen dentro del botón floral donde no llegan los químicos. • Los productos de síntesis química deben ser dirigidos al control de los adultos, preferiblemente en forma de cebos tóxicos. A: Huevos B: Larva primer estadío C: Larva segundo estadío D: Larva tercer estadío E: Pupa F: Adultos
  155. 155. • DAÑO POR PAJAROS, LOROS O PERICOS, RATAS Y GARROBOS • Cuando ya se está completando el llenado de fruto y el fruto tiene un color verde rojizo, se presentan los ataques de los loros o periquitos verdes del género Forpus sp. • Esto ocurre porque los frutos no son cortados a tiempo y para evitar su ataque se recomienda cortar los frutos cuando apenas inicie el cambio de coloración de la cáscara.
  156. 156. La pitahaya es atacada por algunos patógenos de origen fungoso y bacteriano. Las condiciones climáticas que contribuyen a que las enfermedades se presenten con mayor intensidad son: alta humedad relativa, alta temperatura y exceso de humedad en el suelo y sequía.  También, el mal drenaje de los suelos ofrece condiciones favorables para el desarrollo de enfermedades. CONTROL DE ENFERMEDADES
  157. 157. • BACTERIOSIS • Esta enfermedad es causada por una bacteria, aparentemente Pectobacterium carotovorum subsp. Carotovoum syn. Erwinia carotovora subsp. carotovora, inicia con el amarillamiento del tallo, seguido por ablandamiento del mismo y finaliza cuando el tejido acuoso con olor desagradable se desprende dejando solo el haz vascular, razón por la cual la planta puede seguir sobreviviendo. • Se presenta en la época de lluvia, cuando la humedad ambiental y la temperatura son altas. No se ha desarrollado una estrategia orgánica eficiente para controlar la enfermedad; por consiguiente, lo único que se puede hacer es podar los tallos enfermos y alejarlos de la plantación. • La mejor forma de controlar ésta y otras enfermedades es mediante una nutrición equilibrada de la pitahaya. Se observó que las pitahayas deficientes de nitrógeno son altamente susceptibles a la enfermedad bacteriana.
  158. 158. El control químico para combatir esta enfermedad no es efectivo, por lo que se debe recurrir a medidas preventivas como: eliminación del material vegetal afectado, evitar heridas en las plantas, desinfección de herramientas de poda. Para su control se sugiere realizar cirugías en áreas dañadas y desinfectar con cloro puro.  Asimismo, podar los tallos muy afectados y desinfectar el corte con una pasta de Cupravit. Colectar el material y enterrarlo. Realizar podas sanitarias y desinfectar las herramientas con cloro comercial (50 ml/litro de agua). Tener un buen programa de fertilización. Una medida preventiva es utilizar 1 lt de formaldehido 40% en 400 lt de agua.
  159. 159. EL OJO DE PESCADO causado por el hongo Botryosphaeria dothidea se presenta en la época de sequías cuando las plantas sufren por falta de agua y exceso de sol. La enfermedad empieza con manchas circulares de color pardo con puntos anaranjados en el centro. Este hongo se asocia mucho con la bacteria Pectobacterium carotovorum. En un estado avanzado adquiere un color café pardo y en su etapa avanzada la enfermedad asemeja un “ojo de pescado”. Las ninfas de insectos chupadores, tal como Leptoglossus zonatus, facilitan la dispersión de esta enfermedad al introducir sus estiletes contaminados. Su control requiere de la poda de los tallos enfermos, así como su eliminación del campo de producción. Cuando la enfermedad es severa, después de podar los tallos enfermos, se sugiere asperjar las plantas de pitahaya con caldo sulfocálcico o con caldo bordelés.
