Curso de la Guanábana en México

La fruticultura en climas tropicales y templados es para México una gran alternativa para producir alimentos de mayor cal...
 En general, en México falta mucho por investigar en el manejo agronómico de la guanábana. Desde hace tres años, el INIFA...
El cultivo de estas especies de anonnáceas presenta grandes perspectivas en México, como cultivos alternativos, ya que po...
• La utilización y mejora de la comercialización del fruto de guanábana está relacionado principalmente por el uso aliment...
COMPOSICION NUTRICIONAL COMPUESTO CANTIDAD EN 100 g DE PULPA CALORIAS 53.1 – 61.3 AGUA 82.8 g CARBOHIDRATOS 14.63 g GRASAS...
 Alimentación: La pulpa fresca del fruto se consume directamente; con ella se preparan helados, jugos, néctares, dulces, ...
 La industria farmacéutica ha encontrado antifúngicos, bacteriostáticos, citostáticos y especialmente la capacidad de alg...
Jugos POTENCIAL AGROINDUSTRIAL Concentrados Mermeladas Polvos Té de hojas Cápsulas
 No se conoce con certeza su lugar de origen pero se considera nativa de Sudamérica. Se encuentra por toda América tropic...
La guanábana es uno de los frutos mas abundantes en la Republica Dominicana y uno de los mas populares en Cuba, Puerto Ri...
ESTADISTICAS A NIVEL NACIONAL 2019 ENTIDAD SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) SUPERFICE COSECHADA (Ha) PRODUCCION (Toneladas) RENDIM...
Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Clase: Magnoliopsida Orden: Magnoliales Familia: Annonaceae Subfamilia: Annonoideae...
 El cultivo de guanábana es susceptible al frío y prospera mejor en climas cálidos y húmedos.  Requiere una temperatura ...
Las características del árbol  El árbol puede llegar a medir hasta 10 metros de altura, siendo lo habitual rondar una tal...
 Las flores son simples y pueden surgir en cualquier lugar en el tronco, ramas o ramillas. Son de corto peciolo (4 a 5 cm...
• A partir del momento en que se poliniza la flor hasta la cosecha se requieren aproximadamente 6 meses. • El androceo est...
Fruto de guanábana con una polinización completa. Fruto de guanábana con una polinización incompleta. Fruto de guanábana c...
Las características del fruto  El fruto de la guanábana, es de un color verde oscuro brillante, de forma ovalada y presen...
• La guanábana es un es un árbol de tamaño mediano de follaje compacto. • Los árboles de guanábana tienen una tasa de crec...
Los árboles de guanábana tienden a florecer y fructificar la mayor parte del año; sin embargo, existen épocas más definid...
Los picos de baja floración se presentan cuando la precipitación y la humedad relativa se ubican en los niveles más altos...
• Es un proceso fundamental para el inicio de la producción. • Para realizar la polinización manual es muy importante cono...
• En el estadío cuatro, ya hay una total apertura de los pétalos de la flor. Estas flores son las que se cosechan para obt...
• Los materiales que se usan para polinizar son: un pincel de cerdas finas, un recipiente donde se almacenan las flores qu...
Cyclocephala signata Coleóptero polinizador
No hay descripción alguna referente a variedades para el cultivo de guanábana. Sin embargo, los agricultores en las difer...
Actualmente, en el estado de Tabasco se dispone de material clonal de alta calidad con caracteres de alto rendimiento y r...
En Tabasco se dispone de material clonal de alta selección, producción y resistente al ataque de plagas y enfermedades pr...
N° de Clon Características Rendimientos Kg/árbol/año PH Grados Brix Acidez Incidencia a antracnosis Max Prom 9 Fruto grand...
Tabasco tiene un potencial para establecer 30,500 hectáreas de este cultivo. El principal mercado de exportación es Esta...
PROPAGACION DE LA GUANABANA Semillero Injerto
PROPAGACION POR SEMILLA  La semilla debe proceder de los mejores frutos de los árboles más productores y cuyos frutos sea...
15 cm 1 metro 10 metros 10-15 cm
Las semillas se colocan de forma que quedan aplanadas y seguidas entre sí, luego se cubren con una mezcla de arena de río...
A los ocho días del trasplante se debe fertilizar con triple 17 a razón de 5 g/planta. Además, es conveniente aplicar ele...
El injerto consiste en unir dos pares de diferentes plantas, para que en conjunto forme una sola planta nueva. Los objet...
El portainjerto o patrón es la planta base por injertar. Este debe ser sano, fuerte y vigoroso, y debe cumplir con los si...
Propagación por Injerto  Entre los cinco y ocho meses de crecimiento del arbolito patrón, en el vivero, puede realizarse ...
 Las varetas seleccionadas deben ser de madera joven. El grosor de las mismas dependerá del grosor de los patrones.  Las...
Figura 1. Pasos cronológicos en el injerto de enchapado: a) Vareta terminal cortada de la planta madre; b) Corte bisel en ...
Una vez que los injertos del vivero están listos para trasladarlos al campo definitivo, se debe elegir el sistema de siem...
Además debe estar protegido del viento para evitar la caída de flores y frutos. Preparación del terreno Para plantacion...
Se recomiendan dos sistemas de arreglos de la plantación: marco real o cuadricula y tresbolillo. Las distancias de siemb...
Sistemas de siembra 0.866
Siembra Una vez elegido el terreno, preparado el suelo y seleccionado el sistema de siembra, se procede al establecimient...
Posteriormente, se quita la bolsa plástico donde se encuentra la planta y se coloca en el hoyo, poniendo la tierra de arr...
S I E M B R A 40x40x40 cm FERTILIZANTE TAPADO SIEMBRA
SIEMBRA
POBLADO C-28 GUANABANA CON CALABAZA
• Las podas son una labor prioritaria en el cultivo de la guanábana, producen los siguientes beneficios: • Correcto crecim...
La poda de formación consiste en formar un árbol con figura de copa. Cuando el árbol tiene 1.5 metros de altura se le co...
Formado el árbol, se realiza la poda de mantenimiento, esta consiste en eliminar brotes y chupones indeseables, ramas poc...
Estudios realizados por varios investigadores han demostrado que en guanábana los elementos existentes en mayores cantida...
A manera de guía, a continuación se dan algunas pautas para fertilizar este cultivo. En el primer y segundo año aplicar ...
Análisis foliar  Para llevar a cabo el análisis foliar, se toman 10 hojas adultas por planta, colectando la cuarta hoja a...
El cultivo requiere agua suficiente para realizar sus funciones. Se recomienda aplicar en el momento del trasplante 15 a ...
Características Del Riego Por Goteo El aplicar el agua gota por gota permite una mayor infiltración y un movimiento horiz...
Los principales problemas que enfrenta el cultivo de la guanábana se relaciona con aspectos fitosanitarios, entre ellos e...
La avispita (Bephratelloides cubensis) es la más importante plaga de la guanábana, por los daños directos que causan en l...
BIOLOGÍA Y HÁBITOS  Gran parte de su vida transcurre dentro de la semilla del hospedante.  La hembra inserta el oviposit...
 Inicia a ovipositar a partir de las 09:00, la mayor actividad la presenta de las 12:00 a las 13:00 horas, por la tarde p...
Asociación con enfermedades Emergencia del adulto de B. cubensis Frutos adheridos al árbol con daños por B. cubensis y enf...
El control de la avispita se basa principalmente en el uso de insecticidas químicos, los cuales aplicados en el momento a...
Embolsado de la fruta:  Las bolsas de telas de organza, papel encerado o kraft y polietileno perforado de color blanco, s...
COSTO DE LA PRACTICA DE EMBOLSE Una persona embolsa normalmente 250 erizos al día. Se estima la formación de 42 erizos/ár...
Palomilla barrenadora de frutos Cerconota anonella  La palomilla barrenadora de frutos (PBF) junto con la avispita son co...
 Como característica de daños visibles, los frutos que son barrenados presentan en la entrada del túnel excremento y rest...
La larva se alimenta de la pulpa y semillas. Al igual que la avispita, los frutos que son dañados por este insecto en eta...
Piojo harinoso Planococcus citri Puede ser una plaga muy importante en viveros y en plantaciones jóvenes, ataca todas la...
 Al secretar estas sustancias atrae hormigas de diferentes especies las cuales participan como protectores contra enemigo...
El control químico del Piojo Harinoso se realiza aplicando Carbaril en dosis de 1 mL por litro de agua o Malation en dosi...
ENFERMEDADES FUNGOSAS EN LA GUANABANA Una de las principales causas que limitan la producción en frutales tropicales es e...
Antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides)  La antracnosis está entre las enfermedades más comunes y dañinas de anonáce...
 Afecta a los árboles en cualquier estado de desarrollo, desde plantas de vivero hasta plantas adultas en plena producció...
Cuando la presencia de flores coincide con la temporada de lluvia, es común observar flores completamente necrosadas en l...
Los síntomas inician con pequeñas manchas de color negro que van de 0.2 a 1 cm que se distribuyen en cualquier parte del ...
Daños por antracnosis en hojas de guanábana
Daños iniciales por antracnosis en flores Daños severos por antracnosis en flores.
Daños iníciales (A y B) y avanzados (C) de antracnosis en frutos jóvenes; fruto pequeño momificado adherido al árbol (D).
