Presentation1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Do visit Top Reason Why you should have a tour to kashmir DO VISIT
ABOUT TRIPOTO Tripoto is a platform to share and discover amazing travel stories and itineraries. At Tripoto we are bringi...
WALK WITH THE NATURE
Situated on the foot of Himalayan range ,the place gives a spectacular view of our snow covered mountains https://www.trip...
let’s get a glimpse of some of the most beautiful hill station of this magical place https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages...
Gulmarg- “Meadow of Flowers”. As the name itself convey, Gulmarg means “Meadow of Flowers”. It is a hill station lies in t...
Pahalgam- This beautiful hill station lies in the Anantnag District of Kashmir. It is all over coveredwith thick cedar for...
Patnitop- It is situated in the Udhampur district of the state. Specially famous for bliss full nature walk, people lovess...
The Many Shades of Autumn in Srinagar Kashmir displays its magnanimous colors during every season specially during autumn ...
Tourist from all over the country visit every year to experience different forms of nature
From the vibrant colors in Autumn to the most romantic snowfall in December, and picture perfect landscapes, Kashmir has i...
APPETIZING CUISINES OF KASHMIR….
Rogan Josh- Rogan Josh is an aromatic lamb preparation that has the goodness of grounded spices, browned onions, and yogur...
● Yakhni-It is a creative way of cooking lamb with yogurt, flavored with mawal flowers, mint leaves and aromatic specie ,t...
Aab Gosht-Kashmiri Muttonisfamousinalloverthecountry, AabGoshtis onesuchfamousdishwhichtouristscraveforalot.Itcanbemade in...
A PICTURE PERFECT KASHMIR IS WAITING FOR YOU
● EXCITING OFFERS ARE WAITING FOR YOU ON www.tripoto.com ● A place that lets you explore the world in a different way. Let...
OTHER OFFERS BY TRIPOTO Explore the most trending destinations with exclusive Tours packages provided by Tripoto. Need not...
Tripoto Travels Private Limited F-209, Ground Floor, Opposite Kashmir Haat Lado Sarai, New Delhi - 110030 , India Mail: in...
Presentation1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentation1

4 views

Published on

it is about the top reasons why you should go to kashmir

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentation1

  1. 1. Do visit Top Reason Why you should have a tour to kashmir DO VISIT
  2. 2. ABOUT TRIPOTO Tripoto is a platform to share and discover amazing travel stories and itineraries. At Tripoto we are bringing together travelers from around the world to share and discover real, actionable, crowd sourced travel stories. We are mapping every single destination in the travel story along with the associated content and pictures. At Tripoto you can find amazing itineraries created by avid travelers, celebrities or your friends and family. Each travel itinerary is linked to the profile of a traveler to help you understand the personality of the traveler better. Tripoto eases the process of searching and discovering independent, authentic and personalized travel information on a single platform. For those looking to share their travel experiences, we are to working on creating the best tools to enable them to tell their stories easily and beautifully. https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  3. 3. WALK WITH THE NATURE
  4. 4. Situated on the foot of Himalayan range ,the place gives a spectacular view of our snow covered mountains https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  5. 5. let’s get a glimpse of some of the most beautiful hill station of this magical place https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  6. 6. Gulmarg- “Meadow of Flowers”. As the name itself convey, Gulmarg means “Meadow of Flowers”. It is a hill station lies in the Balamurah district of Kashmir. It is considered to be one of the beast destinations for family holidays, Gulmarg is a distinctive place for Skiing, and People from all over the country visit this place to enjoy this adventures snow sport every year. As it lies in the Pir Panjal Range of Himalayas, the snow covered mountains gives an enthralling look that people feel like they are experiencing heaven on earth.
  7. 7. Pahalgam- This beautiful hill station lies in the Anantnag District of Kashmir. It is all over coveredwith thick cedar forest and pine trees. The place is alongside the river called Lidder which is itself very famous in entirecountryfortroutfishingand Campaninginliddervalley. https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  8. 8. Patnitop- It is situated in the Udhampur district of the state. Specially famous for bliss full nature walk, people lovesspendingtimewiththeir familyinsuchexotic environment. Itliesonthetopof Shivalik rangeof himalayas. It is a starting point of many thrilling treks into the nearby mountain. https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  9. 9. The Many Shades of Autumn in Srinagar Kashmir displays its magnanimous colors during every season specially during autumn its is like treat watching such phenomenal colors of nature.
  10. 10. Tourist from all over the country visit every year to experience different forms of nature
  11. 11. From the vibrant colors in Autumn to the most romantic snowfall in December, and picture perfect landscapes, Kashmir has it all.
  12. 12. APPETIZING CUISINES OF KASHMIR….
  13. 13. Rogan Josh- Rogan Josh is an aromatic lamb preparation that has the goodness of grounded spices, browned onions, and yogurt. Traditionally, it is served with rice and roti.
  14. 14. ● Yakhni-It is a creative way of cooking lamb with yogurt, flavored with mawal flowers, mint leaves and aromatic specie ,this delicious dish served with steamed rice. ● Kashmiri Mujii Gaad-This dish is made by mixing vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients together which makes it more unique and delicious. Yakhni Pulao And Kashmiri Mujii Gaad
  15. 15. Aab Gosht-Kashmiri Muttonisfamousinalloverthecountry, AabGoshtis onesuchfamousdishwhichtouristscraveforalot.Itcanbemade intwo ways,Kashmiriand Irani. https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  16. 16. A PICTURE PERFECT KASHMIR IS WAITING FOR YOU
  17. 17. ● EXCITING OFFERS ARE WAITING FOR YOU ON www.tripoto.com ● A place that lets you explore the world in a different way. Let’s Plan Together
  18. 18. OTHER OFFERS BY TRIPOTO Explore the most trending destinations with exclusive Tours packages provided by Tripoto. Need not take any strain about the journey as here in Tripoto we provide you with the best of Vacation Packages which includes the most excellent vacations deals, online hotel bookings and quality hotel locations. We also understand the importance of your precious memories which is why we take responsibility of making your special days even more wondrous. https://www.tripoto.com/tour-packages/kashmir
  19. 19. Tripoto Travels Private Limited F-209, Ground Floor, Opposite Kashmir Haat Lado Sarai, New Delhi - 110030 , India Mail: info@tripoto.co m www.tripoto.com http://www.facebook.com/Tripoto http://twitter.com/TRI POTOhttps://www.instagram.com/t ripotocommunity Download Android App Download IOS App

×