  160. 160. Antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloesporiodes): La Antracnosis es una enfermedad que ataca ramas, tallos y frutos. Esta enfermedad es causada por el hongo Colletotrichum sp. En esta enfermedad, se observan manchas necróticas de apariencia de chancro en los tallos o en los brotes de las plantas; las lesiones son necróticas, rodeadas por un halo rojizo y en la parte exterior de color amarillo. En los frutos, se observan lesiones amarillas o pardas de consistencia blanda, las cuales pueden avanzar desde la base del fruto. En estados avanzados de la enfermedad se observan los signos de la enfermedad, por la formación de los cuerpos fructíferos del hongo El hongo causante de esta enfermedad se ve favorecido por la presencia de alta humedad relativa y temperatura (20-30ºC). Para su control se realizan podas sanitarias o aplicaciones de fungicidas a base de cobre como: Dithane M-45 en dosis de 2 kg/200 litros de agua o Benomyl+Mancozeb en dosis de 225 g de benomyl + 1 kg de mancozeb en 200 litros de agua/hectárea.
  161. 161. La floración y fructificación de la pitahaya tiene lugar en 3 fases bien definidas que son: Botón floral: Es cuando emerge del tallo un botoncito verde o rojo en las areolas. Flor: La apertura total de la flor ocurre una vez durante una sola noche. Cuando se poliniza la flor y empieza a formar el fruto, se elimina la parte amarilla de la flor del fruto para evitar posibles enfermedades, dejando solamente el estilo de la flor y posteriormente cuando el estilo se pone negro, también se elimina dejando sólo el fruto. Fruto maduro: Se caracteriza porque la cáscara del fruto adquiere un color rosa mexicano o rojo. COSECHA Y POSTCOSECHA Botón floral
  162. 162. PERIODO DESARROLLO De botón floral a floración 10 – 16 días De floración a fruta madura 35 – 37 días De botón floral a fruta madura 51 - 56 días EDAD FRUTOS/PLANTA Primer año 0 Segundo año 1 – 1.5 Tercer año 5 -10 Cuarto año 10 - 20 De 5 al 15 años 12 - 15 COMPORTAMIENTO DE LA PRODUCCIÓN PROMEDIO FORMACIÓN DEL FRUTO Estilo
  163. 163. • La pitahaya empieza su producción a los 12 ó 18 meses, después del trasplante. Los frutos se cosechan cuando han alcanzado la madurez fisiológica, esto es ¾ partes de color verde rojizo o pintas y se dejan madurar a la sombra, en un lugar seguro, donde no sean dañados por pájaros y roedores. • El periodo de producción de la pitahaya comprende de Junio a Noviembre durante el cual pueden efectuarse de 5 a 6 cortes llamados ciclos de producción. • En la cosecha se debe usar tijeras de podar bien afilada para no dañar la base de los frutos. • La forma más recomendable de cosechar la pitahaya es cortar el fruto junto con un pedazo de tallo en forma de V, con tijeras de podar desinfectadas. • Se hace un corte en forma de triángulo al tallo, teniendo mucho cuidado de no lastimar el haz vascular. Esta forma de cosecha permite mantener los frutos por más tiempo en buen estado. COSECHA Y POSTCOSECHA Botón floral Estilo
  164. 164. • Generalmente el fruto pesa entre 300 a 800 gramos. Los rendimientos en su primera producción fluctúan entre 4.5 a 6.5 ton/ha; pero a partir del tercer año el rendimiento incrementa a 12 ton/ha. En algunos híbridos o variedades se mencionan rendimientos de 15 a 20 ton/ha. • La hora perfecta para la cosecha es temprano por la mañana ya que los frutos se mantienen con temperaturas más frescas. • En ambiente natural, el fruto recién maduro dura de cuatro a seis días, y el que se cosecha pinto aguanta ocho días. Los frutos sazones con madurez fisiológica tienen un tiempo de vida de diez a doce días. • En cuanto a la fase de maduración para realizar la cosecha, se deben tomar en cuenta los siguientes datos:
  165. 165. Madurez del fruto: El fruto pasa por 3 estados fisiológicos que pueden ser conocidos por las características de color y brillo que presenta la cáscara del fruto y su suavidad y compactación; estos estados son: Fruto sazón: La cáscara tiene un color verde claro con brillo no muy fuerte. Se alcanza de los 25 a 27 días después de la floración. El fruto cosechado en este estado puede madurar por completo de 10 a 12 días después de ser cortado. Fruto pinto: En este estado la base y la punta del fruto adquieren una coloración rojiza púrpura. Se alcanza de los 28 a 30 días después de la floración. El fruto cosechado en este estado madura de 6 a 8 días después de ser cortado. Fruto maduro: El fruto es de color rojo intenso y se alcanza de los 35 a 37 días después de la floración. El fruto cosechado en este estado aguanta de 4 a 6 días después de ser cortado sin arrugarse, después pierde calidad. El fruto que no se corta dura de 4 a 6 días más sin arrugarse. Fruto maduro Fruto sazón Fruto pinto Fruto maduro