CONTROL En el caso de anonáceas se deben eliminar los frutos momificados en el suelo y adheridos al árbol. También se deb...
Para su control se utilizan productos sistémicos como Benlate (un gramo por litro de agua), Tecto 60 (un centímetro cúbic...
Lasiodiplodia theobromae  Las temperaturas de crecimiento para el hongo Lasiodiplodia theobromae son 15 °C mínima, 28 °C ...
Cuando las lesiones se encuentran en el tronco o ramas principales, algunos síntomas asociados a L. theobromae es la pres...
 En el caso de las pudriciones blandas (Lasiodiplodia theobromae) de fruto, los síntomas aparecen inicialmente en el rece...
CONTROL El huerto se debe mantener limpio y libre de fuentes de inóculo (ramas y ramillas muertas y frutos momificados). ...
Exudados sobre heridas entre la unión del tronco y la rama. Pudrición blanda de frutos ocasionada por L. theobromae
Exudados en forma de grumos Síntoma en corteza
a) Pudrición seca por antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides); b) Pudrición por Bephratelloides cubensis; c) Pudrició...
Mancha Blanca  Esta enfermedad se encuentra asociado al hongo Macrophoma sp; dichas lesiones se presentan en las hojas vi...
Mancha del ápice de la hoja  Esta es otra enfermedad encontrada en las plantaciones de guanábana en Tabasco y es causada ...
La producción de frutos en árboles provenientes de semillas se inicia entre los tres y cinco años y en los árboles injert...
 No es conveniente dejar que las frutas maduren, ya que quedan expuestas al ataque de los pájaros y otros animales, o dañ...
Algunos índices de cosecha que se pueden considerar son los siguientes: Espinas blandas y levemente torcidas. Cambio de...
La demanda de consumo Local y la demanda internacional de guanábana en los últimos años, ha subido de manera impactante; ...
MANEJO DE POSTCOSECHA La postcosecha es la etapa del proceso agroindustrial que involucra todas las actividades a ofrecer...
PULPA CONGELADA Entre las tecnologías que permiten prolongar el periodo de conservación y mantener las características d...
Una vez seleccionadas las frutas maduras y sanas, se lavan en una solución de agua clorada a 50 ppm, con el propósito de ...
El tratamiento térmico al que se somete garantiza la inocuidad del producto, resguardando sus características organolépti...
La tendencia actual de los países desarrollados como Estados Unidos es el consumo de productos naturales debido a que est...
Concepto Unidad de medida Cantidad Costo unitario ($) Costo Total ($) Limpieza del terreno Jornal 12 150 1,800 Corte de ba...
MAYOR INFORMACION: M.C. Raúl Castañeda Ceja Dirección: Calle Cuauhtémoc 706. Colonia Centro CP 86500 H. Cárdenas, Tabasco ...
Curso de la Guanábana en México

  1. 1. La fruticultura en climas tropicales y templados es para México una gran alternativa para producir alimentos de mayor calidad nutritiva y que pueden ser distribuidos en el país y en mercados de exportación. Cultivos tradicionales como mango, cítricos, plátanos, bananos y piña, entre otros, ocupan gran parte de la superficie cultivada nacional. Sin embargo, existen cultivos no tradicionales que, dadas las características agroclimáticas favorables, representan una opción de producción para diversificar la oferta de los productos e incrementar los ingresos de los productores y sus familias, y mejorar su nivel de vida. Uno de estos es el cultivo de la guanábana.  México es el principal productor a nivel mundial. No obstante, la escasa investigación agronómica en México en este cultivo representa un obstáculo para el desarrollo de los productores. INTRODUCCION
  2. 2.  En general, en México falta mucho por investigar en el manejo agronómico de la guanábana. Desde hace tres años, el INIFAP a través de Campo Experimental Santiago Ixcuintla, ha realizado estudios enfocándose en el aspecto fitosanitario del cultivo. Temas como nutrición, fenología, mejoramiento genético y manejo postcosecha han sido poco explorados. Una de las especies que han alcanzado mayor desarrollo comercial es la guanábana. Sin embargo, no se siembran grandes extensiones y normalmente se encuentra en huertos familiares.
  3. 3. El cultivo de estas especies de anonnáceas presenta grandes perspectivas en México, como cultivos alternativos, ya que poseen un excelente aroma y sabor al paladar. En general, el cultivo de las Annonaceae no se ha formalizado agronómica y económicamente en México. La guanábana es, por lo tanto, la especie de Annona de mayor cultivo a nivel comercial en México cuyo uso principal es la obtención de pulpa congelada para la elaboración de productos tales como helados, paletas, licores, jugos y mermeladas, y para el aprovechamiento de la pulpa para consumo en fresco.
  4. 4. • La utilización y mejora de la comercialización del fruto de guanábana está relacionado principalmente por el uso alimenticio, ya que son frutas de pulpa dulce o agridulce de alto valor nutritivo, son fuentes importantes de carbohidratos, minerales como hierro, magnesio, potasio y fósforo; además de aportar calorías, fibra, grasa, proteína, y vitaminas C, B1, B2, B3, B5 y B6. • También se puede medir la importancia económica por la aplicación medicinal, ornamental, insecticida biológico, extracción de esencias y aceites, cercos vivos, leña, madera para elaboración de herramientas de trabajo entre otros usos. • La pulpa también puede ser consumida en productos elaborados como jugos, helados, paletas, licores, dulces, gelatinas, néctar y jaleas. • En Tabasco se prepara dulce de guanábana con piña envuelto en joloche y dulce de coco con guanábana. IMPORTANCIA ECONOMICA DE LA GUANABANA • En los últimos años, el extracto de guanábana ha llegado a ser ampliamente aclamado por tener propiedades poderosas para combatir el cáncer. Hay diversos estudios sobre la annonacina, el compuesto de la guanábana que tendría efectos anticancerosos.
  5. 5. COMPOSICION NUTRICIONAL COMPUESTO CANTIDAD EN 100 g DE PULPA CALORIAS 53.1 – 61.3 AGUA 82.8 g CARBOHIDRATOS 14.63 g GRASAS 0.97 g PROTEINAS 1.0 FIBRA 0.79 g CENIZAS 0.6 g CALCIO 10.3 mg FOSFORO 27.7 mg HIERRO 0.64 mg TIAMINA 0.11 mg RIBOFLAVINA 0.05 mg NIACINA 1.28 mg ACIDO ASCORBICO 29.6 mg
  6. 6.  Alimentación: La pulpa fresca del fruto se consume directamente; con ella se preparan helados, jugos, néctares, dulces, mermeladas, licores y yogures. Los frutos inmaduros se someten a cocción y se consumen como verdura.  Medicina: Se utiliza contra el raquitismo, diabetes, catarros, indigestión, parasitosis intestinal y el cáncer. También se le usa como antiespasmódico, antidisentérico, antipirético y vulnerario.  En los últimos años, el extracto de guanábana ha llegado a ser ampliamente aclamado por tener propiedades poderosas para combatir el cáncer. Hay diversos estudios sobre la annonacina, el compuesto de la guanábana que tendría efectos anticancerosos.  Pesticida: Las hojas se usan para eliminar piojos y las semillas reducidas a polvo como insecticida.  Ebanistería: para preparar yugos.
  7. 7.  La industria farmacéutica ha encontrado antifúngicos, bacteriostáticos, citostáticos y especialmente la capacidad de algunos componentes químicos de las hojas y corteza.  Un gran número de compuestos químicos, entre ellos flavonoides, alcaloides y acetogeninas, se han extraído de las semillas y muchas otras partes de estas plantas. Los flavonoides y alcaloides han demostrado propiedades antibacterianas, y se han utilizado para los tratamientos médicos, tales como enfermedades de la piel, parásitos intestinales y la inflamación del ojo.  Muchas especies se utilizan en la medicina popular tradicional, sin embargo los productos farmacéuticos se han desarrollado para el mercado internacional. Se cree que las acetogeninas tienen propiedades anticancerígenas. Debido a lo anterior se han obtenido actualmente una amplia variedad de productos y están disponibles para el tratamiento del cáncer.  Los flavonoides y alcaloides contenidos en la corteza, semilla y hojas de varias especies de la familia Annonaceae han mostrado propiedades insecticidas. En la Península de Yucatán, de acuerdo a las encuestas de campo realizadas en 2010, el uso insecticida de los extractos de semilla es ampliamente reconocido para combatir los parásitos en humanos además del uso comestible de los frutos.
