Reglamento consejo de cultura villa del rosario norte de santander

  1. 1. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 1 DE 3 CONSEJO MUNICIPAL DE CULTURA DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO DEPARTAMENTO DE NORTE DE SANTANDER REGLAMENTO INTERNO El consejo municipal de cultura de Villa del Rosario, en cumplimiento de lo establecido en la ley general de cultura (397 de 1997) y de las funciones conferidas en el acuerdo 016 de 2009 modificado por el acuerdo 027 de 2017 del concejo municipal de villa del Rosario ; Se adopta para su funcionamiento el siguiente reglamento interno. ARTÍCULO 1. Naturaleza. El consejo municipal de cultura es la instancia de concertación entre el municipio de Villa del Rosario y la sociedad civil, encargada de liderar y asesorar al gobierno municipal, en la formulación y ejecución de las políticas y la planificación de los procesos culturales. ARTICULO 2. Sede. El consejo municipal de cultura del municipio de Villa del Rosario, tendrá su sede en la oficina de la Dirección de Cultura Turismo y Educación. ARTICULO 3.Conformacion. El consejo municipal de Cultura del municipio de Villa del Rosario, está integrado de la siguiente forma: 1. Alcalde (sa),o quien lo preside ( o su delegado) 2. Director(a) de la casa de la cultura 3. Representante del área de teatro 4. Un representante de las comunidades rurales 5. Un representante de los sectores de la producción y de los bienes y servicios 6. Un representante de los jefes de núcleo o secretarias de Educación, según sea el caso. 7. Un representante de la comunidad educativa designado por la junta municipal de educación –JUME 8. Un representante de artes plásticas 9. Un representante de danzas 10. Un representante de los medios de comunicación (periódicos, emisoras y TV) 11. Un representante de las bibliotecas 12. Un representante del comité de juventud CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  2. 2. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 2 DE 3 13. Un representante de los personeros estudiantiles 14. Un representante de los discapacitados físicos ,psíquicos y sensoriales donde sean representativos 15. Un representante de los artesanos 16. Un representante de las ONG culturales 17. Un representante de la red local de museos 18. Un representante del área de música 19. Un representante de literatura 20. Un representante de juntas comunales 21. Un representante de turismo 22. Un representante de patrimonio 23. Un representante de los historiadores Parágrafo primero: Para la ser consejero de cultura del municipio de Villa del Rosario, se debe tener en cuenta lo siguiente: a. Ser habitantes del municipio de Villa del Rosario en un periodo mayor o igual a 3 años y contar con la certificación de la respectiva junta comunal donde reside. b. Acreditar trabajo cultural desarrollado en el área a la cual representa no inferior a 3 años dentro del municipio de Villa del Rosario. Parágrafo segundo: La elección de los integrantes del consejo municipal de cultura – excepto aquellos que por derecho propio o designación a las necesidades del municipio contemplada en la ley 397 de 1997 sean parte de los mismos- serán elegidos democráticamente por cada una de sus respectivas áreas a la cual representa. Parágrafo tercero: El periodo para desarrollar las actividades como consejero de cultura tendrá una duración de cuatro años (4) contados a partir de su elección. No se podrá participar en más de Dos (2) periodos consecutivos, en tanto no se demuestre por parte del área que representa, la necesidad de seguir en el cargo. ARTICULO 4. Funciones. Son Funciones del Consejo Municipal de Cultura de Villa del Rosario, las conferidas en el Acuerdo No. 016 de agosto 11 de 2009, expedido por el honorable Concejo Municipal de Villa del Rosario: 1. Promover y hacer las recomendaciones pertinentes para el cumplimiento de las políticas, planes y programas relacionados con la cultura. 2. Sugerir al gobierno local las medidas adecuadas para la protección del patrimonio cultural del municipio y el estimulo y el fomento de la cultura y las artes. CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  3. 3. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 3 DE 3 3. Conceptuar sobre aspectos que le solicite al Gobierno local en materia de cultura. 