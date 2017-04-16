PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anexo 1

30 views

Published on

pemp villa del rosario

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Anexo 1

  1. 1. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 131 ANEXO 1. DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓN DEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO 1. PROYECCIÓN ECONÓMICA DE LAS ACTUACIONES ESTRUCTURANTES El PEMP de Villa del Rosario integra la realización de seis actuaciones estructurantes. Estos proyectos constituyen la estructura principal del centro histórico rehabilitado y actúan como detonantes de dinámicas de rehabilitación, valorización inmobiliaria y revitalización económica. A continuación se desarrollan los mecanismos de gestión y financiación específicos para las actuaciones estructurantes, en un ejercicio demostrativo. 1.1. PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO 1.1.1. ÁREA El ejercicio demostrativo parte de un área de proyecto de 182.500 m² 1.1.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO El proyecto contempla:  Recalificación del 100% del espacio público, a financiar por valorización  Creación de 5.300 m² de espacio público y áreas verdes en el marco de los proyectos de renovación en las manzanas  Intervención de los inmuebles Nivel 1  Intervención y aprovechamiento de la edificabilidad de los inmuebles Nivel 2 en aplicación de la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y los programas de apoyo y crédito a tasa compensada  Intervención de inmuebles Nivel 3, enfocado hacia el mejoramiento de la fachada y la habitabilidad, y la utilización posible de la edificabilidad permitida  Producción de 259.000 m² de construcción para vivienda, comercio y servicios, de los cuales 15.300 corresponden a la intervención de las edificaciones Nivel 1 y 2.  Generación de aproximadamente 243.700 m² de nueva edificación, los cuales se realizarán por medio de operaciones de consolidación urbana (demolición y reconstrucción) o de
  2. 2. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 132 renovación urbana según se vea la conveniencia en el momento de definición de la propuesta sobre conjuntos o predios de edificaciones de nivel 3. 1.1.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN CUADRO 1.1.3-1. PARÁMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACIÓN PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El cuadro 1.1.3-1 determina los parámetros que permiten la formulación del ejemplo demostrativo. Esta zona se define como receptora de derechos transferibles de construcción y desarrollo generados por las edificaciones de conservación, los cuales se adicionan a los permitidos por norma para aprovechar el potencial del sector. 1.1.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS El proyecto se plantea en un plazo total de siete (7) años materializado en tres etapas, cuyos inicios se desfasan en un año para focalizar los medios y recursos y lograr así un mayor impacto en términos de control de la tierra. La formulación y concepción de los espacios públicos a recalificar se inicia en la etapa 1, de manera que la ejecución de las obras coincida con el fin de la negociación de los inmuebles a adquirir o vincular de las etapas 1 y 2 para así producir un efecto integral entre espacio público y recuperación inmobiliaria. Ítems Unidad Norma Actual Norma Propuesta Objetivo Saldo Área Neta Edificable m² 82 538 82 538 82 538 0 I. C 1,0 2,6 3,1 0,54 Alturas promedio de construcción pisos 2,00 4,00 6,00 2,00- Ocupación de suelo % 50% 65% 65% - Totales edificabilidad m² 82 538 214 599 259 463 44 864- Espacio Público y áreas verdes Actual Objetivo Saldo Espacio público m² 46 082 46 082 46 082 - Áreas verdes m² 53 879 53 879 59 267 5 388- Totales E. Público y A. Verdes m² 99 961 99 961 105 349 5 388- Parámetros económicos Compra Venta $col/m² Tierra Inmueble Edificabilidad Inmueble Valor promedio $col/m² 285 000 570 000 475 000 1 900 000 PARAMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACION
  3. 3. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 133 CUADRO 1.1.4-1. CRONOGRAMA PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 1.1.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN, FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS El cuadro 1.1.5-1 muestra los montos de inversión globales y anualizados para cada componente del proyecto integral, así como las fuentes de financiamiento y de recuperación a término. Todo ello se basa en supuestos de áreas a desarrollar, costos y precios de venta; puede variar cuando se realicen las factibilidades y se desarrollen los proyectos específicos. En términos de espacio público el aporte de las concesiones no es recuperable pues posee su base tributaria propia. La operación de generación de suelo edificable permite obtener un balance positivo con una inversión total de $94.500 millones de los cuales $18.400 millones corresponden a capital inicial, $12.600 millones a créditos, y el saldo son producto de la reinversión de los ingresos obtenidos durante la ejecución de cada una de las etapas por concepto de venta de terrenos e inmuebles saneados a los promotores inmobiliarios.