  8. 8. Jugos POTENCIAL AGROINDUSTRIAL Concentrados Mermeladas Polvos Té de hojas Cápsulas
  9. 9.  No se conoce con certeza su lugar de origen pero se considera nativa de Sudamérica. Se encuentra por toda América tropical y el Caribe.  Extensamente sembrada y naturalizada en los trópicos de América y de África Occidental. Se extiende desde México, Brasil y Argentina. En Costa Rica se encuentra ampliamente cultivado.  Sin embargo, muchos autores sitúan su origen en Colombia, siendo este país el que posee un mayor número de variedades.  Se cultiva hoy en día también en zonas de África como Guinea Ecuatorial. Introducido y cultivado también en muchos países tropicales y subtropicales, incluido China, Australia, y Polinesia.  Actualmente se están estableciendo plantaciones en zonas subtropicales de países como España, en zonas como Málaga, y sobre todo en Islas Canarias. ORIGEN Y DISTRIBUCION GEOGRÁFICA
  10. 10. La guanábana es uno de los frutos mas abundantes en la Republica Dominicana y uno de los mas populares en Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, las Bahamas y el Noreste de Brasil. La isla de Granada (Venezuela) produce guanábana especialmente grandes y perfectas y las exporta regularmente en barco al mercado de Puerto de España, Trinidad y Tobago debido a la escasez que existe. Es común en los mercados de Malasia y el sureste de Asia. Frutos muy grandes y simétricos se han visto en venta en Vietnam del Sur. Hoy en día se encuentra en las Bermudas, las Bahamas y la Florida, tanto silvestre como cultivada.
  11. 11. ESTADISTICAS A NIVEL NACIONAL 2019 ENTIDAD SUPERFICIE SEMBRADA (Ha) SUPERFICE COSECHADA (Ha) PRODUCCION (Toneladas) RENDIMIENTO (Ton/Ha) PRECIO MEDIO RURAL ($/Ton) VALOR DE LA PRODUCCION (Miles de $) NAYARIT 2,457.0 2,206.0 23,230.0 10.5 8400.90 195,153.62 MICHOACAN 423.0 387.0 2,781.0 7.2 7,833.15 21,784.85 COLIMA 392.0 282.0 2,832.0 10.1 7,157.62 20,273.88 GUERRERO 179.0 175.0 1,077.0 6.2 4,252.18 4,578.50 PUEBLA 67.0 57.0 286.0 5.0 6,843.59 1,960.62 VERACRUZ 39.0 37.0 390.0 10.5 8,032.80 3,135.85 YUCATAN 22.0 00.0 00.0 00.0 00.0 00.0 TABASCO 14.0 13.0 79.0 6.0 9,561.71 751.65 JALISCO 12.0 12.0 69.0 5.7 3,326.10 229.73 CAMPECHE 8.0 8.0 46.0 5.7 6,589.96 301.36 TOTAL 3,613.0 3,177 30,790.0 9.69 8,059.90 248,170.05
  12. 12. Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Clase: Magnoliopsida Orden: Magnoliales Familia: Annonaceae Subfamilia: Annonoideae Tribu: Annoneae Género: Annona Especie: A. muricata Annona proviene del idioma taíno (annon), muricata, palabra latina que significa «erizado», en referencia al aspecto de la piel. TAXONOMIA DE LA GUANABANA
  13. 13.  El cultivo de guanábana es susceptible al frío y prospera mejor en climas cálidos y húmedos.  Requiere una temperatura promedio de 25 a 28ºC. Asimismo, temperaturas nocturnas mayores a 12 ºC. Temperaturas superiores a 30°C pueden provocar la caída de los frutos recién formados.  Una precipitación media anual de 1,000 y tolera hasta 4,000 mm bien distribuida, con una estación seca de 2 a 4 meses.  Esta especie se desarrolla a una altitud de 0 a 1,150 msnm, aunque la altitud óptima para el cultivo está entre 400 a 600 m. Es muy sensible a los vientos.  Los suelos en que se establezca el cultivo de guanábana comercialmente deben ser profundos, de textura media, no calizos, con muy buen drenaje. Son más convenientes los suelos con pH entre 5.5 y 6.5.  Humedad relativa: Este es un factor crítico en el cultivo de la Guanábana. La humedad relativa alta, aumenta la propensión a la Antracnosis. Una humedad relativa demasiado baja, dificulta la polinización, afectando, por esta vía, los niveles de producción. La óptima es media (60%) humedad relativa. CONDICIONES AGROECOLOGICAS
  14. 14. Las características del árbol  El árbol puede llegar a medir hasta 10 metros de altura, siendo lo habitual rondar una talla de unos 6-8 m.  Es un árbol normalmente perenne cuyas hojas son de fuerte olor, algo desagradable son normalmente perennes, alternas, lisas, brillantes, de color verde oscuro en la superficie superior, y mas claras por la inferior, son oblongas, es decir, más largas que anchas, y elípticas. Éstas pueden llegar a alcanzar como máximo unos 20 cm de longitud y 6 cm de ancho.  Estudios recientes ubican en México 14 géneros y 63 especies de la familia Annonaceae hasta ahora identificados y de éstas las de mayor importancia económica son: guanábana (A. muricata), chirimoya (A.cherimola), saramuyo (A. squamosa), ilama o papausa (A.diversifolia), anona colorada o amarilla (A.reticulata) y chincuya o cabeza de negro (A.purpurea) (Andrés y Andrés, 2011). DESCRIPCION BOTANICA
  15. 15.  Las flores son simples y pueden surgir en cualquier lugar en el tronco, ramas o ramillas. Son de corto peciolo (4 a 5 cm) de largo, de 3 pétalos externos algo anchos y carnosos de color amarillo-verdoso y tres pétalos mas estrechos interiores de color amarillo pálido.  Las flores se pueden dar de dos formas: 1) las producidas en las ramas terminales y 2) y las producidas en el tronco y ramas desarrolladas.  Las flores son hermafroditas, presentan dicogamia (protogénesis), es decir, las estructuras femeninas maduran antes que las masculinas; existe un período de 36 a 48 horas durante el cual se encuentran maduras ambas estructuras sexuales.Todo esto trae consigo una polinización irregular con una baja producción de frutos y muchos de ellos defectuosos (malformados).  El Gineceo esta formado por 300 a 350 óvulos (parte femenina de la flor) y el Androceo o parte masculina esta formado por 1000 a 1100 estambres que son los que producen el polen. Gineceo 300-350 óvulos Androceo 1000-1100 estambres
  16. 16. • A partir del momento en que se poliniza la flor hasta la cosecha se requieren aproximadamente 6 meses. • El androceo está conformado por numerosos estambres los cuales producen los granos de polen, estos son pegajosos de forma ovoide y de color amarillo transparente. • En la parte superior se encuentra el gineceo, formado por un cono redondeado; los estigmas son esponjosos y de color blanquecino, y producen una sustancia mucilaginosa viscosa y pegajosa, cuando son receptivos. Las flores se localizan sobre la corteza, ramas principales y secundarias • Los insectos rara vez fecundan la guanábana por no ser la flor tan atractiva para ellos.
  17. 17. Fruto de guanábana con una polinización completa. Fruto de guanábana con una polinización incompleta. Fruto de guanábana criolla
  18. 18. Las características del fruto  El fruto de la guanábana, es de un color verde oscuro brillante, de forma ovalada y presenta un tamaño que puede variar entorno a los 10-30 cm de largo y 7-15 de ancho. El peso depende de la variedad pero en promedio ronda los 4 kg.  La fruta está recubierta con una piel verde oscura que se vuelve amarilla cuando está madura. Además, está envuelta por una capa de protuberancias finas y blandas que semejan espinas.  La pulpa es de color blanco cremoso, de consistencia carnosa, fibrosa, jugosa y medianamente ácida, con un alto contenido de azúcares, principalmente fructosa, glucosa y pectina.  Las semillas son tóxicas, el tamaño varía entre 1 y 2 cm de longitud y pesan de 0.33 a 0.59 g, de color negro poco después de postcosecha y cambian a un color marrón obscuro más tarde. El fruto tiene de 127 a 170 semillas.  En el fruto el 75.6% corresponden a la pulpa, el 4.8% es semilla; el 12.7% corresponde a la cáscara y el 6.9 al raquis.
  19. 19. • La guanábana es un es un árbol de tamaño mediano de follaje compacto. • Los árboles de guanábana tienen una tasa de crecimiento naturalmente lenta, pero crecen significativamente más rápido bajo cultivo. Si se les proporciona el cuidado adecuado y un sitio de plantación adecuado, los árboles de guanábana alcanzarán una altura de 5 a 6 metros en aproximadamente seis años y alcanza su pleno desarrollo entre los 6 a 8 años de edad. • La floración de la guanábana empieza entre el segundo y tercer año de crecimiento, cuando el árbol empieza a formar las yemas o primordios florales. • En árboles jóvenes las flores se presentan en forma solitaria y en árboles mayores a seis años se agrupan en cojines florales, ubicados principalmente en el tronco y ramas gruesas. FENOLOGIA EN GUANABANA
  20. 20. Los árboles de guanábana tienden a florecer y fructificar la mayor parte del año; sin embargo, existen épocas más definidas para estas funciones durante el año. La distribución de floración en guanábana se presenta principalmente durante dos épocas, la primera en los meses de febrero hasta mayo para cosechar en noviembre hasta enero y la segunda de octubre a noviembre para cosechar en mayo. Aunque la floración y fructificación pueden estar presentes durante todo el año, los picos de mayor floración y fructificación ocurren en la época de verano, habiendo un período de cosecha con menores intensidades durante la temporada invernal. Los picos de máxima floración en el año se presentan cuando la precipitación y la humedad relativa registran sus valores más bajos, mientras que la temperatura y la evaporación alcanzan sus valores más altos.