4. Asesorar en el diseño, formulación e implementación del plan de desarrollo cultural municipal. 5. Vigilar la ejecución del gasto público invertido en cultura. 6. Nombrar a sus representantes en los espacios de participación que así lo determine el Consejo Territorial de planeación 7. Crear y aprobar su propio reglamento o estatuto para su buen funcionamiento. 8. Y todas aquellas que las leyes y demás normas superiores que con posterioridad agreguen o modifiquen. ARTÍCULO 5. Objetivos. El consejo municipal de cultura tendrá como objetivos: 1. Estimular el desarrollo cultural y contribuir al mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de las comunidades en el municipio. 2. Actuar como ente articulador de las actividades relacionadas con el fomento promoción y la defunción del patrimonio cultural y artístico del municipio. 3. Promover y hacer las recomendaciones que sean pertinentes para la formulación, cumplimiento y evaluación de los planes, programas y proyectos culturales. 4. Vigilar la ejecución tanto del plan de desarrollo cultural del municipio, como del gasto público invertido en cultura. 5. Promover y fomentar los talentos concordianos a nivel municipal, departamental. ARTÍCULO 6: Secretaria técnica: La secretaria de técnica del consejo municipal de cultura estará a cargo de la Director(a) de la casa de la cultura, quien ejerce como instancia cultural. ARTÍCULO 7. Funciones de la secretaria técnica. 1. Convocar oportunamente a las reuniones ordinarias y extraordinarias del Consejo Municipal de Cultura. 2. Elaborar las actas de las reuniones ordinarias y extraordinarias del Consejo y registrar en ellas las respectivas deliberaciones y decisiones. 3. Velar por la implementación de las decisiones y recomendaciones del Consejo. 4. Elaborar y presentar informes del seguimiento a las decisiones del Consejo. 5. Agenciar los recursos necesarios para el desarrollo de las actividades del Consejo. 6. Coordinar logísticamente las reuniones del Consejo. 7. Organizar y mantener actualizado un archivo documental de las sesiones y actividades del Consejo. CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  4. 4. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 4 DE 3 8. Mantener un registro actualizado de los integrantes del Consejo Municipal de Cultura. 9. Las demás que correspondan a la naturaleza de la Secretaría Técnica. ARTÍCULO 8. Comisiones de trabajo. En el desarrollo de su trabajo el consejo podrá conformar comisiones de trabajo, orientadas a abordar los distintos temas que considere pertinentes .estas comisiones tendrán la duración que el consejo estime adecuada y su conformación quedara consignada en el acta respectiva. Las comisiones deberán rendir informe al consejo sobre su trabajo y presentar propuestas sobre el tema de trabajo y/o estudio seleccionado. Parágrafo primero: El consejo podrá organizar comisiones ocasionales de trabajo para tratar y decidir termas específicos. Parágrafo segundo: los miembros del consejo solo podrán elegir una comisión en la cual participaran y deberán suscribir un acta donde se formalizará su vinculación y compromiso para cumplir con las funciones establecidas de la respectiva comisión. En caso de presentar reemplazo de alguno de los representantes de los diferentes sectores ante el consejo, los nuevos integrantes deberán asumir los compromisos adquiridos por su antecesor. Parágrafo tercero: Cada comisión elaborara su propia agenda y los mecanismos internos de trabajo y la presentara a más tardar en la tercera sesión extraordinaria del año ante el consejo municipal de cultura. Parágrafo cuarto: Las comisiones de trabajo elaborarán actas, protocolos e informes que serán presentados al consejo. Los informes de las comisiones se socializarán en la plenaria del consejo municipal de cultura. ARTÍCULO 9. Sesiones ordinarias: Las sesiones ordinarias del consejo se llevarán a cabo cada treinta días (30) calendario, en el lugar y hora que establezca la secretaria técnica (según la agenda concertada por el consejo municipal de cultura). En la última sesión de cada año se acordará la agenda de sesiones del año siguiente. Parágrafo primero: La comunidad en general podrá asistir a las sesiones del consejo, para lo cual la secretaria técnica garantizará el espacio y las condiciones adecuadas. Parágrafo segundo: para que