  166. 166. CICLOS MESES NIVEL DE PRODUCCIÓN 1 Junio Bajo 2 Julio Medio a Alto 3 Agosto Alto 4 Septiembre Alto 5 Octubre Medio a Bajo 6 Noviembre Bajo CICLOS DE PRODUCCION DE LA PITAHAYA
  167. 167. • Los frutos, una vez cosechados, deben manipularse con cuidado, evitando golpes o magulladuras que les resten calidad y durabilidad de tal forma que no sean rechazados en el mercado. Se deben de poner en una caja o canasto de plástico, evitando poner la fruta en el suelo. • Llevarla a un lugar sombreado. Evitar tener la fruta cortada expuesta al sol ya que acelera la maduración. • Después que se ha recolectado la fruta en recipientes, estas deben ser lavadas y secadas para evitar que lleven basura y contaminación de microorganismos. • Los frutos destinados a la exportación se empacan en cajas de cartón formando dos o tres capas, según el tamaño de los frutos, para evitar golpes y magulladuras por peso excesivo. • Al manipularlos se debe tener precaución de que no sufran golpes ni desprendimiento de brácteas. Las frutas para la exportación deben cumplir normas exigentes en cuanto a presentación, empaque y calidad de los frutos.
  168. 168. Es conveniente llevar a cabo el pre-enfriamiento de los frutos con el fin de retrasar el proceso de maduración. Esta labor consiste en sumergir los frutos en agua fría con un detergente específico. Posteriormente, se procede a la desinfección y secado de frutos. Previamente al empaquetamiento se debe realizar una clasificación según el tamaño y peso del fruto.
  169. 169. • Los frutos de exportación deben de tener las siguientes características: • Frutos sanos sin manchas, cicatrices y heridas. • Uniformidad en tamaño, forma, peso y color. • El tamaño, número y disposición de las brácteas deben ser uniformes. • Tamaño de 6 a 8 cm de diámetro, de 200 a 400 g de peso y de 9 a 16 frutos por caja. • Tamaño de 9 a 12 cm de diámetro, de 410 a 500 g de peso y de 9 a 16 frutos por caja. • Generalmente cuando se trata de exportaciones de grandes cantidades, su transporte es por vía marítima, y se deben de tener en cuenta muchos aspectos para su cuidado como es mantener los contenedores refrigerados a 8ºC.
  170. 170. • La pitahaya tiene gran potencial industrial debido a su alto contenido de betalaínas, pigmentos que poseen propiedades antioxidantes y antiinflamatorias y son considerados como una alternativa al uso de colorantes artificiales en alimentos. • Estas ventajas para la agroindustria ha incrementado el interés internacional por este cultivo, tanto para la comercialización como para la búsqueda de alternativas de procesamiento. • La especie roja es valorada por la producción de betalaínas, por lo que la extracción y aprovechamiento de la misma ha sido objeto de amplios estudios. Se obtiene de la pulpa roja del fruto y de la cáscara. • Las betalaínas son reconocidas por otras importantes actividades biológicas, tales como la inducción de la quinona reductasa, potente enzima de detoxificación en la quimio prevención del cáncer y su actividad antiproliferativa de células del melanoma maligno. POTENCIAL INDUSTRIAL
  171. 171. En la industria también se usa para la preparación de vinos y vinagres, refrescos embotellados, jarabes, mermeladas y gelatinas.  Del jugo concentrado de los tallos se puede extraer jabón; el colorante rojo de los frutos es empleado en la elaboración de helados, repostería; así como en la industria textil en el teñido de telas. Un aspecto importante para la industria farmacéutica, es el alto contenido de antocianina que posee, la cual controla la azúcar en la sangre. Recientes estudios han demostrado que esta sustancia es un antioxidante natural cotizándose en el mercado de Estados Unidos (Miami) en muy buen precio.