  21. 21. Los picos de baja floración se presentan cuando la precipitación y la humedad relativa se ubican en los niveles más altos, en tanto que la temperatura y la evaporación presentan sus valores más bajos.  El primer pico de crecimiento vegetativo (mayor desarrollo de yemas foliares y de alargamiento de ramas) coincide con la mayor época de lluvias, al igual que la humedad relativa durante el primer semestre. El segundo pico de máximo crecimiento de estructuras vegetativas, se presenta a finales de octubre hasta finales de febrero (época de nortes).
  22. 22. • Es un proceso fundamental para el inicio de la producción. • Para realizar la polinización manual es muy importante conocer los estados de la flor. • El primer estadío de la flor es el botón floral, aquí los pétalos internos y externos se encuentran unidos. • En el segundo estadío los pétalos externos se han separado y los internos se encuentran unidos. Los óvulos presentan las características para su fecundación, pero los estambres no producen polen. • En el tercer estadío los pétalos externos e internos se encuentran separados. Aquí se puede observar que la parte femenina esta lista para la polinización, pero los estambres no producen polen (Dicogamia). POLINIZACION MANUAL EN GUANABANA Primer estadío Segundo estadío
  23. 23. • En el estadío cuatro, ya hay una total apertura de los pétalos de la flor. Estas flores son las que se cosechan para obtener el polen para polinizar las demás flores del árbol. • Estas flores se cosechan en la tarde para polinizar el próximo día se ponen las flores en un recipiente grande y se dejan durante toda la noche para que las flores maduren el polen. Los estambres se colocan en un recipiente opaco para protegerlo de la luz del sol para utilizarlo al otro día. • La polinización manual se efectúa en flores en estadíos 3 y 4 porque están los óvulos listos para su fecundación. • Cuándo las flores están receptivas, en la parte femenina se observa un exudado viscoso cristalino, el cual puede durar pocas horas. • Con el polen de una flor se pueden polinizar 25 flores de guanábana. Un 10% de las flores coinciden en ser autopolinizadas. • Un hombre polinizador puede alcanzar a polinizar hasta 200 flores día. • Los horarios de polinización son de 6 am a 9 am y tarde de 5 pm a 7 pm. Cuarto estadío Tercer estadío
  24. 24. • Los materiales que se usan para polinizar son: un pincel de cerdas finas, un recipiente donde se almacenan las flores que se cosechan y otro recipiente mas chico para guardar los estambres de las flores cosechadas y cintas de colores para marcar las flores que fueron polinizadas para no repetir la polinización en estas flores. • La eficiencia de la polinización manual es de un 70 a 90% y se recomienda realizarlo temprano. Materiales para polinizar
  25. 25. Cyclocephala signata Coleóptero polinizador
  26. 26. No hay descripción alguna referente a variedades para el cultivo de guanábana. Sin embargo, los agricultores en las diferentes zonas hacen selecciones de los mejores árboles de acuerdo a la calidad de fruta. En otros países, se distinguen diferentes tipos de guanábana, los que se han clasificado según el sabor: pueden ser ácidos, semiácidos o dulces. Según la forma, la guanábana puede ser ovoide, acorazonada o irregular; y según la consistencia de la pulpa puede ser blanda y jugosa, firme o seca. VARIEDADES DE GUANABANA
  27. 27. Actualmente, en el estado de Tabasco se dispone de material clonal de alta calidad con caracteres de alto rendimiento y resistentes o moderadamente resistentes a la antracnosis. Estos clones son de diez generaciones de selección y fueron introducidos para su evaluación a Tabasco en 1990, procedentes del Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza (CATIE), Turrialba, Costa Rica. Los datos de producción son resultados de la evaluación de 10 años en la Corporación Bananera Nacional (CORBANA, COSTA RICA), y los análisis de la fruta se realizaron en el Centro de Investigación y Tecnología de Alimentos (CITA-UCR, COSTA RICA). Fruto del Clon 12. Fruto del Clon 10 Fruto clon 8
  28. 28. En Tabasco se dispone de material clonal de alta selección, producción y resistente al ataque de plagas y enfermedades procedentes de Costa rica en el año de 1990. Los Clones más recomendados son: clon 8, 9, 10 y 12, los cuales presentan rendimientos máximos de 264 kilos por árbol por año.
  29. 29. N° de Clon Características Rendimientos Kg/árbol/año PH Grados Brix Acidez Incidencia a antracnosis Max Prom 9 Fruto grande de 7 a 8 kg, pulpa fibrosa. 228 146 3.5 15 0.80 Baja 10 Fruto pequeño de 3 a 5 kg. Precoz 264 123 3.5 17 0.80 Moderada 8 Fruto pequeño de 3 a 5 kg 248 127 3.7 17 0.93 Moderada 12 Fruto intermedio de 5 a 6 kg. Pulpa jugosa y dulce. 217 144 4.4 18 0.75 Muy baja El mercado internacional acepta pulpa de guanábana con las siguientes características: Grados Brix mayor de 12; porcentaje de acidez mayor de 0.75 y pH menor de 4. CARACTERISTICAS DE LOS CLONES DE GUANABANA
  30. 30. Tabasco tiene un potencial para establecer 30,500 hectáreas de este cultivo. El principal mercado de exportación es Estados Unidos, sin embargo en Europa ya existe interés para la exportación de ésta fruta. La guanábana es un cultivo muy bondadoso para los productores agrícolas, porque la planta permite extraer la pulpa y congelarla para comercializarla cuando el precio sea atractivo, lo que les permite mejorar sus condiciones económicas y las del mercado.
  31. 31. PROPAGACION DE LA GUANABANA Semillero Injerto
  32. 32. PROPAGACION POR SEMILLA  La semilla debe proceder de los mejores frutos de los árboles más productores y cuyos frutos sean de la mejor calidad. Se calcula que un kilo de semillas son aproximadamente 2,800 semillas.  Una vez seleccionada la semilla, se lava y se sumerge en una solución de Benomyl (Benlate, 1 g/l), calentada a 50ºC, durante quince minutos. Luego se dejan en agua limpia durante 24 horas.  En esta etapa se deben eliminar las semillas que floten, para obtener mayor homogeneidad y vigor de las plántulas.  El semillero puede hacerse directamente en el suelo o en eras de 10 m de largo por uno de ancho y 10-15 cm de alto, cuyo suelo haya sido previamente desinfectado con algún fumigante del suelo. •Los surcos del semillero se trazan con 5 cm de profundidad y a 15 cm entre ellos, en el fondo se agrega fertilizante triple 17 que luego se cubre con una pequeña porción de suelo. Enchape lateral
  33. 33. 15 cm 1 metro 10 metros 10-15 cm
  34. 34. Las semillas se colocan de forma que quedan aplanadas y seguidas entre sí, luego se cubren con una mezcla de arena de río y suelo en partes iguales. La germinación ocurre entre los 15 a 20 días. Cuando las plántulas han alcanzado de 10 a 15 cm de altura deben ser trasplantadas a bolsas de 30 cm de alto por 24 centímetros de ancho. Se debe utilizar un sustrato de buena calidad para llenar las bolsas de vivero. Se construye una media sombra de 2 metros a altura y se colocan las plantas hasta el trasplante a campo.
  35. 35. A los ocho días del trasplante se debe fertilizar con triple 17 a razón de 5 g/planta. Además, es conveniente aplicar elementos menores vía foliar y controlar antracnosis con aspersiones preventivas. Es necesario realizar aplicaciones periódicas de insecticidas y fungicidas cuando sea necesario, con el fin de mantener muy sanos los arbolitos. Cuando las plantas en el vivero tengan tres meses, pueden ser trasplantados al campo. Si se van a injertar tienen que estar en el vivero 8 meses y trasplantar a los 3 a 4 meses después del injerto.
  36. 36. El injerto consiste en unir dos pares de diferentes plantas, para que en conjunto forme una sola planta nueva. Los objetivos del injerto son los siguientes. Vigorizar una variedad débil. Obtener una producción precoz, de mejor calidad y mayor cantidad. Obtener resistencia contra plagas y enfermedades. Adaptar una variedad al clima y suelo del lugar. Acelerar la obtención del material de trasplante. El injerto incluye la unión de un patrón y del injerto mismo. El patrón se obtiene de una planta y el injerto de otra. injerto
  37. 37. El portainjerto o patrón es la planta base por injertar. Este debe ser sano, fuerte y vigoroso, y debe cumplir con los siguientes requisitos. Afinidad con la especie o variedad que se le va a injertar. Uniformidad de sus propiedades botánicas. Resistencia contra condiciones adversas. Fisiológicamente maduro y activo en periodo de crecimiento. Tener una estructura tal que facilite la operación del injerto.