la comunidad y otras instituciones de la administración, puedan intervenir en las sesiones del consejo, se establecerá como un punto del orden del día para tal fin. Con antelación de por lo menos un día hábil, los interesados solicitaran a la secretaria técnica la participación, señalando el tema a tratar para lo cual contara con un espacio de 3 minutos, prorrogable previa aprobación del consejo. ARTICULO 10. Sesiones extraordinarias. Por iniciativa de la secretaria técnica, las comisiones de trabajo, o la mitad más uno de los miembros del consejo a través de solicitud expresada a la secretaria técnica, podrán convocar a sesiones extraordinarias, incluyendo la respectiva agenda. CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  5. 5. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 5 DE 3 Parágrafo primero: Durante las sesiones extraordinarias solo se podrán tratar los temas específicos para las cuales fueron convocadas. ARTÍCULO 11: Citación a reuniones. La convocatoria a las reuniones ordinarias estará a cargo de la secretaria técnica y se realizara mediante comunicación telefónica y correo electrónico con antelación de por lo menos 15 días calendario. La convocatoria a las sesiones extraordinarias también estará a cargo de la secretaria técnica y se realizará mediante comunicación telefónica y correo electrónico por lo menos con 8 días de anticipación. ARTICULO 12. Cuórum. El consejo iniciara sesión deliberativa trascurrido quince minutos de la hora establecida en la convocatoria con los miembros del consejo presentes. El cuórum decisorio se conformará con la presencia de la tercera parte de los miembros activos del consejo. Dichas decisiones serán consignadas en el acta respectiva. Parágrafo primero: Para reformar el reglamento interno del consejo municipal de cultura y tomar decisiones con respecto al proceso de concertación de la propuesta de anteproyecto de presupuesto anual de cultura, el cuórum decisorio se conformara con la presencia de la mitad más uno de los miembros activos del consejo. ARTICULO 13. Cierre de debates. Cualquier miembro del consejo podrá proponer el cierre de debate por suficiente ilustración, moción que será sometida a votación. ARTÍCULO 14:Actas.El consejo a través de la secretaria técnica llevara un archivo consecutivo de las actas en las cuales se consignara de manera fiel y fidedigna lo acontecido en las sesiones, identificando los acuerdos, compromisos y desacuerdos relevantes. ARTÍCULO 15. Renuncias y remplazos. Las renuncias o reemplazos de los consejeros, se tramitaran ante la secretaria técnica del consejo, la que a su vez socializara en cualquiera de las sesiones ordinarias o extraordinarias. Parágrafo 1: Cuando por motivo de renuncia o por alguna de las causales establecidas en el presente acuerdo o reglamento interno del consejo municipal de cultura, una persona pierda la calidad de consejero, su reemplazo deberá surtir los procedimientos establecidos en este acto administrativo para la elección y el consejero que resulte electo cumplirá con el tiempo restante del periodo vigente. ARTÍCULO 16.Causales de remplazos. Se consideran como causales de retiro de los miembros del consejo municipal de cultura, las siguientes: 1. Muerte del consejero. CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  6. 6. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 6 DE 3 2. Retiro voluntario bajo manifiesto por escrito. 3. Por no participar en tres sesiones ordinarias sin escusa por año. 4. Por presentar más de tres (3) excusas de inasistencia a las sesiones ordinarias del consejo municipal de cultura. El registro de asistencia se llevará permanentemente por la secretaria técnica. 5. Por asumir funciones no delegadas por el consejo municipal de cultura o extralimitarse en las funciones del consejero. 6. Por no cumplir las funciones y deberes establecidos en el acuerdo 016 de 2009 modificado por el acuerdo 027 de 2017 y en el presente reglamento, a las cuales se ha comprometido libremente. 7. En el caso de los consejeros que acrediten su participación como funcionarios públicos, por renuncia, destitución o declaración de insubsistencia del cargo. 8. Por incumplir los compromisos oficialmente adquiridos con el consejo municipal de cultura, sin justa causa. 