  172. 172.  Se destina a diferentes usos: Planta ornamental, barreras protectoras, medicinal y alimenticio.  Como planta medicinal cura afecciones del riñón, elimina amebas, elimina la caspa, cura llagas y tumores de la piel, cura la gastritis y enfermedades del corazón.  La pitahaya, es una fruta adecuada para cualquier dieta equilibrada especialmente para la dieta de la diabetes, y para casos como dolor de estómago o ulceras péptica.  También tiene una fuente de vitamina C elevada con propiedades para cicatrización de heridas como úlceras e irritaciones causadas por la acides gástrica. Debido a que no es ácida, es bien tolerada en el estómago. Las personas con problemas de estómago pueden tomar pitaya en cualquier momento de la semana.  Las semillas de pitahaya contienen grasas del tipo Omega 3, ideales para combatir algunas enfermedades auto inmunes y también para prevenir la aparición de ciertos tipos de cáncer relacionados con los cambios hormonales, como el de mama, colon y próstata.  La captina (semilla) es un componente natural con efectos cardiotónicos y estimulantes suaves del sistema nervioso que lo hacen un fruto adecuado para la hipertensión, las arrítmias y el nerviosismo.
  173. 173.  La infusión de las flores de la pitahaya contiene flavonoides protectores y tónicos del hígado, como la quercetina y el kaempferol.  La pitahaya de pulpa blanca se utiliza popularmente en Taiwan para tratar problemas de azúcar relacionado con la diabetes. El consumo regular de la pitahaya podría ayudar a mejorar los niveles de azúcar sanguíneos debido a sus componentes antidiabéticos (antocianinas).  Ayuda a reducir el ácido úrico en sangre, con lo que previene la gota.  Como alimenticio, se consume en fresco, para preparar aguas y helados. Se consumen los tallos tiernos que tienen propiedades similares al nopal. Los tallos se utilizan como forraje para el ganado. La planta es usada en muchos lugares como cerca viva, en corrales y huertas pequeñas. La cáscara del fruto es usada como forraje para el ganado por su contenido proteico. La cáscara puede representar hasta 50% del peso total de la fruta.
  174. 174. • Esta fruta es un alimento hidratante y nutritivo rico rica en minerales como el calcio, hierro y fósforo. También destaca por su contenido en vitamina C, fibra y su escaso aporte de grasas. También contiene captina, una sustancia que actúa de tónico cardiaco y que estimula el sistema nervioso. • Una de las peculiaridades de la pitahaya es el contenido en fibra, esta se encuentra principalmente en las semillas, las cuales al ser ingeridas se adhieren a las vellosidades intestinales y ayudan al movimiento peristáltico de las heces, es decir, hacen que estas no se queden retenidas en los intestinos sino que salgan. Es por ello que recomiendan los expertos comer regularmente esta fruta, más aún, si sufre de trastornos intestinales, en especial de estreñimiento. VALOR ALIMENTICIO
  175. 175. FACTOR NUTRICIONAL PITAHAYA AMARILLA PITAHAYA ROJA ACIDO ASCORBICO (mg) 4.0 25.0 AGUA (g) 85.4 89.4 CALCIO (mg) 10.0 6.0 CALORIAS 50.0 36.0 CARBOHIDRATOS (g) 13.2 9.2 CENIZAS (g) 0.4 0.5 FIBRA (g) 0.5 0.3 GRASA (g) 0.1 0.1 FOSFORO (mg) 16.0 19.0 HIERRO (mg) 0.3 0.4 NIACINA (mg) 0.2 0.2 PROTEINAS (g) 0.4 0.5 COMPOSICION NUTRICIONAL
  176. 176. Año Número de Frutos/ Planta Número de Frutos/Ha Peso promedio en gramos por fruto Ton/Ha Precio por kilogramo ($) Egresos $ Ingresos ($) 1 0 0 0 0 0 33,953 0 2 2 2,000 350 0.700 40.00 15,000 28,000 3 7 7,000 350 2.450 40.00 17,500 98,000 4 16 16,000 350 5.600 40.00 19,000 224,000 5 27 27,000 350 9.450 40.00 21,000 378,000 ANALISIS FINANCIERO

×