  38. 38. Propagación por Injerto  Entre los cinco y ocho meses de crecimiento del arbolito patrón, en el vivero, puede realizarse el injerto. Se sugiere utilizar como patrón para el injerto, la Annona glabra, Annona reticulata y la Annona purpúrea.  El injerto de los patrones se realiza cuando estos alcanzan de 5 a 10 milímetros de diámetro, a unos 30 centímetros del suelo. Estas condiciones se logran en las condiciones del estado de Tabasco, entre los 8 a 10 meses después del trasplante al vivero, o cuando los arbolitos tienen de 60 a 80 centímetros de altura, aproximadamente.  El injerto que da mejor resultado en anona es el del enchape lateral.  Un mes antes de injertar es recomendable fertilizar el patrón con 5 gramos de la fórmula 17-17-17. Plantas listas para injertar
  39. 39.  Las varetas seleccionadas deben ser de madera joven. El grosor de las mismas dependerá del grosor de los patrones.  Las varetas deben prepararse entre diez y quince días antes de ser utilizadas. Para ello, a la rama de la que se sacarán las varetas se le corta el extremo o yema apical con hojas, pero no el pecíolo de éstas, con la finalidad de provocar el acúmulo de carbohidratos y para estimular el desarrollo de yemas axilares. A las plantas injertadas se les debe brindar riego constante y eliminarles los brotes que se producen en el patrón, el cual debe ser cortado paulatinamente de arriba hacia abajo hasta el nivel de la púa. Tres o cuatro meses después de injertadas, estarán listas para ser llevadas al campo. Plantas injertadas
  40. 40. Figura 1. Pasos cronológicos en el injerto de enchapado: a) Vareta terminal cortada de la planta madre; b) Corte bisel en la vareta; c) Corte en el patrón; d) Vareta colocada en posición de amarre; e) Amarre del injerto.
  41. 41. Una vez que los injertos del vivero están listos para trasladarlos al campo definitivo, se debe elegir el sistema de siembra seleccionado. Pero antes de llegar al establecimiento del huerto, hay que llevar a cabo otras actividades previas, como elección del terreno, su preparación, definición de las distancias entre plantas y el sistema de siembra. Elección del terreno  El terreno donde se va establecer la guanábana debe de ser mecanizable, con texturas medias y profundos, separado de los ríos que amenacen con inundaciones próximas o futuras. Debe de tener vías de comunicación transitables durante todo el año y seguridad para evitar los robos. Si la región es lluviosa, hay que considerar la construcción de drenaje. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA PLANTACION
  42. 42. Además debe estar protegido del viento para evitar la caída de flores y frutos. Preparación del terreno Para plantaciones comerciales, se ara profundamente el suelo, luego darle dos pasos de rastra y finalmente nivelarlo. Con ello, se permite un buen drenaje y se evita el crecimiento excesivo de las malas hierbas. Si son plantaciones pequeñas y no es posible arar, se deben hacer los hoyos más grandes y limpiar las malezas, antes de plantar los arbolitos. Trazo de la plantación Es muy importante la correcta distribución de los árboles, ya que permite mejor crecimiento, fructificación y facilita el riego, además de las labores de cultivo y cosecha. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA PLANTACION
  43. 43. Se recomiendan dos sistemas de arreglos de la plantación: marco real o cuadricula y tresbolillo. Las distancias de siembra recomendadas son de 6 m x 6 m; 7 m x 7 m en suelos arcillosos y 8 m x 8 m en suelos francos, con estos distanciamientos se tienen poblaciones de 277, 204 y 156 árboles por hectárea, respectivamente, con un 15% más de plantas en el arreglo de tresbolillo. Para calcular el número de árboles por hectárea, se utiliza la siguiente fórmula: Cantidad de árboles/ha = 10,000/d2 (SEP ENTRE PLANTAS X SEP ENTRE HILERAS) donde d es = distancia entre árboles Por ejemplo: si utilizamos una distancia de siembra de 8 x 8 metros y aplicando la siguiente fórmula tenemos: Cantidad de árboles/ha = 10,000/82 10,000/64= 156
  44. 44. Sistemas de siembra 0.866
  45. 45. Siembra Una vez elegido el terreno, preparado el suelo y seleccionado el sistema de siembra, se procede al establecimiento del cultivo en el terreno. La siembra se debe de realizar al inicio del periodo de lluvias. Para la siembra deben de hacerse hoyaduras de 40 x 40 x 40 centímetros, procurando separar la tierra cavada en dos partes (0-20 y 20-40 cm), con el objeto de que al plantar los árboles se rellene el hoyo, primeramente, con la tierra de los primeros 20 centímetros, por ser la capa de suelo más rica en nutrimentos y materia orgánica y después la de 20 a 40 cm. En el fondo se fertiliza con 300 gr de triple 17 por planta y se tapa el fertilizante con tierra.
  46. 46. Posteriormente, se quita la bolsa plástico donde se encuentra la planta y se coloca en el hoyo, poniendo la tierra de arriba, al fondo y la del fondo arriba o agregando materia orgánica. Debe de podarse las raíces que salgan del pilón de tierra, al momento de desembolsarlas, con el propósito de estimular el crecimiento de las mismas en el terreno definitivo. Para la plantación es conveniente utilizar materia orgánica de fondo alrededor de 5 kg/hoyo y garantizar que el mismo tenga humedad. Después de concluida la plantación se debe realizar un riego para garantizar que la postura sobreviva. Pueden intercalársele cultivos de ciclos medios y cortos como papaya, maíz, frijol, chile, hortalizas, etc.
  47. 47. S I E M B R A 40x40x40 cm FERTILIZANTE TAPADO SIEMBRA
  48. 48. SIEMBRA
  49. 49. POBLADO C-28 GUANABANA CON CALABAZA
  50. 50. • Las podas son una labor prioritaria en el cultivo de la guanábana, producen los siguientes beneficios: • Correcto crecimiento del árbol. • Estado fitosanitario adecuado. • Permite la entrada de luz al centro. • Promover el desarrollo de cojinetes florales. • Mejora la calidad de las frutas. • Ahorro de mano de obra. • Mayor vida del cultivo. Las podas más importantes son: 1) Poda de formación y 2) Poda de sanidad. PODA EN LA GUANABANA
  51. 51. La poda de formación consiste en formar un árbol con figura de copa. Cuando el árbol tiene 1.5 metros de altura se le corta la yema terminal para forzar su ramificación. Las primeras ramas deben nacer a 70- 80 cm del suelo. El siguiente par de ramas debe quedar entre 20-25 cm arriba del par anterior y así sucesivamente orientadas hacía los 4 puntos cardinales. Realizarla durante uno o dos años más en los meses de floración escasa. 1.5 m 70-80 cm 20-25 cm
  52. 52. Formado el árbol, se realiza la poda de mantenimiento, esta consiste en eliminar brotes y chupones indeseables, ramas poco productivas, enfermas y muertas. Esta poda se debe hacer dos a tres veces por año, preferible después de cosechas. Se realizan para facilitar las prácticas culturales, ventilación y reducción del desarrollo de enfermedades. Todos los cortes se realizan al ras con tijeras de podar o con serrucho. Y luego se cubre el corte con una mezcla de 1 litro de pintura de agua más 250 gramos de un fungicida cúprico más 1 gramo de benomil.
  53. 53. Estudios realizados por varios investigadores han demostrado que en guanábana los elementos existentes en mayores cantidades en la materia seca de la hoja son en su orden: el potasio, el nitrógeno, el calcio, el fósforo y el magnesio. En este mismo estudio los resultados sobre contenidos de nutrientes en las diferentes partes del fruto, muestran que en la pulpa se concentran los mayores contenidos de N, K, Ca y Mg; mientras que el P y el Zn se concentran en mayor proporción en la semilla y en la cáscara el N y el K. Es conveniente, antes de realizar cualquier programa de fertilización, hacer un análisis de suelo y, si es posible, un análisis foliar. Este último permite determinar porcentajes de nutrientes en las hojas. FERTILIZACION EN GUANABANA
  54. 54. A manera de guía, a continuación se dan algunas pautas para fertilizar este cultivo. En el primer y segundo año aplicar 300 g de triple 17/árbol y realizar 3 aplicaciones al año. En el tercer año aplicar 500 g de triple 17/planta y realizar 3 aplicaciones al año. En los meses de octubre o noviembre aplicar 140 g de urea por planta. A partir del cuarto año se aplicará un total de 2 kg/planta de la fórmula 17-17-17 dividido entre los meses de mayo, agosto, noviembre y diciembre.  A partir del octavo año se recomienda aplicar urea en dosis de 100 g/planta. •La mejor época para la aplicación de fertilizantes es cuando se inicia el periodo de lluvias con el fin de dar una adecuada disponibilidad de nutrientes en el suelo, listos para ser aprovechados por las plantas. Zona de muestreo Área de fertilización
  55. 55. Análisis foliar  Para llevar a cabo el análisis foliar, se toman 10 hojas adultas por planta, colectando la cuarta hoja a partir del meristemo o punta de la rama, distribuidas hacia los 4 cuadrantes.  A manera de referencia, los porcentajes de elementos minerales que se encuentran en las hojas de guanábana, según Reuter y J. B. Robinson son los siguientes:  Nitrógeno: 2.5 a 3.0%  Fósforo: 0.16 a 0.2%  Potasio: 1.0 a 1.5%  Calcio: 0.6 a 1.0%  Magnesio: 0.35 a 0.5%  Azufre: 0.15 a 0.17%  Zinc: 15 a 30 ppm  Boro: 15 a 40 ppm Variable Tabla comparativa Bajo Óptimo Alto PH (acidez) >5 5.5 – 6.5 <7 Al (aluminio) meq/100 gr de suelo ----- 0.3 1.5 P (fósforo) ppm >10 10 - 40 <40 K (potasio) meq/100 gr de suelo >0.2 0.2 – 1.5 <1.5 Ca (calcio) meq/100 gr de suelo >4 4 – 20 <20 Mg (magnesio) meq/100 gr de suelo >1 1 – 10 <10 Mn (manganeso) ppm >5 5 – 50 <50 Zn (zinc) ppm >3 3 – 15 <15 Cu (cobre) ppm >1 1 – 20 <20 Fe (hierro) ppm >10 10 – 50 <50 Guía para la interpretación de análisis de suelo, utilizada por el M.A.G., citada por Bertsh. Para obtener muestras representativas en el sureste de México, generalmente el área de muestreo no debe ser mayor de 4 hectáreas en terrenos accidentados y de 5 hectáreas en terrenos uniformes y planos. Muestreo en zig-zag Cada 25 metros
  56. 56. El cultivo requiere agua suficiente para realizar sus funciones. Se recomienda aplicar en el momento del trasplante 15 a 20 litros de agua/planta. En los dos primeros años donde la planta tiene gran actividad de crecimiento, es muy importante que los niveles de humedad sean suficientes. La falta de agua al inicio del fructificación puede causar perjuicios en el desarrollo de los frutos. Se recomienda regar con 10 a 20 litros de agua por semana para impedir el desprendimiento de los frutos. El riego debe estar dirigido a la raíz de la planta. RIEGO EN GUANABANA
  57. 57. Características Del Riego Por Goteo El aplicar el agua gota por gota permite una mayor infiltración y un movimiento horizontal y vertical formándose bulbos de humedecimiento “anchos” en terrenos arcillosos y delgados y profundos en suelos arenosos. En la zona húmeda en donde la planta concentra la mayor cantidad de raíces y donde la tensión del agua es mínima lo que facilita su absorción por las raíces. Tiene como ventajas suministrar solo las cantidades de agua, de acuerdo con las necesidades de la planta, esto disminuye la pérdida por escorrentía o por percolación.