  4. 4. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 134 CUADRO 1.1.5-1. FINANCIAMIENTO PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 1.1.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS CUADRO 1.1.6-1. RESULTADOS PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Proyectos Cantidad M² Monto Millones $ Col Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Col Alcaldía 1 213 4 303 Valorización - Concesiones 10 107 4 2 527 Plusvalía obra 6 064 10 Min Cultura 4 851 4 1 213 Comercialización 1 9 078 10 Inv. Privada 9 078 4 2 269 - Total 25 249 4 6 312 Total 15 142 10 107- Transferencia Edificabilidad 2 542 6 424 Transferencia Edificabilidad 2 542 6 Crédito Findeter 4 575 6 763 Crédito Findeter 4 575 6 Total 7 117 6 1 186 Total 7 117 4 - Capital 18 464 10 1 846 Crédito 12 605 10 1 261 Intereses 3 978- 10 398- Ingresos pre comercialización 1 67 479 10 6 748 Total 94 570 10 9 457 Total 114 546 10 19 976 Inversión 3 274 10 327 Plusvalía Norma 3 274 10 Total 3 274 10 327 Total 3 274 10 - Inversión Privada 405 077 10 40 508 Comercialización 2 475 255 10 Total 405 077 10 40 508 Total 475 255 10 70 178 TOTALES 535 287 535 287 615 334 10Comercialización 1 Producción Inmobiliaria 255 029 405 077 Equipamientos 1 206 3 274 Generación suelo edificable 241 289 94 570 105 349Espacio Público FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONESINVERSION 114 546 25 249 Recuperación Inmuebles N1 y N2 18 173 7 117 Ítems Unidad Cantidad Base Tributaria adicional Millones$Col Monto Valores Edificabilidad adicional m² 132 061 $ 18 464 Viviendas Unidades 901 VIS Unidades 143 Nueva Edificación Comercio y servicios M² 108 580 Espacio Público Recalificado M² 46 082 Áreas verdes recalificadas M² 53 879 Nuevo Espacio Público M² - Nuevas áreas verdes M² 5 388 Viviendas N1 rehabilitadas % 100% Viviendas N-2 recuperadas % 50% Total 28 469 10,1%T.I.R Beneficios $ 19 976 Rentabilidad anualizada Capital acumulado Año de equilibrio $ 38 440 Año 7 10,8% 7 736 6 135 Predial construcción adicional Industria y comercio adicional Saldo Plusvalía Norma Indicadores Rentabilidad RESULTADOS 14 597 Impactos Capital inicial Productos
  5. 5. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 135 En términos de impactos y resultados la operación arroja una rentabilidad anualizada de 10,8%, alcanzando su nivel de equilibrio a partir del séptimo año. En términos municipales la operación incrementa el recaudo tributario en $28.469 millones de pesos. 1.2. PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 1.2.1. ÁREA El ejercicio demostrativo parte de un área de proyecto de 103.000 m² 1.2.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO El proyecto contempla:  Recalificación del espacio público del Parque Los Libertadores y de las carreras 8 y 7, a financiar por valorización  Intervención de los inmuebles Nivel 1  Intervención y aprovechamiento de la edificabilidad de los inmuebles Nivel 2 en aplicación de la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y los programas de apoyo y crédito a tasa compensada  Intervención de inmuebles Nivel 3, enfocado hacia el mejoramiento de la fachada y la habitabilidad, y la utilización posible de la edificabilidad permitida  Generación de aproximadamente 111.000 m² de nueva edificación en predios de nivel 3, a ejecutar en operaciones de pequeña escala (uno a tres predios) de demolición y reconstrucción o en ampliaciones en edificaciones existentes. 1.2.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN CUADRO 1.2.3-1 PARÁMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACIÓN PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8
  6. 6. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 136 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El cuadro 1.2.3-1 determina los parámetros que permiten la formulación del ejemplo demostrativo. En términos de formulación urbana el proyecto de las carreras 7 y 8, dada su configuración de conjunto armónico, se establece como una zona generadora de derechos de edificación. 1.2.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS CUADRO 1.2.4-1. CRONOGRAMA PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 Ítems Unidad Norma Actual Norma Propuesta Objetivo Saldo Area Neta Edificable m² 70 468 70 468 70 468 0 I. C 1,0 2,1 1,8 0,27- Alturas promedio de construcción pisos 2,00 3,00 3,00 - Ocupación de suelo % 50% 70% 70% - Totales edificabilidad m² 70 468 147 983 129 284 18 699 Espacio Publico y áreas verdes Actual Objetivo Saldo Espacio público m² 25 967 25 967 25 967 - Áreas verdes m² 6 645 6 645 6 645 - Totales E. Público y A. Verdes m² 32 612 32 612 32 612 - Parámetros económicos Compra Venta $col/m² Tierra Inmueble Edificabilidad Inmueble Valor promedio $col/m² 270 000 540 000 450 000 1 800 000 PARAMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACION
  7. 7. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 137 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El proyecto se plantea en un plazo total de seis (6) años materializado en tres etapas, cuyos inicios se desfasan en un año para focalizar los medios y recursos y lograr así un mayor impacto en términos de control de la tierra. La formulación y concepción de los espacios públicos a recalificar se inicia en la etapa 1, de manera que la ejecución de las obras coincida con el fin de la negociación de los inmuebles a adquirir o vincular de las etapas 1 y 2 para así producir un efecto integral entre espacio público y recuperación inmobiliaria.
  8. 8. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 138 1.2.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS El cuadro 1.2.5-1 muestra los montos de inversión globales y anualizados para cada componente del proyecto integral, así como las fuentes de financiamiento y de recuperación a término. Todo ello se basa en supuestos de áreas a desarrollar, costos y precios de venta; puede variar cuando se realicen las factibilidades y se desarrollen los proyectos específicos. CUADRO 1.2.5-1. FINANCIAMIENTO PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En términos de espacio público el aporte de las concesiones no es recuperable pues posee su base tributaria propia. La operación de generación de suelo edificable permite obtener un balance positivo con una inversión total de $51.969 millones de los cuales $9.187 millones corresponden a aportes de capital, $9.179 millones corresponden a créditos, y el saldo son producto de la reinversión de los ingresos obtenidos durante la ejecución década una de las etapas por concepto de venta de terrenos e inmuebles saneados a los promotores inmobiliarios. La recuperación de los inmuebles N1 y N2 del sector implican una colocación de crédito a tasa compensada de $6.973 millones lo que implica un promedio anual de $1.162 millones de créditos a otorgar. 1.2.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS Proyectos Cantidad M² Monto Millones $ Col Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Col Alcaldía 1 663 3 554 Valorización 1 663 Concesiones 4 988 3 1 663 Plusvalía obra 10 Min Cultura - 3 - Comercialización 1 1 134 10 Inv Privada 1 134 3 378 - Total 7 785 3 2 595 Total 2 797 4 988- Transferencia Edificabilidad 2 003 6 334 Transferencia Edificabilidad 2 003 6 Crédito Findeter 4 970 6 828 Crédito Findeter 4 970 6 Total 6 973 6 1 162 Total 6 973 4 - Capital 9 187 8 1 148 Crédito 9 179 8 1 147 Intereses 3 348- 8 419- Ingresos pre comercialización 1 36 951 8 4 619 Total 51 969 8 6 496 Total 57 432 8 5 463 Inversión 1 495 8 187 Plusvalía Norma 1 495 8 Total 1 495 8 187 Total 1 495 8 - Inversión Privada 193 351 8 24 169 Comercialización 2 220 003 8 Total 193 351 8 24 169 Total 220 003 8 26 653 TOTALES 261 573 261 573 288 700 Recuperación Inmuebles N1 y N2 18 087 6 973 INVERSION FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONES Equipamientos 556 1 495 Producción Inmobiliaria 123 717 193 351 Generación suelo edificable 111 197 51 969 Comercialización 1 57 432 8 Espacio Público 32 612 7 785