9. Por mala conducta. Parágrafo primero: Las excusas de inasistencia a las sesiones podrán ser presentadas con máximo cinco (5) días de posterioridad y por escrito ante la secretaria técnica del consejo municipal de cultura. Parágrafo segundo: Con excepción del alcalde(sa) ningún otro sector puede delegar su representación. Ante la inasistencia de cinco sesiones continuas por parte del delegado asignado por el alcalde (sa), se tramitará por parte de la secretaria técnica la respectiva solicitud de remplazo del delegado asignado. Parágrafo tercero: Ante las anteriores causales de remplazo, la vacancia se suplirá mediante una convocatoria de la secretaria técnica al gremio o asociación respectiva para la elección del nuevo representante. ARTICULO 17. Se definen como causales de mala conducta las siguientes. a. Todo comportamiento doloso, que interfiera con el buen funcionamiento y desarrollo del trabajo propuesto por el consejo municipal de cultura. b. El utilizar su calidad de miembro de consejo municipal de cultura para obtener dolosamente de la comunidad o de las autoridades o entidades de cualquier otra, beneficios o prevendas personales o grupales. c. Todo acto que atente contra persona o bienes de la comunidad o de las entidades públicas o privadas, así como contra el patrimonio histórico tangible e intangible, natural, artístico y cultural. CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  7. 7. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 7 DE 3 d. Todo comportamiento que atente contra la moral y la ética del consejo municipal de cultura como a la misma comunidad del municipio. Parágrafo primero: Para efectos de confirmar el retiro por causa de mala conducta, se escuchará en descargos al inculpado y se le concederá los recursos legales a que hubiere lugar. ARTÍCULO 18.Deberes y Derechos. Son derechos: 1. Tener voz y voto. 2. Solicitar información a la secretaria técnica y a los coordinadores de las comisiones sobre la temática que se está tratando. 3. Integrar una de las comisiones del consejo municipal de cultura. 4. Exigir el cumplimiento del reglamento interno. 5. Tener una identificación que lo acredite como miembro del consejo municipal de cultura. 6. Salvar el voto en caso de presentar mayoría frente un tema con el que no esté de acuerdo. Son deberes: 1. Cumplir y velar por el cumplimiento del reglamento del consejo municipal de cultura. 2. Cumplir con las tareas que le sean encomendadas en los trabajos de comisión y en el sector que represente. 3. Informar al sector que representa dos veces al año, sobre la gestión que ha realizado al interior del consejo municipal de cultura. 4. Leer el acta-protocolo de la reunión a la que falto para estar enterado de lo acontecido y tratado. 5. Asistir por lo menos al 80% de las sesiones ordinarias y extraordinarias. 6. Cumplir cabalmente con el código de ética del consejo municipal de cultura. 7. Abstenerse de votar cuando se someta a aprobación un proyecto o aval de cualquier organización que integre. ARTÍCULO 19. Plan de trabajo: Una vez aprobado el reglamento interno, el consejo Municipal de Cultura, deberá elaborar anualmente un plan de trabajo que será evaluado semestralmente ARTÍCULO 20. Reglamento Interno: Una vez analizado y discutido por los miembros del consejo Municipal de Cultura de Villa del Rosario, el presente reglamento interno, fue aprobado por mayoría el día 9 de febrero 2017 según acta No. 002 del 2017 CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  8. 8. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 8 DE 3 ARTÍCULO 21. Modificación del reglamento: El presente reglamento interno solo podrá ser reformado por el consejo Municipal de Cultura de Villa del Rosario en una reunión citada para tal fin. En constancia se firma, Por la Secretaria Técnica ___________________________________ Y en representación del Consejo CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
  9. 9. UNIDOS POR VILLA DEL ROSARIO PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA DE LA CALIDAD CODIGO: FPC01-04 GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL VERSION: 02 REGLAMENTO PAGINA: 9 DE 3 CENTRO DE CONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA CARRERA 6 N° 6-35 BARRIO CENTRO MUNICIPIO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO TELEFONO.3138136351 secretariadecultura@villarosario.gov.co
×