  58. 58. Los principales problemas que enfrenta el cultivo de la guanábana se relaciona con aspectos fitosanitarios, entre ellos el daño de plagas tales como el barrenador de la semilla causado por Bephratelloides cubensis Ashmead y Cerconota anonella (Ruiz y Flores, 2010) así como la enfermedad conocida como antracnosis (González y Castelan,2010) que han venido limitando su cultivo y comercialización. Más recientemente en Nayarit hay una nueva plaga que se denomina como la cochinilla rosada (Maconellicoccus hirsutus Green), plaga que ataca a más de 200 especies de frutales, pero la guanábana es una de sus hospederas preferidas, motivo por el cual se tiene una campaña de control en Nayarit y se toman medidas precautorias en otras entidades productoras tales como Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco y otras para detener y erradicar a la peligrosa plaga. PLAGAS Y ENFERMEDADES Maconellicoccus hirsutus Green
  59. 59. La avispita (Bephratelloides cubensis) es la más importante plaga de la guanábana, por los daños directos que causan en los frutos y por la dificultad de su control. •El daño directo al alimentarse de la semilla y realizar perforaciones en el fruto se considera poco importante comparado con la pudrición de frutos por patógenos favorecidos por el daño que realiza el insecto al ovipositar en frutos pequeños y emerger en frutos próximos a cosecha, por ejemplo, en frutos colectados en Nayarit, México, el 100% de los frutos con pudrición por antracnosis causada por Colletotrichum gloesporioides, llegan a presentar al menos una perforación realizada por este insecto. CONTROL DE PLAGAS EN LA GUANABANA Barrenador de las semillas Pupa Larva
  60. 60. BIOLOGÍA Y HÁBITOS  Gran parte de su vida transcurre dentro de la semilla del hospedante.  La hembra inserta el ovipositor y coloca el huevo en semillas de frutos jóvenes y al emerger la larva se alimenta del endospermo. Puede infestar poco más del 50% de las semillas.  En Compostela, Nayarit, en guanábana determinaron un periodo de 12 a 24 días para el huevo, 23 a 50 días para la larva, el periodo pupal fue de 13 a 34 días y los adultos vivieron un periodo de 15 a 22 días, con un periodo total de 63 a 130 días, siendo la hembra más longeva que el macho.  La hembra, a las pocas horas de emerger, busca frutos pequeños para ovipositar, lo cual indica que pasa un periodo de madurez sexual dentro de la semilla antes de emerger. Daño por Bephratelloides cubensis
  61. 61.  Inicia a ovipositar a partir de las 09:00, la mayor actividad la presenta de las 12:00 a las 13:00 horas, por la tarde pasa más tiempo en el follaje en el estrato superior del árbol donde pernocta e inicia su actividad hasta el día siguiente.  La hembra en promedio deposita 172 huevos y daña frutos de guanábana de 3.1 cm a 7.6 cm de diámetro.  El daño principal lo ocasiona el adulto al emerger del fruto, éste realiza una perforación en la semilla, donde pasa el estado de huevo a pupa, y barrena la pulpa hasta llegar a la cáscara dejando una entrada de 1 a 2 mm de diámetro para otros insectos, hongos y humedad, esto normalmente favorece la pudrición alrededor de esta zona en frutos próximos a cosecha. Daño por Bephratelloides cubens
  62. 62. Asociación con enfermedades Emergencia del adulto de B. cubensis Frutos adheridos al árbol con daños por B. cubensis y enfermedades Frutos susceptibles al daño por la avispa barrenadora y protección de fruta.
  63. 63. El control de la avispita se basa principalmente en el uso de insecticidas químicos, los cuales aplicados en el momento adecuado pueden ejercer controles cercanos al 100% de frutos sanos. Peña y Nagel (1988) observaron una eficacia de control de 99.6% de adultos comparado con el testigo con la aplicación de 269 g de malation por hectárea.  El embolsado de frutos con papel encerado ó Kraft es un método preventivo con excelentes resultados en el control de este insecto en guanábana, sin embargo, su uso en México no es una práctica común.  Hernández et al. (2008), observaron un control cercano al 100% con el uso de bolsas de tela de organza, protegiendo los frutos a partir de 3 cm de diámetro.  El embolsado con plástico aún y cuando esté perforado puede provocar quemaduras al fruto en zonas de alta Tº, por ello deben de ser blancas.
  64. 64. Embolsado de la fruta:  Las bolsas de telas de organza, papel encerado o kraft y polietileno perforado de color blanco, se colocan cuando el fruto tenga de 5 a 7 cm de largo y 3 cm de diámetro y con perforaciones de 2 mm de diámetro.  Las bolsas deben de tener 30 cm de ancho y 45 cm de largo. Se amarra directamente en la rama o el tallo y no en el pedúnculo o peciolo de la fruta. Esta práctica impide la postura de huevos, entrada de larvas al fruto y ovoposición dentro del fruto.  Se debe de realizar una aspersión de un fungicida para controlar antracnosis e insecticida para perforadores antes de poner las bolsa. 5 a 7 cm
  65. 65. COSTO DE LA PRACTICA DE EMBOLSE Una persona embolsa normalmente 250 erizos al día. Se estima la formación de 42 erizos/árbol/año o sea 8,400 erizos/ha/año. Jornales/ha= Erizos por hectárea/erizos embolsados por día= 8,400/250= 33.6 Número de bolsas=número de erizos. Valor del jornal 2020= 150 pesos. Mano de obra=Jornales/ha x valor del jornal Mano de obra/ha= 33.6 x 150= $5,040.00 Costo bolsas= Número de erizos x valor de bolsa Costo total= Mano de obra + Costo de bolsas
  66. 66. Palomilla barrenadora de frutos Cerconota anonella  La palomilla barrenadora de frutos (PBF) junto con la avispita son consideradas las principales plagas de las anonáceas.  Las pérdidas que este insecto puede provocar en algunos países como Colombia van del 70 hasta el 100% de la producción.  El adulto es de hábitos nocturnos. El huevo es depositado individualmente sobre el fruto. Las hembras ponen en promedio 50 huevos durante toda su vida.  La larva al eclosionar se alimenta por poco tiempo de la cáscara del fruto, posteriormente inicia la excavación y penetración a éste. Los frutos en desarrollo son más susceptibles de ser dañados y barrenados por las larvas.
  67. 67.  Como característica de daños visibles, los frutos que son barrenados presentan en la entrada del túnel excremento y resto de alimentos de color café obscuro dejados por la larva al penetrar.  La larva presenta cinco instares o estadíos, por los cuales pasa un periodo de 11 a 12 días y puede durar hasta 26 días. La pupa por su parte dura de ocho a 11 días.  Puede dañar frutos pequeños en desarrollo en los cuales provoca la caída y frutos próximos a cosecha los cuales no son óptimos para su comercialización en fresco.  Cuando ataca frutos pequeños causa deformación de estos al destruir el tejido en desarrollo donde realiza la perforación al penetrar al fruto.  Causa daños directos al fruto al barrenar y alimentarse de la pulpa e indirectos al favorecer la entrada de patógenos a éste. Cerconota anonella
  68. 68. La larva se alimenta de la pulpa y semillas. Al igual que la avispita, los frutos que son dañados por este insecto en etapas iniciales de desarrollo se momifican y necrosan pudiendo permanecer adheridos al árbol ó caer. El embolsado de frutos es una práctica que en algunos países ha resultado ser el mejor método de control. El uso de imidacloprid (70 g de ingrediente activo/ha) aplicado directamente al fruto tiene un control 84.7%.