  9. 9. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 139 CUADRO 1.2.6-1. RESULTADOS PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En términos de impactos y resultados la operación arroja una rentabilidad anualizada de 7,4 %, alcanzando su nivel de equilibrio a partir del sexto año. En términos municipales la operación incrementa el recaudo tributario en $14.613 millones de pesos. 1.3. RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS Y EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 1.3.1. ÁREA El ejercicio demostrativo parte de un área de proyectos de 132.200 m² 1.3.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO El proyecto contempla:  Recuperación paisajística y recalificación del espacio público de las rondas de las quebradas, a financiar por transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y otros instrumentos que garanticen el reparto equitativo de cargas y beneficios. La recuperación de estas quebradas aporta cuantitativamente 18.750 m² de nuevas áreas, que sumadas a las existentes aportan 36 100 m² de áreas verdes y 4 700 de espacio público para el esparcimiento de los habitantes de Villa del Rosario.  Recalificación del espacio público de las calles 4 y 5 Ítems Unidad Cantidad Base Tributaria adicional Millones$Col Monto Valores Edificabilidad adicional m² 77 515 $ 9 187 Viviendas Unidades 415 VIS Unidades 66 Nueva Edificación Comercio y servicios M² 50 039 Espacio Público Recalificado M² 25 967 Áreas verdes recalificadas M² 6 645 Nuevo Espacio Público M² - Nuevas áreas verdes M² - Viviendas N1 rehabilitadas % 100% Viviendas N-2 recuperadas % 50% Total 14 613 7,1% RESULTADOS Productos Impactos Rentabilidad Indicadores Capital inicial Saldo Plusvalía Norma 3 737 Año de equilibrio Año 6 T.I.R Predial construcción adicional 6 373 Beneficios $ 5 463 Rentabilidad anualizada 7,4% Industria y comercio adicional 4 503 Capital acumulado $ 14 651
  10. 10. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 140  Creación de 23.535 m² de espacio público y áreas verdes en marco de los proyectos de renovación y nuevo desarrollo  Intervención y aprovechamiento de la edificabilidad de los inmuebles Nivel 2 en aplicación de la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y los programas de apoyo y crédito a tasa compensada  Intervención de inmuebles Nivel 3, enfocado hacia el mejoramiento de la fachada y la habitabilidad, y la utilización posible de la edificabilidad permitida 1.3.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN CUADRO 1.3.3-1. PARÁMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACIÓN RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS Y EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El cuadro 1.3.3-1 determina los parámetros que permiten la formulación del ejemplo demostrativo. Se establece como una zona generadora de edificabilidad principalmente por la conservación ambiental (liberación de rondas hídricas). El tratamiento paisajístico de estos causes permitirá transformar estos elementos de su condición actual de separación urbana, a factores de integración del centro histórico. Ítems Unidad Norma Actual Norma Propuesta Objetivo Saldo Área Neta Edificable m² 132 197 132 197 132 197 0 I. C 1,0 3,5 3,1 0,32- Alturas promedio de construcción pisos 2,00 6,00 6,00 - Ocupación de suelo % 50% 70% 70% - Totales edificabilidad m² 132 197 456 381 413 767 42 614 Espacio Público y áreas verdes Actual Objetivo Saldo Espacio público m² 57 521 57 521 62 306 4 785- Áreas verdes m² 17 376 17 376 36 126 18 750- Totales E. Público y A. Verdes m² 74 897 74 897 98 432 23 535- Parámetros económicos Compra Venta $col/m² Tierra Inmueble Edificabilidad Inmueble Valor promedio $col/m² 222 000 370 000 462 500 1 850 000 PARAMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACION
  11. 11. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 141 1.3.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS El proyecto se plantea en un plazo total de siete (7) años con tres etapas de producción de suelo edificable, de las cuales las dos iniciales corresponden a nuevos desarrollos y la ultima a la renovación urbana del sector contiguo a la zona del Parque Grancolombiano. La recuperación paisajística de las quebradas y su integración a la ciudad como nuevas áreas verdes se inicia con los concursos de diseño paisajístico y urbano a partir del primer año de proyecto. CUADRO 1.3.4-1. CRONOGRAMA RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS Y EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 1.3.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS CUADRO 1.3.5-1. FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS Y EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Proyectos Cantidad M² Monto Millones $ Col Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Col Alcaldía - - - Valorización - - Concesiones - 3 - Plusvalía obra - - Min Cultura - - - Comercialización 1 25 152 - Inv Privada 25 152 3 8 384 - Total 25 152 3 8 384 Total 25 152 - Transferencia Edificabilidad 5 035 6 839 Transferencia Edificabilidad 5 035 6 Crédito Findeter 3 466 6 578 Crédito Findeter 3 466 6 Total 8 501 6 1 417 Total 8 501 6 - Capital 37 573 8 4 697 Crédito 13 050 8 1 631 Intereses 2 331- 8 291- Ingresos pre comercialización 1 46 476 8 5 810 Total 94 769 8 11 846 Total 114 668 8 19 899 Inversión 2 752 8 344 Plusvalía Norma 2 752 8 Total 2 752 8 344 Total 2 752 8 - Inversión Privada 345 591 8 43 199 Comercialización 2 395 990 8 Total 345 591 8 43 199 Total 395 990 8 50 399 TOTALES 476 765 476 765 547 063 Recuperación Inmuebles N1 y N2 29 143 8 501 INVERSION FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONES Equipamientos 1 019 2 752 Producción Inmobiliaria 227 798 345 591 Generación suelo edificable 203 759 94 769 Comercialización 1 114 668 8 Espacio Público 98 432 25 152
  12. 12. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 142 Esta operación se financia a partir de transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y otros instrumentos que permitan el reparto equitativo de cargas y beneficios, en lo que a producción, recalificación y generación de espacio público y áreas verdes así como en términos de generación de suelo edificable. Por tal motivo se propone que sean implementados como planes parciales. En estos términos, la operación genera un balance positivo con una inversión total de $119.921 millones, de los cuales $37.500 millones corresponden a aportes de capital, $38.000 millones a créditos, y el saldo son producto de la reinversión de los ingresos obtenidos durante la ejecución de cada una de las etapas, por concepto de venta de terrenos e inmuebles saneados a los promotores inmobiliarios. 1.3.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS CUADRO 1.3.6-1. RESULTADOS RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS Y EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En términos de impactos y resultados la operación implica la producción de 882 nuevas viviendas, la producción de 23.500 m² de nuevas áreas verdes y espacio público, y la generación de 1.000 m² de equipamiento público inexistente en el sector. La operación se financia a partir de la reinversión del capital acumulado en las operaciones precedentes. Arroja una rentabilidad anualizada de 6,6%, alcanzando su nivel de equilibrio a partir del decimo año. En términos municipales la operación incrementa el recaudo tributario en $38.100 millones de pesos. Ítems Unidad Cantidad Base Tributaria adicional Millones$Col Monto Valores Edificabilidad adicional m² 324 184 $ 37 573 Viviendas Unidades 761 VIS Unidades 121 Nueva Edificación Comercio y servicios M² 91 691 Espacio Público Recalificado M² 57 521 Áreas verdes recalificadas M² 17 376 Nuevo Espacio Público M² 4 785 Nuevas áreas verdes M² 18 750 Viviendas N1 rehabilitadas % 100% Viviendas N-2 recuperadas % 50% Total 38 101 9,1% RESULTADOS Productos Impactos Rentabilidad Indicadores Re inversión Capital Saldo Plusvalía Norma 19 738 Año de equilibrio Año 10 T.I.R Predial construcción adicional 12 002 Beneficios $ 19 899 Rentabilidad anualizada 6,6% Industria y comercio adicional 6 361 Capital acumulado $ 57 473
  13. 13. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 143 1.4. DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA 1.4.1. ÁREA El ejercicio demostrativo parte de un área de proyecto de 80.000 m² 1.4.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO El proyecto contempla:  Recalificación del 100% del espacio público, a financiar por valorización  Creación de 3.367 m² de nuevas áreas verdes.  Intervención de los inmuebles Nivel 1  Intervención y aprovechamiento de la edificabilidad de los inmuebles Nivel 2 en aplicación de la transferencia de derechos de construcción y desarrollo y los programas de apoyo y crédito a tasa compensada  Intervención de inmuebles Nivel 3, enfocado hacia el mejoramiento de la fachada y la habitabilidad, y la utilización posible de la edificabilidad permitida  Generación de aproximadamente 157.000 m² de nueva edificación en predios de nivel 3, a ejecutar en operaciones de pequeña escala (uno a tres predios) de demolición y reconstrucción o en ampliaciones en edificaciones existentes.  Generación de nuevos equipamientos 1.4.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN CUADRO 1.4.3-1. PARÁMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACIÓN DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA
  14. 14. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 144 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El cuadro 1.4.3-1 determina los parámetros que permiten la formulación del ejemplo demostrativo. En términos de formulación urbana el proyecto del sector La Casona se establece como una zona generadora de derechos de edificación, dado que por su configuración urbana no es posible aprovechar la totalidad de la edificabilidad permitida por la norma, y debido a la presencia de edificaciones patrimoniales de los diferentes niveles. En términos de configuración urbana general, este sector es la conexión entre el centro urbano, la zona intermedia de renovación urbana y el sector de recuperación de las quebradas. 1.4.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS CUADRO 1.4.4-1. CRONOGRAMA DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA Ítems Unidad Norma Actual Norma Propuesta Objetivo Saldo Área Neta Edificable m² 67 347 67 347 67 347 0 I. C 1,4 2,8 2,5 0,30- Alturas promedio de construcción pisos 2,00 4,00 4,00 - Ocupación de suelo % 70% 70% 70% - Totales edificabilidad m² 94 286 188 572 168 570 20 001 Espacio Público y áreas verdes Actual Objetivo Saldo Espacio público m² 12 680 12 680 12 680 - Áreas verdes m² - - 3 367 3 367- Totales E. Público y A. Verdes m² 12 680 12 680 16 047 3 367- Parámetros económicos Compra Venta $col/m² Tierra Inmueble Edificabilidad Inmueble Valor promedio $col/m² 262 500 481 250 437 500 1 750 000 PARAMETROS URBANOS DEFORMULACION
  15. 15. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 145 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El proyecto se plantea en un plazo total de seis años y medio (6,5) desarrollado en tres etapas, cuyos inicios se desfasan en un año para focalizar los medios y recursos y lograr así un mayor impacto en términos de control de la tierra. La formulación y concepción de los espacios públicos a recalificar se inicia en la etapa 1, de manera que la ejecución de las obras coincida con el fin de la negociación de los inmuebles a adquirir o vincular de las etapas 1 y 2 para así producir un efecto integral entre espacio público y recuperación inmobiliaria. 1.4.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS El cuadro 1.4.5-1 muestra los montos de inversión globales y anualizados para cada componente del proyecto integral, así como las fuentes de financiamiento y de recuperación a término.
  16. 16. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 146 CUADRO 1.4.5-1. FINANCIAMIENTO DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En términos de espacio público, el 46% se financia por vía de valorización por obra pública, y el 54% restante es invertido por el Ente Gestor, quien lo recupera por la vía de la venta de suelo edificable, al incluirlo en sus costos. La operación de generación de suelo edificable genera un balance positivo con una inversión total de $77.235 millones, de los cuales $24.577 millones corresponden a reinversión del capital y beneficios generados en las operaciones precedentes, $7.342 millones corresponden a créditos, y el saldo son producto de la reinversión de los ingresos obtenidos durante la ejecución de cada una de las etapas, por concepto de venta de terrenos e inmuebles saneados a los promotores inmobiliarios. La recuperación de los inmuebles N1 y N2 del sector implican una colocación de crédito a tasa compensada de $2.710 millones lo que implica un promedio anual de $452 millones de créditos a otorgar. Finalmente el Proyecto aporta 790 m² de nuevos equipamientos públicos que acrecentarán la calidad de vida y por ende el valor de inversión y atractivo del sector. 1.4.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS CUADRO 1.4.6-1. RESULTADOS DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA Proyectos Cantidad M² Monto Millones $ Col Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Col Alcaldía 2 738 7 391 Valorización 2 738 10 46% Concesiones - - - Plusvalía obra - - Min Cultura - - - Comercialización 1 3 264 - Inv. Privada 3 264 - - - Total 6 002 7 391 Total 6 002 - Transferencia Edificabilidad 918 6 153 Transferencia Edificabilidad 918 6 Crédito Findeter 1 793 6 299 Crédito Findeter 1 793 6 Total 2 710 6 452 Total 2 710 6 - Capital 24 577 8 3 072 Crédito 7 342 8 918 Intereses 1 024- 8 128- Ingresos pre comercialización 1 46 339 8 5 792 Total 77 235 8 9 654 Total 86 639 8 9 404 Inversión 2 115 8 264 Plusvalía Norma 2 115 8 Total 2 115 8 264 Total 2 115 8 - Inversión Privada 259 727 8 32 466 Comercialización 2 291 606 8 Total 259 727 8 32 466 Total 291 606 8 31 879 TOTALES 347 789 347 789 389 073 Recuperación Inmuebles N1 y N2 10 573 2 710 INVERSION FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONES Equipamientos 790 2 115 Producción Inmobiliaria 167 943 259 727 Generación suelo edificable 157 997 77 235 Comercialización 1 86 639 8 Espacio Público 16 047 6 002