  69. 69. Piojo harinoso Planococcus citri Puede ser una plaga muy importante en viveros y en plantaciones jóvenes, ataca todas las partes de las plantas incluyendo las raíces, en ataques fuertes debilita el árbol provocando caída de flores y frutos. El debilitamiento de las plantas se debe a la succión de savia, distorsión y amarillamiento de las hojas y caída prematura de éstas. En fuertes infestaciones favorece el desarrollo de fumagina (hongos) por la secreción sustancias azucaradas lo cual interfiere con la fotosíntesis.
  70. 70.  Al secretar estas sustancias atrae hormigas de diferentes especies las cuales participan como protectores contra enemigos naturales.  Los huevos son depositados en una masa algodonosa de 300 a 800 huevos por grupo, estos eclosionan en 10 a 20 días e inician a alimentarse del hospedante del follaje, frutos y ramas.  La hembra completa su desarrollo en seis a ocho semanas y pasa por tres instares. En guanábana, es más frecuente encontrar las hembras y ninfas alimentándose de frutos en desarrollo que en las ramas o follaje; sin embargo, en fuertes infestaciones ataca ramas y tallos.  La hembra deposita en promedio 362 huevos a 30°C, el tiempo de vida a esta temperatura es de 21 días aunque puede variar dependiendo del hospedante
  71. 71. El control químico del Piojo Harinoso se realiza aplicando Carbaril en dosis de 1 mL por litro de agua o Malation en dosis de 2 mL por litro de agua más un emulsificante tiene buen control.  El control de hormigas es muy importante para evitar la diseminación de ninfas en el árbol y permitir la acción de enemigos naturales.  En guanábana, se ha observado que el encalado del tronco con 2.5 mL de Cipermetrina por litro de agua repele a la hormigas de diferentes especies.
  72. 72. ENFERMEDADES FUNGOSAS EN LA GUANABANA Una de las principales causas que limitan la producción en frutales tropicales es el ataque de enfermedades, ya que afectan las plantas y sus productos.  En el caso de guanábana, las pérdidas por enfermedades se presentan en campo (precosecha) al disminuir cuantitativamente las plantas y sus productos (frutos), así como durante el almacenamiento de los frutos cosechados (poscosecha).  Varias enfermedades afectan a la guanábana, sin embargo, destacan unas más que otras por el mayor impacto en la producción, como es el caso de la antracnosis, la cual requiere de un manejo especial para que no se disminuya el rendimiento y que se garantice la comercialización de la fruta.
  73. 73. Antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides)  La antracnosis está entre las enfermedades más comunes y dañinas de anonáceas. Esta enfermedad puede limitar severamente la producción de fruta alrededor del mundo, especialmente en las regiones tropicales y subtropicales del mundo.  Se sabe que la antracnosis puede llegar a disminuir el rendimiento en fruta de guanábana hasta en un 90 %.  La incidencia en la fruta y flor durante el periodo más lluvioso (septiembre-octubre) puede ser superior al 50 %, debido a esto, la mayoría de los productores consideran como perdida la cosecha que se pudiera obtener en estos meses en consecuencia no realizan alguna actividad de control. ENFERMEDADES FUNGOSAS EN LA GUANABANA
  74. 74.  Afecta a los árboles en cualquier estado de desarrollo, desde plantas de vivero hasta plantas adultas en plena producción. Los órganos que se ven afectados son hojas, flores, frutos, brotes y ramas jóvenes.  Los pétalos de las flores afectadas muestran pequeñas lesiones de color café oscuro.  Posteriormente las lesiones se agrandan y hunden con rapidez, adquiriendo una tonalidad negra. Cuando hay alta humedad relativa puede observarse una coloración rosa salmón que cubre parte del área necrosada; este efecto es originado por las masas de conidios producidas por el hongo que está infectando los tejidos.  La presencia de estas manchas provoca la caída prematura de pétalos, lo que afecta el amarre del fruto y la polinización.
  75. 75. Cuando la presencia de flores coincide con la temporada de lluvia, es común observar flores completamente necrosadas en los huertos.  Las infecciones en hojas inician en el haz con pequeñas manchas de color verde claro, que luego se tornan café oscuro. Las lesiones pueden aparecer en el ápice, en los márgenes o abarcando la nervadura central, dichas lesiones pueden provocar deformación de las hojas. Una vez que la enfermedad avanza, las lesiones pueden unirse llegando a cubrir toda la lámina foliar. Los ataques severos en hojas pueden provocar defoliación prematura de los árboles.  La infección en frutos puede ocurrir desde etapas tempranas de su desarrollo, lo que puede provocar pudrición y momificación del fruto (estos generalmente quedan adheridos al árbol).
  76. 76. Los síntomas inician con pequeñas manchas de color negro que van de 0.2 a 1 cm que se distribuyen en cualquier parte del fruto. Cuando estas se unen, se forman grandes áreas necróticas que pueden llegar a cubrir más de la mitad del fruto, siendo más evidente en frutos jóvenes. Las áreas necrosadas son de consistencia corchosa, que eventualmente pueden presentar agrietamientos. Frutos maduros o cosechados también pueden ser severamente atacados principalmente durante el almacenamiento o empaque. Al realizar un corte para examinar la pulpa, se puede observar una pudrición seca y oscura bajo el área necrosada, que contrasta con las partes sanas, las que son blancas y jugosas
  77. 77. Daños por antracnosis en hojas de guanábana
  78. 78. Daños iniciales por antracnosis en flores Daños severos por antracnosis en flores.
  79. 79. Daños iníciales (A y B) y avanzados (C) de antracnosis en frutos jóvenes; fruto pequeño momificado adherido al árbol (D).
  80. 80. CONTROL En el caso de anonáceas se deben eliminar los frutos momificados en el suelo y adheridos al árbol. También se deben de realizar podas de saneamiento para eliminar ramas dañadas o muertas. Las aplicaciones frecuentes de fungicidas son necesarias para el control de la enfermedad, especialmente durante la temporada de lluvias, lo cual ayuda a disminuir el daño en frutos de pre y postcosecha. Las aplicaciones se deben realizar desde el inicio de floración y hasta la cosecha, dependiendo de las condiciones ambientales.
  81. 81. Para su control se utilizan productos sistémicos como Benlate (un gramo por litro de agua), Tecto 60 (un centímetro cúbico por litro de agua), con mezclas con fungicidas preventivos o contacto como Mancozeb (5 gramos por litro de agua) y Clorotalonil (1 gramo por litro de agua). Aplicar desde el inicio de las lluvias y mantenerlas durante toda la estación, para proteger al árbol en los momentos más críticos. Adicional al tratamiento químico se utilizan las podas para una buena circulación del aire; podas sanitarias para eliminar ramillas secas, flores y frutos enfermos, combate de malezas, densidades de siembra apropiadas y buena fertilización.
  82. 82. Lasiodiplodia theobromae  Las temperaturas de crecimiento para el hongo Lasiodiplodia theobromae son 15 °C mínima, 28 °C como óptima y 40 °C como máxima.  En estimaciones realizadas en plantaciones de guanábana en Nayarit, se ha observado que en algunos huertos la incidencia de muerte descendente es de poco más del 30 %, con diferentes niveles de severidad entre árboles.  Los primeros síntomas visibles se presentan en las ramillas, las cuales se empiezan a secar de la punta hacia la base. Las hojas adyacentes se marchitan, se tornan cafés y mueren, dando la apariencia de una quemadura por fuego. Posteriormente las hojas se van cayendo, hasta dejar la rama completamente desnuda. En daños más severos, las ramas se van secando en secuencia (una tras otra), hasta matar totalmente al árbol.
  83. 83. Cuando las lesiones se encuentran en el tronco o ramas principales, algunos síntomas asociados a L. theobromae es la presencia de exudados de color café oscuro a negro; al inicio de los síntomas se forman pequeños grumos de exudado sobre la lesión, pero a medida que la enfermedad avanza éste se incrementa y esparce sobre el área dañada. Al realizar un corte longitudinal en los troncos o ramas dañadas, se observa una decoloración del sistema vascular a manera de estría de color café rojizo a oscuro, que corre en forma descendente.
  84. 84.  En el caso de las pudriciones blandas (Lasiodiplodia theobromae) de fruto, los síntomas aparecen inicialmente en el receptáculo floral, posteriormente la pudrición avanza a la pulpa y a la cáscara del fruto, en un estado avanzado de pudrición, la cáscara se torna de color café y la pulpa y receptáculo floral se comienzan a teñir de un color negro intenso, los frutos se momifican y no logran llegar a su madurez fisiológica y se quedan adheridos al árbol, lo que se confunde en la mayoría de los casos con un aborto de fruto.
  85. 85. CONTROL El huerto se debe mantener limpio y libre de fuentes de inóculo (ramas y ramillas muertas y frutos momificados). Realizar podas de saneamiento para eliminar las ramas dañadas. Las podas se deben de realizar durante los periodos que no llueve.  Es importante verificar que las hojas, madera y suelo estén completamente secos al momento de realizar la poda. Así mismo, se debe eliminar constantemente la hojarasca que se acumula en la base del tronco y alrededor de la base de las ramas principales. Sin embargo, las medidas más importantes para disminuir la incidencia y severidad de la enfermedad es evitar el estrés hídrico y mantener óptimos niveles de fertilidad en el árbol.  Las aplicaciones de tiofanato metilo después de la poda brinda un buen control de esta enfermedad, las dosis pueden variar, dependiendo de las infestación, se recomienda aplicar de 300 a 600 gramos por hectárea.