  17. 17. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 147 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En términos de impactos y resultados la operación implica la producción de 684 nuevas viviendas y de 3.300 m² de nuevas áreas verdes. La operación se financia a partir de la reinversión del capital acumulado en las operaciones precedentes y arroja una rentabilidadanualizada de 4,8%, alcanzando su nivel de equilibrio a partir del sexto año. En términos municipales la operación incrementa el recaudo tributario en $17.542 millones de pesos. 1.5. CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS 1.5.1. ÁREA El ejercicio demostrativo parte de un área de proyecto de 76.000 m² 1.5.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO El proyecto contempla:  Creación 19.000 m² de espacio público como cesiones del proyecto para toda la ciudadanía de Villa del Rosario  Asociación con operadores privados para la construcción de las instalaciones del Centro.  Producción de 114.128 m² de nueva edificabilidad destinados a los posibles usos planteados para el proyecto, según lo determina los estudios de viabilidad y factibilidad. Ítems Unidad Cantidad Base Tributaria adicional Millones$Col Monto Valores Edificabilidad adicional m² 94 286 $ 24 577 Viviendas Unidades 590 VIS Unidades 94 Nueva Edificación Comercio y servicios M² 71 099 Espacio Público Recalificado M² 12 680 Áreas verdes recalificadas M² - Nuevo Espacio Público M² - Nuevas áreas verdes M² 3 367 Viviendas N1 rehabilitadas % 100% Viviendas N-2 recuperadas % 50% Total 17 542 7,7% RESULTADOS Productos Impactos Rentabilidad Indicadores Capital inicial Saldo Plusvalía Norma 4 072 Año de equilibrio Año 6 T.I.R Predial construcción adicional 8 804 Beneficios $ 9 404 Rentabilidad anualizada 4,8% Industria y comercio adicional 4 666 Capital acumulado $ 33 982
  18. 18. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 148 1.5.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN CUADRO 1.5.3-1. PARÁMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACIÓN CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El cuadro 1.5.3-1 determina los parámetros que permiten la formulación del ejemplo demostrativo. En términos de formulación urbana el proyecto del Centro Internacional de Negocios se articula con el Parque Grancolombiano. Es también una zona receptora de derechos transferibles de construcción y desarrollo. Se plantea como una zona de desarrollo de comercio y servicios relacionados con el intercambio comercial binacional. 1.5.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS El proyecto se plantea en una sola etapa de 4,5 años con una acción inicial concentrada en el control de la tierra, formulación del proyecto de inversión, promoción y generación de acuerdos que viabilicen su implementación y explotación futura. Las obras se inician a partir del segundo año, una vez formalizados los acuerdos indicados. CUADRO 1.5.4-1. CRONOGRAMA CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS Ítems Unidad Norma Actual Norma Propuesta Objetivo Saldo Área Neta Edificable m² 76 085 76 085 76 085 0 I. C 1,9 1,5 1,5 - Alturas promedio de construcción pisos 5,00 4,00 4,00 - Ocupación de suelo % 50% 50% 50% - Totales edificabilidad m² 142 659 114 128 114 128 - Espacio Publico y áreas verdes Actual Objetivo Saldo Espacio público m² - - 7 609 7 609- Áreas verdes m² - - 11 413 11 413- Totales E. Público y A. Verdes m² - - 19 021 19 021- Parámetros económicos Compra Venta $col/m² Tierra Inmueble Edificabilidad Inmueble Valor promedio $col/m² 262 500 525 000 315 000 1 750 000 PARAMETROS URBANOS DEFORMULACION
  19. 19. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 149 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 1.5.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS En lo que a producción, recalificación y generación de espacio público y áreas verdes, así como en términos de generación de suelo edificable, esta operación se financia por reparto de cargas y beneficios, por lo cual es implementada como plan parcial de desarrollo. En estos términos, la operación genera un balance positivo con una inversión total de $16.927 millones, de los cuales $4.168 millones corresponden a aportes de capital, $14.717 millones a créditos, y el saldo a ingresos por pre comercialización del suelo edificable.
  20. 20. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 150 CUADRO 1.5.5-1. FINANCIAMIENTO CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 1.5.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS CUADRO 1.5.6-1. RESULTADOS CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Esta operación complementa la operación de recuperación y desarrollo del Parque Grancolombiano, estableciendo así este sector como la plataforma económica e imagen de Villa del Rosario, como oportunidad de inversión y residencia de alto valor agregado. Proyectos Cantidad M² Monto Millones $ Col Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Col Alcaldía - - - Valorización - - Concesiones - - - Plusvalía obra - - Min Cultura - - - Comercialización 1 9 399 3 Inv. Privada 9 399 3 3 133 - Total 9 399 3 3 133 Total 9 399 - Transferencia Edificabilidad - - - Transferencia Edificabilidad - - Crédito Findeter - - - Crédito Findeter - - Total - - - Total - - - Capital 4 168 7 595 Crédito 14 717 7 2 102 Intereses 2 930- 7 419- Ingresos pre comercialización 1 972 7 139 Total 16 927 7 2 418 Total 23 935 7 7 009 Inversión 1 460 7 209 Plusvalía Norma 1 460 7 Total 1 460 7 209 Total 1 460 7 - Inversión Privada 163 351 4 40 838 Comercialización 2 200 722 4 Total 163 351 4 40 838 Total 200 722 4 37 370 TOTALES 191 137 191 137 235 517 Equipamientos 571 1 460 Producción Inmobiliaria 114 698 163 351 Generación suelo edificable 114 128 16 927 Comercialización 1 23 935 7 Espacio Público 19 021 9 399 Recuperación Inmuebles N1 y N2 - - INVERSION FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONES Ítems Unidad Cantidad Base Tributaria adicional M illones $Col M onto Valores Edificabilidad adicional m² 28 532- $ 4 168 Viviendas Unidades - VIS Unidades - Nueva Edificación Comercio y servicios M² 99 291 Espacio Público Recalificado M² - Áreas verdes recalificadas M² - Nuevo Espacio Público M² 7 609 Nuevas áreas verdes M² 11 413 Viviendas N1 rehabilitadas % 100% Viviendas N-2 recuperadas % 50% Total 4 715 14,3% Año 6 T.I.R Predial construcción adicional 3 180 Beneficios $ 7 009 Rentabilidad anualizada 24,0% Industria y comercio adicional 4 344 Capital acumulado $ 11 177 Indicadores Capital inicial Saldo Plusvalía Norma - 2 808 Año de equilibrio RESULTADOS Productos Impactos Rentabilidad
  21. 21. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 151 La operación se financia a partir de los aportes iniciales de capital y arroja una rentabilidad anualizada de 24%, alcanzandosu nivel de equilibrio a partir del sexto año. En términos municipales la operación incrementa el recaudo tributario en $4.700 millones de pesos.