  86. 86. Exudados sobre heridas entre la unión del tronco y la rama. Pudrición blanda de frutos ocasionada por L. theobromae
  87. 87. Exudados en forma de grumos Síntoma en corteza
  88. 88. a) Pudrición seca por antracnosis (Colletotrichum gloeosporioides); b) Pudrición por Bephratelloides cubensis; c) Pudrición blanda por Lasiodiplodia theobromae.
  89. 89. Mancha Blanca  Esta enfermedad se encuentra asociado al hongo Macrophoma sp; dichas lesiones se presentan en las hojas viejas, donde se muestran áreas necróticas a lo largo de la hoja. Su incidencia es severa en aquellos árboles de copa cerrada, cuando el ataque es severo ocurre defoliación.  Para su control, los fungicidas a base de cobre mantienen baja la infección, con el inconveniente que no se pueden aplicar indefinidamente debido a la toxicidad que genera sobre los árboles.
  90. 90. Mancha del ápice de la hoja  Esta es otra enfermedad encontrada en las plantaciones de guanábana en Tabasco y es causada por Pestalotia sp; se caracteriza como manchas de color café claro que va desde la punta hacia la parte central de la hoja. Estas lesiones ocupan del 10 al 60% de la hoja y se presenta en las hojas más viejas.  A la fecha no se considera una enfermedad importante en este cultivo.
  91. 91. La producción de frutos en árboles provenientes de semillas se inicia entre los tres y cinco años y en los árboles injertados, entre los 2 y 3 años. La época de mayor cosecha se presenta en los meses de mayo a junio (60%), y la de menor en octubre o noviembre (40%). El tiempo entre la apertura de la flor a la cosecha es de 6 meses. Se reconoce que la fruta está de cosecha porque pierde su color brillante y adquiere un tono mate, es cuando ha alcanzado su madurez fisiológica. Se recomienda este grado de maduración porque su estructura fisiológica puede soportar mejor el manipuleo y transporte que cuando se cosecha la fruta completamente madura, ésta se aplasta permitiendo el ingreso de patógenos y una rápida descomposición. COSECHA
  92. 92.  No es conveniente dejar que las frutas maduren, ya que quedan expuestas al ataque de los pájaros y otros animales, o dañarse si caen al suelo. Tampoco deben cosecharse demasiado verdes, ya que la pulpa no madura bien y adquiere un sabor amargo.  Los puntos de fructificación son perennes, por lo tanto deben de cuidarse, porque de lo contrario, se reduce la capacidad productiva del árbol.  Para una cosecha adecuada se recomienda utilizar escaleras de aluminio, tijeras de podar y una bolsa de lona. El corte del fruto se realiza manualmente con tijera de podar, dejando de 2 a 3 cm del pedúnculo adherido al fruto.  Se recomienda cosechar en las primeras horas de la mañana para evitar la deshidratación del fruto. La guanábana presenta un ciclo largo (120-180 días) desde la floración hasta la formación del fruto en su índice de cosecha; por lo tanto, requiere una alta inversión de recursos para obtener un producto de calidad que debe conservarse en las prácticas de cosecha y postcosecha. Fruta madura
  93. 93. Algunos índices de cosecha que se pueden considerar son los siguientes: Espinas blandas y levemente torcidas. Cambio de color verde oscuro a un verde claro mate. Al golpear el fruto se escucha un sonido retumbante. Al acercarse a la madurez se nota una ligera suavidad en el extremo distal del fruto. •Por último, para garantizar una madurez uniforme del fruto después de la cosecha, se recomienda colocarlo con la parte del pedúnculo hacia abajo. •Las pudriciones después de la cosecha, se deben a la antracnosis.
  94. 94. La demanda de consumo Local y la demanda internacional de guanábana en los últimos años, ha subido de manera impactante; y además en base a descubrimientos científicos sobre las propiedades anti cancerígenas de esta árbol, le han otorgado a esta planta un gran potencial para la producción de fármacos. Este resultado del crecimiento de la demanda han concentrado a muchos productores, a nuevos emprendedores y a empresas a ofertar con éxito el producto, de preferencia a nivel internacional ya que es la clave de un gran negocio, rentable y altamente productivo. Mercados claves como Estados Unidos, La Unión Europea y Asia son los objetivos a alcanzar y ubicar esta fruta milagrosa.
  95. 95. MANEJO DE POSTCOSECHA La postcosecha es la etapa del proceso agroindustrial que involucra todas las actividades a ofrecer frutos de excelente calidad al consumidor. Los frutos deben manejarse bajo condiciones ideales de temperatura, humedad relativa (85-90%), empaque y almacenamiento, con el fin de prolongar la vida útil ya que éstos después de cosechados son susceptibles a daños físicos, químicos y microbiológicos. Dentro de las operaciones normales de manejo poscosecha de los frutos de guanábana, se destacan las operaciones de: recolección, selección, eliminación de residuos orgánicos, clasificación, desinfección, pesaje, pre enfriamiento entre 16- 18°C, secado de humedad residual, encerado (opcional), almacenamiento y transporte.
  96. 96. PULPA CONGELADA Entre las tecnologías que permiten prolongar el periodo de conservación y mantener las características de calidad propias del fruto, la refrigeración es una de las más eficaces y de empleo general; sin embargo, los frutos de la guanábana presentan sensibilidad al frío; es decir, sufren daños fisiológicos cuando son almacenados a temperaturas muy bajas, por ello, se utilizan Tº de 16 a 18ºC de refrigeración, para que los frutos conserven el color y sabor de la pulpa. Posteriormente la fruta se lleva a una precámara donde la Tº es de 20ºC y se procede a su lavado y desinfección para posteriormente pasar a la mesa de pelado de la cáscara.
  97. 97. Una vez seleccionadas las frutas maduras y sanas, se lavan en una solución de agua clorada a 50 ppm, con el propósito de reducir los niveles de microorganismos, así como las impurezas adheridas a la cáscara y residuos de plaguicidas. Después la fruta se pela a mano y se parte longitudinalmente para separar el centro, ya que es fibroso, reseco y más oscuro que la fruta. De aquí pasa a una despulpadora para eliminar las semillas y obtener la pulpa, el producto obtenido se pasteuriza a 75°C durante 3 a 5 minutos y luego se enfría en recipientes para posteriormente congelarlos a menos de 40ºC y de allí pasarlos a cámaras de menos 20ºC. Pasteurización Despulpadora
  98. 98. El tratamiento térmico al que se somete garantiza la inocuidad del producto, resguardando sus características organolépticas y nutricionales. Todas las operaciones son realizadas bajos altos estándares de calidad, dando cumplimiento a la legislación vigente. La vida útil de la pulpa es de un año en condiciones de congelación (-18°C), sin interrupción de la cadena de frío. Se transporta y almacena en condiciones de congelación (-18°C), una vez descongelada debe ser consumida en el menor tiempo posible. Se debe evitar el almacenamiento con productos que puedan alterar sus características organolépticas o que puedan ocasionar una contaminación cruzada.
  99. 99. La tendencia actual de los países desarrollados como Estados Unidos es el consumo de productos naturales debido a que estos no causan daño al organismo y a su vez mejoran la salud digestiva de quienes los consumen. En los últimos años se ha abierto campo a nuevos productos en el mercado internacional favoreciendo a productores y exportadores potenciales de plantas medicinales. La hoja de Guanábana puede ser exportada debido a la gran demanda que tiene en países como Estados Unidos y el mercado europeo. Su hoja a la que se le atribuye propiedades curativas para el tratamiento del cáncer. Estados Unidos de Norteamérica es el principal mercado para exportar guanábana, ya que actualmente existen varias compañías que procesan la pulpa de guanábana y los consumidores mayoritarios son latinos. El mercado más futuro es Europa, en especial Alemania y Holanda, y en continente asiático el japonés. enfermedades que puedes combatir con la guanábana •Cáncer. •Diabetes. •Desórdenes del hígado. ... •Hipertensión. •Asma. •Insomnio. Presión arterial alta. ... •Inflamación. •Estreñimiento. •Tumores.
  100. 100. Concepto Unidad de medida Cantidad Costo unitario ($) Costo Total ($) Limpieza del terreno Jornal 12 150 1,800 Corte de baliza Jornal 1 150 150 Trazo y balizado Jornal 6 150 900 Apertura de cepas y siembra Jornal 10 150 1,500 Siembra Plantas 300 60 18,000 Fertilización trasplante Kilos 70 9.60 672 Fertilización a 3 meses Kilos 104 9.60 998 Fertilización a 6 meses Kilos 104 9.60 998 Poda Jornal 4 150 600 Control de maleza Jornal 2 150 300 TOTAL: 25,918 COSTO DE ESTABLECIMIENTO POR Ha
  101. 101. MAYOR INFORMACION: M.C. Raúl Castañeda Ceja Dirección: Calle Cuauhtémoc 706. Colonia Centro CP 86500 H. Cárdenas, Tabasco Teléfono: 9933114982