  22. 22. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 152 2. RECAPITULATIVO 2.1. PARÁMETROS CUADRO 2.1-1. PARÁMETROS URBANOS DE FORMULACIÓN GNERAL FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 En términos de formulación urbana, las actuaciones estructurante del PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario permiten un aprovechamiento de un 95% de la edificabilidad que la norma otorga, por lo cual el efecto plusvalía por norma es recuperado por la ciudad. 2.2. OBJETIVOS INMOBILIARIOS En términos de objetivo, las actuaciones estructurante del PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario permiten la recuperación del 100% de los inmuebles nivel 1 y 2 localizados en los proyectos. Los inmuebles nivel 3 así como los terrenos no construidos permiten generar 828.370 m² adicionales a desarrollar en operaciones de demolición – reconstrucción y de nuevos desarrollos, cuya escala de intervención se adapta a las características de los sectores. En espacio público el proyectointegra la recalificación del 100% del espacio público existente y la generación de 51.311 m² de nuevo espacio público. Esta producción, en términos de calidad de vida y competitividad, es complementada con la integración de 4.100 m² de equipamientos. Ítems Unidad Norma Actual Norma Propuesta Objetivo Saldo Área Neta Edificable m² 304 702 304 702 304 702 0 I. C 1,7 3,7 3,6 0,12- Alturas promedio de construcción pisos - - - - Ocupación de suelo % 0% 0% 0% - Totales edificabilidad m² 522 148 1 121 662 1 085 212 36 450 Espacio Público y áreas verdes Actual Objetivo Saldo Espacio público m² 142 250 142 250 154 643 12 393- Áreas verdes m² 77 900 77 900 116 818 38 918- Totales E. Público y A. Verdes m² 220 150 220 150 271 461 51 311- Parámetros económicos Compra Venta $col/m² Tierra Inmueble Edificabilidad Inmueble Valor promedio $col/m² 271 500 543 000 452 500 1 810 000 PARAMETROS URBANOS DEFORMULACION
  23. 23. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 153 2.3. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS CUADRO 2.3-1. CRONOGRAMA GENERAL FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 La materialización de las actuaciones estructurantes del PEMP para el centro histórico de Villa del Rosario se plantea en un plazo total de 15 años, iniciando con los proyectos del parque Grancolombiano y el Centro Internacional de Negocios, como elementos generadores de la nueva dinámica urbana y demanda económica. 2.4. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS CUADRO 2.4-1. FINANCIAMIENTO GENERAL
  24. 24. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 154 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 El cuadro adjunto muestra los montos de inversión globales y anualizados para cada componente del proyecto integral, así como las fuentes de financiamiento y de recuperación a término. 2.5. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS Globalmente la operación arroja una rentabilidad anualizada de 4,1 %, alcanzando su nivel de equilibrio a partir del octavo año. En términos municipales la operación incrementa el recaudo tributario en $103.441 millones de pesos. CUADRO 2.5.-1. RESULTADOS GENERAL FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Proyectos Cantidad M² Monto Millones$ Col Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Promedio Anual Fuente Monto Millones$ Col Plazo Años Saldo Millones$ Col Alcaldía 5 614 16 351 Valorización 4 401 16 8% Concesiones 15 096 9 1 677 Plusvalía obra 6 064 16 10% Min Cultura 4 851 3 1 617 Comercialización 1 48 026 16 82% Inv Privada 48 026 16 3 002 - Total 73 588 16 6 647 Total 58 492 15 096- Transferencia Edificabilidad10 498 12 875 Transferencia Edificabilidad10 498 12 Crédito Findeter 14 803 12 1 234 Crédito Findeter 14 803 12 Total 25 301 12 2 108 Total 25 301 12 - Capital 93 970 13 7 228 Crédito 56 893 13 4 376 Intereses 13 611- 13 1 047- Ingresos pre comercialización 1198 217 13 15 247 Total 335 469 13 25 805 Total 397 220 16 61 752 Inversión 11 097 13 854 Plusvalía Norma 11 097 16 Total 11 097 13 854 Total 11 097 16 - Inversión Privada 1 367 098 16 85 444 Comercialización 2 1 583 576 16 Total 1 367 098 16 85 444 Total 1 583 576 16 216 478 TOTALES 1 766 390 1 812 552 2 075 686 Comercialización 1 397 220 16 Equipamientos 4 142 11 097 Producción Inmobiliaria 889 185 1 367 098 Recuperación Inmuebles N1 y N2 75 976 25 301 INVERSION FINANCIAMIENTO RECUPERACIONES Espacio Público 271 461 78 851 Generación suelo edificable 828 370 284 043 Ítems Unidad Cantidad Base Tributaria adicional Millones$Col Monto Valores Edificabilidad adicional m² 599 514 $ 93 970 Viviendas Unidades 2 668 VIS Unidades 423 Nueva Edificación Comercio y servicios M² 420 700 Espacio Público Recalificado M² 142 250 Áreas verdes recalificadas M² 77 900 Nuevo Espacio Público M² 12 393 Nuevas áreas verdes M² 38 918 Viviendas N1 rehabilitadas % 100% Viviendas N-2 recuperadas % 50% Total 103 441 9,5% Año 8 T.I.R Beneficios $ 61 752 Rentabilidad anualizada 4,1% Industria y comercio adicional 27 611 Capital acumulado $ 155 721 RESULTADOS Productos Impactos Rentabilidad Indicadores Capital /Reinversión Saldo Plusvalía Norma 30 874 Año de equilibrio Predial construcción adicional 44 955
  25. 25. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 155 En términos de viviendas genera 205 nuevas viviendas promedio anuales.
  26. 26. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 156 2.6. PLAN PREVISIONAL DE TESORERÍA GRÁFICO 2.6-1. FLUJO PREVISIONAL DE FONDOS FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 2.7. SOPORTE DE INVERSIÓN 2.7.1. COMPROMISOS PRESUPUESTALES GRÁFICO 2.7.1-1. FLUJO FONDOS ALCALDÍA
  27. 27. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 157 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Los cuadros adjuntos indican la evolución de los compromisos presupuestales de la Alcaldía, y las necesidades de aporte de capital y reinversión del mismo para los accionistas del Ente Gestor. GRÁFICO 2.7.1-2. APORTES Y REINVERSIÓN DE CAPITAL FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 2.7.2. PRINCIPIO DE BASE Y FUENTES DE FINANCIAMIENTO Como se indicó en los principios de base del modelo económicoplanteado la propuesta urbana en términos de evolución de los derechos de construcción, consolidación y puesta en valor de la actividad económica, así como de valorización del valor del suelo en el sector, permitirá una evolución importante en el recaudo fiscal. Este incremento servirá para apalancar los créditos necesarios para la inversión inicial de los primeros proyectos.
  28. 28. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 158 CUADRO 2.7.2-1. PROYECCIÓN URBANO INMOBILIARIA FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 2.7.3. SOPORTE INVERSIÓN LOCAL CUADRO 2.7.3-1. SIMULACIÓN FONDO DE REHABILITACIÓN PROYECTO PEMP ITEM Unidad Totales Año1 Año2 Año3 Año4 Año5 Año6 Año7 Año8 Año9 Año10 Año11 Año12 Año13 Año14 Año15 ProducciónInmobiliaria m² 875115 33182 101609 102068 48221 76952 20849 35705 34698 77154 96025 88955 109912 48764 1020 - NuevaEdificacionVivienda m² 245346 9467 28860 28860 13496 21650 5468 10100 9728 21845 26951 24821 30842 13257 - - NuevaEdificaciónViviendaVIS m² 59049 2279 6946 6946 3248 5211 1316 2431 2341 5258 6487 5974 7423 3191 - - NuevaEdificaciónComercio m² 197848 7635 23273 23273 10884 17459 4409 8144 7845 17616 21734 20016 24871 10690 - - NuevaEdificaciónServicios m² 235898 9103 27749 27749 12977 20816 5257 9711 9353 21004 25914 23865 29654 12746 - - NuevaEdificaciónEquipamiento m² 15220 - 459 919 919 1072 1685 307 603 592 1565 1960 1818 2301 1020 - NuevaEdificaciónParqueos m² 121754 4698 14322 14322 6698 10744 2713 5012 4828 10841 13375 12318 15305 6579 - - EspacioPublico m² 322416 4475 13425 19242 30878 31792 65618 58459 58459 22828 7388 7388 2463 - - - EdificacionRehabilitada m² 6388 - 564 564 1176 1176 1176 612 612 - 101 101 101 101 101 - EdificacionRecuperada m² 46915 2507 2507 2507 4899 4899 4094 4483 4483 2091 4484 2782 2393 2393 2393 - ProducciónInmobiliariabasepredial m² 741797 28625 87258 87258 40806 65459 16532 30536 29413 66047 81487 75046 93249 40082 - - ProducciónInmobiliariabaseindustriaycomercio m² 433746 16737 51022 51022 23860 38275 9667 17855 17198 38619 47647 43881 54525 23437 - - PROYECCIONPRODUCCIONURBANOINMOBILIARIAPEMPVILLADELROSARIO ITEM Entidad Inversión Año 1 Año 2 Año 3 Año 4 Año 5 Año 6 Año 7 Año 8 Año 9 Año 10 Año 11 Año 12 Año 13 Año 14 Año 15 EGRESOS FONDO Renovacion Urbana Ente Gestor +Credito 242 722 9 366 28 551 28 551 13 352 21 419 5 409 9 992 9 624 21 611 26 663 24 556 30 512 13 115 - - Espacio Publico valorizacion Alcaldía de Villa delRosario 43 146 599 1 797 2 575 4 132 4 254 8 781 7 823 7 823 3 055 989 989 330 - - - Equipamientos Publico Nacional- Local 20 137 - 608 1 215 1 215 1 419 2 229 406 798 783 2 071 2 594 2 406 3 044 1 349 - Programa Rehabilitación Inmuebles Alcaldía de Villa delRosario - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Programa Recuperación fachadas Ministerio Turismo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Programa de Apoyo Social Alcaldía de Villa delRosario 1 500 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 Programa Movilidad Alcaldía de Villa delRosario + Transportistas 750 75 75 75 75 75 75 75 75 75 75 - - - - - Programas de Competitividad Economica Alcaldía de Villa delRosario +Camara de Comercio 750 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 Programas de desarrollo Turistico Alcaldía de Villa delRosario + Hoteleria y Turismo 430 43 43 43 43 43 43 43 43 43 43 - - - - - Programas de Comunicacion y Promocion Alcaldía de Tunja 450 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 Reembolsos Intereses Crédito Tasa Compensada Ministerio Cultura 955 - 32 63 63 128 128 117 91 91 27 63 41 36 36 36 Total EgresosProyecto 310 839 10 263 31 286 32 703 19 061 27 517 16 845 18 636 18 634 25 838 30 047 28 381 33 468 16 376 1 566 216 INGRESOSFONDO Renovacion Urbana Ente Gestor 242 722 9 366 28 551 28 551 13 352 21 419 5 409 9 992 9 624 21 611 26 663 24 556 30 512 13 115 - - Espacio Publico Carreras 7 y 8 Ministerio Cultura 5 450 1 362 2 725 1 362 Espacio Publico Recaudo Valorización Alcaldía de Villa delRosario 23 714 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 1 581 Recuperación soterrado redes ASOCODIS 12 499 173 520 746 1 197 1 232 2 544 2 266 2 266 885 286 286 95 - - - Equipamientos Financiamiento Local Alcaldía- Gobernación 10 068 - 304 608 608 709 1 115 203 399 391 1 035 1 297 1 203 1 522 675 - Equipamientos Financiamiento Sectorial Nación 10 068 - 304 608 608 709 1 115 203 399 391 1 035 1 297 1 203 1 522 675 - Programa Recuperación fachadas y Cubiertas Ministerio Turismo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Programa Crédito tasa Compensada Ministerio Cultura 955 - 32 63 63 128 128 117 91 91 27 63 41 36 36 36 Recaudo Incremento Impuesto Predial Alcaldía de Villa delRosario 7 433 43 131 131 192 290 315 361 405 504 626 739 879 939 939 939 Recaudo Incremento Impuesto Industria y Comercio Alcaldía de Villa delRosario 6 519 38 115 115 168 255 276 317 355 442 549 648 771 823 823 823 Recaudo IVA telefonía móvil Alcaldía de Villa delRosario Recaudo ocupacion espacio Publico Alcaldía de Tunja 2 463 0 44 44 64 97 105 120 135 168 209 246 293 313 313 313 Participacion Asociaciones Locales Camara de Comercio +Hoteleros +Turismo +transporte 1 190 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 Total IngresosProyecto 320 617 12 643 34 386 33 888 17 912 26 499 12 667 15 240 15 335 26 145 32 092 30 793 36 657 19 931 5 121 3 772 Saldo Tesorería Fondo Inversión PEMPVilla 9 778 2 380 3 100 1 185 1 148- 1 018- 4 179- 3 397- 3 299- 307 2 044 2 411 3 189 3 556 3 556 3 556 Saldo acumulado tesorería Fondo Inversión PEMPVilla 2 380 5 480 6 665 5 517 4 499 320 3 077- 6 376- 6 069- 4 025- 1 614- 1 575 5 130 8 686 12 241 Intereses fondo 5% - 247 300 248 202 - 138- 287- 273- 181- 73- 71 231 391 551 SALDOCONSOLIDADO 2 380 5 727 6 965 5 765 4 701 320 3 215- 6 663- 6 342- 4 206- 1 686- 1 646 5 361 9 077 12 792 SIMULACION FONDO DE REHABILITACION PROYECTO PEMP VILLADELROSARIO
  29. 29. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 159 FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 2.7.4. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS MUNICIPALES CUADRO 2.7.4-1. IMPACTOS ANUALES EJECUCIÓN PROYECTO PEMP FUENTE: Consultoría 2010 Municipio 2009 M onto M onto % 1 875 167 9% 1 282 423 33% 14,0% 689 0% M onto M onto % 535 1 726 323% 844 2 810 333% M onto M onto % 37 336 351 1% 7 527 351 5% 20% 2 160 351 16% 29% - 231 4,1% Inversión urbanismo medio ambiente cultura turismo y espacio público % inversión sectorial vs inversión total Rentabilidad sobre capital invertido Impactos anuales ejecución proyecto PEMP INDICADORES Impacto promedio anual PEMP APP Socioeconómicos Producción habitacional (DANE) Déficit habitacional (DANE) Empleo (DANE) Recaudo M unicipal Recaudo industria y comercio Recaudo Predial Presupuesto municipal Presupuesto Inversión Municipal % inversión respecto a presupuesto
  30. 30. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 160 CONTENIDO ANEXO 1. DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓN DEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO 131 1. PROYECCIÓN ECONÓMICA DE LAS ACTUACIONES ESTRUCTURANTES 131 1.1. PARQUE GRANCOLOMBIANO 131 1.1.1. ÁREA.................................................................................................................................................................................131 1.1.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO....................................................................................................................131 1.1.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN...................................................................................................................132 1.1.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS.....................................................................................................................................................132 1.1.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN, FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS.........................................................133 1.1.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS...................................................................................................................................134 1.2. PASEOS CARRERAS 7 Y 8 135 1.2.1. ÁREA.................................................................................................................................................................................135 1.2.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO....................................................................................................................135 1.2.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN...................................................................................................................135 1.2.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS.....................................................................................................................................................136 1.2.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS..........................................................138 1.2.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS...................................................................................................................................138 1.3. RECUPERACIÓN AMBIENTAL QUEBRADAS Y EJES URBANOS CALLES 4 Y 7 139 1.3.1. ÁREA.................................................................................................................................................................................139 1.3.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO....................................................................................................................139 1.3.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN...................................................................................................................140 1.3.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS.....................................................................................................................................................141 1.3.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS..........................................................141 1.3.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS...................................................................................................................................142 1.4. DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SECTOR LA CASONA 143 1.4.1. ÁREA.................................................................................................................................................................................143
  31. 31. PLAN ESPECIALDE MANEJO Y PROTECCIÓN DEL CENTRO HISTÓRICO DE VILLA DEL ROSARIO Y SU ZONADE INFLUENCIA TOMO II – FORMULACIÓN ANEXO 1 DESARROLLO DEL EJERCICIO DEMOSTRATIVO DE APLICACIÓNDEL MODELO ECONÓMICO Y FINANCIERO SANDRA KARIME ZABALA CORREDOR Arquitectura – Urbanismo - Patrimonio Consultora 161 1.4.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO....................................................................................................................143 1.4.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN...................................................................................................................143 1.4.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS.....................................................................................................................................................144 1.4.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS..........................................................145 1.4.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS...................................................................................................................................146 1.5. CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE NEGOCIOS 147 1.5.1. ÁREA.................................................................................................................................................................................147 1.5.2. COMPONENTES Y TRATAMIENTO....................................................................................................................147 1.5.3. PARÁMETROS DE FORMULACIÓN...................................................................................................................148 1.5.4. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS.....................................................................................................................................................148 1.5.5. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS..........................................................149 1.5.6. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS...................................................................................................................................150 2. RECAPITULATIVO 152 2.1. PARÁMETROS 152 2.2. OBJETIVOS INMOBILIARIOS 152 2.3. PLAZOS Y ETAPAS 153 2.4. BALANCES DE INVERSIÓN FINANCIAMIENTOS Y RETORNOS 153 2.5. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS 154 2.6. PLAN PREVISIONAL DE TESORERÍA 156 2.7. SOPORTE DE INVERSIÓN 156 2.7.1. COMPROMISOS PRESUPUESTALES..................................................................................................................156 2.7.2. PRINCIPIO DE BASE Y FUENTES DE FINANCIAMIENTO.........................................................................157 2.7.3. SOPORTE INVERSIÓN LOCAL..............................................................................................................................158 2.7.4. RESULTADOS E IMPACTOS MUNICIPALES...................................................................................................159 CONTENIDO 160

×